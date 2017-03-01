Chimeric protein repair of laminin polymerization ameliorates muscular dystrophy phenotype

Laminin and laminin-binding linker proteins. Previous work in vitro revealed that polymerization is mediated by the N-terminal laminin α-, β-, and γ-subunit LN domains that bind to each other to form a ternary node (14, 17–19, 29). One study (15) described the biochemical and Schwann cell BM assembly characteristics of a recombinant 157-kDa chimeric protein, designated αLNNd. This engineered chimeric protein consists of the mouse N-terminal moiety of the laminin α1-short arm (LN and 4 adjacent LEa domains) fused to the nidogen-1 N-terminal domains G2 through G3 (Figure 1A). The G3 domain of αLNNd binds to the nidogen-1–binding locus (LEb3) on the γ1-short arm of recombinant Lm111, adding an additional short arm. The α1LN domain on this arm can substitute for the native α2LN domain for polymerization when the α-short arm is absent (Figure 1B). The chimeric protein also binds to collagen IV through the G2 and G3 domains of the nidogen moiety, with G2 predicted to bind to perlecan (30), thereby preserving all known BM assembly functions that might otherwise be lost by replacing nidogen with αLNNd. To test the model of laminin polymerization in vivo, αLNNd-encoding cDNA was transgenically expressed in mice under the control of the muscle creatine kinase (MCK) promoter. αLNNd was detected as an approximately 157-kDa protein in muscle (Figure 1C) and was incorporated into sarcolemmal BM as seen by bright immunostaining in muscle (Figure 1D).

Transgenic expression of αLNNd in dy2J mice. The αLNNd transgene was bred into dy2J/+ mice (referred to herein as Tg+dy2J mice) for evaluation of the effect of αLNNd in homozygous mutant mice. In dy2J mice, a 57-residue-long part of an N-terminal segment within the laminin α2LN domain is deleted as a consequence of a splice donor defect (27, 28). This deletion was found to destabilize the α2LN domain, such that it then readily degrades through proteolysis, making the laminin unable to polymerize (25). If the laminin assembly model is correct, expression of αLNNd would be predicted to restore this polymerization deficit and ameliorate the muscular dystrophy.

Grip strength. Dystrophic mice showed signs of a hind limb gait abnormality by 3 weeks of age that was followed by weakness in all limbs. We evaluated this weakness by specific grip strength measurements (grams of peak force divided by mouse weight) as a function of age (Figure 2). At 3 weeks, we detected no significant reduction of grip strength in the forelimbs of dystrophic mice, whereas small differences were detected in the hind limbs and combined fore- and hind limbs. By 4 weeks, we found that forelimb grip strength was reduced in dystrophic mice to half that of control mice. In the presence of the transgene, only a small reduction in forelimb grip strength was detected compared with controls. By 6 weeks of age, dystrophic mouse grip strength had increased to approximately 60% of control levels, whereas Tg+dy2J mouse grip strength had increased to levels statistically indistinguishable from those of normal control mice. This set of relationships did not change through 11 weeks age. Although females weighed less than males in adulthood, no significant specific grip strength differences were found between the sexes (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90854DS1). Also, no differences were noted among the 4 control genotypes. In addition to the quantitative differences, by 4 weeks of age, it was possible to distinguish between control and dy2J mice by simply pulling mice away from a wire mesh gripped with the forelimbs: dy2J mice were considerably weaker than were control mice, while control and Tg+dy2J mice had similar forelimb grip strength.

Figure 2 Mouse-specific grip strength. Forelimb (A), hind limb (B), and combined limb (C) measurements were conducted on control, dy2J, and αLNNd plus Tg+dy2J mice between 3 and 11 weeks of age. Values shown represent the mean ± SEM of individual averaged mouse sets of grip strength determinations divided by mouse mass. The number of mice used for each determination is indicated in red. Lowercase red letter pairs indicate the statistical significance ranges, which were determined by 1-way ANOVA with pairwise Holm-Sidak comparisons (P value ranges are indicated in the lower right corner of the top and bottom panels). NS, not significant. Dy2J mice showed reduced forelimb grip strength by 4 weeks of age. Grip strength was improved to near-control levels with the αLNNd transgene and became indistinguishable from that of control mice by 6 weeks of age. For hind limbs, the transgene partially increased grip strength between 3 and 7 weeks, but not thereafter, corresponding to the emergence of hind limb contractures. Note that the peripheral nerve defect, which selectively affected the hind limbs, was not corrected, because a muscle-specific promoter was used to drive αLNNd expression. Combined (all-limb) grip strength was reduced in dy2J mice, with substantial improvement (~50%) detected in the presence of the transgene.

Hind limb grip strength measured in isolation was less than forelimb grip strength. As the mice aged between 3 and 11 weeks, dy2J hind limb grip strength was reduced from 2.5 to 3.5 gm/gm to 1.5 to 2 gm/gm. αLNNd transgene expression partially improved grip strength through 7 weeks, but not thereafter. Loss of the transgene benefit corresponded to the development of permanent hind limb extension contractures, which are the result of prominent peripheral neuropathy, a phenotype that is not affected by expression of the transgene in skeletal muscle. When all limbs were evaluated together, the small initial reduction of grip strength in dy2J mice became maximal by 5 weeks of age, with transgene expression associated with an improvement in grip strength of approximately 50% compared with that of controls, reflecting full recovery of forelimb grip strength in the absence of substantial hind limb improvement. The full degree of muscle transgene–dependent restoration of forelimb function demonstrates the importance of laminin polymerization. It also indicates that the peripheral neuropathy contributes little to the dy2J loss of forelimb strength. The limited improvement in hind limb strength, on the other hand and as discussed ahead, likely reflects the significant contribution of dy2J sciatic nerve amyelination to hind limb function.

Muscle forelimb histology and morphometry. H&E-stained dy2J muscles examined in cross sections of the extensor carpi radialis longus and brevis revealed characteristic dystrophic changes including reduced overall cross-sectional size, small and variable myofiber size, increased presence of central nuclei, rounding of myofibers in cross sections, and weakly stained interstitial material separating myofibers (Figure 3). We detected histological abnormalities in dy2J forelimb muscle at 3 to 4 weeks of age. By 11 weeks, we observed a further increase in the extent of interstitial material that stained bright red with Picrosirius red, indicative of the increased collagen deposition seen in fibrosis. The presence of the transgene greatly improved the H&E- and Picrosirius red–stained morphology, such that it closely resembled that of control muscle, with the exception of some residual central nuclei. Using morphometry, we quantified the dystrophic changes and compared them with those in mice expressing the transgene. Of the parameters measured, all but the number of centralized myonuclei were normalized to control levels by expression of the transgene. These included the frequency of distribution of myofiber areas (Figure 3G), average total cross-sectional area (Figure 3G inset), overall myofiber size (Figure 3H), myofiber count (Figure 3I), and degree of fibrosis (Picrosirius red fluorescence; Figure 3K). The average fraction of myofibers with central nuclei was reduced from approximately 0.2 to 0.06 compared with 0.01 for control muscles (Figure 3J). Other forelimb muscles showed similar pathology and improvement in the presence of the transgene.

Figure 3 Forelimb muscle histology. (A–C) H&E staining of cross sections of the corresponding region of 11-week-old extensor carpi radialis muscle. (D–F) Picrosirius red collagen staining of adjacent sections. White arrows indicate examples of central nuclei in magnified insets (original magnification, ×3). The morphology of rounded, variable-sized myofibers with increased interfiber collagen–positive staining, characteristic of dystrophic muscle, was improved by the transgene to more closely resemble control muscle morphology. Scale bars: 100 μm. (G) Histogram showing the distribution of cross-sectional myofiber areas comparing control, dy2J, and Tg+dy2J mice (n = 5 mice/condition; data represent the average ± SD). Inset graph in G shows the overall myofiber cross-sectional area (average ± SEM, n = 5/condition). Histogram plot shows a smaller size distribution for dy2J muscle but a normal distribution and overall average for Tg+dy2J muscle. (H) Average (mean ± SD, n = 5 mice/condition) of the sum of myofiber cross-sectional areas. The area reduction in dy2J muscle was corrected by the transgene. (I) Number of myofibers per muscle (average ± SD, n = 5/condition). The number of myofibers was reduced in dy2J muscle and increased to levels indistinguishable from those of control muscle with the transgene. (J) The fraction of myofibers (average ± SD, n = 5/condition) with central nuclei (regeneration marker), elevated in dy2J muscle, was decreased in the presence of the transgene. (K) Picrosirius red fluorescence, a collagen stain, was reduced to levels indistinguishable from those in control muscle (average ± SD, n = 5/condition). Individual mouse values are superimposed on the average bars in panels G–K. P value determined in G–K by 1-way ANOVA followed by pairwise Holm-Sidak test.

We also examined the hind limb quadriceps muscle rectus femoris (Supplemental Figure 2). The same general improvements were observed, with several exceptions. First, the total number of myofibers was similar among control, dy2J, and Tg+dy2J muscles (Figure 3H). Second, the reduction in the fraction of central nuclei was substantial but not as great (~0.22 in dy2J muscle and 0.10 in Tg+dy2J muscle), and the distribution of myofiber areas was greatly improved, but not to the same degree as that observed in control muscle. Thus, hind limb muscles were improved by the expression of αLNNd, as were forelimb muscles, although these improvements did not reach control levels. Some of the differences observed in the forelimb muscle may be accounted for by the confounding effects of the hind limb paralysis.

Laminin in muscle. Sections of 4-week-old triceps from littermate mice were examined by immunostaining to detect Lmα2, Lmα4, and Lmγ1 subunits at a stage when fibrosis was still minimal (Figure 4). The images and graphs in Figure 4 show decreased levels of Lmα2 and Lmγ1 in dy2J muscle relative to the levels detected in control muscle, which is in agreement with previous observations (31). The αLNNd transgene increased laminin subunits to levels that were not significantly different from those of controls (Figure 4, D, H, and L). Lm411 levels, on the other hand, were increased in both dy2J and Tg+dy2J muscles relative to the levels detected in controls, and this increase was noted in capillaries and, to a lesser degree, in adjacent sarcolemma. Lmα5 (Supplemental Figure 3) was similarly localized in the microvasculature for all conditions. Sarcolemmal collagen IV was similar for all conditions, as was αDG, while integrin β1 was increased in focal areas of dy2J muscle. We found that Lmα4/Lmα2 ratios were elevated in peripheral nerves in dy2J and Tg+dy2J mice. We also examined muscle ultrastructure. In 4-week-old triceps, the sarcolemma appeared similar among control, dy2J, and Tg+dy2J mice (data not shown). By 8 weeks, we observed BM attenuations and interruptions and increases in adjacent interstitial collagen fibrils in dy2J muscle, whereas Tg+dy2J sarcolemmal BMs and stroma were similar to those of controls. The transgene therefore appeared protective of dy2J muscle ultrastructure.

Figure 4 Muscle laminins. (A–L) Immunofluorescence microscopy. Frozen sections of 4-week-old forelimb triceps brachii from control, dy2J, and Tg+dy2J littermates were rinsed, fixed, and immunostained with an Ab specific for the Lmα2 (L4b domain, A–D), Lmα4 (E–H), and Lmγ1 (I–L). Original magnification, ×20 objective; scale bar: 100 μm. (D, H, and L) Graphs of the overall degree of immunofluorescence difference as estimated by segmentation (sum of pixel intensities minus background) and divided by the traced sum of BM lengths (I/BML) for the above Abs. Data represent the average ± SD for 8 to 12 fields per condition. P values were determined by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak pairwise comparisons. C, control; D, dy2J; T, Tg+dy2J. Reductions in Lmα2 and Lmγ1 subunit levels were seen in homozygous dy2J muscle and were increased in Tg+dy2J muscle. Lmα4 levels were increased in both dy2J and Tg+dy2J muscle.

Laminins were sequentially extracted from 4-week-old forelimb skeletal muscle and analyzed as combined total laminins, buffer (soluble intracellular and extracellular laminins), and BM (matrix) laminins (consisting of collagenase plus EDTA plus SDS fractions as described in the Methods section) in sandwich ELISA assays to detect heterotrimeric laminins and by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) to compare mRNA levels (Figure 5). The sandwich assays (Figure 5, A–K) showed that total Lm211 was reduced and total Lm411 was increased in dy2J muscle compared with control muscle, with no significant change between dy2J and Tg+dy2J muscle (Figure 5, A–D). In contrast, we found that Lm211, Lm411, and Lmβ1γ1 in the matrix fractions were increased in Tg+dy2J muscle relative to dy2J muscle (Figure 5, E–J). These experiments suggest that the transgene does not affect Lm211 and Lm411 total levels but increases their relative contribution to the matrix. We then analyzed RNA extracts from forelimb muscle from control, dy2J, and Tg+dy2J mice by qRT-PCR (Figure 5, L–R). Transcripts encoding Lmα2 and Lmγ1 (Lama2 and Lamc1, respectively) remained constant for all conditions (Figure 5, L and N). In contrast, we found that transcript levels of the gene encoding Lmα4 (Lama4) were doubled in dy2J muscle compared with levels in control muscle and remained elevated in the presence of the transgene (Figure 5M). Transcript encoding integrin α7 or β1 increased in dy2J muscle and returned to control levels in the presence of the transgene, whereas dystroglycan mRNA levels remained constant. Fibronectin, an inflammatory marker, was increased in dy2J muscle compared with control and transgene muscle.

Figure 5 Muscle extracts. (A–K) Sandwich ELISA determination of laminin content in forelimb muscle. ELISA plates coated with rabbit polyclonal anti-Lmα2 (A, B, E, and F), anti-Lmα4 (C and D), anti-Lmβ1γ1 (G and H), or anti-nidogen G2-G3 domains (I and J) were incubated with serial dilutions of total combined lysate fractions (A–D) or “matrix” (collagenase plus EDTA plus SDS) fractions (E–J) extracted from muscle from four 4-week-old control (+/+ and dy2J/+), dy2J-mutant, and αLNNd-Tg dy2J/dy2J mice. Laminins were detected by ELISA after treatment with Lmβ1γ1-specific Ab (A–F, I, and J) or Lmα4-specific Ab (G and H). Plots show the relative average laminin absorbance (± SD, n = 4/condition) for Lm211 (total, B), Lm411 (total, D), Lm211 (matrix, F), Lm411 (matrix, H), and total nidogen-bound laminins (matrix, J). (K) GAPDH and α-actinin blots for each mouse muscle shown, with the latter used as a myofiber denominator. Lm211 was reduced, while Lm411 was increased in dy2J muscle lysates compared with control muscle total lysates, with no significant change in transgenic mouse muscle lysates. However, the pooled matrix fractions, after removal of soluble and loosely bound protein, contained significant increases of Lm211 and nidogen-binding laminins in Tg+dy2J muscle compared with dy2J muscle. To relate laminin levels to muscle α-actinin, the averaged A450/lysate volume ratios in A, C, E, G, and I were divided by the relative α-actinin immunoblot (K) intensities (A/α-act), shown in the corresponding plots in B, D, F, H, and J. (L–R) Changes in relative muscle mRNA by qRT-PCR (ΔΔCt) at 4 weeks revealed that Lama2, Lamc1, and dystroglycan levels were not significantly different in WT, dy2J, or Tg+dy2J muscle. Lmα4 (Lama4) levels were similarly increased in dy2J and Tg+dy2J muscle (but not increased in Tg+dy2J muscle relative to dy2J muscle alone), while integrins α7 and β1 and fibronectin (inflammatory marker) were increased in dy2J muscle and reduced in Tg+dy2J muscle. The presence of αLNNd did not change the Lama4 mRNA levels in WT mice. Average and SD plots are shown (n = 4 mice/condition in L–P and R; n = 3 for control and n = 4 for dy2J and Tg+dy2J mice in Q). Graphs also show individual mouse values (colored circles) superimposed on bars. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak comparisons. Av, average.

We also asked what fraction of muscle laminins is bound to αLNNd instead of to endogenous nidogen, the normal laminin partnering protein. Combined forelimb muscle extracts from 4-week-old mice were probed by immunoprecipitation and immunoblotting to examine the relationship of αLNNd to nidogen-1, and the laminin bound to each (Figure 6). The ratio of αLNNd to nidogen-1 was estimated to be 1:2, with approximately half of the β1γ1-laminins bound to αLNNd and the remainder bound to nidogen-1.

Figure 6 αLNNd and nidogen-1 in muscle. (A) Combined extracts (B plus C plus E) from 4-week-old forelimb dy2J and Tg+dy2J muscle were immunoprecipitated twice with αLNNd-specific Ab (anti-F2, IP #1 and IP #2). The αLNNd-depleted supernatants were then immunoprecipitated with anti-nidogen G2-G3 (IP #3 and IP #4). Precipitates, following SDS-PAGE and membrane transfer, were immunoblotted with anti-Lmβ1γ1 (upper cut membrane, dotted cut line shown) and anti-nidogen G2-G3 (lower cut membrane). αLNNd was detected only in the Tg+dy2J muscle. (While a small amount of nidogen was present in the anti-F2 immunoprecipitates of the dy2J control muscle, this band was similarly seen in immunoblots precipitated with anti-IgY agarose beads alone and deduced to result from nonspecific nidogen binding to beads). Following αLNNd depletion, isolated nidogen was immunoprecipitated with anti–nidogen G2-G3 Ab. The upper αLNNd band was distinguished from the adjacent nidogen band to determine the relative amounts in the lysates (IP #1 plus IP #2). To estimate the fraction of β1γ1-laminins bound to αLNNd and to nidogen-1, the laminin band intensities were multiplied by the fraction of αLNNd and nidogen-1 in each blot to determine the distribution and then summed. (B) Plot (average ± SD, n = 4 mice/condition, P = 0.007, by 2-tailed t test) of the calculated fraction of αLNNd relative to the total of αLNNd plus nidogen and the fraction of β1γ1 laminins bound to αLNNd relative to total β1γ1 laminins. Lm, laminins.

Laminin and collagen IV accumulation on C2C12 myotubes, an in vitro model of BM assembly. We asked whether the changes in laminin observed in the different muscle BMs could be explained by the intrinsic assembly properties of polymerizing, nonpolymerizing, and polymerization-rescued laminins. To address this question, recombinant laminins were allowed to assemble on the lawns of fused mouse C2C12 myotubes. While applying BM components to myotubes provides imperfect modeling of myomatrix assembly in vivo, the approach has proven useful for examining how initially soluble BM components can assemble on cell surfaces that possess relevant α7β1 integrin and αDG receptors, with negligible endogenous expression of BM components (32). The culture system includes the coassembly of nidogen and collagen IV, like the system used to study BM assembly on Schwann cells (14). Lm111 lacking either the entire α-short arm or only the LN domain was chosen for the analysis, because (a) Lm111 is closely related to neuromuscular Lm211, and both proteins polymerize and bind to nidogen, α7β1 integrin, and αDG; (b) Lm111 can fully rescue the severe dystrophy and peripheral neuropathy of the Lama2-KO mouse (33, 34); and (c) a collection of α1-laminins bearing deletions and point mutations that affect specific functions have been generated, characterized, and previously used to dissect laminin functions in the laboratory (14, 35, 36). In addition, the assembly of WT recombinant Lm211, Lm411, and Lm511 was compared with that of Lm111.

Lm111 and nidogen-1 were evaluated at a concentration of 28 nM, a condition found to approach saturation of accumulation, while collagen IV was evaluated at 14 nM, the highest soluble, usable concentration (19, 37). We used BM component cell-surface accumulation to estimate assembly (14, 15, 32) and observed that Lm111 accumulated on myotubes in the absence of other added components, while nidogen and collagen IV did not assemble in the absence of laminin (Supplemental Figure 4, A–E). Furthermore, nidogen binding to laminin (14, 38) was required for collagen IV accumulation. These findings were qualitatively similar to observations made on cultured Schwann cells (14). The fine pattern of surface laminin in the myotubes was similar to that observed with EHS-Lm111 and thought to represent a precostameric distribution (32). Laminin accumulation approached a maximum value at approximately 30 nM, whereas collagen IV achieved a maximum value at approximately 3 nM Lm111 (Supplemental Figure 4E).

Lm211 is the principal laminin of the muscle’s sarcolemmal BM. When the α2-subunit is absent, the α4-subunit, normally present in the muscle capillaries, appears in the sarcolemma (22, 39). In order understand muscle isoform assembly, we evaluated Lm211, Lm411, and Lm511 (the latter being a microvascular laminin with limited sarcolemmal expression) accumulation on myotubes (Supplemental Figure 4, F–M). We found that Lm211 and Lm511, both polymerizing laminins with LG domain–mediated adhesion (16), accumulated on myotubes at similar levels. However, we detected almost no myotube Lm411 accumulation, even when it was coincubated with an equimolar concentration of αLNNd (Supplemental Figure 4, G and H), a finding that may be explained by weak receptor binding of Lm411 (12, 23). Comparable collagen levels were detected for the polymerizing laminins Lm111 and Lm211, whereas Lm411 and Lm411 plus αLNNd did not show accumulation.

We then examined the effect of αLNNd on nonpolymerizing recombinant Lm111 and collagen IV (Figure 7). LmαΔLN-L4b lacks an α1-short arm (with its critical α1LNd domain) but possesses LG domains that bind well to αDG and integrin α7β1 (14). LmαΔLN-L4b accumulated on myotubes at a 2- to 3-fold reduced level compared with WT Lm111. When LmαΔLN-L4b was added to myotubes with an equimolar concentration of αLNNd, we detected accumulation at levels equal to those of WT Lm111. In contrast, we observed no alteration of WT Lm111 when it was coincubated with αLNNd, indicating that duplication of the αLN domain had no significant effect on laminin assembly. We found that accumulation of collagen IV was also impaired, but less so, in the LmαΔLN-L4b mutant. A mixture of αLNNd and LmαΔLN-L4b restored the accumulation of collagen IV to levels slightly below those observed with WT Lm111 (Figure 7, D and E). These experiments show that αLNNd is capable of compensating for the loss of the LN domains in Lm111 to mediate binding to myotubes.

Figure 7 Effect of αLNNd on nonpolymerizing laminin assembly on C2C12 myotubes. (A) Lm111, in which the α1-short arm has been deleted (LmαΔLN-L4b), binds to αLNNd. (B–E) Lawns of fused C2C12 myotubes were incubated with the indicated WT and polymerization-deficient Lm111 (28 nM) in the presence of nidogen-1 (28 nM) and collagen IV (14 nm), without or with αLNNd (28 nM) for 1 hour, followed by washing, fixation, and immunostaining. Representative myotube images are shown in B (Lmγ1 immunofluorescence) and D (collagen IV immunofluorescence) (scale bar: 200 μm), with corresponding graphs of the average summed intensities ± SD (n = 7–9 × 10 fields/condition; 1-way ANOVA with pairwise Holm-Sidak comparisons) shown in C and E. A substantial decrease of nonpolymerizing LmαΔLN-L4b accumulation compared with WT control was prevented when αLNNd was coincubated with LmαΔLN-L4b. In contrast, αLNNd did not alter WT laminin accumulation. Smaller collagen IV differences were detected among polymerizing and nonpolymerizing laminins. IF, immunofluorescence; Lm, laminin.

We evaluated the concentration dependency of laminin assembly for WT Lm111 and nonpolymerizing LmαΔLn-L4b and LmαΔLN (Supplemental Figure 5, A–F). LmαΔLN, a second modified laminin that we examined, is similar to dy2J Lm211, in that both selectively lack an αLN domain and bind well to αDG and integrin α7β1. WT Lm111 accumulation approached a plateau at concentrations above 20 nM (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). We found that LmαΔLN-L4b accumulation was below that of WT Lm111 at all concentrations examined. αLNNd increased LmαΔLN-L4b accumulation to levels nearly identical to those of WT Lm111 (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). The nonpolymerizing laminin (LmαΔLN) that selectively lacks the LN domain also accumulated poorly compared with WT laminin (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). αLNNd substantially increased this accumulation as well.

αLNNd-nidogen competition. The degree of αLNNd occupancy on laminins (Figure 6) may in part result from competition between transgenic αLNNd and endogenous nidogen-1 for the same binding locus in the laminin γ1-short arm, a possibility, given a report that the nidogen/laminin molar ratio in muscle is 2:1 (40). We examined this in C2C12 myotubes (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H) and found that when αLNNd was maintained constant and the nidogen-1 concentration increased over that of αLNNd, laminin accumulation progressively declined. The limited extent of this reduction may be a consequence of a favored assembly for those laminins that polymerize.