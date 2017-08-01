DNA methylation–based immune response signature improves patient diagnosis in multiple cancers

Evaluation of TIL distributions in breast tumors with the MeTIL signature. The MeTIL signature was developed in 2 steps and subsequently tested for its prognostic and predictive value in various cohorts, as outlined in Figure 1. Given that among TILs, T cells are the most abundant (7) and are associated with clinical outcomes (8–11), we identified, in a first step, CpGs that are highly differentially methylated between normal or cancerous breast epithelial cells and T lymphocytes (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91095DS1). In a second step, we used DNA methylation profiles from breast primary tumors in cohort 1. Cohort 1 (n = 118) is an in-house retrospective cohort of BC patients who received adjuvant therapies according to institutional recommendations and were assessed by histopathological methods for the percentage of TILs, tumor cells, and other cell types of the tumor microenvironment (Supplemental Table 2). Pathological assessment of TILs (PaTILs) was performed on H&E-stained tumor sections by defining the percentage of mononuclear cells within the epithelium of the invasive tumor cell nests (Supplemental Table 3). We applied a random forest machine learning approach to DNA methylation profiles of cohort 1 to select markers from our list of 29 T cell–associated CpGs that most accurately predict the quantity of PaTILs in patients’ samples (Supplemental Figures 1 and 2). The final signature, named MeTIL, included 5 CpGs located within the promoter of 5 individual genes, namely protein tyrosine phosphatase, receptor type C–associated protein (PTPRCAP), internexin neuronal intermediate filament protein α (INA), semaphorin 3B (SEMA3B), Kelch-like family member 6 (KLHL6), and Ras association domain family member 1 (RASSF1) (Supplemental Table 4). As expected, their biological functions comprised immunity-related mechanisms (Supplemental Figure 1). The development of the MeTIL signature is described in detail in the Supplemental Methods.

Figure 1 Flow diagram of the cohorts used in the study. Cohort 1 and cohort 2 are in-house retrospective cohorts of patients diagnosed with luminal (LUM), HER2-positive, or TN breast tumors and treated with adjuvant therapies according to institutional recommendations. The TOP cohort consists of 58 samples from a prospective clinical trial (TOP), in which hormone receptor–negative BC patients were treated with preoperative epirubicin monotherapy. Note that 38 tumors in the TOP cohort were TN and used for the second validation of the prognostic value of the MeTIL score in TN tumors.

The ability of the MeTIL signature to evaluate TILs is based on highly differential methylation values of MeTIL markers in T cells, the major cell subtype among TILs, versus epithelial breast cells (Figure 2A). MeTIL markers also displayed differential methylation values in CD45+Epcam– (lymphocytes) and CD45–Epcam+ (epithelial) cells sorted from whole breast tumor samples (Figure 2B), suggesting that this signature discerns TILs from breast epithelial cells in vivo. Hierarchical clustering analysis based on the methylation values of MeTIL markers in cohort 1 identified 3 clusters with different methylation profiles (hypomethylated, intermediate methylated, and hypermethylated), which were associated with variable levels of PaTILs (P < 0.001) and distinct molecular subtypes (P = 0.003) (Figure 2C). This highlights the potential of the MeTIL signature to stratify tumors according to TILs.

Figure 2 Measurement of TIL distributions with DNA methylation (MeTIL signature). (A) Markers of the MeTIL signature showed highly differential methylation values in normal and cancerous breast epithelial cells (MCF10A, MCF-7, T47D, SKBR3, BT20, MDA-MB-231, MDA-MB-361, ZR-75-1) versus T lymphocytes (WEIS3E5, R12C9, and ex vivo T cells). (B) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering analysis of MeTIL marker β values in CD45+Epcam– (lymphocytes) and CD45–Epcam+ (epithelial) cells sorted from whole breast tumor samples. (C) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering analysis of cohort 1 based on β values of MeTIL markers. Note, a hypomethylated, an intermediate methylated, and a hypermethylated cluster appeared, all of which are associated with differences in BC subtypes, PaTILs, and MeTIL scores. Differences between methylation clusters were assessed with a 1-way ANOVA or χ2 test, and P values are shown in the upper right corner of the heatmap. (D) The MeTIL signature was transformed into a score, and MeTIL scores were computed for T cells, Tregs, B cells, NK cells, granulocytes, monocytes, and DCs. Infinium DNA methylation profiles for these sorted blood cell populations are publicly available in the NCBI’s GEO database (GEO GSE35069, GSE39981, GSE49667, and GSE59796), per the Methods section. The MeTIL score values are plotted on the y axis and blood cell subpopulations on the x axis. Differences in the MeTIL score between the groups including T cells, Tregs, B cells, and NK cells and the group of granulocytes, monocytes, and DCs were assessed with a Student’s t test (*P < 0.05). (E) MeTIL scores were computed in tumors enriched for CTLs with high expression of GZMB and PRF1 GZMB/PRF1-high and in tumors enriched for CTLs with low expression of GZMB and PRF1 GZMB/PRF1-low. The difference in MeTIL scores between the 2 groups was assessed with a Student’s t test, and the P value is shown. (F) MeTIL scores were correlated with the percentage of adipocytes, fibroblasts, and endothelial cells or PaTILs for 62 samples from cohort 1. MeTIL score values are plotted on the y axis and the percentage of cells on the x axis. The correlation was assessed with a Spearman’s rank correlation test. The Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient (rho) and its P value are shown for each plot. Note, because of methodological limitations, fibroblasts and endothelial cells were assessed as 1 cell type. (G) Color map showing the MeTIL score performance for simulations across noise (y axis) and the presence of additional cell type(s) (x axis) (randomly selected methylation values). With a SD of noise of 1, the performance (assessed using the Spearman’s correlation metric R) stayed higher than 0.7, even if the tissue consisted of more than 70% non–BC cells and non–T cells (yellow border). (H) Cohort 1 (105 samples) and cohort 2 (100 samples) were grouped by PaTILs, and MeTIL scores are shown by PaTIL group. MeTIL score values are plotted on the y axis and PaTIL groups on the x axis. Differences in the MeTIL score between groups were assessed with a 1-way ANOVA, and the P value is shown in each plot. (I) TIL distributions in BC subtypes based on MeTIL score (left panel) or PaTILs (right panel) in cohort 1 and cohort 2. Note that the MeTIL score showed greater differences within (especially in LumA and LumB) and between subtypes than did PaTILs. BC subtypes were defined on the basis of IHC results for the hormone receptors and HER2.

To evaluate TIL distributions with the MeTIL signature, we transformed the individual methylation values of the MeTIL markers into a score (MeTIL score) by applying a principal component analysis (PCA) (described in the Supplemental Methods). We first sought to test which immune cell subtypes this score specifically measures. We used publicly available Infinium DNA methylation profiles from various sorted blood cell populations and computed the MeTIL score for T cells, Tregs, B cells, NK cells, granulocytes, monocytes, and DCs (Figure 2D) (27–30). Not surprisingly, T cells displayed the highest median MeTIL score. MeTIL scores were also high for Tregs, B cells, and NK cells, suggesting that these cell types contributed to the MeTIL score as well. Concordantly, MeTIL scores correlated strongly with total leucocytes (CD45+, rho = 0.506; P < 0.001), T cells (CD3+, rho = 0.651; P < 0.001), and B cells (CD20+, rho = 0.482; P < 0.001) in 61 samples from cohort 1 for which IHC staining data were available (Supplemental Figure 3). Granulocytes, monocytes, and DCs had significantly lower median MeTIL scores and are therefore less reflected by the MeTIL score (Figure 2D). Together, these results showed that the MeTIL score measures predominantly mononuclear immune cells including lymphocytes and NK cells and that among these cell subtypes, T cells contributed most to the MeTIL score. We further tested whether MeTIL scores displayed differences between T cell subsets. CD4+ and CD8+ cells sorted from blood showed no differences in the median MeTIL score (P = 0.130), suggesting that the MeTIL score reflects both helper and cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) (Supplemental Figure 4). Finally, we sought to test whether the MeTIL score reflects the functional states of CTLs. We used previously published expression data for cohort 1 (26) and defined tumors enriched for functional CTLs or nonfunctional CTLs on the basis of the expression of CD8A, granzyme B (GZMB) and perforin 1 (PRF1). CD8A is a marker for CTLs, and GZMB and PRF1 are both markers of CTL activity. Tumors with high expression of CD8A and high expression of both GZMB and PRF1 were therefore considered enriched for functional CTLs. Tumors with high expression of CD8A but low expression of both GZMB and PRF1 were considered enriched for nonfunctional CTLs (Supplemental Figure 5A). We found a significantly higher median MeTIL score in tumors enriched for functional CTLs (Figure 2E), suggesting that the MeTIL score is a measure of the functionality of CTLs. Notably, there were no differences in CD8A expression between tumors enriched for functional or nonfunctional CTLs, suggesting that the observed difference in MeTIL scores was not due to differences in CTL abundance but rather to differences in CTL functionality (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Next, we sought to test whether the MeTIL score is specific to TILs or whether it also reflects other cell types of the tumor microenvironment that have been shown to impact tumor progression and patient outcomes (31–33). Using Infinium DNA methylation data from the Encyclopedia of DNA Elements (ENCODE), we found the highest MeTIL scores for lymphocytes as compared with those for epithelial cells, fibroblasts, muscle cells, and other microenvironmental components such as adipocytes and endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 6). We further correlated MeTIL scores with pathological assessments of adipocytes or fibroblasts and endothelial cells in 62 samples from cohort 1 and observed no significant correlation between MeTIL scores and adipocytes (rho = 0.083; P = 0.521) or between MeTIL scores and fibroblasts and endothelial cells (rho = –0.239; P = 0.061) (Figure 2F). In contrast, MeTIL scores strongly correlated with the PaTILs (rho = 0.696; P < 0.001) in these samples. Additionally, we estimated the MeTIL score performance in simulation models reflecting biological admixtures of breast tumors (34). The MeTIL score accurately resolved known mixture proportions with an unknown cell content of up to approximately 70% and a noise up to approximately 70% of the SD (Figure 2G). Together, these data suggest that the MeTIL score is specific to TILs and does not measure other cell types typically found in the breast tumor microenvironment.

After we confirmed that the MeTIL score specifically measures TILs, we tested this score for the evaluation of TIL distributions within breast tumors. When MeTIL scores were grouped by PaTILs, we observed a significant increase in median MeTIL scores, with increasing levels of PaTILs in cohort 1 (P < 0.001) and cohort 2 (P < 0.001) (Figure 2H), suggesting that MeTIL scores may be suitable for quantifying TILs. Cohort 2 (n = 119) is an in-house retrospective BC cohort that received adjuvant therapies according to institutional recommendations and was assessed for PaTILs (Supplemental Tables 3 and 5). We then applied the MeTIL score to measure TIL distributions according to BC subtypes, namely TN, HER2, luminal A (LumA), and luminal B (LumB). In cohorts 1 and 2, the MeTIL scores had the highest values in TN and HER2 tumors, corresponding to previous findings of the highest TIL abundance in these subtypes (Figure 2I). Interestingly, the MeTIL score showed wider distributions within and greater differences between subtypes than did PaTILs.

Improved prediction of survival and response to chemotherapy with the MeTIL score. Recent studies have shown that TILs carry prognostic information mainly in TN breast tumors (3, 4). We tested whether the MeTIL score and PaTILs predict survival within BC subtypes in cohort 1 and cohort 2. Additionally, we used 38 TN tumors from a previously published prospective clinical trial (Trial of Principle [TOP]), in which 149 hormone receptor–negative patients with BC were treated with preoperative epirubicin monotherapy (35) (Supplemental Table 6). Of note, PaTILs were not available for the TOP cohort. Clinical and pathological characteristics for all cohorts are shown in Supplemental Table 7. In TN tumors, high MeTIL scores, but not PaTILs, were shown to be associated with better outcomes in cohort 2 (hazard ratio [HR], 0.42; 95% CI, 0.20–0.91; P = 0.027) and in TN samples from the TOP trial (HR, 0.59; 95% CI, 0.39–0.89; P = 0.012) by univariate Cox analyses (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 8). In luminal tumors, a high MeTIL score was associated with favorable outcomes in cohort 1 (HR, 0.65; 95% CI, 0.43–0.98; P = 0.041) and cohort 2 (HR, 0.25; 95% CI, 0.06–0.96; P = 0.043). These HRs remained borderline significant after correction for LumA/LumB status. HER2-positive tumors with high MeTIL scores showed a statistically nonsignificant trend toward better outcomes that was likely due to low sample numbers. Multivariate Cox analysis demonstrated that the prognostic value of the MeTIL score in TN tumors was independent of other clinical and pathological variables in the TOP cohort (HR, 0.43; 95% CI, 0.25–0.74; P = 0.003) (Table 1). In luminal tumors, we found borderline significant independent prognostic values for the MeTIL score in cohort 1 (HR, 0.69; 95% CI, 0.47–1.01; P = 0.055) and cohort 2 (HR, 0.17; 95% CI, 0.03–1.05; P = 0.056). Together, these data suggest that the MeTIL score may predict outcomes for TN tumors and tumors with low TILs infiltration (Lum).

Figure 3 The MeTIL score improves the prediction of survival and response to anthracycline treatment. (A) Forest plots by BC subtype showing the log 2 value of the HRs and CI for the prediction of survival outcomes in univariate Cox models for the MeTIL score (orange) or PaTILs (black) in 3 BC cohorts. BC subtypes were defined on the basis of IHC results for the hormone receptors and HER2. PaTILs were not available for the TOP cohort. Only ER- and HER2-negative tumors were selected from the TOP cohort as TN tumors. The red asterisk indicates statistical significance (P < 0.05 by a likelihood ratio test). (B) Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve for the prediction of response to neoadjuvant anthracycline treatment based on the MeTIL score for 58 hormone receptor–negative patients in the TOP cohort. (C) Forest plot showing the log 2 value for the OR and CI of the MeTIL score (orange) and various other clinical and pathologically relevant variables (black) for the prediction of response to preoperative anthracycline treatment in a multivariate analysis of the TOP cohort. The red asterisk indicates statistical significance (P < 0.05, which corresponds to the z ratio based on a normal reference distribution).

Table 1 Correlation between the MeTIL score or PaTILs and median survival of BC patients in the context of other prognostic clinical and pathological variables by BC subtype in various cohorts (multivariate Cox proportional hazards regression)

TILs have been associated with higher response rates to preoperative chemotherapy in hormone receptor–negative and HER2-positive BCs (5). We assessed the potential of the MeTIL score to predict the response to preoperative chemotherapy in 58 hormone receptor–negative breast tumors from the TOP trial. An AUC of 0.73 (95% CI, 0.547–0.92) suggested a predictive value for the MeTIL score (Figure 3B). Logistic regression modeling demonstrated that the MeTIL score predicts for response to preoperative chemotherapy independently of other clinical and pathological variables, with an odds ratio (OR) of 4.38 (CI, 1.62–21.5; P = 0.02) (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 9). Of interest, the MeTIL score showed the highest AUC and a significant OR (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Table 10) for response when compared with several gene expression–based immune markers (CD3D, CXCL9, CD247) (15) and signatures such as the STAT1 metagene (36). These results suggest, if further validated, that the MeTIL score may be a potential marker of response to chemotherapy in the future.

Evaluation of TILs in low amounts of DNA from FFPE tumor tissue through bisulfite pyrosequencing of MeTIL markers. The MeTIL score measures TILs in a sensitive manner and results in an improved prediction of survival and response to therapy. It would therefore be an attractive tool in clinical practice. To make its application easy, fast, and feasible in the clinic, we optimized bisulfite pyrosequencing for MeTIL score measurement in FFPE tumor tissue. We sequenced 21 FFPE tumor samples from cohort 1, for which Infinium array–based MeTIL scores from frozen tissue were available, and observed significant correlations between the methylation values of MeTIL markers obtained by bisulfite pyrosequencing (y axis, Figure 4A) and Infinium arrays (x axis, Figure 4A). MeTIL scores obtained through bisulfite pyrosequencing of individual markers strongly correlated (rho = 0.79, P < 0.01) with Infinium-based MeTIL scores (Figure 4B). Of note, bisulfite pyrosequencing–based MeTIL scores stratified breast tumors according to PaTILs (Figure 4B) and subtypes, since these are associated with different levels of TILs (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Determination of the MeTIL score in FFPE tumor tissue by bisulfite pyrosequencing. (A) Scatter plots showing for each MeTIL marker the correlation between methylation values (percentage), determined by pyrosequencing in FFPE tumor tissue (y axis), and methylation values (percentage), determined by Infinium arrays in fresh-frozen tumor tissue (x axis). The correlation was established on the basis of 21 samples from cohort 1, for which fresh-frozen and FFPE tissue was available. Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient (rho) and its P value for each marker are shown. Different colors of the dots reflect the PaTIL group to which each sample was assigned. PaTIL groups were defined on the basis of TIL percentages as follows: no PaTILs (PaTILs <1%); low PaTILs (PaTILs ≥1% and <20%); and high PaTILs (PaTILs ≥21% and ≤100%). (B and C) Scatter plots showing the correlation between the MeTIL score, determined by pyrosequencing in FFPE tumor tissue (y axis), and the MeTIL score, determined by Infinium arrays in fresh-frozen tumor tissue (x axis), with respect to the PaTIL group (B) or BC subtype (C).

Prediction of survival outcomes in other cancer types with the MeTIL score. Acknowledging that the MeTIL signature was developed for the evaluation of TILs in BC, we assessed whether it could predict survival differences in other cancer types available in TCGA (Supplemental Table 11). In 5 of 20 tested cancer types (head and neck squamous cell carcinoma [HNSC], pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma [PCPG], skin cutaneous melanoma [SKCM], thyroid carcinoma [THCA], and thymoma [THYM]), high MeTIL scores, but not PaTILs, were associated with a better outcome (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 12). MeTIL scores predicted survival differences independently of other prognostic variables in HNSC, PCPG, SKCM, and THYM, but also in lung squamous cell carcinoma (LUSC) (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 13). As with BC (Figure 2C), MeTIL scores clustered SKCM samples into 3 groups that were associated with variable levels of PaTILs (P = 0.049), distinct molecular subtypes (37) (P < 0.001), and MeTIL scores (P < 0.001) (Figure 5C) as well as differences in survival (P = 0.018) (Figure 5D). MeTIL scores varied for melanoma subtypes, with the “immune” subtype showing the highest median MeTIL score (P < 0.001) (Figure 5E). Together, these data suggest that the MeTIL score may predict survival outcomes in other cancer types. It is noteworthy that we did not observe significant differences in BC survival with the MeTIL score in TCGA data. This was not unexpected, as TILs have been shown to be more abundant and associated with clinical outcomes in TN and HER2 breast tumors. We therefore correlated MeTIL scores with survival endpoints in BC subtypes and observed differences in survival with HER2 tumors (HR, 0.37; 95% CI, 0.16–0.85; P = 0.02). In luminal (HR, 0.82; 95% CI, 0.67–1.02; P = 0.069) and TN (HR, 0.67; 95% CI, 0.44–1.03; P = 0.066) tumors, the association between MeTIL score and survival was borderline significant. PaTILs, on the other hand, predicted no survival differences between luminal (HR, 0.98; 95% CI, 0.93–1.02; P = 0.324), HER2 (HR, 0.56; 95% CI, 0.20–1.58; P = 0.273), or TN (HR, 0.99; 95% CI, 0.96–1.03; P = 0.733) tumors. These results are in line with our earlier findings that suggested a prognostic value for the MeTIL score in luminal and TN tumors and further show a prognostic value for HER2 tumors. Importantly, as in BC, the MeTIL score may have a prognostic value in other cancer types if these are grouped into subtypes.