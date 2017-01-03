Find articles by Kuo, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Tan, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chang, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Hong, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Lee, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chen, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Jeng, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chiou, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Yu, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chen, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Wang, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Hsiao, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Su, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Kuo, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published January 3, 2017 - More info
See the related article at Angiopoietin-like protein 1 suppresses SLUG to inhibit cancer cell motility.
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2013;123(3):1082–1095. doi:10.1172/JCI64044.
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(1):402. doi:10.1172/JCI91882.
During the assembly of Figure 3H, an incorrect image was inadvertently included for the CL1-5GL/ANGPTL1+pLKO_AS2.neo/SLUG sample in the lower panel. The correct tail vein injection panel is below.
The authors regret the error.
See the related article at Angiopoietin-like protein 1 suppresses SLUG to inhibit cancer cell motility.