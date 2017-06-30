Genetic regulation of the RUNX transcription factor family has antitumor effects

RUNX1 depletion–mediated antileukemic effect requires functional p53. We first investigated whether depletion of RUNX1 could have an antileukemic effect on AML cells by taking advantage of the tetracycline-inducible shRNA-mediated RUNX1-knockdown system. As shown in Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 1, A–D (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91788DS1), silencing of RUNX1 stimulated cell cycle arrest at the G 0 /G 1 phase and simultaneously induced apoptosis in MV4-11, MOLM-13, and OCI-AML3 cells bearing wild-type P53. These results prompted us to examine whether depletion of RUNX1 could affect the proapoptotic p53-mediated cell death pathway. As expected, a remarkable induction of p53 as well as its target gene products such as p21, BAX, and PUMA, and proteolytic cleavage of caspase-3 and its substrate PARP were detectable in RUNX1-depleted MV4-11 cells (Figure 1D). We also observed increased formation of γ-H2AX foci in RUNX1-depleted AML cells, possibly reflecting a cellular response to the activated proapoptotic p53 signaling (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Consistent with these results, real-time quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis revealed that silencing of RUNX1 causes upregulation of p53-target genes (Figure 1E). Intriguingly, the expression of P53 at the mRNA level remained unchanged regardless of RUNX1 depletion (Figure 1E), raising the possibility that RUNX1 could affect the protein stability of p53. To address this issue, we performed cycloheximide chase experiments. As shown in Figure 1F, the half-life of p53 was prolonged in RUNX1-knockdown cells relative to control ones, indicating that RUNX1 negatively regulates p53 protein in AML cells.

Figure 1 p53-dependent antitumor effect of RUNX1 depletion. (A) Growth curves of MOLM-13 and MV4-11 cells transduced with control (sh_Luc) or with RUNX1 shRNAs (sh_Rx1 #1 and sh_Rx1 #2) in the presence of 3 μM doxycycline (n = 3). (B) RUNX1 depletion–mediated increase in number of cells with G 0 /G 1 DNA content. Nondepleted and RUNX1-depleted MV4-11 cells were cultured in the presence of 3 μM doxycycline. Forty-eight hours after treatment, cells were harvested and analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 3). (C) Early apoptotic cell death induced by RUNX1 silencing. Nondepleted and RUNX1-depleted MV4-11 cells were treated as in B, and the early apoptotic cells (annexin V+ DAPI–) were scored by flow cytometric analysis (n = 3). (D) RUNX1 depletion–mediated stimulation of p53-dependent cell death pathway. Nondepleted and RUNX1-depleted MV4-11 cells were treated as in B. Cell lysates were analyzed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. (E) Induction of p53-target genes in RUNX1-depleted MV4-11 cells. Nondepleted and RUNX1-depleted MV4-11 cells were treated as in B. Total RNA was prepared and then analyzed by real-time RT-PCR for the indicated p53-target genes. Values are normalized to that of control vector–transduced cells (n = 3). (F) Increase in half-life of p53 in RUNX1-silenced MV4-11 cells. MV4-11 cells were treated with 3 μM doxycycline as in B. Forty-eight hours after treatment, cells were exposed to cycloheximide (CHX). Cell lysates were then prepared at the indicated time points, and analyzed for p53 by immunoblotting. Results are normalized to that of control vector–transduced cells (n = 3). Data are the mean ± SEM values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, NS, not significant, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Since RUNX1 is a vital transcription factor, we hypothesized that RUNX1 downregulates p53 through the transcriptional activation of genes implicated in its degradation. To identify genes required for RUNX1-dependent degradation of p53, we first employed 4 independent clinical gene expression array datasets of AML patients and divided their samples into 2 groups based on the expression levels of RUNX1 in their bone marrow. Next, we extracted the top 2,000 commonly upregulated genes in AML patients highly expressing RUNX1 from these array datasets (Supplemental Table 1). We then compared these datasets with the results obtained from extensive chromatin immunoprecipitation using an anti-RUNX1 antibody followed by DNA sequencing (ChIP-seq) and finally identified 66 candidate genes (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 2). Among them, we focused on BCL11A and TRIM24, both of which have been reported to promote p53 degradation either directly or indirectly (23–26). Moreover, we found that expression levels of BCL11A and TRIM24 were positively correlated to those of RUNX1 among AML patient cohorts, underpinning the possible transcriptional regulation of these genes by RUNX1 (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). In accordance with these observations, knockdown of RUNX1 resulted in a significant downregulation of BCL11A and TRIM24 at both the mRNA and protein levels (Figure 2, B and C). During close inspection of the transcriptional regulatory regions of the BCL11A and TRIM24 genes, we found several RUNX1-binding consensus sites. ChIP-qPCR experiments using anti-RUNX1 antibody revealed that RUNX1 binds to 4 major consensus sites (5′-TGTGGT-3′) located within 3 kb upstream of the transcription start site (TSS) of BCL11A, and 1 major consensus site found within 1.5 kb downstream of the TSS of TRIM24 (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Notably, forced expression of BCL11A or TRIM24 in RUNX1-knockdown MV4-11 cells increased their proliferation rates together with the reduction of p53 amount, indicating that BCL11A and TRIM24 play important roles in the RUNX1-mediated pro-oncogenic pathway (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B).

Figure 2 RUNX1 inhibition activates the p53 pathway by transcriptionally controlling BCL11A and TRIM24 expression. (A) Identification of genes under the control of RUNX1. One hundred and thirty-two genes were commonly upregulated in 4 independent AML patients with a higher RUNX1 expression (GSE22845, GSE67936, GSE21261, and GSE19577). Among them, RUNX1 bound to 66 gene regulatory regions (GSE22178 and GSE31221). See Supplemental Tables 1 and 2 for the list of the indicated genes. (B) Expression levels of BCL11A and TRIM24 in MV4-11 cells transduced with control or RUNX1 shRNAs. Cells were treated with 3 μM doxycycline for 48 hours. Values are normalized to that of control vector–transduced cells (n = 3). (C) Downregulation of BCL11A and TRIM24 in RUNX1-silenced MV4-11 cells. Nondepleted and RUNX1-depleted MV4-11 cells were treated as in B. Cell lysates were analyzed by immunoblotting with the indicated antibodies. (D and E) Rescue of cell proliferation rate by forced expression of BCL11A (D) or TRIM24 (E) in RUNX1-depleted MV4-11 cells. The indicated MV4-11 cells were cultured in the presence of 3 μM doxycycline (n = 3). (F) p53-dependent growth suppression of RUNX1-depleted cells. Nondepleted and RUNX1-depleted MV4-11 (left panel) and MOLM-13 cells (right panel) were transduced with lentivirus vector encoding shRNA targeting p53 (sh_p53 #1 or sh_p53 #2) (n = 3). Data are the mean ± SEM values. *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

As mentioned above, knockdown of RUNX1 potentiated the p53-dependent proapoptotic pathway. To further confirm this notion, we knocked down RUNX1 in additional AML cells including P53-deficient KG1a and HL60 cells and P53-mutated MV4-11NR cells. MV4-11NR cells bearing an R248W point mutation in p53 were derived from their parental MV4-11 cells (27). Since nutlin-3 treatment did not induce expression of the p53 target p21 in these AML cells (Supplemental Figure 6A), it suggests that the cell cycle regulatory function of wild-type p53 is diminished. As expected, silencing of RUNX1 did not affect their proliferation rates up to 7 days after induction (Supplemental Figure 6B). Accordingly, knockdown of wild-type P53 in RUNX1-depleted MV4-11 and MOLM13 cells augmented their proliferation potential relative to the control level, implying that RUNX1 depletion–mediated growth inhibition in AML cells is dependent on a functional p53 pathway (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 6C).

Regulation of the RUNX family as a cluster exerts a much stronger antileukemic effect relative to the individual silencing of each family member. Although shRNA-based RUNX1 depletion was highly effective against the proliferation of AML cells, a small subpopulation of leukemia cells retained their proliferation potential even after the silencing of RUNX1 (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1B). Considering that drug-mediated downregulation of target gene expression appears to be incomplete in vivo (28), it is likely that our knockdown experiments with shRNAs might be more likely to exemplify the practical output of RUNX1 inhibitory drugs in vivo compared with the experiments analyzing biallelic Runx1 knockout, which delivers completely depleted Runx1 expression (9, 11).

Since it has been shown that RUNX family members have redundant functions (9, 29, 30), we sought to examine the expression levels of the other RUNX family members, RUNX2 and RUNX3, in RUNX1-knockdown AML cells. Under our tetracycline-inducible shRNA expression system, the expression levels of RUNX1 started to decline at 24 hours after doxycycline treatment, when the expression levels of RUNX2 and RUNX3 were unchanged. Notably, the doxycycline-dependent increase in the expression levels of RUNX2 and RUNX3 was detectable at 48 hours of incubation (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 7A), suggesting that RUNX2 and RUNX3 might compensate for the loss of RUNX1 expression. Although the expression levels of well-established RUNX1-target genes (IL3, CSF2, and CSF2RB) (31–33) were decreased at 24 hours after RUNX1 knockdown, their expression levels were reciprocally increased at 48 hours after RUNX1 knockdown and accompanied by RUNX2 and RUNX3 stimulation (Figure 3A). Forced expression of RUNX1, RUNX2, or RUNX3 suppressed the expression of RUNX2 and RUNX3, RUNX1 and RUNX3, or RUNX1 and RUNX2, respectively (Supplemental Figure 7B). Careful observations in the proximal regulatory regions of RUNX1, RUNX2, and RUNX3 revealed the existence of recurrent consensus RUNX-binding sequences. As expected, a ChIP-qPCR assay confirmed that all of the RUNX family members could bind to their respective binding sites (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). Moreover, individual RUNX family members consistently suppressed the promoter activity of the other RUNX members (Supplemental Figure 8D), indicating that each RUNX family member physiologically suppresses the function of the other members, probably owing to their functionally redundant roles in leukemia cells. In accordance with these findings, additional knockdown of RUNX2, RUNX3, or both of them in RUNX1-depleted MV4-11 cells effectively repressed RUNX1-target gene expression and completely suppressed their proliferation (Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 8E). These results collectively indicate that the expression of all 3 RUNX family members is required for the maintenance of the expanding AML cells, and thus the simultaneous targeting of all RUNX family members as a cluster achieves much more stringent control of leukemia cells. In addition, we found that all RUNX family members bind to the regulatory regions of BCL11A and TRIM24 (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) and that additive inhibition of RUNX2 and RUNX3 to RUNX1 depletion proportionally suppressed the expression of BCL11A and TRIM24 and potentiated p53 activity in AML cells (Supplemental Figure 9A), underscoring the importance of functional redundancy among RUNX family members in the maintenance of tumor cells. Furthermore, deceleration of tumor proliferation rate through p53 pathway activation mediated by RUNX family depletion was observed not only in AML cells, but also in solid tumors of different origins as well (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). Moreover, considering that the functional alterations of RUNX family members exist in a mutually exclusive manner in AML cells as well as in various cancers (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 10), their functional redundancy in the maintenance of AML cells might be generally accepted. If this were the case, regulation of RUNX family as a cluster could be an ideal strategy to control not only leukemia, but also other malignant tumors of different origins. With this in mind, we next addressed this possibility of using the synthetic PI polyamides that could target all RUNX family members.

Figure 3 Functional redundancy among RUNX family members. (A) Stimulation of RUNX2 and RUNX3 in RUNX1-depleted MV4-11 cells. MV4-11 cells were transduced with lentivirus encoding shRNA targeting luciferase (sh_Luc.) or shRNAs against RUNX1 (sh_Rx1 #1 or sh_Rx1 #2) and incubated with 3 μM doxycycline. At the indicated time periods after treatment, total RNA was prepared and analyzed by real-time RT-PCR. Values are normalized to that of control vector–transduced cells (n = 3). (B) Mutual regulation of RUNX family members. MV4-11 cells were transduced with the indicated combinations of lentivirus vectors and incubated with 3 μM doxycycline. Forty-eight hours after treatment, total RNA was prepared and processed for real-time RT-PCR analysis (n = 3). (C) A simultaneous knockdown of RUNX family members leads to a massive decline of proliferation rate of MV4-11 cells. MV4-11 cells were transduced and treated as in (B). Forty-eight hours after treatment, the number of viable cells was scored. Values are normalized to that of control vector–transduced cells (n = 3). (D) Mutually exclusive gene alterations of RUNX family members in 681 human cancer samples out of 18,754 patients with various cancer types. Data were analyzed and visualized by the cBioPortal for Cancer Genomics software (50). Data are the mean ± SEM values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, NS, not significant, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Cluster regulation of the RUNX family with PI polyamides. PI polyamides have been considered to selectively bind to the designated target sites in the minor groove of the genome sequence at nanomolar levels (17). Taking advantage of the nature of this small molecule, we have designed PI polyamides that can specifically recognize and bind to RUNX-binding consensus sites (5′-TGTGGT-3′ and 5′-TGCGGT-3′) by introducing 4 PI pairs. As shown in Supplemental Figure 11A, we first screened the HDAC inhibitors, SAHA-conjugated PI polyamides targeting RUNX consensus binding sequences (SAHA-M′ targets 5′-TGTGGT-3′ and SAHA-50 targets 5′-TGCGGT-3′), which can enhance the transcriptional machinery around the binding sites, as we have previously described (19). We discovered that SAHA-M′ and SAHA-50 potently upregulated the target genes of RUNX1 (Supplemental Figure 11B). We next modified the indicated PI polyamides by switching the conjugate from SAHA to the potent alkylating agent Chb (Chb-M′ and Chb-50; Chb-M′ targets 5′-TGTGGT-3′ and Chb-50 targets 5′-TGCGGT-3′), which could confer stronger and irreversible DNA-binding ability to PI polyamides (Figure 4A). As expected, Chb-M′ and Chb-50 efficiently repressed RUNX1-target gene expression (Figure 4B), and potentiated the p53-dependent apoptotic pathway through downregulation of BCL11A and TRIM24 (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 12). We also confirmed that Chb-M′, which theoretically recognizes the major RUNX consensus binding sequence 5′-TGTGGT-3′, specifically binds and alkylates the 5′-TGTGGT-3′ sequence of DNA (Figure 4E). Of note, RUNX family–mediated regulation of gene expression by these PI polyamides was observed at a genome-wide level (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figures 13–16), further indicating that Chb-M′ and Chb-50 modulate gene expression patterns through regulation of the RUNX family.

Figure 4 Cluster regulation of RUNX family by PI polyamides. (A) Chemical structures of the synthetic chlorambucil/PI polyamide conjugates targeting 5′-TGTGGT-3′ (Chb-M′) and 5′-TGCGGT-3′ (Chb-50). (B) Chb-50 and Chb-M′ reduce RUNX1-target gene expression. MV4-11 cells were treated with 1 μM Chb-50 or Chb-M′ for 6 hours, and then total RNA was prepared and analyzed by real-time RT-PCR. Values are normalized to that of DMSO–treated cells (n = 3). (C) Chb-50 and Chb-M′ stimulate p53-target gene expression. MV4-11 cells were treated with 1 μM Chb-50 or Chb-M′ for 6 hours, and then total RNA was prepared and analyzed by real-time RT-PCR. Values are normalized to that of DMSO-treated cells (n = 3). (D) Chb-50 and Chb-M′ augment the p53-dependent proapoptotic pathway. MV4-11 cells were treated with 1 μM Chb-50 or Chb-M′ for 24 hours, and then cell lysates were prepared and immunoblotted. (E) Schematic drawing of thermally induced cleavage at the 5′-TGTGGT-3′ sites. Filled circles represent imidazole and open circles represent pyrrole moieties. Arrow indicates the position of Chb-M′–dependent alkylation and cleavage. (F) Heatmap showing top 500 upregulated and downregulated genes in response to 1 μM Chb-M′ in MV4-11 cells compared with those in cells transduced with the indicated combinations of lentivirus vectors. Lentivirus vector–transduced cells were incubated with 3 μM doxycycline for 48 hours before total RNA extractions. Data are the mean ± SEM values. *P < 0.05, NS, not significant, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We next calculated the half maximal inhibitory concentration (IC 50 ) of these PI polyamides in several AML-derived cell lines with wild-type P53. As clearly shown in Figure 5A, Chb-M′ was highly effective against these AML cells at nanomolar levels. It is worth noting that Chb-M′ had a remarkable effect on cancer cells of several different origins including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), lymphoma, myeloma, lung cancer, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, breast cancer, melanoma, kidney cancer, and colon cancer (Figure 5B). Of note, Chb itself or Chb-conjugated PI polyamides that target the 5′-WGGCCW-3′ sequence (Chb-S) were totally ineffective for AML cell lines in vitro, making a sharp contrast to Chb-M′ (Supplemental Figure 17, A–C). Considering that Chb-M′ targets the major RUNX-binding sequences, while Chb-50 targets the minor ones (Supplemental Figure 17D), it is likely that Chb-M′ has a higher efficacy than Chb-50. Additionally, we found that our PI polyamides lack their growth-suppressive capability against P53-mutated cancer cells, which is consistent with the results obtained from RUNX-knockdown experiments. We have further confirmed that knockdown of p53 in p53-proficient AML cells decreases their sensitivity to Chb-M′ and Chb-50 (Supplemental Figure 18, A and B). In addition, these polyamides lost their potency when p53 expression was indirectly downregulated with additive MDM2 expression or p14ARF suppression in AML cells (Supplemental Figure 18, C–F). In spite of this limitation, the simultaneous treatment of Chb-M′ with the p53 inducer PRIMA-1 synergistically reduced the proliferation rates of P53-deficient AML cells (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Antitumor activity of Chb-M′ in multiple cancer cell lines. (A) Dose-response curves of Chb-M′ in AML cells (MV4-11, OCI-AML2, OCI-AML3, and MOLM-13 cells). Cells were treated with the indicated concentrations of Chb-M′. Forty-eight hours after treatment, cell viability was examined by WST assay (n = 3). (B) IC 50 values of Chb-M′ against human cancer cell lines established from various origins. Forty-eight hours after Chb-M′ treatment, cell viability was examined by WST assay (n = 3). (C) Combination index plots of Chb-M′ and PRIMA-1 in P53-deficient (KG1a and HL60) and P53-mutated (MV4-11NR and Kasumi-1) AML cells (n = 3). (D) Schematic representation of treatment and monitoring schedule in MKN45-transplanted BALB/c-nu mice. (E) Live animal biofluorescence images at 48 hours after treatment with a single dose of FITC-Chb-M′ (320 μg/kg body weight). Scale represents relative fluorescence units, in photons per second per cm2 per steradian (p/s/cm2/sr) detected through a GFP filter. (F) Immunohistochemistry detecting FITC in the MKN45-derived tumor treated with FITC-Chb-M′ in E. Samples were stained either by isotype-matched control antibody (upper) or anti-FITC antibody (lower). Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×40 and ×100 (insets). Data are the mean ± SEM values.

To examine the antitumor efficacy as well as the pharmacological safety of Chb-M′, we next sought to examine the in vivo distribution of Chb-M′. As shown in Supplemental Figure 19, A and B, we prepared FITC-labeled Chb-M′ (FITC-Chb-M′) and visualized its cellular uptake in tumor cells both in vitro and in vivo. FITC-Chb-M′ was readily incorporated in the tumor cells in vitro (Supplemental Figure 19C), and to our surprise, this molecule seemed to accumulate at much higher concentrations in tumor cells than in normal tissue cells when administered intravenously in vivo (Figure 5, D–F), potentially creating a therapeutic window and minimizing the toxic side effects of Chb-M′ in antitumor treatment.

To further justify the use of Chb-M′ in vivo, we examined its acute toxicological effects in mice. As seen in Supplemental Figure 20, A–C, a marginal decrease in the number of platelets was detectable in mice that received up to 10 mg/kg body weight of Chb-M′. This concentration of Chb-M′ was more than 30 times higher than that of the generally accepted dose of PI polyamides (34, 35), indicating that Chb-M′ is highly tolerable even in vivo. We also examined the pharmacokinetic profile of Chb-M′ in vivo in mice and determined the elimination half-life of this molecule as about 6 hours (Supplemental Figure 21). While Chb-M′ treatment significantly reduced the colony-forming capacity in mouse AML cells with MLL-ENL or in human AML cell lines MV4-11 and MOLM-13 at 1 μM, the c-Kit+ fraction of bone marrow cells extracted from wild-type mice was insensitive to Chb-M′ at this concentration and could tolerate up to 10 μM Chb-M′ without a significant reduction in colony-forming capacity (Figure 6, A–C). Treatment with Chb-M′ (320 μg/kg body weight injections twice per week) in mice for 3 months did not influence the complete blood counts of peripheral blood, and no significant change in body weight was observed between Chb-M′– or vehicle-treated cohorts (Figure 6, D–F). In addition, no change in the frequency of the LSK (Lin–Sca-1+c-Kit+) fraction was detected in mouse bone marrow cells after a 3-month treatment with Chb-M′ compared with vehicle-treated mice (Figure 6, G and H). Moreover, the colony-forming ability of these immature c-Kit+ cells was unchanged after 3-month treatment with Chb-M′ (Figure 6I), suggesting that the quality and quantity of normal hematopoietic stem cells were not influenced by 3-month treatment with Chb-M′ at this dose in mice.

Figure 6 In vivo tolerability of Chb-M′. (A) The number of granulocyte (G), macrophage (M), and G/M colonies were scored based on their morphology in a colony-forming cell assay. c-Kit+ bone marrow cells derived from wild-type C57BL/6 mice were cultured in the presence of indicated concentrations of Chb-M′ (n = 3). (B) The number of colonies was scored in a colony-forming cell assay with MLL-ENL–transduced mouse immortalized bone marrow cells in the presence of indicated concentrations of Chb-M′ (n = 3). (C) The number of colonies was scored in a colony-forming cell assay with MV4-11 or MOLM-13 cells in the presence of indicated concentrations of Chb-M′ (n = 3). (D) Schematic representation of treatment and monitoring schedule in wild-type C57BL/6 mice. PB, peripheral blood; BW, body weight. (E and F) Peripheral blood cell counts (E) and body weight (F) in mice receiving Chb-M′ or DMSO treatment for 3 months (n = 3). HGB, hemoglobin; PLT, platelets. (G and H) Frequency of LSK fraction was determined in bone marrow cells extracted from mice after a 3-month treatment with Chb-M′ or DMSO (n = 6). Representative FACS plots (G) and cumulative data (H) are shown. (I) The number of GM, G, and M colonies were scored based on their morphology in a colony-forming cell assay with c-Kit+ bone marrow cells extracted from mice after a 3-month treatment with Chb-M′ or DMSO (n = 6). Data are the mean ± SEM values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, NS, not significant, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To further examine the antitumor potency of Chb-M′ in vivo, we generated a xenograft AML mouse model by transplanting MV4-11 cells onto immunodeficient mice and treated these mice with Chb-M′ (320 μg/kg body weight injections twice per week) (Figure 7A). Under our experimental conditions, DMSO, Chb, Chb-S, and cytarabine (Ara-C) were injected as controls. As shown in Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 22, A–C, Chb-M′ treatment significantly prolonged the overall survival periods in this fms-related tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) mutation–positive poor-prognosis AML model (36). Chb-M′ was also highly effective against a Philadelphia chromosome–positive (Ph+) ALL mouse model with SU/SR cells. Although SU/SR cells harbor the T315I mutation, which confers substantial resistance to tyrosine kinase inhibitors currently in use (37, 38), Chb-M′ exhibited a higher efficacy in vivo (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 23, A–C). We next sought to extend our study to a lung cancer mouse model. As described previously (39), non–small cell lung cancer A549 cells are highly resistant to gefitinib or erlotinib, both of which are clinically available standard tyrosine kinase inhibitors for EGFR mutation–positive lung cancer patients. Indeed, gefitinib was ineffective in our lung cancer model. In sharp contrast to gefitinib, Chb-M′ obviously suppressed A549 cell proliferation in vivo and finally extended the overall survival periods compared with those of vehicle- and gefitinib-treated experimental groups (Figure 7, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 24, A and B). Lastly, we examined its possible effect on gastric cancer cells. For this purpose, human gastric cancer MKN45 cells were subcutaneously injected into immunodeficient mice. We monitored the size of tumors up to 35 days after engraftment and observed that Chb-M′ efficiently controls the growth of gastric tumors (Figure 7, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 24C). Collectively, our results strongly indicate that Chb-M′ is a highly tolerable and potentially novel anticancer drug that targets multiple cancer types through cluster regulation of the RUNX family in vivo.

Figure 7 Antitumor activity of Chb-M′ in vivo. (A) Schematic representation of treatment schedule in xenotransplanted mice. (B) Overall survival of NOG mice transplanted with MV4-11 cells followed by treatment with DMSO, Ara-C, Chb-S, or with Chb-M′ (n = 7). P < 0.001, by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (C) Overall survival of NOG mice transplanted with SU/SR cells followed by treatment with DMSO, imatinib, or with Chb-M′ (n = 5). P < 0.01, by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (D and E) Human lung cancer xenotransplant model in NOG mice transplanted with A549 cells followed by treatment with DMSO, gefitinib, or with Chb-M′. (D) Overall survival of NOG mice (n = 5). P < 0.01, by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (E) Live animal bioluminescence images at 7, 14, and 21 days after transplantation of A549 cells. Rainbow scale represents relative light units. (F and G) Human stomach cancer xenotransplant model in NOG mice transplanted with MKN45 cells followed by treatment with DMSO or with Chb-M′. (F) Tumor volume of NOG mice (n = 8). (G) Live animal bioluminescence images at 7, 14, and 21 days after transplantation of MKN45 cells. Rainbow scale represents relative light units. Data are the mean ± SEM values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

RUNX-related CBFB is a potentially novel molecular marker for pan-cancer. To establish the antitumor strategy targeting all of the RUNX family members, we first checked the expression levels of RUNX1, RUNX2, RUNX3, and CBFB in cancer tissues and in their normal counterparts. Based on previously reported array datasets (reference database for gene expression analysis, RefExA; see ref. 40), we found that the expression levels of CBFB are consistently higher in cancer tissues compared with their normal counterparts, while the expression level of each RUNX family member varied between cancer tissues and their normal counterparts (Figure 8, A and B). Intriguingly, however, the amounts of total RUNX mRNAs (RUNX1 + RUNX2 + RUNX3), as examined by primers selectively amplifying the common region of RUNX family members (Pan_RUNX), were positively correlated to those of CBFB in AML cells, which might be attributable to the heterodimeric complex formation between RUNX family members and CBFB (Figure 8C). Similar results were also obtained by immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 25, A and B), suggesting that the expression level of CBFB is a molecular marker for predicting the expression of all 3 RUNX family members. Since CBFB is one of the most highly upregulated genes in various cancer tissues, it is likely that CBFB is a reliable molecular marker for a wide variety of cancers (Supplemental Figure 25C).

Figure 8 Total RUNX expression, equivalent to that of CBFB, is an ideal target for anticancer strategy. (A) Heatmap showing relative expression levels of RUNX1, RUNX2, RUNX3, and CBFB in normal tissues and cancer cell lines of various origins. (B) Expression levels of CBFB in normal tissues (n = 74) and cancer cell lines (n = 38). (C) Correlation between the expression levels of CBFB and RUNX1 + RUNX2 + RUNX3 (Pan_RUNX) (n = 9). P < 0.01, by Spearman’s correlation. (D) Immunoblotting of CBFB and GAPDH in various cancer cells and their corresponding normal tissues. (E) Graphical abstract showing the balanced expression of total RUNX and CBFB (left). Consistent difference in the expression levels of total RUNX or CBFB in between malignant and benign cells provides a pharmacological window to be targeted (right). Data are the mean ± SEM values. ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We also assessed the expression level of CBFB protein in cancer cell lines of various origins and in their normal counterparts. Immunoblotting experiments demonstrated that CBFB is expressed at higher levels in cancer cells than their normal counterparts (Figure 8D). This tendency was further confirmed in the patient-derived samples by immunohistochemistry (Supplemental Figure 26). Finally, we compared the expression of all 3 RUNX family members and CBFB in AML cells and in their normal counterpart CD34+ hematopoietic cells from healthy donors (Supplemental Figure 27, A and B). Through this experiment, we have confirmed that the total expression of RUNX family members as well as that of CBFB is consistently higher in malignant cells than in normal ones. Taken together, these results suggest that the entire RUNX family, the total expression of which is equivalent to that of CBFB, is a promising druggable target of antitumor therapy in multiple cancer types (Figure 8E).