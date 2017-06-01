Comparative oncogenomics identifies tyrosine kinase FES as a tumor suppressor in melanoma

Research ArticleGeneticsOncology Free access | 10.1172/JCI91291
1Laboratory for Molecular Cancer Biology, Center for Cancer Biology, Vlaams Instituut voor Biotechnologie (VIB), Leuven, Belgium.
2Laboratory for Molecular Cancer Biology, Department of Oncology, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.
3INSERM, Aix Marseille University, CNRS, Institut Paoli-Calmettes, CRCM, Equipe Labellisée Ligue Contre le Cancer, Marseille, France.
4Laboratory for Translational Genetics, Center for Cancer Biology, VIB, Leuven, Belgium.
5Laboratory for Translational Genetics, and
6Laboratory of Computational Biology, Department of Human Genetics, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.
7Laboratory of Computational Biology, and
8Mouse Histopathology Core Facility, VIB Center for Brain & Disease Research, Leuven, Belgium.
9Centre Méditerranéen de Médecine Moléculaire (C3M), INSERM, U1065, Université Côte d’Azur, Nice, France.
10Laboratory of Translational Cell and Tissue Research, Department of Pathology, KU Leuven and UZ Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.
Address correspondence to: Diether Lambrechts, O&N IV Herestraat 49/Box 912, 3000 Leuven, Belgium. Phone: 32.16.37.32.09; E-mail: diether.lambrechts@kuleuven.vib.be. Or to: Paulo De Sepulveda, CRCM – Inserm, 27 Bd Leï Roure, 13009 Marseille, France. Phone: 33.4.86977285; E-mail: sepulveda@inserm.fr. Or to: Jean-Christophe Marine, O&N IV Herestraat 49/Box 602, 3000 Leuven, Belgium. Phone: 32.16.33.03.68; Phone: jeanchristophe.marine@kuleuven.vib.be.
Authorship note: M. Olvedy, J.C. Tisserand, and F. Luciani are co–first authors. D. Lambrechts, P. De Sepulveda, and J.C. Marine are co–senior authors.
Find articles by Olvedy, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published May 2, 2017 - More info
Identification and functional validation of oncogenic drivers are essential steps toward advancing cancer precision medicine. Here, we have presented a comprehensive analysis of the somatic genomic landscape of the widely used BRAFV600E- and NRASQ61K-driven mouse models of melanoma. By integrating the data with publically available genomic, epigenomic, and transcriptomic information from human clinical samples, we confirmed the importance of several genes and pathways previously implicated in human melanoma, including the tumor-suppressor genes phosphatase and tensin homolog (PTEN), cyclin dependent kinase inhibitor 2A (CDKN2A), LKB1, and others. Importantly, this approach also identified additional putative melanoma drivers with prognostic and therapeutic relevance. Surprisingly, one of these genes encodes the tyrosine kinase FES. Whereas FES is highly expressed in normal human melanocytes, FES expression is strongly decreased in over 30% of human melanomas. This downregulation correlates with poor overall survival. Correspondingly, engineered deletion of Fes accelerated tumor progression in a BRAFV600E-driven mouse model of melanoma. Together, these data implicate FES as a driver of melanoma progression and demonstrate the potential of cross-species oncogenomic approaches combined with mouse modeling to uncover impactful mutations and oncogenic driver alleles with clinical importance in the treatment of human cancer.
Genome-wide scans and resequencing efforts have recently revealed hundreds of recurrent copy-number alterations (CNAs) and point mutations across diverse human cancers. However, genomic instability and heterogeneity of human tumors impedes a straightforward cataloguing of cancer-causing genes and of possible therapeutic targets. Strategies enabling the distinction of causal genetic alterations (drivers) from bystander genomic noise (passengers) are needed to facilitate the discovery of genes that drive oncogenesis. Although several approaches have recently been described, the statistical power of these approaches depends on very large sample numbers (1). Another major limitation of human cancer-genome characterization studies is the lack of rigorous in vivo functional validation. Studies that include functional data invariably rely upon transfection studies in cultured cells, which lack many hallmarks of naturally arising tumors (2). There is therefore the pressing need to combine comparative oncogenomic approaches with in vivo cancer models to identify and validate new bona fide cancer genes/pathways that drive cancer progression and/or metastasis.
Malignant melanoma is one of the most aggressive and treatment-resistant human cancers. Improvement of clinical outcomes for this disease remains a major challenge. Despite the recent developments in melanoma therapies, most of the patients with metastatic melanoma still succumb to their disease (3). The molecular genetics of melanoma, and in particular how specific genomic and nongenomic (epigenetic) alterations interact to produce its aggressive/metastatic characteristics, remain poorly understood. This lack of knowledge has been a major barrier to rational development of effective therapeutics and prognostic diagnostics for melanoma patients. One confounding factor of discriminating drivers in human melanoma is the particularly high background mutation burden due to UV mutagenesis (4).
Substantial progress in our understanding of the etiologies and genetic underpinnings of melanoma has nevertheless been made and has led to promising results in trials of targeted therapies for this disease. A key advance was the discovery of the recurrent somatic mutations in the gene encoding the BRAF serine-threonine kinase, the BRAFV600E mutation being the most common, in about 50% of patients (5). Large single-center studies, meta-analyses, and whole-exome sequencing (WES) efforts have subsequently confirmed that BRAFV600E mutations are among the most common activating genetic events detected in cutaneous melanomas (4, 6–8). Accordingly, mice engineered to express BRAFV600E in melanocytes develop melanoma at a median latency of 12.6 months (9). This mutation overactivates the MAPK/ERK signaling pathway, leading to melanocytic hyperproliferation (10). Importantly, BRAFV600E-mutant melanomas are addicted to this oncogenic driver mutation and targeted therapies against the BRAFV600E-activated oncogene have demonstrated very effective antitumor responses in patients (11, 12). Activation of the MAPK signaling pathway in about 20% of cutaneous melanoma is a consequence of NRAS mutations (6), and melanocyte-specific expression of NRASQ61K drives melanoma formation in mice (13).
Both BRAFV600E- and NRASQ61K-driven mouse melanoma lesions recapitulate many histopathological features that are seen in subsets of human melanomas (9, 13–15). The long latency in these models (>10 months) indicates that additional genomic alterations are required for tumor progression. Loss-of-function mutations in phosphatase and tensin homolog (PTEN), cyclin dependent kinase inhibitor 2A (CDKN2A), or cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor 2A (INK4A) and transformation related protein 53 (TRP53), events that are frequently observed in human melanoma (16), have been shown to increase the penetrance and reduce the latency of these BRAFV600E- and/or NRASQ61K-driven mouse melanoma lesions (13, 14, 17–20). Importantly, since these melanoma lesions develop in the absence of UV exposure, the background mutation frequency is likely to be dramatically reduced. We therefore hypothesized that these models are well suited for a comparative cancer genome study aimed at identifying genetic events that drive melanoma initiation and progression in cooperation with oncogenic BRAF and NRAS and, importantly, validating their relevance in the appropriate in vivo context.
Low mutation burden in murine melanoma. In an effort to identify novel melanoma drivers, BRAFV600E- and NRASQ61K-driven spontaneous cutaneous melanoma mouse lesions were subjected to WES at an average coverage depth of ×60 (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91291DS1). BRAFV600E-driven lesions lacking p16INK4A (thereafter referred to as INK4A) in the melanocyte lineage (Tyr-CreERT2/° BrafLSL–V600E/+ Ink4a–/– mice) and NRASQ61K–melanoma lacking both Trp53 alleles (Trp53-null) in the melanocyte lineage (Tyr-Cre Tyr-NrasQ61K/° Trp53fl/fl mice) were also analyzed (21, 22). Note that although the loss of these tumor suppressors accelerated melanomagenesis, frank cutaneous melanoma lesions only appeared on average after 57 weeks in the absence of Ink4a and after 30 weeks on the Trp53-null background. In total, 8 BRAFV600E-driven (2 of which originated from the same mouse) and 4 NRASQ61K-driven melanoma lesions were sequenced (Supplemental Figure 1A). We also sequenced matching germline DNA from each intercross (4 Tyr-CreERT2/° BrafLSL–V600E/+ Ink4a–/–, 2 Tyr-NrasQ61K/° and 2 Tyr-Cre Tyr-NrasQ61K/° Trp53fl/fl) at an average coverage depth of ×60. We identified all somatic variants in these 12 melanoma lesions using an established pipeline that had been previously used to reliably identify a large number of carcinogen-induced somatic mutations in mouse squamous cell carcinomas (23).
Strikingly, somatic variants were rare in all lesions, with an average of 1.33 missense mutations per lesion (Supplemental Figure 1A). In total, 16 mutations were identified and independently validated using an orthogonal genotyping method. Notably, loss of Trp53 did not significantly increase the number of missense mutations (Supplemental Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 2). Likewise, we identified and independently validated only 1 single indel across all 12 lesions. This indel caused a frameshift deletion in Fbxw22 and is predicted to cause a loss-of-function phenotype (Supplemental Figure 1A). The number of missense mutations in each lesion was significantly lower than in sun-exposed human melanoma (8). Similarly to non–sun-exposed human melanoma (8), we failed to identify a specific mutational signature or mutational bias (Supplemental Figure 1B), due to low mutation burden.
Consistent with the low mutation burden, we identified only 1 recurrent missense mutation in A230050P20Rik. However, this mutation was found in 2 different tumors isolated from the same mouse, indicating that these lesions are likely to be clonally related as opposed to being driven by an independent recurrent event. None of the missense mutations were found in genes that are known to be significantly (q ≤ 0.05) mutated in human melanoma according to MutSig2CV analysis (Broad Institute TCGA Genome Data Analysis Center – 2016: Mutation Analysis; MutSig2CV v3.1). Nevertheless, in the cohort of human melanomas from TCGA (n = 290), 4 out of 14 orthologous genes were recurrently mutated and 8 harbored protein-inactivating mutations such as nonsense or splice-site mutations or frameshift deletions (Supplemental Table 2).
Recurrent CNAs in murine melanomas. To assess the role of chromosomal aberrations in BRAFV600E- and NRASQ61K-driven melanomas, whole-genome shallow sequencing (WGSS) was performed and the landscape of somatic CNAs was established based on read depth. In total we sequenced 70 primary melanoma lesions (Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1) derived from 35 BRAFV600E- and 35 NRASQ61K-mutant mice. Among the BRAFV600E-driven melanoma lesions, 7 were engineered to lack Ink4a, 6 had conditional deletion of Pten (14), 6 were knockouts for Cdkn2a locus, and 10 carried a Trp53R172H mutation frequently observed in UV-exposed human melanoma (19, 24). Of the NRASQ61K-driven lesions, 5 had deletion in Ink4a, 5 had deletion of the full Cdkn2a locus, and 16 carried conditional deletion in at least 1 of the Trp53 alleles.
Landscape of CNAs in genetically induced murine melanomas. Heat map of CNAs in 70 BRAFV600E- and NRASQ61K-driven murine melanomas. The genetic background of each sample is color coded based on the legend provided at the bottom of the panel. The copy-number gains and losses are depicted in red and blue, respectively. Chromosome numbers are shown on the x axis. The total number of CNAs (focal and broad) is shown on the right panel.
Chromosomal aberrations — both in terms of whole-chromosomal (broad) and focal CNAs — were significantly higher in NRASQ61K- than in BRAFV600E-driven tumors (Supplemental Figure 2A). Nevertheless, GISTIC (https://software.broadinstitute.org/software/cprg/?q=node/31) identified recurrently deleted regions in BRAFV600E-driven melanoma, encompassing well-established tumor-suppressor genes, including Cdkn2a and Cdkn2b (11%; q = 1.76 × 10–1) and Pten (26%; q = 4.20 × 10–2) as well as Trp53 and Nf1 (14%, q = 3.40 × 10–2; Figure 2, A–D, and Supplemental Table 3 for an overview of all recurrently deleted loci). Whereas chromosome 12 (harboring, among other tumor suppressors, p27Kip1) and chromosome 19 (harboring Pten) were significantly deleted (17%, q = 2.80 × 10–5 and 17%, q = 2.80 × 10–5, respectively), amplification of chromosome 6, which contains Kras and c-Raf, was frequently observed (23%, q = 2.73 × 10–9; Figure 2A).
GISTIC analysis of recurrent genetic alterations in murine melanomas. Recurrent focal and whole-chromosomal amplification and deletion in BRAFV600E-driven lesions (A; n = 35); NRASQ61K-driven, Trp53 WT lesions (B; n = 19); NRASQ61K-driven, Trp53 heterozygous or homozygous null lesions (C; n = 16); and all samples combined (D; n = 70). Recurrent deletions and amplifications are shown in red and blue, respectively. The green dashed lines in all panels indicate the set significance threshold of 0.25. Genes of interest are listed next to focal gains and losses, and the numbers of protein-coding genes in the peak of the CNA are shown in parentheses.
In addition to few other recurrent focal CNAs (Supplemental Table 3), GISTIC identified 3 distinct regions located next to one another on chromosome 6, which are recurrently amplified in NRASQ61K-driven lesions (Figure 2, B and D, and Supplemental Table 3 and 4). One of these regions encompasses 31 genes, including Braf (68%, q = 1.05 × 10–16). The adjacent region contains 72 genes, including Smo (68%, q = 5.50 × 10–19), which encodes a key transducer of hedgehog (Hh) signaling (25), and the third region did not carry any known or predicted oncogenes. The Braf-containing region was no longer significantly amplified when all lesions, including the BRAFV600E-driven melanoma, were included in GISTIC, indicating that this particular focal event specifically occurs on an NRASQ61K-mutant background. Notably, none of these 3 regions were amplified in NRASQ61K lesions that carried inactivating mutations within the Trp53 locus, indicating the loss of p53 alleviates the need for these focal amplification events. In contrast, 2 focal losses on chromosome 8 (13%, q = 1.03 × 10–1), encompassing a single gene (Csmd1), and chromosome 14 (25%, q = 1.21 × 10–2), encompassing 24 genes, were only observed in Trp53-null NRASQ61K lesions (Figure 2C). Interestingly, Csmd1 is a tumor suppressor frequently deleted and mutated in human melanoma and is commonly lost in many other tumor types (26). Overall, these data indicate that broad and focal CNAs are likely to influence the progression of BRAFV600E- and NRASQ61K-driven tumors by affecting regions harboring established and novel putative cancer genes.
Whole-chromosome aberrations, and in particular losses (of chromosomes 1, 3, 7, 10, 11, 12, 18, and 19), were especially frequent in samples carrying conditional deletion in one or both Trp53 alleles (Figure 1 and Figure 2C, Supplemental Figure 2C, Supplemental Figure 3A, and Supplemental Table 5). Importantly, quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis revealed that Trp53 mRNA levels in all Trp53 heterozygous lesions were comparable to those seen in Trp53-null lesions, indicating that all 4 heterozygous lesions underwent Trp53 loss of heterozygosity (LOH) (Supplemental Figure 4A). These data indicate that there is a selective pressure for p53 loss of function on this background and that p53 deficiency promotes aneuploidy in skin melanoma. A similar phenomenon was recently described for nonmelanoma skin cancer (23) and was also observed in mouse liver cancers in which the p53 pathway was functionally inactivated (Supplemental Figure 4B). Interestingly, comparing the results from GISTIC of different tumor types — including data from murine SCLCs (27) and cutaneous SCCs (23) — indicated that the recurrent broad alterations are cancer-type specific (Supplemental Figure 4C). For instance, whereas loss of chromosome 19 (harboring Pten) was commonly seen in all tumor types, except liver carcinoma, amplification of chromosome 4 or loss of chromosome 9 was a very frequent event only in mouse small cell lung cancers (mSCLCs) and nonmelanoma skin carcinomas, respectively. Similarly, recurrent loss of chromosome 10 was only observed in mouse melanoma.
Comparative genomics identifies putative melanoma drivers. GISTIC indicated that some of the focal and broad alterations described above occurred more frequently than expected by chance, suggesting that these events provide selective advantage during tumor progression and may therefore involve key cancer (and/or melanoma) genes. Importantly, these events are of potential clinical relevance in human melanoma, as a significant overlap between orthologous genes located on broad CNAs in human and murine melanoma was observed (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). To begin cross-species analysis of human cancer and murine melanoma genomes, we compiled a list of genes located in chromosomal regions (both focal and broad CNAs) that are recurrently and specifically deleted in mouse melanoma lesions (n = 5204 genes) and searched for evidence of (epi)genetic alterations and/or deregulation of expression of their human orthologues in the melanoma clinical samples from the TCGA cohort (see Methods for a detailed description of the pipeline). 1250 orthologues exhibited (focal or broad) CN loss with significant association between CN and RNA abundance (FDR ≤ 0.01). Single-nucleotide alterations (SNAs) were identified in 17 genes, and the promoter region of 396 genes exhibited evidence of DNA hypermethylation, an epigenetic mark that typically associates with repression of transcription (28, 29). Importantly, 30 of these genes had already been enlisted into various tumor-suppressor gene (TSG) databases, including UniProt (http://www.uniprot.org/) and that referenced by Vogelstein et al. (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 6; ref. 30). Webgestalt (http://webgestalt.org/option.php), KEGG (http://www.genome.jp/kegg/genes.html), GeneSetDB (http://genesetdb.auckland.ac.nz/haeremai.html), and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) (QIAGEN) revealed a significant enrichment in genes implicated in pathways known to play important roles in melanomagenesis such as TGF-β (Padj = 4.7 × 10–5), Wnt/β-catenin (Padj. = 1.1 × 10–5), the MAPK signaling pathway (Padj. = 5.5 × 10–5), Hh (Padj = 2.4 × 10–2) and p53 signaling (Padj = 1.3 × 10–3), and biological processes regulating the cell cycle (Padj. = 2.0 × 10–9), apoptosis (Padj. = 2.0 × 10–9), and cell movement (Padj. = 3.0 × 10–10). IPA also indicated that the majority of these genes (23 out of 30, 76%) have multiple biological functional connections, indicating that this list is enriched for alterations/mutations affecting functionally interacting proteins (Supplemental Figure 6 and Supplemental Table 7).
Comparative genomics identifies putative melanoma TSGs
Strikingly, virtually all of the genes validated as tumor suppressors in the BRAFV600E- and/or NRASQ61K-driven melanoma mouse models, namely Pten, Cdkn2b, Nf1, Trp53, and Stk11, were among the 30 selected genes (Table 1; ref. 14, 31–34). Sporadic mutations and/or downregulation of expression of APC (35) and PDCD4 (36) in human melanoma have also been described. Interestingly, one of these genes was the well-established negative regulator of the Hh signaling pathway, Sufu. Notably, Kctd11, another negative modulator of this pathway, was present among the 30 putative melanoma TSGs that have not been previously linked to melanomagenesis (Table 1). These data, together with the identification of Smo in a focally and recurrently amplified region of the mouse melanoma genome (Figure 2B), indicate that increased Hh signaling may contribute to melanomagenesis.
Importantly, further in silico analysis of the RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) data set from the melanoma TCGA cohort revealed significant clinical associations between the RNA abundance of 9 (out of 30) genes and patient survival (P < 0.1; Table 1 and Supplemental Table 6, ref. 37). Only one of these genes (i.e., PTEN) has been previously linked to melanoma. Together, these analyses identified a series of new likely drivers and progression pathways with clinical importance in human melanoma.
A tumor-suppressor function for FES in human melanoma. Given that the central aim of this study was the identification of new melanoma drivers with clinical relevance to the human disease, we focused our attention on the 8 above-described genes that have not been previously implicated in melanoma biology, namely NKX3-1, PRDM1, AGAP2, TNFAIP3, FES, KCTD11, RAP1A, and BCL10. Importantly, analysis of a microarray data set (38) identified KCTD11, FES, and TNFAIP3 as the only 3 genes that — similarly to PTEN — exhibited average lower levels of expression in a series of melanoma cell lines compared with various normal human melanocyte cultures (Supplemental Figure 7A). Interestingly, only one of these genes (FES) showed a robust inverse correlation between RNA abundance and DNA methylation levels in the vicinity of its transcription start site (TSS) (r = –0.7098, P < 0.0001; Supplemental Figure 7B). Importantly, whereas methylated CpG islands clustered at the 5′ end of FES, CpG islands located within the gene body were not methylated (Figure 3A). These data indicated that downregulation of FES expression in human melanoma may occur through a DNA methylation-dependent mechanism. Given that, in contrast to copy-number loss, epigenetic-dependent gene silencing can potentially be reversed using epigenetic drugs, we focused our attention on this particular putative TSG. Intriguingly, FES encodes a tyrosine kinase, a class of proteins best known for their potential protumorigenic, rather than tumor-suppressive, functions.
FES expression is regulated by promoter methylation in human melanomas. (A) Analysis of FES expression in 474 melanoma clinical samples from the TCGA cohort. The left panel shows FES mRNA levels ordered from the highest (red) to the lowest (green). The middle panel shows DNA methylation profile obtained from 19 array probes located in the CpG sites of FES. The schematic above shows a representation of the FES locus, with UTR regions in white and exons in black. CpG positions are shown as red stripes. The right panel depicts the copy number status of the FES locus split into cases that show loss (in blue) and gain (in red) and samples in which the CNA status of FES was not assessed (in gray). (B) FES expression in short-term melanoma cultures (MM) and 3 normal melanocyte cultures (NM). Upper graph shows expression of FES mRNA levels as determined by RT-qPCR. Values are normalized to the mean RNA level of normal melanocytes, which was set to 1. Error bars show mean ± SD (n = 2). The middle panel shows Western blot analysis of FES. Actin served as a loading control. The bottom panel shows methylation profile of short-term melanoma cultures and normal melanocytes as determined by bisulfite sequencing of 20 CpG sites located at positions ranging from –72 to +115 from the FES′ TSS. BRAFV600E (B) and NRASQ61K,L,R (N) mutational status is indicated on top of the sample name. (C) Expression of FES in MM031 cell culture after treatment with demethylating agent decitabine or its vehicle. The upper panel shows FES mRNA levels assessed by qRT-PCR. Western blot analysis in the 2 lower panels shows FES protein levels. GAPDH served as a loading control.
Further inspection of the RNA-seq data from the TCGA cohort revealed that FES expression levels were low (below the mean) in about 40% of these clinical samples (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 8A). Notably, there was no bias for any specific common mutational event (i.e., BRAF versus NRAS mutations) to occur in these selected samples (Supplemental Figure 8B). Interestingly, low mRNA abundance significantly correlated with poor prognosis (P = 0.0456; Supplemental Figure 8C). To further validate and extend these results, we assessed FES mRNA levels by RT-qPCR in 8 normal human primary melanocyte cultures (NHME), 12 short-term melanoma cultures, and 23 melanoma cell lines (38). Whereas high levels of FES were detected in NHME cultures, FES mRNA levels were lower in most melanoma cultures (Figure 3B, Supplemental Figure 7A, and Supplemental Figure 8D). Western blotting analysis confirmed that the decrease in mRNA levels was correlated with a concomitant decrease in FES protein levels (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 8E).
To further confirm this finding, the CpG DNA methylation status of the region flanking the FES′ TSS was assessed by bisulfite sequencing in primary melanocytes and short-term (Figure 3B) and long-term (Supplemental Figure 8E) melanoma cultures. Little to no methylation was detected in primary melanocytes, which expressed high levels of FES. In contrast, the levels of CpG DNA methylation in human melanoma cultures were generally higher than in melanocytes and largely inversely correlated with FES mRNA abundance. Moreover, FES expression could be restored upon exposure of melanoma cells to 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine (5-aza-dC, decitabine), which inhibits CpG methylation (Figure 3C).
Notably, in silico inspection of the human melanoma TCGA data indicated that the FES locus was not more frequently targeted by mutations than occurring by chance (MutSig 2CV, q = 1). Only a few missense mutations were identified (8 mutations from 278 patients from the TCGA cohort; 2.9%), and although 2 of these mutations affected residues located in the kinase domain (Supplemental Figure 8F), these residues were not conserved and the mutations are not predicted to affect the kinase activity, according to Meta-SNP (http://snps.biofold.org/meta-snp/) and PredictSNP2 (http://loschmidt.chemi.muni.cz/predictsnp2/; ref. 39). Together, these data indicate that cytosine methylation, rather than inactivating mutations, is a common mechanism of FES silencing in human melanoma.
The observation that FES is expressed in NHME was both new and, to some extent, surprising. Importantly, FES protein expression was readily detected by IHC in melanocytes from normal human skin, ruling out the possibility that the high levels of expression detected in NHME cultures was an artifact of in vitro culturing. Whereas FES expression was also elevated in all benign nevi examined, FES immunoreactivity varied from high/medium (FES positive) to very low/undetectable (FES negative) in various cutaneous melanoma samples included in an initial survey study (Figure 4A). Interestingly, in FES-positive samples, there was a tendency toward decreased immunoreactivity in the dermal invasive melanoma cells compared with the noninvasive epidermal component (Figure 4A). Consistently, an anticorrelation between FES mRNA levels and thickness according to Breslow (https://xenabrowser.net) was observed in the TCGA clinical samples (Supplemental Figure 8G).
Low FES expression defines a subset of human melanoma with poor prognosis. (A) Representative pictures of FES staining in human cutaneous melanoma samples. Left panel shows FES staining in normal human skin; the inset shows a zoom-in view of a melanocyte residing in the basal layer of the epidermis. The three panels on the right show representative photographs of FES-positive and FES-negative melanoma cases. The photograph on the far right depicts the difference in the intensity of FES staining within melanoma. The epidermal layer (E) showed more intense staining compared with the dermal skin layer (D). Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Kaplan-Meier curve of FES-positive versus FES-negative cases determined from FES staining on a tissue microarray containing 176 human metastatic melanoma samples. The survival time represents the time from the diagnosis of primary melanoma until the melanoma-related death of the patient. Statistical significance was determined by the Mantel-Cox test (α = 5.000%).
To further survey FES protein expression in a larger cohort of biospecimens, 2 tissue micro-arrays (TMAs) from UZ Leuven (40) and 3 commercially available TMAs (ME1004d + ME2081 + ME2082b) containing collectively 27 benign nevi, 219 primary melanomas, and 221 metastatic melanomas were examined. The majority of nevi (85%) were positive for FES, whereas 39% of primary melanomas and 23% of metastatic melanomas expressed very low/undetectable FES levels. Two of the TMAs were annotated with survival outcomes and comprised 687 evaluable cores, corresponding to 176 melanomas, 40 of which were primary and 136 metastatic. Of the evaluable melanomas, 138 melanomas (75%) were positive (high/medium) and 38 (21%) were negative (low/undetectable) for FES. A statistically meaningful association was observed between FES protein levels and survival. Patients with low/undetectable levels of FES showed a significantly shorter survival than patients with high/medium FES protein expression (log-rank test: P = 0.0054, Figure 4B).
Importantly, whereas restoration of FES expression in 2 FES-negative melanoma cell lines (MeWo and 501 Mel) only minimally affected the proliferative capacity of these cells in optimal growth conditions, it did drastically decrease the ability of MeWo (and to a lesser extent 501 Mel) to form colonies when plated at low density and to support anchorage-independent growth in soft agar (Figure 5, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 9). Moreover, FES expression dramatically decreased the ability of MeWo to form tumors when injected into immune-compromised mice (Figure 5D). Importantly, FES-dependent growth inhibition was dependent on the integrity of its kinase domain, as reintroduction of a FES kinase–dead mutant (K590E; ref. 41) did not affect the growth of MeWo melanoma cells (Figure 5, E–G). Together, these observations are consistent with a tumor-suppressor role for FES in human melanoma that depends on its kinase activity.
FES reexpression decreases cell proliferation in vitro and in vivo in a kinase-dependent manner. (A) Western blot analysis of FES in MeWo cell line with overexpression of FES. Actin served as a loading control. (B) Clonogenic assay of MeWo cells with and without expression of exogenous FES. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM (n = 4 biological replicates per group). (C) Soft agar assay of MeWo cells with and without expression of exogenous FES. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM (n = 3 biological replicates per group). (D) Mice (n = 9) were injected with 1 × 106 MeWo cells to the left or MeWo cells expressing exogenous FES to the right side of the body. The tumor volume was measured every 3 to 4 days up to day 24. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM (n = 9 biological replicates per group). (E) Schematic indicating the location of the FES kinase-dead mutation. F-B, F-BAR domain. (F) Western blot analysis of doxycycline-induced expression of WT or mutant FES in MeWo cell line. Vinculin served as a loading control. (G) Clonogenic assay of MeWo cells expressing WT or mutant FES. Quantification of the assay measured as the percentage of area covered is shown in the graph on the right. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM (n = 3 biological replicates per group). Statistical significance was determined by unpaired 2-sided t test (B, G) and 2-way ANOVA (C, D).
Fes deficiency promotes the progression of BRAFV600E-induced murine melanoma. Together, the above data raise the possibility that FES may function as a tumor suppressor in melanoma. In order to directly test this possibility, we combined a Fes-null allele (42) with the Tyr-CreERT2 BrafCA/+ alleles. The BrafCA/+ allele enables tamoxifen-inducible expression of the constitutively active BRAFV600E mutation. We initiated tumorigenesis in Tyr-CreERT2/° BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl Fes+/+ (Fes WT) and Tyr-CreERT2/° BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl Fes–/– (Fes KO) animals by tamoxifen exposure on the back skin or tail. Macroscopic examination of the melanoma lesions after tumor induction revealed acceleration of tumor growth on the Fes-deficient background (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Accordingly, Fes loss led to a significant reduction in tumor latency and significantly reduced overall survival (Figure 6C). Notably, Fes loss also led to a significant decrease in tumor latency and overall survival on the BrafCA/+ Ink4a–/– background, which is far less penetrant than the BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl background (Figure 6D). Histological analyses confirmed that the dissected tumors were of melanocytic origin and stained positive for the melanoma marker S100 (Figure 6E and data not shown). A significant increase in the proliferation index and in the number of cells positive for the cell proliferation marker Ki67 in BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl Fes KO, as compared with WT, tumors (Figure 6, E and F) indicated that Fes loss drives tumor progression, at least in part, by promoting an increase in melanoma cell proliferation. Together, these data establish Fes as a suppressor of BRAFV600E-driven melanomagenesis in mice.
Fes loss accelerates progression of BRAFV600E-driven, PTEN-deficient, or INK4a-deficient melanoma. (A) Representative photographs of Tyr-CreERT2 BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl mice either Fes+/+ or Fes–/– at days 27 and 41 after topical treatment of the back skin with 5 mM 4-HT. (B) Box plot shows the tumor volume measured at day 40 after 4-HT exposure of Fes+/+ (n = 13) or Fes–/– (n = 10). (C) Kaplan-Meier analysis of Fes+/+ (n = 13) and Fes–/– (n = 15) mice on a Tyr-CreERT2 BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl background. (D) Kaplan-Meier analysis of Fes+/+ (n = 7) and Fes–/– (n = 18) mice on a Tyr-CreERT2 BrafCA/+ Ink4a–/– background. (E) IHC of S100 melanoma and Ki67 proliferation markers in Tyr-CreERT2 BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl melanomas that were WT or KO for Fes. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Proliferative index of Fes+/+ (n = 8) or Fes–/– (n = 10) melanomas from E determined by counting Ki67+ nuclei within the tumor. Statistical significance was determined using the Mann-Whitney U test (B and F) or the Mantel-Cox test (C and D). Box boundaries, 25th and 75th percentiles; whiskers, minimum and maximum; center line, median (B and F).
To gain insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying Fes’ tumor-suppressor function, we profiled the transcriptome of Tyr-CreERT2/° BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl Fes+/+ and Tyr-CreERT2/° BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl Fes–/– melanoma lesions (n = 5 per group) by RNA-seq. Differential gene expression analysis showed enrichment for signatures associated with increased Wnt signaling (P = 3.77 × 10–3) and cell proliferation (P = 7.51 × 10–3) among the upregulated genes and immune response among the downregulated genes (P = 3.51 × 10–27; Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Table 8). Previous reports indicated that active β-catenin signaling in melanoma is associated with increased cell proliferation and more aggressive disease (17). Moreover, tumor-intrinsic β-catenin activation dominantly excludes T cell infiltration into the melanoma tumor microenvironment (43). An increase in β-catenin signaling may therefore, at least partly, drive both the increased cell proliferation gene expression signature and, indirectly, the downregulation of genes linked to immune response.
Wnt signaling is exacerbated in Fes-null mouse melanomas. (A) Heat map showing differential gene expression in melanoma lesions from Tyr-CreERT2 BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl mice either Fes+/+ or Fes–/– (n = 5 biological replicates per group). The 198 downregulated genes and the 96 upregulated genes (P < 0.05) are indicated in blue and red, respectively. (B) Network of genes upregulated in Fes–/– tumors and involved in regulation of cell proliferation. Direct β-catenin targets are indicated by arrows. (C) Western blot analysis of FES, β-catenin, and E-cadherin protein levels in Fes+/+ or Fes–/– melanoma lesions. Vinculin and GAPDH served as loading controls. (D) Quantification of β-catenin levels from C. (E) IHC of β-catenin in Fes+/+ and Fes–/– melanomas. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Quantification of β-catenin–positive nuclei in Fes+/+ (n = 8) and Fes–/– (n = 8) melanomas. Box boundaries, 25th and 75th percentiles; whiskers, minimum and maximum; center line, median (D and F). Statistical significance was determined using the Mann-Whitney U test (F).
Total β-catenin protein levels were not significantly higher in Fes KO tumors. Similarly, mRNA expression levels of the gene encoding β-catenin (Ctnnb1) were not affected by Fes loss (Supplemental Figure 10C). Consistent with elevated β-catenin signaling, however, a clear accumulation of nuclear β-catenin was observed in Fes-deficient lesions (Figure 7, C–F). In contrast, levels of p-Erk, p-Akt (Ser-473), and p-STAT3 were comparable in Fes WT and KO melanoma lesions, indicating that MAPK, PI3K, and JAK-STAT signaling were, by and large, not affected by Fes loss (data not shown).
Expression of many melanocytic pigmentation genes is controlled by the melanocyte-specific isoform of melanogenesis-associated transcription factor (MITF), MITF-M, which is a downstream target of β-catenin signaling (44, 45). Enhanced β-catenin signaling in melanoma is therefore often accompanied by an MITF-M–dependent increase in melanocytic differentiation markers (17). Consistently, increased MITF-M protein levels and upregulation of MITF target genes, such as Trp1, Trp2, and Tyr, were observed in Fes KO melanoma lesions (Supplemental Figure 10, D and E). An increase in the cell differentiation gene expression signature (P = 5.82 × 10–3) was also apparent in the Fes KO lesions (Figure 7A). Finally, consistent with an increase in expression of melanocytic pigmentation genes, Fes KO melanoma lesions were more pigmented than their Fes WT counterparts (Supplemental Figure 10F and data not shown). Together, these results establish a clear genetic link between FES and melanoma progression and indicate that FES dampens tumor progression, at least in part, by decreasing β-catenin activation.
Our study provides what we believe is the first comprehensive analysis of the genomic landscape of the widely used BRAFV600E- and/or NRASQ61K-driven mouse models of melanoma. This analysis provides important insights into the biology of these genetically engineered melanomas. Moreover, because of the reduced mutational noise compared with human melanoma, comparative genome analysis of these mouse lesions with their human counterparts and integration of these data with publically available epigenomic and transcriptomic data from human melanoma clinical samples allowed the identification of what we believe are previously unknown drivers of melanoma progression.
Our analysis reveals highly molded somatic melanoma mouse genomes with a very low somatic point mutation frequency and much fewer CNAs and structural rearrangements than their human counterparts. Notably, as previously observed in other p53-deficient mouse cancers, including lung (27), lymphoma (46), or nonmelanoma skin cancers (23), functional inactivation of p53 led to dramatic chromosomal rearrangements. Inactivation of p53 can therefore be used as a genetic trick to recapitulate the dramatic chromosomal rearrangements seen in human melanoma.
The majority of genomic alterations observed in the mouse lesions were focal and broad deletions, which are likely associated with loss of TSG function. This is only partly surprising, since the lesions were engineered to already express either one of the two most common melanoma oncogenes, namely BRAFV600E and NRASQ61K. Focusing on the recurrently deleted regions, a list of 30 putative melanoma tumor suppressors has been established through comparative oncogenomics analysis. A striking observation is that a majority of these genes are highly functionally linked, which further supports the notion that melanoma therapies should be directed against signaling pathways themselves rather than individually mutated genes and provide a rational explanation as to why only transient therapeutic responses to BRAFV600E inhibitors are observed in BRAF-mutated melanoma patients (12).
All melanoma TSGs validated genetically using mouse models, namely Pten, Cdkn2b, Nf1, Trp53, and Stk11 (also known as Lkb1), and several other genes previously linked to melanoma (i.e., Apc), were present in this list. Importantly, about 20 genes that have not been causally linked to melanoma were also identified, half of which have potential value in predicting human patient survival outcomes. This analysis therefore provides a rich resource of clinically relevant melanoma genes and a framework for further genomic validation of these genes as bona fide melanoma TSGs. In the context of the present study, we chose to validate one of these genes, Fes, by compound deletion in the autochthonous BRAFV600E-driven mouse melanoma model. Importantly, we provide genetic evidence that inactivation of Fes promotes melanoma progression and decreases survival of animals bearing BRAFV600E-expressing melanoma lesions. Together, these data illustrate the potential of this comparative and integrative genomic effort to identify acquired drivers of progression and dissect stepwise tumorigenesis.
FES was first described as the product of a viral oncogene (47) and has been implicated in growth and survival signaling in leukemia cell lines driven by oncogenic KIT and FLT3 receptors (48, 49). Despite these initial observations, there is to date no clear evidence that FES functions as an oncoprotein in human cancer. In contrast, large-scale sequencing of the tyrosine kinome in colorectal tumors identified FES as one of a few mutated genes (50). Although not conclusive, the loss-of-function nature of these mutations and in vitro assays using colorectal cancer cell lines raised the possibility that FES may instead function as a potential tumor suppressor (41, 51). Herein we provide clear evidence that FES functions as a TSG in both human and mouse melanoma. Consistent with this finding, an old study reported low levels of FES in a few human melanoma cell lines (52).
Protein kinases are often upregulated in cancer and are attractive therapeutic targets. However, protein kinases exert pleiotropic functions, such as increased survival, progression of the cell cycle, differentiation, adherence, or migration, that are dependent on the tissue and molecular environment of the cells. Ultimately, this implies a context-dependent functional role of specific kinases in cancer, i.e., oncogene or TSG function (53). Our data provide an additional example of a tyrosine kinase that acts as a tumor suppressor. Importantly, kinase inhibitors are now widely used in the clinic, including for the treatment of melanoma. Despite assertions on selectivity, most available inhibitors target multiple protein kinases in addition to the intended target (54). Considering the increasing list of kinases with putative TSG function, a comprehensive characterization of protein kinase function and kinase inhibitor selectivity profiling is essential for the proper management of these drugs in the clinic. Of note, FES is inhibited by ALK inhibitors (55) and several FDA-approved drugs such as the CDK1/2 inhibitor III, sunitinib, or bosutinib (56).
Whereas nuclear β-catenin, which reflects canonical Wnt pathway activation, is present in about 30% of human melanoma specimens (57), β-catenin-stabilizing mutations are only found in about 5% of the cases (43, 58, 59). The molecular mechanisms underlying such a frequent dysregulation of β-catenin localization and activation of function remain unclear (60). Interestingly, our data raise the possibility that epigenetic downregulation of FES transcription is one key mechanism that contributes to Wnt signaling activation in β-catenin WT melanomas. Our transcriptomic analysis indeed indicated that FES may function as a Wnt pathway inhibitor and, consistently, an increase in nuclear β-catenin levels was observed in Fes-deficient BRAFV600E-driven tumors. This observation is in line with the previously reported cooperativity between stabilized β-catenin and BRAFV600E in the formation of aggressive mouse melanomas (17). Note that since stabilized β-catenin also cooperates with activated NRAS in mouse melanoma development (61), it is possible and may be likely that loss of Fes may also accelerate melanomagenesis on the NRAS-mutant background; this remains to be tested experimentally. We also show herein that ectopic FES expression severely compromised the in vitro and in vivo growth of MeWo cells, which express WT β-catenin. In contrast, FES-induced growth inhibition was far less dramatic in 501 Mel cells, which carry a β-catenin-stabilizing mutation (59). Taken together, these data indicate that FES exerts its tumor-suppression function, at least partly, as an inhibitor of canonical WNT–β-catenin signaling. Although the molecular mechanism underlying FES-dependent inhibition of WNT signaling remains to be fully elucidated, our data indicate that FES modulates β-catenin cellular localization, rather than its stability, in a manner that depends on its kinase activity. Additional work is needed to determine whether FES affects β-catenin nuclear translocation indirectly or directly, by phosphorylating β-catenin itself.
Recurrent focal and broad amplifications in the mouse melanoma genomes were not as common as recurrent deletions. Broad amplifications of chromosome 6 were nevertheless significantly (q ≤ 0.25) recurrent in both BRAFV600E- and NRASQ61K-driven melanomas. In addition, 3 distinct recurrent focal amplifications, all located on chromosome 6, were also observed in NRASQ61K-driven melanomas. Notably, one of them contained the Braf gene, which indicates that increased Braf expression may promote a growth advantage to NRASQ61K-driven melanoma lesions. Interestingly, one of these recurrent amplifications contained Smo, a key signal transducer of Hh signaling. This observation raises the possibility that increased Hh signaling may contribute to melanomagenesis. Consistent with this possibility, several components of Hh signaling pathway, including the well-established negative regulators Sufu and Kctd11, are among the 30 melanoma TSGs we identified. To date, only few studies have tentatively implicated Hh signaling in melanoma (62–64). Our work therefore warrants further dissection of the role of Hh signaling in melanomagenesis and leads us to entertain the possibility that Hh inhibitors should be considered in the context of (combination) melanoma targeted therapies.
This work provides a rich resource of candidate genes involved in melanoma progression in addition to a list of pathways and biological processes with potential clinical importance in the treatment of human melanoma.
Transgenic mice. The Tyr-CreERT2/°, BrafCA/+, BrafLSL–V600E/+, Ink4a–/–, Ptenfl/fl, Tyr-NrasQ61K/°, Trp53–/–, Trp53fl/fl, Cdkn2a–/–, R26RLSL–eYFP/+, and Fes–/– mouse lines and strategies used for genotyping these mice were described previously (13, 21, 22, 42, 65–71). The various cohorts of compound mice were on mixed genetic backgrounds consisting of more than 85% C57BL/6J and, to a lesser extent, 129SvJ and FVB. The full list of samples collected from the compound mice and their genetic background can be found in Supplemental Table 1.
Activation of the Tyr-CreERT2 locus. Topical administration of 4-hydroxytamoxifen (4-HT) was conducted by preparing a 50 mg/ml solution (130 mM) of 4-HT (70% Z-isomer, Sigma-Aldrich) in DMSO. For localized melanoma induction on the back, 3- to 4-week-old mice were anesthetized and depilated on a 2-cm2 patch of skin on the back with a combination of gum rosin and beeswax (Sigma-Aldrich). After the area was dried and cleaned, 1 μl of 5 mM 4-HT in ethanol vehicle was applied using a pipette. For distal tail inductions, 4 μl of 130 mM 4-HT was applied on the middle part of the tail (4 cm long) and wrapped by surgery tape to prevent the spread of 4-HT. The mice were evaluated weekly for tumor appearance and progression and measured with a caliper. The volume was calculated using the following formula: V = (length × width × height)/2. Mice were killed as soon as the tumors reached 15 mm3 or sooner if they were suffering from tumor burden. Tumors and organs were snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen for further analysis or fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde, processed, and embedded in paraffin for histological studies.
Histology and IHC. Tissues were fixed overnight in 4% paraformaldehyde, dehydrated, paraffin embedded, sectioned (5 μm), and stained with H&E. For IHC, slides were stained with antibodies against S100 (Z0311; 1:300; Dako) and Ki67 (RM-9106-S; 1:200; ThermoScientific) and β-catenin (#9582; 1:1000; Cell Signaling Technology). Stainings were realized in the Ventana automated stainer from Roche using EnVision+ HRP reagent and DAB (DAB Peroxidase Substrate Kit, SK-4100; Vector Laboratories) for revelation. To assess proliferative index, Ki67-positive and -negative nuclei were counted in at least 3 microscopic fields randomly selected from different regions of each tumor section by applying a digital image analysis algorithm created on the ImageJ software platform (NIH). Proliferative index was then expressed as the ratio between positive and total numbers of nuclei. The percentages of β-catenin–positive nuclei were counted using ImageJ within 30 different fields from 8 different tumors per group.
IHC for FES was performed on formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded material of benign nevi, primary and metastatic human melanomas, and TMA cohorts on the Leica BOND-MAX automatic immunostainer (Leica Microsystems) using primary antibody HPA001376 (1/100 dilution; Sigma-Aldrich). Antigen retrieval was performed onboard using a citrate-based buffer (Bond Epitope Retrieval Solution 1, pH 6.0; Leica) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Alkaline phosphatase activity was detected with Bond Polymer Refine Red Detection (Leica) as substrate, resulting in pink/red immunoreactivity. TMAs stained for FES were scored semiquantitatively by two researchers (FES negative, cores with melanoma cells showing low-intensity to undetectable cytoplasmic immunoreactivity; FES positive, cores with melanoma cells showing high- to medium-intensity cytoplasmic immunoreactivity; see Figure 4A for representative cores). Melanoma-specific survival was defined as the interval from diagnosis of the primary tumor to death from melanoma or date of last follow-up.
Cell culture. Melanoma cell lines (ATCC; ref. 72, 73) and Phoenix A cells (ATCC) were maintained in DMEM (Thermo Scientific) supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum (Eurobio) and 2 mM glutamine (Thermo Scientific). Short-term melanoma cultures were maintained in Ham’s F10 Nutrient Mix (Thermo Scientific) supplemented with 10% FBS and 4 mM glutamine. Cells were cultured in a 37 °C and 5% CO2 incubator.
For the decitabine experiment, a final concentration of 0.5 μM decitabine (Sigma-Aldrich) was added to the cells and media were renewed every 3 days. After 6 or 9 days, cells were collected for RT-PCR and Western blot analysis.
For FES reexpression experiments, control or Fes cDNA LXSN retroviral vectors were transfected in Phoenix A cells using Lipofectamine 2000 (Thermo Scientific). Culture supernatants containing the retroviruses were used to infect melanoma cells in the presence of polybrene (Sigma-Aldrich) at 8 μg/ml overnight. After 2 rounds of infection, cells were selected using Geneticin (Thermo Scientific) at 1 mg/ml. For the clonogenic assay, 501 Mel or MeWo cells were seeded at low density in 60-mm culture plates in 3 ml media and grown for 8 to 10 days. Colonies were then fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (Thermo Scientific), stained with 0.05% crystal violet, and counted. For the soft agar assay, cells were seeded in 12-well culture plates in 1 ml of supplemented DMEM containing 0.3% agar (Thermo Scientific). After 14 days, cells were stained with 0.002% crystal violet (Sigma-Aldrich) and colonies were scored using ImageJ software.
For the doxycycline-inducible expression of WT and kinase-dead mutant FES, MeWo cells were transduced with the lentivirus carrying the vector for TetR (FUGW plasmid with GFP replaced by TetR-T2A-NeomycinR) and selected with Geneticin (InvivoGen) at 1 mg/ml. Selected cells were transduced with lentivirus carrying a doxycycline-inducible conditional vector for FESWT or FESK590E and selected with puromycin (Sigma-Aldrich). The conditional vectors were made by Gateway-recombining pENTRY-FESWT/K590E vectors (41) with a pLENTI CMV/TO Puro DEST (Addgene, vector #17293). For the clonogenic assay, cells were plated onto 6-well plates at a density of 5,000 cells and incubated with doxycycline to induce the expression of FES. After 10 to 11 days, colonies were fixed and stained in a solution of 1% crystal violet in 35% methanol for 15 minutes and scored using ImageJ software.
MeWo cells injections. MeWo cells (1 million) were injected in 150 μl of 0.9% NaCl subcutaneously into nude mice (Janvier). Control and FES MeWo transfected cells were injected in the opposite flanks of mice. Tumor growth was monitored twice a week until week 24.
Bisulfite sequencing. Genomic DNA was extracted using the QIAamp DNA Mini Kit (QIAGEN). For bisulfite conversion, we used the EZ DNA Methylation Gold Kit (Proteigene) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Then a first PCR amplification was done (F-GTTGGGTTATTTTTTTTCGGTT and R-TAAATAAATCTCTAACCCTC), followed by a nested PCR (F-GGAGTAGGGGGGTTGGTAGG and R-CCTACTCTACCCCTACCTACC). PCR products were sequenced using the BigDye Terminator v1.1 Cycle Sequencing Kit (Thermo Scientific) on an Applied Biosystems 3130 DNA Analyzer.
Lysates and Western blotting. Cultured cells were lysed at 4°C in HNTG buffer (50 mM Hepes, pH 7.0, 150 mM NaCl, 1% Triton X-100, 10% glycerol, 1 mM EGTA, 1.5 mM MgCl2) supplemented with protease inhibitor cocktail (Roche) and orthovanadate (Sigma-Aldrich). Protein concentrations were assessed using the Bradford protein assay (Bio-Rad). Following SDS-PAGE, lysates were transferred on PVDF membranes (Millipore). Immunoblotting was performed using rabbit polyclonal anti-ERK2 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.), mouse monoclonal anti–β-actin (Sigma-Aldrich), and rat monoclonal anti-Fes (Calbiochem) antibodies and SuperSignal West Pico Chemiluminescent Substrate (Thermo Scientific).
Tissue samples were additionally homogenized with Precellys Homogenizer (Bertin Technologies) in protein lysis buffer (25 mM HEPES, pH 7.5, 0.3 M NaCl, 1.5 mM MgCl2, 2 mM EDTA, 2 mM EGTA, 1 mM DTT, 1% Triton X-100, 10% glycerol, phosphatase/protease inhibitor cocktail); the extracts were incubated on ice for 15 minutes and centrifuged for 15 minutes in 4°C at 20,000 g. Protein concentration was measured by Bradford quantification and run on 4% to 12% NuPAGE Novex Bis-Tris Gels (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Membrane blocking (5% milk in TBS, 0.2%Tween-20) was followed by incubation with the appropriate primary antibodies and HRP-conjugated secondary antibody (Cell Signaling Technology). Proteins were detected by ECL and Western blotting (Thermo Scientific). Antibodies used are listed in Supplemental Table 9.
RT-qPCR. To extract RNA, samples were lysed in QIAzol (QIAGEN). Tumor samples were additionally homogenized with a Precellys Homogenizer (Bertin Technologies). RNA extraction was performed with the mRNeasy Mini Kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (QIAGEN). RNA was quantified using a NanoDrop 1000 (Thermo Scientific), and 2,000 ng was reverse transcribed with the High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Life Technologies). The results shown in Figure 3B were obtained by RT-qPCR reaction on an Applied Biosystems 7500 Fast Real-Time PCR System using SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Thermo Scientific). Threshold cycle (Ct) values for Fes were normalized to housekeeping gene using the 2ΔCt formula. The results shown in Supplemental Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 10, C and E, were obtained by RT-qPCR reaction on a Roche LightCycler 384 (Life Technologies) using Fast SYBR Green Master Mix (Life Technologies). Data were processed with qbase+ 2.6 software (Biogazelle) using a normalization method with a minimum of 2 reference genes. RT-qPCR primers are listed in Supplemental Table 10; the reference genes are indicated in the table as RefGen.
Epidermal whole mount. The epidermal whole mount was performed using an adaptation of a previously described protocol (74). Murine tail skin was dissected and spread out on Whatman cellulose filter paper. Pieces of murine tail skin were cut and incubated in 20 mM EDTA in PBS at 37°C for 40 minutes in the dark and subsequently washed twice with PBS. The epidermis was mechanically separated from the dermis as an intact sheet and was fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 30 minutes at room temperature in the dark. Pieces of epidermis were rinsed twice with PBS and stored at 4°C or immediately processed for antibody staining. For the staining, pieces of epidermis were incubated in blocking buffer (1% BSA, 10% donkey serum, 0.2% Tween in PBS) for 3 hours at room temperature on a rocking plate (120 rpm) in the dark. Blocked samples were incubated in primary antibodies diluted in antibody diluent (1% BSA, 0.2% Tween in PBS) overnight at 4°C in the dark. The primary antibodies used were anti-melanoma gp100 (rabbit, 1:400, Abcam, ab137078). Samples were then washed 3 times in PBS with 0.2% Tween for 1 hour and incubated in appropriate secondary antibodies diluted 1:1000 in antibody diluent for 2 hours at room temperature on a rocking plate in the dark. Nuclei were stained with DAPI solution (0.5 mg/ml) diluted 1:1,000 in PBS for 20 minutes and mounted in VECTASHIELD Antifade Mounting Medium for fluorescence (VECTOR).
Tissue collection, DNA extraction, and library preparation. In total, 70 mouse melanomas were collected for this study. The RNA/DNA from these lesions was extracted using the AllPrep RNA/DNA Kit (QIAGEN) or the DNeasy Blood & Tissue Kit (QIAGEN) following the manufacturer’s instructions. The DNA samples from Trp53LSL–R172H/+ BrafLSL–V600E/+ Tyr-CreERT2/° tumors (n = 10) and BrafLSL–V600E/+ Tyr-CreERT2/° tumors (n = 3) were provided by Richard Marais (Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute, Manchester, United Kingdom; ref. 24). DNA samples from NrasQ61K Cdkn2a–/– melanomas (n = 5) were obtained from cells after tumor dissociation followed by initial expansion in nude mice and were provided by Lukas Sommer (University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland). Whole-genome DNA libraries were prepared using the KAPA HTP Library Preparation Kit (Kapa Biosystems) and either used for low-coverage whole-genome sequencing directly or further prepared for use in exome sequencing.
Exome sequencing, variant calling, validation, and scoring. In order to perform exome capture, the amplified DNA libraries were hybridized to a complete set of biotinylated long oligonucleotide probes using the SeqCap EZ Library Kit (Roche NimbleGen) for approximately 65 hours. After this, the exome-enriched libraries were washed and recovered using capture beads. The libraries were sequenced on a HiSeq2000 (Illumina) sequencing platform. An existing, in-house–developed pipeline for the analysis and annotation of somatic mutations in these samples was used (described below). Raw reads were mapped to the mouse reference genome (GRCm38/mm10) using the Burrows-Wheeler Aligner (v0.5.8a; ref. 75). Duplicate reads were marked using Picard (v1.43). We obtained an average coverage of 62× with on average 94% of the exome covered at least 10×. The Genome Analysis Toolkit (GATK; v2.1-13; Broad Institute; ref. 76) was used to recalibrate base qualities and local realignment around indels. Variant calling was performed using GATK’s Unified Genotyper (GATK, v2.1-13). Small insertions and deletions of less than 50 bp were identified using Dindel (v1.01; ref. 77). Variants were functionally annotated using ANNOVAR (v2013Jun21; ref. 78). Somatic variant identification was performed by comparing tumor genomes with variants present either in the matching or combined normal samples. SNPs and indels reported by the Mouse Genome Project of the Sanger Institute were removed as well, according to the mixed genetic background of our mice. Mutations that were represented with more than 5% alternative reads in the control samples or mutations represented with less than 10% alternative reads in tumor samples were discarded. Resulting variants were manually inspected using the Integrative Genomics Viewer (IGV; v2.3.67; Broad Institute) in order to omit the variants in regions with low mapping quality and variants present but not called in the germline samples. Selected mutations were validated using Sequenom MassARRAY (Sequenom Inc.) genotyping according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Primers were designed with MassARRAY Assay Design software v3.1. Automated genotyping calls were generated with MassARRAY RTTM software v4.0 and were validated by manual review of the raw mass spectra. Raw data were deposited in the ArrayExpress database (www.ebi.ac.uk/arrayexpress; E-MTAB-4917).
CNA analysis. For the analysis of CNAs, we performed low-coverage whole-genome sequencing of all 70 mouse melanomas on the HiSeq2500 (Illumina) sequencing platform. The sequencing reads were mapped to the reference genome (GRCm38/mm10) using the Burrows-Wheeler Aligner (v0.5.8a). The duplicate reads were removed using Picard (v1.43). After this, the mapped reads were binned in 30-kb windows and corrected for genomic waves using the PennCNV software package (79). The read counts per bin were transformed into logR values, and the data were segmented using ASCAT (80). logR values above 0.1 or below –0.1 were considered as amplified or deleted, respectively. The recurrent CNAs were identified using the GISTIC 2.0 tool (81). The control samples (n = 9) were used to filter out nonsomatic aberrations. Raw data were deposited in the ArrayExpress database (E-MTAB-4921).
RNA sequencing. RNA was extracted from Tyr-CreERT2/° BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl Fes+/+ (Fes WT) and Tyr-CreERT2/° BrafCA/+ Ptenfl/fl Fes–/– (Fes KO) (n = 5 per group) melanomas using the RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN) following the manufacturer’s instructions. RNA integrity was assessed using Bioanalyzer 2100 (Agilent) and RNAs with RIN values of more than 7 were used for library preparation. RNA libraries were prepared using the Illumina TruSeq Stranded mRNA Sample Prep Kit (protocol 15031047, Rev E, October 2013). Illumina’s NextSeq library Prep Kit (Illumina) was used to prepare the library from 1000 ng of RNA and the library quality was monitored on an HS DNA chip (Bioanalyzer, Agilent). Sequence libraries of each sample were equimolarly pooled and sequenced on a 0.5 run on the Illumina NextSeq 500 platform (high output, 75 bp, SR) generating on average 19.8 million reads per sample. FastQC was used to assess the quality of the sequenced data. Raw reads were mapped to the mouse reference genome (GRCm38/mm10) using STAR (version 2.51b) resulting in 66.0%–71.2% (13.2 to 16.6 million) of successfully mapped reads. Reads were assigned to Ensembl genes (GRCm38.84) and counted using the Subread package (version 1.4.6). Reads were normalized by size factors and log2. Differential expression analysis (Fes KO versus Fes WT) was performed using DESeq2 (version 1.10.1), and the GO enrichment analysis was performed using GOrilla (http://cbl-gorilla.cs.technion.ac.il; accessed July 2016). All original microarray data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO GSE83580).
Cross-species comparisons. To analyze the significance of overlap between genes located on broad CNAs in human and mouse (NRAS driven, Trp53 null) melanomas, we explored the orthologous genes (Ensemble; accessed July 2016; total number of 1-to-1 orthologues 16,728) located on the significantly recurrent broad CNAs in human melanomas from the TCGA cohort (Broad Institute; v2016) and mouse melanomas from the NRAS-driven, Trp53-null cohort analyzed in this study. The comparison between gene expression and patient survival was performed by the online tool developed by Phil Cheng (University of Zurich, Switzerland; accessed March 2016; ref. 37), selecting only the metastatic melanoma samples and the 15th percentile as a cut-off for high and low expressers.
For the cross-species comparison of deleted genes, focal and broad deletions from all melanoma sample groups were intersected with orthologous genes targeted in human melanoma samples (TCGA repository). Only genes targeted in human melanomas by significantly recurrent deletions, mutations, or promoter hypermethylations were used for the analysis. Data (level 4) on CNAs in human melanomas were retrieved from the GDAC (Broad Institute TCGA Genome Data Analysis Center [2016]: SNP6 copy number analysis [GISTIC2.0]; Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard; doi:10.7908/C1445KXQ) performed on 367 samples. Genes targeted by CNAs in human melanomas and significantly positively correlating with the RNA levels (q ≤ 0.01) were used for the cross-species comparison. Data on SNAs in human melanomas were retrieved from the MutSigCV analysis performed on 318 melanoma samples form TCGA (16). The data on DNA methylation from 476 human melanoma samples were obtained from the Xena repository (methylation 450 k; version 2015-10-26; http://xena.ucsc.edu/). CpG probes located 2 kb upstream or 500 bp downstream from the gene promoter were analyzed for hypermethylation. Probes showing more than 70% methylation in more than 10% of melanomas while having less than 25% methylation in the skin control samples were considered as hypermethylated.
Statistics. Group results were compared using unpaired two-sided t test. The statistical significance between the survival of two groups was determined by Mantel-Cox test. Mann-Whitney U-test was used when comparing groups with different distributions. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák method was used for multiple comparison analysis. Statistical significance of overlapping gene sets was determined using hypergeometric distribution test. Significance of correlation was determined using Pearson correlation coefficient test. Unless otherwise specified, a P value lower than 0.05 was considered significant.
Study approval. All procedures involving animals were performed in accordance with the guidelines of the IACUC of KU Leuven and approved in project application (PO34/2014).
MO, JCT, and FL acquired and analyzed the data. MO and BB performed most of the genomics analysis. MO, JCT, and SL performed the in vitro/in cellulo experiments. FL and MO performed the in vivo experiments. JW and JJVDO optimized and performed FES IHC and analyzed the TMA data. FR performed biostatistical analysis and provided the microarray data. S Aibar analyzed the RNA-sequencing data. BT performed the bioinformatic analysis of hypermethylation. JB contributed to some of the Western blot analyses. CK performed epidermal whole-mount immunostaining. ER performed IHC analysis of mouse tissues. S Aerts contributed to the design of some of the bioinformatics analyses and edited the manuscript. PDS, PD, and STD contributed to the design of some of the experiments and edited the manuscript. DL designed the genomics study and some of the bioinformatics analyses and supervised the mouse sequencing experiments. JCM designed most of the experiments and wrote the manuscript.
We thank G. Bervoets, O. Van Goethem, S. Peeters, J. Agopian, D. Smeets, G. Peuteman, and T. Van Brussel for excellent technical assistance. We thank M. Dewaele for his contribution and technical assistance. We thank R. Marais and L. Sommer for providing some of the mouse melanoma samples. RNA sequencing was performed by the VIB Nucleomics Core facility (www.nucleomics.be). This work was supported in part by FWO (grant G.0689.12N to JCM; grant G.0791.14 to S. Aerts); the Interuniversitaire Attractiepolen (IUAP); the Special Research Fund (BOF) KU Leuven (grant PF/10/016 to S. Aerts); the Foundation Against Cancer (grant 2014-126 to JCM; grant 2012-F2 to S. Aibar); the Fondation ARC (grant PJA2013120021 to PDS); La Ligue Contre le Cancer (Equipe Labélisée to PD and PDS). FL and CK are recipients of Fund for Scientific Research Flanders (FWO) postdoctoral and PhD fellowships, respectively. MO and JB are recipients of PhD fellowships from the VIB PhD international program. FR is a recipient of a postdoctoral fellowship from the Marie-Curie/VIB OMICs program. JCT was supported by PhD fellowships from the French Ministry of Research and the Fondation pour la Recherche Médicale(FDT20150532362). JW received funding from the Melanoma Research Alliance (Team Science Research Award; USA) and is currently funded as an Emmanuel van der Schueren postdoctoral researcher by Kom op tegen Kanker.
Conflict of interest: The authors have declared that no conflict of interest exists.
Reference information:J Clin Invest. 2017;127(6):2310–2325.https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91291.