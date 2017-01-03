Impaired prohormone processing: a grand unified theory for features of Prader-Willi syndrome?

Metabolic Research Laboratories and Medical Research Council Metabolic Diseases Unit, University of Cambridge, Wellcome Trust-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, United Kingdom.
Address correspondence to: Stephen O’Rahilly, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Level 5, Box 157, Department of Medicine, Hills Road, Cambridge, CB2 2QQ, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.122.333.6855; E-mail: so104@medschl.cam.ac.uk.
Find articles by Polex-Wolf, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Metabolic Research Laboratories and Medical Research Council Metabolic Diseases Unit, University of Cambridge, Wellcome Trust-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, United Kingdom.
Address correspondence to: Stephen O’Rahilly, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Level 5, Box 157, Department of Medicine, Hills Road, Cambridge, CB2 2QQ, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.122.333.6855; E-mail: so104@medschl.cam.ac.uk.
Find articles by Yeo, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Metabolic Research Laboratories and Medical Research Council Metabolic Diseases Unit, University of Cambridge, Wellcome Trust-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, United Kingdom.
Address correspondence to: Stephen O’Rahilly, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Level 5, Box 157, Department of Medicine, Hills Road, Cambridge, CB2 2QQ, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.122.333.6855; E-mail: so104@medschl.cam.ac.uk.
Find articles by O’Rahilly, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published December 12, 2016 - More info
See the related article at Deficiency in prohormone convertase PC1 impairs prohormone processing in Prader-Willi syndrome.
Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is a complex disorder that manifests with an array of phenotypes, such as hypotonia and difficulties in feeding during infancy and reduced energy expenditure, hyperphagia, and developmental delays later in life. While the genetic cause has long been known, it is still not clear how mutations at this locus produce this array of phenotypes. In this issue of the
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.