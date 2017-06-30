Targeting neuronal gap junctions in mouse retina offers neuroprotection in glaucoma

IOP elevation in a mouse model of glaucoma in control and experimental animals. To induce experimental glaucoma in mice, we adopted and modified a microbead occlusion model to elevate IOP (24). In control C57BL/6 mice, intracameral injection of microbeads accumulated in the iridocorneal angle and Schlemm’s canal (Figure 1A), resulting in a significant elevation of IOP within 1 week (Figure 1B). The IOP declined slowly over the next 3 weeks, and so a second injection of microbeads was performed at 4 weeks, which maintained the elevated IOP for at least 8 weeks (Figure 1B). We next determined whether the microbead occlusion method was effective in elevating IOP in our experimental mice in which GJs were blocked pharmacologically or connexin subunits were ablated genetically. Blockade of GJs was carried out by application of meclofenamic acid (MFA), a nonsteroidal antiinflammatory (25), which is a potent, while connexin-nonspecific, GJ antagonist (26). In initial control experiments, we determined whether MFA application via an osmotic minipump was injurious to the retina. At a concentration that effectively uncoupled neuronal GJs in the retina, we found that MFA did not alter the gross or cellular structure of the retina based on measures of cell counts in the ganglion cell layer (GCL) and thicknesses of the nuclear and plexiform layers in WT C57BL/6 mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91948DS1).

Figure 1 Blockade of GJs suppresses gross retinal injury in glaucomatous eyes. (A) Photomicrograph shows accumulation of microbeads in the iridocorneal angle and Schlemm’s canal (SC) 8 weeks after intracameral injection. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) C57BL/6 mouse data showing sustained IOP elevation 8 weeks after initial microbead injection followed by a second injection at week 4 (arrow) in comparison with control eyes (sham injection of PBS). MFA application did not affect the elevated IOP observed in microbead-injected eyes (n = 10 eyes per group). (C) Elevation of IOP in different mouse strains following microbead injections (n = 10 eyes per group). Sham injections produced no elevation of IOP. (D) Thickness of individual retinal layers in glaucomatous retinas with or without MFA treatment (n = 6 retinas per group). MFA application prevents thinning of layers in glaucomatous eyes. (E) Thickness of retinal layers in CxWT mice with and without microbead injections (n = 6 retinas per group). (F) Preservation of retinal layer thickness in glaucomatous retinas of Cx36–/– or Cx36–/– Cx45–/– mice (n = 6 retinas per group). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test for B, C, and E and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test for D and F.

Application of microbeads to eyes of C57BL/6 mice in which GJs were blocked with MFA produced an elevation in IOP that was indistinguishable from those measured in untreated animals at each time point over the 8-week postinjection period (Figure 1B). Similarly, microbead injections into the eyes of Cx36–/– or Cx36–/– Cx45–/– double knockout mice, in which the most abundantly expressed neuronal connexin subunits are ablated (13), produced an elevated IOP that mirrored in amplitude and time course that measured in glaucomatous C57BL/6 mice or wild-type littermates (CxWT) (Figure 1, B and C). Sham intracameral injections of PBS did not markedly alter the average IOP from that seen in control animals (Figure 1, B and C). Overall, these data indicated that the microbead occlusion method was effective in elevating IOP to induce experimental glaucoma in both control and experimental animals.

Gross retinal injury in experimental glaucoma is significantly reduced by GJ blockade or ablation. We next assessed gross structural changes of glaucomatous retinas 8 weeks after initial microbead injection. Morphometric analysis of DAPI-labeled vertical retinal sections revealed a statistically significant decrease in the thickness of the inner plexiform layer (IPL), inner nuclear layer (INL), and outer plexiform layer (OPL) of glaucomatous C57BL/6 and CxWT mice compared with control values (Figure 1, D and E). All measurements of the thickness of individual retinal layers were performed at a midperipheral eccentricity, 1.5–2.0 mm from the optic nerve head. In contrast, no significant reduction in the thickness of individual retinal layers was detected in glaucomatous retinas of MFA-treated C57BL/6 mice or Cx36–/– and Cx36–/– Cx45–/–mice relative to values observed in control retinas (Figure 1, D and F). The similar results found for the Cx36–/– and Cx36–/– Cx45–/– mice indicated that deletion of Cx45-expressing GJs provided no additional protection over deletion of those expressing Cx36.

In glaucoma, as in other neurodegenerative disorders, glial cells show abnormal activity, termed reactive gliosis, which results in an upregulation of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) expression in astrocytes and Müller cells in retina (27, 28). Under control conditions, GFAP immunofluorescence was confined exclusively to astrocytes in the GCL, with no detectable immunolabeling in the IPL, INL, or OPL (Figure 2A). Eight weeks after microbead injection, astrocytes showed a significant increase in GFAP labeling as evidenced by the appearance of a thick network of processes in the GCL (Figure 2, A and B). A more dramatic increase in GFAP immunolabeling was observed in the IPL, INL, and OPL of glaucomatous retinas due to an upregulation of GFAP in Müller cell processes (Figure 2, A and B). In contrast, the reactive gliosis in glaucomatous retinas of MFA-treated mice was markedly suppressed relative to that observed in untreated microbead-injected retinas (Figure 2, A and B). Similarly, retinas from microbead-injected Cx36–/– mice exhibited a significantly lower degree of reactive gliosis throughout compared with that observed in their CxWT littermates (Figure 2, A and B). Blockade of retinal GJs or ablation of Cx36 clearly reduced the overall structural damage to the retina brought on by elevated IOP. However, genetic ablation of both Cx36 and Cx45 showed no further improvement in the suppression of the reactive gliosis in vertical sections of glaucomatous retinas when compared with that seen in Cx36–/– mice (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Reactive gliosis in retinas of microbead-injected mice is significantly reduced by GJ blockade/ablation. (A) Confocal images of retinal layers stained for GFAP, SMI32, and DAPI in control and glaucomatous retinas. Scale bar: 50 μm in all panels. Z-stack: 7 sections, 3-μm steps. (B) GFAP expression in the retinal layers of CxWT and Cx36–/– mouse retinas under different conditions (n = 6 retinas per group). (C) GFAP labeling in retinal sections from control and microbead-injected CxWT (n = 5 retinas), Cx36–/– (n = 5 retinas), and Cx36–/– Cx45–/– mice (n = 3 retinas). GFAP expression is presented as percentage of immunolabeling per area. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

Blockade or ablation of GJs protects GCL neurons in experimental glaucoma. To evaluate the role of GJs in the progressive loss of retinal neurons in experimental glaucoma, we performed a comparative histochemical analysis of glaucomatous retinas in the presence and absence of gap junctional communication. Retinal whole mounts under control and experimental conditions were immunostained for SMI32, which has been shown to label somata, dendrites, and axons of a subset of large RGCs, identified as α cells (refs. 29, 30, and Figure 3, A and E). In glaucomatous retinas of C57BL/6 mice we found a marked decrease in the density of SMI32-positive axons in comparison with control eyes (Figure 3, A and B). In contrast, blockade of GJs with MFA in microbead-injected eyes maintained the density of SMI32-positive axons at a level comparable to that seen in control retinas (Figure 3, A and B). To evaluate RGC loss in microbead-injected retinas in the presence and absence of GJ communication, we immunostained retinal whole mounts with the selective RGC marker BRN3A (31), under control conditions and 8 weeks after microbead injection with or without MFA treatment (Figure 3C). Cell counts were performed in 4 selected fields of identical size per retina at a midperipheral eccentricity of 1.5–2.0 mm from the optic disk (Figure 3C, inset). Quantification revealed significantly higher RGC survival in retinas of microbead-injected eyes from MFA-treated mice compared with those untreated (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Blockade or ablation of GJs protects RGCs and their axons in experimental glaucoma. (A) Immunofluorescence images of SMI32-positive axons in whole-mount retinas of C57BL/6 mice under control conditions and 8 weeks after microbead injections with or without MFA treatment (n = 6 retinas per group). Scale bar: 200 μm for all panels. (B) SMI32-labeled axons as percentage of coverage per 300 × 300 μm retinal area from each quadrant, averaged across retinas. (C) Confocal images of whole-mount retinas with BRN3A-labeled RGCs under conditions represented in A. All images and measures were taken from the midperiphery of the retina, 1.5–2.0 mm from the optic disk (inset). Scale bar: 100 μm for all panels. (D) Quantification of RGCs performed for 600 × 600 μm area in 4 quadrants from the midperipheral retina and averaged for retinas per each control and experimental condition (n = 3 retinas per group). (E) Images of SMI32-positive α-RGC somata and dendrites under conditions described in A (n = 6 retinas per group). Scale bar: 25 μm for all panels. Z-stack: 15 sections, 2-μm steps. (F) Quantification of SMI32-positive α-RGC somata under conditions represented in E. (G) C57BL/6 retinal sections processed for BRN3A immunoreactivity and counterstained with DAPI in control and MFA-treated or untreated glaucomatous eyes. Scale bar: 50 μm for all panels. Z-stack: 5 sections, 2-μm steps. (H) Images of retinal sections from control and microbead-injected eyes of CxWT and Cx36–/– mice. Scale bar: 50 μm for all panels. (I) Number of DAPI-stained (total) cells, BRN3A-positive RGCs, and dACs in the GCL of retinas from C57BL/6 mice under conditions described in E (n = 14 retinas for all counts). (J) Number of total cells, RGCs, and dACs in the GCL of CxWT in control eyes and 8 weeks after microbead injection (n = 10 retinas per group). Z-stack: 5 sections, 2-μm steps. (K) Number of total cells, RGCs, and dACs in the GCL of Cx36–/– (n = 12 retinas) and Cx36–/– Cx45–/– (n = 5 retinas) mice in controls and 8 weeks after microbead injection. All data are presented as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, **P > 0.01, Student’s t test for J and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test for B, D, F, I, and K.

We next examined the impact of glaucomatous insult on α-RGCs by immunostaining retinal whole mounts for SMI32 under control and experimental conditions (Figure 3E). Eight weeks after microbead injection we observed a significant reduction in the number of SMI32-positive RGC somata and dendrites (Figure 3, E and F). Blockade of GJs with MFA again provided significant protection to microbead-injected retinas as indicated by maintenance of both the number of SMI32-positive RGCs and the soma/dendritic architecture that were comparable to those in control eyes (Figure 3, E and F).

Approximately one-half of the neurons in the GCL of the mouse retina are displaced amacrine cells (dACs) (32). To distinguish between RGCs and dACs in terms of their loss in glaucoma, we immunostained vertical retinal sections taken from midperipheral retina with BRN3A to identify RGCs and then counterstained with the nuclear dye DAPI to assess the total number of cells in the GCL (Figure 3G). The number of dACs was computed as the difference between DAPI-positive nuclei and BRN3A-positive cells in the GCL as we described in a recent study (22). We observed a significant decrease in both BRN3A-positive RGCs and dACs in C57BL/6 mice measured at 8 weeks after the initial microbead injection (Figure 3I). However, the loss of DAPI-positive cells was greater than that of BRN3A-positive RGCs, indicating a loss of dACs in the GCL. In contrast, blockade of GJs with MFA provided significant protection of both cell types in microbead-injected retinas (Figure 3, G and H). Induction of glaucoma in CxWT littermates produced a significant loss of both BRN3A-positive RGCs and dACs in the GCL, similar to that observed in microbead-injected C57BL/6 mice (Figure 3, I and J). Conversely, we observed no significant loss of cells in the GCL of microbead-injected Cx36–/– mice (Figure 3, I and K). We found no further improvement in the protection of RGCs or dACs in retinas from microbead-injected eyes of Cx36–/– Cx45–/– as compared with that found in Cx36–/– mice, consistent with aforementioned comparisons of the 2 knockout mouse strains (Figure 3K).

Blockade or ablation of GJs prevents AC loss in experimental glaucoma. Our recent finding that dACs are lost in microbead-injected control mice (22) is consistent with studies showing that certain subpopulations of ACs are injured in animal models of glaucoma (20, 21). Moreover, ACs that are coupled to RGCs via GJs, including GABAergic and calretinin-positive (CR-positive) cells, are particularly vulnerable, suggesting that their loss in glaucoma reflects secondary degeneration via the bystander effect (22). We therefore extended our study to determine whether blockade of GJs could offer significant protection to these vulnerable AC subpopulations in glaucomatous eyes. Consistent with previous reports (22, 33), antibodies against GABA and CR labeled neuronal cell bodies in the INL and GCL of control retinas with dendritic processes forming characteristic bands in the IPL (Figure 4, A and F). Eight weeks after initial microbead injection we observed a significant reduction in the number of both GABA- and CR-positive cells in the INL and GCL of CxWT mice, which was accompanied by marked changes in the density of labeled dendrites in the IPL (Figure 4, B, G, K, and M). However, blockade of GJs with MFA provided significant protection of both GABA- and CR-positive neurons in terms of cell number and the preservation of normal dendritic ramification in the IPL (Figure 4, C, H, K, and M). Retinas from microbead-injected eyes of Cx36–/– mice also showed significant protection of GABA-positive (Figure 4, E and L) and CR-positive (Figure 4, J and N) AC subpopulations in terms of cell numbers and dendritic profiles in the IPL (Figure 4, D, I, L, and N). We found that deletion of both Cx36 and Cx45 provided no further protection of ACs above that found with ablation of Cx36 alone (Figure 4, L and N). Taken together with the comparisons of the protective effects of the 2 knockout strains described above, these data indicate that Cx36-expressing GJs play a principal role in the loss of both RGCs and ACs observed in experimental glaucoma.

Figure 4 GJ blockade or ablation protects ACs in glaucomatous eyes. (A–C) Representative images of vertical sections of CxWT mouse retinas immunostained for GABA and counterstained for DAPI under control conditions and 8 weeks after microbead injections with or without MFA treatment. Scale bar: 50 μm for all panels. Z-stack: 5 sections, 2-μm steps. (D and E) Representative images of vertical sections of Cx36–/– mouse retinas immunostained for GABA and counterstained for DAPI under control conditions and 8 weeks after microbead injections. Z-stack: 5 sections, 2-μm steps. (F–H) Representative images of vertical sections of CxWT mouse retinas immunostained for CR and counterstained for DAPI under control and glaucomatous conditions with or without MFA treatment. Scale bar: 50 μm for all panels. Z-stack: 5 sections, 2-μm steps. (I and J) Representative images of vertical sections of Cx36–/– mouse retinas immunostained for CR and counterstained for DAPI under control conditions and 8 weeks after microbead injections with or without MFA treatment. Z-stack: 5 sections, 2-μm steps. (K) Quantification of the number of GABA-positive ACs in the INL and GCL of retinas from CxWT mice under control and experimental conditions as presented in A–C (n = 12 retinas per group). (L) Quantification of the number of GABA-positive ACs in the INL and GCL of retinas from control and microbead-injected Cx36–/– (n = 10 retinas per group) and Cx36–/– Cx45–/– mice (n = 8 retinas). (M) Quantification of the number of CR-positive cells in the INL and GCL of CxWT mouse retinas under conditions detailed in F–H (n = 10 retinas per group). (N) Quantification of the number of CR-positive cells in the INL and GCL of retinas from control and microbead-injected Cx36–/– (n = 10 retinas) and Cx36–/– Cx45–/– mice (n = 8 retinas). Results are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

Expression of Cx36 is upregulated in experimental glaucoma. Consistent with previous studies (12, 34), strong punctate immunolabeling of Cx36, reflecting GJ loci, was observed in the inner portion of the IPL of C57Bl/6 mice, corresponding to the ON sublamina-b, with less labeling in the OFF sublamina-a (Figure 5A). In contrast, immunolabeling of Cx45 showed a more homogeneous pattern across both sublaminae of the IPL (Figure 5F). Changes in the expression of connexins have been reported under different insult conditions (12, 17). Indeed, Western blot analysis indicated an increase in Cx36 protein in retinas at 8 weeks after initial microbead injection (Supplemental Figure 2). These data were extended by immunolabeling experiments, showing a significant increase in Cx36 puncta in the IPL, particularly in sublamina-a, of retinas at 8 weeks after initial microbead injection indicating an increase in Cx36-expressing GJs (Figure 5, B, D, and E). The increase in the number of Cx36 puncta in the IPL began at 4 weeks after the initial microbead injection and gradually increased over the next 8-week period (Supplemental Figure 3). In contrast, no change in Cx45 immunolabeling was observed in microbead-injected retinas as compared with control levels (Figure 5, F–H).

Figure 5 Expression of Cx36 is upregulated in experimental glaucoma. (A–C) Representative images of vertical sections of C57BL/6 mouse retinas immunostained for Cx36 and counterstained with DAPI under control condition and 8 weeks after microbead injection with or without MFA treatment. Scale bar: 50 μm for all panels. (D and E) Quantification of the Cx36 immunolabeled plaques revealed a significant upregulation in the IPL of the glaucomatous retina specifically in the sublamina-a. No significant change in Cx36 expression or distribution was observed in glaucomatous retinas of MFA-treated mice. Plaque counts were performed per 16 × 300 μm area for sublamina-a and 33 × 300 μm area for sublamina-b in at least 8 sections and averaged across retinas (5 retinas per group). (F and G) Representative images of vertical retinal sections immunostained for Cx45 from control and glaucomatous mice. Scale bar: 50 μm in both panels. (H) Quantification of the number of Cx45 immunoreactive plaques in the IPL of control and glaucomatous retinas (n = 4 retinas per group). Plaques were counted per 50 × 300 μm area covering both sublamina (a+b) of the IPL. Z-stack: 5 sections, 0.7-μm steps for all images. All data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test.

Application of MFA to glaucomatous eyes prevented the upregulation of Cx36, maintaining expression levels at those seen under control conditions (Figure 5, C–E). These data are consistent with and extend our finding that Cx36-expressing GJs play a principal role in progressive cell death in glaucoma, suggesting that upregulation of Cx36 may amplify the bystander effect and the resulting progressive neuron degeneration.

Cx36 ablation prevents optic nerve injury in experimental glaucoma. Since Cx36 is not expressed in the optic nerve (Supplemental Figure 4), we examined whether deletion of Cx36-expressing GJs in retina could offer protection of axons projecting centrally in glaucomatous animals. Cross sections obtained from the glial lamina area in mice, equivalent to the human lamina cribrosa, were immunolabeled with SMI32 and double labeled with the astrocyte marker GFAP. In optic nerves of control CxWT mice, GFAP was expressed in thick processes of astrocytes that formed the glial tubes, which ensheathed bundles of SMI32-positive axons creating a characteristic honeycomb mosaic (ref. 35 and Figure 6A). We found significant changes in the structure of the optic nerve at 8 weeks after the initial microbead injection. This included a disruption of the axonal bundles and the honeycomb pattern of astrocytic dendrites, which now appeared as short and thin processes that were disorganized (Figure 6B). Such morphological changes could account for the reduced area of GFAP labeling and the reduction of SMI32-positive axons in glaucomatous eyes as compared with values in control animals (Figure 6, E and G).

Figure 6 Ablation of neuronal Cx36 protects the optic nerve in experimental glaucoma. (A) Representative cross-sectional images of the glial lamina region of the optic nerve from control CxWT animals immunostained for GFAP, SMI32, and DAPI. Magnified images of the area outlined in the left panel show the immunolabeling pattern for GFAP and SMI32. Scale bars: 100 μm for all panels in the left column and 25 μm for panels in all other columns. (B) Representative cross-sectional images of the glial lamina region of the optic nerve from CxWT animals 8 weeks after initial microbead injection. Conventions are the same as in A. (C) Representative cross-sectional images of the glial lamina region of the optic nerve from Cx36–/– mice under control conditions. Conventions are the same as in A. (D) Representative cross-sectional images of the glial lamina region of the optic nerve from Cx36–/– animals 8 weeks after initial microbead injection. Conventions are the same as in A. (E) Quantification of GFAP labeling in the cross sections of optic nerves of CxWT mice under control and glaucomatous conditions (n = 5 optic nerves per group). (F) Quantification of GFAP labeling in the cross sections of optic nerves of Cx36–/– mice under control and glaucomatous conditions (n = 5 optic nerves per group). (G) Quantification of SMI32 labeling in the cross sections of optic nerves of CxWT mice under control and glaucomatous conditions (n = 5 optic nerves per group). (H) Quantification of SMI32 labeling in the cross sections of Cx36–/– mice under control and glaucomatous conditions (n = 5 optic nerves per group). Z-stack: 5 sections, 0.7-μm steps for all images. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test.

In contrast, we detected no significant change in the expression of GFAP and much smaller reduction of SMI32-positive axons, in comparison with CxWT mice, in the optic nerve of microbead-injected eyes of Cx36–/– mice, which maintained a normal honeycomb configuration (Figure 6, C, D, F, and H). Clearly, ablation of Cx36-expressing GJs in the retina preserved the structural integrity of the optic nerve in microbead-injected eyes.

Cx36 ablation prevents attenuation of ERG and VEP components in glaucoma. Two components of the scotopic ERG, the positive scotopic threshold response (pSTR) and oscillatory potentials (OPs), were analyzed to evaluate the function of RGCs (36, 37) and ACs (38), respectively, in control and experimental animals. Eight weeks after microbead injection we observed significant reductions in the amplitude of the pSTR (Figure 7A) and the summed amplitude of OPs (Figure 7D) in glaucomatous C57BL/6 mice as compared with those measured in control mice. Consistent with reports in human glaucoma (39) and a mouse model of diabetic retinopathy (40), the OPs in microbead-injected eyes also showed a significant shift in onset latency compared with controls (Figure 7D). Treatment of glaucomatous eyes with MFA preserved the amplitude of the pSTR as well as the amplitude and onset latency of the OPs at values comparable to those observed in control retinas (Figure 7, A and D). Animals treated with MFA alone under control condition did not show any significant difference in the amplitude of pSTR or OPs compared with untreated animals (n = 16 eyes, P > 0.1). Analogously to C57BL/6 mice, injection of microbeads into the eyes of CxWT mice produced a significant reduction in the amplitude of the pSTR (Figure 7B) and OPs and a prolonged latency of the OPs from stimulus onset (Figure 7E). However, we observed no significant difference in the amplitudes of the pSTR and OP components of the ERG between control and microbead-injected Cx36–/– mice (Figure 7, C and F). The change in onset latency of OPs in microbead-injected CxWT mice was also not observed in the microbead-injected Cx36–/– retinas.

Figure 7 Blockade of neuronal gap junctions preserves retina and optic nerve function in glaucoma. (A) pSTR of scotopic ERG from C57BL/6 mice under control conditions and 8 weeks after initial microbead injection with and without MFA. Histogram of the pSTR peak amplitude under different conditions (n = 17 eyes per condition). (B) pSTR from CxWT mice. Histogram of pSTR peak amplitude changes under different conditions (n = 9 eyes per condition). (C) pSTR from Cx36-/- mice. Histogram of pSTR peak amplitude changes under different conditions (n = 15 eyes per condition). Light intensity = –4.3 log scot. cd·s/m2 for panels A–C. (D) OPs of the scotopic ERG from C57BL/6 mice. Histogram of OP summed amplitude under different conditions (n = 14 eyes per condition). (E) OPs of CxWT mice. Histogram of OP summed amplitude from control (n = 10 eyes) and glaucomatous mice (n = 8 eyes). (F) OPs recorded in Cx36-/- mice. Histogram of OP summed amplitude from control (n = 15 eyes) and glaucomatous (n = 14 eyes) mice. Light intensity = –0.4 log scot. cd·s/m2 for panels D–F. (G) Photopic VEPs from control and glaucomatous C57BL/6 mice. Histogram of VEP peak amplitude in control (n = 9 mice) and glaucomatous mice (n = 7 mice). (H) VEPs from CxWT mice. Histogram of VEP peak amplitude under different conditions (n = 5 mice per condition). (I) VEPs from Cx36-/- mice. Histogram of VEP peak amplitude under different conditions (n = 5 mice per condition). Light intensity = 1.85 log cd·s/m2 for panels G–I. Data presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t-test for B, C, E–I and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test for A and D.

To assess the propagation of signals to central visual structures, we measured the photopic visual evoked potentials (VEPs) in occipital cortex. The VEPs recorded in C57BL/6 mice 8 weeks after the initial microbead injection were significantly reduced in amplitude compared with those measured in control animals (Figure 7G). Treatment of C57BL/6 mice with MFA produced a small increase in the VEP amplitude compared with that recorded in untreated animals (Figure 7G). However, MFA preserved the VEP amplitude in microbead-injected mice to levels seen in control mice treated with MFA alone (Figure 7G). Similarly, glaucomatous CxWT mice showed a marked reduction in VEP amplitude compared with control levels (Figure 7H). The attenuation in VEP amplitude was not observed in microbead-injected Cx36–/– mice, indicating a significant functional protection of signal transmission from retina to central visual pathways (Figure 7I).

Cx36 ablation preserves normal visual behavior of glaucomatous animals. In the final series of experiments, we determined whether ablation of Cx36-expressing GJs could prevent the deterioration of visually guided behavior of mice associated with experimental glaucoma. Behavioral measures of spatial vision in Cx36–/– mice and their CxWT littermates were made under control conditions and then 8 weeks after microbead injection to assess changes in spatial acuity and contrast sensitivity. Mice were initially trained to perform a 2-alternate forced-choice task in a Y water maze to discriminate a test stimulus from a control gray screen (41, 42). Mice in each group were tested for contrast sensitivity to sinusoidal grating stimuli of 100%, 50%, 30%, and 20% contrast, each at spatial frequencies of 0.1, 0.3, and 0.5 cycles per degree (cpd). Measures made 8 weeks after initial microbead injection indicated a small reduction in contrast sensitivity with borderline significance (P = 0.05–0.09) to gratings of 0.1 cpd for both mouse strains (Figure 8A). However, contrast sensitivity to 0.3- and 0.5-cpd gratings was significantly reduced in microbead-injected CxWT mice (Figure 8, B and C). In contrast, we found no change in the contrast sensitivity of microbead-injected Cx36–/– mice for all gratings tested (Figure 8, A–C). We next tested the spatial acuity of both Cx36–/– and CxWT mice using 0.1-, 0.3-, and 0.5-cpd gratings at 100% contrast. Under control conditions, CxWT could readily discriminate all spatial gratings based on the 75% correct threshold criterion (Figure 8D). However, 8 weeks after microbead injection, the CxWT mice showed significant deterioration in spatial acuity, as only the 0.1-cpd grating could be correctly discriminated (Figure 8D). In contrast, the spatial acuity of microbead-injected Cx36–/– mice was indistinguishable from that seen under control conditions. Thus, ablation of Cx36 prevented the attenuation of the tested spatial vision parameters normally seen after induction of experimental glaucoma.