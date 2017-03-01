Retraction

See the related article at Blocking mitochondrial calcium release in Schwann cells prevents demyelinating neuropathies.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2016;126(3):1023–1038. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI84505

Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):1115. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92100

Following an institutional investigative review of multiple errors in data presentation in this paper, including several instances of reuse of the same images to represent independent samples in Supplemental Figures 7 and 11, the Editorial Board is retracting this paper. The institutional review found no evidence of intention to falsify results and concluded that errors were made due to negligence during the assembly of figures. The institutional review panel did not question in any way the authenticity of the published results. The paper is being retracted because JCI editorial policy prohibits image duplication and misrepresentation of data.