Macrophages come to mind as keys to cognitive decline

D.G. Harrison1 and Tomasz J. Guzik2,3

1Division of Clinical Pharmacology, Department of Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

2Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom.

3Department of Medicine, Jagiellonian University College of Medicine, Krakow, Poland.

Address correspondence to: David G. Harrison, 2220 Pierce Drive, Room 536 Robinson Research Building, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee 37232, USA. Phone: 615.875.3049; E-mail: david.g.harrison@vanderbilt.edu.

Find articles by Harrison, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Clinical Pharmacology, Department of Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

2Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, United Kingdom.

3Department of Medicine, Jagiellonian University College of Medicine, Krakow, Poland.

Address correspondence to: David G. Harrison, 2220 Pierce Drive, Room 536 Robinson Research Building, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee 37232, USA. Phone: 615.875.3049; E-mail: david.g.harrison@vanderbilt.edu.

Find articles by Guzik, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published November 14, 2016 - More info

Published in Volume 126, Issue 12 (December 1, 2016)
J Clin Invest. 2016;126(12):4393–4395. doi:10.1172/JCI91277.
Copyright © 2016, American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published November 14, 2016

Commentary

See the related article beginning on page 4674.

Cognitive impairment, an underappreciated consequence of hypertension, is linked to cerebral arteriolar disease through poorly defined mechanisms. A study by Faraco et al. in this issue of the JCI points to perturbations of neurovascular unit coupling caused by perivascular macrophages (PVMs) as a cause of hypertension-related cognitive impairment. Angiotensin II (Ang II) was shown to activate PVMs, causing them to produce superoxide and thereby alter the proper functioning of the adjacent arterioles. Faraco and colleagues also show that disruption of the blood-brain barrier occurs in hypertension, allowing circulating Ang II to access PVMs. This study provides important new insight into the role of inflammatory cells in the genesis of vascular dementia.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
4394 Page 4393 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement