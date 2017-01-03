Stored blood: how old is too old?

Janet S. Lee1,2 and Daniel B. Kim-Shapiro3,4

1Vascular Medicine Institute and

2Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

3Department of Physics and

4Translational Science Center, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA.

Address correspondence to: Daniel B. Kim-Shapiro, Department of Physics, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27109, USA. Phone: 336.758.4993; E-mail: shapiro@wfu.edu. Or to: Janet S. Lee, Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15213, USA. Phone: 412.692.2210; E-mail: leejs3@upmc.edu.

First published December 12, 2016 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 1 (January 3, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(1):100–102. doi:10.1172/JCI91309.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published December 12, 2016

Commentary

See the related article at Prolonged red cell storage before transfusion increases extravascular hemolysis.

Transfusion of rbc is a routine, often lifesaving procedure that depends on a stored supply of blood. In the US, 42 days is the maximum duration allowed for rbc storage; however, several lines of evidence indicate that patients that receive blood at the upper end of this storage limit are at a higher risk of morbidity and mortality. In this issue of the JCI, Rapido and colleagues evaluated the effects of transfusing one unit of blood close to the storage limit into healthy adults. Compared to those that received rbc stored for five weeks or less, those that received blood stored for six weeks showed several effects associated with increased harm, including disruption in iron handling, increased extravascular hemolysis, and the formation of circulating non–transferrin-bound iron. Together, the results of this study suggest that current maximum storage durations should be carefully reevaluated.

