Tregs restrain dendritic cell autophagy to ameliorate autoimmunity

Foxp3+ Tregs inhibit autophagolysosome formation in DCs. To gain insights into the molecular targets underlying the Treg-mediated modulation of DC function, we focused on the transcriptomic analysis of DCs, derived from a model of Foxp3+ Treg–mediated induction of tolerance published by our group (22). Hierarchical clustering, using Genes@Work (23) with Pearson correlation and center of mass, pointed to an enrichment of genes encoding molecules involved in autophagy-related biological processes (Figure 1A). Emerging literature implicates autophagy as an essential mechanism in antigen loading to MHC II (17–19) and antigen presentation by DCs (20). To examine whether Foxp3+ Tregs exert their function through modulation of autophagy in DCs, we determined the expression levels of autophagy related 16 like 1 (Atg16l1) and autophagy related 5 (Atg5) in isolated DCs from draining lymph nodes (dLNs) of MOG 35–55 –infused/MOG 35–55 –immunized (tolerized), and MOG 35–55 –immunized (control) mice, where MOG indicates myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein. Atg16l1 was among the most downregulated genes in DCs from tolerized mice, as indicated by the microarray data, and forms an E3-like ligase complex with ATG5-ATG12 that is required for the ligation of the LC3b homologue ATG8 (24, 25). Expression of both Atg1611 and Atg5 genes was significantly downregulated in tolerized DCs compared with control DCs. Importantly, ablation of Foxp3+ Tregs in tolerized DEREG mice (which express diphtheria toxin [DT] receptor under the control of the Foxp3 promoter; treatment with DT results in tolerized/Foxp3+ Treg–depleted mice) restored the expression of autophagy genes (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Foxp3+ Treg–mediated tolerance regulates autophagy in DCs. (A) Hierarchical clustering of autophagy-related genes upon transcriptomic analysis of sorted DCs from control (n = 2) and tolerized (n = 3) mice. (B) Relative mRNA expression of Atg5 and Atg16l1 in DCs from control, tolerized, and tolerized Foxp3+ Treg–depleted mice. Results are expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 6 mice per group, 3 independent experiments. *P = 0.0389; †P = 0.0147; ‡P = 0.0145; §P = 0.0241. (C) Western blot analysis for expression of LC3, p62, and actin in DC lysates of indicated groups. Protein extract from Neuro 2A cell line was used as control. One representative experiment of 4 is depicted. Relative intensity of LC3II/LC3I and p62 are depicted. Results are expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 6 mice per group, 3 independent experiments. *P = 0.0184; †P = 0.05; ‡P = 0.0432. (D) Immunofluorescence confocal microscopy for LC3 (red), LAMP-1 (green), p62 (silver white), and DAPI (blue) in DCs. Representative fields at 2 different magnifications are depicted. Scale bars: 5 μm. One representative experiment of 3 is shown. n = 4 mice per group. LC3 puncta/cell and p62 puncta/cell are depicted. ***P < 0.0001; **P = 0.0003. Results are expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 4 mice per group, 3 independent experiments. For A–D, DCs were isolated from dLNs and spleens of mice at 3.5 days after immunization. Statistical significance was obtained by 2-way ANOVA.

Following the updated guidelines for the assessment of autophagy (26), we examined the expression of LC3II/LC3I in DC lysates, since increased expression of LC3II denotes enriched formation of autophagosomes (26, 27) as well as the degradation of sequestosome 1 (SQSTM1, also known as p62), an adaptor protein that targets ubiquitinated proteins for lysosomal degradation via the autophagy pathway (28, 29). Notably, the LC3II/LC3I ratio was decreased, whereas p62 levels were increased in DCs from tolerized mice compared with control and tolerized/Foxp3+ Treg–depleted mice (Figure 1C). Using immunofluorescence microscopy, we assessed formation of functional autophagolysosomes based on the expression of LC3, the lysosomal-associated membrane protein 1 (LAMP-1), and p62. To this end, significantly reduced autophagolysosome formation and increased accumulation of p62 were demonstrated in DCs from tolerized mice, whereas autophagolysosome function was restored in control and tolerized/Foxp3+ Treg–depleted mice (Figure 1D). Consistently, ex vivo–isolated DCs from nontolerized Foxp3+ Treg–depleted MOG 35–55 /CFA–immunized DEREG animals (Foxp3+ Treg depleted) demonstrated increased autophagic activity and enhanced autophagolysosomal degradation (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92079DS1). Collectively, these results suggest that Foxp3+ Tregs modulate the operation of the autophagy pathway in DCs through inhibition of autophagolysosome formation.

Foxp3+ Tregs impair DC autophagy via modulation of the PI3K/Akt/mTOR axis. To provide direct evidence for the Foxp3+ Treg–mediated inhibition of autophagy in DCs, we cocultured highly pure naive antigen-specific CD4+Va2+CD25– (Tn) or CD4+Va2+CD25+ (Tregs, >90% were Foxp3+; data not shown) cells, isolated from ovalbumin-specific TCR-transgenic (OVA-TCR) mice (hereafter referred to as OT-II mice), with DCs from syngeneic LC3-GFP mice in the presence of OVA 323–339 peptide. As shown in Supplemental Figure 2A, Tregs inhibited LC3-GFP aggregates, a marker of autophagosome formation, in DCs as compared with Tn cells. Importantly, addition of Tregs to Tn-DC cocultures restrained autophagosome formation in DCs (Supplemental Figure 2A).

To obtain in vivo evidence for our hypothesis, we performed adoptive transfer of highly pure CD4+Foxp3-GFP+ and CD4+Foxp3-GFP– cells into MOG 35–55 –immunized recombination activating gene 1–deficient (Rag1–/–) mice. Assessment of autophagy in DC cell lysates showed decreased levels of LC3II in Foxp3+ Treg–transferred mice (hereafter referred as Foxp3+/DCs) as compared with DCs isolated from mice injected with Foxp3-GFP– cells (hereafter referred as Foxp3–/DCs) (Supplemental Figure 2B). In support, confocal fluorescence microscopy demonstrated significantly reduced induction of autophagy pathway and formation of functional autophagolysosomes in Foxp3+ Treg–exposed DCs (Figure 2A). These findings reveal that Foxp3+ Tregs directly regulate autophagy in DCs both in vitro and in vivo.

Figure 2 Foxp3+ Tregs suppress the autophagic machinery of DCs under inflammatory conditions. DCs were isolated from dLNs and spleen of Rag1–/– immunized mice adoptively transferred with Foxp3+ or Foxp3– CD4+ T cells. (A) Immunofluorescence confocal microscopy for LC3 (red), LAMP-1 (green), p62 (silver white), and DAPI (blue). Representative fields at 2 different magnifications. Scale bars: 5 μm; 10 μm (magnified). One representative experiment is shown. LC3 puncta/cell and p62 puncta/cell are depicted. ***P < 0.0001. (B) Western blot analysis for expression of p-mTOR, total mTOR, p-p85, total p85, p-Akt, and total Akt. *P = 0.05; †P = 0.0241; ‡P = 0.0110. (C) p-4EBP1, p-S6, and p-Akt expression analyzed by flow cytometry. MFI, mean fluorescence intensity. (D) Western blot analysis for expression of p-ULK-1 and total ULK-1. *P = 0.0334. (E) Immunofluorescence confocal microscopy for p-ULK-1 (silver white) and DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. One representative experiment is shown. p-ULK-1 puncta/cell are depicted. ***P < 0.0001. For A and E, results are expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 4 mice per group, 3 independent experiments. Statistical significance was obtained by unpaired Student’s t test. For B–D, 1 representative experiment of 4 is depicted.

Next, we sought to determine the intracellular signaling events mediating the Foxp3+ Treg–dependent downregulation of DC autophagy. The kinase mTOR-dependent pathway is the best-characterized regulator of autophagy, and activation of the PI3K/Akt axis is an upstream modulator of mTOR activity (30). To this end, DCs isolated from Foxp3+ Treg–transferred Rag1–/– mice exhibited elevated phosphorylation of mTOR, the p85 subunit of PI3K, and Akt compared with DC lysates from Foxp3– T cell–transferred animals (Figure 2B). Furthermore, activation of mTOR leads to phosphorylation of the ribosomal protein S6 and phosphorylation of the eukaryotic initiation factor 4E-binding protein 1 (4EBP1). DCs from Foxp3+ Treg–transferred mice demonstrated increased phosphorylation of S6 and 4EBP1 (Figure 2C), confirming the activation of the mTORC1 signaling pathway in Foxp3+ Treg–exposed DCs.

Canonical autophagy requires activation of the preinitiation complex, comprising ULK-1/2, FIP200, and ATG13 (31, 32). Accordingly, the phosphorylation of serine/threonine kinase UNC-51–like kinase-1 (ULK-1) was significantly decreased in DC lysates isolated from Foxp3+ Treg–transferred Rag1–/– mice (Figure 2D). In support, immunofluorescence confocal microscopy for pULK-1 in DCs verified that Foxp3+ Treg–transferred Rag1–/– mice exhibited reduced phosphorylation of ULK-1 (Figure 2E). Together, these results indicate that Foxp3+ Tregs downregulate the canonical autophagy pathway in DCs.

Downmodulation of DC autophagy compromises autoantigen presentation and experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis induction. To assess the biological significance of Foxp3+ Treg–mediated diminished DC autophagy, we exposed ex vivo–isolated DCs from Foxp3+ or Foxp3– T cell–transferred MOG 35–55 –immunized Rag1–/– mice to LPS-OVA-Fluor–coated carboxylated beads. We noticed a decreased recruitment of LC3 to antigen-containing phagosomes in DCs from Foxp3+ T cell–transferred mice compared with those from control or Foxp3– T cell–transferred animals, as determined by the colocalization of LC3 with OVA-Fluor (Figure 3A). Furthermore, DCs isolated from Foxp3+ Treg–depleted mice exposed to LPS-OVA-Fluor–coated carboxylated beads exhibited enhanced LC3 recruitment to antigen-containing phagosomes compared with DCs from immunized mice (Supplemental Figure 3A). These results denote that, although Foxp3+ Treg–exposed DCs have normal antigen uptake ability, their autophagy-dependent antigen-processing pathway is impaired. In order to investigate whether autophagy is required for DC antigen presentation, we took advantage of the YAe Ab that reacts with a class II MHC self-Ea 52–68 peptide bound to I-Ab molecules. DCs from Atg16l1fl/fl Cd11c-Cre (Atg16l1ΔCd11c) mice, which are genetically modified to specifically lack Atg16l1 (33), presented less Ea peptide on their surface compared with control Atg16l1fl/fl DCs (Supplemental Figure 3B), confirming that formation of mature autophagosomes is required for DCs to efficiently present peptides on MHC II molecules.

Figure 3 Restrained DC autophagy impairs antigen presentation and CD4+ T cell responses. (A) Carboxylated beads conjugated to LPS/OVA-Fluor (green) were internalized by DCs from Rag1–/– immunized mice adoptively transferred with Foxp3+ or Foxp3–CD4+ T cells and analyzed for LC3 (red). ***P < 0.0001, Pearson’s correlation coefficient. Representative images from 3 experiments Scale bars: 5 μm. (B and C) DCs from naive mice were treated with LPS and MOG 35–55 in the presence or absence of NH 4 Cl (B) or MRT 37607 (C) for 4 hours and cultured with CellTrace-labeled 2D2 T cells. CellTrace dilution and division index are shown. *P = 0.0187; **P = 0.0070; †P = 0.0363. (D) DCs from Atg16l1ΔCd11lc or Atg16l1fl/fl MOG 35–55 –immunized mice were pulsed with MOG 35–55 for 4 hours and cultured with CellTrace-labeled 2D2 T cells. CellTrace dilution and division index are shown. *P = 0.0438; **P = 0.0012. (E) DCs from Atg16l1ΔCd11lc or Atg16l1fl/fl mice were pulsed with OVA protein for 18 hours and cultured with CellTrace-labeled OT-II T cells. CellTrace dilution and division index are shown. Representative images from 3 experiments. **P = 0.0073. (F) Experimental design for EAE induction upon adoptive transfer of DCs from Atg16l1ΔCd11lc or Atg16l1fl/fl mice and 2D2 T cells into Rag1–/– mice. (G) Mean clinical score and EAE severity. *P = 0.0494; †P = 0.0180; ‡P = 0.0196; §P = 0.0121; ¶P = 0.0066; **P = 0.0061; ***P < 0.0001. (H) Representative H&E sections from spinal cords of Atg16l1ΔCd11lc (clinical score 3.5) and Atg16l1fl/fl (clinical score 1.5) mice at 14 days after immunization. ***P < 0.0001. Results are expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 4 mice per group. Statistical significance was obtained by unpaired Student’s t test (B–H) or 2-way ANOVA (A).

Next, we sought to examine how diminished DC autophagy affects T cell responses. Treatment of MOG 35–55 peptide–pulsed DCs with NH 4 Cl that inhibits fusion of autophagosomes with lysosomes (Figure 3B) or the PI3K inhibitor Wortmannin (WM) (Supplemental Figure 3C) showed decreased potential toward the proliferation of MOG 35–55 –specific T cells (Vα3.2+Vβ8.1+CD4+ cells) isolated from 2D2 TCR transgenic mice (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3C). In line with this, treatment of MOG 35–55 –pulsed DCs with MRT 67307 , which specifically inhibits UKL1 (34), markedly suppressed 2D2 T cell proliferation (Figure 3C). Importantly, T cell activation and proliferation as well as IL-2 secretion were significantly inhibited in DCs isolated from Atg16l1ΔCd11c mice as compared with DCs isolated from Atg16l1fl/fl littermate controls (Figure 3D). These results demonstrate that inhibiting autophagosome formation or autophagosomal function in DCs impaired their ability to induce antigen-specific T cell responses in vitro.

To examine whether autophagy is required for antigen processing and loading to the MHC II compartment, we isolated Atg16l1-deficient or -competent DCs, pulsed them with OVA whole protein, and assessed their ability to induce antigen-specific proliferation in Vα2+CD4+CD25– OT-II T cells. Importantly, DCs from Atg16l1ΔCd11c mice induced significantly less OVA-specific T cell activation and proliferation of OT-II T cells as compared with control Atg16l1fl/fl DCs (Figure 3E). Our findings demonstrate that canonical autophagy is required for competent antigen presentation by DCs.

To address whether downmodulation of DC autophagy compromises autoantigen presentation, we developed a protocol for experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) induction by transferring 2D2 MOG 35–55 antigen–specific T cells along with Atg16l1ΔCd11c or Atg16l1fl/fl DCs into Rag1–/– mice (Figure 3F). Strikingly, Atg16l1-deficient DCs induced significantly less severe EAE disease compared with Atg16l1fl/fl DCs, as denoted by disease score (Figure 3G) and disease incidence (Supplemental Table 1) as well as diminished mononuclear cell infiltration into the spinal cord (Figure 3H). Overall, our results reveal that restrained DC autophagy results in impaired autoantigen presentation and diminished autoreactive T cell priming as well as autoimmune disease induction.

Foxp3+ Tregs inhibit autophagy in DCs in a CTLA4-dependent manner. To elucidate the molecular mechanism underlying the Treg-mediated inhibition of autophagy in DCs, we initially focused on IL-10, which has been associated with Foxp3+ Treg suppressive function (35). Adoptive transfer of IL-10–deficient (Il10–/–) Tregs (CD4+CD25hi) into syngeneic MOG 35–55 –immunized Rag1–/– animals demonstrated a significant reduction of autophagosome formation, based on LC3II and increased expression of p62 in DC protein lysates, similar to DC lysates prepared from Il10+/+ Treg transferred mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). These data indicate that Tregs modulate autophagy in DCs in an IL-10–independent manner.

Since expression of CTLA4 by Foxp3+ Tregs has been closely linked to their suppressive function both in vitro and in vivo (3, 7), we assessed whether CTLA4 was involved in Foxp3+ Treg–mediated inhibition of DC autophagy. To this end, upon blockade of CTLA4 during the in vitro coculture assay described in Supplemental Figure 2A, Tregs lost their ability to suppress the autophagosome formation in DCs, as indicated by augmented LC3-GFP expression (Figure 4A). Notably, assessment of autophagy in OVA 323–339 –pulsed DCs isolated from B7.1 B7.2 double-knockout animals and cocultured with OT-II Tregs revealed significantly increased levels of LC3 puncta compared with WT DCs, indicating that B7 molecule engagement by Tregs is required for inhibition of autophagy (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Foxp3+ Tregs modulate macroautophagy in DCs in a CTLA4-dependent fashion. (A) Confocal microscopy for cocultures of OVA-specific OT-II Tregs with sorted DCs from syngeneic LC3-GFP mice in the presence of OVA 323–339 peptide and anti-CTLA4 mAbs. Representative images from 3 individual experiments are depicted. Scale bars: 10 μm. (B) Western blot analysis for LC3, p62, and actin in DC lysates of indicated groups. One representative experiment of 3 is depicted. Relative intensities of LC3II/LC3I and p62 are depicted. Results are expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 6 mice per group, 3 independent experiments. *P = 0.0290; †P = 0.0341; ‡P = 0.0392. (C and D) Immunofluorescence confocal microscopy for LC3 (red), LAMP-1 (green), p62 (silver white), and DAPI (blue) in DCs isolated from dLNs and spleen of (C) Foxp3+ transferred Rag1–/– mice or (D) CTLA4 iKO or control littermate mice. LC3 and p62 puncta/cell are depicted. Representative fields in 2 different magnifications are depicted. Scale bars: 5 μm. ***P < 0.0001. One representative experiment of 3 is shown. Results are expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 4 mice per group, 3 independent experiments. Statistical significance was obtained by 2-way ANOVA (B and C) or unpaired Student’s t test (D).

Importantly, in vivo administration of CTLA4 blocking mAbs during the adoptive transfer of Foxp3+ Tregs in MOG 35–55 –immunized Rag1–/– animals demonstrated significantly increased induction of autophagy based on LC3 lipidation and reduced expression of p62 in DC lysates as compared with control DCs (Figure 4B). Consistently, immunofluorescence confocal microscopy revealed increased formation of autophagolysosomes in anti-CTLA4–treated Foxp3+/DCs as compared with Foxp3+/DCs (Figure 4C). Finally, adoptive transfer of Tregs sorted from spleen and LNs of tamoxifen-treated Ctla4 inducible knockout mice (Rosa26-CreERT2+/– Ctla4fl/fl mice, designated as CTLA4 iKO) (36) into Rag1–/– mice failed to inhibit autophagy in DCs as compared with Tregs isolated from tamoxifen-treated Rosa26-CreERT2–/– Ctla4fl/fl (WT) littermates (Figure 4D).

To elucidate the mechanism of CTLA4-mediated suppression of autophagy in DCs, we first assessed the expression of autophagy-related genes in CTLA4-Ig–treated bone marrow–derived DCs (BMDCs), which showed significantly downregulated levels of Atg5, Atg16l1, and Becn1 compared with isotype-treated cells (Figure 5A). In addition, autophagolysosome formation was markedly decreased following treatment with CTLA4-Ig, as denoted by the reduced LC3 localization to the lysosomes and the significantly increased accumulation of p62 (Figure 5B). In support, impaired autophagic flux was observed upon treatment of CTLA4-Ig–exposed DCs with the lysomotropic chloroquine or the vacuolar ATPase inhibitor bafilomycin A1 (ref. 37 and Figure 5C). In terms of function, CTLA4-Ig–treated DCs pulsed with MOG 35–55 peptide demonstrated reduced potential to promote proliferation of 2D2 T cells in vitro (Supplemental Figure 5A) and this was accompanied by reduced expression of IAb and CD80/CD86 molecules (Supplemental Figure 5B) compared with IgG-treated DCs. Mechanistically, engagement of CTLA4-Ig on BMDCs demonstrated increased phosphorylation of S6, 4EBP1, and Akt (Figure 5D) and reduced phosphorylation of ULK-1 (Supplemental Figure 5C). Selective inhibition of PI3K signaling (Ly294002) inhibited Akt and mTOR phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 6A), augmented autophagolysosomal degradation (Supplemental Figure 6B), and rescued the decreased proliferation of 2D2 CD4+ T cells in vitro (Supplemental Figure 6C) in CTLA4-Ig–treated DCs. Importantly, CTLA4-Ig–treated DCs from Pik3cg–/– mice, which lack the catalytic γ subunit of PI3K (38), showed attenuated potential to induce the proliferation of 2D2 CD4+ T cells in vitro compared with Ig-treated Pik3cg–/– DCs (Figure 5E), confirming that CTLA4-mediated inhibition of autophagy on DCs is via the PI3K/Akt/mTOR axis. Finally, serum starvation resulted in significantly increased levels of autophagy in CTLA4-Ig–treated DCs, indicating that alternative activation of autophagy could overcome the CTLA4-Ig–mediated effect (Supplemental Figure 6D). In support, CTLA4-Ig–treated/serum-starved MOG 35–55 –pulsed BMDCs demonstrated greater potential to promote 2D2 CD4+ T cell proliferation as compared with CTLA4-Ig–treated MOG 35–55 –pulsed control BMDCs, suggesting that alternative activation of autophagy in CTLA4-Ig–treated DCs also affects their antigen presentation potential (Supplemental Figure 6E).

Figure 5 CTLA4 activates PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling cascade to suppress canonical autophagy in BMDCs. BMDCs were treated with LPS, CTLA4-Ig, or IgG for 16 to 20 hours (A, B, and D–H) or 4 hours (C). (A) Relative mRNA expression of Atg5, Atg16l1, and Becn1. *P = 0.0432; †P = 0.0388; ‡P = 0.0390. (B) LC3 (red), LAMP-1 (green), p62 (silver white), and DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. One representative experiment of 3. LC3 and p62 puncta/cell are depicted. ***P < 0.0001. (C) BMDCs were treated with chloroquine or bafilomycin A1 for 4 hours. Cell lysates were subjected to Western blotting for LC3 and actin. One representative experiment of 4 is shown. Relative intensity of LC3II/LC3I is depicted. *P = 0.0237; †P = 0.0491; ‡P = 0.05; §P = 0.0148. (D) p-4EBP1, p-S6, and p-Akt expression. One representative experiment of 4 is shown. (E) BMDCs from Pik3cg–/– or WT animals were treated with LPS or CTLA4-Ig for 16 hours and pulsed with MOG 35–55 for an additional 6 hours, washed, and cultured with CellTrace-labeled 2D2 T cells. CellTrace dilution, CD25 expression, and division index are depicted. One representative experiment of 5. *P = 0.0198, †P = 0.0310, **P = 0.0089, ‡P = 0.0030. (F) BMDCs were treated with anti-B7.1 and anti-B7.2 three hours prior to CTLA4-Ig. LC3 and p62 puncta/cell are depicted. ***P < 0.0001. (G) MDCs were treated with CD28 Ig for 16 to 20 hours. bLC3 and p62 puncta/cell are depicted. ***P < 0.0001. Results are expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 4–6 mice per group, 3 independent experiments. Statistical significance was obtained by unpaired Student’s t test (A and B) or 2-way ANOVA (C–G).

To examine whether CTLA4-Ig–mediated inhibition of autophagy to DCs is through B7.1 or B7.2 molecules, BMDCs were pretreated with blocking anti-B7.1, anti-B7.2, or both prior to CTLA4-Ig addition. Our results demonstrate that blocking the interaction of CTLA4 with B7.1 and/or B7.2 significantly enhanced DC autophagy, indicating that CTLA4-mediated inhibition of autophagy in DCs is via B7.1/B7.2 molecules (Figure 5F). Notably, treatment of BMDCs with CD28-Ig did not impair the autophagy pathway, suggesting that autophagy inhibition in DCs was specific to CTLA4 ligation (Figure 5G).

CTLA4 engagement induces FoxO1 nuclear exclusion and downregulation of Lc3b transcription. We next sought to determine the molecular events involved in the CTLA4-mediated inhibition of autophagy in DCs. Crosslinking of CD80/CD86 in human DCs has been demonstrated to activate the PI3K/Akt pathway (39). To this end, immunoprecipitation of PI3K-containing complexes in DCs isolated from Foxp3+ Treg–transferred MOG 35–55 –immunized Rag1–/– mice demonstrated interaction between CD86 and p85, the catalytic subunit of PI3K (Figure 6A), whereas low levels of interaction were observed in DCs isolated from control mice (MOG 35–55 /CFA–immunized Rag1–/– mice), suggesting that binding to CD86 can directly activate the PI3K pathway. The fact that the FoxO subfamily has been implicated in the regulation of autophagy gene transcription (40) and that our previously published transcriptomic data from Treg-exposed DCs revealed FoxO1 to be markedly downregulated (–3.3-fold) prompted us to investigate whether FoxO1 is implicated in the CTLA4-mediated inhibition of DC autophagy. In support of DNA microarray data, expression of Foxo1 was significantly decreased in CTLA4-Ig–treated DCs as compared with control DCs (Figure 6B). FoxO1 has been reported to increase transcription of Lc3b (41). Along this line, our results demonstrate that Lc3b expression levels in DCs are diminished upon CTLA4 binding (Figure 6B) and, importantly, that CTLA4-mediated signaling in DCs reduces the binding of FoxO1 to the relative sites of Lc3b proximal promoter compared with control DCs (Figure 6, D and E), as demonstrated by ChIP assay.

Figure 6 CTLA4-mediated nuclear exclusion of FoxO1 in DCs. (A) Western blot for CD86 following immunoprecipitation of p85-containing complexes in DCs from Foxp3+ Treg–transferred MOG 35–55 –immunized Rag1–/– mice. (B and D) WT or Akt1–/– BMDCs were treated with LPS and CTLA4-Ig or IgG for 12 or 20 hours (B and E–J). (B) mRNA expression of Foxo1 and Lc3b. *P = 0.0214; **P = 0.0214; †P = 0.0023. (C) Schematic representation of Lc3b proximal promoter with FoxO1-binding sites (A1 and A2). (D) ChIP analysis of the promoter of Lc3b gene for FoxO1-binding sites. *P = 0.0359; †P = 0.0489. Statistical significance using paired t test. (E) Western blot for FoxO1, tubulin, and TBP from cytoplasmic (CEs) and nuclear (NEs) extracts. Relative intensity of FoxO1. *P = 0.0405. (F) FoxO1 (red), and DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. Relative intensity of nuclear FoxO1. **P < 0.0001. (G) Western blot for LC3 and actin. Relative intensity of LC3II/LC3I using 2-way ANOVA. *P = 0.05; †P = 0.0291; **P = 0.0069. (H) LC3 (red), LAMP-1 (green), p62 (silver white), and DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. LC3 and p62 puncta/cell are depicted. ***P < 0.0001; *P = 0,0142; †P = 0.027. (I) FoxO1 (red) and Dapi (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. Relative intensity of nuclear FoxO1. ***P < 0.0001. (J) BMDCs were transfected with FoxO1WT or FoxO1AAA. LC3 and p62 puncta/cell are depicted. Scale bar: 5 μm. ***P < 0.0001. Results are expressed as mean ± SEM. n = 4–5 mice. One representative experiment of 3 or 4 is shown. For B, E, F, and H–J, statistical significance was obtained by unpaired Student’s t test.

To provide additional evidence for the FoxO1-mediated transcriptional regulation of autophagy genes, we examined the compartmentalization of FoxO1, since Akt has been shown to promote phosphorylation and subsequent FoxO1 nuclear exclusion (40). To this end, Western blot analysis and confocal microscopy revealed significantly reduced protein levels of nuclear FoxO1 in CTLA4-Ig–treated DCs compared with control Ig–treated DCs (Figure 6, E and F), confirming the notion that CTLA4 binding promotes FoxO1 nuclear shuttling.

To demonstrate a direct linear relationship among CTLA4 binding, Akt-mediated FoxO1 nuclear exclusion, and inhibition of autophagy in DCs, we treated BMDCs from Akt1–/– animals with CTLA4-Ig. Notably, CTLA4-Ig–treated Akt1–/– BMDCs demonstrated increased autophagy levels, as determined by increased LC3II conversion (Figure 6G), and enhanced functional autophagolysosomal activity, as determined by confocal microscopy (Figure 6H). This was accompanied by nuclear inclusion of FoxO1 (Figure 6I). Finally, we took advantage of the FoxO1AAA mutant form of FoxO1a, in which a substitution of specific Ser/Thr residues to Ala abrogates the Akt-mediated phosphorylation and subsequent nuclear shuttling of FoxO1. To this end, CTLA4-Ig–treated BMDCs transfected with pCMV5-FoxO1a-AAA-Myc (denoted as CTLA4 FoxO1AAA) showed significantly increased autophagy levels compared with BMDCs transfected with pCMV5-FoxO1a-Myc control (denoted as CTLA4-Ig FoxO1WT), indicating that decreased nuclear exclusion of FoxO1 increased the autophagy pathway operation (Figure 6J).

Collectively, our findings provide evidence for a CTLA4-Ig–mediated activation of the PI3K/Akt pathway that promotes the inactivation and nuclear exclusion of FoxO1 that in turn downregulates transcription of Lc3b and the autophagy pathway in DCs.

CTLA4-Ig diminishes autophagy in human DCs and promotes FoxO1 nuclear exclusion. CTLA4-Ig is a widely used biological therapy for RA and transplantation. To examine whether CTLA4-Ig treatment inhibited DC autophagy, we sorted highly pure CD14–CD11c+HLADR+ DCs from peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of RA patients with residual active disease (disease activity score [DAS] > 2.8) (42) treated with CTLA4-Ig or anti–TNF-α biologics and assessed LC3B expression by quantitative PCR (qPCR). Notably, DCs from CTLA4-Ig–treated RA patients exhibited significantly downregulated LC3B gene expression levels compared with DCs isolated from anti–TNF-α–treated patients (Figure 7A). In addition, PBMC-derived DCs from healthy individuals treated with CTLA4-Ig in vitro exhibited suppressed autophagy, as demonstrated by the significantly reduced LC3 puncta and p62 degradation compared with control IgG-treated DCs (Figure 7B). In line with the mouse data, selective inhibition of PI3K signaling in CTLA4-Ig–treated DCs resulted in decreased phosphorylation of Akt and mTOR (Figure 7C), indicating that CTLA4-Ig inhibits autophagy in human DCs through the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway. Finally, CTLA4-Ig–treated DCs exhibited significantly reduced nuclear localization of FoxO1 compared with IgG-treated DCs (Figure 7D). Overall, these findings provide evidence for an CTLA4-Ig–mediated inhibition of the canonical pathway of autophagy in DCs.