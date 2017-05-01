Type 2 innate lymphoid cells treat and prevent acute gastrointestinal graft-versus-host disease

Type 2 innate lymphoid cells are radiation sensitive. To evaluate the effect of conditioning therapy on ILCs, we irradiated B6D2 mice (see Methods) and quantitated GI tract ILCs. ILC3s in the lamina propria (LP) of the colon but not the mesenteric lymph node (MLN), isolated 24 hours after lethal irradiation, were relatively resistant to radiation (Figure 1, A and B) (13, 21, 23). In contrast, CD4+ T cells in the LP and lung were radiation sensitive. Unlike ILC3s, ILC2s from the LP of the colon were highly sensitive to radiation (Figure 1B). Similar to ILC3s, ILC2s in the MLN and spleen were exquisitely sensitive to radiation (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91816DS1). Interestingly, lung ILC2s were relatively resistant to radiation therapy (Figure 1B). We also examined the effects of chemotherapy on ILC2s and found that they were significantly reduced within 24 hours of cyclophosphamide treatment in the LP and MLN (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 ILC2s are sensitive to radiation and chemotherapy conditioning. (A) Flow cytometry gating scheme used to define ILC2 and ILC3 subsets in MLN. (B) Quantitation by flow cytometry of innate lymphoid and CD4+ T cells in the LP, MLN, or lung in mice without irradiation (filled circles) or 24 hours after receiving radiation (950 cGy) (open circles). Results represent 3 independent experiments; n = 5 for each group. (C) Quantitation of ILC2s in the LP and MLN in mice receiving no therapy (filled circles) or 24 hours after receiving 200 mg/kg of cyclophosphamide (open circles). Results represent 2 independent experiments; n = 4 for each. (D) Quantitation of host and donor-derived ILC2s in the LP and lung 28 days after BMT; mean ± SEM. Results represent 2 independent experiments; n = 5. Statistical analysis by Student’s t test with Welch’s correction, ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05.

Next, we evaluated the reconstitution of murine donor and recipient ILC2s 4 weeks after allo-SCT. Over this time period, there were extremely limited numbers of donor and/or recipient ILC2s in the LP of recipient mice that received irradiation and bone marrow without donor T cells, with a decrease in ILC2s in the LP at day 28 compared with day 1 (Figure 1D). By comparison, there were approximately 20-fold greater numbers of donor and/or host ILC2s in the lung on day 28 after transplant (Figure 1D). Thus, ILC2s in the GI tract, but not the lung, are sensitive to conditioning therapy and have extremely limited repopulation kinetics from donor bone marrow in the first 4 weeks after transplant.

Co-infusion of ILC2s reduces aGVHD and increases recipient survival. To evaluate the function of ex vivo ILC2s in GVHD biology, we expanded murine ILC2s as previously described (24) and verified their phenotype by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C) and transcriptome analysis (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1). Next, we performed survival studies in a murine model of allo-SCT with co-infused ILC2s. Splenic donor C57BL/6 (B6) T cells with a 1:1 ratio of ILC2s (BM, T cells + WT ILC2) or without ILC2s (BM + T cells) were infused into lethally irradiated haploidentical recipients on day 0. Co-transplantation of a single dose of ILC2s significantly improved survival, with 70% of recipients surviving 60 days after transplant (Figure 2A). There was a significant reduction in both the clinical score and weight loss in mice receiving ILC2s (Figure 2, B and C). On day 20, there was a decrease in pathology score in the colon and spleen (Figure 2D), with a nonsignificant decrease in the ileum and no difference in the lung and liver (Supplemental Figure 4A). Using a 2:1 ratio of ILC2s to T cells, we repeated the survival studies in a B6-into-BALB/c transplant model. There was a significant improvement in survival (Figure 2E) and clinical GVHD score (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Figure 2 Co-transplantation of donor ILC2s reduces aGVHD incidence. Lethally irradiated B6D2 mice received TCD BM (BM only), BM plus total splenic T cells (BM + T cells), or BM plus T cells with activated ILC2s (BM, T cells + WT ILC2). (A) Kaplan-Meier plot of survival following allo-SCT; 1 representative of 3 experiments shown (n = 8 each experiment). Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test, ***P < 0.001. (B) Clinical score and (C) percentage of body weight change after transplantation. Two-way ANOVA, with Bonferroni correction for repeated measures of multiple comparisons, ***P < 0.001. (D) Pathology scores of histological evaluations of GVHD target organs, 20 days after BMT (n = 4 mice per group). Student’s t test with Welch’s correction, *P < 0.05. (E) Kaplan-Meier plot for irradiated BALB/c mice that received TCD BM (BM only), BM plus splenic T cells (BM + T cells), or BM plus T cells with ILC2s (BM, T cells + WT ILC2). Results represent 2 independent experiments; n = 14. Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test, ***P < 0.001. (F) Kaplan-Meier plot for B6D2 recipients that received BM alone (BM only), BM and splenic T cells (BM + T cells), and WT ILC2s either at the time of transplant (BM, T cells + WT ILC2 [day 0]) or 7 days after transplant (BM, T cells + WT ILC2 [day 7]); data represent 2 experiments; n = 12 total in each group. Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test, ***P < 0.001. (G) Clinical score of recipients from Figure 2F. Two-way ANOVA, with Bonferroni correction for repeated measures of multiple comparisons, **P < 0.01.

Treatment of aGVHD with ILC2s. While the use of ILC2s to prevent aGVHD would be beneficial, clinically it would be more impactful to use these cells to treat active aGVHD. ILC2s were infused 7 days after transplant, a time when donor T cells have initiated inflammation in GVHD target organs. In B6D2 recipients, infusion of a single dose of ILC2s significantly improved survival compared with no treatment (Figure 2F). In addition, there was a significant reduction in clinical GVHD score in recipients of ILC2s on day 7 (Figure 2G). We repeated our day 7 treatment experiments in the complete major histocompatibility complex (MHC) mismatch model and found significantly improved survival with ILC2 infusion (Supplemental Figure 4C). These findings indicate that a single infusion of ILC2s can significantly improve survival after the onset of GVHD.

ILC2s migrate to the GI tract and produce Th2-inducing cytokines. We were interested in determining whether ILC2s migrated to GVHD target organs after allo-SCT. For this, we infused B6-GFP+ ILC2s into lethally irradiated B6D2 mice. While on day 12 after BMT only limited GFP signal was found in the LP, we observed large clusters of GFP+ ILC2s in Peyer’s patches (PPs) of the colon and small bowel (Figure 3A). Evaluation of GFP+ ILC2s by flow cytometry confirmed that IL-33–activated cells had a surface phenotype similar to that of ex vivo expanded ILC2s (Figure 3B). Greater than 90% of donor GFP+ ILCs in the GI tract expressed IL-13, while IL-5 expression varied, with more than 40% of ILC2s in the GI tract expressing IL-5 (Figure 3C). These findings indicate that ILC2s migrate to the GI tract, maintain their phenotype, and produce ILC2 signature cytokines.

Figure 3 ILC2 evaluation in tissues after transplant. (A) Fluorescence microscopy of B6-GFP ILC2s in PPs 12 days after BMT; GFP imaging (left) and signal intensity (right). Magnification, ×40; exposure, 200 ms. Data represent 3 experiments; n = 6 each. (B) Flow cytometry plots of B6-GFP ILC2 phenotype in the LP of BMT recipients 12 days after transplant, gated first as GFP+. (C) Percentage of B6-GFP ILC2s expressing IL-13 and IL-5; average ± SEM. Results represent 3 independent experiments; n = 5 each. Sm int, small intestine.

Infused ILC2s reduce GI tract T cell burden and limit Th1 and Th17 induction. We evaluated the effect of the infusion of ILC2s on the generation of proinflammatory donor T cells in GVHD target organs. Co-infusion of ILC2s reduced the accumulation of donor T cells in PP, the colon, and small bowel, as determined by GFP intensity (Figure 4A). In addition, there was significantly less GFP in tissue homogenates (Figure 4B). To confirm these findings, we analyzed T cell infiltration into the lungs, liver, spleen, MLN, and colonic LP by flow cytometry (Figure 4C). Recipients of ILC2s had a reduction in donor lymphocytes in the LP of the colon (Figure 4D), with a significant reduction in donor CD8+ T cells (Figure 4E). There were significant reductions in the total number of LP CD4+ and CD8+ T cells that expressed IFN-γ and CD4+ T cells that generated IL-17A (Figure 4F). Infusion of ILC2s did not lead to a significant difference in the quantity of IFN-γ–producing donor CD4+ or CD8+ T cells in other GVHD target organs (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). The decrease in IFN-γ–producing CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the colon was not associated with an increase in T cells generating IL-10 or an increase in FoxP3-expressing Tregs (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). These data indicate that co-infusion of ILC2s is associated with a reduction in the number of proinflammatory donor T cells generating IFN-γ and/or IL-17A in the GI tract.

Figure 4 Co-transplantation of WT ILC2s reduces proinflammatory donor T cells numbers in the GI tract. Donor T cells were evaluated in the GI tract 12 days after transplant using GFP+ splenic T cells alone (BM + T cells) or GFP+ T cells and WT ILC2s (BM, T cells + WT ILC2). (A) Fluorescence microscopy of B6-GFP donor T cells in PPs; GFP imaging (top row) and signal intensity (bottom row). Magnification, ×40; exposure, 200 ms. (B) ELISA quantification of GFP in tissue homogenates from BM + GFP+ T cells (filled circles) and BM, GFP+ T cells + WT ILC2 (open circles) normalized to grams of tissue. Results represent 3 experiments (n = 5 each). Student’s t test with Welch’s correction, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. Donor T cells from BMT were evaluated by flow cytometry 12 days after BMT. (C) Density plots and gating scheme for the evaluation of donor T cells and intracellular cytokine expression from colon. (D) Percentage of donor T cells in the LP BM + T cells (filled circles) and BM, T cells + WT ILC2 (open circles). (E) The total number of CD4+ and CD8+ donor T cells in the LP. (F) Total number of IFN-γ–producing donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and the number of donor CD4+ T cells producing IL-17A in the LP. Data represent 2 independent experiments (n = 5). Student’s t test with Welch’s correction, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

ILC2 suppression of aGVHD is independent of increased Th2 differentiation. Conceivably, ILC2s could induce donor Th2 polarization, which would mitigate aGVHD (25). To assess for Th2 cells after ILC2 infusion, we analyzed IL-4 production by donor T cells (Supplemental Figure 5E). We did not observe an increase in IL-4–producing donor T cells in recipients of ILC2s in the colon (Supplemental Figure 5F). To verify that the mechanisms behind ILC2 suppression of aGVHD are independent of the generation of Th2 cells, we performed survival studies using T cells from Stat6–/– mice (26). Recipients of Stat6–/– T cells alone developed aGVHD, with all recipients dying before day 30; however, 80% of recipients given Stat6–/– T cells with ILC2s survived long-term, with significantly reduced clinical scores by day 20 after BMT (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). The ability of ILC2s to suppress aGVHD does not require the generation of donor Th2 cells.

ILC2 infusion enhances LP myeloid cells. We observed an increase in donor myeloid cells in the lower GI tract in recipients of WT ILC2s (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). We analyzed donor myeloid cells for expression of CD45, CD11b, Gr-1, Ly-6C, and Ly-6G, a phenotype that is consistent with MDSCs, which have been shown to suppress aGVHD (Figure 5A) (12, 27). We found a significant increase in donor MDSCs in the LP of colon and small bowel in ILC2-treated recipient mice (Figure 5B). However, MDSCs were not increased in the lung or liver of recipients of ILC2s (Supplemental Figure 6C). To test whether the function of ILC2s was dependent on MDSCs, we depleted myeloid cells using an anti–Gr-1 mAb in transplanted mice receiving either BM and T cells with or without donor ILC2s. Depletion of Gr-1+ cells reduced the median survival of control BM and T cell recipients from 25 to 20 days (Figure 2A compared with Figure 5C). In contrast, depletion of Gr-1+ cells completely ablated the beneficial effect of ILC2s, with no difference being observed in survival between mice receiving donor T cells with anti–Gr-1 antibody and donor ILC2s with T cells plus anti–Gr-1 antibody (Figure 5C). The ability of anti–Gr-1 mAb to abrogate the beneficial effects of donor ILC2s was dependent on the ability of ILC2s to prevent aGVHD, as infusion of anti–Gr-1 mAb had no impact on the outcome of recipient mice receiving only donor bone marrow cells (Figure 5C). There was a similar loss of efficacy of ILC2 infusion after depletion of Ly-6C+ cells (Supplemental Figure 6D). Thus, the ability of ILC2s to prevent aGVHD is dependent on the presence of Gr-1+ cells.

Figure 5 Co-transplantation of WT ILC2s increases MDSC numbers in the GI tract. (A) Representative density plots of CD11b+Gr-1+Ly-6C+Ly-6G+ MDSCs (gated on donor CD45+cells) 12 days after BMT. (B) Frequencies of MDSCs as a percentage of CD45+ granulocytes in the colon and small (Sm) bowel of BMT recipients 12 days after transplant. Results represent 2 independent experiments; bar graphs are average ± SEM. Student’s t test with Welch’s correction, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (C) Kaplan-Meier plot showing results of Gr-1 depletion. Lethally irradiated B6D2 mice (950 cGy) received 3.0 × 106 TCD BM (BM only), BM plus 4.0 × 106 total splenic T cells (BM + T cells), or BM plus T cells with 4.0 × 106 IL-33–activated ILC2s (BM, T cells + WT ILC2). One group additionally received 200 μg anti–Gr-1 (α-Gr-1), with another group receiving isotype control antibody twice weekly beginning 7 days after transplant. Results of 1 representative of 2 independent experiments are shown; n = 6 per group.

IL-13 is required for ILC2-induced donor MDSC suppression of inflammatory T cells. Next, we performed survival studies to test the ability of Il13–/– ILC2s to suppress aGVHD (12). Compared with the infusion of BM + T cells alone, there was no significant improvement in median survival for mice receiving BM, T cells, and Il13–/– ILC2s (Figure 6A). When compared with mice that received WT ILC2 treatment, only 25% of Il13–/– ILC2 recipients survived long-term as compared with 75% survival when WT ILC2s were given (Figure 6A). To further investigate the role of ILC2-derived IL-13 suppression of aGVHD, we evaluated IFN-γ and IL-17A expression by donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the colon. The decrease in T cells generating IFN-γ and/or IL-17A observed in mice receiving WT ILC2s was lost after the infusion of Il13–/– ILC2s (Figure 6B compared with Figure 4F). In addition, Il13–/– ILC2s failed to enhance donor MDSCs in GVHD target organs (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 6E). These data indicate a critical role for IL-13 production by ILC2 cells to suppress donor T cell production of the proinflammatory cytokines IFN-γ and IL-17A.

Figure 6 Reduced efficacy of ILC2s in the absence of IL-13. B6D2 recipients of B6 TCD BM (BM only), BM plus splenic T cells (BM + T cells), or BM plus T cells with cultured Il13–/– ILC2s (BM, T cell + Il13–/– ILC2) were evaluated by (A) Kaplan-Meier plot for survival following allo-SCT. Results of 1 representative of 2 combined experiments are shown (n = 8 per group in each experiment). WT ILC2 group shown represents one experiments from Figure 2A. Immune infiltrates were evaluated in GVHD target organs by flow cytometry 12 days after allo-SCT with or without Il13–/– ILC2s. (B) Total number of IFN-γ–producing donor CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and the number of donor CD4+ T cells producing IL-17A in the colon LP. Data represent 2 independent experiments; mean ± SEM (n = 5 each). (C) Frequencies of CD11b+GR-1+Ly-6C+Ly-6G+ MDSCs (gated on donor CD45+cells) in the colon and small bowel of BMT recipients of Il13–/– ILC2s 12 days after transplant. Results represent 2 independent experiments; mean ± SEM. (D) BM-MDSCs were cocultured for 72 hours with WT or Il13–/– ILC2s (1:1), or MDSCs alone or with either IL-13 (80 ng/ml) or IL-7 and IL-33 (10 ng/ml each). BM-MDSC were cocultured with WT or Il13–/– ILC2s (1:1) in Transwell assays, alone or in the presence of IL-13 only. Results represent 2 independent experiments; mean ± SEM. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

To evaluate how ILC2s impact the presence of MDSCs, we cocultured expanded ILC2s with BM-derived MDSCs (BM-MDSC) and quantified MDSCs 72 hours later. BM-MDSCs cultured with congenic ILC2s showed significantly enhanced survival compared with MDSCs cultured alone, MDSCs cultured in the presence of IL-13, and those cultured with IL-7 and IL-33 (Figure 6D). However there were a greater number of BM-MDSCs when cultured with wild type ILC2s than those cultured with IL-13-deficient ILC2s. To evaluate whether ILC2s and MDSCs require cell-to-cell contact, we cultured both populations in plates across a semipermeable membrane. Enhanced survival of MDSCs by ILC2s was abrogated in the absence of cell-to-cell contact (Figure 6D).

ILC2 infusions affect lower GI tract permeability. Previous investigators have demonstrated a critical role for ILC2s in the maintenance of epithelial integrity (13). Six days after BMT, we found there was no difference in intestinal permeability when comparing non-irradiated age-matched mice with BMT recipients of BM only; BM and T cells; or BM + T cells + WT ILC2s (Figure 7A). On days 12 and 20 after transplant, recipients of donor T cells had significantly enhanced epithelial permeability compared with healthy B6D2 mice as well as recipients of BM only (Figure 7, B and C). ILC2-treated mice had significantly improved epithelial integrity compared with control mice and showed no statistical difference compared with untreated B6D2 or recipients of bone marrow alone (Figure 7, B and C). ILC2 infusion is associated with improved intestinal barrier function in the setting of reduced lower GI tract aGVHD.

Figure 7 ILC2 treatment improves intestinal barrier function and does not abrogate the GVL response. Quantification of FITC-dextran in the serum of BMT recipients (A) 6 days, (B) 12 days, and (C) 20 days after transplant. One representative of 2 independent experiments shown; mean ± SEM (n = 5 per group). Statistical analysis by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (D) Kaplan-Meier plot of B6D2 recipients of B6 TCD BM (BM only), BM plus splenic T cells (BM + T cells), or BM plus T cells with cultured Areg–/– ILC2s (BM, T cell + Areg–/– ILC2) were evaluated for survival following allo-SCT. One representative of 2 experiments shown (n = 5 per group in each experiment). WT ILC2 group shown represents one experiments from Figure 2A. (E) Quantification of FITC-dextran in the serum of BMT recipients 20 days after transplant. One combined representative of 2 independent experiments is shown; mean ± SEM (n = 5 per group).

Activated ILC2s produce amphiregulin in response to IL-33 (Supplemental Table 1), which promotes wound healing and epithelial barrier repair (15). We evaluated the ability of amphiregulin-deficient ILC2s (Areg–/– ILC2) to protect against aGVHD mortality. Infusion of Areg–/– ILC2 cells with donor T cells and BM led to diminished overall survival compared with recipients of WT ILC2 cells (Figure 7D and Figure 2A). However, the kinetics of the response differed from that found using Il13–/– ILC2 cells, with mortality occurring later after transplant (Figure 7D and Figure 6A). The infusion of Areg–/– ILC2s failed to increase epithelial barrier integrity (Figure 7E). Thus, the generation of amphiregulin by ILC2s is critical to the maintenance of the epithelial barrier in the GI tract mediated in part by ILC2s.

ILC2 cells do not inhibit the graft-versus-leukemia response. The antitumor response mounted by donor T cells is key to the clinical efficacy of allo-SCT. We tested the graft-versus-leukemia (GVL) response by giving GFP-expressing blast crisis chronic myelogenous leukemia (BC-CML) tumor cells to allogeneic BMT recipients (28). Recipients of donor T cells had significantly fewer tumor cells in the spleen compared with mice receiving T cell–depleted (TCD) bone marrow alone, and this effect was independent of the infusion of donor ILC2s (Figure 8A).

Figure 8 Comparison of ILC2s and other cellular therapies for GVHD. (A) Percentage of GFP+ BC-CML tumor in host spleen 21 days after BMT in the B6-into-B6D2 model. Results represent 2 independent experiments (n = 8 each). Analysis by Student’s t test with Welch’s correction, ***P < 0.001. (B) IVIS imaging of luc-P815 tumor in B6D2 BMT recipients 15 days after transplant comparing recipients of BM and luc-P815 cells (BM only); BM with splenic T cells and luc-P815 cells (BM + T cells); BM, splenic T cells, Tregs, and luc-P815 cells (BM, T cells + Treg); and BM, splenic T cells, WT ILC2s, and luc-P815 cells (BM, T cells + WT ILC2). Results represent 2 independent experiments; n = 5 in each group. (C) Kaplan-Meier plot comparing the survival of the allo-SCT recipients described in B. Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test, **P < 0.01. (D) Kaplan-Meier plot comparing the survival of recipients of allo-SCT (B6 into B6D2 model) that received BM alone (BM only); BM and splenic T cells (BM + T cells); and those that received BM and splenic T cells at the time of transplant with either WT ILC2s (BM, T cells + WT ILC2) or BM-MDSCs (BM, T cells + MDSC) 7 days after BMT. Results represent 2 combined experiments (n = 10 or more per group). Log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (E) Clinical scores of recipients from the survival study in D. **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA, with Bonferroni correction for repeated measures of multiple comparisons. (F) Expansion of human ILC2s (hILC2) from SR-1–stimulated CD34+ cord blood cells in the indicated cytokines. hILC2s were enumerated as CRTH2+CD161–Lin– cells (Supplemental Figure 6F) from days 3 to 21; n = 3.

Comparison of ILC2 with other cell therapy treatments for GVHD. Multiple cell populations have been generated in an attempt to mitigate the incidence and/or severity of aGVHD. Two populations that have recently been evaluated by our group are natural Tregs and IL-13 MDSCs (12, 29). To compare the function of ILC2s with these other immunosuppressive cell populations, we infused Tregs or ILC2s with donor T cells, TCD bone marrow, and luciferase-expressing P815 (luc-P815) tumor cells. Mice that received BM and luc-P815 without T cells showed extensive tumor growth in the spleen, MLN, and inguinal lymph nodes. Mice that received T cells efficiently eliminated tumor cells when ILC2s were given (Figure 8A). In agreement with a previous report (30), infusion of a 1:1 ratio of Tregs to splenic T cells led to suppression of aGVHD, but with the loss of the graft-versus-tumor effect critical for allo-SCT (Figure 8B). When we evaluated a lower dose of Tregs (1:4 ratio), we found that the GVL response was preserved but that the majority of mice succumbed to GVHD (Figure 8B). These findings indicate that the survival of B6D2 recipient mice transplanted with B6 donor T cells and P815 tumor cells is significantly improved with co-administration of ILC2 cells compared with a 1:1 or 1:4 ratio of conventional T cells (Tcons) to Tregs (Figure 8C).

When given as treatment, MDSCs fail to suppress aGVHD (27). ILC2s and MDSCs were given on day 7 following allo-SCT in mice that received BM and splenic T cells. When used therapeutically, MDSCs did not improve survival or clinical score compared with mice receiving donor T cells alone (Figure 8, D and E). However, there was a substantial improvement in the survival of mice receiving donor ILC2s, with a significant reduction in clinical score (Figure 8, D and E). Thus, ILC2s in vivo do not inhibit the GVL response found after the infusion of Tregs and have significantly improved function to treat aGVHD compared with MDSCs.

Human ILC2 expansion. While these findings indicate a critical role for the administration of donor ILC2s to control lower GI tract GVHD, for clinical translation, we needed to expand human ILC2s (hILC2s) ex vivo. We isolated CD34+ cord blood cells and cultured these cells with IL-33 and IL-2 with/without IL-25. Culture with IL-2/IL-33 alone led to 2.5- to 3-log expansion of cells; however, the addition of IL-25 allowed for the persistent expansion of cells through day 21. Within this bulk population, CRTH2+CD161+ lineage-negative hILC2s were found (Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 6F). Thus, human ILC2 cells can be expanded ex vivo from CD34+ cord blood progenitors.