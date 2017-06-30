Lysine methyltransferase SMYD2 promotes cyst growth in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease

The expression of SMYD2 is upregulated in Pkd1 mutant renal epithelial cells and ADPKD tissues. We found that SMYD2 was upregulated in Pkd1-null mouse embryonic kidney (MEK) collecting duct cells and postnatal Pkd1-homozygous mutant proximal tubule PN24 cells compared with control Pkd1 WT MEK cells and postnatal Pkd1-heterozygous PH2 cells as examined by Western blot analysis (Figure 1A) and quantitative RT-PCR (qRT-PCR) (Figure 1B). We also found that the expression of SMYD2 protein and mRNA was upregulated in kidneys from Pkd1fl/fl:Ksp-Cre mice, a well-characterized animal model for ADPKD, as compared with age-matched Pkd1 WT kidneys at P7 (Figure 1, C and D). The expression of SMYD2 was also increased in human ADPKD cells compared with normal human kidney (NHK) cells (Figure 1E). Our immunohistochemistry analysis indicated that elevated SMYD2 expression was localized to cyst-lining epithelial cells in human ADPKD kidneys (Figure 1F) but was absent in normal human kidneys. In addition, we found that knockdown of Pkd1 with shRNA increased the expression of SMYD2 in mouse inner medullary collecting duct (mIMCD3) cells (Figure 1G).

Figure 1 Pkd1 mutant renal epithelial cells and tissues demonstrated increased expression of SMYD2. (A) Western blot analysis of SMYD2 expression from whole cell lysates in Pkd1 WT, Pkd1null/null MEK cells (Null), Pkd1-heterozygous PH2 cells, and Pkd1-homozygous PN24 cells (top panel). Relative SMYD2 expression was quantified from 3 independent immunoblots and standardized to actin (bottom panel). (B) qRT-PCR analysis of relative Smyd2 mRNA expression in WT, Null, PH2, and PN24 cells. (C) Western blot analysis of SMYD2 expression in P7 kidneys from Pkd1+/+:Ksp-Cre (WT) and Pkd1fl/fl:Ksp-Cre (Homo) neonates (top panel). Relative SMYD2 expression in the kidneys (bottom panel) as standardized to actin. (D) qRT-PCR analysis of relative Smyd2 mRNA expression in the kidneys described in C. n = 3. (E) Western blot analysis of SMYD2 expression in primary human ADPKD and NHK cells. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (F) Immunohistochemistry analysis indicated that SMYD2 expression was increased in cyst-lining epithelia in human ADPKD kidneys (bottom panel) but not in normal human kidneys (top panel). Scale bars: 50 μm. (G) Western blot analysis of SMYD2 expression in mIMCD3 cells with or without knockdown of Pkd1 with shRNA and/or Smyd2 with siRNA. Representative data from 3 independent experiments are shown.

Smyd2 and Pkd1 double conditional knockout delayed renal cyst growth. To investigate the functional role of SMYD2 in vivo, we generated Pkd1 and Smyd2 double conditional knockout Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2fl/fl:Ksp-Cre mice, which had kidney-specific cadherin (Ksp-cadherin) driving Cre expression (19). We found that cyst formation was significantly delayed in the absence of SMYD2 in Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2fl/fl:Ksp-Cre mice (n = 12) at P7 compared with that in age-matched Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2+/+:Ksp-Cre mice (n = 14) (P < 0.01) (Figure 2, A and B). The kidney weight to body weight (KW/BW) ratios and blood urea nitrogen (BUN) levels from Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2fl/fl:Ksp-Cre mice were dramatically reduced compared with those from Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2+/+:Ksp-Cre mice (P < 0.01) (Figure 2, C and D), which indicated that cyst growth and renal function were normalized. We further found that Pkd1 and Smyd2 double-knockout mice lived to a mean age of 22.2 days, while Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2+/+:Ksp-Cre mice died of polycystic kidney disease (PKD) at a mean age of 16.3 days (P < 0.01) (Figure 2E). Expression of SMYD2 could not be detected in kidneys from double conditional knockout mice as analyzed by Western blotting (Figure 2F). We found that Ki67-positive cells were significantly decreased in kidneys from Pkd1 and Smyd2 double conditional knockout mice (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90921DS1). Unexpectedly, we found that double conditional knockout induced cyst-lining epithelial cell apoptosis, as analyzed by TUNEL assay and H&E staining (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 1B). These results suggested that SMYD2 is involved in regulating renal cyst growth in Pkd1-knockout mice.

Figure 2 Double conditional knockout of Smyd2 and Pkd1 delayed renal cyst formation. (A) Representative kidneys from Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2+/+:Ksp-Cre (Smyd2+/+) and Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2fl/fl:Ksp-Cre (Smydfl/fl) neonates. Scale bars: 2 mm. (B) Percent cystic area relative to total kidney section area was significantly decreased in P7 kidneys from Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2fl/fl:Ksp-Cre versus Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2+/+:Ksp-Cre neonates. Data reflect all sections quantified for each condition (n = 12 in Smyd2+/+ group and n = 14 in Smyd2fl/fl group). (C) KW/BW ratios were reduced in P7 Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2fl/fl:Ksp-Cre versus Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2+/+:Ksp-Cre neonates. (D) BUN levels were significantly decreased in P7 serum from Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2fl/fl:Ksp-Cre neonates compared with Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2+/+:Ksp-Cre neonates. (E) Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2fl/fl:Ksp-Cre mice lived to a mean age of 22.2 days (n = 16), whereas Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2+/+:Ksp-Cre mice died of PKD at a mean age of 16.3 days (n = 20). P < 0.01. (F) Western blot analysis of SMYD2 expression in P7 kidneys from Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2+/+:Ksp-Cre (Smyd2+/+) and Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2fl/fl:Ksp-Cre (Smydfl/fl) neonates. (G) Cell proliferation was decreased in P7 kidneys from Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2fl/fl:Ksp-Cre neonates versus those from Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2+/+:Ksp-Cre neonates, as detected with Ki67 staining. The percentage of Ki67-positive nuclei in cyst-lining epithelial cells was calculated from an average of 1,000 nuclei per mouse kidney section. Scale bars: 100 μm. (H) Knockout of Smyd2 induced cyst-lining epithelial cell death in kidneys from P7 Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2fl/fl:Ksp-Cre neonates, while apoptosis was rare in kidneys from Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2+/+:Ksp-Cre neonates, as detected by TUNEL assay. Scale bars: 100 μm. The images in G and H are also shown in Supplemental Figure 1, A and B.

A specific SMYD2 inhibitor, AZ505, delays cyst growth in Pkd1 mutant kidneys. AZ505 is a specific SMYD2 inhibitor as identified by high-throughput chemical screen (20). We found that knockdown of Smyd2 inhibited Pkd1 mutant renal epithelial cell growth as examined by MTT assay (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) and decreased S-phase entry as determined by flow cytometry (FACS) analysis (Supplemental Figure 2C). Treatment with AZ505 further decreased S-phase entry in Smyd2-knockdown Pkd1 mutant renal epithelial cells compared with that in DMSO-treated Smyd2-knockdown cells (Supplemental Figure 2C), which might be caused by the inhibition of AZ505 on the remaining SMYD2 in the Smyd2-knockdown Pkd1 mutant renal epithelial cells. These results support the specificity of AZ505 for the inhibition of SMYD2.

To test whether inhibiting the activity of SMYD2 would suppress cyst formation in vivo, we examined whether AZ505 could delay cyst growth in a progressive hypomorphic Pkd1nl/nl mouse model (21). We found that administration of AZ505 (5 mg/kg) (n = 12) delayed cyst growth, as indicated by decreased cyst index, KW/BW ratio, and BUN level (Figure 3, A–D); inhibited cystic epithelial cell proliferation (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3A); and induced cystic epithelial cell apoptosis (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 3B) in P28 kidneys from Pkd1nl/nl mice compared with those in age-matched kidneys from DMSO-injected Pkd1nl/nl mice (n = 12). No sex difference was observed for the effect of AZ505 on delaying cyst growth in Pkd1nl/nl mice when 6 male mice and 6 female mice were compared in each group (data not shown).

Figure 3 AZ505 treatment delayed cyst formation in Pkd1-knockout mice. (A) Histological examination of kidneys from Pkd1nl/nl mice injected daily with AZ505 or DMSO vehicle control from P7 to P27. Scale bar: 2 mm. (B) Percent cystic area relative to total kidney area of kidneys from Pkd1nl/nl mice treated with AZ505 (n = 12) or DMSO (n = 12). (C and D) Treatment with AZ505 compared with DMSO decreased KW/BW ratios (C) and BUN levels (D) in Pkd1nl/nl mice. (E) AZ505 treatment reduced cyst-lining epithelial cell proliferation in kidneys from Pkd1nl/nl mice, as detected with Ki67 staining. The percentage of Ki67-positive nuclei in cystic epithelial cells was calculated from an average of 1,000 nuclei per mouse kidney section. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) AZ505 treatment induced cyst-lining epithelial cell death in kidneys from Pkd1nl/nl mice as detected by TUNEL assay. Scale bars: 100 μm. The images in E and F are also shown in Supplemental Figure 3, A and B.

To extend the translational significance of our in vivo findings in early-stage animal models, we also tested the long-term effects of AZ505 on renal cyst formation in Pkd1fl/fl:tamoxifen-Cre mice, in which the Cre is driven by the Esr1+ promoter. We induced Pkd1 deletion in Pkd1fl/fl:tamoxifen-Cre mice via i.p. injection of tamoxifen (125 mg/kg body weight, formulated in corn oil) on two sequential postnatal days (P31 and P32), which resulted in renal cyst formation in the test group after 4 months (10, 22). We administered AZ505 (10 mg/kg) to these mice through i.p. injection up to 6 months (see Methods for details). The Pkd1fl/fl:tamoxifen-Cre mice were treated 3 times per week from P42 (10 days after Pkd1 deletion) to 3.5 months and only one time per week from 3.5 months to 6 months (Figure 4A). We found that AZ505 treatment delayed cyst growth as indicated by decreased cyst index, KW/BW ratio, BUN level, and proliferation of cyst-lining epithelial cells; and by increased apoptosis of cyst-lining epithelial cells (14 mice for each group, including 7 male and 7 female mice) (Figure 4, B–G, and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Treatment with AZ505 compared with the control had no effects on body weights in these mouse models (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). These results suggest that targeting SMYD2 with pharmacological inhibition might delay cyst growth in ADPKD patients.

Figure 4 Treatment with AZ505 delayed cyst growth in conditional Pkd1-knockout mice. (A) Schedule of the induction and treatment of Pkd1 inducible knockout mice. (B) Histological examination of kidneys from Pkd1fl/fl:tamoxifen-Cre mice injected daily with AZ505 or DMSO vehicle control from P42 to 6 months. Scale bar: 2 mm. (C) Percent cystic area relative to total kidney section area of kidneys from Pkd1fl/fl:tamoxifen-Cre mice treated with AZ505 (n = 14) or DMSO (n = 14). (D and E) Treatment with AZ505 compared with DMSO decreased KW/BW ratios (D) and BUN levels (E) in Pkd1fl/fl:tamoxifen-Cre mice. (F) AZ505 treatment reduced cyst-lining epithelial cell proliferation in kidneys from Pkd1fl/fl:tamoxifen-Cre mice as detected with Ki67 staining. Scale bars: 100 μm. (G) AZ505 treatment induced cyst-lining epithelial cell death in kidneys from Pkd1fl/fl:tamoxifen-Cre mice as detected by TUNEL assay. Scale bars: 100 μm. The images in F and G are also shown in Supplemental Figure 3, C and D.

Silencing SMYD2 decreased phosphorylation and activation of STAT3 and NF-κB in Pkd1 mutant renal epithelial cells and tissues. Given the evidence that SMYD2 promotes renal cyst growth in vivo, we investigated the mechanisms involved in this process. It has been reported that the transcription factor STAT3 has sustained activation in Pkd1-knockout polycystic kidneys and the STAT3 inhibitor S3I-201 reduces cyst growth in a neonatal PKD mouse model (23). Recently, we reported that TNF-α mediates NF-κB–regulated cystic renal epithelial cell survival and death (24). We found that the phosphorylation of STAT3 (p-STAT3) and the p65 subunit of NF-κB (p-p65) was increased in Pkd1 mutant cells (Figure 5A) and tissues (Figure 5B). We further found that overexpression of exogenous GFP–tagged SMYD2 increased the phosphorylation of STAT3 and p65 in mIMCD3 cells (Supplemental Figure 5A). Targeting Smyd2 with small siRNA and AZ505 and knockout of Smyd2 decreased the levels of tyrosine phosphorylated active STAT3 and p65, but had no effect on the levels of STAT3 and p65 in Pkd1 mutant cells (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C) and kidneys (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 SMYD2 regulates the phosphorylation of STAT3 and the p65 subunit of NF-κB. (A) Western blot analysis of p-STAT3 and p-p65 expression from whole cell lysates of Pkd1 WT MEK and Pkd1-null MEK cells. The phosphorylation of STAT3 and p65 was increased in Pkd1-null MEK versus WT MEK cells, whereas the expression of STAT3 and p65 was almost at the same level in these cells. (B) Western blot analysis of the expression of SMYD2, p-STAT3, STAT3, p-p65, and p65 in kidneys from Pkd1+/+:Smyd2+/+:Ksp-Cre, Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2+/+:Ksp-Cre, and Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2fl/fl:Ksp-Cre neonates at P7. The expression of SMYD2 and the phosphorylation of STAT3 and p65 were increased in kidneys from Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2+/+:Ksp-Cre compared with Pkd1+/+:Smyd2+/+:Ksp-Cre mice, whereas the expression of these 3 proteins was decreased in kidneys from Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2fl/fl:Ksp-Cre compared with Pkd1fl/fl:Smyd2+/+:Ksp-Cre neonates. (C) Interactions between SMYD2 and STAT3 (top panel) as well as SMYD2 and p65 (bottom panel) in Pkd1 WT and Pkd1-null MEK cells were detected with anti-SMYD2 antibody and then blotted with STAT3 antibody (top panel) and p65 (bottom panel) antibody, respectively. IgG was used as a negative control. (D) Methylation of STAT3 and p65 was increased in Pkd1 WT MEK cells compared with Pkd1-null MEK cells. These cells were immunoprecipitated with anti-STAT3 antibody (top panel) and anti-p65 antibody (bottom panel), and then blotted with STAT3, p65, and pan–methyl lysine antibody, respectively. IgG was used as a negative control. (E) The level of methylated STAT3 and p65 was decreased in Pkd1-null MEK cells treated with AZ505 (2 hours) compared with that in cells treated with DMSO as examined with anti–pan–methyl lysine antibody after these proteins were pulled down with STAT3 and p65 antibodies. (F) GFP-tagged SMYD2 together with Flag-tagged WT STAT3 or mutant STAT3 with lysine-to-arginine substitution were transfected into HEK293T cells. The effect of overexpression of SMYD2 on the methylation and phosphorylation of Flag-tagged STAT3 was examined by Western blot analysis. (G) GFP-tagged SMYD2 together with T7-tagged WT p65 (RelA) or mutant p65 (RelA) with lysine-to-arginine substitution were transfected into HEK293T cells. The effect of overexpression of SMYD2 on the methylation and phosphorylation of T7-tagged p65 (RelA) was examined by Western blot analysis.

SMYD2 interacts with STAT3 and p65 and regulates STAT3 and p65 methylation and activation in Pkd1 mutant renal epithelial cells. To further investigate the mechanisms mediated by SMYD2, we determined that endogenous SMYD2 could immunoprecipitate STAT3 and p65 in Pkd1 WT and mutant MEK cells, and that SMYD2 in Pkd1-null MEK cells could pull down more STAT3 and p65 than in Pkd1 WT MEK cells (Figure 5C). To investigate whether the interactions between SMYD2 and STAT3 as well as SMYD2 and p65 affect their methylation, we compared the methylation levels of STAT3 and p65 in Pkd1 WT and mutant MEK cells. These experiments used anti-STAT3 antibody and anti-p65 antibody for immunoprecipitation, followed by blotting with anti–methyl lysine antibody. We found that methylation of STAT3 and p65 was increased in Pkd1-null MEK cells compared with Pkd1 WT MEK cells (Figure 5D). Inhibition of SMYD2 with AZ505 decreased the methylation of STAT3 and p65 in Pkd1-null MEK cells (Figure 5E). These results together with those for knockdown of Smyd2 or inhibition with AZ505, showing decreased phosphorylation of STAT3 and p65 (Supplemental Figure 5), suggested that SMYD2 may regulate STAT3 and p65 phosphorylation and activation in cystic renal epithelial cells through methylation of these substrates.

To determine the potential methylation site(s) on STAT3 mediated by SMYD2, we expressed Flag-tagged WT STAT3 and its lysine-to-arginine substitutive mutants, including K49R, K140R, and K685R, with or without GFP-tagged SMYD2 in HEK293T cells. The methylation of Flag-tagged STAT3 was examined with an anti–pan–methyl lysine antibody after the Flag-tagged proteins were pulled down with anti-Flag antibody. We found that the methylation of STAT3 was only decreased when STAT3 was mutated at K685R (Figure 5F). We also found that overexpression of SMYD2 increased the phosphorylation of Flag-tagged WT STAT3 and mutant STAT3 only at K49R and K140R, but had no effect on the phosphorylation of Flag-tagged mutant STAT3 at K685R (Figure 5F). Our results suggested that lysine 685 of STAT3 is critical for SMYD2-mediated STAT3 methylation and phosphorylation.

We also investigated the potential methylation site(s) on p65 mediated by SMYD2 with a similar strategy by expressing T7-tagged WT-p65 (RelA) and its lysine-to-arginine substitutive mutants, K218R, K221R, and K310R, with or without GFP-tagged SMYD2 in HEK293T cells. We found that the methylation of p65 was strikingly decreased when p65 was mutated at K221R and K310R and slightly decreased when p65 was mutated at K218 compared with the WT p65 as examined by immunoprecipitation with anti-T7 antibodies followed by immunoblotting with anti–pan–methyl lysine antibodies (Figure 5G). We further found that overexpression of GFP-tagged SMYD2 could markedly increase the phosphorylation of WT p65, only mildly increased the phosphorylation of p65 with K-to-R mutants at K218 and K221, and had no obvious effect on the phosphorylation of p65 with a K-to-R mutant at K310 (Figure 5G). These results suggest that K310 of p65 is the site that most likely contributes to the SMYD2-mediated methylation and phosphorylation of p65, and the lysine K221 of p65 may partially contribute to this process.

Because STAT3 and NF-κB both function as transcription factors, we determined the functional effects of SMYD2 on STAT3 and NF-κB activity by measuring the expression of validated STAT3 and NF-κB target genes, including those encoding BCL2, cyclin D1, TNF-α, c-Myc, and TNFAIP3. Cyclin D1, TNF-α, and c-Myc have been reported to be involved in cyst formation (25–27). First, we found that the levels of these STAT3 and NF-κB target genes were upregulated in Pkd1-null MEK cells compared with Pkd1 WT MEK cells (Supplemental Figure 6A). Next, we found that knockdown of Smyd2 and inhibition of SMYD2 with AZ505 significantly decreased the mRNA levels of these STAT3 and NF-κB targeting genes in cystic renal epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C) and in kidneys from Smyd2 and Pkd1 double-knockout mice compared with Pkd1 single-knockout mice (Supplemental Figure 6D). These results suggested that SMYD2 regulates STAT3 and NF-κB transcriptional activity in Pkd1 mutant renal epithelial cells and tissues.

Synergistic effects exist among SMYD2, STAT3, and NF-κB p65 in cystic renal epithelial cells. STAT3 has been reported to modify p65 post-translationally by recruitment of the acetyltransferase p300, mediating the acetylation of NF-κB and prolonging its nuclear retention (28). To address whether SMYD2 contributes to the interaction between STAT3and NF-κB, we knocked down Smyd2 in cystic renal epithelial cells, and found that anti-STAT3 antibody pulled down less p65 and anti-p65 antibody also pulled down less STAT3 (Figure 6A). We further found that the methylation of STAT3 and p65 was decreased in the Smyd2-knockdown cells (Figure 6A). Inhibition of STAT3 with its specific inhibitor S3I-201 disrupted the interaction between SMYD2 and p65, leading to a decrease in the methylation and phosphorylation of p65 (Figure 6B), while inhibition of NF-κB with its specific inhibitor BAY-11-7085 disrupted the interaction between SMYD2 and STAT3, leading to a decrease in the methylation and phosphorylation of STAT3 (Figure 6C). These results together with the results in Figure 5 suggested that the interaction between STAT3 and p65 is SMYD2 dependent and STAT3 modifies p65 post-translationally by recruitment of SMYD2, mediating the methylation and activation of the NF-κB p65 subunit in cystic renal epithelial cells (Figure 6D, left panel), and p65 modifies STAT3 methylation and activation by recruitment of SMYD2 (Figure 6D, right panel).

Figure 6 Synergistic effects exist among SMYD2, STAT3, and the p65 subunit of NF-κB in Pkd1 mutant renal epithelial cells. (A) The interaction between STAT3 and p65 was disrupted in Smyd2-knockdown Pkd1-homozygous PN24 cells as examined by co-IP with either anti-STAT3 or anti-p65 antibody, and the methylation of STAT3 and p65 was also decreased in these cells. (B) Inhibition of STAT3 with its inhibitor S3I-201 disrupted the interaction between SMYD2 and NF-κB p65, and decreased p65 methylation and phosphorylation in Pkd1-homozygous PN24 cells. (C) Inhibition of NF-κB with its inhibitor BAY-11-7085 disrupted the interaction between SMYD2 and STAT3, and decreased STAT3 methylation and phosphorylation in Pkd1-homozygous PN24 cells. (D) Potential working models of the synergistic effect among SMYD2, STAT3, and p65. The interaction between SMYD2 and STAT3 may facilitate the recruitment of NF-κB to this complex, leading to the methylation (me) and phosphorylation of NF-κB (left panel); and the interaction between SMYD2 and NF-κB may facilitate the recruitment of STAT3 to this complex, leading to the methylation and phosphorylation of STAT3 (right panel), in Pkd1 mutant renal epithelial cells. (E and F) Stimulation with cytokines IL-6 (E) and TNF-α (F) induced SMYD2 expression in a time-dependent manner in mIMCD3 cells. (G and H) Western blot analysis of SMYD2 expression in the presence of the STAT3 inhibitor S3I-201 (G) or NF-κB inhibitor BAY-11-7085 (H) in Pkd1-null MEK cells. SMYD2 expression was decreased in Pkd1-null MEK cells treated with these inhibitors in a dose-dependent manner. (I) STAT3 and p65 bound to the promoter of Smyd2. ChIP-qPCR assay was performed with anti-STAT3 antibody, anti-p65 antibody, or normal rabbit IgG in Pkd1-null MEK cells. Anti-H3K4me2 antibody was used as a positive control.

Feedback loops among SMYD2, STAT3, NF-κB, and cytokines in cystic renal epithelial cells. Both STAT3 and NF-κB p65 regulate gene expression involved in cell proliferation and apoptosis through direct promoter binding. These two proteins can also affect signaling pathways indirectly through regulation of downstream cytokines. IL-6 and TNF-α play particularly important roles, because they can form feedback loops with STAT3 and NF-κB, respectively (29, 30). We found that IL-6 treatment not only increased the phosphorylation of STAT3 but also increased the expression of SMYD2 (Figure 6E), and that treatment with TNF-α also increased the phosphorylation of p65 and the expression of SMYD2 (Figure 6F). We further found that treatment with the STAT3 inhibitor S3I-201 (Figure 6G) and NF-κB inhibitor BAY-11-7085 (Figure 6H) decreased the expression of SMYD2 in Pkd1-null MEK cells in a dose-dependent manner. To further support that STAT3 and NF-κB could regulate the expression of SMYD2 in Pkd1-null cells, we found that STAT3 and p65 bound to the Smyd2 promoter in Pkd1-null MEK cells by ChIP coupled with quantitative PCR (ChIP-qPCR) assay (Figure 6I). Our results suggest that there are two positive feedback loops, SMYD2/IL-6/STAT3/SMYD2 and SMYD2/TNF-α/NF-κB/SMYD2, in cystic renal epithelial cells.

SMYD2 regulates PKD-associated signaling via histone methylation. SMYD2 has been identified as an H3K36 methyltransferase, and an H3K4 methyltransferase when bound to Hsp90 (14, 17). However, the full spectrum of the impact of SMYD2 on transcriptional regulation is still largely unknown. We found that inhibition of SMYD2 with AZ505 decreased the mono-, di-, and tri-methylation of H3K4 and H3K36 (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). We further tested the effect of AZ505 on methylations in Smyd2-knockdown Pkd1-null MEK cells and found that knockdown of Smyd2 with siRNA decreased the mono-, di-, and tri-methylations of H3K4 and H3K36 in the nuclear fraction of these cells; and that treatment with AZ505 just slightly decreased the methylations of histone H3K4 and H3K36 in the nuclear fraction of Smyd2-knockdown cells compared with those in the Smyd2-knockdown cells treated with DMSO (Supplemental Figure 7C). The slight decrease in the methylation of histones by AZ505 in Smyd2-knockdown cystic renal epithelial cells might be caused by the inhibition of AZ505 on the remaining SMYD2 in these cells, which further supported the specificity of AZ505 on inhibition of SMYD2 in these cells (Supplemental Figure 7C). To identify potential transcriptional targets of SMYD2, we performed ChIP-seq analysis in Pkd1 WT and Pkd1-null MEK cells with an anti-SMYD2 antibody. We identified 91 potential SMYD2 target genes in Pkd1 WT MEK cells and 116 potential SMYD2 target genes in Pkd1-null MEK cells. There were 14 genes identified in both Pkd1 WT and -null MEK cells. Thus, the number of potential SMYD2 target genes in Pkd1-null MEK cells was 116–14 = 102 genes (Supplemental Figure 8A).

Our ChIP assay indicated that SMYD2 bound to the promoter of Ptpn13 (which encodes a protein of the protein tyrosine phosphatase [PTP] family) (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). The mRNA and protein expression levels of PTPN13 were downregulated in Pkd1-homozygous PN24 cells compared with Pkd1-heterozygous PH2 control cells (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). In contrast, knockdown of Smyd2 with siRNA increased the mRNA and protein levels of PTPN13 in PN24 cells (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F).

PTPN13 regulates a variety of cellular processes and oncogenic transformation by removing phosphate groups from phosphorylated tyrosine residues on proteins, including ERK and STAT (31). Since knockdown of Smyd2 and inhibition of SMYD2 with AZ505 decreased the phosphorylation of ERK, S6, and Akt in cystic renal epithelial cells (Figure 7, A and B), and knockout of Smyd2 led to similar results (Figure 7C), we suspected that PTPN13 might be involved in regulating these processes. To test this possibility, we knocked down Ptpn13 with siRNA in mIMCD3 cells. We found that knockdown of Ptpn13 increased the phosphorylation of ERK, S6, and Akt in these cells (Figure 7D), whereas knockdown of Smyd2 blocked the increases in the phosphorylation of ERK, S6, and Akt in Ptpn13-knockdown cells (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 PKD-associated signaling pathways could be affected by SMYD2 in Pkd1 mutant renal epithelial cells and cystic tissues. (A and B) Western blot analysis of the phosphorylation of ERK, S6, AKT, and Rb as well as the total protein levels of these proteins in Pkd1-null MEK cells with or without knockdown of Smyd2 with siRNA for 24 hours (A) and with or without AZ505 treatment for 2 hours (B). Representative data are shown from 3 independent experiments. (C) Western blot analysis of the phosphorylation of ERK, S6, AKT, and Rb in kidneys from Pkd1 conditional knockout mice. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (D) Western blot analysis of the phosphorylation of ERK, S6, AKT, and Rb, as well as the expression of SMYD2 and PTPN13 in mIMCD3 cells transfected with or without Smyd2 siRNA and/or Ptpn13 siRNA. Representative data from 3 independent experiments are shown.

SMYD2 regulates p53-dependent cystic renal epithelial cell apoptosis. We recently reported that p53 signaling is involved in regulating cystic renal epithelial cell apoptosis (6). Previous studies demonstrated that SMYD2 inhibits p53 activity in H1299 cells and that reducing SMYD2 by siRNA enhances p53-mediated apoptosis in DNA damage conditions but not in non–DNA damage conditions in U2OS cells (8). We found that knockdown of Smyd2 with siRNA significantly induced Pkd1-null MEK cell apoptosis but had no effect on the apoptosis of Pkd1 WT MEK cells (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B) as analyzed by TUNEL assay. However, knockdown of P53 with siRNA significantly decreased apoptosis induced by knockdown of Smyd2 in Pkd1-null MEK cells, while knockdown of P53 alone had no effect on cell survival and death (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). To investigate the potential role of SMYD2 in regulating p53-dependent cystic renal epithelial cell death, we found by co-IP analysis that SMYD2 interacted with p53 and that this interaction increased the methylation of p53 in Pkd1-null MEK cells compared with Pkd1 WT MEK cells (Supplemental Figure 10E). Knockdown of Smyd2 decreased the methylation of p53 but unexpectedly increased the expression of p53 in Pkd1-null MEK cells as analyzed by Western blot and qRT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 10, F and G). We further found that SMYD2 bound to the promoter of P53 in Pkd1-null MEK cells as analyzed by ChIP assay (Supplemental Figure 10H). These results suggested that SMYD2 regulates p53-dependent cystic renal epithelial cell apoptosis through regulation of the methylation and expression of p53 in cystic renal epithelial cells. In addition to SMYD2-mediated p53 signaling, we also found that NF-κB signaling contributed to SMYD2-mediated apoptosis, since inhibition of NF-κB with its inhibitor induced more Pkd1-null MEK cell death (Supplemental Figure 10, I and J).