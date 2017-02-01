Seeing how we smell

1Department of Anesthesiology, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 2Lerna Consulting, LLC, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. 3Laboratory for Neuroimaging, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Helene Benveniste, Department of Anesthesiology, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut 11794, USA. Phone: 203.737.6934; E-mail: helene.benveniste@yale.edu. Find articles by Benveniste, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published in Volume 127, Issue 2 (February 1, 2017)

J Clin Invest. 2017;127(2):447–449. doi:10.1172/JCI91305.

Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation (February 1, 2017)2017;127(2):447–449. doi:10.1172/JCI91305.Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Commentary

See the related article at Nasal neuron PET imaging quantifies neuron generation and degeneration.

PET allows noninvasive imaging of a variety of events in the body, including the activity of neuronal circuits in the brain that are involved in cognition and behaviors, by using radiotracers that detect relevant biological reactions. A major impediment to expanding PET applications to study the brain has been the lack of radiotracers that can identify and measure specific types of neurons or glial cells. In this issue of the JCI , Van de Bittner and colleagues describe a promising step toward solving this problem by identifying and describing a radiotracer, [11C]GV1-57, that appears to specifically label olfactory sensory neurons (OSNs), which are essential for olfaction ( Figure 1 ). This tracer, if its specificity is confirmed, has the potential to become a prototype for future radiotracers that can identify other neuronal cell types and would allow visualization and in-depth characterization of these neurons and their genesis.

