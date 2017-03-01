Muscular dystrophy meets protein biochemistry, the mother of invention

Steven D. Funk and Jeffrey H. Miner

Department of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jeffrey H. Miner, Division of Nephrology, Washington University School of Medicine, 4523 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, Missouri 63110, USA. Phone 314.362.8235; E-mail: minerj@wustl.edu.

First published February 20, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 3 (March 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):798–800. doi:10.1172/JCI92847.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published February 20, 2017

Commentary

See the related article at Chimeric protein repair of laminin polymerization ameliorates muscular dystrophy phenotype.

Muscular dystrophies result from a defect in the linkage between the muscle fiber cytoskeleton and the basement membrane (BM). Congenital muscular dystrophy type MDC1A is caused by mutations in laminin α2 that either reduce its expression or impair its ability to polymerize within the muscle fiber BM. Defects in this BM lead to muscle fiber damage from the force of contraction. In this issue of the JCI, McKee and colleagues use a laminin polymerization–competent, designer chimeric BM protein in vivo to restore function of a polymerization-defective laminin, leading to normalized muscle structure and strength in a mouse model of MDC1A. Delivery of such a protein to patients could ameliorate many aspects of their disease.

