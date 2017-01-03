Impaired prohormone processing: a grand unified theory for features of Prader-Willi syndrome?

Joseph Polex-Wolf, Giles S.H. Yeo, and Stephen O’Rahilly

Metabolic Research Laboratories and Medical Research Council Metabolic Diseases Unit, University of Cambridge, Wellcome Trust-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Address correspondence to: Stephen O’Rahilly, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Level 5, Box 157, Department of Medicine, Hills Road, Cambridge, CB2 2QQ, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.122.333.6855; E-mail: so104@medschl.cam.ac.uk.

Find articles by Polex-Wolf, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Metabolic Research Laboratories and Medical Research Council Metabolic Diseases Unit, University of Cambridge, Wellcome Trust-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Address correspondence to: Stephen O’Rahilly, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Level 5, Box 157, Department of Medicine, Hills Road, Cambridge, CB2 2QQ, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.122.333.6855; E-mail: so104@medschl.cam.ac.uk.

Find articles by Yeo, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Metabolic Research Laboratories and Medical Research Council Metabolic Diseases Unit, University of Cambridge, Wellcome Trust-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Address correspondence to: Stephen O’Rahilly, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Level 5, Box 157, Department of Medicine, Hills Road, Cambridge, CB2 2QQ, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.122.333.6855; E-mail: so104@medschl.cam.ac.uk.

Find articles by O’Rahilly, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published December 12, 2016 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 1 (January 3, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(1):98–99. doi:10.1172/JCI91307.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published December 12, 2016

Commentary

See the related article at Deficiency in prohormone convertase PC1 impairs prohormone processing in Prader-Willi syndrome.

Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is a complex disorder that manifests with an array of phenotypes, such as hypotonia and difficulties in feeding during infancy and reduced energy expenditure, hyperphagia, and developmental delays later in life. While the genetic cause has long been known, it is still not clear how mutations at this locus produce this array of phenotypes. In this issue of the JCI, Burnett and colleagues used a comprehensive approach to gain insight into how PWS-associated mutations drive disease. Using neurons derived from PWS patient induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and mouse models, the authors provide evidence that neuroendocrine PWS-associated phenotypes may be linked to reduced expression of prohormone convertase 1 (PC1). While these compelling results support a critical role for PC1 deficiency in PWS, more work needs to be done to fully understand how and to what extent loss of this prohormone processing enzyme underlies disease manifestations in PWS patients.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
99 Page 98 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement