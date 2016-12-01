Cardioprotective role of S-nitrosylated hemoglobin from rbc

Find articles by Piantadosi, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Commentary

See the related article beginning on page 4654.

Nitric oxide (NO) is a potent mediator of blood vessel dilation and is released by several cell sources. Red blood cells (rbc) release NO when hemoglobin that has been S -nitrosylated at Cys93 of the β-chain (βCys93) transitions from the oxygenated form to the deoxygenated form. This transition occurs in response to reduced tissue oxygenation and is an important physiologic regulator of hypoxic vasodilation. In this issue of the JCI , Zhang and colleagues demonstrate that S-nitrosylation of hemoglobin at βCys93 is important for tissue oxygenation after cardiac injury. Mice harboring mutations that prevent S-nitrosylation of βCys93 had higher rates of morbidity and mortality following cardiac injury compared with WT; however, adaptive cardiac vascularization was increased in some mutant mice and reduced cardiac injury in these animals. The results of this study reveal a previously unexplored role of S-nitrosylated hemoglobin in cardioprotection.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.