How does leptin restore euglycemia in insulin-deficient diabetes?

Douglas Oberlin and Christoph Buettner

Department of Medicine and Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Christoph Buettner, Department of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, One Gustave L Levy Place, New York, New York 10029, USA. Phone: 212.241.3425; E-mail: christoph.buettner@mssm.edu.

Published in Volume 127, Issue 2 (February 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(2):450–453. doi:10.1172/JCI91880.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
Commentary

See the related article at Mechanism for leptin’s acute insulin-independent effect to reverse diabetic ketoacidosis.

Insulin replacement is the cornerstone of type 1 diabetes (T1D) treatment; however, glycemic control remains a challenge. Leptin has been shown to effectively restore euglycemia in rodent models of T1D; however, the mechanism or mechanisms by which leptin exerts glycemic control are unclear. In this issue of the JCI, Perry and colleagues provide evidence that suppression of lipolysis is a key facet of leptin-mediated restoration of euglycemia. However, more work remains to be done to fully understand the antidiabetic mechanisms of leptin.

Advertisement