The long road to leptin

Long before I embarked on a career in science, I imagined that prize-worthy discoveries were the product of a moment of deep insight, a “eureka” moment, when a person of genius conjures an explanation for the inexplicable. While some of the greatest discoveries — gravitation, natural selection, and general relativity — can be fairly described in this way, this romantic view of a singular genius upending the world is, in actuality, quite uncommon. Rather, most seminal discoveries throughout history were made by multiple groups, simultaneously or near simultaneously, building on the work of others and culminating in advances that are referred to as scientific multiples. For example, a comprehensive review of all of the great discoveries prior to 1922 by Ogburn failed to identify a single advance that was not made by more than one group. Examples include the discovery of oxygen by Lavoisier, Schiel, and Priestley; the development of calculus by Newton and Leibniz; and even the theory of natural selection by Darwin and, later, Wallace, etc.(1). Indeed, it is difficult to identify discoveries that do not hew to this “rule.” In modern times, multiples are less common, in part because of the rapid dissemination of information, which then has a chilling effect on competing work once a discovery is made (this is an example of what is referred to as a forestalled multiple, of which there are several other different types)(2).

Historians of science interpret the high frequency of multiples as indicating that, in general, discoveries are built on what came before and that, when a question is “in the air” and the needed technology has been developed, the answer (and opportunity) generally becomes clear to more than one individual at more or less the same time(3). This reasoning even led Ogburn to wonder whether all discoveries might be inevitable (1).

Viewed in this way, science performed at a level that ultimately attracts recognition is typically the result of an individual(s) finding themselves in a time and place that makes them aware of an opportunity, recognizing the importance of that opportunity (as compared to other competing ones) and then pursuing their goal with rigor and intensity and as much creativity as they are capable of bringing to bear on the problem Thus, the process of discovery is not necessarily about having an idea that no one else has had, but rather recognizing an important opportunity when it comes one’s way, choosing to focus on that objective to the exclusion of others and executing it capably.

This discovery of leptin and my path to it illustrate these points. It was my intention to become a physician, and toward that end, I entered the combined RPI Albany Medical College six-year medical program. The program requires students to perform research during the first two summers of their undergraduate years, after which a standard four-year medical school curriculum begins. I conducted two separate research projects during these summers, both of which were distinguished by their profound lack of distinction. In the first, I was assigned a project to test the effect of glucocorticoids on animals subjected to hypovolemic shock (unpublished data). I was instructed to work on dogs, but being a dog lover, refused, and instead worked on piglets (to which I also became attached). Unbeknownst to my advisor, I also rescued a German Shorthaired Pointer that had been the subject of a nonlethal experiment performed by a lab mate. The culmination of that summer’s work was the monumental finding that there was not a beneficial effect of glucocorticoids for the treatment of shock and that I had a new dog (I named him Bernie).

In the second summer, I worked with Dr. Patrick Wong, a junior faculty member, who studied bradykinin. Under his tutelage, I performed a set of studies in rodents to test whether salt loading had an effect on bradykinin responsiveness and found that its hypotensive effect was equivalent in all three groups (unpublishable data, see below). For reasons I still cannot fathom, I thought this finding was of great importance and, together with Patrick, submitted a paper on our work to the Journal of Clinical Investigation. We received two reviews. The first was negative but was intended to be helpful. The second simply read, “this paper should not be published in the JCI or anywhere else.” At this point, I was unconvinced that I had the potential to be a scientist and concluded that publishing a scientific paper represented a level of achievement that would likely elude me forever.

I was fortunate, however, because, for reasons known only to him, John Balint, Patrick’s chair, thought I might have some aptitude for research, and in 1980, after I completed an internal medicine residency, he introduced me to Mary Jeanne Kreek, who studied the molecular basis of addiction at the Rockefeller University (4). My plan was to take a gap year before starting a fellowship in gastroenterology. However, in the course of this year, I became enamored with research. Instead of continuing my medical training, I became a graduate student in James Darnell’s laboratory, with the aim of learning molecular genetics.

In Mary Jeanne’s laboratory, I quickly became fascinated with the possibility that molecules could control behavior. In my first year, Mary Jeanne introduced me to another investigator, Bruce Schneider, who was going to help me develop a radioimmunoassay for β endorphin. While this project didn’t pan out, I did learn about Bruce’s work on cholecystokinin and a controversy that had erupted about whether this gut hormone played a role in the pathogenesis of the obesity in genetically obese ob/ob mice. I learned that the ob mouse had been identified by chance by George Snell and colleagues at The Jackson Laboratory in 1950 (5). This fully penetrant autosomal recessive mutation causes extreme obesity and had been mapped to mouse chromosome 6, though the nature of the defective gene was unknown (6). Indeed, hundreds of different hypotheses had been put forth about the function or identify of the ob gene, but none proved correct (7).

One of the putative candidate genes for the ob gene was cholecystokinin (CCK). CCK is an intestinal hormone secreted from gut endocrine cells after a meal that then stimulates gall bladder contractions and pancreatic secretion. CCK was later found in brain and became the first of many brain-gut peptides (8). In the years before I joined the Kreek laboratory, CCK had also been shown to act as an endogenous appetite suppressant (9). Later, Roslyn Yalow, a Nobel Prize winner who developed RIAs (published in the JCI), reported decreased levels of CCK in the brains of ob mice and suggested that the defects in CCK might be the cause of the ob phenotype (10). However, Bruce, who had been Yalow’s trainee, had the opposite data (11), and the controversy between them about the role of CCK in the phenotype of ob mice festered. I became deeply interested in this topic, which served as a motivation to begin graduate school to learn the emerging tools of molecular biology.

While a graduate student, I attended a series of seminars by the pioneers in the evolving field of human molecular genetics. On the basis of these seminars, I began to consider that it might be possible to isolate the defective gene in ob mice. The objective was similar to that which captured my attention in Mary Jeanne’s laboratory, namely, how a defect in a single gene and the molecule it encoded could control behavior, with, in this case, profound effects on food intake, body weight, and many other biologic processes. As a first step, Bruce, Don Powell, and I set out to test Yalow’s hypothesis by cloning the CCK gene (12) and, in studies performed by Peter D’Eustachio, determining its chromosomal location. (These studies were performed at the same time that I pursued my PhD research on liver-specific gene expression.) Peter found that CCK did not map to chromosome 6, thus excluding it as an ob candidate gene, and we later showed that CCK mapped to mouse chromosome 9 (13). This, of course, raised the question as to the identity of the ob gene, and it seemed possible that positional cloning could provide an answer. This approach enables the identification of genes by mapping their precise position on a genetic and physical map of the chromosome. Positional cloning of single genes, however, is now largely an atavism, as it has been replaced by whole-genome sequencing.

My excitement for this project was heightened further when I later became aware of work done in the 1960s and 1970s by Doug Coleman, also at The Jackson Laboratory. Coleman used the technique of parabiosis to study ob mice and db mice, another genetically obese strain (14), and concluded that the ob gene encoded a novel appetite-suppressing hormone, and db encoded its receptor (15). Coleman had found that when ob mice are surgically joined to normal or db mice (on the same inbred strain background), they ate less and lost weight. In contrast, normal mice paired with db mice starved to death. From this, Coleman concluded that ob mice lacked a circulating factor that could be provided by the conjoined partner and that then suppressed food intake and body weight. He further suggested that db mice lacked a receptor to detect the weight-suppressing factor in their blood and so overexpressed it, producing levels so high that conjoined mice (who are sensitive to the factor) stopped eating. Implicit in this hypothesis was the prediction that the ob gene was under feedback control and that obesity would be associated with increased levels of ob RNA and the protein it encoded. In time, all of these predictions proved to be correct. Learning about Coleman’s hypotheses further heightened my interest in cloning the ob gene and also led my group to begin efforts to also clone the db gene.

While no mouse genes had been cloned using positional cloning at this time, the muscular dystrophy and chronic granulomatous disease genes had been identified (16, 17), and it seemed likely that additional genes such as the one for cystic fibrosis would follow. This set of technical advances put forth the possibility that the ob gene could be identified. Thus, when I completed my PhD studies in 1986 and started my own laboratory, my group began efforts to clone the ob and db genes. This endeavor occupied my attention and that of a large group of talented colleagues, to whom I am very grateful, for the next ten years. This was a painstaking, anxiety-provoking, repetitive, and in many ways stultifying process that, after a ten-year odyssey ended with a moment of discovery and a sense of exhilaration that is one of the defining moments of my life.

Early one morning, a little more than 20 years ago, I developed a Northern blot showing changes in the levels of adipose tissue RNA detected by a probe named 2G7 (18). The RNA in this experiment was prepared from both WT and ob (obese) adipose genes, and 2G7 was a clone that mapped to the region of chromosome 6, where the ob gene had been found to reside. The 2G7 probe identified a 4.5-kB RNA in adipose tissue that was absent in RNA from CMC dac ob/ob mice but was increased by 20-fold in adipose RNA from C57Bl/6J ob/ob mice that was first characterized by George Snell and colleagues in 1950 (5). CMC dac ob/ob mice were unpublished at the time but were kindly provided by Skippy Lane of The Jackson Laboratory, as were many other mice that were critical for this study.

The demonstration that the same RNA was absent in one mutant and induced in the second mutant provided definitive proof that 2G7 was an exon from the ob gene. These data confirmed that the ob gene had been isolated, because, had the observed RNA changes been secondary to some other genetic defect, the expression levels would have to be similar in both ob mutant strains. Further studies revealed that a viral insertion into CMC dac ob/ob mice interfered with ob expression, while in C57Bl/6J ob/ob mice, a point mutation in the second exon of the ob gene introduced a nonsense mutation at amino acid 105 of this 167–amino acid protein (18, 19). The marked overexpression of the ob gene in C57Bl/6J ob/ob adipose tissue further suggested that the gene was under feedback control, with an increased level of gene expression in the obese state, consistent with the data from the classic parabiosis experiments by Coleman (15). However, Coleman’s experiments did not predict where the hormone that was missing in ob mice was expressed, though prior experiments from Hervey predicted that the receptor would be expressed in the hypothalamus (20).

Putting this all together in that moment in a darkroom, it became evident in an instant that, not only had the ob gene been cloned, but the data were consistent with Coleman’s predictions. The data thus suggested the hypothesis that the ob gene encoded a novel adipocyte hormone that functioned as the afferent signal in a negative feedback loop that maintains homeostatic control of adipose tissue mass. This hypothesis thus explained how a stable weight could be maintained over long periods of time, precisely balancing caloric output to energy expenditure. We named the new hormone leptin, derived from the Greek root “leptos” for “thin,” the notion being that leptin kept a mouse (and humans) from becoming obese. While some of the features of this new hormonal system were predicted at the time, others were not. Science seldom proceeds in a straight line, and the field spawned by the identification of leptin and other genes that cause obesity is no exception.

There is no question that if we had not cloned the ob gene, someone else would have. This work can thus be considered a forestalled multiple; once we found the gene, others working on it stopped. Having had the opportunity to be the first to see how nature solved an age-old problem — how to maintain a stable weight while consuming millions of calories a year — was greater than anything I had ever dreamed. To a casual observer, the Northern blot showing that the ob gene had been identified would have appeared as a set of nondescript black blobs on a transparent background. But to me, it was beautiful, because it captured the essence of art: a somewhat abstract representation of a deeper truth. In the now 35 years since I learned, by chance, about the ob mouse, there have been surprises and disappointments. Some of the key lessons from 20 years of research on leptin are summarized below.