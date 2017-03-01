Corrigendum

See the related article at miR-107 promotes tumor progression by targeting the let-7 microRNA in mice and humans.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2011;121(9):3442–3455. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI45390

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):1116. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92099

The authors recently became aware of errors in the assembly of Figure 3A that resulted in incorrect images for the U6 Northern blot for the lung cancer and breast cancer cell lines. The authors were able to provide the original source data with the correct images. The corrected figure panel is below.

The authors regret the errors.