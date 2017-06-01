The U2AF1S34F mutation induces lineage-specific splicing alterations in myelodysplastic syndromes

Expression of U2AF1S34F in hematopoietic progenitors. To study the impact of the U2AF1 S34F mutation on erythroid and granulomonocytic differentiation, we first overexpressed the U2AF1 S34F mutant (U2AF1S34F) and U2AF1 WT (U2AF1WT) in primary human bone marrow CD34+ progenitor cells by retroviral transduction. Transduced progenitor cells were then cultured under erythroid or granulomonocytic conditions for differentiation into erythroid and granulomonocytic cells, respectively (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91363DS1). The gene expression levels of U2AF1S34F and U2AF1WT compared with levels in the empty vector (EV) control were confirmed by real-time quantitative PCR (qRT-PCR) in transduced cells harvested on day 11 (Supplemental Figure 1B). The expression of U2AF1S34F in transduced cells was confirmed by Sanger sequencing (Supplemental Figure 1C). Expression of U2AF1S34F and U2AF1WT protein in transduced cells harvested on day 11 was detected using anti-FLAG and anti-U2AF1 antibodies (Figure 1A and Figure 2A). Overexpression of exogenous U2AF1S34F and U2AF1WT protein, driven by retroviral vectors (anti-FLAG antibody), resulted in a modest increase (approximately 1.5- to 2.0-fold increase, i.e., not a large excess compared with the levels observed in the EV control) of total U2AF1 protein levels (anti-U2AF1 antibody) in U2AF1S34F- and U2AF1WT-transduced cells throughout erythroid and granulomonocytic differentiation (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Expression of U2AF1S34F impairs erythroid differentiation. (A) Western blots showing expression levels of U2AF1S34F and U2AF1WT protein in transduced erythroid cells harvested on day 11. An anti-U2AF1 antibody was used to measure total U2AF1 protein, while an anti-FLAG antibody was used to measure the exogenous U2AF1S34F or U2AF1WT protein produced by the vector. (B–D) Erythroid differentiation was measured by flow cytometry using expression of CD71 and CD235a cell-surface markers. (B) Nonerythroid (CD71–CD235a–) and (C) intermediate erythroid (CD71+CD235a+) cell populations on day 11 of culture and (D) late erythroid (CD71–CD235a+) cell population on day 14 of culture. (E) Representative flow cytometric plots showing impaired erythroid differentiation on day 14 (n = 8). (F) Image of erythroid cell pellets on day 14 of culture for visual determination of hemoglobinization (n = 8). (G) Number of BFU-E colonies obtained from hematopoietic CD34+ progenitors transduced with EV, U2AF1WT, or U2AF1S34F after 14 days in methylcellulose (colony-forming cell assays). (H) Representative images of BFU-E colonies produced from hematopoietic CD34+ progenitors transduced with EV, U2AF1WT, or U2AF1S34F, respectively (n = 7). Scale bars: 100 μm. (I) Cell counts for U2AF1S34F erythroid cells from day 8 to day 14 of culture compared with counts for EV and U2AF1WT controls. (J) Apoptosis as measured by annexin V staining and flow cytometry in erythroblasts harvested on day 11 of culture. Results shown in panels B–D were obtained from 8 independent experiments, those shown in panels G and I were obtained from 7 independent experiments, and results shown in panel J were obtained from 6 independent experiments. Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values in panels B–D, G, and J were calculated by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test. P values in panel I were calculated by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Figure 2 Expression of U2AF1S34F skews granulomonocytic differentiation toward granulocytes. (A) Expression levels of U2AF1S34F and U2AF1WT protein in transduced granulomonocytic cells on day 11. Anti-U2AF1 and anti-FLAG antibodies were used to measure total U2AF1 protein and exogenous U2AF1S34F or U2AF1WT protein produced by the vector, respectively. (B) Median fluorescence intensity (MFI) of forward scatter (an indication of cell size) of granulomonocytic cells on days 11 and 14. (C) Percentage of CD11b+ cells in granulomonocytic cultures on days 11 and 14. (D) Cell counts for U2AF1S34F granulomonocytic cells from day 8 (the day when Geneticin selection was complete) to day 14 compared with EV and U2AF1WT controls. (E) Cell-cycle analysis of granulomonocytic cells on day 11. (F) Percentage of CD11b+ cells in granulomonocytic cultures on day 20. (G and H) Percentages of (G) CD14+CD15– monocytic cells and (H) CD14–CD15+ granulocytic cells in granulomonocytic cultures on day 20. (I) Representative flow cytometric plots on day 20 (n = 7). (J) Representative images of May-Grünwald-Giemsa–stained granulomonocytic cells on day 20 (n = 7). The red arrows indicate eosinophils. Scale bars: 25 μm. (K) Percentage of eosinophils per 100 cells on day 20. (L) Number of CFU granulocytes-macrophages (CFU-GM), CFU granulocytes (CFU-G), and CFU macrophages (CFU-M) obtained from hematopoietic CD34+ progenitors transduced with EV, U2AF1WT, or U2AF1S34F after 14 days in methylcellulose. Results shown in panels B–H, K, and L were obtained from 6, 8, 7, 6, 7, 7, 7, 6, and 7 independent experiments, respectively. Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values in panels B, C, E–H, K and L were calculated by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test. P values in panel D were calculated by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

U2AF1S34F impairs erythroid differentiation. To investigate the effect of U2AF1S34F on erythroid differentiation, transduced hematopoietic progenitors were cultured using a method developed to study the generation of erythroblasts (27), and erythroblasts were harvested on day 11 and day 14 of culture for flow cytometric measurement of the erythroid cell-surface markers CD71 and CD235a (Figure 1, B–E). We observed a significant increase in the CD71–CD235a– nonerythroid cell population (Figure 1B) and a significant decrease in the CD71+CD235a+ intermediate erythroid cell population (Figure 1C) in U2AF1S34F erythroblasts on day 11 compared with the U2AF1WT and EV controls. We observed a decrease in the late CD71–CD235a+ erythroid cell population in U2AF1S34F erythroblasts on day 14 compared with the U2AF1WT and EV controls (Figure 1, D and E). Examination of erythroblasts on day 14 revealed that U2AF1S34F erythroblasts had defective hemoglobinization compared with the U2AF1WT and EV controls (Figure 1F). To further characterize the effect of U2AF1S34F on erythroid differentiation, we performed colony-forming cell assays and found that U2AF1S34F-transduced progenitors produced a significantly lower number of burst-forming unit–erythroid (BFU-E) colonies than did the U2AF1WT and EV controls after 14 days in culture (Figure 1G). Morphological examination of BFU-E colonies revealed that U2AF1S34F inhibited colony growth, resulting in smaller colonies, and impaired hemoglobinization (Figure 1H). Transduced erythroblasts underwent Geneticin selection on day 3 following retroviral transduction. The cells were harvested on day 8 for cell growth assays until day 14 in culture (Figure 1I). U2AF1S34F erythroblasts showed impaired cell growth compared with the U2AF1WT and EV controls (Figure 1I). We found no change in cell-cycle pattern among the samples (Supplemental Figure 1E), but observed a significant increase in apoptosis in U2AF1S34F erythroblasts harvested on day 11 compared with the U2AF1WT and EV controls (Figure 1J). These results indicate that U2AF1S34F impaired cell growth and increased apoptosis in erythroblasts and led to impaired differentiation.

U2AF1S34F skews granulomonocytic differentiation toward granulocytes. To investigate the effects of U2AF1S34F on granulomonocytic differentiation, transduced hematopoietic progenitors were cultured under granulomonocytic differentiating conditions (28), and granulomonocytic cells were harvested on day 11 and day 14 of culture for flow cytometric measurement of the myeloid cell-surface markers CD11b, CD14, and CD15. CD11b is a myeloid cell-surface marker expressed on granulocytes, monocytes, and macrophages (29). CD14 and CD15 are expressed predominantly on monocytes and granulocytes, respectively, and were used as lineage discriminators between monocytic and granulocytic cell populations (30). Given the signal intensity of forward scatter (as a measure of cell size), U2AF1S34F granulomonocytic cells were larger than the U2AF1WT and EV controls (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1F). We observed a significant decrease in the CD11b+ cell population in U2AF1S34F granulomonocytic cells compared with that seen in the U2AF1WT and EV controls on days 11 and 14 (Figure 2C). However, no difference in CD14+ or CD15+ cell populations was observed among samples at these 2 time points (data not shown). U2AF1S34F granulomonocytic cells showed impaired cell growth compared with the U2AF1WT and EV controls (Figure 2D). We observed no difference in apoptosis in U2AF1S34F granulomonocytic cells (Supplemental Figure 1G), however, U2AF1S34F triggered a G 2 /M cell-cycle arrest in granulomonocytic cells compared with the U2AF1WT and EV controls (Figure 2E). These data demonstrate impaired growth and differentiation of U2AF1S34F granulomonocytic cells.

We also evaluated granulomonocytic differentiation on day 20 of culture and observed a significant decrease in the CD11b+ cell population in U2AF1S34F granulomonocytic cells compared with U2AF1WT and EV controls (Figure 2F). Moreover, we observed a significant decrease in the CD14+ monocytic cell population and a concomitant significant increase in the CD15+ granulocytic cell population in U2AF1S34F granulomonocytic cells compared with the U2AF1WT and EV controls, indicating a skewing effect of U2AF1S34F on granulomonocytic differentiation (Figure 2, G–I). To confirm this phenotype, granulomonocytic cells were stained with May-Grünwald and Giemsa for morphological examination (Figure 2, J and K). Consistent with the flow cytometric data (Figure 2, G –I), we observed an expansion of the granulocyte population, specifically eosinophils, in U2AF1S34F granulomonocytic cells compared with U2AF1WT and EV controls (Figure 2, J and K). Furthermore, U2AF1S34F-transduced progenitors produced a significantly lower number of CFU-M colonies and a significantly higher number of CFU-G colonies in myeloid colony–forming cell assays (Figure 2L). Our results indicate that U2AF1S34F perturbs granulomonocytic cells by skewing their differentiation from monocytes toward granulocytes.

U2AF1S34F differentially alters splicing in erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies. In order to investigate the effects of the presence of U2AF1S34F on pre-mRNA splicing in cells committed toward the myeloid or erythroid lineage, we performed RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) on individual erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies formed in colony-forming cell assays by bone marrow CD34+ cells transduced with U2AF1S34F, U2AF1WT, or EV control. The U2AF1S34F variant allele frequency was greater than 80% in erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies expressing the U2AF1 S34F mutation, as measured by pyrosequencing (Figure 3A). Replicate MATS (rMATS), a computational tool designed for the detection of differential alternative splicing from replicate RNA-seq data (31), was used for RNA-seq data analysis. A total of 506 splicing events (347 genes) and 439 splicing events (300 genes) were identified in U2AF1S34F erythroid colonies compared with the U2AF1WT and EV controls, respectively (see Supplemental data file 1). A total of 643 splicing events (447 genes) and 676 splicing events (474 genes) were identified in U2AF1S34F granulomonocytic colonies compared with the U2AF1WT and EV controls, respectively (see Supplemental data file 1). Alteration in cassette exon splicing (i.e., exons that are either included or spliced out, showing increased or decreased inclusion levels, respectively) was the most common type of aberrant splicing event induced by U2AF1S34F in both erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies (Figure 3, B and C). We observed a significantly higher number of regulated cassette exon events in granulomonocytic U2AF1S34F colonies compared with erythroid U2AF1S34F colonies in both comparisons with the U2AF1WT and EV controls (Figure 3, B and C). This increase in the number of cassette exon events accounts for the higher number of total aberrant splicing events associated with granulomonocytic U2AF1S34F colonies compared with erythroid U2AF1S34F colonies (Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 3 U2AF1S34F differentially alters splicing of target genes in erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies. (A) Quantification of U2AF1 WT (TCT) and S34F mutant (TTT) mRNA in erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies, determined by pyrosequencing. (B and C) Aberrant splicing events associated with U2AF1S34F, including breakdown by event type, in erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies for (B) U2AF1S34F versus EV and (C) U2AF1S34F versus U2AF1WT. (D) Sequence logos for 3′ splice sites of cassette exons that were unaffected (top row), more included (middle row), or more skipped (bottom row) in response to U2AF1S34F compared with U2AF1WT. (E) Distribution of exon inclusion and skipping events within the total number of regulated cassette exon events in the comparison of U2AF1S34F versus U2AF1WT in erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies. (F) Venn diagram showing the overlap among the genes that contained aberrant splicing events induced by U2AF1S34F in erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies in our study. (G–J) Venn diagrams showing the overlap among the genes that contained aberrant splicing events induced by U2AF1S34F in different RNA-seq data sets: (G) transgenic mouse CMPs expressing U2AF1S34F and erythroid colonies and granulomonocytic colonies in our study; (H) TCGA AML patient samples with U2AF1 S34 mutations and erythroid colonies and granulomonocytic colonies in our study; (I) U2AF1S34F MDS CD34+ bone marrow cells (versus MDS cases without splicing factor gene mutations) and erythroid colonies and granulomonocytic colonies in our study; and (J) U2AF1S34F MDS CD34+ bone marrow cells (versus healthy controls) and erythroid colonies and granulomonocytic colonies in our study. Results in panel A are shown as the mean ± SEM and were obtained from 3 independent experiments. P values in panel B and C were calculated by Fisher’s exact test with Bonferroni’s correction. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. A3SS, alternative 3′ splice site; A5SS, alternative 5′ splice site; MXE, mutually exclusive exon; RI, retained intron; SE, skipped (cassette) exon.

We investigated the properties of misregulated cassette exons and cassette exons that were unaffected by U2AF1S34F compared with U2AF1WT (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 2). Cassette exons that were more included or that were unregulated showed the normal preference for CAG 3′ splice sites. In contrast, exons that were more skipped in response to U2AF1S34F showed a strong enrichment for TAG 3′ splice sites (Figure 3D, position 33 on the sequence logos), as observed previously (18, 23, 24, 26). These exons also had significantly weaker 5′ splice sites than did the U2AF1S34F unregulated exons (Supplemental Figure 2). Their 3′ splice sites were also weaker than those in unregulated exons (erythroid only), while their branch point strengths did not differ significantly. While we could readily detect differences between exons that were more included or skipped in response to U2AF1S34F, we observed no differences between the properties of exons regulated in erythroid or granolumonocytic cells. However, we found that the majority of regulated cassette exons (U2AF1S34F vs. U2AF1WT) were more skipped in erythroid cells (60% more skipped), while in granulomonocytic cells only 45% were more skipped (Figure 3E).

The number of genes showing significant aberrant splicing events in both comparisons of U2AF1S34F with EV and U2AF1S34F with U2AF1WT were 112 in erythroid colonies and 217 in granulomonocytic colonies (Figure 3F and Supplemental data file 2). A total of 92 genes showed aberrant splicing events in erythroid colonies only and 197 genes in granulomonocytic colonies only (Figure 3F and Supplemental data file 2). The large majority (≥95%) of these genes that were aberrantly spliced in either the erythroid or granulomonocytic lineage only were also expressed in the other lineage (Supplemental Figure 3A). Twenty genes were common in the lists of aberrantly spliced genes in erythroid and granulomonocytic U2AF1S34F colonies (Figure 3F and Supplemental data file 2). For the genes that were differentially spliced in the erythroid lineage, we found that the distribution of their expression levels (log 2 reads per kilobase per million [RPKM]) was comparable in the erythroid and granulomonocytic lineages. Likewise, for the genes that were differentially spliced in the granulomonocytic lineage, we found that the distribution of their expression levels (log 2 RPKM) was comparable in the erythroid and granulomonocytic lineages (Supplemental Figure 3B). The limited overlap of aberrantly spliced genes between erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies suggests that the splicing of different sets of genes was altered in the erythroid and granulomonocytic lineages. We performed gene ontology analysis on the lists of significant genes showing aberrant splicing events identified by the rMATS pipeline using GOseq (Bioconductor; http://bioconductor.org/packages/release/bioc/html/goseq.html). The significant main ontology themes for the comparison of erythroid U2AF1S34F colonies with EV and/or U2AF1WT are related to heme processing and mRNA processing (see Supplemental data files 3 and 4). Taken together, these data indicate that U2AF1S34F alters target genes in a lineage-specific manner, driving different phenotypes in different myeloid lineages.

To identify common aberrantly spliced genes associated with U2AF1 mutations, we performed a comparison of our RNA-seq data on U2AF1S34F erythroid and granulomonocytic cells with RNA-seq data from other studies, including common myeloid progenitors (CMPs) from a U2AF1S34F-transgenic mouse (26) and AML patient samples with U2AF1 S34 mutations (23) (Figure 3, G and H, and Supplemental data files 5 and 6). Approximately 10% and 30% of the aberrantly spliced genes in our RNA-seq data set on erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies were also present in the studies of mouse CMPs and AML patient samples, respectively (Figure 3, G and H, and Supplemental data files 5 and 6). The genes that are shared across data sets represent important targets of U2AF1S34F.

Moreover, we performed RNA-seq on bone marrow CD34+ cells from 2 patients with MDS with the U2AF1S34F mutation, 4 patients with MDS without known mutations in splicing factor genes, and 5 healthy controls. We compared the lists of aberrantly spliced genes identified by rMATS in the comparison of U2AF1S34F MDS cases versus MDS cases without splicing factor gene mutations and versus healthy controls, with the lists of aberrantly spliced genes we identified in U2AF1S34F-transduced erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies. We found that approximately 40% of the aberrantly spliced genes identified in U2AF1S34F-transduced erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies, respectively, were also present in the lists of aberrantly spliced genes in the comparisons of U2AF1S34F MDS cases versus MDS cases without splicing factor gene mutations and versus healthy controls (Figure 3, I and J, and Supplemental data files 1, 7, and 8).

The differences in the number of differentially spliced target genes identified in U2AF1S34F-transduced erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies in our study and the number of differentially spliced target genes identified in the other data sets mentioned above are likely due to differences in the RNA-seq analysis pipeline and/or filtering cutoff values as well as the cell type analyzed.

Confirmation of splicing alterations in U2AF1S34F erythroid and granulomonocytic cells. We selected several aberrantly spliced genes in U2AF1S34F erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies for confirmation of the splicing abnormality identified using rMATS. The genes were chosen on the basis of the following criteria: abnormal splicing identified in our study and also in the U2AF1S34F-transgenic mouse CMPs and/or The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) AML patient samples with U2AF1 S34 mutations (18, 23, 26); known biological function (particularly regarding hematopoiesis); and previously described involvement in tumorigenesis. We selected the H2A histone family member Y (H2AFY); serine/threonine kinase receptor–associated protein (STRAP); SWI/SNF-related, matrix associated, actin-dependent regulator of chromatin, subfamily a, member 5 (SMARCA5); integrin subunit β 3–binding protein (ITGB3BP); and ATR serine/threonine kinase (ATR) genes for confirmation of the mutant U2AF1-induced splice isoform changes identified by RNA-seq in these 5 genes using qRT-PCR and RT-PCR and gel electrophoresis.

We identified a mutually exclusive exon splicing alteration in H2AFY in both U2AF1S34F erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies (Figure 4, A–C). Decreased usage of exon 6b (which is mutually exclusive to exon 6a) in the H2AFY gene was observed in both U2AF1S34F erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies compared with the corresponding U2AF1WT and EV controls (Figure 4, B and C). We observed aberrant splicing of STRAP and SMARCA5 in cells of the erythroid lineage only (Figure 4, A, D, and E, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and C), while splicing alterations of ITGB3BP and ATR were found only in granulomonocytic cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A, B, and D). Increased skipping of exon 2 of STRAP (Figure 4, D and E) and skipping of exon 14 of SMARCA5 (Supplemental Figure 4C) in U2AF1S34F cells compared with the U2AF1WT and EV controls occurred preferentially in erythroid cells. In contrast, inclusion of exon 2 of ITGB3BP and inclusion of exon 47 of ATR were associated with U2AF1S34F granulomonocytic cells (Supplemental Figure 4, B and D). To confirm these splicing alterations, we performed isoform-specific qRT-PCR as well as RT-PCR and gel electrophoresis to measure the isoform changes associated with U2AF1S34F in transduced erythroid and granulomonocytic cells, and all splicing alterations were concordant with the RNA-seq data (Figure 4, B and D, and Supplemental Figure 4, B–D). Moreover, the full-length isoforms and the aberrant splice junctions of the selected genes (H2AFY and STRAP) were all confirmed by Sanger sequencing (Supplemental Figures 5 and 6). Our data show that U2AF1S34F differentially alters splicing of target genes in a lineage-specifc manner in the erythroid and granulomonocytic lineages, supporting the hypothesis that the same splicing factor gene mutation can drive aberrant splicing of distinct genes in different cell populations.

Figure 4 Confirmation of lineage-specific splicing alterations in U2AF1S34F erythroid and granulomonocytic cells. (A) Genes of interest (H2AFY and STRAP) that exhibited differential aberrant splicing between U2AF1S34F erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies. (B and C) Mutually exclusive exons in H2AFY measured by (B) isoform-specific qRT-PCR and confirmed by (C) RT-PCR and gel electrophoresis. (D and E) Exon skipping in STRAP measured by (D) isoform-specific qRT-PCR and confirmed by (E) RT-PCR and gel electrophoresis. In panels B and D, sashimi plots illustrate RNA-seq results for H2AFY and STRAP in erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies. For each gene, the region affected by aberrant splicing is shown, and the aberrant splicing event is highlighted in gray. In panel D, the qRT-PCR was specific for the long STRAP isoform, as it was not possible to design a qRT-PCR specific for the short isoform (as there are no unique exons that are specific for the short isoform). The decrease in expression levels of the long STRAP isoform observed in U2AF1S34F erythroid cells is due to the aberrant splicing, which removes exon 2 from the long isoform, resulting in the generation of the short isoform and a concomitant depletion of the long isoform. Expression of the isoform associated with aberrant splicing by U2AF1S34F in transduced cells was measured by isoform-specific qRT-PCR relative to U2AF1WT and EV controls (red bars: erythroid cells; blue bars: granulomonocytic cells). In panels C and E, quantification of altered splicing events in gel was performed using ImageJ. Results for each bar graph were obtained from 5 independent experiments in panels B–E. Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values in panels B–E were calculated by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01.

Park et al. recently reported selection of a distal cleavage and polyadenylation (CP) site in the autophagy-related factor 7 (Atg7) pre-mRNA in association with the presence of the U2AF1S34F mutation (32). This results in a decrease in ATG7 levels that leads to defective autophagy, making cells more prone to secondary mutations (32). We performed qRT-PCR to evaluate selection of the distal CP site of ATG7 (32) in U2AF1S34F erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies in our study. We did not observe increased usage of the distal CP site of ATG7 in U2AF1S34F granulomonocytic cells (distal/proximal CP site usage ratios of 1.03 and 0.98 in U2AF1S34F and U2AF1WT, respectively, compared with the EV control), however this represents a different cell population from that studied by Park et al. (32). The expression of ATG7 was too low for assessment in U2AF1S34F erythroid cells.

Functional effects of splicing aberrations associated with U2AF1S34F. We performed functional studies to determine the impact of the splicing abnormalities identified in H2AFY, STRAP, and ITGB3BP on human erythroid and/or granulomonocytic cell growth and differentiation.

Usage of the mutually exclusive exons 6a and 6b in the H2AFY gene gives rise to the 2 transcript isoforms 1.2 and 1.1, respectively. Our RNA-seq data showed that U2AF1S34F was associated with altered pre-mRNA splicing of H2AFY, with decreased usage of exon 6b resulting in a decrease in the expression levels of the isoform 1.1 of this gene in both erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies. To examine the effects of reduced expression of the H2AFY isoform 1.1 on human hematopoiesis, we designed shRNAs to specifically knock down the H2AFY isoform 1.1 (Figure 5, A and G), without affecting the expression of the H2AFY isoform 1.2 (Figure 5, B and H) in bone marrow CD34+ progenitor cells. Transduced progenitor cells were cultured under erythroid and granulomonocytic conditions as previously described (27, 28). Erythroblasts with H2AFY isoform 1.1 knockdown showed increased apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 7A) and G 1 cell-cycle arrest (Supplemental Figure 7B). Similar to erythroblasts expressing U2AF1S34F, erythroid cells with H2AFY isoform 1.1 knockdown showed defective hemoglobinization on day 14 of culture compared with the scramble shRNA control (Figure 5C). Furthermore, erythroblasts with H2AFY isoform 1.1 knockdown showed a significant decrease in the CD71+CD235a+ intermediate erythroid cell population on day 11 (Figure 5D), followed by a decrease in the CD71–CD235a+ late erythroid cell population on day 14 compared with the scramble control (Figure 5E). Transduced progenitors with H2AFY isoform 1.1 knockdown also produced a significantly lower number of BFU-E colonies than did the scramble control (Figure 5F). Granulomonocytic cells with H2AFY isoform 1.1 knockdown (Figure 5, G and H) showed a significant increase in the CD14+CD15+ cell population compared with the scramble control (Figure 5I), and H2AFY isoform 1.1 knockdown exerted a skewing effect on granulomonocytic differentiation toward granulocytes (Figure 5J). Morphological examination confirmed the expansion of granulocyte eosinophils in granulomonocytic cultures with H2AFY isoform 1.1 knockdown compared with the scramble control on day 20 of culture (Figure 5K). Granulomonocytic cells with knockdown of the H2AFY isoform 1.1 showed increased apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 7C) and no significant cell-cycle changes (Supplemental Figure 7D). Our data indicate that H2AFY plays an important role in human hematopoiesis and that decreased expression of the isoform 1.1 expression associated with aberrant splicing of H2AFY in the presence of U2AF1S34F impairs both erythroid and granulomonocytic differentiation.

Figure 5 Knockdown of H2AFY isoform 1.1 perturbs erythroid and granulomonocytic differentiation. (A and B) Expression levels of H2AFY (A) isoform 1.1 and (B) isoform 1.2 were determined using isoform-specific qRT-PCR in erythroid cells with H2AFY isoform 1.1 knockdown. (C) Images of erythroid cell pellets on day 14 of culture for visual determination of hemoglobinization (n = 6). (D and E) Erythroid differentiation measured by expression of CD71 and CD235a cell-surface markers using flow cytometry. (D) Intermediate erythroid (CD71+CD235a+) cell population on day 11 of culture and (E) late erythroid (CD71–CD235a+) cell population on day 14 of culture. (F) Number of BFU-E obtained from hematopoietic CD34+ progenitors with H2AFY isoform 1.1 knockdown after 14 days in methylcellulose (colony-forming cell assays). (G and H) Expression levels of H2AFY (G) isoform 1.1 and (H) isoform 1.2 determined using isoform-specific qRT-PCR in granulomonocytic cells with H2AFY isoform 1.1 knockdown. (I) Percentage of CD14+CD15+ cells in granulomonocytic cultures on day 20 of culture. (J) Representative flow cytometric contour plots showing expression of CD14 and CD15 on day 20 of culture (n = 8). (K) Representative images of May-Grünwald-Giemsa–stained granulomonocytic cells on day 20 of culture (n = 8). The red arrows indicate eosinophils. Scale bars: 25 μm. Results in each bar graph were obtained from 6 independent experiments for panels A, B, and D–H, and from 8 independent experiments for panel I. Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values in panels A, B, and D–I were calculated by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. Scr, scramble; sh3, shRNA 3; sh4, shRNA 4.

In this study, we showed that U2AF1S34F induced skipping of exon 2 of the STRAP gene preferentially in erythroid colonies compared with granulomonocytic colonies (Figure 4, D and E). This splicing alteration gives rise to a premature stop codon, which is expected to lead to degradation of the mRNA transcripts by nonsense-mediated decay. Indeed, we found decreased expression of STRAP mRNA in U2AF1S34F erythroid cells by qRT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 7E). In contrast, downregulation of STRAP mRNA was not observed in U2AF1S34F granulomonocytic cells (Supplemental Figure 7F). To investigate the effects of this lineage-specific splicing alteration on hematopoiesis, shRNAs were used to knock down STRAP expression in bone marrow CD34+ progenitor cells differentiated toward the erythroid lineage (Figure 6A). One shRNA (sh66) resulted in approximately 50% knockdown (Figure 6A), a level similar to that observed in U2AF1S34F erythroid cells (Supplemental Figure 7E). Erythroblasts with STRAP knockdown showed G 1 cell-cycle arrest compared with the scramble control (Figure 6B). Similar to U2AF1S34F erythroblasts, erythroblasts with STRAP knockdown showed defective hemoglobinization on day 14 (Figure 6C) and a significant decrease in the CD71–CD235a+ late erythroid cell population on day 14 of culture compared with the scramble control (Figure 6D). Transduced progenitors with STRAP knockdown also produced a significantly lower number of BFU-E colonies than did the scramble control (Figure 6E). These results support a critical role for STRAP in human erythroid differentiation.

Figure 6 Knockdown of STRAP impairs erythroid differentiation, and overexpression of ITGB3BP is dispensable for granulomonocytic differentiation. (A) Expression levels of STRAP determined using qRT-PCR in erythroid cells with STRAP knockdown. (B) Cell-cycle analysis of erythroid cells on day 11 of culture. (C) Images of erythroid cell pellets on day 14 of culture for visual determination of hemoglobinization (n = 6). (D) Percentage of late erythroid (CD71–CD235a+) cells on day 14 of culture. (E) Number of BFU-E obtained from hematopoietic CD34+ progenitors with STRAP knockdown after 14 days in methylcellulose (colony-forming cell assays). (F) Western blots showing the expression levels of the ITGB3BP protein in granulomonocytic cells with ITGB3BP overexpression. (G) Cell-cycle analysis of granulomonocytic cells on day 11 of culture. (H) Percentage of CD14+ cells in granulomonocytic cultures on day 20 of culture. (I) Percentage of CD15+ cells in granulomonocytic cultures on day 20 of culture. (J) Representative flow cytometric contour plots (from 6 independent experiments) showing expression of CD14 and CD15 on day 20 of culture. (K) Representative images of May-Grünwald-Giemsa–stained granulomonocytic cells on day 20 of culture (n = 6). The red arrows indicate eosinophils. Scale bars: 25 μm. Results in each bar graph in panels A, B, D, E, and G–I were obtained from 6 independent experiments. Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values in panels A, B, D, and E were calculated by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-hoc test. P values in panels H and I were calculated by a paired, 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Inclusion of exon 2 of ITGB3BP was associated with the presence of U2AF1S34F in granulomonocytic cells only in our study. To investigate the effect of this splicing alteration on hematopoiesis, the isoform of ITGB3BP including exon 2 was overexpressed in bone marrow CD34+ progenitor cells differentiated toward the granulomonocytic lineage (Figure 6F). However, granulomonocytic cells with ITGB3BP overexpression showed no significant difference in cell-cycle pattern (Figure 6G) or apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 7G). We observed only a small reduction in the CD14+ monocytic cell population (Figure 6, H and J) and no difference in the CD15+ granulocytic cell population (Figure 6, I and J) in cells with ITGB3BP overexpression compared with the EV control. Morphological examination confirmed that no skewing in granulomonocytic differentiation occurred in cells with ITGB3BP overexpression (Figure 6K). These results indicate that overexpression of the isoform of ITGB3BP including exon 2, while associated with the presence of U2AF1S34F in granulomonocytic cells, does not significantly impact human granulomonocytic differentiation.

Overexpression of U2AF1WTin U2AF1S34F–mutant MDS hematopoietic progenitors. To investigate whether overexpression of U2AF1WT rescues the aberrant hematopoiesis associated with U2AF1S34F in MDS, we overexpressed U2AF1WT in U2AF1S34F MDS hematopoietic progenitors by retroviral transduction. Overexpression of U2AF1WT in transduced U2AF1S34F MDS erythroid and granulomonocytic cells was confirmed on day 11 by Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 8A). However, we observed no significant improvement in erythroid or granulomonocytic differentiation in transduced U2AF1S34F MDS cells with U2AF1WT overexpression compared with the EV control (Supplemental Figure 8, B–D). Importantly, we found that overexpression of U2AF1WT did not correct the aberrant splicing activity of H2AFY or STRAP in U2AF1S34F MDS cells (Supplemental Figure 8, E–G), consistent with the gain-of-function/neomorphic role of U2AF1S34F.

Overexpression of H2AFY isoform 1.1 and the STRAP long isoform rescues erythroid differentiation defects in U2AF1S34F MDS cells. In order to determine whether modulation of H2AFY and STRAP isoform ratios can rescue the aberrant hematopoiesis associated with U2AF1S34F, we performed rescue experiments in which H2AFY isoform 1.1 or the STRAP long isoform were overexpressed in U2AF1S34F MDS hematopoietic progenitors.

First, we evaluated whether aberrant splicing of H2AFY and STRAP occurs in the erythroid and granulomonocytic cells differentiated from U2AF1S34F MDS hematopoietic progenitors. We differentiated U2AF1S34F MDS CD34+ hematopoietic progenitor cells into erythroid and granulomonocytic cells as previously described (27, 28). Consistent with our RNA-seq results of U2AF1S34F-transduced erythroid and granulomonocytic colonies (Figure 4), U2AF1S34F MDS erythroid and granulomonocytic cells harvested on day 7 showed a significant reduction in H2AFY isoform 1.1 compared with healthy controls (Figure 7A). U2AF1S34F MDS erythroid cells harvested on day 7 also demonstrated a significant increase in the STRAP short isoform compared with healthy controls (Figure 7B). We did not observe aberrant splicing of STRAP in U2AF1S34F MDS granulomonocytic cells harvested on day 7, further confirming our results of a lineage-specific effect of U2AF1S34F mutation on this target gene (Figure 7B). Moreover, U2AF1S34F MDS hematopoietic progenitors showed impaired erythroid differentiation on day 14 (Figure 7C) and skewed granulomonocytic differentiation toward granulocytes on day 20 (Figure 7, D and E) compared with healthy control cells.

Figure 7 Effects of H2AFY isoform 1.1 and STRAP long isoform overexpression on erythroid and granulomonocytic differentiation in hematopoietic progenitors from U2AF1S34F MDS patients. (A) H2AFY isoform 1.1 ratio in U2AF1S34F MDS–differentiated erythroblasts and granulomonocytic cells (day 7 in culture) compared with that in healthy controls (HC). Arrowheads in blot indicate H2AFY isoform 1.1. (B) STRAP short isoform ratio in U2AF1S34F MDS–differentiated erythroblasts (day 7 in culture) compared with healthy controls. Arrowheads in blot indicate the STRAP short isoform. (C–E) Impaired erythropoiesis and skewed differentiation toward granulocytes in U2AF1S34F MDS hematopoietic progenitors compared with healthy controls. (C) Late erythroid (CD71–CD235a+) cell population on day 14 of culture and (D) monocytic (CD14+CD15–) and (E) granulocytic (CD14–CD15+) cell populations on day 20 of culture were measured by flow cytometry. (F and G) Overexpression of (F) H2AFY isoform 1.1 and (G) STRAP long isoform in U2AF1S34F MDS hematopoietic progenitors differentiating toward erythroid and granulomonocytic lineages. Arrowheads in blots indicate H2AFY isoform 1.1 or the STRAP short isoform. (H–K) Effects of H2AFY isoform 1.1 and STRAP long isoform overexpression on erythroid and granulomonocytic differentiation of U2AF1S34F MDS hematopoietic progenitors. Late erythroid (CD71–CD235a+) cell population in transduced erythroblasts expressing H2AFY isoform 1.1 (H) or the STRAP long isoform (I), measured by flow cytometry on day 14 of culture compared with the EV control. (J) Monocytic (CD14+CD15–) and (K) granulocytic (CD14–CD15+) cell populations in transduced granulomonocytic cells expressing H2AFY isoform 1.1 were measured by flow cytometry on day 20 of culture compared with the EV control. In panels A and B, quantification of altered splicing events in gel was performed using ImageJ. Bar graph results in A and B were obtained from 4 technical replicates. Data represent the mean ± SEM. P values in panels A–E were calculated by an unpaired, 2-tailed t test. P values in panels H–K were calculated by a paired, 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Next, we overexpressed H2AFY isoform 1.1 or the STRAP long isoform in U2AF1S34F MDS hematopoietic progenitors by lentiviral transduction. Overexpression of H2AFY isoform 1.1 in transduced U2AF1S34F MDS erythroid and granulomonocytic cells was confirmed by RT-PCR compared with the EV control (Figure 7F). We also confirmed overexpression of the STRAP long isoform in transduced U2AF1S34F MDS erythroblasts by RT-PCR compared with the EV control (Figure 7G). The percentage of CD71–CD235a+ erythroblasts on day 14 ranged from 14.5% to 17.2% in healthy controls (Figure 7C). Overexpression of H2AFY isoform 1.1 resulted in an increase in late CD71–CD235a+ erythroblasts (to 5.7% to 15.5%, i.e., a 1.54- to 1.85-fold increase) on day 14 in the three U2AF1S34F MDS patients, with a trend toward significance compared with the EV control (Figure 7H). Overexpression of the STRAP long isoform resulted in a significant increase in late CD71–CD235a+ erythroblasts (to 6.5% to 14.1%, i.e., a 1.59- to 2.53-fold increase) on day 14 in the three U2AF1S34F MDS patients compared with the EV control (Figure 7I). However, we observed no change in monocytic or granulocytic cell differentiation in transduced U2AF1S34F MDS granulomonocytic cells with overexpression of H2AFY isoform 1.1 (Figure 7, J and K).

These results indicate that overexpression of H2AFY isoform 1.1 and the STRAP long isoform rescues erythroid differentiation defects in U2AF1S34F MDS cells.