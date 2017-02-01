How does leptin restore euglycemia in insulin-deficient diabetes?

Department of Medicine and Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA.
Address correspondence to: Christoph Buettner, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, One Gustave L Levy Place, New York, New York 10029, USA. Phone: 212.241.3425; E-mail: christoph.buettner@mssm.edu.
Find articles by Oberlin, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Department of Medicine and Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA.
Address correspondence to: Christoph Buettner, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, One Gustave L Levy Place, New York, New York 10029, USA. Phone: 212.241.3425; E-mail: christoph.buettner@mssm.edu.
Find articles by Buettner, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published January 23, 2017 - More info
See the related article at Mechanism for leptin’s acute insulin-independent effect to reverse diabetic ketoacidosis.
Insulin replacement is the cornerstone of type 1 diabetes (T1D) treatment; however, glycemic control remains a challenge. Leptin has been shown to effectively restore euglycemia in rodent models of T1D; however, the mechanism or mechanisms by which leptin exerts glycemic control are unclear. In this issue of the
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.