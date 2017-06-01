Hepatic metal ion transporter ZIP8 regulates manganese homeostasis and manganese-dependent enzyme activity

Inducible global Slc39a8 deletion leads to systemic Mn deficiency. SLC39A8 is widely expressed (12). To study the physiological effects of ZIP8 deficiency, we generated inducible global Slc39a8–knockout mice by crossing conditional floxed Slc39a8 (Slc39a8fl/fl) mice with UBC-CreERT2–transgenic mice. Slc39a8 deletion was induced by tamoxifen injection. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis revealed that, compared with control Slc39a8fl/fl mice injected with tamoxifen, Slc39a8fl/fl UBC-CreERT2 mice (hereafter referred to as ZIP8-iKO mice) injected with tamoxifen had efficient Slc39a8 deletion in the liver (–98%, P < 0.001), kidney (–98%, P < 0.001), brain (–51%, P = 0.034), heart (–88%, P < 0.001), and small intestine (–98%, P < 0.001) (Figure 1A). Despite the known ability of ZIP8 to transport Zn and Fe, tissue Zn and Fe levels were not different in ZIP8-iKO mice compared with levels in controls (Supplemental Figure. 1, A and B). In contrast, tissue Mn levels in ZIP8-iKO mice were markedly reduced. Compared with control mice, Mn levels were decreased in the liver (–77%, P < 0.001), kidney (–52%, P < 0.001), brain (–31%, P < 0.001), and heart (–27%, P = 0.008) of ZIP8-iKO mice (Figure 1B). This observation is consistent with the findings that patients carrying SLC39A8 mutations develop severe deficiency of Mn but not Zn, that SLC39A8 variants are associated with whole-blood Mn but not Zn, and that ZIP8 has high affinity for Mn but not Zn in mammalian cells. We compared HDL-C levels and body weights of ZIP8-iKO mice with those of the control mice on a chow or Western diet and observed no significant differences. We did not observe overt neurological or skeletal abnormalities in the ZIP8-iKO mice.

Figure 1 Global Slc39a8 deletion leads to systemic Mn deficiency. (A) qPCR analysis of Slc39a8 expression in male Slc39a8fl/fl and ZIP8-iKO mice injected with tamoxifen at 8 weeks of age and sacrificed 5 weeks after the injection (n = 3–6). (B) ICP-OES analysis of Mn levels in male Slc39a8fl/fl and ZIP8-iKO mice injected with tamoxifen at 8 weeks of age and sacrificed 5 weeks after injection (n = 5–6). (C) qPCR analysis of Slc39a8 expression in 12- to 14-week-old male WT and ZIP8 Het mice (n = 4–6). (D) ICP-OES analysis of Mn levels in 12- to 14-week-old male WT and ZIP8 Het mice (n = 4–5). qPCR results were normalized to Gapdh. ICP-OES results were normalized to wet tissue weight. Mn levels in the tissues were normalized to the average of the control group. Data on the absolute Mn content can be found in the Supplemental Table. All data represent the mean ± SD. ***P ≤ 0.001, **P ≤ 0.01, and *P ≤ 0.05, by Student’s t test.

Consistent with the systemic Mn deficiency seen in ZIP8-iKO mice, Slc39a8 heterozygous mice (hereafter referred to as ZIP8 Het mice), which had decreased Slc39a8 expression in the liver (–44%, P < 0.001), kidney (–44%, P = 0.006), and brain (–24%, P = 0.04) (Figure 1C), also had significantly decreased Mn levels in these organs, though to a lesser extent than in the ZIP8-iKO mice. In ZIP8 Het mice, Mn levels were reduced by 39% in the liver (P = 0.003), 32% in the kidney (P < 0.001), 23% in the brain (P = 0.002), and 14% in the heart (P = 0.021) (Figure 1D); in contrast, Mn levels were increased by 34% in the small intestine (P = 0.004), despite decreased Slc39a8 expression in this organ (–51%, P = 0.014).

Hepatic ZIP8 regulates whole-body Mn homeostasis. The liver plays a vital role in regulating Mn homeostasis in vivo (27). In order to determine the contribution of hepatic ZIP8, we generated Slc39a8 liver-specific–knockout mice by crossing Slc39a8fl/fl mice with Alb-Cre–transgenic mice. Compared with control Slc39a8fl/fl mice, Slc39a8fl/fl Alb-Cre mice (hereafter referred to as ZIP8-LSKO mice) had decreased Slc39a8 mRNA levels in the liver (–75%, P < 0.001) but normal Slc39a8 expression in other tissues (Figure 2A). Mn levels were not only substantially decreased in the liver (–69%, P < 0.001), but also in the kidney (–49%, P < 0.001), brain (–34%, P < 0.001), and heart (–47%, P < 0.001), indicating that hepatic Slc39a8 deletion decreased systemic tissue Mn levels (Figure 2B). To confirm that the regulation of Mn by Slc39a8 is not specific to male mice, we examined Mn levels in the liver and kidney of female ZIP8-LSKO mice and also observed decreased Mn compared with levels in the control mice (–76%, P < 0.001 for liver and –57%, P < 0.001 for kidney) (Supplemental Figure 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90896DS1). In addition, whole-blood Mn was decreased in ZIP8-LSKO mice (–65%, P = 0.002) (Figure 2C). As with the ZIP8-iKO mice, compared with controls, the ZIP8-LSKO mice exhibited no significant differences in HDL-C or body weight and no overt neurological or skeletal abnormalities.

Figure 2 Hepatic ZIP8 regulates whole-body Mn homeostasis. (A) qPCR analysis of Slc39a8 expression in 12- to 14-week-old male Slc39a8fl/fl and ZIP8-LSKO mice (n = 3–4). (B) ICP-OES analysis of Mn levels in 12- to 14-week-old male Slc39a8fl/fl and ZIP8-LSKO mice (n = 4). (C) ICP-MS analysis of Mn levels in the whole blood of 14- to 16-week-old male Slc39a8fl/fl and ZIP8-LSKO mice (n = 7 and 6, respectively). (D) ICP-OES analysis of Mn levels in 12- to 14-week-old male Slc39a8fl/fl mice injected with AAV-null and in ZIP8-LSKO mice injected with AAV-null or AAV-ZIP8 (n = 3–6). (E) Western blot analysis of ZIP8 in liver lysates of male B6 mice injected with AAV-null or AAV-ZIP8 at 10 weeks of age and sacrificed 4 weeks after injection. Arrows indicate the ZIP8 bands. (F) ICP-OES analysis of Mn levels in male B6 mice injected with AAV-null or AAV-ZIP8 at 10 weeks of age and sacrificed 4 weeks after injection (n = 6). (G) ICP-MS analysis of Mn levels in the whole blood of male B6 mice injected with AAV-null or AAV-ZIP8 at 8 weeks of age and sacrificed 4 weeks after injection (n = 5 and 4, respectively). qPCR results were normalized to Gapdh. ICP-OES results were normalized to wet tissue weight. Mn levels were normalized to the average of the control group. Data on the absolute Mn content can be found in the Supplemental Table. (A–C, F, and G) Comparisons between 2 groups were performed using Student’s t test. Multiple comparisons in D were performed using 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. ***P ≤ 0.001, **P ≤ 0.01, and *P ≤ 0.05. (H) Correlation analysis between hepatic Mn and Mn levels in the kidney, brain, and heart of WT and ZIP8-LSKO mice and AAV-null– and AAV-ZIP8–injected B6 mice (n = 19). (I) Correlation analysis between hepatic Mn and Mn levels in the whole blood of WT and ZIP8-LSKO mice and AAV-null– and AAV-ZIP8–injected B6 mice (n = 22). Mn levels were normalized to the average of the control group. The results in H and I were analyzed by Pearson’s test. All data are shown as the mean ± SD.

In order to test whether human ZIP8 could compensate for the absence of murine ZIP8, we injected an AAV vector expressing human SLC39A8 under the control of a liver-specific promoter (hereafter referred to as AAV-ZIP8) into ZIP8-LSKO mice. Expression of human ZIP8 in liver restored Mn levels in the liver and kidney (Figure 2D).

To determine whether hepatic expression of human SLC39A8 regulates whole-body Mn homeostasis over a wider range of expression levels, we injected WT mice with AAV-ZIP8. Human SLC39A8 mRNA was only detectable in the liver and not other tissues (data not shown). Western blot analysis confirmed that AAV-ZIP8 mice expressed human ZIP8 protein in the liver (Figure 2E). Mn levels were significantly increased in the liver (+87%, P < 0.001), kidney (+22%, P = 0.002), brain (+21%, P < 0.001), heart (+22%, P < 0.001), and small intestine (+28%, P = 0.04) (Figure 2F), indicating that liver-specific human ZIP8 overexpression increased systemic tissue Mn levels. Mn was also increased in the whole blood (+94%, P < 0.001) (Figure 2G). Neither Zn nor Fe levels were changed in the tissues (Supplemental Figure 1, C–F) or whole blood (Supplemental Figure 3) of ZIP8-LSKO or AAV-ZIP8 mice compared with the corresponding controls.

We examined the correlation between hepatic Mn and Mn levels in the kidney, brain, heart, small intestine, and whole blood using data generated from these experiments. There was a linear correlation between hepatic Mn and Mn levels in the kidney (r = 0.8677, P < 0.001), brain (r = 0.8483, P < 0.001), heart (r = 0.8427, P < 0.001) (Figure 2H), and whole blood (r = 0.9138, P = 0.001) (Figure 2I). These results provided evidence that hepatic expression of ZIP8 specifically and quantitatively regulates whole-body homeostasis of Mn, but not Zn or Fe, over a wide range of expression levels.

ZIP8 reclaims Mn from the bile. ZIP family members are known to import metal ions into the cytosol, and previous studies showed that mouse ZIP8 promoted the uptake of Mn in fetal fibroblasts (13) and kidney proximal tubule cells (28). We tested the ability of human ZIP8 to promote the uptake of Mn into mammalian cells. Expression of human ZIP8 in HEK293T cells resulted in substantially increased cellular Mn uptake (Figure 3C), confirming its role in cellular Mn uptake. The major route of Mn disposal is biliary excretion, whereby hepatocytes export Mn across the apical membrane into bile canaliculi (29, 30). We hypothesized that ZIP8 is localized to the hepatocyte apical canalicular membrane and functions to reclaim Mn from the bile by promoting its reuptake into hepatocytes. Immunofluorescence analysis of mouse liver sections revealed that ZIP8 was colocalized with multiple drug resistance–associated protein (MDR1), a canalicular marker, in WT hepatocytes and was undetec in hepatocytes from ZIP8-LSKO mice (Figure 3A). We also detected ZIP8 on the apical membrane of cholangiocytes, the columnar epithelial cells of the bile duct, where it may further reclaim Mn from the bile (Figure 3B). Consistent with our model, ZIP8-LSKO mice had increased Mn in the bile (+55%, P < 0.001) (Figure 3D), despite reduced levels of Mn in liver and other tissue, and AAV-ZIP8 mice had decreased Mn in the bile (–76%, P < 0.001) (Figure 3E), despite increased levels of Mn in liver and other tissue. Zn and Fe levels were not changed in the bile of ZIP8-LSKO or AAV-ZIP8 mice (Supplemental Figure 4). These observations combined strongly support a model in which ZIP8 is localized to the apical surface of the hepatocyte and reclaims Mn (but not Zn or Fe) from the bile, reducing the biliary excretion of Mn and defending whole-body Mn stores.

Figure 3 ZIP8 reclaims Mn from the bile. (A and B) Immunofluorescence analysis of ZIP8 (green) and MDR1 (magenta) localization in Slc39a8fl/fl and ZIP8-LSKO mouse liver sections. Arrows indicate bile ducts. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) 54Mn uptake study of HEK293T cells overexpressing human ZIP8 (n = 3). (D) ICP-MS analysis of Mn levels in the bile of 12- to 14-week-old male Slc39a8fl/fl and ZIP8-LSKO mice (n = 4). (E) ICP-MS analysis of Mn levels in the bile of male B6 mice injected with AAV-null or AAV-ZIP8 at 10 weeks of age and sacrificed 4 weeks after injection (n = 6 and 5, respectively). Scale bars: 10 μm. All data are shown as the mean ± SD. ***P ≤ 0.001, **P ≤ 0.01, and *P ≤0.05, by Student’s t test.

ZIP8 acts through Mn to quantitatively modulate arginase activity. Arginase is a Mn-dependent enzyme that binds Mn in the catalytic site and requires Mn for catalytic activity. ZIP8-LSKO mice had a significant decrease in hepatic arginase activity, which was rescued by liver-specific overexpression of human ZIP8 using AAV (Figure 4A). We found that hepatic arginase activity was also decreased in female ZIP8-LSKO mice (–60%, P < 0.001) (Supplemental Figure 5A), as well as in male ZIP8-iKO and ZIP8 Het mice (–47%, P < 0.001 and –25%, P = 0.009, respectively) (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Conversely, AAV-ZIP8 mice, which had increased hepatic Mn, had increased hepatic arginase activity (+67%, P < 0.001) (Figure 4B). In both ZIP8-LSKO and AAV-ZIP8 mice, arginase protein levels, as determined by Western blotting, were not changed (Figure 4C), indicating a change in the specific activity of the protein.

Figure 4 ZIP8 acts through Mn to quantitatively modulate arginase activity. (A) Arginase activity in the livers of 8- to 10-week-old male Slc39a8fl/fl mice (WT) injected with AAV-null and ZIP8-LSKO mice injected with AAV-null or AAV-ZIP8 and sacrificed 4 weeks after injection (n = 7, 4, and 4, respectively). (B) Arginase activity in the livers of 10-week-old male B6 mice injected with AAV-null or AAV-ZIP8 and sacrificed 4 weeks after injection (n = 5 and 6, respectively). (C) Western blot analysis of arginase protein in the liver lysates of mice depicted in A and B. (D and E) Arginase activity in the livers of 10-week-old male Slc39a8fl/fl and ZIP8-LSKO mice after preincubation with increasing concentrations of MnCl 2 . Lysates from 3 mice of the same genotype were pooled, and 3 technical replicates were performed. (F) Arginase activity normalized to the average of the Slc39a8fl/fl liver lysate at each MnCl 2 concentration. (G) Arginase activity in the livers of individual 10-week-old male Slc39a8fl/fl and ZIP8-LSKO mice, with or without preincubation with 250 μM MnCl 2 (n = 6 and 7, respectively). (H) Correlation analysis of hepatic Mn levels and arginase activity in all 4 mouse models. Mn levels and arginase activity were normalized to the average of the control groups (n = 41). (I). ICP-OES analysis of kidney Mn levels in 10- to 12-week-old male Slc39a8fl/fl and ZIP8-LSKO mice (n = 5). ICP-OES results were normalized to wet tissue weight. Mn levels were normalized to the average of the control group. (J) Arginase activity in the kidneys of mice described in I (n = 5). (K) Correlation analysis of kidney Mn levels and arginase activity in mice depicted in I and J (n = 10). Mn levels and arginase activity were normalized to the average of the control group. All data are shown as the mean ± SD. Comparisons between 2 groups were performed by Student’s t test. Multiple comparisons in A were performed using 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparisons test, and multiple comparisons in G were performed using 2-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s post-hoc test. ***P ≤ 0.001, **P ≤ 0.01. Correlation analyses were performed using Pearson’s test.

Preincubation of pooled WT and ZIP8-LSKO liver lysates ex vivo with increasing concentrations of MnCl 2 revealed that the addition of Mn progressively increased arginase activity until reaching a plateau (Figure 4, D and E). Examination of the relative arginase activity under each MnCl 2 concentration revealed that hepatic arginase activity in the ZIP8-LSKO mice was lower than in WT mice, without added Mn, but was restored to the same level as that in WT mice at a MnCl 2 concentration of 250 μM or higher (Figure 4F). Similar experiments with liver lysates from individual animals confirmed that 250 μM MnCl 2 increased hepatic arginase activity in both WT and ZIP8-LSKO mice and eliminated their difference (Figure 4G). Thus, Mn added ex vivo rescues the defective arginase activity in livers from ZIP8-LSKO mice.

Our correlation analyses using data from all mouse models revealed a very strong and significant linear correlation between hepatic Mn levels and hepatic arginase activity (r = 0.9558, P < 0.001) (Figure 4H). ZIP8-LSKO mice, which had decreased Mn levels in the kidney (–40%, P = 0.001) (Figure 4I), consistent with the previous experiment shown in Figure 2, also had significantly decreased arginase activity in the kidney (–20%, P = 0.002) (Figure 4J). Furthermore, in kidneys from liver-specific–knockout mice, arginase activity linearly correlated with Mn levels (r = 0.8570, P = 0.0015) (Figure 4K). Thus, tissue Mn content is a quantitative regulator of tissue arginase activity over a wide range of Mn concentrations. Taken together, our results demonstrate that hepatic ZIP8 acts to maintain tissue Mn homeostasis, which in turn modulates arginase activity, not only in the liver but in extrahepatic tissues as well.

ZIP8 acts through Mn to modulate protein N-glycosylation. β-1,4-Galactosyltransferase is a Mn-dependent enzyme that requires Mn for substrate binding and catalytic activity. It catalyzes the transfer of galactose to the glycan moiety of protein during protein N-glycosylation (31), while Mn deficiency has been found to impair protein N-glycosylation, especially galactosylation (32). Moreover, patients carrying SLC39A8 mutations have severe Mn deficiency and defective protein N-glycosylation, with prominent hypogalactosylation (16–18). We examined N-glycan profiles in the serum of our Slc39a8-knockout mouse models using MALDI/time-of-flight mass spectrometric (MALDI-TOF-MS) analysis (Figure 5, A–D). Compared with control mice, we observed that ZIP8-iKO mice had a decreased abundance of fully glycosylated N-glycan species (26.6% in WT vs. 16.2% in ZIP8-iKO mice) and an increased abundance of truncated N-glycan species, especially under-galactosylated N-glycan species including monosialo-monogalacto-biantennary glycans (1.0% in WT vs. 3.7% in ZIP8-iKO mice), asialo-monogalacto-biantennary glycans (0 in WT vs 1.7% in ZIP8-iKO mice), and asialo-agalacto-biantennary glycans (0 in WT vs 1.4% in ZIP8-iKO mice). Similarly, compared with control mice, ZIP8-LSKO mice had a decreased abundance of fully glycosylated N-glycan species (41.0% in WT vs. 35.5% in ZIP8-LSKO mice) and an increased abundance of truncated N-glycan species, especially under-galactosylated N-glycan species monosialo-monogalacto-biantennary glycans (0.7% vs. 2.6%). Mn deficiency has also been found to moderately impair N-acetyl-glucosaminylation (32) mediated by another Mn-dependent glycosyltransferase, N-acetyl-glucosaminyltransferase II (33). In agreement with this, we found that ZIP8-iKO mice had reduced N-acetyl-glucosaminylation, as shown by an increased abundance of under–N-acetyl-glucosaminylated N-glycan species including monosialo-monogalacto-mono-GlcNAc-biantennary N-glycan (0 in WT vs. 0.8% in ZIP8-iKO mice) and asialo-agalacto-mono-GlcNAc-biantennary N-glycan (0 in WT vs. 1.5% in ZIP8-iKO mice). These patterns are consistent with reduced activity of the Mn-dependent enzymes β-1,4-galactosyltransferase and N-acetyl-glucosaminyltransferase II.

Figure 5 Slc39a8 loss of function results in protein N-glycosylation defects. (A and B) MALDI-TOF analysis of the N-glycan profile for serum obtained 5 weeks after male Slc39a8fl/fl and ZIP8-iKO mice were injected with tamoxifen at 8 weeks of age. (C and D) MALDI-TOF analysis of the N-glycan profile for serum obtained from 10- to 12-week-old male Slc39a8fl/fl and ZIP8-LSKO mice. Each sample was pooled from 5 mice of the same genotype. White diamonds, sialic acid; yellow circles, galactose; blue squares, N-acetyl-glucosamine; green circles, mannose. The numbers above the peaks indicate the mass-to-charge ratios of the N-glycan species. 2853, disialo-biantennary glycans; 2448, monosialo-digalacto-biantennary glycans; 2257, monosialo-monogalacto-biantennary glycans; 1852, asialo-monogalacto-biantennary glycans; 1661, asialo-agalacto-biantennary glycans; 1416, asialo-agalacto-mono-GlcNAc-biantennary N-glycan. (E) Abundance of monosialo-monogalacto-biantennary glycans in the plasma of rs13107325 major and minor allele homozygotes. N = 11 and 12, respectively. Data are shown as the mean ± SD. Comparisons were performed using Student’s t test. *P ≤ 0.05.

The lead variant in SLC39A8 associated with lower whole-blood Mn levels and other pleiotropic traits is the coding variant rs13107325 (Ala391Thr), which is associated with lower hepatic SLC39A8 expression (4, 6) and may encode a protein with reduced function (10, 11). We examined the N-glycan profile in the plasma of rs13107325 A391T homozygotes and matched major allele homozygotes. We detected the under-galactosylated N-glycan species monosialo-monogalacto-biantennary glycans in 58% of the minor allele homozygotes and only in 18% of the major allele homozygotes (P = 0.049). The abundance of monosialo-monogalacto-biantennary glycans was higher in the minor allele homozygotes than in the homozygous major allele carriers (P = 0.047; Figure 5E). These results indicate that homozygotes for the minor allele had reduced activity of the Mn-dependnent β-1,4-galactosyltransferase that was consistent with the association of the minor allele with lower blood Mn levels.