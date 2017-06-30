Sodium channel NaV1.9 mutations associated with insensitivity to pain dampen neuronal excitability

Phenotype and genetics of a proband with insensitivity to pain. We studied a previously described French woman with insensitivity to pain (38). Briefly, both the proband and her mother (Figure 1A) suffered multiple painless orthopedic injuries during childhood including several painless fractures of the lower extremities. Between the ages of 4 and 13 years, the proband suffered a total of 11 fractures, including multiple fractures to both the right and left tibiae. There was radiographic evidence of advanced destruction of the calcaneum and talus. The affected subjects did not perceive a noxious stimulus such as pin-prick as painful and were unable to distinguish a sharp from a blunt object when blinded. Light touch, temperature, and vibration sensations were normal for both affected individuals. Motor nerve conduction velocities were normal for both patients, and nerve fibers were deemed normal upon examination by light and electron microscopy. Motor milestones as well as cognitive and neurological development were normal. The proband reported a normal sense of smell, unlike CIP patients with Na V 1.7 mutations, who have anosmia (39, 40). The proband reported severe pruritus since childhood, resulting in painless excoriating lesions of the thorax, ears, and nose from scratching her wounds. She had surgery at age 13 for nasal septum prostheses due to repeated nasal trauma and subsequent deformity. Although the original report on this subject (38) did not document autonomic disturbances, the proband subsequently reported a history of persistent diarrhea of unknown cause as well as episodic abdominal pain beginning in childhood and persisting into adulthood. Sweating was reported as normal.

Figure 1 Na V 1.9 mutation in a family with insensitivity to pain. (A) Three-generation pedigree of the family described in this article. Pedigree symbols define affected (solid), unaffected (open), and deceased (diagonal line) family members. The proband is marked with an arrow. Subjects from whom DNA samples were obtained are marked by asterisks, and genotypes are indicated below pedigree symbols (L/L, homozygous for WT allele; L/F, heterozygous for mutant allele). (B) DNA sequence electropherograms demonstrating the L1302F mutation in the proband (IV:3) and WT sequence in the unaffected maternal grandmother (II:5).

Targeted sequence analysis of Na V 1.7, Na V 1.8, and Na V 1.9 in the proband identified a heterozygous Na V 1.9 coding variant (c.3904C>T, p.Leu1302Phe [L1302F]) (Figure 1B), which was recently reported in an unrelated family with insensitivity to pain (32). The variant affects a highly conserved residue in the S6 segment of domain III and is absent in the Genome Aggregation Database (http://gnomad.broadinstitute.org/). Other family members, including the unaffected maternal grandmother and 2 unaffected maternal aunts, did not harbor the L1302F variant. We presumed that the variant was inherited from the affected mother (deceased), although DNA from the parents was not available to resolve the heritability question. Whole-exome sequencing verified the L1302F variant in the proband, but no other potentially causative variants were discovered in this or other genes with biological plausibility for a genetic pain disorder.

Functional consequences of the Na V 1.9 mutation L1302F. To evaluate the functional consequences of the discovered Na V 1.9 mutation, we performed a whole-cell voltage-clamp recording of ND7/23 cells stably transfected with WT or mutant human Na V 1.9 channels. Figure 2, A and B, illustrates the average TTX-R whole-cell currents for WT and L1302F channels. The inactivation kinetics were similar (Figure 2C), but peak activation of mutant channels occurred at more hyperpolarized test potentials (Figure 2D). Cells expressing WT Na V 1.9 exhibited a whole-cell current that peaked at approximately –40 mV, whereas L1302F current densities peaked at approximately –65 mV. The peak current density was not significantly different between cells expressing WT or L1302F (Figure 2D and Table 1).

Figure 2 Functional consequences of the Na V 1.9 mutation L1302F. Averaged whole-cell sodium currents recorded from ND7/23 cells stably expressing WT (A, n = 17) or L1302F (B, n = 13)) Na V 1.9 channels. The holding potential was –120 mV. The current traces shown have been normalized to the maximum current amplitude. Red traces indicate whole-cell currents recorded during test depolarizations to –40 mV. (C) Voltage dependence of fast inactivation time constants determined from cells expressing WT (black circles) or L1302F (solid orange circles) channels. (D) Average current-voltage relationships determined from cells expressing WT (black circles) or L1302F (solid orange circles) channels. Current values were normalized to cell capacitance. Data points in C and D represent mean values, and error bars indicate the SEM.

Table 1 Functional properties of WT and mutant human Na V 1.9 channels

The L1302F mutation has a significantly hyperpolarized (–26.9 mV shift) voltage dependence of activation (Table 1) and a significantly steeper slope (Table 1) compared with WT channels (Figure 3A). By contrast, the voltage dependence of inactivation following a 300-ms prepulse was not different between WT and L1302F channels (Figure 3B and Table 1), but the slope factor was significantly different (Table 1). The steady-state inactivation and conductance voltage (activation) curves for WT sodium currents intersected near –50 mV, while those for L1302F intersected around –70 mV (Figure 3C). The hyperpolarized shift in activation voltage dependence, without a concomitant shift in the voltage dependence of inactivation observed for L1302F, creates an expanded range of membrane potentials at which channels will be conducting (window current). The physiological impact of this finding would be predicted to be the potentiation of channel activity at or near the resting potential or nociceptive DRG neurons.

Figure 3 Effects of L1302F on voltage dependences of activation and inactivation. (A) Voltage dependence of activation determined for sodium currents recorded from ND7/23 cells stably expressing WT (black circles, n = 17) or L1302F (solid orange circles, n = 13) Na V 1.9 channels. (B) Voltage dependence of inactivation calculated for currents recorded from ND7/23 cells stably expressing WT (black circles, n = 8) or L1302F (solid orange circles, n = 7) Na V 1.9 channels. In both A and B, the solid lines represent Boltzmann fits to averaged data. (C) Superimposed steady-state inactivation and activation curves calculated for WT (gray lines) and L1302F (orange lines) sodium currents. The steady-state inactivation and activation curves for WT intersect near –50 mV, while those for L1302F intersect at approximately –70 mV. Shaded areas indicate the window current between –100 and –10 mV, with the solid orange-shaded area representing the window current for L1302F channels and the hatched area indicating the window current for WT channels. Data points in A and B represent mean values, and error bars indicate the SEM.

Effects of mutant Na V 1.9 on DRG neuron excitability. To assess the effect of Na V 1.9 mutations on DRG neuron excitability, we performed current-clamp recordings in small (<30 μm) rat DRG neurons electroporated with WT or L1302F channels. Na V 1.9 is known to contribute to a depolarizing effect on the resting membrane potential (RMP) (23, 41), and we expected that the enhanced window current of L1302F would potentiate this effect. Consistent with this expectation, we observed that expression of L1302F evoked a marked depolarization of the average RMP by 11.5 mV as compared with WT channel expression in small DRG neurons (Figure 4A and Table 2). All neurons expressing WT Na V 1.9 fired action potentials, with an average current threshold of 290 ± 38 pA (Figure 4B and Table 2). A representative action potential from a neuron expressing WT Na V 1.9 channels evoked when the current injection reached 280 pA is shown in Figure 4B. The RMP for this neuron was –57.2 mV. By contrast, 4 of 32 (13%) neurons expressing L1302F were unable to fire action potentials in response to stimuli applied at their native resting potentials. All nonfiring L1302F-expressing cells exhibited markedly depolarized RMP values (Figure 4A, solid orange circles).

Figure 4 Effects of mutant channels on the RMP in small DRG neurons. (A) Scatter-plot of the RMP recording from neurons expressing either WT or L1302F Na V 1.9 channels. ***P < 0.001, by t test. Solid orange circles indicate cells that did not fire all-or-none action potentials in response to external stimuli at their native resting potentials (–24.2 mV, –26.6 mV, –31.9 mV, and –32.7 mV, respectively) but regained excitability when held at –60 mV. (B) Representative action potential in a small DRG neuron overexpressing WT channels evoked when the current injection reached 280 pA. The native resting potential for this neuron was –57.2 mV. (C) Small DRG neuron with a RMP of –26.6 mV (indicated by an arrow in panel A) did not fire action potentials in response to 200-ms current injections from 0 to 500 pA in 100-pA increments. (D) When held at –60 mV, the same neuron as that depicted in C produced subthreshold depolarizations in responses to 30-pA and 35-pA current injections and generated action potentials with a threshold current of 40 pA. (E) Scatter-plot of the RMP in neurons overexpressing either WT or L811P Na V 1.9 channels. ***P < 0.001, by t test. Four cells indicated by solid purple diamonds did not fire action potentials in response to external stimuli at their native resting potentials (–20.5 mV, –22.7 mV, –27.2 mV, and –32.9 mV, respectively), but fired spontaneously when held at –60 mV (illustrated in panel F). The cell indicated by the arrow had a RMP of –32.9 mV. (F) Representative spontaneous firing from a holding potential of –60 mV recorded from the cell marked by an arrow in E.

Table 2 Electrophysiological properties of small DRG neurons expressing WT or mutant Na V 1.9 measured at native resting membrane potentials

Because we expected that the depolarized RMP would contribute to the effect of the mutant channel on DRG neuron excitability, we imposed a relatively normal membrane potential in cells expressing these mutant channels by injecting a hyperpolarizing current to achieve a holding potential of –60 mV. All 4 of these cells regained excitability when held at –60 mV and either fired spontaneously or produced overshooting action potentials with threshold currents of 40 pA, 55 pA, and 110 pA, respectively. As an example, a cell recorded at its native RMP of –26.6 mV (solid orange circle indicated by the arrow in Figure 4A) failed to produce an action potential with stimuli as large as 500 pA applied from this resting potential (Figure 4C), whereas the cell fired an action potential at a threshold current as low as 40 pA when held at –60 mV (Figure 4D).

We observed similar phenomena in neurons transfected with L811P, which was previously associated with insensitivity to pain (26). Small DRG neurons expressing L811P exhibited an 8.2-mV depolarized RMP, a smaller effect than was observed for L1302F (Table 2 and Figure 4E). As indicated by the solid purple diamonds in Figure 4E, 8.7% of neurons (4 of 46 cells) expressing L811P were nonexcitable at their native RMP. When held at –60 mV, however, all 4 cells fired spontaneously. Figure 4F illustrates representative spontaneous firing in the cell (indicated by the arrow in Figure 4E) recorded continuously for 30 seconds, with no external stimuli.

We posited that RMP depolarizations evoked by expression of L1302F or L811P caused inactivation of voltage-gated sodium channels, including Na V 1.8, which contributes substantially to the action potential upstroke (42). This effect is predicted to attenuate action potential amplitude in neurons that do fire and to completely impair action potential generation in the most severely depolarized neurons expressing mutant Na V 1.9 channels. A comparison of spontaneous action potential waveforms among cells expressing WT or mutant channels is shown in Figure 5A, which depicts a marked depolarization of the RMP and an attenuated overshoot in cells expressing either L1302F or L811P.

Figure 5 Effects of mutant channels on action potential properties. (A) Representative recordings demonstrating that expression of L1302F (orange trace) and L811P (purple trace) was associated with a depolarized RMP and an attenuated action potential overshoot as compared with cells expressing WT channels (blue trace). (B) Proportions of spontaneously firing cells. Colors represent the percentage of spontaneously firing cells for WT (blue), L1302F (orange), and L811P (purple) when studied at the native RMP or when using a holding potential of –60 mV. The plotted data sets for the native RMP were L1302F: 18 of 50 cells (36%) versus WT: 12 of 44 cells (27%), P = 0.35, by z test, and L811P: 18 of 64 cells (28%) versus WT: 9 of 60 cells (15%), P = 0.079, by z test. When cells were held at –60 mV, 23% of cells expressing L1302F (7 of 30) as opposed to 0% of cells expressing WT fired spontaneously (*P = 0.012, by z test), whereas 50% of cells expressing L811P (30 of 60) fired spontaneously as compared with 3.6% (2 of 56) of cells expressing WT (***P < 0.0001, by z test).

We previously demonstrated that the action potential amplitude in small adult mouse DRG neurons decreases as the membrane potential is depolarized from –90 mV to –30 mV and that this amplitude–membrane potential relationship depends on the activity of both TTX-S and TTX-R (e.g., Na V 1.8) sodium channels (43). Consistent with the hypothesis that a lower action potential amplitude is due to inactivated Na V channels, we observed that the action potential amplitude was attenuated significantly in cells expressing L1302F and L811P at their native resting potentials (Table 2) but was rescued by holding cells at –60 mV (Table 3). The magnitude of the reduction in action potential amplitude by L1302F (20%) was greater than that for L811P (8.5%), paralleling the larger RMP depolarization in cells expressing L1302F (11.5 mV for L1302F versus 8.2 mV for L811P; Table 2).

Table 3 Electrophysiological properties of small DRG neurons expressing WT or mutant Na V 1.9 (holding potential of –60 mV)

Because it is difficult to measure the responses to injected current in spontaneously firing neurons, we excluded them from the analysis of RMP, input resistance, and amplitude of action potential. We did not observe a difference in the percentage of cells expressing L1302F or L811P that fired spontaneously at the native RMP as compared with cells expressing WT channels (Table 2). However, cells expressing L1302F or L811P showed a significantly higher proportion of spontaneously firing cells than did WT cells when using a holding potential of –60 mV (Table 3, and Figure 5B). These observations are consistent with the conclusion that, at the channel level, mutations confer a gain of function, which evokes neuronal hyperexcitability at a physiological RMP.

Input resistance was significantly smaller in DRG neurons expressing L1302F than in cells expressing WT channels at both the native RMP and when held at –60 mV (Tables 2 and 3). Neurons expressing L811P also exhibited a significantly lower input resistance at –60 mV, but input resistance measured at the native RMP was not significantly different (Table 3). Lower input resistance, also consistent with a gain of function at the channel level, can be attributed to the large conductance of L1302F and L811P channels at negative potentials owing to the hyperpolarized voltage dependence of activation.

Whereas all cells expressing WT Na V 1.9 channels fired action potentials when assessed at the native RMP, 13% of cells expressing L1302F and 8.7% of cells expressing L811P did not fire at the native RMP (Table 2). In an analysis in which we excluded spontaneously firing cells, the current threshold was significantly smaller in L1302F-expressing neurons when held at –60 mV (Table 3), presumably due to the relief of resting sodium channel inactivation, while the current threshold was not significantly different in cells expressing L811P (Table 3). However, if spontaneously firing cells were included in this analysis, then the current threshold determined for both L1302F and L811P was significantly smaller than the threshold for WT-expressing cells (Table 3).

Impact of RMP depolarization on current threshold and action potential amplitude. Expression of either L1302F- or L811P-mutant channels produced large RMP depolarizations in small DRG neurons. To model the effect of this depolarization on neuron excitability, we examined nontransfected adult rat DRG neurons within 8 hours of isolation using whole-cell current-clamp recording. Inward currents were injected to clamp the membrane potential at a series of voltages from –60 mV to –30 mV in 2.5-mV increments. This experiment demonstrated that the current threshold for action potential generation falls in direct relationship to the extent of membrane depolarization until a critical point, at which further depolarization requires larger stimuli to initiate a response, is reached (Figure 6A). This U-shaped curve is similar to the relationship between current threshold and resting potential predicted from studies in which the membrane potential was modulated by injections of hyperpolarizing and depolarizing current more centrally along the somatosensory pathway in rat dorsal column axons (44).

Figure 6 Depolarization of RMP causes biphasic changes in the current threshold and attenuates the action potential amplitude. Small adult DRG neurons were held at membrane potentials ranging from –60 mV to –30 mV in 2.5-mV increments. The RMP distribution in WT- and L1302F-expressing neurons is illustrated by blue (WT) and orange (L1302F) solid circles. Action potential waveforms recorded at various voltages from representative cells are illustrated in the boxed panel below. (B) Action potential amplitude and resting membrane potential data were best fit by a single Boltzmann function with a midpoint voltage of –38.7 ± 2.3 mV. Data points in A and B represent mean values (n = 5), and error bars indicate the SEM.