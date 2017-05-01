Elevating expression of MeCP2 T158M rescues DNA binding and Rett syndrome–like phenotypes

Development and phenotypic characterization of Mecp2T158M mice. MeCP2 T158M is the most common missense mutation identified in individuals with classical RTT (23). To examine the role of this mutation in RTT etiology, we used a homologous recombination approach and generated knockin mice recapitulating this mutation (Mecp2T158M mice) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90967DS1). To facilitate the identification of mutant MeCP2 protein, we fused a Tavi affinity tag ( T EV protease cleavage and avi din binding) onto the C-terminus of MeCP2, allowing it to be biotinylated in vivo and identified with streptavidin (Supplemental Figure 1A). WT MeCP2-Tavi mice are phenotypically indistinguishable from WT mice up to 20 weeks of age, and both the tagged and untagged WT protein bind similarly to DNA, demonstrating that the tag itself does not affect MeCP2 function (B.S. Johnson, unpublished observations). The presence of the T158M mutation was confirmed by sequencing (Supplemental Figure 1B) and probing brain lysates with a T158 site–specific antibody (Supplemental Figure 1C).

We next monitored T158M-knockin mice for the development of RTT-like phenotypes. Consistent with previous findings in Mecp2-null mice (24, 25), Mecp2T158M/y male mice weighed significantly less (Figure 1A) and had significantly reduced brain weights compared with Mecp2+/y male littermates (Figure 1B). Phenotypic scoring, which measures a range of RTT-like phenotypes, including gait abnormalities, motor deficits, and breathing (15), was performed on Mecp2T158M/y mice aged 4–12 weeks. We observed a marked, age-dependent increase in the phenotypic score for Mecp2T158M/y male mice leading to premature death at approximately 13 weeks (Figure 1, C and D).

Figure 1 Mecp2T158M mice display RTT-like phenotypes. (A) Body weights of Mecp2T158M/y male mice (n = 53, blue) were reduced relative to Mecp2+/y littermate body weights (n = 29, black) at 4 weeks and thereafter. ****P < 0.0001, by Student’s t test. (B) Mecp2T158M/y male mice had reduced brain weights at P42 and P100 (n = 8 for both genotypes and ages). **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by Student’s t test with Bonferroni’s post-hoc test. (C) Age-dependent presentation of RTT-like phenotypes in Mecp2T158M/y (n = 45) versus Mecp2+/y (n = 24) male mice. ****P < 0.0001, by Student’s t test.(D) Kaplan-Meier survival curve revealed that Mecp2T158M/y male mice had premature lethality (Mecp2+/y median survival >200 days, n = 35, vs. Mecp2T158M/y median survival = 92 days, n = 39). (E) Body weight versus postnatal age for female Mecp2T158M/+ mice (n = 12) compared with Mecp2+/+ littermates (n = 10). Mecp2T158M/+ mice had significantly higher body weights at P250 or older. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. (F) Brain weights of female mice at P300 (n = 5 per genotype). **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test with Bonferroni’s post-hoc test. (G) Phenotypic scores of female Mecp2T158M/+ mice (n = 12) relative to scores for Mecp2+/+ littermates (n = 10). *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. (H) Reduced survival of Mecp2T158M/+ (n = 76) compared with Mecp2+/+ (n = 14) female mice. Censored animals are indicated by a tick mark. All error bars represent the mean ± SEM.

Since heterozygous females are the more clinically relevant mouse model, we also characterized RTT-like phenotypes in female mice. We found that Mecp2T158M/+ heterozygous females weighed significantly more than did Mecp2+/+ female littermates after 8 months of age (Figure 1E). Despite their increased body weight, Mecp2T158M/+ female mice were microcephalic (Figure 1F). Compared with hemizygous Mecp2T158M/y male mice, heterozygous Mecp2T158M/+ female mice developed similar RTT-like phenotypes, though they were less severe and had delayed progression (Figure 1G). In addition, Mecp2T158M/+ females lived considerably longer than did Mecp2T158M/y males, but also died prematurely, occasionally as a result of tonic-clonic seizures after routine handling (Figure 1H). Thus, both male and female Mecp2T158M mice display phenotypes similar to those of Mecp2-null mice (24, 25) and recapitulate many of the neurological deficits reminiscent of RTT.

MeCP2 T158M binds to DNA in a protein level–dependent manner. T158 is located in the C-terminal portion of the MBD and is critical for stabilizing the tandem Asx-ST motifs and increasing the affinity of MeCP2 for methylated DNA (26). Further, it has been reported that mutation at T158 reduces the affinity of MeCP2 for methylated DNA, leading to the pathogenesis of RTT (27, 28). Consistent with this notion, we found that MeCP2 T158M protein was diffusely localized in the nucleus, suggesting impaired binding of MeCP2 T158M to DNA (Figure 2A). However, in addition, we observed that the protein expression level of MeCP2 T158M was approximately 82% of WT MeCP2 expression at P0 or P1 (Supplemental Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2B), but decreased to approximately 50% of WT levels at P7 and further decreased to approximately 35% of WT levels at P14, where it remained relatively constant until 12 weeks of age (Figure 2B). In contrast, Mecp2 T158M mRNA expression remained unchanged over this age range (Supplemental Figure 2A), suggesting increased protein turnover. MeCP2 protein levels were also found to be reduced in fibroblasts derived from a female patient with RTT harboring the T158M mutation (27), in the absence of any change in mRNA (Supplemental Figure 2B). To determine whether MeCP2 T158M has reduced protein stability, we cultured cortical neurons isolated from Mecp2T158M/y and Mecp2+/y P0 pups and treated the neurons with cycloheximide (CHX) to block new protein synthesis. Whereas WT MeCP2 protein expression remained unchanged upon CHX treatment, MeCP2 T158M protein was reduced by approximately 75% after a 10-hour treatment, suggesting decreased MeCP2 T158M protein stability (Supplemental Figure 2C). Moreover, we found that WT MeCP2 protein levels steadily increased postnatally, whereas MeCP2 T158M levels failed to increase at P7 and never reached those of WT MeCP2 in adulthood, despite similar protein expression levels in newborn pups (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 The binding of MeCP2 T158M to DNA is protein expression level dependent. (A) Immunohistochemical staining for MeCP2 in the cortex of male Mecp2T158M/y mice compared with Mecp2+/y littermates at P30. MeCP2 T158M staining is largely diffuse, without visible foci. Original magnification: ×100. (B) MeCP2 protein levels in whole brain from Mecp2T158M/y mice at P0, P7, P14, P21, P30, and P84, as compared with levels in Mecp2+/y controls (n = 3–4 per genotype). Quantification is relative to WT MeCP2 levels at each age and normalized to TBP to account for differences in loading. (C) MeCP2 protein levels in whole brain from Mecp2T158M/y and Mecp2+/y animals during development. Quantification is relative to P0 for each genotype and normalized to TBP (n = 3 per genotype and age). Despite similar protein levels at P0, WT MeCP2 levels steadily increased, while MeCP2 T158M levels declined and never rose to the levels of WT MeCP2 in adulthood. (D) ChIP-qPCR for MeCP2 and control IgG in whole brain from Mecp2+/y and Mecp2T158M/y littermates at P0 (top, n = 5 per genotype), P14 (middle, n = 3 per genotype), and P30 (bottom, n = 4 per genotypes). Binding of MeCP2 T158M to DNA was similar to that of WT MeCP2 at P0 but was reduced at P14 and P30. (E) ChIP-qPCR as in D plotted across age. Binding of MeCP2 T158M to DNA failed to increase with postnatal age. Statistical analyses in B–D were done by unpaired Student’s t test. Comparisons in E were done by 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s post-hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. All error bars represent the mean ± SEM.

We hypothesized that the reduced levels of MeCP2 T158M protein might itself contribute to the impaired DNA binding and the consequent progression of disease phenotypes seen in Mecp2T158M animals. To investigate how MeCP2 T158M protein levels impact DNA binding, we performed ChIP, followed by quantitative PCR (ChIP-qPCR) throughout early development, comparing WT MeCP2 and MeCP2 T158M binding at a number of genomic loci that were found to be bound by MeCP2 in previous studies, including the promoters of intercisternal A particles (IAPs), L1 retrotransposons (LINE-1 RNAs), somatostatin (Sst), and the upstream and downstream regions of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (Bdnf) and nerve growth factor (Nr4a1), respectively (29, 30). At P0, an age at which the levels of WT MeCP2 and MeCP2 T158M are most similar (Figure 2B), MeCP2 binding at each target loci was comparable between Mecp2+/y and Mecp2T158M/y animals (Figure 2D), suggesting that MeCP2 T158M retains partial DNA-binding affinity, in agreement with previous in vitro studies (31). At P14, WT MeCP2 showed an overall increase in binding relative to that detected at P0, and binding was further increased at P30 (Figure 2, D and E), consistent with the steady rise in WT MeCP2 levels during development (Figure 2C). By contrast, the binding of MeCP2 T158M to DNA was significantly reduced relative to WT MeCP2 binding at both P14 and P30 at several loci (Figure 2, D and E), coincident with the overall reduced levels of this mutant protein at these ages (Figure 2B). These data suggest that the binding of MeCP2 T158M to DNA is at least in part dependent on its protein level. We further tested this in cultured cells by engineering Neuro2a (N2a) clonal cell lines stably expressing either WT MeCP2 or MeCP2 T158M. We also tagged both WT and mutant MeCP2 with an N-terminal FLAG tag and a C-terminal fusion of Dendra2, a photoconvertible protein similar to GFP (FLAG-MeCP2-Dendra2 and FLAG-T158M-Dendra2, respectively) to facilitate the visualization of MeCP2 (Supplemental Figure 2D). We then generated clonal lines that expressed varying levels of FLAG-MeCP2-Dendra2 or FLAG-T158M-Dendra2 protein (Supplemental Figure 2E). Using immunofluorescence to examine MeCP2 localization, we found that WT MeCP2 colocalized with heterochromatic foci in both low- and high-expressing FLAG-MeCP2-Dendra2 cells, while FLAG-T158M-Dendra2, when expressed at low levels, remained largely diffuse (Supplemental Figure 2F). Interestingly, in high-expressing FLAG-T158M-Dendra2 cell lines, MeCP2 localized to heterochromatic foci with increased frequency. Together, these results demonstrate that MeCP2 T158M is capable of binding to methylated DNA in a protein level–dependent manner. Mutation at T158 partially reduced the binding affinity of MeCP2 for methylated DNA in vivo and in vitro.

Generation and characterization of T158M-Tg mice. Since high-level expression of MeCP2 T158M in cultured cells rescues DNA binding, we examined the possibility that elevation of mutant MeCP2 expression in mice might restore MeCP2 function and ameliorate disease phenotypes. To test this, we first generated Tg mice that express MeCP2 T158M under the control of the mouse prion promoter (Prp), which drives broad expression in the CNS (32) (Figure 3A). Given that the e1 isoform of MeCP2 is abundantly expressed in the brain (33, 34) and that knockout of this isoform fully recapitulates RTT-like phenotypes in mice (35), we generated Tg mice expressing MeCP2-e1 with the T158M mutation (T158M-Tg). In addition, we included an N-terminal FLAG tag, allowing us to distinguish between endogenous and Tg MeCP2 protein. We obtained 2 Tg founder lines expressing Tg MeCP2 T158M protein at levels comparable to endogenous WT MeCP2 levels (Figure 3B). The presence of the T158M mutation was confirmed using a T158 site–specific antibody (Figure 3C). We found that Tg T158M protein was highly expressed in the brain, with little to no detectable expression in the lung, liver, spleen, heart, kidney, or small intestine (Supplemental Figure 3A). Within the brain, Tg T158M protein exhibited widespread distribution in different brain regions that was comparable to the expression pattern of endogenous MeCP2 and consistent with the broad activity of the prion promoter throughout the CNS (Figure 3D, and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Moreover, the expression of Tg MeCP2 T158M protein remained relatively stable throughout development (Figures 3E and Supplemental Figure 3D) and retained the ability to interact with known binding partners, such as SIN3A, transducin β-like related protein (TBLR1), and histone deacetylase 3 (HDAC3) (Figure 3F).

Figure 3 Generation and characterization of T158M-Tg mice. (A) Schematic of the construct used for transgenesis. Mecp2 T158M cDNA containing an N-terminal FLAG tag was placed under the control of the mouse prion promoter (Prp). (B) Western blot analysis of brain lysate from 2 T158M-Tg mouse lines (Tg2 and Tg3). FLAG-tagged Tg MeCP2 T158M (T158M-Tg) migrated slightly above endogenous MeCP2 levels. Graph shows quantification of T158M-Tg protein levels. Values were normalized to NeuN, and the results are shown as the percentage of endogenous MeCP2 (n = 4 for Tg2 and n = 5 for Tg3). (C) Whole-brain nuclear lysate from T158M-Tg mice probed with a T158 site–specific antibody confirmed the presence of the mutation. (D) Sagittal sections stained for MeCP2 and FLAG show a similar distribution pattern for endogenous WT MeCP2 and Tg MeCP2 T158M throughout the brain. Scale bar: 500 μm. (E) Western blot analysis of Tg MeCP2 T158M protein levels in young (P20) and old (P200) T158M-Tg animals. (F) Anti-FLAG immunoprecipitates from Mecp2+/y T158M–Tg and Mecp2+/y whole brain were probed for the known MeCP2-interacting proteins SIN3A, TBLR1, and HDAC3. WB, Western blot. (G) Body weights of Mecp2+/y male mice (n = 22, black) compared with Mecp2+/y T158M–Tg male littermates (n = 15, yellow) up to 28 weeks of age. (H) Brain weights at P42 (n = 8 for each genotype), P100 (n = 8 for each genotype), and P200 (n = 5 for each genotype). (I) Phenotypic scores (n = 22 for Mecp2+/y mice and n = 15 for Mecp2+/y T158M–Tg mice) and (J) survival assessment (n = 21 for Mecp2+/y mice and n = 35 for Mecp2+/y T158M–Tg mice) for Mecp2+/y T158M–Tg males and WT littermates. In each assay, the findings for T158M-Tg mice were indistinguishable from those of WT mice. All error bars represent the mean ± SEM.

T158M-Tg mice that overexpress WT MeCP2 by approximately 1-fold have enhanced motor and contextual learning by 10 weeks of age, with seizures and hypoactivity becoming apparent by 20 weeks of age and premature death occurring in 30% of animals by 1 year of age (19). To examine whether T158M-Tg mice manifest a similar neurological phenotype, we monitored male T158M-Tg mice (Mecp2+/y T158M–Tg) over a period of 29 weeks (200 days). We found that Mecp2+/y T158M–Tg male mice were indistinguishable from their WT littermates with respect to body weight, brain weight, phenotypic score, and lifespan (Figure 3, G–J). Notably, Mecp2+/y T158M–Tg mice were viable until 2 years of age, with no premature death (data not shown). Female T158M-Tg mice (Mecp2+/+ T158M–Tg) were also comparable to WT Mecp2+/+ females in terms of body weight and phenotypic score (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). Thus, our findings in both knockin and Tg mice suggest that MeCP2 T158M is a loss-of-function mutation, at least partially, and does not show dominant-negative effects.

Increasing MeCP2 T158M expression ameliorates RTT-like phenotypes in Mecp2T158M/y male mice. The generation of Tg mice expressing MeCP2 T158M without dominant-negative effects allowed us to test the possibility that increased expression of the mutant protein might ameliorate disease phenotypes. To test this, we obtained animals expressing elevated levels of MeCP2 T158M by breeding heterozygous Mecp2T158M/+ females with Mecp2+/y T158M–Tg males. From these crosses, we produced male animals of 4 genotypes: (1) Mecp2+/y, (2) Mecp2+/y T158M–Tg, (3) Mecp2T158M/y, and (4) Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg. The latter genotype, Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg, represents animals with increased levels of MeCP2 T158M protein. Total MeCP2 protein expression in Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg males was roughly twice that of WT Mecp2+/y animals, but approximately 4.5-fold that of knockin Mecp2T158M/y littermates (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Tg elevation of MeCP2 T158M protein expression ameliorates behavioral deficits in male Mecp2T158M/y mice. (A) Western blot analysis of MeCP2 protein levels in brain nuclear lysate from male mice of all 4 genotypes at 12 weeks of age. Dot plot indicates the total amount of MeCP2 protein in Mecp2+/y (n = 5, black), Mecp2+/y T158M–Tg (n = 6, yellow), Mecp2T158M/y (n = 7, blue), and Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg (n = 7, red) mice. MeCP2 levels were quantified using β-actin for normalization and are represented as the fold-change relative to Mecp2T158M/y. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curve (n = 35, 21, 38, and 18 per genotype) shows increased lifespan in Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg animals (median survival of ~150 days) relative to that of Mecp2T158M/y mice (median survival of ~92 days). Censored animals are indicated by a tick mark. (C) Body weights (n = 14, 14, 16, and 12) and (D) brain weights (n = 7, 9, 9, and 13) at 12 weeks were partially rescued in Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg animals. (E) The number of beam breaks in an open field assay (n = 13, 13, 25, and 31) was significantly increased in Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg animals compared with Mecp2T158M/y animals at 10 weeks of age. (F) Rotarod performance of 12-week-old animals (n = 12, 20, 15, and 29). The impaired performance of Mecp2T158M/y mice was rescued in Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg animals. ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA. (G) Representative plethysmographic tracings (time bar: 2 s). Red boxes delineate apneic episodes. (H) Respiratory irregularity scores and (I) number of apneas per hour (n = 9, 5, 10, and 10) at 8 weeks of age. Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg males had reduced respiratory irregularities and apneas relative to Mecp2T158M/y mice. Heatmaps indicating changes in (J) event-related power and (K) PLF in response to auditory stimulation in 10- to 14-week-old animals show rescue of information processing in Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg mice. Comparisons in A, C, D, E, H, and I were done using 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s post-hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. All error bars represent the mean ± SEM.

Following phenotypic characterization similar to that performed for Mecp2T158M mice, we found that Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg males appeared larger in size, were less hunched, and had smoother coats than did Mecp2T158M/y littermates (Supplemental Figure 4A). Notably, with a median survival of approximately 150 days, Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg mice lived approximately twice as long as their Mecp2T158M/y littermates (Figure 4B). Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg mice also showed increased body weight and brain weight relative to Mecp2T158M/y animals (Figure 4, C and D).

To examine whether genetically increasing MeCP2 T158M expression ameliorates behavioral deficits in Mecp2T158M/y mice, we subjected males of all 4 genotypes to a series of behavioral assessments. Given that motor dysfunction is a prominent feature of RTT, we measured locomotor activity using the open field assay. Consistent with our previous findings in Mecp2-null and MeCP2 T158A–knockin (Mecp2T158A) mice (27), Mecp2T158M mice show significantly reduced locomotion compared with their WT littermates. In contrast, Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg animals exhibited a marked improvement in locomotion, as measured by the total number of beam breaks (Figure 4E), distance traveled (Supplemental Figure 4B), and average speed (Supplemental Figure 4C) in the open field arena relative to Mecp2T158M/y mice. Moreover, Mecp2T158M/y mice performed significantly less well than did their WT littermates on the accelerating rotarod, consistent with previous reports (28). However, Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg mice performed similarly to WT littermates, demonstrating a near-complete rescue in motor coordination and motor learning (Figure 4F).

Another key feature of RTT is respiratory abnormalities. We therefore examined respiratory function using whole-body plethysmography. Mecp2T158M/y mice experienced episodes of irregular breathing and had significantly increased incidences of apneas compared with Mecp2+/y and Mecp2+/y T158M–Tg mice. This is consistent with previous findings in Mecp2-null and Mecp2T158A mice (16, 36, 37) Notably, in Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg animals, we observed a rescue in overall breathing patterns and significantly reduced respiratory irregularity scores (Figures 4, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 4D). The number of apneas per hour, moreover, was reduced by approximately 5-fold in Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg mice compared with Mecp2T158M/y mice (Figure 4I).

Dysfunction in sensory information processing, measured as changes in visual or auditory event–related potentials (ERPs), has been observed in patients with RTT and in mouse models of RTT (27, 38–41). We therefore measured ERP responses following the presentation of sound stimulation in awake, freely mobile mice. Similar to Mecp2T158A/y mice, Mecp2T158M/y mice showed a significant reduction in event-related power and phase-locking factor (PLF) responses across all measured frequencies compared with Mecp2+/y mice, indicating impaired information processing (Figures 4, J and K, and, Supplemental Figure 4E). Importantly, we found that Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg mice showed a partial rescue of auditory-evoked power and PLF responses, particularly at higher frequencies (Figures 4, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 4E). The auditory-evoked power and PLF responses of Mecp2+/y T158M–Tg mice were not statistically different from those of Mecp2+/y mice (Supplemental Figure 4F). Taken together, our results show that augmenting the levels of MeCP2 T158M protein, despite its reduced affinity for DNA, substantially ameliorates motor, respiratory, and ERP deficits in male Mecp2T158M/y mice. In addition, Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg mice behaved similarly to their WT littermates in all behavioral assessments, consistent with the notion that MeCP2 T158M shows no dominant-negative effects.

Assessing the dosage effect of MeCP2 T158M expression on phenotypic rescue. Given the strict dosage requirements for WT MeCP2, a critical question from a therapeutic standpoint is understanding the extent to which overexpression of MeCP2 T158M protein might introduce detrimental effects. To address this, we investigated the effects of doubling the expression levels of MeCP2 T158M by breeding the transgene to homozygosity, producing Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg homozygous male mice (Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg/T158M-Tg). In Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg/T158M-Tg males, the total MeCP2 levels were approximately 3-fold those of WT Mecp2+/y male littermates, but approximately 8-fold those of knockin Mecp2T158M/y male mice (Supplemental Figure 5A). We found that Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg/T158M-Tg homozygous animals had body weights, brain weights, locomotor activity, and motor coordination and learning that were similar to those of Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg heterozygous animals (Supplemental Figure 5, B–E). Thus, low and high MeCP2 T158M transgene expression confers similar behavioral improvements in male mice. Further, these results indicate that an increased MeCP2 T158M dosage is not deleterious and that MeCP2 T158M expression levels do not need to be as tightly controlled as do those of WT MeCP2. Taken together, these data demonstrate that Tg elevation of MeCP2 T158M expression, even at levels approximately 3-fold higher than WT MeCP2 levels, markedly improves behavioral performance in Mecp2T158M/y male mice.

Increasing MeCP2 T158M expression ameliorates behavioral impairments in Mecp2T158M/+ female mice. Since RTT is primarily a female disorder, we next examined whether genetic elevation of MeCP2 T158M expression also ameliorates RTT-like phenotypes in female mice. We first subjected female mice to the accelerating rotarod task. Consistent with findings in heterozygous Mecp2-null females (36, 42, 43), Mecp2T158M/+ females showed a significantly reduced latency to fall from the rotarod compared with WT Mecp2+/+ littermates (Figure 5). By contrast, the rotarod performance of Mecp2T158M/+ T158M–Tg female mice was nearly indistinguishable from that of WT Mecp2+/+ mice, indicating a full rescue of motor coordination and motor skill learning (Figure 5A). Given that gait abnormalities are a prominent feature of RTT, we next analyzed gait behavior in our female mice using the TreadScan system, which uses a transparent treadmill belt and high-speed camera to assess gait characteristics in rodent models. The system has been used previously to evaluate RTT-associated motor dysfunction (44). We found that Mecp2T158M/+ female mice showed a more uncoordinated gait overall relative to mice of the other genotypes (Figure 5B) and had significantly reduced hind paw stance times, which is the duration the foot is in contact with the treadmill. This abnormality was rescued in Mecp2T158M/+ T158M–Tg animals (Figure 5C). Mecp2T158M/+ female mice, moreover, had significantly reduced propulsion times in the hind paws relative to both Mecp2+/+ and Mecp2+/+ T158M–Tg females, a phenotype that was also rescued in Mecp2T158M/+ T158M–Tg mice (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Genetically increasing the expression of MeCP2 T158M protein improves behavioral phenotypes in female Mecp2T158M/+ mice. (A) Latency to fall in the rotarod task for 6-month-old Mecp2+/+ (n = 9, black), Mecp2+/+ T158M–Tg (n = 14, yellow), Mecp2T158M/+ (n = 9, blue), and Mecp2T158M/+ T158M–Tg (n = 22, red) female mice. The deficit in Mecp2T158M/+ mice was significantly more than that observed in Mecp2+/+ (**P < 0.01) and Mecp2T158M/+ T158M–Tg (*P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA) mice. (B) Representative images of paw placements on the treadmill surface for 7-month-old female mice of each genotype. (C) Stance and (D) propulsion times for the fore- and hind paws (n = 8, 5, 6, and 7 per genotype). Mecp2T158M/+ female mice had reduced stance and propulsion times in the hind paws. These deficits were rescued in Mecp2T158M/+ T158M–Tg littermates. (E) Representative plethysmographic tracings (time bar: 2 s). Red boxes delineate apneic episodes. (F) Average respiratory irregularity scores (n = 12, 6, 8, and 17 per genotype) and (G) number of apneas per hour (n = 13, 6, 9, and 17 per genotype) for 6- to 9-month-old female mice. Mecp2T158M/+ T158M–Tg females had significantly reduced respiratory irregularity scores relative to Mecp2T158M/+ mice. Comparisons in C, D, F, and G were done using 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s post-hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. All error bars represent the ± SEM.

Given the characteristic breathing abnormalities in female patients with RTT and in mouse models of RTT, we next evaluated respiratory function using whole-body plethysmography. Similar to previous findings in heterozygous Mecp2-null female mice (16, 36), Mecp2T158M/+ females had irregular breathing patterns and significantly increased breathing irregularity scores compared with WT Mecp2+/+ mice. Notably, the irregularity scores of Mecp2T158M/+ T158M–Tg females were significantly reduced compared with those for Mecp2T158M/+ mice, indicating a significantly improved breathing pattern (Figure 5, E and F). Additionally, Mecp2T158M/+ T158M–Tg female mice had reduced numbers of apneas per hour compared with Mecp2T158M/+ females (Figure 5G). Though the latter assessment was not statistically significant because of 2 severe cases, the majority of Mecp2T158M/+ T158M–Tg female mice did not have apneas (Figure 5G). Together, these data demonstrate that increasing MeCP2 T158M protein expression also ameliorates a number of symptoms associated with RTT in female mouse models.

Genetic elevation of MeCP2 T158M expression in Mecp2T158M/y mice increases DNA binding. Given our findings in cultured N2a cells, we next tested the possibility that phenotypic amelioration might be mediated by increased binding of MeCP2 T158M to DNA in vivo. We thus performed IHC using anti-MeCP2 antibodies to assess the in vivo binding pattern of MeCP2 in all 4 genotypes of male mice (Figure 6A). Consistent with our previous findings, WT MeCP2 showed a punctate pattern of staining, reflecting the binding of MeCP2 to heterochromatic foci, while MeCP2 T158M showed a diffuse pattern, with no observed puncta. In contrast, Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg mice showed increased MeCP2 staining intensity compared with Mecp2T158M/y animals, consistent with elevated MeCP2 T158M protein expression. In addition, we observed an increased incidence of MeCP2 colocalization with heterochromatic foci in Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg animals compared with Mecp2T158M/y littermates, supporting the idea that MeCP2 T158M binds to DNA in an expression level–dependent manner (Figure 6A). These results differ slightly from those in N2a cells, in which increased puncta formation in the high-expressing FLAG-T158M-Dendra2 cell line was observed. The difference may lie in the fact that N2a cells are a tumor-derived cell line made up of phenotypically immature neurons that may not accurately recapitulate neuronal features in the adult brain.

Figure 6 Tg elevation of MeCP2 T158M expression increases DNA binding. (A) IHC for MeCP2 in brain sections from animals of the indicated genotype at 12 weeks. Scale bar: 20 μm. Original magnification: ×63 with digital zoom. (B) Western blot of nucleosolic (Nuc) and chromatin-enriched (Chr) proteins in cortices from Mecp2+/y, Mecp2T158M/y, and Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg animals at 12 weeks. Graph shows the quantification of MeCP2 levels in nucleosolic and chromatin fractions normalized to TBP. Values are represented as the fold-change relative to nucleosolic MeCP2 from Mecp2+/y animals (n = 3 per genotype). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA, followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. (C) MeCP2 ChIP-qPCR in cortices from 12-week-old Mecp2+/y, Mecp2T158M/y, and Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg animals at the indicated loci revealed significantly increased MeCP2 binding in Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg animals at several loci (n = 3–5 biological replicates). *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s post-hoc test. (D) FLAG-MeCP2-Dendra2 protein levels following treatment with inhibitors of protein degradation pathways. MG132 increased the levels of MeCP2 to the greatest extent. Values were normalized to β-actin and are represented as the fold change relative to vehicle-treated cells (n = 3–5 per condition). (E) Time course of MG132 treatment in FLAG-T158M-Dendra2 and FLAG-MeCP2-Dendra2 N2a cell lines (n = 3 biological replicates). (F) FLAG-T158M-Dendra2 levels following treatment with increasing concentrations of MG132 (n = 3 per condition). (G) P0 plus 3-DIV cortical cultures from Mecp2+/y and Mecp2T158M/y animals treated with vehicle or 20 μM MG132 for 4 and 8 hours (n = 3 per genotype). Quantifications in E–G were performed by normalizing to the TBP loading control; values are shown as the fold-change relative to t0. Comparisons in D–G were done using 1-way ANOVA, followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. All error bars represent the mean ± SEM.

The majority of WT MeCP2 is tightly bound to chromatin in the nucleus and is extracted under high ionic conditions or nuclease treatment. By contrast, mutation at T158 results in extraction of MeCP2 at lower salt concentrations because of the reduced affinity of MeCP2 for methylated DNA (27). To compare the subnuclear distributions of MeCP2 in Mecp2+/y, Mecp2T158M/y, and Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg animals, we performed subnuclear fractionation experiments in cortical nuclei (Figure 6B). As expected, the bulk of WT MeCP2 is found in the chromatin fraction (Chr), with relatively little present in the nucleosolic fraction (Nuc). In Mecp2T158M/y animals, as shown previously, the overall levels of MeCP2 T158M were reduced, and MeCP2 T158M localization was predominantly nucleosolic, not chromatin bound. Similarly, in Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg animals, the majority of mutant protein was present in the nucleosolic fraction as opposed to the chromatin fraction, in agreement with the relatively diffuse pattern observed with IHC (Figure 6A). However, the levels of MeCP2 T158M in both the nucleosolic and chromatin-bound fractions were increased relative to their respective fractions in Mecp2T158M/y animals (Figure 6B). Thus, the overall elevated expression of MeCP2 T158M protein comprises both a nucleosolic pool and, to a lesser extent, a chromatin-bound pool.

To evaluate whether the increased chromatin-bound MeCP2 T158M reflects increased MeCP2 binding to specific genomic loci, we next performed MeCP2 ChIP–quantitative PCR (ChIP-qPCR) on cortical tissue from Mecp2+/y, Mecp2T158M/y, and Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg animals (Figure 6C). In Mecp2+/y animals, MeCP2 bound to known target loci within the Sst, Bdnf, Crh, and Nr4a1 genes, the promoters of LINE-1 and IAP repeat elements, and, to a lesser extent, at the Gapdh promoter (29, 30, 45). By contrast, in Mecp2T158M/y animals, the binding of MeCP2 T158M to each locus was markedly reduced. Notably, in Mecp2T158M/y T158M–Tg animals, the binding of MeCP2 T158M was elevated overall relative to that seen in Mecp2T158M/y animals at each MeCP2 target site (Figure 6C). Together, these data demonstrate that increasing MeCP2 T158M protein expression in vivo overcomes the DNA-binding defect associated with this mutant, leading to amelioration of RTT-like phenotypes.

Proteasome inhibition increases MeCP2 T158M protein levels. Having found that genetic overexpression of MeCP2 T158M rescues DNA binding and RTT-like phenotypes in mice, we next sought to increase MeCP2 T158M levels via a pharmacological approach. We first sought to identify the molecular pathway responsible for MeCP2 T158M degradation. We therefore cultured N2a FLAG-MeCP2-Dendra2 clonal cell lines and treated them with various inhibitors of protein degradation pathways, including calpeptin (calpain inhibitor), 3-methyladenine (3-MA; autophagy inhibitor), ammonium chloride (NH 4 Cl; lysosome inhibitor), and MG132 (proteasome inhibitor). We found that MG132 increased FLAG-MeCP2-Dendra2 levels to the greatest extent (Figure 6D), indicating that the ubiquitin/proteasome pathway is the primary pathway by which MeCP2 is degraded. While we found a detectable increase in WT FLAG-MeCP2-Dendra2 levels after 24 hours of MG132 treatment, elevated FLAG-T158M-Dendra2 levels were detectable after 7 hours (Figure 6E), reflecting the reduced stability of MeCP2 T158M. Notably, treatment with increasing concentrations of MG132 led to a dose-dependent increase in FLAG-T158M-Dendra2 levels (Figure 6F). We also observed a dose-dependent increase in MeCP2 T158M levels with the more specific proteasome inhibitor lactacystin (Supplemental Figure 6).

To examine whether endogenous MeCP2 T158M is also stabilized by proteasome inhibition, we cultured cortical neurons from Mecp2T158M/y and Mecp2+/y animals and treated them with MG132 for 4 and 8 hours. We found that MeCP2 T158M levels significantly increased after 8 hours, while WT MeCP2 levels remained relatively unchanged, consistent with the increased stability of the WT protein (Figure 6G). Thus, MeCP2 T158M protein can be stabilized pharmacologically with proteasome inhibitors, revealing the ubiquitin/proteasome pathway as a pathway to target in the treatment of RTT.