Cooperative gene activation by AF4 and DOT1L drives MLL-rearranged leukemia

ENL colocalizes with components of the AEP and DOT1L complexes in the promoter proximal coding regions. To dissect the biochemical properties of ENL bound to chromatin, we performed immunoaffinity purification from subcellular fractions containing nucleosomes (nucleosome fraction immunoprecipitation [nucfrIP]) (6) (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91406DS1). Consistent with a previous report (12), we found that ENL associated with components of AEP (e.g., AF5Q31 and cyclin T1), the DOT1L complex (e.g., DOT1L and AF17), and PRC1 (e.g., chromobox 2 [CBX2] and BMI1 proto-oncogene, polycomb ring finger [BMI1]) via its AHD, as shown by the failure of an AHD-lacking ENL mutant to coprecipitate with these cofactors. A similar coprecipitation analysis in more stringent conditions (fractionation-assisted native ChIP [fanChIP]), followed by Western blotting (WB) (6), showed that MLL-ENL associated with these components of the AEP, DOT1L, or PRC1 complexes (Figure 1B). ENL interacts with the 3 distinct complexes in a mutually exclusive manner (11, 36–38). Thus, exogenously expressed CBX8, a PRC1 component, pulled down ENL and BMI1, but not AEP- or DOT1L complex–specific components (Figure 1C). Mass spectrometric (MS) analysis of the nucleosomes copurified with ENL showed enrichment of both unmodified and acetylated lysine 27 on histone H3 (unmodified H3K27 and H3K27ac, respectively) (Figure 1D), consistent with the model demonstrating that the YEATS domain of ENL specifically associates with H3K27ac (17) and the PZP domain of AF10 family proteins binds to unmodified H3K27 (39).

Figure 1 Genomic localization of 3 ENL-containing complexes. (A) ENL-associating factors on nucleosomes. 293T cells transiently expressing Xpress-tagged ENL (xENL) or its AHD-lacking mutant (ΔAHD) were analyzed by nucfrIP copurification using an anti-Xpress antibody. The sample shown in the input lane is indicated by an asterisk. (B) Cofactor binding of MLL-ENL. 293T cells transiently expressing FLAG-tagged MLL-ENL were analyzed by fanChIP copurification using an anti-FLAG antibody. (C) CBX8-associating factors on nucleosomes. 293T cells transiently expressing Xpress-tagged ENL, with or without FLAG-tagged CBX8, were analyzed by nucfrIP copurification using an anti-FLAG antibody. (D) Histone H3K27 modification of the nucleosomes coprecipitated with ENL. Purified nucleosomes, as in A, were subjected to MS analysis. The ratio of each modification identified by MS on histone H3K27 is shown in pie charts. The n values shown indicate the number of peptides analyzed. ac, acetylated. (E) Genomic localization of ENL-containing complexes and various histone modifications in 293T cells. fanChIP or faxChIP (for H3K79me2), followed by deep sequencing, was performed on the chromatin of 293T cells for the indicated proteins and modifications. ChIP signals were visualized using the Integrative Genomics Viewer (The Broad Institute). The minimum value of the y axis is set at 0, while the maximum value for each sample is indicated. The RNA-seq profile is also shown for comparison. CGI, CpG island; FOXL2, forkhead box L2; MGME1, mitochondrial genome maintenance exonuclease 1. (F) Distribution patterns of various proteins and modifications at the ENL target loci. A set of genes (852 genes) whose ENL ChIP signal within the region 0 to +2 kb from the TSS was more than 2-fold of the input signal was defined as the representative ENL target set. The frequency of each protein and modification at the ENL target TSSs (black lines) or all TSSs (gray lines) is shown along with the input DNA (dashed lines). The y axis indicates the frequency of the ChIP-seq tag count (ppm) in 25-bp increments.

To examine the genomic localization of these 3 complexes, we used 293T cells to perform ChIP, followed by deep sequencing (ChIP-seq). The ChIP signals of ENL, AF4, TAF1C, DOT1L, and AF17 were highly enriched at ENL target genes such as ribosomal protein L13a (RPL13A) and sorting nexin 5 (SNX5) (Figure 1E). These AEP, SL1, and DOT1L complex components were also observed at known AEP target genes such as HOXA9 (11) (Supplemental Figure 1C), which was confirmed by a more sensitive ChIP–quantitative PCR (ChIP-qPCR) analysis (Supplemental Figure 1D). The distribution pattern of ENL relative to the transcriptional start sites (TSSs) indicated that ENL was enriched within the promoter proximal coding region 0 to +2 kb from the TSSs, colocalizing with H3K9/27ac (Figure 1F). Components of AEP, SL1, and the DOT1L complex were also enriched at the promoter proximal coding region. In contrast, BMI1 and CBX8 were not specifically localized to these ENL target genes, which were actively transcribed, as indicated by the ChIP signal of RNAP2 and the RNA-seq profile (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Taken together, AEP and the DOT1L complex act at the promoter proximal region where PRC1 is absent, suggesting that AEP and the DOT1L complex may cooperate to activate gene expression in the absence of PRC1.

DOT1L is required for AEP-SL1 complex–dependent gene activation. Given the proximity of the localization of AEP and the DOT1L complex, we hypothesized that DOT1L plays an active role in AEP-dependent transcriptional activation. To examine the role of DOT1L in the expression of AEP-SL1 target genes, we knocked down Dot1l in immortalized mouse embryonic fibroblasts (iMEFs) using shRNA. The expression of homeobox C8 (Hoxc8), homeobox C9 (Hoxc9), and cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor 2C (Cdkn2c) depends on Enl and Taf1c in iMEFs (Figure 2A) (20). Knockdown of Dot1l with 2 different shRNAs decreased the expression of these AEP-SL1 target genes. RNA-seq analysis showed that Dot1l knockdown globally reduced the expression of the AEP-SL1 target gene set (Figure 2B), which was defined as the genes commonly downregulated by knockdown of Enl and Taf1c (Supplemental Figure 2A). These results indicate that the DOT1L complex is required for efficient AEP-SL1–dependent gene activation under non–MLL-r conditions. Such cooperative gene activation was also observed in a hematopoietic context, as AEP-SL1 components colocalized with the DOT1L complex at the MYC locus in K562 leukemia cells (Supplemental Figure 2B), and knockdown of each component resulted in a decrease in MYC expression (Supplemental Figure 2C). These results suggest that AEP-DOT1L collaboration is common among various cellular contexts.

Figure 2 Role of DOT1L in AEP-dependent gene activation. (A) RT-qPCR analysis of AEP-SL1 target genes after knockdown of Dot1l in iMEFs. Data for Enl or Taf1c knockdown are included for comparison. Expression levels normalized to Actb (representative of 2 independent experiments) are shown as the value relative to that of the vector control (set at 100%). Error bars represent the SD of PCRs performed in triplicate. #P ≤ 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test (for sh-Enl or Taf1c) or ordinary 1-way ANOVA (for sh-Dot1l) comparing each sample with the vector control. puro, puromycin. (B) RNA-seq analysis after knockdown of Dot1l in iMEFs. The AEP-SL1 target gene set was defined as the genes whose expression levels were reduced by more than 3-fold by shRNAs for both Enl and Taf1c. GSEA and scatter plots are shown. AEP-SL1 target genes are highlighted in blue. The normalized enrichment score (NES) and FDR are indicated.

The MLL-ENL–AEP hybrid complex, the DOT1L complex, and PRC1 differentially localize on chromatin. To determine the roles of AEP, the DOT1L complex, and PRC1 in MLL-ENL–dependent gene activation in leukemia cells, we analyzed the genomic localization of each component in HB1119 leukemia cells, which endogenously express both MLL-ENL and WT MLL (40). ChIP-seq analysis using 2 different antibodies showed that MLL proteins localized mainly to the region –1 to +2 kb from the TSS (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3A), a finding that was supported by ChIP-qPCR analysis on select loci (Supplemental Figure 3B). Since near-complete knockdown of WT MLL by shRNA did not compromise the expression of HOXA9 or MEIS1 or the recruitment of MLL proteins and MLL-ENL–specific cofactors (Supplemental Figure 3, C–F), the ChIP signal of MLL proteins can be attributed mostly to MLL-ENL.

Figure 3 Genomic landscape of MLL-ENL target chromatin. (A) Genomic localization of various proteins/modifications in HB1119 cells. fanChIP or faxChIP (for H3K79me2 and H3K27me3), followed by deep sequencing, was performed on the chromatin of HB1119 cells by using specific antibodies against the indicated proteins. ChIP-seq data for RNAP2 were redundant with a previously published data set (20). RNA-seq profile is included for comparison. BCL7A, BCL tumor-suppressor 7A; MYB, MYB proto-oncogene, transcription factor; NR3C1, nuclear receptor subfamily 3 group C member 1. (B) Distribution patterns of various proteins/modifications at the MLL target loci. The distribution pattern relative to the TSS was analyzed as described in Figure 1F. A set of genes (8,830 genes) whose MLL ChIP signal within the region 0 to +2 kb from the TSSs was greater than 3-fold that of the input was defined as the representative MLL target set. (C) Relative occupation of various factors at MLL target genes. ChIP-seq tags of the MLL target set were clustered into a 2-kb bin (either 0 to +2 kb from the TSS or –2 to 0 kb, denoted as “(–)”) and are presented as XY scatter plots. Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient (r) is shown.

Distribution patterns of AF4 and TAF1C were nearly identical to that of MLL-ENL (Figure 3, A and B). The ChIP signal intensity of MLL-ENL was highly correlated with that of AF4 (r = 0.8398) and TAF1C (r = 0.8689) (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3G), suggesting that AEP and SL1 are tethered to chromatin by MLL-ENL. The distribution patterns of DOT1L and AF17 were similar to those of AF4 and TAF1C, but skewed toward coding regions (Figure 3B). Moreover, the ChIP signal of DOT1L complex components was not in proportion to that of MLL-ENL at some loci (Figure 3A, NR3C1 and BCL7A). Consequently, localization of DOT1L (r = 0.7096) and AF17 (r = 0.7154) was loosely correlated with that of MLL-ENL, compared with localization of AEP-SL1 components (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3G). These results indicate that MLL-ENL primarily associates with AEP components on chromatin, while chromatin association with the DOT1L complex is partly dependent on the chromatin context in addition to the presence of MLL-ENL.

Most of the MLL target chromatin retains a profile of transcriptionally active chromatin with the ChIP signals of di- or trimethylated histone H3 lysine 4 (H3K4me2/3), H3K27ac, H3K79me2, and RNAP2 (Figure 3, A and B and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Trimethylated histone H3 lysine 27 (H3K27me3) was depleted from the MLL target chromatin, with the exception of the HOXA9 locus, which may be heterochromatinized in a monoallelic manner. BMI1 and CBX8 were absent from most of the MLL target promoters, though they were present in a subset of MLL target loci such as fat storage–inducing transmembrane protein 2 (FITM2) and insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF1R). Distribution patterns of BMI1 and CBX8 were skewed toward upstream noncoding regions. Most of the MLL target genes that were enriched with BMI1 and CBX8 were genes with relatively low levels of MLL-ENL, AF4, and DOT1L localization (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3G). These results indicate that MLL-ENL primarily forms a MLL-ENL–AEP hybrid complex at the target promoter in the absence of PRC1 and frequently coexists with DOT1L in its proximal coding region, while PRC1 colocalizes with MLL-ENL at the upstream noncoding region of a subset of MLL target genes, where AEP and DOT1L complexes are scarce.

DOT1L recruitment to the MLL target loci delays gene silencing. AF10 associates with DOT1L through the octapeptide motif and leucine zipper domain (OM-LZ) (26), and AF5Q31 associates with AF4 through the carboxyl-terminal homology domain (CHD), while ENL binds to both DOT1L and AF4 via AHD (Figure 4A) (11). To determine the role of each cofactor in transcriptional activation, we generated GAL4 fusion constructs for each binding platform and performed a transactivation assay using 293TL cells (20), in which the galactose-responsive transcription factor GAL4–responsive (GAL4-responsive) reporter was integrated into the genome. The GAL4-AHD fusion protein (GAL4-ENL′) exhibited substantial transactivation activity (~13-fold increase), while the GAL4-CHD fusion protein (GAL4-AF5-4) showed relatively weak transactivation activity (~6-fold increase). The GAL4–OM-LZ fusion protein (GAL4-AF10′) slightly activated transcription (~2-fold increase). Specific association with each binding platform was confirmed by fanChIP-WB (Figure 4B). ChIP-qPCR analysis showed that each binding platform recruited its specific binding partners to the GAL4-responsive elements (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4A). It should be noted that GAL4-AF10′ induced AF4 recruitment to a small extent, suggestive of a role of DOT1L as an AEP recruiter. The degree of AF4 recruitment roughly corresponded to the degree of transactivation (Figure 4, A and C). Both DOT1L and AEP-SL1 complexes were recruited by GAL4-ENL′ (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4B). In a condition in which DOT1L knockdown resulted in a decrease of HOXA9 expression (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D), transactivation activity of GAL4-ENL′ was not impaired (Supplemental Figure 4E). These results indicate that AEP, not the DOT1L complex, is largely responsible for transcriptional activation, while the DOT1L complex may play a role in recruiting/tethering AEP to the target chromatin.

Figure 4 DOT1L delays gene silencing induced by differentiation. (A) Transactivation activities of various binding platforms. Schematic structures of various FLAG-tagged GAL4 fusion proteins are shown. Transactivation activity normalized to Renilla luciferase activity is shown (error bars represent the SD of triplicate experiments) as the value relative to that of GAL4 (set at 1). Black flag denotes the FLAG epitope. NHD, N-terminal–conserved domain; ALF, AF4-LAF4-FMR2 homology domain; pSER, poly-serine; A9ID, AF9 interaction domain; MISD, minimum interaction site of DOT1L. (B) Association of AF4 and DOT1L with various binding platforms. FLAG-tagged GAL4 fusion proteins were coexpressed with Xpress-tagged AF4 and HA-tagged DOT1L and analyzed by fanChIP-WB using an anti-FLAG antibody. Coprecipitated proteins were visualized using specific antibodies against the indicated tags. FPs, fusion proteins. (C) Recruitment of cofactors by various binding platforms. Each FLAG-tagged GAL4 fusion protein was expressed in 293TL cells and analyzed by ChIP-qPCR using the indicated antibodies and probes specific for the pre-TSS, TSS, and post-TSS regions of the GAL4-responsive luciferase reporter. ChIP signals are expressed as the percentage of input. Error bars represent the SD of PCRs performed in triplicate. UAS, upstream activation sequence; LUC, Luciferase reporter gene; TATA, TATA element. (D) Transforming ability of various MLL fusion proteins. The schema depicts the myeloid progenitor transformation assay. RT-qPCR was performed on first- and second-round colonies. The Hoxa9 expression level normalized to Gapdh (representative of 2 independent experiments) is shown as the value relative to that of MLL-ENL in the second-round colonies (set at 100%). Error bars represent the SD of PCRs performed in triplicate. The number of CFU of each round is shown with error bars (SD from >3 independent experiments). Blue flag denotes the HA epitope. CXXC, CXXC domain; hMBM, high-affinity MENIN-binding motif; IBD, integrase-binding domain; LBD, ligand-binding domain; PWWP, PWWP domain; SET, SET domain.

We previously identified the minimum targeting module (MTM) necessary and sufficient for target chromatin recognition by MLL fusion proteins as the PWWP domain of LEDGF and the CXXC domain of MLL (6). To examine the functions of these binding platforms in the context of MLL fusion in hematopoietic cells, we generated constructs in which the 5′ portion of MLL or MTM was fused to each binding platform and performed a myeloid progenitor transformation assay (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4F). In this assay, functional MLL fusion proteins constitutively activate Hoxa9 to immortalize myeloid progenitors. The MLL-AHD (MLL-ENL′) and MLL–OM-LZ (MLL-AF10′) fusion proteins activated Hoxa9 and immortalized myeloid progenitors in a manner similar to that seen with naturally occurring MLL fusion proteins (MLL-ENL and MLL-AF10) in clinical cases. The MLL-CHD fusion protein (MLL–AF5-4) also activated Hoxa9 and immortalized myeloid progenitors, although it was the weakest in terms of clonogenicity. The MTM-AHD fusion protein (MTM-ENL′) successfully transformed myeloid progenitors, while the MTM-CHD fusion protein (MTM–AF5-4) immortalized the cells at low clonogenicity, similar to that observed with MLL–AF5-4. Myeloid progenitors transduced with the MTM–OM-LZ fusion protein (MTM-AF10′) maintained a high level of Hoxa9 expression in the first-round colonies and progressively lost this expression and clonogenicity in later rounds, unlike MLL-AF10′. An artificial construct in which MTM was fused to full-length DOT1L (MTM-DOT1L) behaved similarly. These results suggest that DOT1L recruitment delays the gene silencing induced by differentiation via its transcriptional maintenance activity, but cannot establish a fully immortalized state.

MLL-AF10 activates transcription by providing ENL to AF4. Since MTM-AF10′ did not immortalize myeloid progenitors, but MLL-AF10′ did, we inferred that the 5′ portion of MLL contained additional structures necessary for full transformation by MLL-AF10. To identify such structures, we generated a series of constructs in which various portions of MLL were added back to MTM-AF10′ and examined their transforming ability (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5A). A mutant (P′1008/1267-AF10′), which included the evolutionarily conserved TRX2 domain (41) (Supplemental Figure 5B), was able to immortalize myeloid progenitors (Figure 5A). Since MTM-ENL′ fully transformed myeloid progenitors, we inferred that the TRX2 domain would associate with AF4. Indeed, fanChIP-WB analysis on a series of MLL deletion mutants demonstrated that MLL associated with AF4 or AF5Q31 through the TRX2 domain on chromatin (Figure 5B). Additionally, a region containing the conserved U1 small nuclear ribonucleoprotein (U1 snRNP) domain (Supplemental Figure 5B) also showed weak AF4-binding ability (Figure 5B, MLL 641/1007), which may further contribute to AF4 recruitment. An MLL-AF10 mutant (MLL d869/1144-AF10′) lacking these AF4 interaction domains failed to fully immortalize myeloid progenitors (Figure 5A). These results indicate that MLL-AF10 activates its target genes through two key interactions: one with AF4 via the TRX2 domain and one with DOT1L via the OM-LZ domain.

Figure 5 Mechanism of MLL-AF10–dependent transformation. (A) Structural requirement of MLL-AF10 for leukemic transformation. Various MLL-AF10 constructs were analyzed by the myeloid progenitor transformation assay, as in Figure 4D. P′, PWWP. (B) Association between MLL and AF4 on chromatin. 293T cells transiently expressing various FLAG-tagged MLL mutants and Xpress-tagged AF4 or AF5Q31 were analyzed by fanChIP-WB using an anti-FLAG antibody. (C) Effect of Dot1l knockdown on various MLL fusion–transformed cells. Transduced cells were selected for puromycin resistance for 2 days. RNA was extracted 3 days after transduction of shRNAs. The expression levels of Dot1l and Hoxa9 normalized to Gapdh (representative of 2 independent experiments) are shown as the value relative to that of the vector control (set at 100%). Error bars represent the SD of PCRs performed in triplicate. CFU relative to those of the vector control in the same experiment (set at 100%) is shown with error bars (SD for >3 independent experiments). *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, §P ≤ 0.001, and #P ≤ 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test, comparing each sample with the vector control. (D) Effect of Enl knockdown on various MLL fusion–transformed cells. Experiments were performed using shRNA for Enl as shown in panel C. **P ≤ 0.01, §P ≤ 0.001, and #P ≤ 0.0001, by by unpaired, 2-tailed t test, comparing each sample with the vector control.

Next, we performed loss-of-function studies for Dot1l and Enl using specific shRNAs on myeloid progenitors immortalized by MLL-ENL′, MLL-AF10′, and MLL-AF5-4. Hoxa9 expression in MLL-AF10′–transformed cells was substantially decreased by Dot1l knockdown, but not in MLL-ENL′– or MLL-AF5-4–transformed cells (Figure 5C). This suggests that DOT1L is directly involved in MLL-AF10–dependent transcriptional activation. However, clonogenicity in the following round was impaired in all immortalized cell lines, indicating that the continuous presence of endogenous DOT1L is required for the long-term maintenance of Hoxa9 expression, as previously reported (28–31). Enl knockdown markedly decreased Hoxa9 expression and clonogenicity in MLL-AF10′– and MLL-AF5-4–transformed cells, but not as severely in MLL-ENL′–transformed cells (Figure 5D), suggesting that MLL-AF10′ and MLL–AF5-4 induce AEP-SL1 complex formation on chromatin through endogenous ENL protein. Consistent with these notions, an MTM-DOT1L–derivative (P′1008/1267-DOT1L) construct in which the TRX2 domain was added back to MTM-DOT1L, showed full transformation ability (Supplemental Figure 5, A and C–E), while its mutant proteins lacking the major ENL-binding motifs (P′1008/1267-DOT1L d673/1087) or an intact HMT domain (P′1008/1267-DOT1L mut) did not show this ability. These data demonstrate the importance of both the ENL-providing ability and the HMT activity of DOT1L in MLL-AF10–dependent transcriptional activation.

The activities of AF4 and DOT1L cooperate in leukemogenesis. To investigate whether the activities of AEP and the DOT1L complex functionally collaborate during leukemic transformation, we performed a myeloid progenitor transformation assay by simultaneously transducing 2 genes (Figure 6A). The clonogenicity of MTM–AF5-4–transduced cells was substantially increased by the coexpression of MTM-DOT1L. Thus, AEP-dependent transcriptional activation and DOT1L-dependent transcriptional maintenance collaborate to increase clonogenicity.

Figure 6 Recruitment of both AF4 and DOT1L activities is required for MLL fusion–dependent leukemogenesis. (A) Cooperative transformation by recruitment of AF4 and DOT1L activities. Doubly transduced cells were selected in the first round. Hoxa9 expression and colony-forming activity were analyzed as in Figure 4D. **P ≤ 0.01, by ordinary 1-way ANOVA, comparing the indicated sample pairs. neo, neomycin. (B) Leukemogenic potential of various constructs in vivo. Survival of mice transplanted with hematopoietic progenitors transduced with the indicated transgenes. n values indicate the number of mice analyzed.

Next, we examined the leukemogenic potential of various MLL-mutant constructs in vivo (Figure 6B). Neither MTM–AF5-4 nor MTM-AF10′ induced leukemia in vivo within 150 days, while MTM-ENL′ and MLL-AF10′ induced leukemia at near-full penetrance. These results indicate that both AEP-dependent transcriptional activation and DOT1L-dependent transcriptional maintenance are required for the onset of leukemia in vivo. Thus, we conclude that the functions of both AF4 and DOT1L are required for MLL fusion–dependent leukemogenesis.

Simultaneous inhibition of MENIN and DOT1L efficiently eradicates MLL cells. Because AF4 recruitment appears to be primarily dependent on MLL-ENL (Figure 3) and target recognition by MLL fusion proteins requires MENIN (4, 5), we hypothesized that MI-2-2, a MENIN-MLL interaction inhibitor (42), would inhibit AF4 recruitment to the MLL target chromatin in MLL-AEP leukemia cells. Indeed, MI-2-2 impaired the expression of HOXA9 and MEIS1 in NODAL modulator 1 (NOMO-1) cells, which express MLL-AF9 endogenously (Figure 7, A and B). There was no effect on the expression of either gene by a near-complete knockdown of WT MLL, indicating that the effects of MI-2-2 could be mostly attributed to the disruption of the MLL-AF9–MENIN complex. Given the collaborative effects of AEP and DOT1L on MLL fusion–dependent gene activation, we hypothesized that the combinatorial use of a MENIN inhibitor and a DOT1L inhibitor might have synergistic effects on leukemic cell growth. MI-2-2 and EPZ-5676, a DOT1L HMT inhibitor (34), each reduced clonogenicity by approximately 30% to 40% at 3 μM in leukemia cells induced by MLL-ENL in vivo (Figure 7C). The colony-forming ability of these leukemia cells ex vivo represents the frequency of self-renewing leukemia-initiating cells (3, 43). Concomitant exposure to both compounds at this concentration resulted in efficient eradication of the clonogenic cells. Similar results were obtained with MLL-AF9–, MLL-AF10–, and MLL-AF5-4–transformed cells, but not with E2A-HLF–transformed cells (Figure 7D). MV4-11 cells, which express MLL-AF4 endogenously, were also susceptible to the double exposure (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Exposure of MLL-ENL cells to these 2 compounds at these suboptimal concentrations for only 3 days effectively decreased MLL target gene expression and induced the expression of Cd11b, which is a differentiation marker (Figure 7E). A transplantation experiment following the 3-day exposure ex vivo showed that the combined drug treatment effectively attenuated the leukemogenic potential in vivo (Figure 7F). Thus, therapeutics against these molecular targets that simultaneously inhibit DOT1L and MENIN may provide better treatment for patients than do single drugs.