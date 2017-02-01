How does leptin restore euglycemia in insulin-deficient diabetes?

Commentary

See the related article at Mechanism for leptin’s acute insulin-independent effect to reverse diabetic ketoacidosis.

Insulin replacement is the cornerstone of type 1 diabetes (T1D) treatment; however, glycemic control remains a challenge. Leptin has been shown to effectively restore euglycemia in rodent models of T1D; however, the mechanism or mechanisms by which leptin exerts glycemic control are unclear. In this issue of the JCI , Perry and colleagues provide evidence that suppression of lipolysis is a key facet of leptin-mediated restoration of euglycemia. However, more work remains to be done to fully understand the antidiabetic mechanisms of leptin.

