Advertisement

Blocking mitochondrial calcium release in Schwann cells prevents demyelinating neuropathies

Sergio Gonzalez, Jade Berthelot, Jennifer Jiner, Claire Perrin-Tricaud, Ruani Fernando, Roman Chrast, Guy Lenaers, and Nicolas Tricaud

Find articles by Gonzalez, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Berthelot, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Jiner, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Perrin-Tricaud, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Fernando, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Chrast, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Lenaers, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Tricaud, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published March 1, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 3 (March 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):1115–1115. doi:10.1172/JCI92100.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published March 1, 2017

Retraction

See the related article at Blocking mitochondrial calcium release in Schwann cells prevents demyelinating neuropathies.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2016;126(3):1023–1038. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI84505

Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):1115. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92100

Following an institutional investigative review of multiple errors in data presentation in this paper, including several instances of reuse of the same images to represent independent samples in Supplemental Figures 7 and 11, the Editorial Board is retracting this paper. The institutional review found no evidence of intention to falsify results and concluded that errors were made due to negligence during the assembly of figures. The institutional review panel did not question in any way the authenticity of the published results. The paper is being retracted because JCI editorial policy prohibits image duplication and misrepresentation of data.

Footnotes

See the related article at Blocking mitochondrial calcium release in Schwann cells prevents demyelinating neuropathies.

Revision history
  • Version 1 (March 1, 2017): Print issue publication
Advertisement
Advertisement