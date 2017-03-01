Muscular dystrophy meets protein biochemistry, the mother of invention

Department of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.
Address correspondence to: Jeffrey H. Miner, Division of Nephrology, Washington University School of Medicine, 4523 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, Missouri 63110, USA. Phone 314.362.8235; E-mail: minerj@wustl.edu.
Find articles by Funk, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Department of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.
Address correspondence to: Jeffrey H. Miner, Division of Nephrology, Washington University School of Medicine, 4523 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, Missouri 63110, USA. Phone 314.362.8235; E-mail: minerj@wustl.edu.
Find articles by Miner, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published February 20, 2017 - More info
See the related article at Chimeric protein repair of laminin polymerization ameliorates muscular dystrophy phenotype.
Muscular dystrophies result from a defect in the linkage between the muscle fiber cytoskeleton and the basement membrane (BM). Congenital muscular dystrophy type MDC1A is caused by mutations in laminin α2 that either reduce its expression or impair its ability to polymerize within the muscle fiber BM. Defects in this BM lead to muscle fiber damage from the force of contraction. In this issue of the
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.