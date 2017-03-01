Advertisement

miR-107 promotes tumor progression by targeting the let-7 microRNA in mice and humans

Pai-Sheng Chen, Jen-Liang Su, Shih-Ting Cha, Woan-Yuh Tarn, Ming-Yang Wang, Hsing-Chih Hsu, Ming-Tsan Lin, Chia-Yu Chu, Kuo-Tai Hua, Chiung-Nien Chen, Tsang-Chih Kuo, King-Jen Chang, Michael Hsiao, Yi-Wen Chang, Jin-Shing Chen, Pan-Chyr Yang, and Min-Liang Kuo

First published March 1, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 3 (March 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):1116–1116. doi:10.1172/JCI92099.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published March 1, 2017

Corrigendum

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2011;121(9):3442–3455. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI45390

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(3):1116. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92099

The authors recently became aware of errors in the assembly of Figure 3A that resulted in incorrect images for the U6 Northern blot for the lung cancer and breast cancer cell lines. The authors were able to provide the original source data with the correct images. The corrected figure panel is below.

The authors regret the errors.

See the related article at miR-107 promotes tumor progression by targeting the let-7 microRNA in mice and humans.

Revision history
  • Version 1 (March 1, 2017): Print issue publication
