Angiopoietin-like protein 1 suppresses SLUG to inhibit cancer cell motility

Published in Volume 127, Issue 1 (January 3, 2017)

J Clin Invest. 2017;127(1):402–402. doi:10.1172/JCI91882.

Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation (January 3, 2017)2017;127(1):402–402. doi:10.1172/JCI91882.Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Corrigendum

See the related article at Angiopoietin-like protein 1 suppresses SLUG to inhibit cancer cell motility.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2013;123(3):1082–1095. doi:10.1172/JCI64044. Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(1):402. doi:10.1172/JCI91882. During the assembly of Figure 3H, an incorrect image was inadvertently included for the CL1-5GL/ANGPTL1+pLKO_AS2.neo/SLUG sample in the lower panel. The correct tail vein injection panel is below. The authors regret the error. Footnotes