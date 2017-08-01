Astrocytic tight junctions control inflammatory CNS lesion pathogenesis

Induction of TJ molecules in a primary human model of reactive astrogliosis. To test whether TJs and junction-associated proteins are regulated by inflammatory factors in reactive astrocytes, we initially used an in vitro model in which primary human astrocytes are exposed to cytokines implicated in lesion pathogenesis in conditions such as MS. These included IL-1β, IFN-γ, TGF-β, IL-6, and IL-17 (Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91301DS1). Notably, of these factors, the transcriptional pattern induced by IL-1β in astrocytes is thought to resemble that of reactive astrocytes in active inflammatory lesions, including induction of adhesion molecules, cytokines, and chemokines (19, 24).

Figure 1 Reactive astrocytes upregulate CLDN1, CLDN4, and JAM-A in vitro and in vivo. (A and B) Western immunoblots (2 replicates depicted) (A) and mean values of densitometric quantification of immunoblot band intensities (from 3 biological replicates) (B) from cultured human astrocytes treated with 10 ng/ml IL-1β, IFN-γ, or TGF-β1 for 24 hours. CLDN1, CLDN4, and JAM-A are all induced by IL-1β, and CLDN1 and CLDN4 are also induced by TGF-β1. The TJ-associated protein tricellulin is induced by TGF-β1 alone. CLDN5 is not expressed by astrocytes. See also Supplemental Figure 1, A and B. (C) Following treatment with 10 ng/ml IL-1β, CLDN4 induction begins at 6 hours, is maintained at 24 and 48 hours, and decreases at 72 hours. (D) Immunostaining of human astrocyte cultures demonstrates that IL-1β induces expression of CLDN1, CLDN4, and JAM-A (red), which localize to the cell membranes of cells positive for the astrocyte marker GFAP. Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) In control C57BL/6 mice, cortical microinjection in vivo of adenovirus expressing IL-1 (AdIL-1), but not a control sequence, AdDL70 (AdCtrl), induces reactive astrocyte morphology and upregulation of CLDN1, CLDN4, and JAM-A at 7 days postinjection (7 dpi). Images are 3-dimensionally rendered projections. Scale bars: 40 μm. Data are representative of findings from 3 (A–C, and E) or more than 3 (D) biological replicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Importantly, immunoblotting studies revealed induction of the TJ proteins CLDN1, CLDN4, and JAM-A. CLDN1 was induced by IL-1β, IFN-γ, and TGF-β1, CLDN4 by IL-1β and TGF-β1, and JAM-A selectively by IL-1β (Figure 1, A and B). IL-6 and IL-17 did not induce TJs or TJ-associated proteins (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). These findings extended preliminary data from our laboratory that CLDN1 is IL-1β–sensitive (25). CLDN4 expression was seen 6 hours after IL-1β treatment, was maintained at 48 hours, and declined by 72 hours (Figure 1C). Other members of the claudin and JAM families were not detected. Claudins are structural proteins that form functional TJ strands (26), while JAM-A is a signaling protein with the capacity to modulate TJ properties, as well as binding to JAM-A ligand–expressing cells of other lineages (27). Suggesting physiologic relevance, these same 3 proteins in combination represent a pattern characteristic of tightly sealed TJs in skin and bladder epithelia (21–23). Confocal microscopy of human astrocytes confirmed CLDN1, CLDN4, and JAM-A induction and localization to the cell membrane of IL-1β–treated human astrocytes, but not controls (Figure 1D). We also detected differential regulation by TGF-β1 of the TJ-associated MARVEL (MAL and related proteins for vesicle trafficking and membrane link) protein tricellulin, which may alter TJ strand complexity (Figure 1, A and B), though other TJ-associated proteins, including the MARVEL protein occludin, and the adaptors cingulin and zona occludens-1 (ZO-1), which link TJ strands to the cytoskeleton (28), were not significantly regulated by cytokines (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B).

CLDN1, CLDN4, and JAM-A are coexpressed at TJs at the astrocytic GL in CNS lesions. We initially validated these data in vivo using a model induced by stereotactic cortical injection of the IL-1 vector AdIL-1, which produces asymptomatic focal inflammatory lesions that are maximal in size at 7 days postinjection (dpi) (18). Confocal imaging of sections from AdIL-1–injected C57BL/6 mice at 7 dpi confirmed expression of CLDN1, CLDN4, and JAM-A, all localizing specifically to GFAP+ reactive astrocytes (Figure 1E). None of the proteins was detected in controls receiving empty vector AdDL70 control (AdCtrl). Notably, confocal imaging further revealed that while astrocytic expression of these TJ proteins was detectable in the parenchyma in lesions, immunoreactivity was strongest at astrocytic endfeet surrounding the CNS vasculature (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1C). Transmission electron microscopy further revealed the presence of structures between astrocytic endfeet at the GL surrounding CNS vessels, possessing the typical ultrastructural appearance of TJ strands (Figure 2B). Moreover, immunogold labeling for CLDN4 and JAM-A confirmed that both structural and signaling components of the TJ were present in these strands (Figure 2B). In contrast, perivascular astrocytes in areas injected with empty vector control were negative for CLDN4, JAM-A, and TJ strands (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 CLDN4 and JAM-A are expressed within TJ strands of reactive astrocytes in vivo. (A) Immunostaining within an AdIL-1 lesion at 7 dpi for GFAP (green), the basement membrane marker pan-laminin (blue), and the astrocytic TJ protein CLDN4 (red) demonstrates CLDN4 expression at reactive astrocytic endfeet surrounding the vasculature (arrows). Scale bar: 10 μm. See also Supplemental Figure 1C. (B) Transmission electron microscopy of astrocytic endfeet within cortical AdIL-1 and AdCtrl injection sites demonstrates TJs in AdIL-1 lesions but not in controls. Immunogold staining shows colocalization of CLDN4 and JAM-A to the TJ structures (arrows point to gold particles). A, astrocyte; EC, endothelial cell. Original magnification, ×10,000. (C) Immunostaining within an EAE lesion at 21 days for GFAP (blue), pan-laminin (red), and CLDN4 (green) demonstrates the structural organization of the reactive GL. This cross section shows basement membranes of the endothelial BBB (EBM) and astrocytic GL (ABM), demarcated by pan-laminin staining and differentiated by astrocytic endfeet, stained by GFAP and CLDN4. Leukocytes, identified in gray based on morphologic features and DAPI nuclear staining, are seen within the endothelial lumen (LUM) and PVS. White arrows highlight colocalization of CLDN4 and GFAP; pink arrows indicate areas of irregular CLDN4 staining, possibly reflecting irregularities of expression in the plane of staining or degradation in proximity to leukocytes. Scale bars: 10 μm. See also Supplemental Figure 1, D and E. (D) Schematic of the endothelial BBB and astrocytic GL in health and inflammatory disease. Under healthy conditions, endothelial cells express TJ proteins CLDN5 and occludin (OCLN), which reinforce a closed BBB. In response to inflammation, CLDN5 and OCLN are downregulated, opening the BBB. In turn, astrocytes of the GL upregulate TJ proteins CLDN1, CLDN4, and JAM-A, closing the GL and restricting incoming leukocytes to the PVS (blue). Data are representative of findings from at least 3 (A–C) biological replicates.

To investigate relevance to disease, we studied lesions in the widely used MS model experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), characterized by ascending paralysis and multifocal inflammatory demyelinating spinal cord lesions (29). Immunohistochemistry of EAE lesions confirmed reactive astrocyte–specific immunoreactivity for CLDN1, CLDN4, and JAM-A (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 1, D and E), with all 3 proteins localizing most strongly to perivascular astrocytic endfeet (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 1E). Detailed analysis confirmed strong astrocytic expression of TJ proteins localizing to the GL, defined as the GFAP+ layer immediately adjacent to the laminin+ astrocytic basement membrane and outside the PVS, the endothelial basement membrane, and the microvascular endothelium (Figure 2C). Expression was not detected by immunohistochemistry in other cell types in lesions, and none of the proteins was detected in the CNS in non-EAE controls. These changes accompanied loss of endothelial CLDN5 in inflammatory lesions, which we previously reported and which contributes to BBB opening (18).

Collectively, these findings show that reactive astrocytes in vitro and in vivo upregulate TJ proteins that are distinct from those found in vascular endothelium and that have a similar pattern to that seen in skin and bladder epithelia. These molecules are incorporated into complexes that possess the typical ultrastructural features of TJs. Therefore, under healthy conditions, the BBB is closed and enforced by CLDN5 and occludin. The encircling GL is open and does not express TJ proteins. In response to inflammation, particularly IL-1β secretion by local microglia, the BBB downregulates CLDN5 and opens, while the GL upregulates CLDN1, CLDN4, and JAM-A, and forms structural TJs (Figure 2D).

TJs in reactive astrocytes form intracellular complexes tethered to the actin cytoskeleton. To explore the structural composition of reactive astrocytic TJ complexes, we used coimmunoprecipitation to assess whether they associate with canonical intracellular TJ adaptors (Figure 3). Classical TJs, as characterized in tissues including skin, gut, and renal epithelia and vascular CNS endothelium, bind to intracellular adaptor proteins in order to anchor components of the TJ strand to the actin cytoskeleton (28). Coimmunoprecipitation for CLDN4 (a structural protein within the TJ strand) and JAM-A (a TJ strand–associated signaling molecule) was performed on cell lysates of human astrocytes under control and IL-1β–treated conditions. We found that CLDN4 associated with the TJ adaptor proteins cingulin, CASK, and ZO-1 (the latter weakly), and cytoskeletal β-actin (Figure 3, A and B). JAM-A existed in complexes with an overlapping but slightly different composition, containing ZO-1, ZO-2, afadin, and cingulin (the latter weakly) (Figure 3, A and C). Interestingly, and compatible with a previous report (30), CLDN4 and JAM-A did not coimmunoprecipitate with each other, suggesting that the two, if connected within the TJ complex, do not associate directly and are more weakly linked by intermediary proteins (Figure 3, A–C). All of the tested adaptor and cytoskeletal proteins were present in total cell lysate of astrocytes under control and IL-1β–treated conditions (Figure 3A). Nonspecific isotype control mouse IgG1 and polyclonal rabbit IgG did not show signal at the molecular weights of interest, confirming that antibodies for TJ adaptor proteins were specific (Figure 3D). These data suggest that in response to inflammatory stimuli, astrocytes produce structural TJ complexes resembling those found in other tissues.

Figure 3 CLDN4 and JAM-A coimmunoprecipitate with canonical TJ complex proteins. (A–C) Immunoprecipitation of cell lysates from cultured human astrocytes under control and IL-1β–treated conditions reveals that CLDN4 and JAM-A bind different patterns of intracellular TJ adaptor proteins. (A) Cell lysate inputs confirm that astrocytes upregulate JAM-A and CLDN4 after IL-1β treatment and express a variety of intracellular TJ adaptor proteins at baseline and under IL-1β–treated conditions. (B) CLDN4 associates with cingulin, CASK, ZO-1 (the latter weakly), and β-actin. (C) JAM-A complexes with an overlapping but slightly different array of TJ-associated proteins, including ZO-1, ZO-2, afadin, and cingulin (the latter weakly). Interestingly, and compatible with previous reports (30), CLDN4 and JAM-A do not coimmunoprecipitate with each other, suggesting that the 2 proteins do not associate directly and, if connected at all, are linked via weaker bonds of intermediary proteins. (D) Nonspecific isotype control mouse IgG1 and polyclonal rabbit IgG do not show signal at the molecular weights corresponding to TJ-associated proteins of interest, confirming that antibodies for TJ adaptor proteins are specific. Data are representative of findings from more than 3 biological replicates (A–D).

Reactive astrocytes use TJ proteins to corral inflammatory cells into clusters in an in vitro model. Preparatory to functional studies in vivo, we tested whether human reactive astrocytes use TJ proteins to regulate inflammatory cell behaviors in vitro, using an adapted version of a recently described model in which primary astrocytes are cocultured with activated CD3+ T lymphocytes (31) (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 2). We nucleofected primary human astrocytes with siRNA for CLDN1, CLDN4, JAM-A, or nontargeting control, then grew them to confluence and exposed them to IL-1β or vehicle for 24 hours, followed by washout. Primary human CD3+ T cells were activated with biotinylated anti-CD3 antibody and then added to the astrocytes. Resulting cocultures were left to interact for 24 hours.

Figure 4 Silencing of astrocytic CLDN1, CLDN4, and JAM-A in vitro disrupts lymphocyte clustering. (A–D) Primary human astrocytes were nucleofected with siRNA for CLDN1, CLDN4, JAM-A, or nontargeting (NT) control, then exposed to 10 ng/ml IL-1β (see also Supplemental Figure 2A). After 24 hours, astrocytes were washed and CD3+ T lymphocytes added for coculture for 24–48 hours. Scale bars: 75 μm. (A) Under control conditions, astrocytes extend interconnected processes that surround and corral lymphocytes into clusters (white arrows point to cell clusters, white dots outline interconnected astrocytic processes). (B–D) In cultures with silenced CLDN1, CLDN4, or JAM-A, there are fewer interconnected processes, and lymphocytes are distributed more diffusely throughout the coculture. (E and F) Compared with siNT controls, there is a significant decrease in the number of clusters containing greater than 40, 60, 80, and 120 cells in siCLDN1-, siCLDN4-, and siJAM-A–treated cultures (n = 3 per group, P < 0.00005, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments in separate cultures. See also Supplemental Figure 2, B–F. ***P < 0.001.

Quality control studies confirmed silencing of CLDN1, CLDN4, and JAM-A as efficient and specific (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), and ImageJ analysis of confocal images validated even loading of CD3+ cells onto astrocytic monolayers (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). When activated human CD3+ T lymphocytes were added over control astrocytes, the 2 cell types intermingled randomly (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). In contrast, when activated T lymphocytes were added to astrocytes that had been exposed to IL-1β, the astrocytes formed a network of processes that surrounded and segregated T cells into discrete clusters that could be identified and counted (Figure 4A). Notably, these thin, elongated astrocytic processes resembled morphology typical of reactive astrocytes in vivo (ref. 32 and Figure 4A). Importantly, however, when activated T lymphocytes were seeded onto cultures of IL-1β–treated astrocytes deficient in CLDN1, CLDN4, or JAM-A, a majority of the inflammatory cells remained randomly intermingled with the astrocytes (Figure 4, B–D), and the number of clusters and leukocyte density within clusters were both reduced significantly (Figure 4, E and F). Interestingly, we found that corralling of T cells into clusters requires T cell activation, as naive T cells do not cluster on IL-1β–treated astrocytes (Supplemental Figure 2F). Therefore, both astrocytes and T cells must be primed for cluster formation.

These findings show that astrocyte cultures exposed to IL-1β and then cocultured with activated T lymphocytes actively surround and corral these immune cells into discrete clusters. Importantly, the astrocytic TJ proteins CLDN1, CLDN4, and JAM-A each contribute to barrier formation in this model.

Astrocyte-specific Cldn4 inactivation exacerbates inflammatory lesion size in vivo. To test whether astrocytic TJs limit inflammatory lesion pathogenesis in vivo, we conditionally disrupted Cldn4 expression in reactive astrocytes, and examined the consequences in 2 inflammatory CNS models (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 3). We focused on CLDN4 because it represents a paradigmatic structural (as opposed to signaling) component of TJ strands. We crossed a floxed Cldn4 allele (33) with mGfap-Cre (34), to generate experimental mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl mice and 3 control genotypes (mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/+ and non-Cre Cldn4fl/fl and Cldn4fl/+). mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl mice were born in expected ratios, grew normally to adulthood, displayed no spontaneous pathology, and had an intact BBB (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 5 Conditional astrocyte Cldn4 inactivation exacerbates the size of inflammatory CNS lesions. Cortical AdIL-1 microinjection produces asymptomatic inflammatory lesions characterized by leukocyte (predominantly CD4+ and CD11b+ cell) and humoral factor parenchymal entry, accompanied by reactive astrogliosis and neuronal death. Lesion pathogenesis peaks at 7 dpi and is resolving by 14 dpi. (A–D) Compared with controls, Cldn4 CKO mice display increased AdIL-1 lesion size, as measured by the area of neuronal cell death (NeuN loss), at 7 dpi and 14 dpi (7 dpi: n = 12 CKO, n = 15 WT, P < 0.005; 14 dpi: n = 5 CKO, n = 8 WT, P < 0.05, 2-tailed t test). Scale bars: 300 μm. (E–H) At 7 dpi, lesions of Cldn4 CKO mice have increased numbers of CD4+ lymphocytes (n = 10 CKO, n = 10 WT, P < 0.01, 2-tailed t test) (E and F) and level of CD11b+ staining (n = 6 CKO, n = 9 WT, P < 0.005, 2-tailed t test) (G and H). (I and J) At 7 dpi, lesions of Cldn4 CKO mice show increased areas of IgG entry (n = 8 KO, n = 11 WT, P < 0.01, 2-tailed t test). See also Supplemental Figure 3, A–G. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Initially, we compared responses of conditional Cldn4 knockout (CKO) mice and controls to cortical injection of AdIL-1 versus AdCtrl, measuring the maximal area of leukocyte parenchymal entry over time, assessed by total numbers of CD45+ leukocytes and CD4+ T helper lymphocytes, and the area of CD11b+ macrophage/microglial reactivity. We also measured the maximal area of humoral factor infiltration into the CNS, in terms of parenchymal entry of serum proteins with proinflammatory roles, notably fibrinogen and IgG (35–38). We then compared these data with the maximal area of neuronal cell death (NeuN loss) in lesions over time.

Importantly, these studies demonstrated that lesion formation in mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl mice was strongly exacerbated compared with that in littermate controls. Confirming efficacy and specificity of inactivation, AdIL-1–induced lesions in mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl mice were negative for CLDN4, whereas JAM-A was induced normally (Supplemental Figure 3C). In controls, AdIL-1 induced the formation of a focal inflammatory lesion that was maximal in size at 7 dpi and in which inflammation and reactive astrogliosis resolved by 14 dpi (16). Notably, however, lesion size in experimental mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl mice, as measured by neuronal cell death or loss of NeuN immunoreactivity, was much larger than that in controls at 7 dpi (Figure 5, A and B), and this difference persisted at 14 dpi (Figure 5, C and D). Moreover, while lesions in controls contained CD4+, CD11b+, and CD45+ leukocytes, lesions in the CKO mice contained significantly exacerbated numbers and densities of all of these leukocyte subsets (Figure 5, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 3D). There were also large increases in the areas of cortical IgG and fibrinogen infiltration seen in response to AdIL-1 in mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl mice at 7 dpi (Figure 5, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). Interestingly, GFAP expression, a marker of reactive astrocytosis, was not significantly different between groups, indicating that AdIL-1 injections activated astrogliosis to a similar extent (Supplemental Figure 3G).

Mice with astrocytic Cldn4 inactivation display exacerbated disability in a model of MS. To examine the impact of these findings on disease severity, we investigated the phenotype of the MS model EAE in mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl mice and Cldn4fl/fl controls (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 4). Mice (10- to 12-week-old females, n = 18 CKO, n = 24 control) were sensitized with the encephalitogenic myelin peptide MOG 35–55 , and clinical deficit was evaluated using a widely accepted 5-point paradigm from day 7 until the end of the experiment at day 21 after sensitization (29).

Figure 6 Clinical disability and mortality in EAE are more severe in Cldn4 CKO mice than controls. (A) Experimental Cldn4 CKO and control mice induced with EAE were scored daily on a standard 5-point scale (29). Disability scores are significantly more severe for CKO mice at days 14–21; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction. (B) Peak score during EAE is increased in Cldn4 CKO mice compared with controls (CKO n = 18, WT n = 24, P < 0.01, 2-tailed t test). (C–E) Also increased in Cldn4 CKO are average EAE disability score from days 7 to 21 (CKO n = 18, WT n = 24, P < 0.005) (C), average score during time of disability (CKO n = 18, WT n = 23, P < 0.05) (D), and mortality or severe paralysis requiring euthanasia (score ≥4; P < 0.005) (E). There was no difference between groups in rate of EAE induction (P = 0.32, data not shown). (F–J) Spinal cord EAE lesions harvested at 21 dpi or at the time of euthanasia demonstrate increased CD4+ cell infiltration (CKO n = 3, WT n = 6, P < 0.01, 2-tailed t test) (F and H) and increased fibrinogen (CKO n = 4, WT n = 4, P < 0.05) and IgG entry (CKO n = 4, WT n = 3, P < 0.005) (G, I, and J) in Cldn4 CKO mice compared with controls. Data for CD4+ cells were confirmed using flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) with no difference in counts from the spleen (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Infiltrating inflammatory cells in Cldn4 CKO mice showed more parenchymal access past the glia limitans superficialis and perivascular spaces compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). (K and M) Demyelination in EAE lesions, as measured by loss of myelin basic protein (MBP), which represents the percentage of white matter loss (% WM loss) within the dorsolateral (corticospinal motor) tracts, is strikingly increased in Cldn4 CKO mice compared with controls (CKO n = 4, WT n = 4, P < 0.005). (L and N) Oligodendrocyte numbers within EAE lesions are not significantly different between groups (CKO n = 3, WT n = 3, P = 0.25). Scale bars: 300 μm (F and G), 500 μm (K and L). See also Supplemental Figure 4, H–K. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Critically, these studies revealed that the clinical course and pathology of EAE were strongly exacerbated in mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl mice. In controls, neurologic deficit was observed from day 10, and increased in severity until day 20, when clinical score stabilized at a mean of 2.6, representing hind limb weakness and unsteady gait (Figure 6A). In contrast, the onset of clinical signs in mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl mice was first seen 2 days earlier, and the clinical course was much more severe. In mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl mice, disease reached a plateau at day 18 at a mean of 3.8, indicating hind limb paralysis and forelimb involvement, a severe clinical phenotype, and this divergence in scores reached significance from day 14 to day 21 after sensitization (Figure 6A). The peak EAE score, total average score, and score during the time of disability were all exacerbated in mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl mice (Figure 6, B–D). These changes translated to marked differences in survival. Mortality or severe paralysis requiring euthanasia (score ≥4) occurred in 57% of mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl mice, but in only 11% of Cldn4fl/fl littermate controls (Figure 6E).

Neuropathology in the mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl cohort was also strongly exacerbated (Figure 6, F–N). Typical pathology of EAE was observed in spinal cord white matter of controls at 21 days, including inflammatory leukocyte and serum protein infiltration (Figure 6, F–J) and multifocal demyelination (Figure 6, K–N, and ref. 29). Reactive astrocytes in EAE lesions in controls expressed CLDN4, CLDN1, and JAM-A, with immunoreactivity strongest at the GL (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). In contrast, lesions in mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl mice were negative for CLDN4, whereas CLDN1 and JAM-A were induced normally (Supplemental Figure 1D). The numbers and density of inflammatory cells in lesions in mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl mice were strongly amplified, as measured using histopathology and confirmed using flow cytometry (Figure 6, F and H, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Entry of fibrinogen and immunoglobulin was also exacerbated (Figure 6, G, I, and J). Interestingly, infiltrating inflammatory cells in mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl mice showed more parenchymal access through the glia limitans superficialis as well as past the PVS within penetrating vessels, compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). Importantly, these changes resulted in strikingly increased areas of demyelination in mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl spinal cords (Figure 6, K–N). These effects were CNS-specific — no differences in lymphocyte numbers were seen in peripheral lymphoid organs of mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl mice versus controls with EAE (Supplemental Figure 4, C, D, and G).

To test for qualitative rather than quantitative changes in patterns of pathology, we performed a secondary analysis on 2 outlier groups, a group of mild CKO mice (n = 3, mean score 2.6) and a group of severe WT mice (n = 3, mean score 3.9), euthanized at 21 dpi (Supplemental Figure 4, H–K). We found that severe WT mice had a similar degree of demyelination and numbers of CD4+ cells to those of representative CKO mice (Supplemental Figure 4, H and J). However, IgG infiltration into the parenchyma was significantly higher in representative CKO mice compared with both representative and severe WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4I). These data suggest that the loss of a TJ-enforced barrier at the GL in conditional knockouts allows for more diffusion of soluble IgG into the CNS than is seen even in the most aggressive EAE in WT mice.

Collectively, these results reveal that conditional loss of a key structural component of astrocytic TJs at the GL in mGfap-Cre Cldn4fl/fl mice leads to increased leukocyte and humoral infiltration into the CNS in inflammatory lesions, and exacerbated pathology. In a model of MS, these changes result in increased paralysis and mortality. Thus, these studies identify astrocytic TJ formation as an important mechanism controlling tissue damage and clinical deficit in a model of human disease.

Activated T cells cleave astrocytic CLDN4 using serine proteases and MMPs. To understand how circulating leukocytes are able to transit the astrocytic TJ barrier in inflammatory lesions and enter the CNS, we carried out immunoblotting of spinal cord samples from WT C57BL/6 mice with EAE (score 2–3, from day 18 to day 21) and age- and sex-matched controls (Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 5). Interestingly, these studies suggested that astrocytic claudins are degraded in inflammatory lesions in a model of MS. While CLDN1, CLDN4, and JAM-A were not detected in samples from untreated controls, they were all strongly expressed in EAE samples. Moreover, we detected apparent degradation products of both CLDN1 and CLDN4, but not JAM-A, in EAE samples (Figure 7, A and B). Degradation of CLDN4 appeared more extensive than that of CLDN1.

Figure 7 Astrocytic CLDN4 is degraded in EAE lesions and in coculture with activated CD3+ lymphocytes in vitro. (A and B) Immunoblotting (A) and densitometric quantification (B) of spinal cord lysates from C57BL/6 mice with EAE (score 2–3, from 18–21 days) and age- and sex-matched controls demonstrate induction of CLDN1, CLND4, and JAM-A in EAE (A and B, upper panel), along with degradation products of CLDN1 and CLDN4 (14 kDa and 18 kDa), but not JAM-A (A and B, lower panel). (C and D) Immunoblotting and densitometry of cocultures of reactive human astrocytes (IL-1β–treated followed by washout) with activated CD3+ lymphocytes. Coculture leads to degradation of astrocytic CLDN4 by 24 hours, and CLDN4 degradation is blocked by specific protease inhibitors, including the serine protease inhibitor aprotinin, and by MMP inhibitor-2. In contrast, degradation is not blocked by the cysteine protease inhibitor E-64, or the aspartic protease inhibitor pepstatin. These studies collectively suggest combinations of kallikrein and urokinase (substrates of aprotinin) and MMP-1, -3, -7, and -9 (substrates of MMP inhibitor-2) as potentially responsible for CLDN1 and CLDN4 digestion (see also Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). (E–G) Human astrocytes were pretreated for 24 hours with 10 mg/ml IL-1β, then washed and cultured alone or with activated CD3+ cells for 72 hours. Supernatant and cell lysates of isolated astrocytes or leukocytes were then harvested and applied to protease arrays (3 biological replicates of each condition) (E and F). Astrocyte lysates from coculture with CD3+ cells showed upregulation of kallikrein 7, MMP-2, -7, -8, and -9, and CD10 compared with lysate from monoculture (n = 3 each group, 2-tailed t test, P < 0.05). (E and G) CD3+ cell lysates from coculture demonstrated strongest expression of cathepsins A and D, DDPIV, MMP-8, and uPA. See also Supplemental Figure 5, D and E. Data in A–G are representative of findings from 3 or more biological replicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

To analyze these changes in more detail, we used immunoblotting of cocultures of reactive human astrocytes and activated human CD3+ T lymphocytes, prepared as above and left in coculture for 24 hours. Notably, these experiments revealed a similar pattern of apparent CLDN4 degradation products, suggesting that CLDN4 can be digested when astrocytes interact with inflammatory leukocytes (Figure 7, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). These products were not detected in astrocyte monocultures or in cocultures with nonactivated T cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Their presence in cocultures was blocked by pretreatment with a cocktail of protease inhibitors at the beginning of the incubation period, suggesting that astrocyte-leukocyte interactions lead to the production of proteases responsible for CLDN4 degradation (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Similar to our findings from EAE samples, no degradation of JAM-A was observed in cocultures, such that the degradative effect appeared to be claudin-selective (data not shown).

To identify the family of proteases causing the observed effects, we tested individual components of the inhibitor cocktail. Interestingly, accumulation of degradation products was blocked by pretreatment of cocultures with the serine protease inhibitor aprotinin, and by MMP inhibitor-2, which blocks the activity of MMP-1, -3, -7, and -9 (Figure 7, C and D). Notably, MMPs have been implicated in EAE pathogenesis, are secreted by astrocytes, T lymphocytes, and myeloid cells within the PVS, and facilitate leukocyte entry past the GL into the CNS (39). In contrast, degradation product accumulation was not blocked by the cysteine protease inhibitor E-64, or the aspartic protease inhibitor pepstatin.

To further identify which specific proteases are necessary for CLDN4 degradation, we screened supernatants and cell lysates of both reactive astrocytes and activated T cells under conditions of degradation using profiler arrays. Of 35 different human proteases profiled in this way, positively upregulated proteases present under conditions of CLDN1 and CLDN4 degradation include MMP-2, -3, -7, -8, and -9, cathepsins A and D, kallikrein 7, CD10, CD26, and urokinase (Figure 7, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). Since both aprotinin and MMP inhibitor-2 are sufficient to block both CLDN1 and CLDN4 degradation products, these studies suggest specific combinations of kallikrein and urokinase (both substrates of aprotinin) and MMP-3, -7, and -9 (substrates of MMP inhibitor-2) as potentially responsible for CLDN1 and CLDN4 digestion.

Collectively, these studies suggest that integral structural components of reactive astrocyte TJs are susceptible to serine protease– and MMP-mediated degradation within the PVS, notably in the presence of activated T lymphocytes. This identifies a mechanism by which activated leukocytes can eventually pass through the astrocytic barrier at the GL, and thereby enter the CNS.