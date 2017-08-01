Enhanced astrocytic d-serine underlies synaptic damage after traumatic brain injury

Phasic release of neuronal d-serine mediates synaptic transmission and long-term potentiation. To begin to evaluate the role of d-serine in regulating synaptic transmission, we first examined its expression using immunohistochemical approaches and function using electrophysiology in the naive hippocampus. d-serine was predominantly observed in the neuron-rich pyramidal cell (Figure 1, A and B) and granule cell layers, with low expression levels observed outside this zone. A similar expression profile was observed for the synthesizing enzyme SRR, essential for conversion of l-serine to d-serine (Figure 1, A and C). This expression profile supports previous studies showing that SRR and d-serine are primarily localized to neurons (12, 18–20).

Figure 1 Neuronal d-serine is important for synaptic potentiation. d-serine (B) and SRR (C) immunoreactivity was observed in the CA1 pyramidal cell layer as outlined in a Thy-1–GFP–labeled hippocampus (A). Scale bar: 25 μm. (D) Schematic flow chart of the nSRKO mouse and the aSRKO mouse. (E) I/O curve showed reduced fEPSP amplitude for nSRKO mice at high intensities. Individual traces shown. (F) PPF showed no significant differences between genotypes. (G) LTP was reduced in nSRKO mice as compared with WT and aSRKO mice. Individual traces shown. (H) Histograph of LTP early phase showed reductions in nSRKO mice. (I) Histograph of LTP late phase showed reductions in nSRKO mice. Data represent mean ± SEM. (E–I) n = 5–8/group. (E–G) Two-way RM ANOVA. (H, I) One-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, compared with cSR control mice. #P < 0.05; ###P < 0.001, compared with nSRKO mice.

To examine the contributions of neuronal and astrocytic d-serine, we examined local in vivo field potentials in the CA1 stratum radiatum in response to electrical stimulation of Schaffer collaterals in mice deficient for neuronal SRR (nSRKO; Thy1-CreERT2 Srrfl/fl mice) or astrocytic SRR (aSRKO; Gfap-CreERT2 Srrfl/fl mice, where Gfap indicates glial fibrillary acidic protein) (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92300DS1) as compared with control Srrfl/fl mice (cSR) that did not express Cre recombinase. SRR deficiencies are known to have a direct effect on d-serine levels (12, 18). Following the delivery of an in vivo monophasic electrical pulse, input-output (I/O) curves indicated reduced field excitatory postsynaptic potentials (fEPSPs) in nSRKO mice, but only at high stimulating intensities (Figure 1E). These reductions suggest that neurons mainly contribute to the overall resting levels of d-serine in the hippocampus, where activation of NMDAR is predominantly observed at higher stimulating intensities (28). No significant difference was observed in presynaptic function between genotypes using paired pulse facilitation (PPF) (Figure 1F). Potentiation of synaptic transmission following tetanic stimulation (i.e., long-term potentiation [LTP]) was only impaired in nSRKO mice, which showed a significant main effect for group (P = 0.0137) and time (P < 0.001) using 2-way ANOVA analysis (Figure 1G). Analysis of LTP induction and maintenance showed significant reduction in both early (P < 0.001) and late-phase (P < 0.001) LTP in nSRKO mice as compared with cSR and aSRKO sham-treated mice (Figure 1, H and I). These in vivo observations strongly support a predominant role for phasic release of neuronal d-serine in synaptic plasticity.

CCI injury leads to a cellular switch in SRR expression in the hippocampus. Astrocytosis is known to result in a spectrum of morphological and molecular changes that can influence tissue pathology; however, the effects of reactive astrocytes on synapse function after TBI remain poorly resolved. In the hippocampal tripartite synapse, CLARITY imaging showed close interactions of astrocytes with synaptic membranes originating from CA1 pyramidal neurons (CA1) (Figure 2, A–C), CA3 pyramidal neurons (CA3), and dentate granule (DG) cells. To examine the role of d-serine in the traumatic injured brain, we had recently developed a CCI injury model that resulted in synaptic damage in the absence of hippocampal neuron cell death (27). This model enables us to examine the mechanisms of synaptic damage independently of neuronal loss.

Figure 2 SRR is downregulated in neurons and upregulated in astrocytes after CCI injury. (A) CLARITY image of GFAP-labeled astrocytes (red) and GFP-expressing neurons (green) in Thy1-GFP transgenic mice shows close association of astrocytes and CA1 dendrites in the stratum lucidum/radiatum of the hippocampus. High-magnification images (B) and astrocyte-neuron membrane association (yellow; arrow) in stratum lucidum/radiatum (C). Scale bar: 25 μm. (D) SRR expression using Western blot analysis at 24 hpi is not altered in the hippocampus. (E) d-serine levels using chemiluminescence analysis show increased levels at 4 and 24 hpi. (F) Immunohistochemical expression of SRR was reduced in pyramidal cell layer at 3 (G) and 7 (H) dpi, but increased in cells outside that region as compared with sham-treated controls (F). Scale bar: 25 μm. SRR-labeled cells outside the pyramidal cell layer (K) colabel with the astrocytic marker (J) GFAP. No crossreactivity observed in secondary only controls (L and M). Scale bar: 25 μm. (I) SRR levels were reduced at 3 dpi and returned to basal levels by 7 dpi using Western blot analysis. (N) Purification of hippocampal astrocytes from GFAP-GFP mice showed GFP-positive cells were only observed in isolated GLAST+ isolated cells. (O) Isolated GLAST+ astrocytes express increased levels of SRR at 7 dpi using Western blot analysis. (P) SRR was reduced in the aSRKO hippocampus at 7 dpi using Western blot analysis. (Q) SRR was increased in the nSRKO hippocampus at 7 dpi using Western blot analysis. Data represent mean ± SEM. (D, E, I, O–Q) n = 4–6/group. Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, compared with sham-treated controls. §§P < 0.01, compared with 3 dpi. For Western blot images, lanes were run on the same gel, but lanes separated by a line were noncontiguous (see Supplemental Figure 2).

In the CCI-injured hippocampus, Western blot analysis showed little change in total SRR levels at 24 hours post CCI injury (hpi) as compared with those in the sham-treated controls (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2), but chemiluminescence analysis of total d-serine levels showed a significant increase at 4 and 24 hpi (Figure 2E). This increase in d-serine likely represents an acute injury–induced conversion of l- to d-serine in neurons. At 3 and 7 days post-CCI injury (dpi), SRR expression patterns and levels changed dramatically (Figure 2, F–H). SRR expression was visibly decreased, by more than 50%, in the hippocampal pyramidal cell layer (Figure 2, G and H; arrowheads) as compared with sham-treated controls (Figure 2F). Western blot analysis showed an approximately 25% decrease (P < 0.01) in total SRR levels at 3 dpi (Figure 2I). This discrepancy most likely is the result of increased SRR expression in astrocytes outside the pyramidal cell layer, including regions of the stratum oriens and lucidum/radiatum (Figure 2G; arrows). At 7 dpi, expression in the pyramidal cell layer remained low (Figure 2H; arrowheads), while greater numbers of glial cells expressed SRR (Figure 2H; arrows). Western blot analysis showed that SRR expression returned to preinjury levels by 7 dpi, representing a significant increase (P < 0.01) from 3 dpi (Figure 2I). Confocal imaging demonstrated that the majority of SRR-positive cells outside the pyramidal cell layer colocalized with GFAP-positive astrocytes (Figure 2, J and K), which was not observed in controls using only the secondary antibody (Figure 2, L and M).

To confirm that SRR protein levels were increased specifically in astrocytes after CCI injury, we column purified (>98% pure) astrocytes using glutamate-aspartate transporter (GLAST) antibodies (Figure 2N and Supplemental Figure 4) followed by Western blot analysis for SRR. We observed a 21% increase (P < 0.001) in SRR levels at 7 dpi in astrocytes isolated from the CCI-injured hippocampus as compared with sham-treated controls (Figure 2O). SRR levels at 7 dpi in the aSRKO whole hippocampus were reduced (P < 0.001) compared with those in sham-treated controls (Figure 2P), lending greater support for switch in the cellular expression pattern of SRR after CCI injury. In whole hippocampal tissues isolated from nSRKO mice (Figure 2Q), where SRR levels had been shown to be reduced in neurons at 7 dpi (Figure 2H), we observed an increase similar to that observed in WT mice (Figure 2O). Taken together, these findings support our conclusion that TBI results in a downregulation of neuronal SRR and upregulation of astrocytic SRR levels within the first week after injury.

CCI injury increases astrocyte-derived d-serine levels. To demonstrate that increased astrocytic SRR expression leads to an increase in d-serine synthesis, we examined hippocampal d-serine in the presence and absence of astrocyte-derived SRR (Figure 3). Similarly to what occurred with SRR levels, we observed a significant reduction in d-serine levels at 3 dpi in WT mice using HPLC (0.108 ± 0.018 μmol/g tissue; P < 0.05) as compared with sham-treated controls (0.184 ± 0.025 μmol/g tissue) (Figure 3A). Chemiluminescent assay of d-serine supported our HPLC observations at 3 dpi, and by 7 dpi, d-serine levels were significantly increased (P < 0.001) as compared with those at 3 dpi (Figure 3B). Examination of isolated astrocytes from WT mice showed a 20% increase (P < 0.05) in d-serine levels at 7 dpi (Figure 3C), which was similar to whole hippocampal d-serine levels (P < 0.01) observed in CCI-injured nSRKO mice compared with sham-treated controls (Figure 3D). We next compared aSRKO mice with cSR control mice (Figure 2B), where both received tamoxifen (TAM) treatment 2 weeks prior to injury. In cSR mice, HPLC analysis showed a 2-fold increase (0.363 ± 0.015 μmol/g tissue; P < 0.001) in hippocampal d-serine levels at 7 dpi as compared with cSR sham-treated (0.176 ± 0.011 μmol/g tissue) mice (Figure 3E). In aSRKO mice, no significant differences were observed between sham-treated (0.206 ± 0.026 μmol/g tissue) and CCI-injured (0.253 ± 0.026 μmol/g tissue) mice, whereas CCI-injured aSRKO mouse d-serine levels were significantly (P < 0.01) less than levels of CCI-injured cSR mice (Figure 3E). This was further supported by examination of Srr mRNA in aSRKO tissues, where Srr mRNA levels were similar between sham-treated and CCI-injured mice in 7 dpi WT tissues, but reduced in CCI-injured aSRKO mice (Supplemental Figure 3). No significant changes were observed in amino acid oxidase mRNA levels, such as D–amino acid oxidase (DAO) and amine oxidase, copper-containing 1 (AOC1) enzymes, between WT and aSRKO sham-treated mice and 7 dpi tissues (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting that changes in SRR and not large reductions in d-serine–metabolizing enzymes underlie CCI injury–induced increases in d-serine. Taken together, our observations confirm that CCI injury results in a switch in SRR (Figure 2) and d-serine (Figure 3) expression in the hippocampus from neurons to astrocytes over the first week after injury.

Figure 3 d-serine levels are increased in astrocytes at 7 dpi. (A) HPLC analysis shows reduced d-serine in the hippocampus at 3 dpi. (B) Chemiluminescence analysis showed reduced d-serine at 3 dpi that increases by 7 dpi. (C) Isolated GLAST+ astrocytes have increased d-serine at 7 dpi. (D) d-serine levels remain increased in the nSRKO hippocampus. (E) HPLC analysis showed increased d-serine levels at 7 dpi in cSR mice, but not sham-treated or CCI-injured aSRKO mice. (F) HPLC analysis showed no significant difference in glutamate levels in sham-treated or CCI-injured cSR or aSRKO mice at 7 dpi. Data represent mean ± SEM. (A) n = 8–11/group; (B, E, F) n = 6–8/group; (C and D) n = 6/group repeated in triplicate. (A–D) Student’s t test. (E and F) One-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, compared with sham-treated controls. ###P < 0.001, compared with cSR at 7 dpi. §§§P < 0.001, compared with 3 dpi.

Since glutamate serves as the NMDAR agonist, glutamate levels were examined in CCI-injured mice to determine whether its expression was altered in aSRKO mice. HPLC analysis showed no significant differences in glutamate levels between groups or after CCI injury (cSR sham, 10.96 ± 0.31 μmol/g tissue; cSR CCI, 13.42 ± 0.71 μmol/g tissue; aSRKO sham, 11.41 ± 0.67 μmol/g tissue; aSRKO CCI, 12.87 ± 0.93 μmol/g tissue) (Figure 3F), which is similar to what we have previously reported for WT mice at periods between 4 hpi and 7 dpi (27). Although our findings suggest that CCI injury or alterations in d-serine expression do not change total glutamate levels, we cannot exclude the possibility that glutamate homeostasis may be affected during the first week after injury.

Reducing astrocytic d-serine spares the hippocampus from CCI injury–induced dysfunction. We next determined whether inhibiting astrocytes from producing d-serine (i.e., aSRKO mice) altered synaptic transmission and plasticity after CCI injury when reactive astrocytes appeared. Consistent with our observations using WT mice (27), CCI injury in cSR control mice led to a significant downward shift in fEPSP amplitude (P < 0.01) at higher stimulus intensities (40–60 μA) as compared with cSR and aSRKO sham-treated controls (Figure 4A). These previous studies had shown that synaptic damage and losses and not neuronal loss from CCI injury underlie the observed deficits in synaptic transmission and plasticity (27). Similar trends were also observed in PPF between groups, where the PPF ratio was attenuated in CCI-injured cSR mice at shorter interstimulus intervals as compared with cSR and aSRKO controls (Figure 4B). Interestingly, we did not observe a significant reduction in the I/O curve or PPF in CCI-injured aSRKO mice, although there was a downward shift in PPF ratio curve compared with sham-treated controls.

Figure 4 Synaptic dysfunction and learning deficits are not observed in aSRKO CCI-injured mice at 7 dpi. (A) I/O curve showed reduced fEPSP amplitude at high intensities for cSR CCI-injured mice as compared with sham-treated and CCI-injured aSRKO mice. Individual traces shown. (B) PPF showed a reduced ratio for cSR CCI-injured mice as compared with sham-treated and CCI-injured aSRKO mice. (C) LTP was reduced in CCI-injured cSR control mice, but not sham-treated cSR, sham-treated aSRKO, or CCI-injured aSRKO mice. Individual traces shown. (D) Histograph of LTP early phase showed greatest reductions in CCI-injured cSR mice and reductions to a lesser extent in aSRKO mice. (E) Histograph of LTP late phase showed greatest reductions in CCI-injured cSR mice and reductions to a lesser extent in aSRKO mice. Early and late phase slopes of CCI-injured aSRKO mice were significantly greater than CCI-injured cSR mice at 7 dpi. (F) θ rhythm frequency was increased in CCI-injured cSR mice and was increased to a lesser extent in sham-treated and CCI-injured aSRKO mice at frequencies between 4 and 5 Hz as compared to sham-treated cSR mice. θ rhythm frequency of CCI-injured aSRKO mice were significantly less than CCI-injured cSR mice. θ rhythm traces were shown for amplitude versus time. Fear-conditioning tests showed significantly decreased freezing behavior in CCI-injured cSR mice for contextual (G) and cued (H) learning that was not observed in sham-treated or CCI-injured aSRKO mice. Data represent mean ± SEM. (A–F) n = 7–10/group. (G and H) n = 16–18/group. (A–C, F–H) Two-way RM ANOVA. (D and E) One-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; *** P < 0.001, compared with cSR control mice. #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001, compared with cSR at 7 dpi.

We next evaluated synaptic plasticity in the presence and absence of astrocytic d-serine. Two-way repeated measures (RM) ANOVA of normalized fEPSP after high-frequency stimulation (HFS) showed significant interaction (P < 0.001) as well as a significant main effect for animal groups (P = 0.0203) and time (P < 0.001). In vivo HFS of sham-treated cSR mice resulted in LTP that was not observed in CCI-injured cSR mice (Figure 4C). Conversely, aSRKO sham-treated and CCI-injured mice both had a significant synaptic potentiation following in vivo tetanic stimulation (Figure 4C), where CCI-injured aSRKO mice had significantly greater potentiation (P < 0.05) than CCI-injured cSR mice. Our results suggest that astrocyte-derived d-serine plays a substantial role in the synaptic dysfunction observed following CCI injury. Analysis of LTP induction and maintenance in CCI-injured cSR mice showed a large reduction in both early (P < 0.001) and late-phase (P < 0.001) LTP as compared with sham-treated cSR mice (Figure 4, D and E). A smaller reduction in early phase LTP was observed in sham-treated and CCI-injured aSRKO mice; however, this was not maintained in the late LTP phase. Comparison of late-phase LTP between CCI-injured cSR and aSRKO mice showed significantly higher potentiation (P < 0.001) in mice deficient in astrocyte-derived SRR. Together, these findings demonstrate that the release of d-serine from astrocytes underlies TBI-induced synaptic dysfunction and that blocking this d-serine source is neuroprotective.

Examination of hippocampal field potential oscillations in vivo in CCI-injured mice showed a significant interaction between frequencies and experimental groups using 2-way ANOVA analysis (P = 0.002). Examination of θ oscillations at the 4- to 5-Hz frequency range showed significantly greater (P < 0.001) power in CCI-injured cSR mice as compared with that in all the other groups (Figure 4F). Additionally, power at the 4- to 5-Hz range in CCI-injured aSRKO mice was substantially reduced as compared with that in CCI-injured cSR mice at 7 dpi. Our results suggest that CCI injury leads to an enhancement in θ rhythms, which likely involves d-serine release and activation of NMDARs.

To verify whether our observed physiological effects translate into behavioral responses, we examined hippocampal-associated learning and memory using a fear-conditioning paradigm (Figure 4, G and H). Following CCI injury, all groups were habituated at 5 dpi, trained at 6 dpi, and tested at 7 dpi. No significant differences were observed in freezing behavior during the training periods, while significant interactions and main effects were observed among groups (P = 0.0084) and on test days compared with training days (P < 0.001). CCI injury resulted in an approximately 50% reduction in contextual (Figure 4G) and cue (Figure 4H) freezing behavior in CCI-injured cSR mice as compared with in sham-treated cSR mice. Contextual freezing behavior was significantly increased (P < 0.05) in sham-treated aSRKO mice as compared with that in sham-treated cSR mice, and although the basis for this enhanced freezing response is unclear, it may result from other limbic structures not examined in our analysis. What is clear is that CCI-injured aSRKO mice were not significantly different from sham-treated aSRKO mice (Figure 4G). Comparison of CCI-injured aSRKO mice with CCI-injured cSR mice showed significantly higher (P < 0.001) contextual freezing behavior in the former. Similar but nonsignificant trends (P = 0.0678) between CCI-injured cSR and aSRKO mice were observed in cued freezing behavior. These behavioral studies support our observations of synaptic plasticity and together suggest that astrocyte-derived d-serine likely underlies the synaptic dysfunction and/or damage associated with reduced synaptic plasticity.

Increasing d-serine can reverse the enhanced synaptic potentiation observed in aSRKO mice after CCI injury. To validate our conclusion that CCI injury–induced synaptic dysfunction is aggravated by increased d-serine levels observed in the CCI-injured aSRKO mice, we examined CA3-CA1 hippocampal fEPSPs in vivo in CCI-injured aSRKO mice after 7-day infusion of vehicle or d-serine (840 μg/kg/d) into the contralateral lateral ventricle (Figure 5). d-serine infusion into CCI-injured aSRKO mice resulted in reduced basal synaptic transmission as revealed by a downward shifted I/O curve at stimulation intensities of 30 μA or higher compared with that in vehicle-infused controls (Figure 5A). No significant differences were observed in PPF between groups (not shown); however, d-serine infusion reversed the significant potentiation after HFS observed in aSRKO CCI-injured mice (Figure 5B) to levels similar to those observed in CCI-injured cSR mice (Figure 4C). These findings demonstrate that high levels of d-serine in the injured hippocampus are detrimental to synaptic transmission and plasticity.