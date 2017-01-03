Stored blood: how old is too old?

Address correspondence to: Daniel B. Kim-Shapiro, Department of Physics, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27109, USA. Phone: 336.758.4993; E-mail: shapiro@wfu.edu . Or to: Janet S. Lee, Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15213, USA. Phone: 412.692.2210; E-mail: leejs3@upmc.edu .

2 Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Daniel B. Kim-Shapiro, Department of Physics, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27109, USA. Phone: 336.758.4993; E-mail: shapiro@wfu.edu . Or to: Janet S. Lee, Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15213, USA. Phone: 412.692.2210; E-mail: leejs3@upmc.edu .

2 Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Commentary

See the related article at Prolonged red cell storage before transfusion increases extravascular hemolysis.

Transfusion of rbc is a routine, often lifesaving procedure that depends on a stored supply of blood. In the US, 42 days is the maximum duration allowed for rbc storage; however, several lines of evidence indicate that patients that receive blood at the upper end of this storage limit are at a higher risk of morbidity and mortality. In this issue of the JCI , Rapido and colleagues evaluated the effects of transfusing one unit of blood close to the storage limit into healthy adults. Compared to those that received rbc stored for five weeks or less, those that received blood stored for six weeks showed several effects associated with increased harm, including disruption in iron handling, increased extravascular hemolysis, and the formation of circulating non–transferrin-bound iron. Together, the results of this study suggest that current maximum storage durations should be carefully reevaluated.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.