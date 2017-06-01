CD1b-autoreactive T cells contribute to hyperlipidemia-induced skin inflammation in mice

hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice spontaneously develop psoriasiform dermatitis. hCD1Tg HJ1Tg mice, which expressed human CD1b and CD1c as well as the CD1b-autoreactive T cell receptor (TCR) (HJ1) were crossed to the Apoe–/– background. hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice progressively lost weight starting at about 16 weeks of age (Figure 1A). By 25 weeks of age, 95% of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice also developed severe dermatitis. This was in contrast to hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+ and Apoe–/– mice, neither of which lost weight or developed skin lesions at such a high frequency (Figure 1B). Interestingly, we also observed an increased incidence of dermatitis in hCD1Tg Apoe–/– mice (~50%) compared with Apoe–/– mice (~20%). This suggests that polyclonal autoreactive CD1b- and CD1c-restricted T cells naturally present in hCD1Tg Apoe–/– mice may contribute to skin inflammation in response to hyperlipidemic conditions. Additionally, only 28% of HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice (CD1b– and CD1c–) developed disease, suggesting that both CD1 and CD1-reactive T cells were required for high rates of disease development (Figure 1B). Skin sections obtained from diseased hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice showed epidermal hyperplasia (Figure 1B), increased leukocytic infiltration, and hyperkeratosis (Figure 1C), which are histologic features also found in psoriatic skin. Disease incidence was not different in male versus female mice. Keratinocytes, which are key effectors in the pathogenesis of psoriasis, proliferated more in the diseased skin, as indicated by Ki67 staining (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice spontaneously develop skin inflammation. (A) Mice were weighed beginning at 2.5 months of age up to 5.5 months of age. Percentage change in body weight was calculated over the time period (n = 4–10). (B) Mice were monitored from 20 to 25 weeks for the development of dermatitis and percentages of incidence recorded (left); epidermal thickness was also quantified (right; n = 11–14). (C and D) Representative H&E (C) and Ki67 (D) staining of skin sections from 6-month-old mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) mRNA analysis of S100a proteins in the skin of indicated mice (n = 3–5). (F) Representative oil red O–stained sections from aortic root of Apoe–/– and hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice (left panel) are shown, and bar graph depicts the mean + SEM of aortic root plaque area from indicated mice (n = 8–9). ***P < 0.005; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05. Statistical analyses were performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-hoc test for 3-group comparisons and Student’s t test for 2-group comparisons.

Since the histopathology observed in diseased skin of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice resembled key aspects of psoriatic lesions, we examined the levels of S100a proteins, which are known to be elevated in psoriasis patients. Indeed, S100a7 and S100a8 mRNA levels were higher in diseased hCD1Tg HJ1Tg ApoE–/– mice compared with hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+ and Apoe–/– mice (Figure 1E). Because ApoE–/– mice are characterized by hyperlipidemia and formation of atherosclerotic plaques, we also examined the effect of HJ1 T cells on plaque formation in the aortic root region. Upon staining of aortic root sections from hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– and Apoe–/– mice with oil red O, we observed plaque in both groups of animals at 30 weeks. However, there was no significant difference in plaque burden between these 2 mouse strains (Figure 1F). Additionally, we examined the colon of diseased hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice for any obvious pathology by H&E staining. As depicted in Supplemental Figure 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92217DS1), no significant differences were observed between hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+, hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/–, and Apoe–/– mice. Thus, Apoe deletion caused the expected development of atherosclerotic plaque, but we did not detect a measurable effect of HJ1 T cells on plaque formation at the time point examined. However, we found a marked, highly penetrant skin disease that was dependent on the presence of CD1b-autoreactive HJ1 T cells and the absence of ApoE.

Skin inflammation is characterized by T cell and neutrophil infiltration along with a Th17-biased cytokine response. To characterize the leukocyte populations in the skin lesions, we stained skin sections from hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+, hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/–, and Apoe–/– mice with Abs against CD3 and Gr-1. Skin sections from hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice had the highest presence of both T cells (Figure 2A) and Gr-1+ granulocytes (Figure 2B), especially in the dermis. Flow cytometric analysis of skin cell suspensions confirmed an increased frequency of T cells and CD11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils in hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice, while no significant differences in the percentages of B cells, macrophages, and DCs were detected among these 3 strains of mice (Figure 2C). To confirm that infiltrating T cells in diseased skin were indeed HJ1 T cells, HJ1 Vβ chain–specific primers were used to detect the mRNA levels of these T cells. As expected, there were more HJ1 T cells in the skin of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice compared with hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+ mice and no HJ1 T cells were detected in Apoe–/– mice (Figure 2D). Interestingly, increased numbers of neutrophils were also detected in the cervical LNs (Figure 2E), spleen (Figure 2F), and liver (Figure 2G) of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice, demonstrating systemic inflammation at sites outside the skin.

Figure 2 Diseased skin in hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice is characterized by T cell and neutrophil infiltrates. Indicated organs were harvested from mice at about 25 weeks of age when hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice exhibited fulminant disease. (A and B) Immunofluorescence staining of skin sections from indicated mice with anti-CD3 (A) and anti–Gr-1 (B). Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Bar graph depicts the absolute number of various leukocyte subsets in the dermis of mice, performed using flow cytometry (n = 3–5). (D) mRNA analysis of HJ1 T cells in the skin of the mice using HJ1 TCR–specific primers. (E–G) hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice have systemic neutrophil infiltration. Quantification of neutrophils (CD11b+Ly6G+cells) in the cervical LNs (E), spleen (F), and liver (G) was performed using flow cytometry (n = 4–6). (H) mRNA detected in the skin of different mouse strains using cytokine-specific primers (n = 3–5). mRNA levels were normalized relative to β-actin. Values are mean + SEM. ***P < 0.005; **P < 0.01. Statistical analyses were performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-hoc test.

To determine the cytokine milieu in the skin of diseased and healthy mice, mRNA levels of different cytokines were detected in hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+, hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/–, and Apoe–/– mice. We found that the expression of Il6- and Th17-related cytokines, including Il17a, Il17f, Il22, and Il23, was substantially higher in the diseased hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice compared with Apoe–/– and hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+ mice. However, there was no difference in Ifng, Il4, Tgfb, and GMCSF levels among the 3 groups (Figure 2H). These data suggest that skin inflammation in hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice was correlated with an increased Th17 response.

Dermal T cells in hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice have a more activated phenotype and produce elevated levels of IL-17A. Since HJ1 T cells were markedly increased in the skin of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice, we next sought to compare the phenotype and function of these T cells with that of dermal T cells in hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+ and Apoe–/– mice. Dermal T cells from hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice had the highest percentage of CD69+CD44+ double-positive cells (Figure 3, A and B). A similar trend of T cell activation was also observed in the skin-draining cervical LNs (Figure 3, C and D). Interestingly, CD5 expression, a marker for T cell signaling strength, was highest in T cells isolated from hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice (Figure 3, E and F), consistent with their heightened activation status. To determine whether an altered Treg population could contribute to the phenotype observed in hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice, we stained both dermal and cervical LN T cells for CD4 and FoxP3 to detect canonical Tregs. There was no difference in the CD4+FoxP3+ population in either the cervical LNs (Supplemental Figure 2A) or the dermis (Supplemental Figure 2B) of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+, hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/–, and Apoe–/– mice. Using phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate (PMA) and ionomycin to evaluate function ex vivo, we found that T cells isolated from the skin (Figure 4, A and B) as well as cervical LNs (Figure 4, A and C) of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice had the highest percentage of IL-17A–producing cells. However, no significant difference in the percentages of IFN-γ–producing T cells was detected in these 3 strains of mice (Figure 4, D–F). Overall, dermal T cells from diseased hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice were more activated and produced more IL-17A.

Figure 3 Increased activation of T cells is observed in the skin and cervical LNs of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice. Dermal and LN cells were isolated from indicated mice at 25 weeks of age, stained with anti-CD45 Abs, and gated on TCRβ+ cells. Cell-surface staining was performed for T cell activation markers. (A and C) Representative FACS plots of the expression of T cell activation markers CD69 and CD44 in the dermis (A) and cervical LNs (C). (B and D) Bar graphs depict the mean + SEM of the percentages of CD69+CD44+ T cells in the dermis (B) and LNs (D) of the mice (n = 5–10). (E) Representative FACS plots of CD5 expression on dermal T cells from indicated mice. (F) Bar graph depicts the MFI of CD5 expression on dermal T cells in different mouse strains (n = 3). ***P < 0.005; **P < 0.01; *P< 0.05. Statistical analyses were performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-hoc test.

Figure 4 T cells in hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice produce elevated levels of IL-17A. Dermal and LN cells from indicated mice were stimulated with PMA/ionomycin to measure intracellular cytokine secretion. Cells were gated on CD45+ and TCRβ+ populations. (A) Representative FACS plots of IL-17A–producing T cells in the dermis (upper panels) and cervical LNs (lower panels) in indicated mice. (B and C) Bar graphs (mean + SEM) depict the percentages of IL-17A–producing T cells in the dermis (B) and cervical LNs (C). (D) Representative FACS plots of IFN-γ–producing T cells in the dermis and cervical LNs. (E and F) Quantification of IFN-γ–producing T cells in the dermis (E) and cervical LNs (F) (n = 4–5). (G) WT (hCD1Tg–) and hCD1Tg+ BMDCs were cocultured with enriched T cells from either hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+ or hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice for 48 hours. Amount of IL-17A (left panel) and IFN-γ (right panel) was determined by ELISA. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (H) T cells were enriched from hCD1Tg and hCD1Tg Apoe–/– mice and cocultured with WT or hCD1Tg+ DCs for 24 hours. IL-17A–producing cells were quantified by ELISPOT assays. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. ***P < 0.005; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05. Statistical analyses were performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-hoc test for 3-group comparisons and Student’s t test for 2-group comparisons.

T cells in hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– and hCD1Tg Apoe–/– mice produce more IL-17A compared with their counterparts on an ApoE-sufficient background. To test whether enhanced Th17 response detected in hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice reflected CD1b-dependent cytokine production by HJ1 T cells, purified T cells from either hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+ or hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice were cocultured with WT (CD1b–) or hCD1Tg (CD1b+) BM-derived DCs (BMDCs). Indeed, cytokine secretion was dependent on CD1b expression. hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice produced more IL-17A, but similar levels of IFN-γ, upon stimulation with hCD1Tg DCs compared with T cells from hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+ mice (Figure 4G).

To determine whether enhanced IL-17A production by CD1b-autoreactive HJ1 T cells in the context of ApoE deficiency could be detected at the polyclonal T cell level, T cells were isolated from hCD1Tg and hCD1Tg Apoe–/– mice and incubated with either WT (CD1b–) or hCD1Tg (CD1b+) BMDCs. Interestingly, a higher frequency of polyclonal group 1 CD1-restricted IL-17A–producing cells was detected in hCD1Tg Apoe–/– mice compared with hCD1Tg mice (Figure 4H).

In vivo IL-17A neutralization ameliorates dermatitis. Since an elevated Th17 response was observed in diseased hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice, we sought to determine whether systemic in vivo neutralization of IL-17A could ameliorate disease. Indeed, anti–IL-17A treatment resulted in reduced leukocytic infiltration and epidermal hyperplasia in the skin of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice, as shown by H&E staining, compared with mice treated with isotype control Abs (Figure 5A). Flow cytometric analysis showed that the percentages of dermal neutrophils were decreased significantly in IL-17A–neutralized mice compared with isotype Ab–treated mice (Figure 5B). Dermal T cells from anti–IL-17A–treated hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice had similar CD69 and CD44 expression profiles compared with healthy hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+ mice (Figure 5C). Furthermore, IL-17A neutralization also led to decreased IL-17A production by dermal T cells of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice, but had no effect on IFN-γ production (Figure 5, D–F). These data indicated that IL-17A plays an important role in skin inflammation observed in hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice.

Figure 5 In vivo anti–IL-17A treatment ameliorates skin inflammation in hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice. (A) Representative H&E staining of skin sections from untreated hCD1Tg/HJ1Tg mice and hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice treated with either anti–IL-17A mAbs or isotype control Abs. Scale bars: 100 μm. Cells from the dermis of mice were isolated, stained with indicated Abs, and analyzed by flow cytometry. (B) Bar graph depicts the percentages of neutrophils (CD11b+Ly6G+) within the CD45+ gated population from different groups of mice. (C) Bar graph depicts the percentages of CD69+CD44+ cells within the TCRβ+CD45+ gated population from different groups of mice. (D–F) Intracellular cytokine production was measured in dermal T cells after PMA/ionoycin stimulation. (D) Representative FACS plots of IL-17A–producing (upper panels) and IFN-γ–producing (lower panels) T cells in the skin of indicated mice. (E and F) Bar graphs (mean + SEM) depict the percentages of IL-17A– (E) and IFN-γ–producing (F) T cells in the skin of 3 different groups of mice (n = 3 per group). ***P < 0.005; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05. Statistical analyses were performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-hoc test.

Hyperlipidemic serum enhanced IL-6 secretion by DCs and increased IL-17A production by HJ1 T cells. It has been demonstrated that hyperlipidemia can change DC maturation and thus function (39–41). To test the possibility that alterations in DC function can lead to the heightened production of IL-17A by HJ1 T cells, we isolated DCs from the LNs of hCD1Tg, hCD1Tg Apoe–/–, and Apoe–/– mice and incubated them with either normal mouse serum from C57BL/6 mice or hyperlipidemic serum from Apoe–/– mice. Interestingly, incubation of all 3 DC types in hyperlipidemic serum resulted in increased IL-6 production (Figure 6A). Since IL-6 can promote the production of Th17-type cytokines, we cocultured HJ1 T cells from hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Rag–/– mice with DCs from hCD1Tg, hCD1Tg Apoe–/–, and Apoe–/– mice in normal and hyperlipidemic serum. Indeed, IL-17A production was the highest in the presence of hyperlipidemic serum with either hCD1Tg or hCD1Tg Apoe–/– DCs (Figure 6B). A low level of IL-17A was detected when HJ1 T cells were cultured with Apoe–/– DCs (CD1b–) in hyperlipidemic serum, suggesting that elevated levels of cytokines such as IL-6 may activate HJ1 T cells in a CD1b-independent manner. In contrast, there was no significant difference in the amount of IFN-γ present in the cocultures under different conditions and DC types (Figure 6B). These data suggest that hyperlipidemic serum could alter DC function, polarizing HJ1 T cells.

Figure 6 DC function and phenotype under hyperlipidemic conditions. (A) Pam 3 Cys-treated hCD1Tg, hCD1Tg Apoe–/–, and Apoe–/– LN–derived DCs were cultured in Apoe+/+ and Apoe–/– mouse serum. IL-6 was measured by cytometric bead array (CBA) after 48 hours. (B) hCD1Tg, hCD1Tg Apoe–/–, and Apoe–/– DCs were cocultured with hepatic HJ1 T cells from hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Rag–/– mice in Apoe+/+ and Apoe–/– serum for 48 hours. ELISA was used to measure IFN-γ and IL-17A secretion. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. (C–E) Cells from the dermis were isolated, stained with various Abs, and gated on CD45 and CD11b+CD11c+ DCs. Percentages (C) and numbers (D) of CD1b-positive cells in the skin were quantified. (E) CD1b+DCs (gated on CD11b+CD11c+ population) were examined for their expression of costimulatory molecule CD86 (n = 4). ***P < 0.005; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05. Statistical analyses were performed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-hoc test for 3 group comparisons and Student’s t test for 2 group comparisons.

The expression of costimulatory molecule CD86 on CD1b-expressing DCs is upregulated in hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice. It has been demonstrated that the expression pattern of group 1 CD1 molecules in hCD1Tg mice closely resembles that of humans (37). Indeed, CD1b expression in the skin of hCD1Tg mice is confined to dermal DCs, as typically seen in normal human skin (24). On the other hand, cytokine (42) or bacterially induced inflammation (43, 44) can promote group 1 CD1 expression on cells that do not normally express CD1 proteins. To explore which DC subsets expressed CD1b in inflamed transgenic mouse skin and evaluate their maturation status, cells from the dermis of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+, hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/–, and Apoe–/– mice were stained with various surface markers and subjected to FACS analysis. CD1b expression was mostly detected on CD11b+CD11c+ dermal DCs (Supplemental Figure 3A). However, there were no detectable differences in the percentages and total numbers of CD1b-expressing cells between diseased and nondiseased mice (Figure 6, C and D). To verify that there was no CD1b expression on Langerhans cells, which express high levels of CD1a, in the epidermis, epidermal cells were stained with CD11c and CD207. However, no CD1b expression was detected on Langerhans cells even in diseased hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3B). Interestingly, CD86 expression on CD1b+ DCs was increased in diseased hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice (Figure 6E). This suggested that CD1b-expressing DCs were more mature in diseased mice, possibly aiding the priming of HJ1 T cells in the skin. Furthermore, to investigate the possibility that skin disease might induce CD1b expression on nonhematopoietic cells, hair follicle stem cells (CD45–, integrin α 6 +, integrin β 1 +, CD34+, Sca-1–) and keratinocytes (CD45–, integrin α 6 +, integrin β 1 +, CD34–, Sca-1+) from the epidermis of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+, hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/–, and Apoe–/– mice were stained with anti-CD1b. We found no appreciable staining on either epidermal keratinocytes or hair follicle stem cells, even in diseased hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3C).

Phospholipids and cholesterol preferentially accumulate in the skin of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice. To explore the possibility that alteration of lipid composition and quantity in the skin of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice can lead to HJ1 T cell activation, we first determined the lipid profiles of diseased and normal mice. Total lipid was extracted from the skin and liver of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+ and hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice and analyzed by mass spectrometry or gas chromatography. We found that phospholipid species were present in much higher levels in the skin of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice compared with those in hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+ mice (Figure 7A). Additionally, among apolar lipids tested, cholesterol, cholesterol esters, and ceramides accumulated in diseased skin of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice (Figure 7B). Furthermore, the ratio of phospholipids (Figure 7C) and cholesterol (Figure 7D) between diseased and healthy mice was substantially higher in the skin compared with the liver, an organ that is involved in lipid metabolism. This suggested that ApoE deficiency led to the preferential accumulation of lipids in the skin. Interestingly, shorter chain fatty acids were more prevalent in healthy skin, while longer chain fatty acids were present at higher quantities in diseased skin. However, there was no difference in fatty acid accumulation in the skin versus the liver (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 7 Phospholipid and cholesterol species, which preferentially accumulate in the skin of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice, can activate HJ1 T cells. Total lipid was extracted from skin and liver tissues of mice, weighed, and analyzed by mass spectrometry and gas chromatography. (A) Comparison of phospholipid accumulation in the skin of diseased hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– and healthy hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+ mice. (B) Ratio of phospholipids from diseased over healthy mice in the skin and liver. PC, phosphatidylcholine; SM, sphingomyelin; DSM, dihydro-sphingomyelin; ePC, ether-linked phosphatidylcholine; PS, phosphatidylserine; PI, phosphatidylinositol; ePE, ether-linked phosphatidylethanolamine; ePS, ether-linked phosphatidylserine; PA, phosphatidic acid. (C) Comparison of apolar lipid accumulation in the skin of diseased hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– and healthy hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe+/+ mice. (D) Ratio of apolar lipids from diseased over healthy mice in the skin and liver (n = 3). (E) Polar lipid extract (PL), cholesterol (Chol), and fatty acid mixtures (FA1 and FA2) were loaded onto CD1b protein and incubated with HJ1 T cell hybridoma for 24 hours. IL-2 in the supernatant was measured by ELISA. (F) CD1b-autoreactive human T cell clones were stained with mock-loaded CD1b tetramers or PG- or PE-loaded CD1b tetramers. Data are representative of at least 3 experiments. ***P < 0.005; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05, Student’s t test.

Recent studies that identified lipid autoantigens in vitro pointed to candidate self-lipids that might function in this in vivo disease, including cholesterol (31), fatty acids (17), and membrane phospholipids (19, 45). To identify self-lipids presented by CD1b to HJ1 T cells, CD1b plate-bound assays were performed. In a previous study, we have shown that HJ1 T cells cannot be activated by different species of ceramides (46). Commercially purchased polar lipid extract, cholesterol, and fatty acid mixtures were loaded onto purified CD1b protein, coated onto 96-well plates, and cultured with HJ1 hybridoma cells. IL-2 secretion was measured as a read-out for HJ1 T cell activation. Polar lipid extract (comprising mostly phospholipids) stimulated HJ1 T cell hybridoma most strongly; cholesterol also activated the hybridoma cells, but to a lesser extent compared with polar lipids. However, neither saturated plus monounsaturated fatty acids (FA1) nor polyunsaturated (FA2) fatty acids had any HJ1 T cell stimulatory capacity (Figure 7E). This suggested that CD1b could present some lipids that preferentially accumulated in the skin of hCD1Tg HJ1Tg Apoe–/– mice and activated HJ1 T cells. Additionally, another CD1b-autoreactive mouse T cell hybridoma, LN1-7, showed reactivity similar to that of HJ1. While LN1-7 responded more strongly to polar lipids, they were less potently activated by cholesterol compared with HJ1 hybridoma cells (Supplemental Figure 4C).

Next, we considered whether human T cells exist that have similar molecular targets compared with HJ1 T cells. Previously published screens of peripheral blood lymphocytes have found higher rates of autoreactive response to CD1a and CD1c as compared with CD1b (16, 18), so evidence for CD1b autoreactivity is limited (26). However, a recent study used human CD1b tetramers to identify T cell lines and clones, including A25Salmonella (A25) and BC8Staphylococcus (BC8), which were autoreactive to CD1b and specifically recognized membrane phospholipids (19). This recent work provides clear evidence for the existence of T cell autoreactivity to CD1b and phospholipids in humans. Based on this information, we loaded phospholipid antigens identified in the HJ1 system, including phosphatidylglycerol (PG) and phosphatidylethanolamine (PE), onto human CD1b tetramers. We observed bright, lipid-dependent staining of A25 and BC8 (Figure 7F), confirming that antigens for the HJ1 TCR are recognized by other TCRs from human blood.

CD1b-autoreactive T cell frequency is increased in patients with psoriasis. To determine whether group 1 CD1 expression in skin from psoriatic patients with hyperlipidemia was altered compared with normal skin, we stained skin sections with mAbs against CD1a, CD1b, and CD1c. As expected, compared with anti-CD1b and anti-CD1c, anti-CD1a stained the largest number of cells in control skin, which are likely Langerhans cells. The number of cells stained for CD1b was dramatically increased in psoriasis patients, an effect that was most clearly seen in the dermis and was not seen for CD1a or CD1c (Figure 8, A and B). To evaluate group 1 CD1–restricted T cell frequency and function in psoriatic patients, blood samples were collected from psoriasis patients and healthy donors. A significantly higher frequency of CD1a- and CD1b-reactive T cells was detected in the peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of psoriatic patients compared with healthy individuals (Figure 8C). However, CD1c-autoreactive T cells could not be detected in either psoriatic or healthy individuals (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 Psoriatic patients have an increased frequency of autoreactive group 1 CD1–restricted T cells. Psoriatic and normal skin biopsies were stained with Abs against CD1a, CD1b, and CD1c. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Bar graph depicts number of CD1a-, CD1b-, and CD1c-positive cells/mm2 (mean + SEM) (n = 3); skin biopsies were derived from psoriatic patients who were hyperlipidemic. (C) K562 alone and K562 CD1 transfectants were cocultured with human T cells (n = 9) that were stimulated twice with autologous mo-DCs followed by IL-2 ELISPOT assay. (D) PBMCs from psoriatic and normal individuals were stained with untreated CD1b tetramers or CD1b tetramers loaded with PE and PG (n = 5 for psoriatic patients; n = 8 for normal individuals). Cells depicted on the FACS plots were first gated on the lymphocyte population and then on CD19– cells. (E) Bar graph depicts mean ± SEM of the percentages of tetramer-positive cells. ***P < 0.005; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test.

To compare the frequency of CD1b-autoreactive T cells in the peripheral blood of normal and psoriatic patients, we took advantage of recently validated tetramers that were untreated or loaded with known phospholipid autoantigens PG and PE (19). It is known that untreated CD1b tetramers harbor endogenous lipid antigens (19); thus, it is not surprising that some CD1b-autoreactive T cells were detected by untreated CD1b tetramers. Psoriatic patients had statistically higher percentages of CD1b tetramer–positive T cells compared with healthy controls (Figure 8, D and E). Thus, our study demonstrated that group 1 CD1–restricted T cells not only play a role in our mouse model of hyperlipidemia-induced spontaneous skin inflammation, but also are increased in frequency in human psoriatic patients.