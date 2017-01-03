β Cells led astray by transcription factors and the company they keep

Peter Thompson and Anil Bhushan

Diabetes Center, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Anil Bhushan or Peter Thompson, Diabetes Center, UCSF, 513 Parnassas Avenue, San Francisco, California 94134, USA. Phone: 310.206.5750 (A. Bhushan), 415.691.1484 (P. Thompson); E-mail: anil.bhushan@ucsf.edu (A. Bhushan), peter.thompson@ucsf.edu (P. Thompson).

Diabetes Center, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.

First published December 12, 2016 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 1 (January 3, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(1):94–97. doi:10.1172/JCI91304.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published December 12, 2016

Commentary

See the related articles at PAX6 maintains β cell identity by repressing genes of alternative islet cell types, LIM domain–binding 1 maintains the terminally differentiated state of pancreatic β cells, and Pancreatic β cell identity requires continual repression of non–β cell programs.

Pancreatic β cells have one of the highest protein secretion burdens in the body, as these cells must synthesize and secrete insulin in proportion to postprandial rises in blood glucose. Remarkably, it is now becoming clear that adult β cells retain plasticity and can dedifferentiate into embryonic fates or adopt alternate islet endocrine cell identities. This property is especially important, because changes in cell fate alter β cell function and could form the basis for defects in insulin secretion that occur early in the pathogenesis of the most prevalent form of β cell dysfunction, type 2 diabetes. In this issue, three different studies provide complementary perspectives on how the transcription factors NK2 homeobox 2 (NKX2.2), paired box 6 (PAX6), and LIM domain–binding protein 1 (LDB1) serve to maintain mature adult β cell identity, revealing clues as to how adult β cells can partially dedifferentiate or become reprogrammed into other islet endocrine cells.

