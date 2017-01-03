Prolonged red cell storage before transfusion increases extravascular hemolysis

After 6 weeks of refrigerated storage, with strict adherence to current FDA standards, transfusions of healthy adult volunteers with single, autologous, leukoreduced units of packed red cells overwhelmed their physiologic capacity to process the cleared storage-damaged red cells, releasing large amounts of iron into the circulation. Transfusion effectiveness, in terms of increasing the hematocrit and the number of circulating red cells (i.e., posttransfusion red cell recovery), decreased with increasing storage time. Although indirect bilirubin, iron, ferritin, hepcidin, and transferrin saturation levels progressively increased in recipients in proportion to increasing storage duration, volunteers transfused with autologous red cells stored for 1 to 5 weeks did not produce significant amounts of circulating nontransferrin-bound iron, with the exception of 1 volunteer who received a 5-week–stored unit. In contrast, 78% (i.e., 7/9) of volunteers transfused with 6-week–stored red cells developed substantial amounts of circulating nontransferrin-bound iron that persisted for 10 hours or more. These results provide evidence of physiologic differences in the consequences of transfusing red cells stored for 6 weeks, as compared with those stored for 1 to 5 weeks.

The observed timing and pattern of laboratory results demonstrate extravascular hemolysis (i.e., phagocytosis of red cells by the monocyte/macrophage system in the liver and spleen of the recipient) of a subpopulation of storage-damaged, transfused red cells following storage for greater than 2 weeks. Indirect bilirubin and iron levels progressively increased with increasing storage time, without significant effects on lactate dehydrogenase, haptoglobin, or plasma-free hemoglobin concentrations. According to US FDA guidelines, up to 1% of ex vivo hemolysis is permissible in the storage bag prior to transfusion (2), which could lead to elevated plasma-free hemoglobin levels in some transfusion recipients. However, we found no differences in several markers of intravascular hemolysis (e.g., plasma-free hemoglobin, haptoglobin, and lactate dehydrogenase) in healthy subjects after transfusion of a single unit stored for 1 to 6 weeks. Thus, the circulating iron and indirect bilirubin levels observed after transfusion are almost certainly the catabolic breakdown products of the hemoglobin delivered to the monocyte/macrophage system by extravascular hemolysis.

In healthy adults, approximately 1 mg of iron is released per hour from catabolism of senescent red cells (15). In contrast, current FDA criteria include an average 51-chromium posttransfusion red cell recovery of 75% or more in healthy volunteers at outdate (16), allowing up to 25% of transfused red cells to be cleared from the circulation in the first 24 hours, which is equivalent to approximately 60 mg of iron (17). Because most storage-damaged red cells are cleared within the first hour after transfusion (18), the rate of macrophage iron export to plasma can exceed the rate of iron acquisition by circulating transferrin, resulting in the appearance of nontransferrin-bound iron. Thus, our results provide compelling evidence that transfusions of 6-week–stored units overwhelm the physiologic capacity of healthy volunteers to process the iron released from the catabolism of cleared, storage-damaged red cells.

Circulating nontransferrin-bound iron is the iron within the circulation that is neither bound to the physiologic iron-transport protein, transferrin, nor a constituent of heme or ferritin (19). In healthy individuals, little, if any, nontransferrin-bound iron is ever present within the circulation. In health, iron enters the plasma principally from the recycling of iron derived from senescent erythrocytes by a dedicated population of macrophages in the spleen, liver, and bone marrow (20). Much smaller amounts enter plasma from iron absorption by duodenal enterocytes or from mobilization of stores within hepatocytes. For all these sources, ferroportin, the cellular iron export protein, is the sole known conduit for iron to enter plasma. Ferroxidase activity is required for iron export through ferroportin, provided by ceruloplasmin in macrophages and by hephaestin in duodenal enterocytes. The release of iron into plasma does not require unsaturated transferrin; unsaturated transferrin does not enter cells, but accepts iron only after the exit of ferrous iron through ferroportin and its subsequent oxidation. Thus, iron is exported from cells via ferroportin whether or not circulating unsaturated transferrin is available. If the rate of iron influx into plasma exceeds the rate of iron acquisition by plasma transferrin, circulating nontransferrin-bound iron develops as a heterogeneous assortment of iron complexes (e.g., complexes of albumin, citrate, and potentially acetate, malate, or phosphate) (21). Thus, if the rate of iron efflux is sufficiently rapid, nontransferrin-bound iron is measurable at a transferrin saturation of approximately 70% and above (22). To control the efflux of iron into the circulation, ferroportin is regulated by hepcidin, which is itself regulated by iron, inflammation (e.g., IL-6), and erythropoietic drive (14, 23). We did not observe any temporally associated changes in circulating IL-6 levels, suggesting that the increased hepcidin levels observed after transfusion of 6-week–stored red cells was driven predominantly by increases in transferrin saturation. Still, the rate and magnitude of hepcidin production were not sufficient to prevent the appearance of circulating nontransferrin-bound iron from approximately 2 to 14 hours after transfusion of 6-week–stored red cells.

Accumulating evidence indicates that the diverse mixture of iron complexes composed of nontransferrin-bound iron can directly produce harm (17). In the healthy volunteers in our study, with normal hepatic, splenic, and renal function and intact antioxidant defenses, no adverse events were observed during the approximately 10 hours of persistent circulation of nontransferrin-bound iron. Nonetheless, in animal studies, even short duration of circulating nontransferrin-bound iron enhanced the virulence of bloodstream pathogens (24–27). In addition, in a prior healthy human volunteer study, increased nontransferrin-bound iron in the sera obtained after transfusing 6-week–stored red cells enhanced proliferation in vitro of a pathogenic strain of E. coli (28). Similarly, increased serum iron present following oral iron supplementation enhanced proliferation in vitro of isolates of E. coli, Yersinia enterocolitica, Salmonella enterica serovar Typhimurium, and Staphylococcus epidermidis (29). Furthermore, in a retrospective analysis of patients receiving red cells stored for either 21 days or less or 35 days or more, there was a higher prevalence of infection in those receiving the older units (P = 0.007) (13). In other clinical settings, circulating nontransferrin-bound iron is also associated with increased risks of infectious complications; for example, following myelosuppression for acute leukemia, patients with plasma nontransferrin-bound iron levels greater than 2 μM had a higher risk of Gram-negative sepsis (P = 0.0004) (30). Finally, by participating in Fenton chemistry, nontransferrin-bound iron causes oxidative damage and cytotoxicity and enhances endothelial expression of adhesion molecules, thereby increasing thrombotic risk (19, 21, 31, 32).

One limitation of the current study is that only 1 unit of packed red cells was transfused. Although hospitalized patients frequently receive multiple units of blood, the cumulative effect of transfusing multiple units was not examined. In addition, this study was performed in healthy, adult volunteers rather than in ill patients. However, according to current ethical standards, studies cannot randomize patients to transfusions restricted to the final week of storage (4, 12). Nonetheless, red cell recovery and hemolysis may be even worse in ill patients, as compared with the healthy volunteers (18). Indeed, in critically ill children and neonates, elevated circulating nontransferrin-bound iron levels were observed after transfusion, even before the final week of red cell storage (33, 34). Finally, for logistical reasons, 20-hour, as opposed to 24-hour, red cell recovery studies were performed. The 24-hour red cell recovery would be expected to be lower than the 20-hour recovery given the extra 4 hours of clearance. Nonetheless, the 20-hour red cell recovery is a close approximation to that after 24 hours because most clearance of storage-damaged red cells occurs during the first hour after transfusion (18).

In conclusion, the current results provide unequivocal evidence that the transfusion of red cells stored for 6 weeks exceeds the physiologic capacity of healthy volunteers to process the iron released from the catabolism of cleared red cells. Current FDA criteria allowing blood storage for 6 weeks are not founded on outcomes of clinical trials, but based on standards historically derived from expert opinion. In our study, the nontransferrin-bound iron levels measured in healthy volunteers after routine infusions of single units of autologous red cells are almost certainly lower than those that develop in ill patients, particularly after transfusion of multiple units of allogeneic red cells. Indeed, in observational studies of critically ill children and neonates, circulating nontransferrin-bound iron levels were elevated after transfusion (33, 34). Nonetheless, it is virtually impossible to conduct prospective clinical trials to provide evidence-based guidance regarding the hazards posed by transfusing red blood cells stored for 35 to 42 days. Both the ethics of randomizing patients to transfusions restricted to the final week of storage and the logistics of enrolling the large numbers of patients needed to detect risks in specific subgroups are prohibitive. In addition, studies suggest that the blood supply would not be significantly affected by limiting the maximum allowable storage duration to 35 days (35–38); indeed, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the NIH already have demonstrated the feasibility of this approach. Given the inability to perform definitive prospective randomized clinical trials examining red cell transfusions during the final week of storage, our evidence of the potential harm from extravascular hemolysis and circulating nontransferrin-bound iron, together with prudence and the precautionary principle, suggest that the maximal allowable storage period should be reduced to the minimum sustainable by the blood supply, with 35 days as an attainable goal.