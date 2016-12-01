Elsewhere in his autobiography, Jacob makes an even more profound statement: “What man seeks, to the point of anguish, in his gods, in his art, in his science, is meaning.” Although Jacob himself did not unpack this comment, it seems intuitively obvious that the ultimate objectives of medicine and biomedical science discussed earlier hover near a coalescence of paths to meaning extolled by various branches of philosophy, theology, and psychology. For example, we can readily perceive alignment between the aims of medical science and the utilitarian’s “greatest happiness principle,” the secular humanist’s “greater good,” the existentialist’s “worthy goal,” the logical positivist’s legacy of achievements, the postmodernist’s mechanistic deconstruction, the Confucianist study of basic human existence, the Judaic elevation of the world (“Olam HaZeh”), the Christian love ethic, the Islamic pillar of charity (“Zakah”), the Hindu “thou art that” (“Tat Tvam Asi”), and the positive psychologist’s dedication to something greater than oneself.

Given these fundamental alignments, it stands to reason that we are most likely to find fulfilment in our investigational careers by making sure to tackle research questions that really matter. The esteemed cancer biologist Robert Weinberg once said: “It is as hard to work on an uninteresting problem as it is to work on an interesting problem.” (I actually think uninteresting problems are even harder — they require a lot of extra motivation!)

Of course, notions and debates about rendering meaning from scientific inquiry are not new. Prioritizing the most important questions seems axiomatic in biomedical research. Variations on this theme have often been depicted graphically using Pasteur’s quadrant (Figure 6), which bins investigative pursuits based on their impact on fundamental understanding versus their utility to society (4). Implicit in most such illustrations is that the top quadrants contribute to value and meaning, whereas the bottom quadrant (low impact and low utility) is to be avoided at all costs.

Figure 6 A variation of Pasteur’s quadrant, a visualization of investigations as they contribute to fundamental knowledge or utility to society.

Unfortunately, however, it is surprisingly easy to slide into a staid incrementalism in biomedical science. This phenomenon often becomes apparent when reviewing grants or browsing scientific journals that are perhaps less widely read than the JCI or JCI Insight. Over time, there can be a tendency for some biomedical scientists to become increasingly conservative scientifically, to the point where their research programs no longer make meaningful contributions. When this happens, insecurities begin to take root, further stifling intellectual creativity and risk-taking. Curricula vitae gradually become populated with publications that may technically count toward the next R01 renewal, but fail to take bold steps or break new conceptual ground. Grant proposals may “check all the boxes” while presenting no real chance of “moving the needle” in the field. Eventually, this “incrementalist” cycle may produce a scholarly entrapment devoid of substantive impact.

The drift toward incrementalism is inevitably accompanied by a cynicism that grows over time. For example, a few years ago I was discussing an innovative research grant application with several faculty members. I mentioned that I had erred on the side of being bold and ambitious in what I had proposed, and that I hoped this would not backfire during the review process. One of the senior faculty members looked at me condescendingly and said: “You don’t put anything bold in a grant proposal — you propose something safe and tell them it’s innovative!” Eventually, this mentality may breed an Absurdist dissonance within physician-scientist ranks, because it operates as though the big, unanswered questions of human biology and disease matter less than the petty gamesmanship of academic standing. Worse yet, it is no fun!

Practically speaking, we all maintain some degree of balance between high-risk/high-reward projects and safer, more certain research directions. At the same time, we must fight avidly against the entropic drag toward incrementalism in our investigative pursuits lest we risk eroding their larger meaning. This requires considerable effort. Grasping the crucial unanswered questions in our respective fields and developing bold but feasible investigational paths to address them requires protected time for contemplation and study, prioritizing of limited resources, forging effective partnerships to engage complementary expertise, rallying trainees to our cause, and old-fashioned hard work — punctuated periodically by doses of inspiration and good fortune. No one can expect such a path to be easy. Allegorically speaking, we are still waging a daunting battle against the fabled chaos monster that is human disease — only, it turns out that the reality is vastly more complex than the Leviathan myth!

As I said at the beginning, I do not intend to dwell on the negative. On the contrary — there has never been a more exciting time for physician-scientists to deploy their curiosity, rigor, and imagination. The explosion of technology, computational power, and experimental capacity make the ground fertile for unprecedented discoveries. Not only does our training position us uniquely to lead, in some cases, we are the only ones who have the expertise needed to accelerate knowledge and improve health around the world.

This is why the ASCI and AAP remain such crucial professional societies. Together, they provide a distinctive venue where esteemed physician-scientists may convene across disciplines to remember and celebrate who we are. They galvanize us to refocus on the big questions of our field and how we might address them experimentally. During my time as ASCI President, we founded JCI Insight, which endeavors to provide a new avenue for our members to communicate their discoveries while also facilitating innovations in form and subject matter. And, both of our societies provide many living examples of individuals whose accomplishments inspire all of us to reclaim our legacy of confrontation with and, increasingly, triumph over human suffering caused by disease.

When ASCI was founded, the very premise of doing clinical science through studies of living systems seemed revolutionary. Now, biomedical research is not revolutionary at all. It is part of the establishment. In fact, the larger community may view our chic offices, ivory towers, and state-of-the-art labs and ask: “Why hasn’t more progress against disease been made? Why are so many people still dying of cancer? Why can’t we make more progress against neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and stroke?” Therefore, our challenge and mission is no longer simply to do biomedical research as trained clinicians, but instead to identify and address head-on the big challenges in our fields — challenges that seem impossible, that others might shy away from, but where advances would change the world once again. If not us, who will rise up to confront the monster?

In conclusion, it has been my honor to serve ASCI as President, and it remains my cherished privilege to be a part of such a distinguished and dedicated group of physician-scientist leaders. I am deeply inspired by the miracles that biomedical science has brought to medicine. Yes, the path is tortuous and many setbacks clutter the road behind us and the road ahead. Nonetheless, we stand defiantly in the face of chaos (Figure 7), ever aspiring toward that vision articulated by the psalmist of old: “… to crush the heads of Leviathan and give him as food to the creatures of the desert” (Hebrew Bible, Psalm 74:14).