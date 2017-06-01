Gene expression and mutation-guided synthetic lethality eradicates proliferating and quiescent leukemia cells

PARP1i exerted dual cellular synthetic lethality by elimination of BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient proliferating cells and DNA-PK–deficient quiescent cells. HR activity was strongly reduced in the BRCA2–/– hamster cell line V-C8 in comparison with wild-type V79 cells (Figure 2A; DR-GFP), which was accompanied by abundant elevation of γ-H2AX in PARP1 inhibitor olaparib-treated Ki67+ proliferating cells, indicating accumulation of DSBs (Figure 2B; BRCA1 panel, Ki67+).

Figure 2 PARP1i inhibited B-NHEJ, elevated DSBs, and triggered synthetic lethality in BRCA- or DNA-PK–deficient proliferating cells and in DNA-PK–deficient quiescent cells. (A) HR, B-NHEJ, and total NHEJ activities were measured in Brca2–/– VC8 cells, Brca2+/+ V79 cells, Xrcc6–/– and Xrcc6+/+ mESCs harboring DR-GFP, EJ2-GFP, or EJ5-GFP reporter cassettes, as indicated, treated or not with 1.25 μM olaparib. (B) Indicated cells were treated or not with 1.25 μM olaparib and DSBs were measured by detecting γ-H2AX in Ki67+ and Ki67– cells. (C and D) Sensitivity of BRCA1-mutated [BRCA1–/–] and BRCA1-reconstituted [BRCA1–/–(+)] MDA-MB-436 breast carcinoma cells, and Xrcc6–/– and Xrcc6+/+ mESCs to 1.25 μM olaparib. (C) Trypan blue exclusion, and (D) CPDmax quiescent cells and CPDlo proliferating cells. Results represent 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 in comparison with olaparib-treated BRCA1- and/or DNA-PK–proficient cells; **P < 0.03 in comparison with untreated counterparts using Student’s t test.

While total NHEJ was reduced, B-NHEJ was activated in the absence of XRCC6 (Figure 2A; EJ2-GFP and EJ5-GFP, respectively). Olaparib exerted strong inhibitory activity against B-NHEJ, and also modestly diminished total NHEJ in XRCC6–/– murine embryonic stem cells (mESCs), but did not affect repair in XRCC6+/+ cells. This effect was associated with elevation of γ-H2AX in olaparib-treated XRCC6–/– Ki67+ and Ki67–cells, indicating accumulation of DSBs in proliferating and quiescent cells, respectively (Figure 2B; XRCC6 panels).

PARP1i reduced growth of BRCA1-mutated MDA-MB-436 human breast carcinoma cells (Figure 2C; BRCA1 panels) by elimination of proliferating, but not quiescent cells (Figure 2D; BRCA1 panels). Remarkably, PARP1i reduced the number of XRCC6–/– cells more efficiently than XRCC6+/+ counterparts (Figure 2C; XRCC6 panels), but the effect depended mainly on elimination of quiescent cells, with modest impact on proliferating cells (Figure 2D; XRCC6 panels).

To determine the effect of PARP1i in cells displaying dual BRCA/DNA-PK deficiency we applied 2 previously characterized models: (a) FANCA–/– XRCC6–/– mESCs (10), and (b) the RAD54–/– LIG4–/– human pre-B leukemic cell line Nalm-6 (11). Cells with BRCA/DNA-PK deficiency were equally or more sensitive to olaparib and BMN673, another PARP1 inhibitor, than those displaying individual deficiencies (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90825DS1). Olaparib-treated RAD54–/– LIG4–/– cells and FANCA–/– XRCC6–/– mESCs accumulated DSBs measured by γ-H2AX (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 1B), resulting in elevated cell death in both Ki67– quiescent and Ki67+ proliferating subpopulations (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 1C). These effects were accompanied by downregulation of poly(ADP-ribose) polymer formation by PARP1i (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 3 PARP1i elevated DSBs and triggered dual cellular synthetic lethality in BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient proliferating and quiescent Nalm-6 leukemia cells. (A) Sensitivity of the indicated cells to olaparib and BMN673. (B and C) Nalm-6 parental cells (gray bars) and RAD54–/– LIG4–/– counterparts (green bars) treated or not with 0.15 μM olaparib for 24 (B) or 48 (C) hours. (B) γ-H2AX–positive Ki67–and Ki67+ cells and (C) dead Ki67– and Ki67+ cells; representative plots are included. Results represent 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 in comparison with olaparib-treated parental cells using Student’s t test.

Collectively, these data strongly suggest that PARP1i selectively inhibited B-NHEJ that promoted accumulation of lethal DSBs, resulting in dual cellular synthetic lethality through the eradication of BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient proliferating and quiescent cells.

PARP1i eradicated BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient proliferating and quiescent immature leukemia cells from individual AMLs and ALLs identified by gene expression analysis. To identify BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient individual leukemias we examined the expression of (a) HR genes, that when absent/mutated caused synthetic lethality with PARP1i (6, 7, 12), and (b) key D-NHEJ genes (13).

Our hypothesis was supported by detection of wide-range expression levels of BRCA1 and PRKDC (encodes for DNA-PK catalytic subunit = DNA-PKcs) in existing databases of individual patient leukemia samples (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Moreover, meta-analysis of 166 acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patient samples from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) RNA-seq database revealed that 15 (9%) samples displayed BRCA/DNA-PK deficiency (Supplemental Figure 3D).

Gene expression analysis of our set of 172 cytogenetically normal AML samples revealed a wide range of expression levels of HR and D-NHEJ genes (Figure 4A). AML samples were assigned to the BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient group if a row Z-score value of at least 1 gene in HR (BRCA1, BRCA2, PALB2, RAD51L1 [RAD51B], RAD51C, RAD51L3 [RAD51D], XRCC2, and XRCC3) and D-NHEJ (PRKDC [encoding DNA-PKcs], XRCC5 [KU80], XRCC6 [KU70], DCLRE1C, NHEJ1, LIG4, and XRCC4) was less than –1.5. Conversely, BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient samples displayed row Z-score values greater than –0.75 for all genes in HR and D-NHEJ. Using this approach we identified 26 BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient and 16 BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient AMLs (Figure 4B). This finding was supported by detection of BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient AML samples in another microarray database (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 4 mRNA microarrays identified BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient AMLs. (A) Gene expression analysis of DSB repair genes in 172 AML samples. (B) BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient and –proficient samples; those used in further analyses are marked by colored squares at the bottom. (C) Flow cytometric analysis of DSB repair proteins in Lin–Ki67+/– cells from individual AMLs predicted to be BRCA/DNA-PK deficient (blue) or proficient (red). Each AML sample was measured 3–6 times.*P < 0.001 in comparison with all BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient samples using Student’s t test.

Downregulation of at least 1 protein in each of the BRCA and DNA-PK pathways was detected in Lin–Ki67+ proliferating cells and Lin–Ki67+/– proliferating/quiescent cells, respectively, from individual BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient AMLs, compared with BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient samples (Figure 4C). The BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient/proficient status of preselected samples was further validated by direct measurement of HR and NHEJ activities using specific reporter cassettes (Supplemental Figure 5A) (14). Both HR and NHEJ activities were downregulated in representative BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient samples when compared with BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient counterparts (Supplemental Figure 5B).

BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient Lin– AML primary cells from individual patients were more sensitive to BMN673, and BMN673 plus daunorubicin (DNR), in comparison with BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient counterparts (Figure 5A). LSC-enriched Lin–CD38– AML patient cells were used to study the role of PARP1i in quiescent and proliferating LSCs because this subpopulation was the most enriched in LSCs in NSG mice (15). The BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient phenotype was accompanied by accumulation of DSBs in both Lin–CD38–CTVlo proliferating cells and Lin–CD38–CTVmax quiescent cells treated with suboptimal doses of BMN673 and DNR (Figure 5B). These cell subpopulations were much more sensitive to BMN673 alone and in combination with DNR in comparison with BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient counterparts (Figure 5, C and D). Moreover, BMN673 + DNR exerted a synergistic effect against BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient cells.

Figure 5 BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient AMLs were sensitive to dual cellular synthetic lethality exerted by BMN673. (A) Lin– cells from BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient (blue, n = 8) and BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient (red, n = 4) samples treated with BMN673 (left) and DNR + BMN673 (right). (B) γ-H2AX immunofluorescence in BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient (blue) and BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient (red) cells (n = 3–5) untreated (control) and treated with 1 μg/ml DNR, 12.5 nM BMN673, or DNR + BMN673. *P < 0.05 in comparison with DNR-treated counterparts by Student’s t test. (C) Number of proliferating Lin–CD38–CTVlo and quiescent Lin–CD38–CTVmax cells from individual BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient (blue) and –proficient (red) samples treated with DNR, BMN673, or DNR + BMN673. (D) Cumulative percentages from samples examined in C. *P < 0.02, **P < 0.05 in comparison with corresponding BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient samples using Student’s t test. **P < 0.03 in comparison with DNR- or BMN673-treated BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient samples using 2-way ANOVA. nt, not tested.

Next, Fluidigm RT-qPCR analysis of 26 therapy-related myelodysplastic syndrome (t-MDS)/AML samples revealed that 3 samples (12%) displayed BRCA/DNA-PK deficiency (Z score < –1.5 of at least 1 gene in BRCA and DNA-PK pathways) and 11 were BRCA/DNA-PK proficient (Z score > –0.5 of all genes in BRCA and DNA-PK pathways) (Figure 6A). Immunofluorescent staining followed by flow cytometric analysis of BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient and BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient samples (Figure 6A; marked with blue and red squares, respectively) confirmed downregulation of at least 1 protein in each BRCA and DNA-PK pathway in BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient proliferating Lin–Ki67+ cells and proliferating/quiescent Lin–Ki67+/– cells, respectively, compared with BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient samples (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 RT-qPCR identified BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient t-MDS/AMLs sensitive to dual synthetic lethality exerted by BMN673. (A) BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient and –proficient t-MDS/AML samples; those used in further analyses are marked by colored squares at the bottom. Three samples (12%) displayed BRCA/DNA-PK deficiency (Z score < –1.5 of at least 1 gene in BRCA and DNA-PK pathways) and 11 were BRCA/DNA-PK proficient (Z score > –0.5 of all genes in BRCA and DNA-PK pathways). (B) Flow cytometric analysis of the indicated DSB repair proteins in BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient (blue) proliferating Lin–Ki67+ cells and proliferating/quiescent Lin–Ki67+/– cells, respectively, compared with BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient (red) samples. Each t-MDS/AML sample was measured 2–3 times. *P < 0.04 in comparison with all BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient samples. (C) Colonies from Lin–CD34+ BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient (blue, n = 3) and BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient (red, n = 3) samples treated with BMN673 (top graph) or DNR + BMN673 (bottom graph). (D) Number of proliferating Lin–CTVlo and quiescent Lin–CTVmax cells from individual BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient (blue) and –proficient (red) samples treated with DNR, BMN673, and DNR + BMN673. (E) Cumulative percentages from samples examined in panel D. *P < 0.003 in comparison with corresponding BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient samples using Student’s t test. *P = 0.08 or 0.11 in comparison with DNR- or BMN673-treated BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient samples, respectively, using 2-way ANOVA.

BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient Lin–CD34+ t-MDS/AML primary cells from 3 patients were more sensitive to BMN673 and BMN673 + DNR in comparison with BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient counterparts from 3 patients (Figure 6C). Consistent with this finding, immature Lin–CD34+CTVlo proliferating cells and Lin–CD34+CTVmax quiescent cells from BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient t-MDS/AMLs were much more sensitive to BMN673 alone and in combination with DNR in comparison with the counterparts from BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient samples (Figure 6, D and E). BMN673 + DNR exerted a borderline synergistic effect against BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient cells.

To design a more diagnostically oriented approach for predicting BRCA/DNA-PK deficiency we employed RT-qPCR to quantify expression of DSB repair genes compared with a housekeeping gene such as COX6B. Our data suggest that BRCA1 and LIG4 mRNA levels lower than 1,100% and 2%, respectively, of that encoded by COX6B is predictive of BRCA/DNA-PK deficiency in 2 of 11 (18%) samples, resulting in the highest sensitivity to BMN673-driven synthetic lethality (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Meta-analysis of the B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) transcriptome database supported our observation that a cohort of B-ALLs were BRCA/DNA-PK deficient and that BRCA1 and LIG4 were frequently downregulated in these cases (Supplemental Figure 6D).

Altogether, gene expression profiling by mRNA microarrays and by RT-qPCR followed by flow cytometry identified individual cases of BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient AMLs/ALLs, in which immature quiescent and proliferating cells were highly sensitive to PARP1i alone or in combination with the approved first-line AML therapy drug, DNR.

PARP1i exerted an antileukemic effect against BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient primary leukemia xenografts. NSG mice bearing BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient or –proficient primary leukemia xenografts (PLXs) were left untreated or treated with vehicle (control), doxorubicin (DA), BMN673, or DA + BMN673 (Figure 7A). Therapeutic effect was measured by detection of hCD45+ cells in peripheral blood and by median survival time (MST). BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient and –proficient PLXs were preselected based on microarray analysis (Figure 7B), by in vitro sensitivity to BMN673 alone or in combination with DNR (Figure 7C), and by nuclear foci formation or flow cytometric detection of DSB repair proteins (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 7 PARP1i exerted a therapeutic effect in mice bearing BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient PLXs. (A) Experimental design: NSG mice were injected with PLX cells and treated with diluents (control), doxorubicin + ara-C (DA), BMN673, or DA + BMN673 (8 mice/group). Human CD45+ (hCD45+) cells were detected in peripheral blood leukocytes (PBLs) 1 week after the treatment, and survival was determined. (B) Microarray profile of the indicated genes in AML (top plot) and B-ALL (middle and bottom plots) PLXs. Each circle represents an individual PLX; error bars show SD of the mean. Data from PLXs used for further experiments are marked in blue, gray, and red, indicating lower than average, average, and higher than average expression levels, respectively, of the indicated genes in BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient (BRCA/DNA-PK-D) AML and B-ALL (top and middle plots, respectively) and in BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient (BRCA/DNA-PK-p) B-ALL (bottom plot) cells. (C) Living cells from individual PLXs treated in vitro (triplicate experiment) with diluents (green), DA (purple), BMN673 (blue), or DA + BMN673 (black). (D) Representative plots of PBLs from treated mice (n = 6/group); percentage of hCD45+ cells (red dots) is indicated. *P ≤ 0.001, **P ≤ 0.001 in comparison with control and DA or BMN673, respectively, using Student’s t test adjusted for multiple comparisons. ***P < 0.03 in comparison with DA- or BMN673-treated mice using 2-way ANOVA. (E) Survival curves and MST of PLX mice treated with diluents (green), DA (purple), BMN673 (blue), or DA + BMN673 (black). * P < 0.003, **P < 0.003 in comparison with control and DA or BMN673, respectively, using Kaplan-Meier log-rank test.

Control mice succumbed to leukemias characterized by splenomegaly (3- to 15-fold enlarged spleen) and the presence of hCD45+ cells in peripheral blood. Approximately 60% and 79% of these hCD45+ cells were also CD33+ or CD19+, respectively, thus confirming the development of myeloid and lymphoid malignancies. BMN673 alone and a combination of DA + BMN673 reduced the number of BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient hCD45+ AML and B-ALL cells, but did not affect BRCA/DNA-PK–proficient B-ALL cells (Figure 7D). Moreover, DA + BMN673 exerted synergistic and additive effects against BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient AML and ALL, respectively. Selective elimination of BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient hCD45+ PLX cells by BMN673 and DA + BMN673 was associated with extended disease latency (Figure 7E). A cohort of mice treated with DA + BMN673 survived more than 150 (AML) and 120 (ALL) days and hCD45+ cells were not detected in these mice.

In addition, 2 × 106 bone marrow cells (BMCs) from untreated and DA + BMN673–treated individual mice bearing BRCA/DNA-PK–deficient PLX (AML and ALL) were transplanted to secondary recipient mice. All mice injected with cells from untreated donors died within 27 (AML) and 21 (ALL) days, whereas 6 of 8 (AML) and 4 of 8 (ALL) recipients of cells from DA + BMN673–treated donors survived 100 days or more (Supplemental Figure 7). Recipients of AML/ALL cells from mice treated with DA + BMN673 demonstrated significantly prolonged survival, suggesting that LSCs were targeted.

PARP1i eradicated BRCA1/DNA-PK–deficient proliferating and quiescent immature leukemia cells identified by gene mutation analysis. BCR-ABL1 oncogenic tyrosine kinase causes downregulation of BRCA1 and DNA-PKcs protein expression (16, 17). In concordance, we detected downregulation of DNA-PKcs and/or BRCA1 in BCR-ABL1–positive chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in chronic phase (CML-CP) Lin–CD34+Ki67– quiescent and Lin–CD34+Ki67+ proliferating immature cells, respectively (Figure 8A). These observations combined with high levels of ROS-induced DSBs in untreated and tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)–treated CML-CP quiescent and proliferating LSCs and LPCs (18) create an opportunity to trigger dual cellular synthetic lethality by PARP1i.

Figure 8 PARP1i inhibited BCR-ABL1–mediated transformation and eliminated BRCA1/DNA-PKcs–deficient quiescent and proliferating immature CML cells. (A) Expression of indicated nuclear proteins in Lin–CD34+Ki67– quiescent (Q) and Lin–CD34+Ki67+ proliferating (P) cells from CML-CP patients (black bars, n = 3) and normal donors (gray bars, n = 3). *P < 0.05 using Student’s t test. (B) Number of colonies from BCR-ABL1–transformed or nontransformed (control) Parp1+/+ and Parp1–/– mBMCs (triplicate experiment). *P = 0.006 using Student’s t test. (C) Survival curves and MST of the tet-off SCLtTA p210BCR-ABL1 Parp1–/– (n = 12) and SCLtTA p210BCR-ABL1 Parp1+/+ (n = 10) mice. *P = 0.04 using Kaplan-Meier log-rank test. (D–H) Lin–CD34+ cells from CML-CP and CML-AP patients (black symbols; n = 3–10) and healthy donors (gray symbols; n = 3) were (D) treated with the indicated concentrations of olaparib or (E–H) left untreated (C) or treated with 1 μM imatinib (I), 5 μM olaparib (O), or a combination (I + O) for 5 days. (D and E) Lin–CD34+ clonogenic cells. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001 in comparison with I using Student’s t test. **P ≤ 0.005 in comparison with I or O using 2-way ANOVA. (F) γ-H2AX immunofluorescence. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001 in comparison with I. Active caspase 3 (CASP3) and β-actin detected by Western blot on parallel gels. (G) Lin–CD34+CTVmax quiescent cells/105 cells. *P < 0.05 in comparison with C using Student’s t test. (H) Lin–CD34+CD38–CTVmax quiescent cells. (Left) Number of cells/106 cells. *P < 0.05 in comparison with I. (Middle) γ-H2AX immunofluorescence. *P = 0.007 in comparison with I. (Right) Apoptotic cells. *P = 0.03 in comparison with I using Student’s t test.

BCR-ABL1–transformed Parp1–/– murine BMCs (mBMCs) formed approximately 2.5-fold fewer colonies than their Parp1+/+ counterparts (Figure 8B). To determine the role of PARP1 in disease-mimicking settings, a tet-off SCLtTA p210BCR-ABL1–inducible mouse model of CML-CP was employed (19). CML-CP–like disease latency was prolonged in SCLtTA p210BCR-ABL1 Parp1–/– mice when compared with SCLtTA p210BCR-ABL1 Parp1+/+ counterparts (Figure 8C). Altogether, it appears that PARP1 plays an important role in BCR-ABL1–mediated leukemogenesis.

Olaparib selectively reduced clonogenic activity of Lin–CD34+ CML-CP immature cells in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 8D). The combination of TKI imatinib and PARP1 inhibitor olaparib synergistically abrogated clonogenic potential of Lin–CD34+ immature cells from CML-CP and also from more aggressive CML accelerated phase (CML-AP) patient samples (Figure 8E); the effect was preceded by the accumulation of DSBs measured by γ-H2AX and induction of apoptosis detected by activation of caspase 3 (Figure 8F).

Olaparib also eliminated Lin–CD34+CTVmax quiescent CML-CP cells (Figure 8G) and imatinib plus olaparib reduced the number of LSC-enriched Lin–CD34+CD38–CTVmax quiescent CML-CP cells (Figure 8H). The latter effect was accompanied by an accumulation of DSBs and annexin V–positive apoptotic cells (Figure 8H). Moreover, olaparib combined with imatinib or ponatinib exerted synergistic effects against BCR-ABL1–positive and BCR-ABL1(T315I)–positive B-ALL, respectively (Supplemental Figure 8).

Meta-analyses of transcriptome databases and other reports suggested that the fusion oncoprotein AML1-ETO, but not the oncogenic partners HOXA9 and MEIS1 or the oncogenic mutant FLT3/ITD, may negatively modulate BRCA and DNA-PK pathways (20–22). In fact, AML1-ETO–transformed mBMCs display decreased expression of BRCA1, BRCA2, and/or KU70 proteins in comparison with HOXA9 + MEIS1–transformed cells (Supplemental Figure 9A). Parp1–/– mBMCs expressing AML1-ETO, but not HOXA9 + MEIS1, demonstrated reduced clonogenic activity in comparison with Parp1+/+ counterparts (Supplemental Figure 9B). AML1-ETO–transformed Parp1+/+ mBMCs were highly sensitive to olaparib in comparison with cells expressing HOXA9 + MEIS1 or GFP only (Supplemental Figure 9C). In addition, olaparib eliminated Lin–CD34+ immature leukemia cells, including LSC-enriched Lin–CD34+CD38–CFSElo proliferating and Lin–CD34+CD38–CFSEmax quiescent cell populations from AML patient samples carrying t(8;21)(q22;q22) encoding for AML1-ETO (Supplemental Figure 9D). Moreover, the combination of olaparib and low doses of first-line therapy drug DNR exerted anticlonogenic effects against cells expressing AML1-ETO, but not against those expressing HOXA9-MEIS1 or GFP (Supplemental Figure 9E).

PARP1i exerted an antileukemic effect in vivo against BCR-ABL1–positive CML. To test the therapeutic potential of PARP1i in CML, sublethally irradiated NSG mice were injected with 2.5 × 106 Lin–CD34+ CML-CP cells obtained from 4 individual patients followed by treatment with vehicle, imatinib, olaparib, or imatinib + olaparib (Figure 9A). Since CML-CP cells usually do not induce lethal disease, we monitored leukemia cells in bone marrow 7 days after treatment. Imatinib or olaparib reduced the number of hCD45+ leukemia cells by 2- to 3-fold; in contrast, combination of these drugs caused a greater than 5-fold reduction of leukemia cells (Figure 9, B and C).

Figure 9 PARP1i exerted a therapeutic effect in mice bearing BCR-ABL1–positive leukemia. (A) Experimental design: sublethally irradiated NSG mice were injected with Lin–CD34+ CML-CP cells (B and C) or Lin–CD34+ CML-AP cells (D and E) followed by treatment with vehicle (control), imatinib (IM), BMN673, olaparib, IM + BMN673, or IM + olaparib for 14 consecutive days. Leukemia burden was assessed by detection of indicated human cells in mBMCs. (B) hCD45+ CML-CP cells (n = 4–8/group). *P ≤ 0.003, **P < 0.02 in comparison with control and IM or olaparib, respectively, using Student’s t test adjusted for multiple comparisons. (C) Percentage of hCD45+ CML-CP cells (framed) in representative plots. (D) hCD45+ CML-AP cells (n = 4/group). *P < 0.01, **P ≤ 0.001 in comparison with control and IM or olaparib, respectively, using Student’s t test adjusted for multiple comparisons. (E) Percentage of Lin–hCD34+CD38– (red dots) and Lin–hCD34+CD38+ (blue dots) CML-AP cells; representative plots from 4 mice/group are shown. *P < 0.02, **P < 0.03 in comparison with control and IM, respectively, using Student’s t test. ***P = 0.08 in comparison with individually treated mice by 2-way ANOVA. (F) Experimental design: sublethally irradiated SCID mice were injected with GFP+BCR-ABL1 leukemia cells and 1 week later treated with vehicle (control), IM, BMN673, or IM + BMN673 for 14 consecutive days. GFP+ leukemia cells in peripheral blood leukocytes (PBLs) and survival were scored. (G) Percentages of GFP+BCR-ABL1 leukemia cells (green dots) in representative plots from 3–4 mice/group. *P = 0.01 in comparison with control using Student’s t test. **P < 0.02 in comparison with individually treated mice by 2-way ANOVA. (H) Survival curves and MST (n = 6 mice/group). * P < 0.001, **P < 0.001 in comparison with control and IM or BMN673, respectively, using Kaplan-Meier log-rank test.

The above experiments were repeated using 1 × 107 Lin–CD34+ cells from a more advanced CML-AP patient; 1 week following injection mice were treated with vehicle, imatinib, BMN673, or imatinib + BMN673 (Figure 9A). Imatinib or BMN673 diminished the number of hCD45+ cells by 2- to 2.5-fold, whereas imatinib + BMN673 exerted a 7-fold reduction (Figure 9D). Moreover, imatinib or BMN673 applied individually reduced the number of LSC-enriched Lin–CD34+CD38– cells and Lin–CD34+CD38+ LPCs (23) by 2.5- to 4-fold, whereas the combination reduced the LSC-enriched population and LPCs by 24- and 13-fold, respectively (Figure 9E). Imatinib + BMN673 exerted borderline synergistic effects against LSC-enriched Lin–CD34+CD38– cells.

In addition, sublethally irradiated SCID mice were injected with GFP+ BCR-ABL1–positive murine leukemia cells followed by imatinib and/or BMN673 treatment (Figure 9F). When applied individually, imatinib or BMN673 reduced the leukemia burden in peripheral blood by 7- to 10-fold, whereas the combination exerted a synergistic effect and caused a 40-fold reduction (Figure 9G). This effect was associated with prolongation of the MST of leukemic mice treated with imatinib or BMN673 by 1.7- to 1.8-fold and by 4.4-fold of those treated with a combination (Figure 9H). Two out of 6 mice treated with imatinib + BMN673 survived more than 150 days and GFP+ cells were not detected in these animals.