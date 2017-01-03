Advertisement

Angiopoietin-like protein 1 suppresses SLUG to inhibit cancer cell motility

Tsang-Chih Kuo, Ching-Ting Tan, Yi-Wen Chang, Chih-Chen Hong, Wei-Jiunn Lee, Min-Wei Chen, Yung-Ming Jeng, Jean Chiou, Pei Yu, Pai-Sheng Chen, Ming-Yang Wang, Michael Hsiao, Jen-Liang Su, and Min-Liang Kuo

First published January 3, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 1 (January 3, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(1):402–402. doi:10.1172/JCI91882.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published January 3, 2017

Corrigendum

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2013;123(3):1082–1095. doi:10.1172/JCI64044.

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(1):402. doi:10.1172/JCI91882.

During the assembly of Figure 3H, an incorrect image was inadvertently included for the CL1-5GL/ANGPTL1+pLKO_AS2.neo/SLUG sample in the lower panel. The correct tail vein injection panel is below.

The authors regret the error.

See the related article at Angiopoietin-like protein 1 suppresses SLUG to inhibit cancer cell motility.

