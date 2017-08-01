Thrombin promotes diet-induced obesity through fibrin-driven inflammation

Fibrinogen drives high-fat diet–induced obesity through the γ390–396 α M β 2 -binding motif. To investigate whether fibrin(ogen) could contribute to diet-induced obesity, fibrin(ogen) immunohistochemistry was performed on epididymal white adipose tissue and liver sections from WT mice fed either a control diet (CD) or a high-fat diet (HFD) for 16 weeks. Little to no fibrin(ogen) deposits were detected in either adipose (Figure 1A) or liver (Figure 1B) from mice fed a CD. However, robust fibrin(ogen) deposits were found throughout the extravascular spaces between hypertrophic adipocytes in HFD-fed mice (Figure 1A). The most intense fibrin(ogen) staining appeared to be in areas between adipocytes in regions with macrophage accumulation in what have been termed “crown” structures (19). Fibrin(ogen) staining was present throughout the liver sinusoids of HFD-fed mice that showed evidence of steatosis (Figure 1B). Importantly, sections of visceral adipose tissue from obese patients revealed an identical pattern with extravascular fibrin(ogen) deposits present in the adipose tissue and most intense in macrophage-rich “crown” structures (Figure 1A). Extravascular fibrin(ogen) deposits were absent in visceral adipose from nonobese individuals. Similarly, liver sections from obese patients with NASH displayed robust fibrin(ogen) deposits in the sinusoids, whereas liver sections with a normal histological presentation were fibrin(ogen)-free (Figure 1B). Collectively, these findings support the concept that fibrin(ogen) could contribute to obesity pathogenesis in both humans and mice.

Figure 1 Fibrin(ogen) deposits accumulate in white adipose tissue of HFD-fed mice and obese human patients as well as in liver tissue of HFD-fed mice and patients with NASH. (A) Fibrin(ogen) immunohistochemical staining (red) of white adipose tissue of mice fed either a control diet (CD) or a 60% high-fat diet (HFD) for 16 weeks as well as visceral adipose tissue of nonobese and obese patients. Note the intense fibrin(ogen) deposits in areas between the hypertrophic adipocytes coincident with macrophages (arrows). (B) Fibrin(ogen) staining (red) of liver tissue from mice fed either a CD or a 60% HFD for 16 weeks as well as from patients with normal liver histology or obese patients with NASH. Scale bars: 100 μm.

To gain mechanistic insight into the role of fibrinogen in HFD-induced obesity, we used 2 complementary mouse strains expressing function-selective variants of fibrin(ogen): (a) Fgg 390-396A (hereafter termed Fibγ390–396A) mice (20), which express a mutant form of fibrinogen that has normal clotting function but lacks the binding motif for the leukocyte integrin receptor α M β 2 , and (b) Fgg Δ5 (hereafter termed FibγΔ5) mice (21), carrying a homozygous deletion in fibrinogen for the final 5 amino acids of the γ chain that encode the platelet integrin α IIb β 3 –binding motif. Cohorts of WT and Fibγ390–396A mice were fed a CD and HFD (60% of kcal from fat) for 20 weeks. A marked and statistically significant protection from body weight gain was observed in Fibγ390–396A mice fed the HFD compared with HFD-fed WT mice (Figure 2A), with no effect of genotype on body weight gain in mice fed CD. The difference in body weight between HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A and WT mice was significant as early as 4 weeks after starting on the HFD, and the differential increased throughout the 20-week HFD period (Figure 2, B and C, respectively). Body mass composition analysis revealed that the difference in body weight was secondary to reduced fat mass in Fibγ390–396A mice compared with WT mice, as analyzed at 12 and 16 weeks on HFD (Figure 2, D and E, respectively). Further, the epididymal and inguinal white adipose tissue (eWAT and iWAT, respectively) depots isolated from HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice at the end of the challenge period were significantly smaller than eWAT and iWAT from HFD-fed WT mice (Figure 2, F and G).

Figure 2 Fibγ390–396A, but not FibγΔ5, mice are protected from the development of HFD-driven obesity. (A–G) WT and Fibγ390–396A mice were fed either a CD (n = 4 mice per genotype) or a 60% HFD (n = 9 mice per genotype). (A) Mean body weights of WT and fibrinogen γ390-396A (Fibγ390-396A) mice over a 20-week feeding period. (B and C) Distribution of body weights for WT and Fibγ390–396A mice fed the CD or 60% HFD at week 4 (B) and week 20 (C) on diet. (D and E) Analysis of body mass composition of 60% HFD–fed WT and Fibγ390–396A mice performed at week 12 (D) and week 16 (E). (F and G) Total fat pad weights of eWAT (F) and iWAT (G) for WT and Fibγ390–396A mice at week 20. (H) Mean body weights of WT and fibrinogen γΔ5 (FibγΔ5) mice fed a CD (n = 3 mice per genotype) or 60% HFD (n = 14–15 mice per genotype) over a 16-week feeding period. (I and J) Analysis of individual body weights for WT and FibγΔ5 mice at week 9 (I) and week 16 (J) on diet. (K and L) Total fat pad weights of eWAT (K) and iWAT (L) for WT and FibγΔ5 mice at week 16. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with Student-Newman-Keuls post hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 for analyses comparing differences between genotypes on the same diet. #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 for analyses comparing differences between diets with mice of the same genotype.

In contrast, FibγΔ5 mice fed an identical 60% HFD gained the same amount of weight as WT mice over the course of the challenge period (Figure 2H). Total body weights of CD-fed or HFD-fed mice were not different between WT and FibγΔ5 mice at any time point during the challenge period (see Figure 2, I and J, for representative time points of 9 weeks and 16 weeks, respectively). No genotype-dependent differences in the weight of eWAT (Figure 2K), iWAT (Figure 2L), or liver (not shown) were observed in tissues harvested at the end of the challenge period for either CD-fed or HFD-fed WT and FibγΔ5 mice. Collectively, these findings indicate that the γ390–396 motif of fibrin(ogen) specifically promotes HFD-induced obesity.

To determine whether the protection from HFD-induced weight gain observed in Fibγ390–396A mice was limited to the specific diet tested, we evaluated weight gain in mice using a separate set of diets. Here, a HFD formulated to 45% of kcal from fat was used with a corresponding CD with 10% of kcal from fat. Similar to analyses using the 60% HFD, Fibγ390–396A mice fed the 45% HFD gained more weight than those on CD, but, importantly, gained significantly less weight compared with WT mice fed the 45% HFD (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92744DS1). The significant difference in weight gain was first apparent at 7 weeks on HFD, and the differential increased to the end of the challenge period at 20 weeks (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C, respectively). Analysis of eWAT and iWAT revealed that these tissues had a significantly greater mass in WT mice fed the 45% HFD compared with Fibγ390–396A mice (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E, respectively).

The difference in weight gain displayed by the Fibγ390–396A mice on either the 60% or the 45% HFD could not be explained by differences in food consumption (Figure 3A and data not shown, respectively). In addition, the weight gain difference did not appear to be linked to differences in intestinal fat absorption, as no genotype-dependent difference in fat absorption was detected in mice fed a CD or HFD for 16 weeks (Figure 3B). However, HFD-fed WT mice overall displayed significantly higher fat absorption than CD-fed mice (Figure 3B), as previously described (22). Similarly, the difference in HFD-induced weight gain did not appear to be linked to differential compensatory changes in brown adipose tissue (BAT). As expected, the BAT weight in WT mice was significantly higher in HFD-fed animals than in CD-fed animals (Figure 3C). A significant increase was also observed for Fibγ390–396A mice when comparing CD- and HFD-fed animals. However, similarly to WAT, the BAT weights of Fibγ390–396A mice fed a HFD were significantly lower than those in HFD-fed WT mice (Figure 3C). Additionally, no genotype-dependent differences in gene expression of key mediators of thermogenesis (i.e., Ucp1 and Ucp2) were observed in HFD-fed WT and Fibγ390–396A mice (Figure 3, D and E, respectively).

Figure 3 Fibγ390–396A mice consume the same amount of food, have similar intestinal fat absorption, and have reduced brown adipose tissue weight following HFD challenge compared with WT mice. (A) Food consumption based on weight of food consumed per mouse per week for WT and Fibγ390–396A mice fed a CD (n = 4 per genotype) and a 60% HFD (n = 9 per genotype). (B) Intestinal fat absorption using the behenic acid assay (see Methods) for WT and Fibγ390–396A mice fed either a CD or a 60% HFD for 16 weeks (n = 4 mice per genotype per diet). (C) Brown adipose tissue (BAT) weights of WT and Fibγ390–396A mice fed either a CD (n = 4 mice per genotype) or a 60% HFD (n = 9 mice per genotype). (D and E) Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) analysis of BAT from WT and Fibγ390–396A mice fed a CD or a HFD for Ucp1 (D) or Ucp2 (E). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with Student-Newman-Keuls post hoc test. *P < 0.05 for analyses comparing differences between genotypes on the same diet. #P < 0.05 for analyses comparing differences between diets with mice of the same genotype.

The fibrinogen γ390–396 motif supports binding to the coagulation transglutaminase factor XIII in addition to binding the leukocyte integrin receptor α M β 2 (23). To determine whether the decrease in body weight following HFD feeding observed in Fibγ390–396A mice relative to WT mice involved factor XIII, mice deficient in the catalytic A subunit of factor XIII (F13a1–/–) and WT mice were fed the 60% HFD and CD for 20 weeks. In contrast to results with Fibγ390–396A mice, weight gain of F13a1–/– mice was virtually identical to that of WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Similarly, there were no genotype-dependent differences in the weight of eWAT or liver for either CD-fed or HFD-fed WT and F13a1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E, respectively).

Fibγ390–396A mice are protected from the development of HFD-induced systemic and local inflammation. To determine whether the lower body weight gain and fatty liver disease observed in HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice were indeed linked to a reduction in systemic and local inflammation, we first measured circulating proinflammatory cytokines/chemokines in plasma. TNF-α, MCP-1, and IL-17A have each been linked to exacerbation of obesity-associated sequelae (24–28), and each was significantly elevated in HFD-fed WT mice compared with CD-fed WT mice (Figure 4, A–C, respectively). However, circulating levels of these proinflammatory mediators were significantly lower in HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice compared with WT mice (Figure 4, A–C). Proinflammatory macrophages and effector molecules have been linked to exacerbation of adiposity in diet-driven obesity (29–31). Thus, we examined expression of genes encoding inflammatory markers in eWAT. Here, eWAT mRNA levels of F4/80 (Adgre1) and TNF-α (Tnf) were significantly elevated in HFD-fed WT mice compared with CD-fed WT mice but significantly lower in HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice (Figure 4, D and F). MCP-1 mRNA levels (Ccl2) in eWAT were not different between HFD-fed WT and Fibγ390–396A mice, although each was elevated in comparison with corresponding CD-fed animals (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 Fibγ390–396A mice develop significantly diminished HFD-induced systemic and adipose inflammation. WT and Fibγ390–396A mice were fed a CD (n = 4 mice per genotype) or a 60% HFD (n = 11–12 mice per genotype) for 20 weeks. (A–C) Circulating levels of TNF-α (A), MCP-1 (B), and IL-17 (C) in plasma. (D–F) Levels of mRNA in eWAT for the macrophage marker F4/80 (Adgre1) (D), the macrophage chemokine MCP-1 (Ccl2) (E), and the proinflammatory cytokine TNF-α (Tnf) (F) were determined by quantitative RT-PCR. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with Student-Newman-Keuls post hoc test. *P < 0.05 for analyses comparing differences between genotypes on the same diet. #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 for analyses comparing differences between diets with mice of the same genotype.

To further evaluate the effect of the fibrinogen γ390–396A mutation on adipose inflammation, eWAT tissue sections from CD- and HFD-fed mice were stained for adipose tissue macrophages (ATMs) using the macrophage marker F4/80. In CD-fed animals, F4/80+ cells were sparse in both genotypes (Figure 5A). In contrast, F4/80+ cells were readily detected in eWAT from HFD-fed WT mice and appeared clustered in “crown” structures (Figure 5A). F4/80+ cells were also observed in HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice, but appeared fewer in number. Quantification of F4/80+ cells indicated a significant increase in cell number for HFD-fed mice over CD-fed mice for both genotypes, although the number of F4/80+ cells was significantly reduced in HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice compared with HFD-fed WT mice (Figure 5B). Consistent with the notion that fibrin(ogen)-driven macrophage function was promoting adiposity, quantification of adipocyte size revealed a strikingly similar pattern, with adipocyte area being small in CD-fed mice, significantly elevated in HFD-fed WT mice, but comparatively significantly lower in HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice (Figure 5C). An analysis was performed for neutrophils in eWAT, but few if any positive cells were identified in any of the eWAT tissue samples (data not shown). Collectively, these results suggest that Fibγ390–396A mice are protected from the development of inflammation associated with obesity as well as obesity itself.

Figure 5 Fibγ390–396A mice fed a HFD for 20 weeks have significantly fewer F4/80+ macrophages and reduced adipocyte size relative to HFD-fed WT mice. (A) Tissue sections of eWAT from WT and Fibγ390–396A mice fed either a CD or a 60% HFD for 20 weeks were stained by immunohistochemistry for the macrophage marker F4/80. Note that F4/80+ cells (arrows) accumulated in “crown-like” structures similar to the fibrin(ogen) deposits shown in Figure 1. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of the number of F4/80+ cells per ×5 high-powered field in eWAT of WT and Fibγ390–396A mice fed CD (n = 3 per genotype) and HFD (n = 5 per genotype). Note that 10 fields were evaluated per sample. (C) Quantification of adipocyte area in the eWAT of WT and Fibγ390–396A mice fed CD (n = 3 per genotype) and HFD (n = 5 per genotype). Note that the area of 50 adipocytes per sample was determined. Data in B and C are presented as mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with Student-Newman-Keuls post hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 for analyses comparing differences between genotypes on the same diet. #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 for analyses comparing differences between diets with mice of the same genotype.

Fibγ390–396A mice are protected from the development of HFD-induced fatty liver disease and glucose dysmetabolism. To determine whether reduced weight gain in HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice was linked to protection from the development of obesity sequelae, we first evaluated fatty liver disease. Histological analysis of liver sections revealed significant steatosis in HFD-fed WT mice but not in HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice (Figure 6A). This tracked with liver weights of HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice that were significantly lower compared with those of HFD-fed WT mice (Figure 6B). Fibrin(ogen) deposits were absent in livers from CD-fed mice but were readily detected in the liver sinusoids of HFD-fed WT mice around hepatocytes displaying histological evidence of steatosis (Figure 6A). Fibrin(ogen) deposits were detected in the liver sinusoids of HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice (Figure 6A), but like the diminished steatosis, these fibrin(ogen) deposits were also significantly reduced (Figure 6C). Matching the changes in liver histology, liver triglyceride levels were significantly elevated in HFD-fed WT mice compared with Fibγ390–396A mice (Figure 6D). Notably, the fatty liver disease in HFD-fed WT mice was associated with significant hepatocellular damage as indicated by elevated serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT; Figure 6E). HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice were protected from hepatocellular injury as indicated by serum ALT activity equivalent to that of CD-fed mice (Figure 6E). Hepatic inflammatory markers were also examined. Levels of Adgre1 mRNA were elevated in HFD-fed mice compared with CD-fed animals, but no genotype-dependent difference was observed (Figure 6F). Significantly reduced hepatic mRNA levels of Ccl2 and Tnf were observed in HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice compared WT mice (Figure 6, G and H, respectively). The potential molecular basis of significantly diminished steatosis in Fibγ390–396A mice was revealed through analysis of gene products associated with lipid accumulation/lipogenesis. Hepatic mRNA levels of the nuclear receptor PPARγ (Pparg), the fatty acid sensor CIDEA (Cidea), and the fatty acid transporter CD36 (Cd36) were each significantly lower in HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice compared with WT mice (Figure 6, I–K, respectively).

Figure 6 Fibγ390–396A mice are protected from the development of HFD-driven fatty liver disease and hepatocellular injury. WT and Fibγ390–396A mice were fed either a CD (n = 4 per genotype) or a 60% HFD (n = 12 per genotype) for 20 weeks. (A) Representative H&E-stained and fibrin(ogen) (red) immunohistochemistry–stained sections of liver tissue. Note that liver tissue from HFD-fed WT mice revealed evidence of hepatic steatosis and sinusoidal fibrin(ogen) deposits. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Total liver weights of mice following the 20-week diet challenge. (C) Quantification of fibrin deposits in CD-fed (n = 4 per genotype) and HFD-fed (n = 8 per genotype) WT and Fibγ390–396A mice. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of the percent area of staining per high-powered field. (D) Analysis of liver triglyceride content confirmed significantly diminished hepatic steatosis in HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice relative to WT animals. (E) Analysis of circulating alanine aminotransferase (ALT) in CD- and HFD-fed WT and Fibγ390–396A mice indicated significantly reduced hepatocellular damage in HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice. (F–K) Hepatic levels of mRNA in liver tissue encoding the genes Adgre1 (F), Ccl2 (G), Tnf (H), Pparg (I), Cidea (J), and Cd36 (K) were determined by quantitative RT-PCR. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with Student-Newman-Keuls post hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 for analyses comparing differences between genotypes on the same diet. #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 for analyses comparing differences between diets with mice of the same genotype.

HFD-mediated changes in glucose metabolism were also determined. Analysis of fasting blood glucose levels showed that HFD-fed mice of both genotypes had significantly higher blood glucose levels compared with CD-fed mice (Figure 7A). Importantly, glucose clearance was impaired by HFD challenge, but clearance was significantly more efficient in HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice compared with HFD-fed WT mice as analyzed by 2-hour glucose tolerance tests (Figure 7B). Similarly, HFD-fed WT mice displayed a profound loss of insulin sensitivity as shown by insulin tolerance tests compared with CD-fed mice. Insulin sensitivity in HFD-challenged Fibγ390–396A mice was significantly improved compared with that in HFD-fed WT mice (Figure 7C). Accordingly, we observed significantly elevated fasting insulin levels in HFD-fed mice compared with CD mice, but insulin levels were significantly lower in HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice compared with HFD-fed WT mice (Figure 8A). Consistent with differential body weights, the adipokines leptin and resistin were significantly higher in HFD-fed WT mice compared with HFD-fed Fibγ390–396A mice at 20 weeks (Figure 8, B and C, respectively). Interestingly, leptin, resistin, and adiponectin were each significantly lower in Fibγ390–396A mice compared with WT mice fed a CD (Figure 8, B–D, respectively).

Figure 7 Fibγ390–396A mice are protected from HFD-induced glucose dysmetabolism and insulin resistance. WT and Fibγ390–396A mice were fed a CD (n = 5 mice per genotype) or a 60% HFD (n = 11–12 mice per genotype) for up to 20 weeks. (A) Fasting blood glucose was taken at week 10 and week 14 on diet. (B and C) A glucose tolerance test (GTT) was performed at week 16 on diet (B), and an insulin tolerance test (ITT) was performed at week 18 on diet (C). The AUC was determined for each individual animal for GTT and ITT. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with Student-Newman-Keuls post hoc test. *P < 0.05 for analyses comparing differences between genotypes on the same diet. #P < 0.05 for analyses comparing differences between diets with mice of the same genotype.

Figure 8 Fibγ390–396A mice have significantly diminished HFD-induced levels of circulating adipokines. WT and Fibγ390–396A mice were fed a CD (n = 5 mice per genotype) or a 60% HFD (n = 11–12 mice per genotype) for 20 weeks. Mice were fasted 6 hours before collection of plasma and determination of insulin (A), leptin (B), resistin (C), and adiponectin (D) levels. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with Student-Newman-Keuls post hoc test. *P < 0.05 for analyses comparing differences between genotypes on the same diet. #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 for analyses comparing differences between diets with mice of the same genotype.

Mice with a genetically imposed procoagulant state exhibit exacerbated obesity following a HFD challenge. The effect of diet and fibrinogen genotype on coagulation parameters was assessed by measurement of TAT, D-dimer, and platelet factor 4 (PF4) in the plasma of CD-fed and HFD-fed WT and Fibγ390–396A mice. HFD challenge resulted in significantly higher TAT and D-dimer levels in WT mice compared with CD-fed mice (Table 1). Notably, plasma levels of both of these coagulation markers were also elevated in Fibγ390–396A mice fed a HFD compared with a CD (Table 1). Plasma levels of the platelet activation marker PF4 were similar across diet and genotype (Table 1), suggesting that differential platelet activation was not the basis of fibrinogen genotype–dependent differences in HFD-induced obesity.

Table 1 Analysis of TAT, D-dimer, and PF4 in plasma from WT and Fibγ390–396A fed a CD or HFD for 20 weeks

To investigate whether enhanced procoagulant function itself could alter the development of diet-induced obesity and obesity-associated disease sequelae, we evaluated HFD-induced obesity in mice homozygous for a Glu404Pro mutation in the thrombomodulin receptor (ThbdPro). ThbdPro mice exhibit a hypercoagulable state due to significantly reduced thrombin binding and disrupted thrombomodulin-dependent protein C activation by the mutant receptor. Both ThbdPro and WT animals gained significantly more weight on the HFD than cohorts of mice fed a CD (Supplemental Figure 3A). However, ThbdPro mice fed a HFD gained significantly more weight than WT mice fed a HFD (Supplemental Figure 3A). The significant genotype-dependent difference in body weight was first apparent at approximately 11 weeks on the HFD (Supplemental Figure 3B) and persisted through 16 weeks (Supplemental Figure 3C). MRI-based body mass composition revealed a significant increase in fat mass, but not lean mass, in HFD-fed ThbdPro mice at 12 and 16 weeks (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E, respectively). The eWAT weights of HFD-fed ThbdPro mice were significantly elevated compared with those of HFD-fed WT mice (Supplemental Figure 3F), and the iWAT weights trended higher (Supplemental Figure 3G). The increase in adiposity for ThbdPro mice was associated with increased adipose inflammation. Levels of mRNA for F4/80 (Adgre1), MCP-1 (Ccl2), and TNF-α (Tnf) were each significantly elevated in eWAT of HFD-fed ThbdPro mice compared with HFD-fed WT mice (Supplemental Figure 3, H–J).

The liver weight of HFD-fed ThbdPro mice was significantly elevated compared with that of HFD-fed WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). Microscopic analysis of livers from CD-fed WT and ThbdPro mice indicated a normal liver histology (Supplemental Figure 4B), whereas livers from HFD-fed WT mice revealed robust steatosis that was exacerbated in HFD-fed ThbdPro mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). Notably, immunohistochemical analysis of liver sections revealed significant fibrin(ogen) deposits lining the hepatic sinusoids of HFD-fed WT mice, which appeared elevated in liver sections of HFD-fed ThbdPro mice in terms of both the area and intensity of staining (Supplemental Figure 4B). Liver sections from CD-fed mice revealed little fibrin(ogen) staining regardless of genotype (Supplemental Figure 4B). HFD-fed ThbdPro mice had significantly higher liver triglyceride levels than WT mice fed a HFD (Supplemental Figure 4C). Similarly, HFD-fed ThbdPro mice had significantly higher ALT levels relative to HFD-fed WT mice and mice fed a CD (Supplemental Figure 4D). Inflammatory genes in the liver were not significantly elevated in HFD-fed ThbdPro mice compared with HFD-fed WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4, E–G). However, hepatic mRNA levels of the lipogenic genes Pparg, Cidea, and Cd36 (Supplemental Figure 4, H–J) were significantly higher in HFD-fed ThbdPro mice compared with HFD-fed WT mice. Taken together, these data indicate that defective thrombomodulin function exacerbates obesity-induced fatty liver disease.

HFD studies in ThbdPro and Fibγ390–396A mice suggested that (a) dysregulated thrombin activity promotes obesity and (b) the mechanism of thrombin-driven obesity is linked to fibrinogen. To determine whether the mechanisms of thrombin-driven HFD-induced obesity could also be mediated through the thrombin substrate protease-activated receptor-1 (PAR1), we analyzed HFD-induced obesity using PAR1-deficient mice (F2r–/–). Cohorts of F2r–/– mice and WT mice were fed the same HFD and CD used in Fibγ390–396A and ThbdPro studies (i.e., 60% of kcal from fat). Consistent with previous studies (32), no genotype-dependent difference in weight gain was observed in WT and F2r–/– mice on either diet (Supplemental Figure 5A). Indeed, the weights of individual HFD-fed WT and F2r–/– mice were comparable at multiple weeks on the diet (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Further, the weights of eWAT and livers isolated from WT and F2r–/– mice at the end of the challenge period were not different between CD-fed or HFD-fed animals (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E, respectively).

The direct thrombin inhibitor dabigatran etexilate protects mice from HFD-induced obesity development and successfully treats established obesity sequelae. In agreement with an earlier report (33), we found that prophylactic administration of dabigatran etexilate (DE) (7.5 mg/g diet) over the course of 20 weeks attenuated body weight gain (and fat mass) in mice fed a HFD (60% of kcal from fat) (Figure 9, A–C), indicating protection from obesity in 2 distinct HFD-induced obesity models. Our working hypothesis was that the beneficial effect of DE was through prevention of thrombin-mediated fibrin deposition in WAT of HFD-fed mice. DE treatment significantly reduced levels of high–molecular weight fibrin species (defined as >350 kDa) in extracts of eWAT from HFD-fed mice, as determined by capillary-based Western blotting (Figure 9D). The absence of these fibrin species in plasma clots formed using F13a1–/– plasma confirmed the identity of these species as prototypical cross-linked fibrin.

Figure 9 Treatment of mice with DE protects against the development of HFD-driven obesity and limits progression of established obesity. (A–C) Mice were fed a CD, a CD formulated with the direct thrombin inhibitor dabigatran etexilate (DE, 7.5 mg/g), a 60% HFD, or a 60% HFD with DE (7.5 mg/g) (n = 9–10 mice per group). (A) Mean body weights of mice over a 20-week feeding period. (B) Body mass composition analysis for fat mass at week 12 on diet. (C) Distribution of body weights at week 20 on diet. (D) Fibrin(ogen) species were detected in clots formed in vitro with plasma from WT and F13a1–/– mice using a capillary Western blot approach. Levels of fibrin(ogen) species were also detected in extracts of eWAT from 20-week CD- and HFD-fed control and DE-treated mice. For quantification, eWAT was used from n = 3–4 mice for CD and n = 7 for HFD. (E and F) WT mice were fed a CD or a 60% HFD for 12 weeks, after which the mice received the same diet for an additional 8 weeks but were randomized to receive diet with or without DE. (E) Summary of experimental design strategy and feeding schedule for the DE rescue experiment. (F) Change in body weight over time for the 8 weeks of DE treatment. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with Student-Newman-Keuls post hoc test. *P < 0.05 for analyses comparing differences between HFD and HFD+DE. #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 for analyses comparing differences between HFD and CD or between HFD+DE and CD+DE. For the DE intervention study, †P < 0.05 for mice fed a HFD versus CD (neither with DE); ‡P < 0.05 for mice on the same diet not treated with DE.

To address whether DE could rescue established obesity, mice were fed CD or HFD without the drug for 12 weeks to induce obesity (Table 2). The mice then continued to receive the same diet for an additional 8 weeks, but were randomized to receive diet with or without DE during this rescue arm of the study (Figure 9E). As expected, HFD-fed mice without DE continued to gain more weight and fat mass compared with mice fed CD (Figure 9F). Importantly, the extent of weight gain in weeks 12–20 was markedly reduced in HFD-fed mice receiving DE compared with mice receiving HFD without DE, a change attributable to reduced accumulation of fat mass, not lean mass (Table 3). Differences in body weight could not be accounted for by differences in food consumption (not shown). Serum ALT activity increased dramatically in mice fed HFD from weeks 12 to 20, denoting the onset of hepatocellular injury and more severe NAFLD (Table 3). Serum ALT failed to increase in HFD-fed DE-treated mice (Table 3), indicating that in addition to limiting HFD-induced adiposity, DE treatment in established obesity suppresses the progression of existing NAFLD. Histological assessment of liver tissue from mice at the end of the 20-week evaluation period indicated lower extent of microvesicular steatosis, the form of lipid accumulation specifically associated with the most detrimental manifestations of NAFLD (data not shown) (34). In addition, DE treatment of HFD-fed mice provided a significant protection from HFD-induced increase in blood glucose levels (Table 3). Collectively, these studies are the first, to our knowledge, to demonstrate that intervention with a direct thrombin inhibitor attenuates the progression of HFD-induced obesity and its associated pathologies.

Table 2 Summary of body weight, body composition, hepatocellular injury (ALT), and glucose for mice fed a CD or HFD for 12 weeks