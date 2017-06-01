Neutrophil-derived S100 calcium-binding proteins A8/A9 promote reticulated thrombocytosis and atherogenesis in diabetes

Diabetes promotes reticulated thrombocytosis. To determine whether diabetes promotes thrombocytosis, we induced diabetes in C57BL/6 WT mice with streptozotocin (STZ) and observed them for 4 weeks (Figure 1A). Compared with nondiabetic WT control mice, diabetic mice had significantly elevated numbers of platelets in whole blood (Figure 1B). This appeared to be due to increased production, since both the percentage and the overall abundance of immature reticulated platelets were increased (Figure 1, C and D). We next examined some basic markers of platelet activation in both reticulated and mature platelets. We identified that reticulated platelets expressed more P-selectin (CD62P) on the surface than mature platelets in both WT and diabetic mice, suggesting that the immature platelets are more reactive than the matured platelets. Interestingly, both platelet subsets expressed higher levels of P-selectin in diabetic mice compared to WT, indicating that they are circulating in an activated state (Figure 1E). We also examined the intraplatelet content of the potent chemokine CCL5 and, somewhat surprisingly, found equal levels in the reticulated platelets from WT and diabetic mice, suggesting no changes in this chemokine when platelets are being produced. However, as the platelets matured, CCL5 levels were significantly reduced, an effect that was greater in the diabetic mice, suggesting enhanced shedding/release (Figure 1F). Consequently, we observed higher plasma levels of CCL5 in the diabetic mice (Figure 1G). The increased abundance of these markers promoted more interactions with circulating Ly6-Chi monocytes and neutrophils (Figure 1H), thereby increasing the overall activation status of these leukocytes as assessed by CD11b expression (Figure 1I).

Figure 1 Reticulated thrombocytosis in diabetes. C57BL/6 mice were made diabetic with STZ and assessed after 4 weeks. (A) Blood glucose. (B) Circulating platelet levels from complete blood counts. (C and D) Abundance of circulating reticulated platelets expressed as percentage of platelets of total counts. (E–I) Markers of platelet activation: (E and F) Reticulated and mature platelet activation was measured by flow cytometry. (E) CD62P surface expression. (F) Intraplatelet CCL5 levels. (G) Plasma CCL5 levels were quantified by ELISA. (H and I) Platelet leukocyte aggregates (H) and leukocyte activation (CD11b levels) (I) were quantified by flow cytometry. n = 6 control and 8 diabetic mice. *P < 0.05 vs. WT for all graphs, except E and F, where #P < 0.05 for cell effect and *P < 0.05 for disease effect. All data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were obtained using a t test, except in E and F, where 2-way ANOVA was used.

Reticulated thrombocytosis is caused by an expansion of BM progenitor cells. To investigate whether the increased levels of circulating reticulated platelets were due to enhanced production from the BM, we quantified BM progenitor cells within the lineage responsible for platelet production by flow cytometry. Diabetes induced an overall expansion of BM progenitor cells with a higher percentage of common myeloid progenitor cells (CMPs), megakaryocyte-erythrocyte progenitor cells (MEPs), and megakaryocyte progenitor cells (MkPs) in the BM of diabetic mice (Figure 2A). As we have shown previously, the percentage of the upstream self-renewing BM hematopoietic stem and multipotential progenitor cells (HSPCs) was not different between the WT and diabetic mice (ref. 6 and data not shown). Cell cycle analysis revealed that a greater percentage of the MEPs and MkPs were in the G 2 M phase, indicating that these cells were proliferating at a significantly greater rate (Figure 2B). We also observed more phosphorylated STAT5 in the MkPs, which is consistent with enhanced proliferative signaling via the TPO receptor c-MPL in these cells (ref. 36 and Figure 2C). Histological assessment also revealed the formation of more megakaryocytes in the BM of diabetic mice (Figure 2D), which was confirmed by flow cytometry (Figure 2E). Taken together, these data confirm that the diabetic state is associated with increased production/proliferation of platelet progenitors resulting in elevated circulating levels of highly activated reticulated platelets.

Figure 2 Reticulated thrombocytosis in diabetes is due to enhanced thrombopoiesis. C57BL/6 mice were made diabetic with STZ and assessed after 4 weeks. (A–C) The abundance (A) and proliferation (B) of BM progenitor cells and STAT5 phosphorylation in MkPs (C) were assessed by flow cytometry. (D) Bones were sectioned and stained with H&E, and megakaryocytes were quantified as cells per field (original magnification, ×20). (E) BM megakaryocytes were also quantified by flow cytometry. n = 6 control and n = 8 diabetic. *P < 0.05 vs. WT; all data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were obtained using a t test.

Kupffer cells drive diabetes-associated thrombocytosis. As platelet homeostasis is controlled primarily by the hormone TPO, we examined whether diabetes-associated thrombocytosis was due to altered sensitivity to circulating TPO or increased circulating TPO levels. We measured the abundance of the TPO receptor (c-MPL) on BM progenitor cells and found no difference in c-MPL expression between WT and diabetic mice on either the MEPs or MkPs within the BM (Figure 3A). Platelets also express c-MPL, and upon TPO binding, a receptor/ligand internalization process is initiated, leading to reduced plasma TPO levels and an attenuation in platelet production. Thus, we next tested whether there was a reduction in c-MPL expression on circulating platelets, which could also explain an altered sensitivity to circulating TPO, but again no difference was seen (Figure 3B). There was, however, a significant increase in plasma TPO levels in diabetic mice compared with control mice (Figure 3C). These data suggest that thrombocytosis in diabetes is most likely mediated via the direct effects of TPO on its receptor. As TPO is produced primarily from the liver and elevated in times of stress, we decided to examine the liver. We first examined the abundance of Kupffer cells in the liver and found that diabetes was associated with a significant increase in the number of Kupffer cells (Figure 3D). We then assessed Kupffer cell–specific expression of IL-6, a known TPO-promoting cytokine. Kupffer cells from diabetic mice expressed more IL-6 than Kupffer cells from nondiabetic mice (Figure 3E). To support the hypothesis that Kupffer cells are involved in diabetes-associated thrombocytosis, we performed a Kupffer cell depletion study using a well-established protocol employing clodronate liposomes (37). As expected, the i.v. injection of clodronate liposomes resulted in a thorough depletion of liver Kupffer cells in both control and diabetic mice compared with mice injected with PBS-containing liposomes (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92450DS1). The depletion of Kupffer cells in diabetic mice significantly decreased the number of circulating platelets and reticulated platelets as well as the percentage of MkPs in the BM (Figure 3, F–H). Kupffer cell depletion in nondiabetic mice did not alter these parameters (Figure 3, F–H). These data suggest that hepatic inflammation in the setting of diabetes is characterized by increased expression of IL-6 in Kupffer cells, which plays an important role in diabetes-associated thrombocytosis.

Figure 3 Liver phenotype in diabetic mice. (A–E) C57BL/6 mice were made diabetic with STZ and assessed after 4 weeks. c-MPL surface expression was measured on BM progenitors (A) and circulating platelets (B) by flow cytometry. (C) Plasma TPO was measured by ELISA. (D and E) Abundance of Kupffer cells (D) and Kupffer cell IL-6 expression (E) were quantified by flow cytometry. n = 6 per group. *P < 0.05. (F–H) WT and diabetic mice were treated with PBS or clodronate (CLO) liposomes (250 μl/mouse/i.v. injection) at day 1 and day 3 to deplete Kupffer cells. Mice were analyzed at day 7. Total (F) and percentage (G) of reticulated platelets. (H) Percentage of BM MkPs was quantified by flow cytometry. n = 5 per group. *P < 0.05 for disease effect, #P < 0.05 for treatment effect. All data represent the mean ± SEM. See also Supplemental Figure 2. P values were obtained using a t test.

Kupffer cell–derived IL-6 drives thrombocytosis in diabetes. To formally test the hypothesis that Kupffer cell–derived IL-6 drives diabetes-associated thrombocytosis, we performed a BM transplantation (BMT) study. WT mice were engrafted with BM from either WT or IL-6–deficient mice (Il6–/– mice) and allowed to reconstitute for 5 weeks before being made diabetic with STZ (Figure 4, A and B). After BMT, the newly recruited monocytes quickly seed the liver and mature to form Kupffer cells with gene expression signatures identical to those of the original Kupffer cell population (38). Further, we consciously chose to make the mice diabetic after reconstitution such that any newly recruited Kupffer cells, which we previously showed to be increased in diabetes (Figure 3D), would be of BM origin and thus IL-6 deficient (39). Consistent with earlier data, liver Kupffer cells were increased in diabetic mice, but the loss of IL-6 in hematopoietic cells did not influence Kupffer cell numbers in either the diabetic or the nondiabetic livers (Figure 4C). This finding is significant as alterations in thrombocytosis due to the loss of IL-6 occur downstream of liver Kupffer cells. Next, we measured the number of reticulated platelets and found a significant reduction in this parameter in diabetic mice that received Il6–/– BM, similar to that observed in nondiabetic mice (Figure 4, D and E). This paralleled a reduction in the abundance and proliferation of BM MkPs (Figure 4, F and G). Together, these data confirm that IL-6 is a key mediator in diabetes-associated thrombocytosis.

Figure 4 IL-6 drives reticulated thrombocytosis in diabetes. (A) Experimental overview: C57BL/6 WT recipient mice were transplanted with BM from WT or Il6–/– donor mice, and after 5 weeks a subset of mice were rendered diabetic with STZ. After 4 weeks the mice were analyzed. (B) Blood glucose levels. (C) Percentage of Kupffer cells in the liver was quantified by flow cytometry. (D and E) Percentage (D) and numbers (E) of circulating reticulated platelets. TO, thiazole orange. (F and G) Abundance (F) and proliferation (G) of MkPs in the BM were quantified by flow cytometry. n = 5 WT groups, n = 6 Il6–/– controls, and n = 10 Il6–/– STZ. *P < 0.05 for disease effect, #P < 0.05 for genotype effect. All data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were obtained using a 2-way ANOVA.

RAGE mediates diabetes-associated thrombocytosis. Next, we wanted to identify the receptor that mediates IL-6 expression in Kupffer cells. We found that the expression of receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) was significantly enhanced on the Kupffer cells from diabetic mice (Figure 5A), consistent with the increased inflammatory tone in the liver of these mice. To further investigate the role of RAGE, we rendered WT and Rage–/– mice diabetic with STZ. Since our Rage–/– mice express green fluorescent protein (GFP), we were unable to determine the abundance of reticulated platelets using thiazole orange. However, consistent with our hypothesis, there were fewer circulating platelets in the diabetic Rage–/– mice (Figure 5B). This was associated with fewer MEPs and MkPs within the BM (Figure 5C). These data highlight an important role for RAGE in diabetes-associated thrombocytosis. To further delineate the role of RAGE in diabetes-associated thrombocytosis, we performed BMT with WT mice reconstituted with BM from either Rage–/– or WT mice. Further, we followed the same protocol and rationale as in the Il6–/– BMT studies; the mice were rendered diabetic after a 5-week reconstitution period (Figure 5, D and E). After 4 weeks of diabetes, we found that Rage–/– BMT diabetic mice had fewer platelets (Figure 5F), which was associated with fewer MkPs in the BM (Figure 5G). Furthermore, Rage–/– BMT mice were protected from diabetes-associated liver inflammation as characterized by fewer Kupffer cells (Figure 5H), which expressed less IL-6 (Figure 5I). Consistent with the reduced IL-6, the levels of TPO were significantly reduced in the plasma of the Rage–/– BMT mice (Figure 5J). To rule out the possibility that RAGE signaling induces a direct proliferative effect within the MEPs, we performed a competitive BMT (cBMT) study. Equal proportions of BM from WT CD45.1 and WT CD45.2 mice, or WT CD45.1 and Rage–/– CD45.2, were mixed and transplanted into CD45.2 WT recipients, which were then made diabetic with STZ (Supplemental Figure 2A). Consistent with a non–cell-autonomous model of RAGE-induced proliferation (i.e., in the Kupffer cell), we observed that the abundance of both platelets and BM MEPs was reduced in the mice that received Rage–/– CD45.2 BM, while the ratio of CD45.1- to CD45.2-derived cells was not significantly different between the WT CD45.2 and Rage–/– CD45.2 transplanted chimeras (1.03 vs. 1.07, respectively; Supplemental Figure 2B). This indicates that the reduction in circulating platelets and BM MEPs observed in Rage–/– BMT mice was due to a cell-extrinsic mechanism, specifically from RAGE expression in Kupffer cells. Further, there was no surface expression of RAGE detected on MEPs/MkPs from WT or diabetic mice. We have previously found that RAGE is expressed only on CMPs within the hematopoietic progenitor population (6). Overall, these data reveal an important role for RAGE in promoting thrombocytosis in diabetes.

Figure 5 Deletion of Rage protects from thrombocytosis in diabetic mice. (A) RAGE expression on the surface of Kupffer cells from WT and age-matched 4-week-diabetic mice was quantified by flow cytometry. n = 6 per group. *P < 0.05. (B and C) WT and Rage–/– mice were made diabetic with STZ, and 4 weeks later platelets (B) and BM MEPs and MkPs (C) were quantified. *P < 0.05 vs. WT. #P < 0.05 vs WT+STZ. (D) Experimental overview: WT recipient mice were transplanted with BM from WT or Rage–/– mice and after a 5-week reconstitution period were rendered diabetic with STZ. After 4 weeks the mice were analyzed. (E) Blood glucose levels. (F) Circulating platelets. (G–I) Abundance of MkPs in the BM (G) and Kupffer cells in the liver (H) and Kupffer cell IL-6 expression (I) were quantified by flow cytometry. (J) Plasma TPO was quantified by ELISA. n = 7 control, and n = 11 diabetic. *P < 0.05 vs. WT. All data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were obtained using a t test, except in B and C, where 2-way ANOVA was used per cell type.

Neutrophil-derived S100A8/A9 promotes thrombocytosis in diabetes. We next sought to identify the RAGE ligands that activate IL-6 signaling in the Kupffer cells. We have previously reported that hyperglycemia enhances neutrophil production of S100 calcium-binding proteins A8/A9 (S100A8/A9), which when released bind to RAGE on CMPs in the BM to promote leukocytosis (6). Since we identified RAGE on Kupffer cells, we sought to examine whether S100A8/A9 could induce IL-6 expression in macrophages. We cultured BM-derived macrophages (BMDMs, resembling Kupffer cells) under high-glucose conditions and stimulated them with recombinant S100A8/A9. We observed a significant increase in Il6 mRNA expression in BMDMs treated with S100A8/A9 (Figure 6A). The data from cBMT (Supplemental Figure 2) studies revealed that RAGE was not directly involved in a proliferative response in the MkPs. To confirm this, we performed an in vitro MkP proliferation assay and found no direct proliferative role for S100A8/A9 on MkPs (Figure 6B). To formally test the role of S100A8/A9 in diabetes-associated thrombocytosis, we compared diabetic WT and S100a9–/– mice (also deficient in S100A8 protein) with WT controls (Figure 6C; glucose values). Interestingly, deletion of S100a9 had no effect on the abundance of Kupffer cells (Figure 6D). However, the Kupffer cells from S100a9–/– mice failed to upregulate IL-6 production in the setting of diabetes (Figure 6E), and this was accompanied by a protection from diabetes-associated thrombopoiesis (Figure 6, F and G). Myeloid cells largely produce S100A8/A9; thus, we performed a BMT study using S100a9–/– BM to confirm that hematopoietic cells were providing the source of S100A8/A9 (Figure 6H). Similar to the global S100a9–/– mice, hematopoietic deletion of S100A9 also protected mice from diabetes-induced thrombocytosis. Indeed the S100a9–/– BMT diabetic mice had reduced Kupffer cell IL-6 expression and fewer reticulated platelets and BM MkPs, which were also proliferating less than those observed in the mice that received WT BM (Figure 6, I–L). Among the myeloid cells, neutrophils are the predominant source of the serum S100A8/A9 pool. To assess the specific contribution of neutrophils in promoting thrombopoiesis, we performed a neutrophil depletion study using an anti–Ly6-G antibody (Figure 6, M–Q). Similar to our previous findings, diabetic mice had significantly higher levels of plasma S100A8/A9 that was neutrophil-derived (Figure 6N) (6). Consistent with our hypothesis, neutrophil-depleted diabetic mice had significantly lower levels of circulating platelets and fewer BM MEPs that were proliferating at a lower rate compared with isotype control–injected mice (Figure 6, O–Q). Together, these data indicate an important role for neutrophil-derived S100A8/A9 in promoting platelet production in diabetes.

Figure 6 Neutrophil-derived S100A8/A9 promotes thrombocytosis in diabetic mice. (A) Il6 mRNA expression was quantified in BMDMs cultured in high glucose (25 mM) and incubated with S100A8/A9 for 6 hours. n = 4. *P < 0.05 vs. 0. (B) BM progenitor cells were cultured in high glucose with S100A8/A9 for 16 hours. MkP proliferation was quantified via EdU incorporation. n = 3 per group. (C–G) WT and S100a9–/– mice were made diabetic with STZ and analyzed after 4 weeks of diabetes. (C) Blood glucose levels. Livers were digested, and the abundance of Kupffer cells (D) and IL-6 expression (E) were quantified by flow cytometry. Circulating reticulated platelets (F) and BM MkPs (G) were measured by flow cytometry. n = 5 WT, n = 9 STZ, and n = 10 S100a9–/– STZ. *P < 0.05 vs. WT (C and D) and vs. all groups (E–G). (H) Experimental overview: BM from WT or S100a9–/– mice was transplanted into WT recipient mice, and after 5 weeks a subgroup of mice were rendered diabetic with STZ. (I–L) Kupffer cell IL-6 expression (I), reticulated platelets (J), BM MkP abundance (K), and MkP proliferation (L) were quantified by flow cytometry. n = 5 WT control, n = 5 WT STZ, n = 4 S100a9–/– control, n = 6 S100a9–/– STZ. *P < 0.05 for disease effect, #P < 0.05 for genotype effect. (M–Q) Neutrophil depletion studies: Neutrophils were depleted in WT and diabetic (STZ) mice after the onset of diabetes for 4 weeks by i.p. injection of the neutrophil-specific anti–Ly6-G antibody (clone 1A8, 1 mg/injection, every 3 days), and these mice were compared with isotype control–treated mice. (M) Neutrophil levels were assessed by flow cytometry. (N) Plasma S100A8/A9 levels. (O) Platelet levels were quantified by complete blood count. (P and Q) Abundance (P) and proliferation (Q) of BM MEPs were quantified by flow cytometry. n = 5 per group. *P < 0.05 for disease effect, #P < 0.05 for treatment effect. All data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were obtained using 1-way ANOVA (A–G) or 2-way ANOVA (I–Q).

Reticulated thrombocytosis is also observed in models of obesity/insulin resistance/pre–type 2 diabetes. To explore whether reticulated thrombocytosis was also observed in other common metabolic disorders, namely obesity, insulin resistance, and type 2 diabetes (T2D), we quantified platelets in 24-week-old male WT, ob/ob, and diet-induced obese (DIO) mice (16 weeks of high-fat feeding). The ob/ob and DIO mice demonstrated reticulated thrombocytosis, consistent with observations in humans that reticulated thrombopoiesis is not specific to insulin deficiency (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). We further explored the livers of the DIO mice and extended our Kupffer cell analysis to include a newly discovered marker, C-type lectin domain family 4 member F (CLEC4F) (Supplemental Figure 3D), which was unfortunately not reported before the bulk of the data were collected in this study. However, consistent with our mechanism, we observed a significant increase in these CLEC4F+ Kupffer cells and IL-6 expression (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Importantly, we also confirmed that the CLEC4F+ Kupffer cells were increased in the STZ model (Supplemental Figure 3, F and G), suggesting that the analysis of our models prior to the discovery of this marker was still valid.

Reducing serum glucose improves reticulated thrombocytosis in diabetes. To test whether hyperglycemia is responsible for reticulated thrombocytosis, we treated diabetic mice with the sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor (SGLT2i), dapagliflozin, which lowers blood glucose in an insulin-independent manner. The SGLT2i reduced blood glucose levels of the diabetic mice to levels comparable to those of the WT control mice (Figure 7A). The reduction in blood glucose by SGLT2i treatment normalized reticulated platelet levels (Figure 7B). We also observed that the Kupffer cells were producing less IL-6 (Figure 7C), which was associated with a significant reduction in circulating TPO (Figure 7D). Consistent with the reduction in circulating TPO, glucose lowering with SGLT2i reduced the percentage of BM progenitor cells as well as megakaryocytes (Figure 7, E and F). Together, these data reveal that diabetes-associated reticulated thrombocytosis can be ameliorated with improved glucose control. These results are consistent with our previous findings that MPV is increased in people with poor diabetes control (40).

Figure 7 Interventions to inhibit thrombocytosis in diabetic mice. (A–F) SGLT2i studies: C57BL/6 mice were made diabetic with STZ, and blood glucose was lowered with the SGLT2i dapagliflozin (25 mg/kg/d) in the drinking water for 4 weeks. (A) Blood glucose levels. (B and C) Circulating reticulated platelets (B) and Kupffer cell IL-6 expression (C) were measured by flow cytometry. (D) Plasma TPO levels were quantified by ELISA. (E and F) BM progenitor cells (E) and megakaryocytes (F) were quantified by flow cytometry. n = 6 control and STZ+SGLT2i and n = 4 STZ. *P < 0.05 vs. all groups. (G–K) ABR-215757 studies: C57BL/6 mice were made diabetic with STZ and treated with ABR-215757 (10 mg/kg/d) or vehicle in the drinking water for 4 weeks. (G) Blood glucose levels. Circulating reticulated platelets (H) and Kupffer cell IL-6 expression (I) were measured by flow cytometry. The abundance (J) and proliferation (K) of MkPs in the BM were quantified by flow cytometry. n = 6 control and n = 9 STZ and STZ+ABR. *P < 0.05 vs. WT (G) and vs. all groups (H–K). All data are mean ± SEM. P values were obtained using 1-way ANOVA.

ABR-215757 reduces diabetes-associated thrombocytosis. We have identified a prominent role for S100A8/A9 in stimulating IL-6 production in Kupffer cells to evoke thrombopoiesis (Figure 6). To determine whether S100A8/A9 is an effective target to prevent reticulated thrombocytosis, we tested a small-molecule inhibitor, ABR-215757 (paquinimod), that blocks the binding of S100A9 to TLR4 and RAGE (41). ABR-215757 (10 mg/kg/d) was administered to STZ diabetic mice in the drinking water for 4 weeks. Administration of ABR-215757 had no impact on blood glucose levels compared with those in nontreated diabetic mice (Figure 7G). Nevertheless, blocking S100A8/A9 with ABR-215757 led to a significant reduction in reticulated platelets (Figure 7H). Consistent with our proposed model, ABR-215757 treatment reduced Kupffer cell IL-6 expression, which was accompanied by fewer BM MkPs that were proliferating at reduced rates (Figure 7, I–K). These data confirm that S100A8/A9 could be a potential target to reduce diabetes-associated thrombocytosis by inhibiting hepatic IL-6–mediated inflammation.

ABR-215757 inhibits diabetes-associated atherosclerosis. To determine whether blocking S100A8/A9 signaling would indeed result in a decrease in atherogenesis, we performed a study in atherosclerotic prone Apoe–/– mice. Eight-week-old mice were fed a chow diet and randomized into three groups: control (vehicle), diabetic (STZ; vehicle), and diabetic plus ABR-215757 (10 mg/kg/d in drinking water) (Figure 8A). As expected, the diabetic mice had higher blood glucose levels and slightly elevated plasma cholesterol compared with the nondiabetic controls with these biochemical parameters not affected by ABR-215757 (Figure 8, B and C). Consistent with the study above, we saw a dramatic decrease in reticulated platelets (Figure 8D), which was accompanied by fewer Kupffer cells and less IL-6 expression, along with fewer BM MkPs (Figure 8, E–G). We next examined the atherosclerotic lesion size and complexity. In line with our hypothesis, atherosclerotic lesion size, which was dramatically increased in diabetic mice, was significantly reduced when the diabetic mice were treated with ABR-215757 (Figure 8H and Supplemental Figure 4). Importantly, ABR-215757 also decreased the abundance of plaque macrophages and tended to decrease lipid content (Figure 8, I and J). We also observed larger acellular regions in the diabetic mice, which was reduced in the ABR-215757 treated mice. While the acellular regions in the ABR-215757 mice were still significantly larger than seen in the control mice, this appeared to be due to positive remodeling, since we detected an increase in collagen deposition, potentially stabilizing the lesion (Figure 8, K and L).

Figure 8 Blocking S100A8/A9 with ABR-215757 decreases atherogenesis in diabetic mice. (A) Experimental overview: 8-week-old Apoe–/– mice were divided into 3 groups, vehicle (Cont), vehicle diabetic (STZ), and ABR-215757 diabetic (STZ+ABR; 10 mg/kg/d in drinking water), and fed a chow diet for 12 weeks. (B and C) Blood glucose levels (B) and plasma cholesterol levels (C). (D–G) Circulating reticulated platelets (D), Kupffer cells (E), Kupffer cell IL-6 expression (F), and BM MkPs (G) were measured by flow cytometry. (H) Quantification of mean lesion size. (I and J) Macrophage abundance was assessed by area of CD68+ regions (I) and lipid content by Oil Red O+ area (J). (K) Acellular regions were identified in H&E stain lesions (see arrows). (L) Percentage collagen content in the lesions was assessed by Picrosirius red staining and visualized under polarizing light. n = 9 control and STZ and n = 10 STZ+ABR. *P < 0.05 vs. WT (B and C), vs. all groups (D–G), or as indicated by lines (H–L). All data represent the mean ± SEM. P values were obtained using a 1-way ANOVA. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Subjects with T2D have reticulated thrombocytosis and increased S100A8/A9 levels. In our preclinical models we have discovered an important role for S100A8/A9 in driving reticulated thrombopoiesis. Furthermore, we have previously reported that S100A8/A9 levels are increased in a cohort of individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D) with complications (6). In this study we explored whether there was an association between plasma S100A8/A9 and the abundance of reticulated platelets in people with T2D when compared with age-matched healthy subjects. As expected, people with T2D had moderate elevation in total platelet levels and a significant increase in the abundance of reticulated platelets (Table 1), consistent with our preclinical data (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3), signifying enhanced platelet production in these individuals. We also observed more CD14+ monocyte-platelet aggregates, consistent with our animal studies, suggesting that these platelets were circulating in an activated state (Table 1 and ref. 42). Importantly, we found a correlation between reticulated platelets and hemoglobin A 1c levels (Figure 9A), consistent with the hypothesis that poor glycemic control is associated with enhanced thrombopoiesis in people with diabetes. Next we measured plasma S100A8/A9 levels and found significantly increased levels in this cohort (Figure 9B). Again, consistent with our preclinical findings, people with diabetes also had significantly higher plasma levels of the potent chemokine CCL5 (Figure 9C). Together, these findings in our T2D patient cohort reflect those seen in our preclinical models and are consistent with the view that the same mechanisms of enhanced platelet production are conserved in humans.

Figure 9 Reticulated thrombocytosis in people with type 2 diabetes. (A) Regression analysis of reticulated platelets versus hemoglobin A 1c ; n = 24. (B and C) Plasma S100A8/A9 (B) and CCL5 (C) levels were quantified by ELISA. n = 15 control and n = 11 diabetes. *P < 0.05 vs. control. All data are mean ± SEM. P values were obtained using a t test or linear regression (A).