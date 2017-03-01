Find articles by Chen, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Su, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Cha, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Tarn, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Wang, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Hsu, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Lin, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chu, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Hua, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chen, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Kuo, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chang, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Hsiao, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chang, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chen, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Yang, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Kuo, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published March 1, 2017 - More info
See the related article at miR-107 promotes tumor progression by targeting the let-7 microRNA in mice and humans.
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2011;121(9):3442–3455. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI45390
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):1116. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92099
The authors recently became aware of errors in the assembly of Figure 3A that resulted in incorrect images for the U6 Northern blot for the lung cancer and breast cancer cell lines. The authors were able to provide the original source data with the correct images. The corrected figure panel is below.
The authors regret the errors.
See the related article at miR-107 promotes tumor progression by targeting the let-7 microRNA in mice and humans.