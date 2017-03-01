Endothelial antigen assembly leads to thrombotic complications in heparin-induced thrombocytopenia

Distribution of HIT antigen after nonimmune vascular injury in hPF4+ mice. We previously proposed that a key step in the development HIT was the formation of antigen when positively charged hPF4 binds to negatively charged GAGs found on many cell surfaces (9). This model predicts that HIT antigen will form at all sites of vascular injury, even in the absence of HIT-associated antibodies. We tested this hypothesis in vivo using a cremaster arteriole laser injury model in hPF4+ mice. Following injury, hPF4, detected using a polyclonal anti-hPF4 antibody, and HIT antigen, detected using the HIT-like monoclonal antibody KKO (24), were present almost immediately on widefield microscopy, and the involved area expanded over the ensuing 3 minutes (Figure 1, A and B, respectively). This result demonstrates that hPF4 released as a result of thrombus formation accumulates locally in the form of PF4-containing complexes that can be recognized by HIT antibody in mice expressing hPF4 in their platelets with or without HIT.

Figure 1 Widefield cremaster laser injury in a non-HIT hPF4+ murine model: In situ studies of hPF4 and HIT antigen distribution in thrombi. (A) Representative widefield study of more than 10 cremaster laser injuries in hPF4+ mice, with time 0 indicating the onset of injury. Images from a video of a laser injury; platelets are indicated in red, hPF4 is indicated in green, and the direction of blood flow in the vessel is denoted by blue arrows. Graph shows the accumulation of platelets and hPF4 over the study in relative value units (RVU) compared with time 0. (B) Same as in A, but with green showing binding of KKO to indicate the appearance of the HIT antigen. (C) Representative images from Supplemental Video 1 beginning 5 minutes after injury, the point at which 103 U/kg heparin was infused i.v. Platelets are indicated in red and KKO binding in green. The graph indicates that various doses of heparin were infused beginning 5 minutes after the cremaster injury. Percent mean ± 1 SEM for binding of KKO after heparin relative to the 5-minute time point is shown. The dashed line represents no change in KKO binding after heparin infusion compared with the 5-minute heparin time point. Original magnification, ×60.

We had reported that high doses of heparin attenuated the severity of thrombocytopenia in hPF4+/FcγRIIA+ mice (9). We postulated that this occurred because heparin can dissociate antigenic complexes from platelet surfaces at these concentrations (9), given its higher affinity for hPF4 than for surface GAGs (25). In turn, this generates the circulating hPF4-heparin complexes needed to induce an immune response. (25, 26) Therefore, we asked whether infusing unfractionated or low-molecular-weight heparin into hPF4+ mice would mobilize prebound PF4 and decrease retention of the HIT antigen at the site of thrombus formation. Binding of KKO to the site of thrombus formation decreased proportionally with the dose of either unfractionated heparin (Figure 1C and Supplemental Video 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90958DS1) or low-molecular-weight heparin (Supplemental Figure 1) infused into hPF4+ mice. Importantly, however, even when mice were given 1,000 U/kg unfractionated heparin — a dose approximately 10-fold higher than therapeutic doses (27) — about 25% of the HIT antigen remained, suggesting that the vasculature continues to be a potential target for immune injury. Also of note, mice that did not receive heparin had the highest level of local HIT antigenicity, with an approximate 2-fold increase in HIT antigen compared with mice receiving a dose in the range normally given clinically (100 U/kg) (28).

Study of the prothrombotic state in a murine HIT model. We have previously shown that infusion of KKO or HIT-associated IgG (HIT-IgG) induces thrombocytopenia and a prothrombotic state in hPF4+/FcγRIIA+ mice (8, 9, 22). We recapitulated the prothrombotic state in the cremaster arteriole laser injury model. Injection of KKO into hPF4+/FcγRIIA+ mice enhanced platelet and fibrin accumulation in hPF4+/FcγRIIA+ mice, but not in hPF4+ mice or in hPF4+/FcγRIIA+ mice exposed to the isotype control antibody TRA (24) (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Widefield in situ studies of the prothrombotic state in a murine HIT model. (A) Widefield cremaster arteriole laser injuries were performed in hPF4+/FcγRIIA+ and hPF4+ mice infused with KKO or control TRA prior to injury. Platelet accumulation is shown on the left and fibrin on the right. Six mice from each arm were studied, and each mouse had five to six injuries. The AUC was calculated for each injury, then compared between groups by a 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. Data represent the mean ± 1 SEM. *P < 0.05 comparing hPF4+/FcγRIIA+ plus KKO with either other group. (B) An experiment similar to the one depicted in A, but the injury was performed at time 0, and KKO (1 μg/g, i.v.) was infused 5 minutes later. Images are from Supplemental Video 2, in which platelets (red) were incorporated into a thrombus 0–4 minutes before or 5–15 minutes after the infusion of KKO. Blue arrows indicate the direction of blood flow in the arteriole; black arrow denotes the growing platelet thrombus. Graph shows the mean values for platelet incorporation into thrombi, with a break in the data just before 5 minutes, when antibodies were infused (vertical arrow). Three injuries were studied in each arm. Original magnification, ×60. Ctl, control.

Patients with HIT may be predisposed to develop thrombi at sites where vessels have been injured by catheters (3). To simulate this sequence in the cremaster model, we induced a thrombus in hPF4+/FcγRIIA+ mice, followed 5 minutes later by infusion of KKO or HIT-IgG. Preexisting thrombi expanded in mice given KKO or HIT-IgG, but not control antibodies (Figure 2B). These data also underestimate the severity of the prothrombotic state, because virtually all the vessels became occluded, limiting further thrombus expansion (Table 1 and Supplemental Video 2). Neither TRA nor normal IgG control infusions led to renewed growth of thrombi or vascular occlusion (Figure 2B and Table 1). Of note, thrombus regrowth began immediately after KKO was infused, but accelerated with time, demonstrating that a preexisting thrombus provides a potent nidus for expansion, leading to vascular occlusion in the setting of HIT antibodies.

Table 1 Secondary growth of thrombi in hPF4+/FcγRIIA+ mice leading to an occluded vessel

Analysis of thrombus development in HIT by confocal microscopy. To begin to understand why thrombus regrowth was enhanced in HIT, we used confocal microscopy to examine the initial steps in thrombus formation following laser-induced arteriole injury in animals preinfused with KKO. Remarkably, the predominant site of KKO binding was the endothelium underlying and surrounding the thrombus, extending both upstream and downstream from the site of thrombosis (Figure 3A). The upstream binding appeared to be related to turbulent blood flow in this area (Supplemental Video 3). By 5 minutes after injury, KKO began to appear on platelets within the clot, which intensified over time at the boundary between the tightly packed core and surrounding looser shell of the thrombus (21) (enlarged image in Figure 3A and Figure 3B). We posit that this hemispheric zone of antigen was formed by the slow spread of α-granule release outward within the core until reaching the core-shell interface (21). Our studies suggest that more loosely bound platelets on the surface of the thrombus or caught in turbulent flow around the thrombus may make a more immediate and more significant contribution to the detectable PF4 in the thrombus. Moreover, the PF4 released from surface-bound platelets probably adheres better to the peri-injury endothelium, with its glycocalyx, which is rich in high-affinity heparan sulfate and dermatan sulfate (17), rather than to the thrombus platelets, with their lower affinity surface chondroitin sulfate (29, 30). This platelet-bound PF4 is likely swept downstream. The overlap of injured endothelium and KKO binding for annexin V is shown in Figure 3B and for factor Xa (FXa) in Supplemental Figure 2.

Figure 3 Confocal microscopic studies of a growing thrombus in HIT showing perithrombotic events. (A) Confocal microscopic images showing events in a representative cremaster arteriole injury in an hPF4+/FcγRIIA+ mouse infused with KKO. Platelets are shown in red. KKO binding is shown in green. Images on the left are from Supplemental Video 3 and include blue arrows showing the direction of blood flow. The image in the middle is an enlargement of the 5-minute time point, clearly showing a yellow semi-circle at the interface between the core and shell of the growing thrombus just becoming visible at 4 minutes. Images on the right show 3 different views of a 3D reconstruction of a thrombus, with the yellow arrow indicating the direction of blood flow. The dashed white circle indicates the outline of the vessel. (B) Confocal microscopic images, as in A, of another thrombus showing platelet accumulation (red) and binding of KKO (green) as well as staining with annexin V shown in purple as an indication of endothelial injury (50) and overlap with KKO binding shown in white. (C) Mice were preinfused with either KKO or TRA prior to creation of a thrombus. Binding of platelets, KKO, annexin V, and FXa to sites of vascular injury is shown. Data from the individual studies are shown as well as the mean ± 1 SEM (wide and narrow horizontal lines, respectively). The number of injuries studied for each parameter is indicated. *P < 0.001 and **P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA. Original magnification, ×60.

Infusion of KKO prior to laser injury in hPF4+/FcγRIIA+ mice further increased the size of the platelet-rich clot, and the total amount of HIT antigen in the perithrombus endothelium increased by approximately 3-fold compared with that detected in controls (Figure 3C). We observed similar increases in binding of annexin V and FXa to the perithrombus endothelium, suggesting that HIT antibodies exacerbated endothelial injury that could potentially cause a feed-forward cycle involving PF4-antigen formation, antibody binding, new injured endothelium, and spreading thrombosis.

Microfluidic studies of thrombosis in HIT. The in situ cremaster laser injury model enabled us to study the details of thrombus formation in vivo. However, the model is not fully humanized, and it is difficult to deduce the separate contributions from individual cellular components. To examine the role of the endothelium in HIT in a fully humanized context, we established endothelialized channels coated with HUVECs within a commercial microfluidic device (Figure 4A). Endothelial cells were grown to confluence, which was confirmed by the localization of platelet endothelial cell adhesion molecule 1 (PECAM-1) and expression of actin (Supplemental Figure 3A), and the cells were quiescent, given the absence of cell-surface P-selectin or release of von Willebrand factor (vWF) (Supplemental Figure 3B). The endothelium was injured by ROS made locally after exposure to light during the perfusion of human blood containing hematoporphyrin. In the studies below, injury was localized to an upstream portion of each channel (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) without causing cell detachment (31), although the nuclei in the injured cells were pyknotic (Supplemental Figure 4B). Platelets adhered to the injured part of the channel, but not downstream (Figure 4B). Released PF4 was found surrounding platelet clumps and along the endothelium within the injured area. A decreasing gradient of PF4 binding to “uninjured” endothelium downstream of the injury was also in evidence (Figure 4, B–D). PF4 did not escape between injured endothelial cells to the abluminal surface (Figure 4D), a finding that was consistent with retention of cell-cell contact.

Figure 4 Endothelialized microfluidic channel studies after photochemical injury. (A) Schematic of microfluidic chamber with whole blood containing hematoporphyrin flowing into an endothelial cell–lined channel, with a light source to injure the endothelium. (B) Adhesion of platelets (red, top) and PF4 (white, bottom) at the junction between the injured and uninjured area from a representative study with infused blood, as in A. (C and D) Confocal images of the injured endothelium. (C) Top-down image of adherent platelets and released PF4 in the photochemically injured area. (D) Same image as in C, in a sagittal view. Original magnification, ×10 (B) and ×40 (C and D).

HIT was induced by adding KKO and hematoporphyrin to infused human whole blood prior to photochemical injury. KKO induced a significant increase in platelet adherence to HUVECs in the injured area compared with that observed with TRA (Figure 5A) and had a similar effect on similarly prepared adult human aortic endothelium (Supplemental Figure 5). Downstream of the injury, in the uninjured endothelium, no difference was noted between KKO and TRA exposure (Figure 5B). KKO also caused an increase of approximately 7-fold in PF4 binding to the injured endothelium compared with binding to the uninjured area, which was accompanied by an increase of approximately 16-fold in KKO binding to the injured endothelium compared with uninjured endothelium (Figure 5C). The injured endothelium showed an increase of approximately 50-fold in P-selectin surface expression (P < 0.0001, Figure 5D) and release of vWF (Supplemental Figure 6) and a decrease of approximately 55% in glycocalyx staining by lectin compared with uninjured endothelium (P < 0.01, Figure 5D). Thus, the increase in binding of PF4 to the endothelium correlated with the loss of glycocalyx and its associated GAGs, as had been seen following other endothelial cell injuries (18, 32). Like the results obtained with infusion of KKO, infusion of HIT-associated IgG (300 μg/ml) along with whole blood led to occlusion of 6 of the 6 channels studied compared with 1 of 6 channels exposed to control IgG (P = 0.02, Table 1).