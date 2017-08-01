Interval dosing with the HDAC inhibitor vorinostat effectively reverses HIV latency

In vitro modeling of effective VOR dosing. Prior to executing a clinical study (Figure 1), we used an in vitro approach to explore the dosing schedule that might lead to consistent and sustained expression of rca-HIV RNA after exposure of resting CD4+ T cells to VOR. To do this, we took advantage of previously reported in vivo VOR pharmacokinetics showing maximum exposure to VOR between 3 and 6 hours after a 400-mg dose, followed by rapid clearance (4).

Figure 1 Study participant allocation and outcome.

We studied resting CD4+ T cells isolated from aviremic patients, exposing these cells to 335 nM VOR ex vivo for 6 hours. This VOR exposure models the effects achieved after a 400-mg oral dose (4). Cells were then washed and placed back into the culture. To mimic daily, every-other-day, and every-3-day exposure to VOR, the cells were then given a second pulse of VOR after an 18-, 42-, or 66-hour drug-free interval in culture (Figure 2A). As expected, we observed a significant increase in cell-associated HIV RNA after the initial pulse of VOR (Figure 2B). Consistent with our previous in vivo study (8), we observed a consistent dampening of the response to VOR when cells received a second VOR exposure 18 hours after the previous exposure was terminated (Figure 2C). Importantly, if the cells were exposed to the second dose of VOR after resting for either 42 or 66 hours, we again observed a significant increase in cell-associated HIV RNA (Figure 2, D and E), suggesting that more than 18 hours without HDAC inhibitor exposure may be necessary to allow the HIV promoter and/or infected cell to “reset” and respond to subsequent doses of VOR.

Figure 2 Ex vivo modeling of serial VOR exposures. (A) Schematic of ex vivo dosing experiment. Resting CD4+ T cells from aviremic participants were exposed to media or 335 nM VOR (or PHA as a comparative control) for 6 hours, rca-HIV RNA was measured in an aliquot (B), and the remaining cells were washed and placed in culture. Cells then received no VOR or a second 6-hour pulse of VOR at 18 hours, 42 hours, or 66 hours following the first pulse to model daily, every-2-day, or every-3-day dosing regimens. rca-HIV RNA was measured in cells that had never been exposed to VOR (circles), were pulsed once (squares), or pulsed twice (triangles) at 24 hours (C), 48 hours (D), and 72 hours (E). Each data point represents 1 million resting CD4+ T cells. n = 3 independent experiments. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05,**P < 0.005, and ***P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test.

Clinical outcome of single, paired, and multiple doses of VOR. Given these in vitro pilot data, 16 HIV-infected, aviremic, ART-treated participants were enrolled in a clinical study with the objective of determining the optimal in vivo VOR dosing schedule necessary for effective serial disruption of the CD4+ T cell reservoir. VOR dosing of 400 mg was derived from oncology studies, with the goal of achieving maximal drug exposure with negligible toxicities, as in our original studies (4). An initial leukapheresis evaluation was performed to obtain resting CD4+ T cells for quantitation of baseline resting CD4+ T cell infection (RCI) and rca-HIV RNA and validation of a measurable response to an ex vivo dose of VOR, as previously described (8).

Given the theoretical risks of VOR, the fact that it is unlikely that participants would derive clinical benefit from this study, the limitations in the number of leukapheresis evaluations that could be performed to precisely measure rca-HIV RNA and resting cell infection, and to avoid fruitless VOR exposure for participants in whom an endpoint was not quantifiable, continued study evaluation was restricted to those who showed a significant increase in rca-HIV RNA after each step of the protocol (Figure 1 and Table 1). We first confirmed that a significant increase in rca-HIV RNA could be measured upon ex vivo exposure.

Table 1 Baseline characteristics of the study participants

In those with a measurable ex vivo induction of rca-HIV RNA (12 of 16), a single dose of VOR was administered, and rca-HIV RNA response, safety, and tolerability were ascertained as described previously (4). Subsequently, qualified participants with a measurable induction of rca-HIV RNA following a single dose of VOR (n = 7) received a paired dose of VOR. For 1 participant, the doses were administered at a 48-hour interval and then later at a 72-hour interval. Six subsequent participants were administered paired doses at seventy-two hours. Three participants with a significant increase in rca-HIV RNA after the second dose in the pair (third dose total) then agreed to receive ten doses of VOR, given every seventy-two hours. The frequency of rca-HIV RNA and RCI frequency was evaluated via leukapheresis after the tenth serial dose of VOR (13th dose total).

The dosing regimen was well tolerated by all patients, with some mild, transient gastrointestinal symptoms reported, none of which approached grade I, according to the Division of AIDS (DAIDS) Toxicity Table for Grading Adverse Events. All 3 participants who advanced to the month-long serial dosing phase showed a 15%–35% decline in platelet counts that recovered to baseline levels when evaluated 4–8 weeks after dosing completion. This transient thrombocytopenia never reached the threshold to qualify as a grade I adverse event. No other clinically significant events or drug-related toxicities were observed.

In vivo administration of VOR every 72 hours leads to a sustained increase in rca-HIV RNA. Participants with an increase in measurable HIV RNA after ex vivo exposure to VOR were administered a single dose of VOR. Among the 16 participants enrolled, we were able to measure a significant increase in HIV RNA after ex vivo exposure to VOR in the resting CD4+ cells of 12 (75%) individuals (Figure 3). Among the nonresponders, in 1 (V-13), the level of rca-HIV RNA in the cells before exposure was detectable but not quantifiable, and we were not able to measure a response to VOR (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92684DS1). In the cells of 1 participant (V-16) with a high pre-exposure rca-HIV RNA level, we detected a marginal increase in RNA, even when the cells were stimulated with mitogen (Supplemental Figure 1). In 2 other participants (V-14 and V-15), we detected an increase in HIV RNA that did not achieve statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 1).

Figure 3 A 6-hour exposure to VOR ex vivo increased HIV gag RNA in resting CD4+ T cells isolated from aviremic donors. Pools of 24 million resting CD4+ T cells isolated from aviremic donors were exposed to 335 nM VOR or mitogen (PHA and 60 U/ml IL-2) for 6 hours, and rca-HIV RNA levels were measured. Data represent the mean ± SD. P < 0.05 to P < 0.0001 (Mann-Whitney U test) for all comparisons between untreated cells and ex vivo VOR–treated cells.

A single in vivo dose of VOR was then administered to the 12 individuals mentioned above. We observed a measurable and significant increase in cell-associated RNA in resting CD4+ T cells isolated from 7 of the 12 participants (Figure 4) and no increase in 4 participants (Supplemental Figure 2), although baseline and post-VOR dose levels measured in 1 participant (V-12) were very low. In 1 participant (V-9), the baseline rca-HIV RNA was unexpectedly higher than that measured following dosing (Supplemental Figure 2). However, it was retrospectively confirmed that this patient had an episode of transient viremia (150 c/ml) immediately prior to commencement of the study, potentially confounding the ascertainment of a response to VOR.

Figure 4 In vivo administration of a single 400-mg dose of VOR led to a significant increase in rca-HIV RNA in the resting CD4+ T cells of aviremic participants. Data represent the mean ± SD. P < 0.0001 (Mann-Whitney U test) for all comparisons between baseline and VOR treatment.

Given the in vitro data suggesting that daily drug exposure would blunt the viral response to serial VOR exposure, a conclusion also suggested by the results of our previous clinical trial (8), all participants with a significant increase in rca-HIV RNA after a single dose of VOR (n = 7) received paired doses at either a 48-hour or 72-hour interval. Patient V-11 was given a paired dose at a 48-hour interval, and as shown in Figure 5A, the increase in HIV RNA did not achieve statistical significance. This participant later received 2 doses of VOR at a 72-hour interval, and we detected a significant increase in rca-HIV RNA in resting CD4+ T cells (Figure 5A). Following this observation, and given anecdotal concerns that prolonged alternate-day dosing of VOR might be more difficult to tolerate, all 6 additional participants received VOR doses at the 72-hour interval. We observed a significant increase in rca-HIV RNA in 5 of these 6 individuals (Figure 5B). Sparse pharmacokinetic sampling of VOR levels near the predicted peak of exposure was similar to sampling levels in prior studies (data not shown) (4, 8). The lack of an increase in rca-HIV RNA in participant V-1 had no obvious explanation.

Figure 5 Two sequential doses of VOR given every 72 hours, but not 48 hours, resulted in a sustained increase in rca-HIV RNA in participants. (A) A 48-hour interval between sequential doses for 1 participant resulted in an increase in rca-HIV RNA levels that only became statistically significant when the interval between doses was increased to 72 hours. (B) A significant increase in rca-HIV RNA levels was observed in 5 of 6 additional participants at the 72-hour interval. Data represent the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test. Baseline rca-HIV RNA levels are from samples collected at screening, either before the first VOR dose (V-3, V-4, V-5, and V-10), or from a second baseline sample collected prior to the paired dosing for participants with more than 1 year of elapsed time from administration of the first dose (V-1, V-2, and V-11).

Strategies seeking to eradicate HIV infection are likely to require multiple cycles of LRA exposure to induce a sufficient display of viral antigen to allow the immune system to identify and clear these previously unrecognizable infected cells. To that end, 3 of the participants who showed a significant increase in rca-HIV RNA after receiving a paired dose of VOR 72 hours apart elected to receive 10 consecutive doses of VOR at this interval to determine whether HIV RNA expression could be sustained over a 1-month period of pulsatile VOR therapy. As shown in Figure 6, a significant, sustained increase in HIV RNA was detected in 2 of the 3 participants. Of note, participant V-5, who did not show a continued significant induction of rca-HIV RNA, reported difficulty with adherence to the 72-hour dosing schedule, deviating from the schedule and taking 3 of the 10 doses at shorter intervals. Whether this nonadherence to protocol contributed to the lack of a measurable rca-HIV RNA response cannot be determined. Importantly, as in previous studies,we used a rigorous approach to measure rca-RNA, taking steps to minimize RNA degradation and ensuring that the increase in rca-HIV RNA measured after all VOR dosing was not due to baseline RNA variation over time (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 6 Multiple (10 doses) of in vivo VOR administered every 72 hours resulted in a sustained increase in HIV RNA in 2 of 3 participants. Data represent the mean ± SD. ***P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test.

Finally, we evaluated the frequency of the replication-competent latent HIV within the resting CD4+ T cell reservoir by performing a quantitative viral outgrowth assay (QVOA) at baseline and following paired and multiple VOR doses. Like other studies of latency reversal (4–8, 16, 17), we did not observe convincing evidence of a significant reduction (>0.3 log 10 ) in the frequency of virus recovered in the QVOA (Supplemental Table 1). Not surprisingly, we also did not observe any changes in the levels of cell-associated HIV DNA following in vivo administration of VOR (data not shown).

Multiple doses of VOR minimally impact immune effector cells in vivo. In light of these findings, future studies must seek to combine LRAs with modalities to augment the antiviral immune response to achieve clearance of persistent HIV infection. Therefore, we sought to demonstrate that the administration of VOR does not impede the action of effector cell populations critical for clearance of antigen-expressing cells. We therefore compared the ability of CD8+ T cells isolated from participants before, during, and after the receipt of 10 doses of VOR to proliferate following stimulation with HIV peptide pools. As shown in Figure 7A, we did not observe a significant change from baseline in the ability of CD8+ T cells to proliferate in the presence of a Flu/EBV peptide pool (FEC), an HIV Gag/Nef pool (CTLA), or an HIV non-Gag/Nef peptide pool (CTLB). Further, in a viral inhibition assay, the antiviral capacity of CD8+ T cells when challenged with autologous targets infected with autologous reservoir virus (18, 19) tested at effector-to-target (E/T) ratios of 1:10 and 1:1 was not significantly altered following 10 doses of VOR. We observed no reduction in antiviral activity in the 3 participants, as analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with post-test correction for multiple comparisons (Figure 7B). Finally, during the course of the study, we observed a transient but marginal decline in absolute lymphocyte counts for some participants (Supplemental Table 2) that was resolved within weeks and was clinically insignificant.