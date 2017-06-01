Comparative oncogenomics identifies tyrosine kinase FES as a tumor suppressor in melanoma

Low mutation burden in murine melanoma. In an effort to identify novel melanoma drivers, BRAFV600E- and NRASQ61K-driven spontaneous cutaneous melanoma mouse lesions were subjected to WES at an average coverage depth of ×60 (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91291DS1). BRAFV600E-driven lesions lacking p16INK4A (thereafter referred to as INK4A) in the melanocyte lineage (Tyr-CreERT2/° BrafLSL–V600E/+ Ink4a–/– mice) and NRASQ61K–melanoma lacking both Trp53 alleles (Trp53-null) in the melanocyte lineage (Tyr-Cre Tyr-NrasQ61K/° Trp53fl/fl mice) were also analyzed (21, 22). Note that although the loss of these tumor suppressors accelerated melanomagenesis, frank cutaneous melanoma lesions only appeared on average after 57 weeks in the absence of Ink4a and after 30 weeks on the Trp53-null background. In total, 8 BRAFV600E-driven (2 of which originated from the same mouse) and 4 NRASQ61K-driven melanoma lesions were sequenced (Supplemental Figure 1A). We also sequenced matching germline DNA from each intercross (4 Tyr-CreERT2/° BrafLSL–V600E/+ Ink4a–/–, 2 Tyr-NrasQ61K/° and 2 Tyr-Cre Tyr-NrasQ61K/° Trp53fl/fl) at an average coverage depth of ×60. We identified all somatic variants in these 12 melanoma lesions using an established pipeline that had been previously used to reliably identify a large number of carcinogen-induced somatic mutations in mouse squamous cell carcinomas (23).

Strikingly, somatic variants were rare in all lesions, with an average of 1.33 missense mutations per lesion (Supplemental Figure 1A). In total, 16 mutations were identified and independently validated using an orthogonal genotyping method. Notably, loss of Trp53 did not significantly increase the number of missense mutations (Supplemental Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 2). Likewise, we identified and independently validated only 1 single indel across all 12 lesions. This indel caused a frameshift deletion in Fbxw22 and is predicted to cause a loss-of-function phenotype (Supplemental Figure 1A). The number of missense mutations in each lesion was significantly lower than in sun-exposed human melanoma (8). Similarly to non–sun-exposed human melanoma (8), we failed to identify a specific mutational signature or mutational bias (Supplemental Figure 1B), due to low mutation burden.

Consistent with the low mutation burden, we identified only 1 recurrent missense mutation in A230050P20Rik. However, this mutation was found in 2 different tumors isolated from the same mouse, indicating that these lesions are likely to be clonally related as opposed to being driven by an independent recurrent event. None of the missense mutations were found in genes that are known to be significantly (q ≤ 0.05) mutated in human melanoma according to MutSig2CV analysis (Broad Institute TCGA Genome Data Analysis Center – 2016: Mutation Analysis; MutSig2CV v3.1). Nevertheless, in the cohort of human melanomas from TCGA (n = 290), 4 out of 14 orthologous genes were recurrently mutated and 8 harbored protein-inactivating mutations such as nonsense or splice-site mutations or frameshift deletions (Supplemental Table 2).

Recurrent CNAs in murine melanomas. To assess the role of chromosomal aberrations in BRAFV600E- and NRASQ61K-driven melanomas, whole-genome shallow sequencing (WGSS) was performed and the landscape of somatic CNAs was established based on read depth. In total we sequenced 70 primary melanoma lesions (Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1) derived from 35 BRAFV600E- and 35 NRASQ61K-mutant mice. Among the BRAFV600E-driven melanoma lesions, 7 were engineered to lack Ink4a, 6 had conditional deletion of Pten (14), 6 were knockouts for Cdkn2a locus, and 10 carried a Trp53R172H mutation frequently observed in UV-exposed human melanoma (19, 24). Of the NRASQ61K-driven lesions, 5 had deletion in Ink4a, 5 had deletion of the full Cdkn2a locus, and 16 carried conditional deletion in at least 1 of the Trp53 alleles.

Figure 1 Landscape of CNAs in genetically induced murine melanomas. Heat map of CNAs in 70 BRAFV600E- and NRASQ61K-driven murine melanomas. The genetic background of each sample is color coded based on the legend provided at the bottom of the panel. The copy-number gains and losses are depicted in red and blue, respectively. Chromosome numbers are shown on the x axis. The total number of CNAs (focal and broad) is shown on the right panel.

Chromosomal aberrations — both in terms of whole-chromosomal (broad) and focal CNAs — were significantly higher in NRASQ61K- than in BRAFV600E-driven tumors (Supplemental Figure 2A). Nevertheless, GISTIC (https://software.broadinstitute.org/software/cprg/?q=node/31) identified recurrently deleted regions in BRAFV600E-driven melanoma, encompassing well-established tumor-suppressor genes, including Cdkn2a and Cdkn2b (11%; q = 1.76 × 10–1) and Pten (26%; q = 4.20 × 10–2) as well as Trp53 and Nf1 (14%, q = 3.40 × 10–2; Figure 2, A–D, and Supplemental Table 3 for an overview of all recurrently deleted loci). Whereas chromosome 12 (harboring, among other tumor suppressors, p27Kip1) and chromosome 19 (harboring Pten) were significantly deleted (17%, q = 2.80 × 10–5 and 17%, q = 2.80 × 10–5, respectively), amplification of chromosome 6, which contains Kras and c-Raf, was frequently observed (23%, q = 2.73 × 10–9; Figure 2A).

Figure 2 GISTIC analysis of recurrent genetic alterations in murine melanomas. Recurrent focal and whole-chromosomal amplification and deletion in BRAFV600E-driven lesions (A; n = 35); NRASQ61K-driven, Trp53 WT lesions (B; n = 19); NRASQ61K-driven, Trp53 heterozygous or homozygous null lesions (C; n = 16); and all samples combined (D; n = 70). Recurrent deletions and amplifications are shown in red and blue, respectively. The green dashed lines in all panels indicate the set significance threshold of 0.25. Genes of interest are listed next to focal gains and losses, and the numbers of protein-coding genes in the peak of the CNA are shown in parentheses.

In addition to few other recurrent focal CNAs (Supplemental Table 3), GISTIC identified 3 distinct regions located next to one another on chromosome 6, which are recurrently amplified in NRASQ61K-driven lesions (Figure 2, B and D, and Supplemental Table 3 and 4). One of these regions encompasses 31 genes, including Braf (68%, q = 1.05 × 10–16). The adjacent region contains 72 genes, including Smo (68%, q = 5.50 × 10–19), which encodes a key transducer of hedgehog (Hh) signaling (25), and the third region did not carry any known or predicted oncogenes. The Braf-containing region was no longer significantly amplified when all lesions, including the BRAFV600E-driven melanoma, were included in GISTIC, indicating that this particular focal event specifically occurs on an NRASQ61K-mutant background. Notably, none of these 3 regions were amplified in NRASQ61K lesions that carried inactivating mutations within the Trp53 locus, indicating the loss of p53 alleviates the need for these focal amplification events. In contrast, 2 focal losses on chromosome 8 (13%, q = 1.03 × 10–1), encompassing a single gene (Csmd1), and chromosome 14 (25%, q = 1.21 × 10–2), encompassing 24 genes, were only observed in Trp53-null NRASQ61K lesions (Figure 2C). Interestingly, Csmd1 is a tumor suppressor frequently deleted and mutated in human melanoma and is commonly lost in many other tumor types (26). Overall, these data indicate that broad and focal CNAs are likely to influence the progression of BRAFV600E- and NRASQ61K-driven tumors by affecting regions harboring established and novel putative cancer genes.

Whole-chromosome aberrations, and in particular losses (of chromosomes 1, 3, 7, 10, 11, 12, 18, and 19), were especially frequent in samples carrying conditional deletion in one or both Trp53 alleles (Figure 1 and Figure 2C, Supplemental Figure 2C, Supplemental Figure 3A, and Supplemental Table 5). Importantly, quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis revealed that Trp53 mRNA levels in all Trp53 heterozygous lesions were comparable to those seen in Trp53-null lesions, indicating that all 4 heterozygous lesions underwent Trp53 loss of heterozygosity (LOH) (Supplemental Figure 4A). These data indicate that there is a selective pressure for p53 loss of function on this background and that p53 deficiency promotes aneuploidy in skin melanoma. A similar phenomenon was recently described for nonmelanoma skin cancer (23) and was also observed in mouse liver cancers in which the p53 pathway was functionally inactivated (Supplemental Figure 4B). Interestingly, comparing the results from GISTIC of different tumor types — including data from murine SCLCs (27) and cutaneous SCCs (23) — indicated that the recurrent broad alterations are cancer-type specific (Supplemental Figure 4C). For instance, whereas loss of chromosome 19 (harboring Pten) was commonly seen in all tumor types, except liver carcinoma, amplification of chromosome 4 or loss of chromosome 9 was a very frequent event only in mouse small cell lung cancers (mSCLCs) and nonmelanoma skin carcinomas, respectively. Similarly, recurrent loss of chromosome 10 was only observed in mouse melanoma.

Comparative genomics identifies putative melanoma drivers. GISTIC indicated that some of the focal and broad alterations described above occurred more frequently than expected by chance, suggesting that these events provide selective advantage during tumor progression and may therefore involve key cancer (and/or melanoma) genes. Importantly, these events are of potential clinical relevance in human melanoma, as a significant overlap between orthologous genes located on broad CNAs in human and murine melanoma was observed (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). To begin cross-species analysis of human cancer and murine melanoma genomes, we compiled a list of genes located in chromosomal regions (both focal and broad CNAs) that are recurrently and specifically deleted in mouse melanoma lesions (n = 5204 genes) and searched for evidence of (epi)genetic alterations and/or deregulation of expression of their human orthologues in the melanoma clinical samples from the TCGA cohort (see Methods for a detailed description of the pipeline). 1250 orthologues exhibited (focal or broad) CN loss with significant association between CN and RNA abundance (FDR ≤ 0.01). Single-nucleotide alterations (SNAs) were identified in 17 genes, and the promoter region of 396 genes exhibited evidence of DNA hypermethylation, an epigenetic mark that typically associates with repression of transcription (28, 29). Importantly, 30 of these genes had already been enlisted into various tumor-suppressor gene (TSG) databases, including UniProt (http://www.uniprot.org/) and that referenced by Vogelstein et al. (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 6; ref. 30). Webgestalt (http://webgestalt.org/option.php), KEGG (http://www.genome.jp/kegg/genes.html), GeneSetDB (http://genesetdb.auckland.ac.nz/haeremai.html), and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) (QIAGEN) revealed a significant enrichment in genes implicated in pathways known to play important roles in melanomagenesis such as TGF-β (P adj = 4.7 × 10–5), Wnt/β-catenin (P adj. = 1.1 × 10–5), the MAPK signaling pathway (P adj. = 5.5 × 10–5), Hh (P adj = 2.4 × 10–2) and p53 signaling (P adj = 1.3 × 10–3), and biological processes regulating the cell cycle (P adj. = 2.0 × 10–9), apoptosis (P adj. = 2.0 × 10–9), and cell movement (P adj. = 3.0 × 10–10). IPA also indicated that the majority of these genes (23 out of 30, 76%) have multiple biological functional connections, indicating that this list is enriched for alterations/mutations affecting functionally interacting proteins (Supplemental Figure 6 and Supplemental Table 7).

Table 1 Comparative genomics identifies putative melanoma TSGs

Strikingly, virtually all of the genes validated as tumor suppressors in the BRAFV600E- and/or NRASQ61K-driven melanoma mouse models, namely Pten, Cdkn2b, Nf1, Trp53, and Stk11, were among the 30 selected genes (Table 1; ref. 14, 31–34). Sporadic mutations and/or downregulation of expression of APC (35) and PDCD4 (36) in human melanoma have also been described. Interestingly, one of these genes was the well-established negative regulator of the Hh signaling pathway, Sufu. Notably, Kctd11, another negative modulator of this pathway, was present among the 30 putative melanoma TSGs that have not been previously linked to melanomagenesis (Table 1). These data, together with the identification of Smo in a focally and recurrently amplified region of the mouse melanoma genome (Figure 2B), indicate that increased Hh signaling may contribute to melanomagenesis.

Importantly, further in silico analysis of the RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) data set from the melanoma TCGA cohort revealed significant clinical associations between the RNA abundance of 9 (out of 30) genes and patient survival (P < 0.1; Table 1 and Supplemental Table 6, ref. 37). Only one of these genes (i.e., PTEN) has been previously linked to melanoma. Together, these analyses identified a series of new likely drivers and progression pathways with clinical importance in human melanoma.

A tumor-suppressor function for FES in human melanoma. Given that the central aim of this study was the identification of new melanoma drivers with clinical relevance to the human disease, we focused our attention on the 8 above-described genes that have not been previously implicated in melanoma biology, namely NKX3-1, PRDM1, AGAP2, TNFAIP3, FES, KCTD11, RAP1A, and BCL10. Importantly, analysis of a microarray data set (38) identified KCTD11, FES, and TNFAIP3 as the only 3 genes that — similarly to PTEN — exhibited average lower levels of expression in a series of melanoma cell lines compared with various normal human melanocyte cultures (Supplemental Figure 7A). Interestingly, only one of these genes (FES) showed a robust inverse correlation between RNA abundance and DNA methylation levels in the vicinity of its transcription start site (TSS) (r = –0.7098, P < 0.0001; Supplemental Figure 7B). Importantly, whereas methylated CpG islands clustered at the 5′ end of FES, CpG islands located within the gene body were not methylated (Figure 3A). These data indicated that downregulation of FES expression in human melanoma may occur through a DNA methylation-dependent mechanism. Given that, in contrast to copy-number loss, epigenetic-dependent gene silencing can potentially be reversed using epigenetic drugs, we focused our attention on this particular putative TSG. Intriguingly, FES encodes a tyrosine kinase, a class of proteins best known for their potential protumorigenic, rather than tumor-suppressive, functions.

Figure 3 FES expression is regulated by promoter methylation in human melanomas. (A) Analysis of FES expression in 474 melanoma clinical samples from the TCGA cohort. The left panel shows FES mRNA levels ordered from the highest (red) to the lowest (green). The middle panel shows DNA methylation profile obtained from 19 array probes located in the CpG sites of FES. The schematic above shows a representation of the FES locus, with UTR regions in white and exons in black. CpG positions are shown as red stripes. The right panel depicts the copy number status of the FES locus split into cases that show loss (in blue) and gain (in red) and samples in which the CNA status of FES was not assessed (in gray). (B) FES expression in short-term melanoma cultures (MM) and 3 normal melanocyte cultures (NM). Upper graph shows expression of FES mRNA levels as determined by RT-qPCR. Values are normalized to the mean RNA level of normal melanocytes, which was set to 1. Error bars show mean ± SD (n = 2). The middle panel shows Western blot analysis of FES. Actin served as a loading control. The bottom panel shows methylation profile of short-term melanoma cultures and normal melanocytes as determined by bisulfite sequencing of 20 CpG sites located at positions ranging from –72 to +115 from the FES′ TSS. BRAFV600E (B) and NRASQ61K,L,R (N) mutational status is indicated on top of the sample name. (C) Expression of FES in MM031 cell culture after treatment with demethylating agent decitabine or its vehicle. The upper panel shows FES mRNA levels assessed by qRT-PCR. Western blot analysis in the 2 lower panels shows FES protein levels. GAPDH served as a loading control.

Further inspection of the RNA-seq data from the TCGA cohort revealed that FES expression levels were low (below the mean) in about 40% of these clinical samples (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 8A). Notably, there was no bias for any specific common mutational event (i.e., BRAF versus NRAS mutations) to occur in these selected samples (Supplemental Figure 8B). Interestingly, low mRNA abundance significantly correlated with poor prognosis (P = 0.0456; Supplemental Figure 8C). To further validate and extend these results, we assessed FES mRNA levels by RT-qPCR in 8 normal human primary melanocyte cultures (NHME), 12 short-term melanoma cultures, and 23 melanoma cell lines (38). Whereas high levels of FES were detected in NHME cultures, FES mRNA levels were lower in most melanoma cultures (Figure 3B, Supplemental Figure 7A, and Supplemental Figure 8D). Western blotting analysis confirmed that the decrease in mRNA levels was correlated with a concomitant decrease in FES protein levels (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 8E).

To further confirm this finding, the CpG DNA methylation status of the region flanking the FES′ TSS was assessed by bisulfite sequencing in primary melanocytes and short-term (Figure 3B) and long-term (Supplemental Figure 8E) melanoma cultures. Little to no methylation was detected in primary melanocytes, which expressed high levels of FES. In contrast, the levels of CpG DNA methylation in human melanoma cultures were generally higher than in melanocytes and largely inversely correlated with FES mRNA abundance. Moreover, FES expression could be restored upon exposure of melanoma cells to 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine (5-aza-dC, decitabine), which inhibits CpG methylation (Figure 3C).

Notably, in silico inspection of the human melanoma TCGA data indicated that the FES locus was not more frequently targeted by mutations than occurring by chance (MutSig 2CV, q = 1). Only a few missense mutations were identified (8 mutations from 278 patients from the TCGA cohort; 2.9%), and although 2 of these mutations affected residues located in the kinase domain (Supplemental Figure 8F), these residues were not conserved and the mutations are not predicted to affect the kinase activity, according to Meta-SNP (http://snps.biofold.org/meta-snp/) and PredictSNP2 (http://loschmidt.chemi.muni.cz/predictsnp2/; ref. 39). Together, these data indicate that cytosine methylation, rather than inactivating mutations, is a common mechanism of FES silencing in human melanoma.

The observation that FES is expressed in NHME was both new and, to some extent, surprising. Importantly, FES protein expression was readily detected by IHC in melanocytes from normal human skin, ruling out the possibility that the high levels of expression detected in NHME cultures was an artifact of in vitro culturing. Whereas FES expression was also elevated in all benign nevi examined, FES immunoreactivity varied from high/medium (FES positive) to very low/undetectable (FES negative) in various cutaneous melanoma samples included in an initial survey study (Figure 4A). Interestingly, in FES-positive samples, there was a tendency toward decreased immunoreactivity in the dermal invasive melanoma cells compared with the noninvasive epidermal component (Figure 4A). Consistently, an anticorrelation between FES mRNA levels and thickness according to Breslow (https://xenabrowser.net) was observed in the TCGA clinical samples (Supplemental Figure 8G).

Figure 4 Low FES expression defines a subset of human melanoma with poor prognosis. (A) Representative pictures of FES staining in human cutaneous melanoma samples. Left panel shows FES staining in normal human skin; the inset shows a zoom-in view of a melanocyte residing in the basal layer of the epidermis. The three panels on the right show representative photographs of FES-positive and FES-negative melanoma cases. The photograph on the far right depicts the difference in the intensity of FES staining within melanoma. The epidermal layer (E) showed more intense staining compared with the dermal skin layer (D). Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Kaplan-Meier curve of FES-positive versus FES-negative cases determined from FES staining on a tissue microarray containing 176 human metastatic melanoma samples. The survival time represents the time from the diagnosis of primary melanoma until the melanoma-related death of the patient. Statistical significance was determined by the Mantel-Cox test (α = 5.000%).

To further survey FES protein expression in a larger cohort of biospecimens, 2 tissue micro-arrays (TMAs) from UZ Leuven (40) and 3 commercially available TMAs (ME1004d + ME2081 + ME2082b) containing collectively 27 benign nevi, 219 primary melanomas, and 221 metastatic melanomas were examined. The majority of nevi (85%) were positive for FES, whereas 39% of primary melanomas and 23% of metastatic melanomas expressed very low/undetectable FES levels. Two of the TMAs were annotated with survival outcomes and comprised 687 evaluable cores, corresponding to 176 melanomas, 40 of which were primary and 136 metastatic. Of the evaluable melanomas, 138 melanomas (75%) were positive (high/medium) and 38 (21%) were negative (low/undetectable) for FES. A statistically meaningful association was observed between FES protein levels and survival. Patients with low/undetectable levels of FES showed a significantly shorter survival than patients with high/medium FES protein expression (log-rank test: P = 0.0054, Figure 4B).

Importantly, whereas restoration of FES expression in 2 FES-negative melanoma cell lines (MeWo and 501 Mel) only minimally affected the proliferative capacity of these cells in optimal growth conditions, it did drastically decrease the ability of MeWo (and to a lesser extent 501 Mel) to form colonies when plated at low density and to support anchorage-independent growth in soft agar (Figure 5, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 9). Moreover, FES expression dramatically decreased the ability of MeWo to form tumors when injected into immune-compromised mice (Figure 5D). Importantly, FES-dependent growth inhibition was dependent on the integrity of its kinase domain, as reintroduction of a FES kinase–dead mutant (K590E; ref. 41) did not affect the growth of MeWo melanoma cells (Figure 5, E–G). Together, these observations are consistent with a tumor-suppressor role for FES in human melanoma that depends on its kinase activity.

Figure 5 FES reexpression decreases cell proliferation in vitro and in vivo in a kinase-dependent manner. (A) Western blot analysis of FES in MeWo cell line with overexpression of FES. Actin served as a loading control. (B) Clonogenic assay of MeWo cells with and without expression of exogenous FES. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM (n = 4 biological replicates per group). (C) Soft agar assay of MeWo cells with and without expression of exogenous FES. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM (n = 3 biological replicates per group). (D) Mice (n = 9) were injected with 1 × 106 MeWo cells to the left or MeWo cells expressing exogenous FES to the right side of the body. The tumor volume was measured every 3 to 4 days up to day 24. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM (n = 9 biological replicates per group). (E) Schematic indicating the location of the FES kinase-dead mutation. F-B, F-BAR domain. (F) Western blot analysis of doxycycline-induced expression of WT or mutant FES in MeWo cell line. Vinculin served as a loading control. (G) Clonogenic assay of MeWo cells expressing WT or mutant FES. Quantification of the assay measured as the percentage of area covered is shown in the graph on the right. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM (n = 3 biological replicates per group). Statistical significance was determined by unpaired 2-sided t test (B, G) and 2-way ANOVA (C, D).

Fes deficiency promotes the progression of BRAFV600E-induced murine melanoma. Together, the above data raise the possibility that FES may function as a tumor suppressor in melanoma. In order to directly test this possibility, we combined a Fes-null allele (42) with the Tyr-CreERT2 BrafCA/+ alleles. The BrafCA/+ allele enables tamoxifen-inducible expression of the constitutively active BRAFV600E mutation. We initiated tumorigenesis in Tyr-CreERT2/° BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl Fes+/+ (Fes WT) and Tyr-CreERT2/° BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl Fes–/– (Fes KO) animals by tamoxifen exposure on the back skin or tail. Macroscopic examination of the melanoma lesions after tumor induction revealed acceleration of tumor growth on the Fes-deficient background (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Accordingly, Fes loss led to a significant reduction in tumor latency and significantly reduced overall survival (Figure 6C). Notably, Fes loss also led to a significant decrease in tumor latency and overall survival on the BrafCA/+ Ink4a–/– background, which is far less penetrant than the BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl background (Figure 6D). Histological analyses confirmed that the dissected tumors were of melanocytic origin and stained positive for the melanoma marker S100 (Figure 6E and data not shown). A significant increase in the proliferation index and in the number of cells positive for the cell proliferation marker Ki67 in BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl Fes KO, as compared with WT, tumors (Figure 6, E and F) indicated that Fes loss drives tumor progression, at least in part, by promoting an increase in melanoma cell proliferation. Together, these data establish Fes as a suppressor of BRAFV600E-driven melanomagenesis in mice.

Figure 6 Fes loss accelerates progression of BRAFV600E-driven, PTEN-deficient, or INK4a-deficient melanoma. (A) Representative photographs of Tyr-CreERT2 BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl mice either Fes+/+ or Fes–/– at days 27 and 41 after topical treatment of the back skin with 5 mM 4-HT. (B) Box plot shows the tumor volume measured at day 40 after 4-HT exposure of Fes+/+ (n = 13) or Fes–/– (n = 10). (C) Kaplan-Meier analysis of Fes+/+ (n = 13) and Fes–/– (n = 15) mice on a Tyr-CreERT2 BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl background. (D) Kaplan-Meier analysis of Fes+/+ (n = 7) and Fes–/– (n = 18) mice on a Tyr-CreERT2 BrafCA/+ Ink4a–/– background. (E) IHC of S100 melanoma and Ki67 proliferation markers in Tyr-CreERT2 BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl melanomas that were WT or KO for Fes. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Proliferative index of Fes+/+ (n = 8) or Fes–/– (n = 10) melanomas from E determined by counting Ki67+ nuclei within the tumor. Statistical significance was determined using the Mann-Whitney U test (B and F) or the Mantel-Cox test (C and D). Box boundaries, 25th and 75th percentiles; whiskers, minimum and maximum; center line, median (B and F).

To gain insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying Fes’ tumor-suppressor function, we profiled the transcriptome of Tyr-CreERT2/° BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl Fes+/+ and Tyr-CreERT2/° BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl Fes–/– melanoma lesions (n = 5 per group) by RNA-seq. Differential gene expression analysis showed enrichment for signatures associated with increased Wnt signaling (P = 3.77 × 10–3) and cell proliferation (P = 7.51 × 10–3) among the upregulated genes and immune response among the downregulated genes (P = 3.51 × 10–27; Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Table 8). Previous reports indicated that active β-catenin signaling in melanoma is associated with increased cell proliferation and more aggressive disease (17). Moreover, tumor-intrinsic β-catenin activation dominantly excludes T cell infiltration into the melanoma tumor microenvironment (43). An increase in β-catenin signaling may therefore, at least partly, drive both the increased cell proliferation gene expression signature and, indirectly, the downregulation of genes linked to immune response.

Figure 7 Wnt signaling is exacerbated in Fes-null mouse melanomas. (A) Heat map showing differential gene expression in melanoma lesions from Tyr-CreERT2 BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl mice either Fes+/+ or Fes–/– (n = 5 biological replicates per group). The 198 downregulated genes and the 96 upregulated genes (P < 0.05) are indicated in blue and red, respectively. (B) Network of genes upregulated in Fes–/– tumors and involved in regulation of cell proliferation. Direct β-catenin targets are indicated by arrows. (C) Western blot analysis of FES, β-catenin, and E-cadherin protein levels in Fes+/+ or Fes–/– melanoma lesions. Vinculin and GAPDH served as loading controls. (D) Quantification of β-catenin levels from C. (E) IHC of β-catenin in Fes+/+ and Fes–/– melanomas. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Quantification of β-catenin–positive nuclei in Fes+/+ (n = 8) and Fes–/– (n = 8) melanomas. Box boundaries, 25th and 75th percentiles; whiskers, minimum and maximum; center line, median (D and F). Statistical significance was determined using the Mann-Whitney U test (F).

Total β-catenin protein levels were not significantly higher in Fes KO tumors. Similarly, mRNA expression levels of the gene encoding β-catenin (Ctnnb1) were not affected by Fes loss (Supplemental Figure 10C). Consistent with elevated β-catenin signaling, however, a clear accumulation of nuclear β-catenin was observed in Fes-deficient lesions (Figure 7, C–F). In contrast, levels of p-Erk, p-Akt (Ser-473), and p-STAT3 were comparable in Fes WT and KO melanoma lesions, indicating that MAPK, PI3K, and JAK-STAT signaling were, by and large, not affected by Fes loss (data not shown).

Expression of many melanocytic pigmentation genes is controlled by the melanocyte-specific isoform of melanogenesis-associated transcription factor (MITF), MITF-M, which is a downstream target of β-catenin signaling (44, 45). Enhanced β-catenin signaling in melanoma is therefore often accompanied by an MITF-M–dependent increase in melanocytic differentiation markers (17). Consistently, increased MITF-M protein levels and upregulation of MITF target genes, such as Trp1, Trp2, and Tyr, were observed in Fes KO melanoma lesions (Supplemental Figure 10, D and E). An increase in the cell differentiation gene expression signature (P = 5.82 × 10–3) was also apparent in the Fes KO lesions (Figure 7A). Finally, consistent with an increase in expression of melanocytic pigmentation genes, Fes KO melanoma lesions were more pigmented than their Fes WT counterparts (Supplemental Figure 10F and data not shown). Together, these results establish a clear genetic link between FES and melanoma progression and indicate that FES dampens tumor progression, at least in part, by decreasing β-catenin activation.