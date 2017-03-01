Advertisement

Biallelic inactivation of REV7 is associated with Fanconi anemia

Dominique Bluteau, Julien Masliah-Planchon, Connor Clairmont, Alix Rousseau, Raphael Ceccaldi, Catherine Dubois d’Enghien, Olivier Bluteau, Wendy Cuccuini, Stéphanie Gachet, Régis Peffault de Latour, Thierry Leblanc, Gérard Socié, André Baruchel, Dominique Stoppa-Lyonnet, Alan D. D’Andrea, and Jean Soulier

Find articles by Bluteau, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Masliah-Planchon, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Clairmont, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Rousseau, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Ceccaldi, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by d’Enghien, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Bluteau, O. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Cuccuini, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Gachet, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by de Latour, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Leblanc, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Socié, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Baruchel, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Stoppa-Lyonnet, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by D’Andrea, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Soulier, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published March 1, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 3 (March 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):1117–1117. doi:10.1172/JCI92946.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published March 1, 2017

Corrigendum

See the related article at Biallelic inactivation of REV7 is associated with Fanconi anemia.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2016;126(9):3580–3584. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI88010

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):1117. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92946

The nomenclature for the REV7 mutation was incorrectly noted in two sentences in the second paragraph of Results and Discussion and in Figure 1H. The correct sentences and figure part are below.

Whole exome sequencing (WES) on genomic DNA from the EGF123 proband identified a homozygous REV7 variant, c.254T>A.

The c.254T>A REV7 is a variant based on a survey of publicly accessible variant databases.

In addition, the fourth sentence of the Abstract was incorrect. The correct sentence is below.

Patient-derived cells demonstrated an extended FA phenotype, which included increased chromosome breaks and G2/M accumulation upon exposure to DNA crosslinking agents, γH2AX and 53BP1 foci accumulation, and enhanced p53/p21 activation relative to cells derived from healthy subjects.

The authors regret the errors.

Footnotes

See the related article at Biallelic inactivation of REV7 is associated with Fanconi anemia.

Revision history
  • Version 1 (March 1, 2017): Print issue publication
Advertisement
Advertisement