Inherited GINS1 deficiency underlies growth retardation along with neutropenia and NK cell deficiency

Clinical and immunological features of the patients. The clinical features of the 5 patients from 4 kindreds studied are described in Methods and in the supplemental material (Supplemental Figures 1–3 and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90727DS1). Briefly, the patients presented with growth retardation (intra- and extrauterine) and mild facial dysmorphism, except patient 4 (P4; no extrauterine growth retardation), together with infections with viruses but also some documented cases of bacterial infection; P2 had osteosarcoma; P3 presented with protein-losing enteropathy, hypothyroidism, and some features of premature aging; P5 had autoimmune hemolytic anemia and glaucoma. During the first 3 years of life, the two patients tested (P2 and P3) displayed low counts of blood T cells, especially CD8+ T cells. The patients had otherwise low or normal numbers of circulating T and B lymphocytes (except P3, who had lower numbers), and normal proportions of naive and memory CD4+ and CD8+ T lymphocytes, Th lymphocyte subsets, and γδ-T lymphocytes (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). There were respective increases and decreases in proportions of naive and memory B cell subsets, but the frequency of memory B cells that underwent class switching in vivo was normal (Supplemental Figure 3D). Proliferation of T lymphocytes from all patients in vitro was slightly decreased in response to stimulation with mitogenic phytohemagglutinin (PHA), and low but not abolished in response to recall antigens (Supplemental Table 2). Serum IgA levels were high, IgM levels were low, and IgG levels were low or in the normal range (Supplemental Figure 2D). Moreover, all patients displayed an almost complete lack of circulating NK cells, in terms of both absolute numbers (1 to 6/mm3, for a norm above 100/mm3) and proportions of lymphocytes (0.1% to 0.5%, for a norm above 5%) (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Table 3). We further investigated the phenotype of the few NK cells in the patients’ blood. In contrast to observations for patients with partial MCM4 deficiency, all patients tested here had very low proportions of both the CD56bright and CD56dim subsets (Figure 1B). In addition, after 4 days of IL-2 or IL-15 activation of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) in vitro, no increase in the proportion of NK cells (0.1%–0.2% to 0.1%–0.2%) was observed with respect to controls (0.4% to 4%) (Figure 1C), suggesting that their NK cell deficiency could not be overcome by cytokine treatment. We also investigated other circulating ILCs and invariant T lymphocyte subsets in 3 patients. The numbers of all circulating ILCs were low in P4 and P5, while P2 had low ILC2 and ILC3 levels but normal numbers of ILC1 cells (Figure 1D). P2, P3, and P4 also had decreased proportions of mucosal-associated invariant T (MAIT) and NKT cells (Figure 1D). Chronic neutropenia was noted in all these patients, from infancy onward (Figure 1E). The oxidative burst of P2 neutrophils was normal, as measured by hydrogen peroxide production in response to PMA (Supplemental Figure 3E). All other myeloid cells, including the plasmacytoid DC (pDC), myeloid DC (mDC), and monocyte subsets, were present at normal levels (Supplemental Figure 3F). We investigated whether neutropenia was due to a central or peripheral event by analyzing bone marrow aspirates. As shown in Figure 1F, the proportion of myeloblasts was normal in all patients. However, promyelocyte proportions were high, and metamyelocytes and neutrophils were reduced. Interestingly, treatment with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) restored the numbers of both metamyelocytes and mature neutrophils (Figure 1F), suggesting that there might be an imbalance between proliferation and apoptosis that could be overcome functionally. This is consistent with both the virtual lack of clinical signs normally associated with chronic neutropenia in these patients and the normal neutrophil counts occasionally measured in the course of bacterial infection. The similarity in clinical and immunological phenotypes between these 5 patients and MCM4-mutated patients suggested that they might have a genetic disease due to mutations in a gene related to MCM4 or involved in DNA replication.

Figure 1 NK cell and neutrophil deficiency. (A) Representative flow cytometry plots of peripheral total NK cells in PBMCs from a travel control and 4 patients. (B) Quantification, by flow cytometry, of peripheral total, CD56bright, and CD56dim NK cells, in the travel controls and patients (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; 1-way bidirectional ANOVA). Het, heterozygote. (C) NK cell expansion upon cytokine stimulation was assessed by culture of PBMCs with complete medium supplemented or not with IL-2 (100 U/ml) or IL-15 (10 ng/ml) for 3.5 days. (D) Quantification, by flow cytometry, of peripheral total ILC and ILC1, ILC2, and ILC3 subsets in CD45+ PBMCs, MAIT (CD3+Vα7.2+CD161hi) cells and NKT (CD3+Vα24+Vβ11+) cells in the travel controls and patients. ns, not significant. (E) Neutrophil counts of 4 patients. (F) Analysis of neutrophil precursors in the bone marrow of 4 patients. Patient P5 was treated by G-CSF.

Compound heterozygous GINS1 mutations in kindred A. We investigated siblings P1 and P2 by WES (Supplemental Table 4). We found 15 homozygous and 452 heterozygous coding variants common to both sisters that had not previously been reported at a minor allele frequency (MAF) >1% in any database (1000 Genomes, http://www.internationalgenome.org; HapMap, http://www.sanger.ac.uk/resources/downloads/human/hapmap3.html; dbSNP, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/projects/SNP/) or in our own database of 3,000 patients with various infectious diseases (Supplemental Table 5). The most striking candidates were heterozygous variants of GINS1. This gene is functionally related to MCM4 (11). GINS1 (also known as PSF1) belongs along with GINS2 (also known as PSF2), GINS3 (also known as PSF3), and GINS4 (also known as SLD5) to the heterotetrameric Go-Ichi-Ni-San (GINS) complex, which, together with the MCM complex, is required for DNA replication (12, 13). To ensure that the entire set of genetic information is replicated once, and only once, per division, DNA replication is tightly regulated and coordinated with the cell cycle (14–16). The first step is the recruitment of CDT1, CDC6, and an inactive form of the MCM complex to the origin recognition complex (ORC) at origins of replication, to yield the pre-replicative complex (pre-RC) during the G 1 phase (17). The second step is the recruitment of CDC45 and the GINS complex, to form the CDC45-MCM-GINS (CMG) complex, during the transition of G 1 /S phase, to trigger the firing and the elongation of replication forks in S-phase (12, 13, 18, 19). Sanger sequencing of GINS1 in patients and their parents showed that P1 and P2 were compound heterozygous for the two following variants: a 5′ UTR variation (c.–48C>G) predicted to create a new donor splice site (NetGene2 [http://www.cbs.dtu.dk/services/NetGene2/] score 0.85; Combined Annotation Dependent Depletion [CADD, http://cadd.gs.washington.edu/] score 3.6, for a GINS1-specific mutation significance cutoff [MSC, http://lab.rockefeller.edu/casanova/MSC] score of 16.5) and a missense variation (c.247C>T) in exon 4, resulting in the replacement of an arginine with a cysteine residue in position 83 (p.R83C), a change predicted to be damaging (CADD score 35 for a GINS1-specific MSC of 16.5) (20, 21) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 2 Identification of GINS1 mutations. (A) Pedigrees of the 4 families, showing allele segregation. The index case is indicated by an arrow, and “E?” indicates an unknown genotype. The age of each patient is indicated in parentheses. (B) Schematic diagram of the structure of the GINS1 cDNA, consisting of 7 exons, indicating the positions of mutations. The arrows show the primers used for cDNA amplification. Electrophoresis of PCR products from GINS1 cDNA for a control (C+), P2, P2’s father (F), P2’s mother (M), P3, P4, and P5. Ex1, exon 1. (C) Schematic diagram of the relative expression levels of each allele corresponding to the various genotypes as assessed by cloning of the cDNA molecules from patient fibroblasts.

Compound heterozygous GINS1/PSF1 mutations in kindreds B, C, and D. Subsequently, we identified compound heterozygous GINS1 rare mutations by WES in 3 other, unrelated patients from kindreds B, C, and D. Their parents were all heterozygous for one of each of the 4 mutations. P3 has a substitution in the 5′ UTR, at position c.–60A>G (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), which is predicted to create a new donor splice site (NetGen2 score 0.87, CADD score 10.4). P3 and P5 both have the missense substitution of P1 and P2 (c.247C>T, p.R83C) in exon 4 (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), while P4 and P5 both have the 5′ UTR mutation of P1 and P2 (c.–48C>G). Finally, P4 also has a c.455G>A substitution in exon 6 leading to the replacement of a cysteine with a tyrosine residue in position 152 (p.C152Y), which is predicted to be damaging (CADD score 32) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Overall, the 5 patients from 4 unrelated kindreds studied were found to be compound heterozygous for only 4 rare variants, including two missense (p.R83C and p.C152Y) and two 5′ UTR nucleotide substitutions (at positions –48 and –60 relative to the ATG). Only the R83C substitution was found in 1000 Genomes, with a low MAF (4 per 10,000). Both the R83C and C152Y substitutions were reported in the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC) database (http://exac.broadinstitute.org/), with low MAFs of 9 and 0.25 per 10,000, respectively. The 5′ UTR variants were not reported in any databases, nor were they detected in 945 healthy controls from 52 ethnic groups from the Centre d’Etudes du Polymorphisme Humain–Human Genome Diversity (CEPH-HGD) panel. There are currently no double-heterozygous non-synonymous mutations, and there is only one homozygous mutation (E35G) found in our in-house and public databases with a MAF of 3.8 and 1.4 per 1,000 in 1000 Genomes and ExAC, respectively (Supplemental Figure 4B and Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). The gene damage index (GDI) of 2.48 for GINS1 is intermediate, and its neutrality index estimate of 76.2 shows that it is under strong positive selection (22, 23). These data suggest that the 4 variants identified are more likely to be rare pathogenic mutations than irrelevant polymorphisms. Haplotype analysis at the GINS1 locus suggested that the 2 recurrent alleles (R83C and c.–48C>G) were not due to founder effects and that the patients did not share a common ancestor (data not shown). In the 4 kindreds, familial segregation patterns of the GINS1 genotype and clinical phenotype were consistent with AR inheritance with complete penetrance (Figure 2A).

The 5′ UTR mutations in GINS1 affect mRNA splicing and are leaky. We assessed the impact of the 5′ UTR variants by studying GINS1 mRNAs in cell lines derived from all patients. HPVE6/E7-transformed fibroblast cell lines (E6/E7-fibroblasts) contained normal or reduced levels of GINS1 mRNA, as assessed by quantitative real-time RT-PCR (qPCR) (Supplemental Figure 4C). Thus, the mutations might affect the production of GINS1 mRNA. As the 5′ UTR mutations were predicted to create new donor splice sites, we searched for alternative splicing products. Amplification of the 5′ UTR of the GINS1 cDNA from all patients, heterozygous individuals and control EBV-B cell lines or E6/E7-fibroblasts yielded a product of the expected MW for all individuals and a product with a lower MW only for individuals carrying a 5′ UTR mutation (Figure 2B). Sequencing of this product confirmed that it was a truncated form of GINS1 cDNA, with two forms corresponding to a deletion of 123 or 135 nucleotides from the c.–48C>G or c.–60A>G variant to the beginning of exon 2, respectively (Supplemental Figure 4D). The canonical translation initiation codon is located in exon 1, so these mutations are predicted to be deleterious. We further characterized the impact of the two 5′ UTR variants on mRNA splicing by analyzing the full-length GINS1 cDNAs obtained from the E6/E7-fibroblasts of patients and controls by PCR. We quantified the various cDNA species by cloning and sequencing 100 individual GINS1 cDNA molecules from P2, P3, P4, and P5 E6/E7-fibroblasts. About 30% of GINS1 clones carried one of the missense mutations, suggesting that these mRNAs are stable. We found that 7%, 3%, 10%, and 8% of full-length cDNAs, respectively, carried the 5′ UTR mutation in P2, P3, P4, and P5 (Figure 2C), suggesting that splicing using the new donor splice site created by the mutations was not fully efficient. The principal splicing event was the deletion of 123 or 135 bp, as described above, but other types of aberrant splicing were also observed (data not shown). These results suggest that the two 5′ UTR variants do not abolish the production of the full-length transcript, allowing about 5%–10% residual expression of the full-length mRNA corresponding to the WT coding region in heterozygous cells, relative to the levels in control cells. Thus, although deleterious, these variants are therefore hypomorphic, potentially accounting for the live birth of the patients, while targeted deletion of Gins1 causes early embryonic lethality in mice (24).

GINS1 protein production from the mutant alleles. We investigated the proteins encoded by the mutant GINS1 alleles by transfecting HEK293T cells with various expression vectors carrying C-terminally Flag-tagged WT or mutant GINS1 cDNAs, such as the R83C and C152Y variants, and the most common abnormal product of the two 5′ UTR mutations (deletion of exon 1, designated as ΔE1). As expected, WT, R83C, and C152Y variant cDNA encoded a single full-length 26-kDa protein (Figure 3A). By contrast, cells transfected with ΔE1 generated lower-MW products, suggesting that translation was initiated from a downstream ATG. There are 3 putative ATG codons in the ΔE1 construct, in positions 36, 106, and 111, giving rise to proteins of approximately 22, 16, and 14 kDa, respectively. We investigated the possibility that these lower-MW proteins result from downstream initiation by transfecting HEK293T cells with various Flag-tagged expression vectors of WT and various ΔE1 GINS1 cDNAs carrying different methionine-to-glycine substitutions: M36G (ΔE1-ATG1), M106G (ΔE1-ATG2), M111G (ΔE1-ATG3), or all 3 mutations (ΔE1-ATG1-3) (Figure 3B). Western blots with anti-Flag and anti-GINS1 antibodies revealed 3 proteins of ~22, ~16, and ~14 kDa in ΔE1-transfected cells, not detectable with an antibody raised against the N-terminus of GINS1 (data not shown), with one of these proteins in each case selectively absent from cells transfected with ΔE1-ATG1, ΔE1-ATG2, or ΔE1-ATG3. None of these proteins were detected in ΔE1-ATG1-3–transfected cells (Figure 3B). Thus, the alternatively spliced mRNAs are competent for the translation re-initiation from 3 different ATG codons downstream from the original ATG codon.

Figure 3 The GINS1 mutants are associated with CMG complex loss of function or instability. (A) Western blot analysis of total protein extracts from HEK293T cells expressing GINS1 cDNAs. Cells were not transfected (NT), mock transfected (MO), or transfected with pCMV6 empty (EV), pCMV6 GINS1 WT-Flag (WT), pCMV6 GINS1 R83C-Flag (R83C), pCMV6 GINS1 delEx1-Flag (ΔE1), or pCMV6 GINS1 C152Y-Flag (C152Y), with antibodies against Flag-tag and GINS1. An antibody against α-tubulin was used as a loading control. (B) Western blot analysis of total protein extracts from HEK293T cells not transfected, mock transfected, or transfected with pCMV6 empty vector (EV), pCMV6 GINS1 WT- or ΔE1-Flag (WT, ΔE1), pCMV6 GINS1 WT- or ΔE1-ATG1-Flag (WT- or ΔE1-ATG1), pCMV6 GINS1 WT or ΔE1-ATG2-Flag (WT- or ΔE1-ATG2), pCMV6 GINS1 WT or ΔE1-ATG3-Flag (WT- or ΔE1-ATG3), pCMV6 GINS1 WT or ΔE1-ATG1+2+3-Flag (WT- or ΔE1-ATG1,2,3) vectors. An antibody against α-tubulin was used as a loading control. (C) Western blot analysis of GINS1 expression on total protein extracts from patient and control E6/E7-fibroblasts. An antibody against GAPDH was used as a loading control. (D) Western blot analysis of GINS2, GINS3, GINS4, and MCM4 in total protein extracts from patient and control E6/E7-fibroblasts. An antibody against GAPDH was used as a loading control. (E) Western blot analysis of GINS1 and GINS3 expression in total protein extracts from control and P2 E6/E7-fibroblasts lentiviral transduced by empty vector (EV), GINS1-WT (WT), GINS1-R83C (R83C), or GINS1-ΔE1 (ΔE1) or not transduced (NT). An antibody against GAPDH was used as a loading control. Results in A–E are representative of 3 independent experiments. (F) Total protein extracts from HeLa cells transfected with pIRESpuroHF-GINS1 WT or mutant constructs (R83C, ΔE1, C152Y) encoding N-terminally His 6 Flag 2 -tagged proteins were subjected to immunoprecipitation with an antibody against the Flag tag, in the presence (+Flag) or absence of the 3XFlag peptide. Western blotting was performed with antibodies against the Flag tag, GINS3, and GINS4. Results are representative of 4 independent experiments. (G) Left: Purification of the CMG complex from Sf9 insect cells co-infected with viruses expressing the 11 CMG subunits, including GINS1 WT or C152Y, as described in Methods. Gradient fractions were subjected to SDS-PAGE separation followed by silver staining: 5 μl for GINS1 WT and 15 μl for GINS1 C152Y. Right: The peak fractions of both CMG (WT or C152Y) purification (5 μl fraction 7) were subjected to SDS-PAGE separation. Results are representative of 2 independent experiments.

Impaired expression of GINS1 protein and some GINS complex components. GINS1 forms a highly conserved heterotetrameric complex with GINS2, GINS3, and GINS4, known as the GINS complex (18, 19). Overexpression experiments in NIH3T3 cells showed that GINS1 expression levels might affect the levels of the other GINS complex components (25). For this reason, all GINS proteins levels in E6/E7-fibroblasts from controls and patients were assessed. Cells from patients had lower GINS1 protein levels than control cells (40% of WT on average, ranging from 29% to 53%), suggesting that both 5′ UTR and missense mutations affected protein levels (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 7). Interestingly, GINS3 and GINS4 levels were also lower in the E6/E7-fibroblasts of patients (17% of WT on average, ranging from 10% to 27%, and 65%, ranging from 44% to 88%, respectively), whereas GINS2 and MCM4 levels were normal (Figure 3D and Supplemental Table 7). Lentiviral transduction of P2 E6/E7-fibroblasts with WT GINS1, but not the empty vector, R83C, or ΔE1-GINS1 allele, restored GINS1 and GINS3 expression, as assessed by Western blotting (Figure 3E). Thus, GINS1 contributes to the stability of other components of the GINS complex, but probably not of the MCM complex. The complementation of the expression levels of other components of the GINS complex also confirms that the GINS1 mutations are deleterious.

Impaired function of the N-terminal-truncated and missense GINS1 proteins. We assessed the functional consequences of each GINS1 mutation by studying the formation of the GINS complex in transfection experiments. The mutant proteins were produced in HeLa cells, in which the R83C and ΔE1 proteins failed to form the 4-subunit GINS complex (Figure 3F), unlike the WT and C152Y proteins. These results are consistent with the crystal structure of human GINS1 (18). Indeed, the N-terminus (or alpha helix–rich [A] domain; residues 1–145) of GINS1 has been implicated in interactions with GINS3 and GINS4, whereas the C-terminus (or beta strand–rich [B] domain; residues 146–196) is dispensable for GINS complex formation (18, 26). However, Chang et al. suggested that the B-domain may be important for interactions with GINS complex partners, such as MCMs, CDC45, or DNA polymerases (18), and Sengupta et al. have shown that in yeast, the C-terminus of GINS1 interacts with DPB2, a subunit of DNA polymerase ε (27). The C152 amino acid is located in the B-domain; we therefore investigated CMG complex formation and its binding to DNA. In a baculoviral expression system using Sf9 insect cells, CMG complex formation with the C152Y protein was only 17% of that observed with the WT protein (Figure 3G), despite the production of similar amounts of the WT and C152Y proteins (Supplemental Figure 5A) and the assembly of GINS complexes (Figure 3F). We investigated the consequences of the C152Y mutation for the CMG complex further by measuring the ATPase and helicase (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C) activities of the mutant complex in vitro. No differences in the specific activity of the CMG-WT and CMG-C152Y mutant complexes were observed, suggesting that the C152Y mutation affects the formation of the CMG complex but not its activity once it has been formed. These results show that the R83C and C152Y alleles are loss-of-function and hypomorphic, respectively, in terms of their functional impact on GINS and CMG complex formation. The two 5′ UTR mutations are hypomorphic due to residual correct splicing leading to production of a small amount of WT mRNA, with the N-truncated products being loss-of-function. Our findings indicate that the 5 patients are compound heterozygous for 2 deleterious GINS1 alleles, at least one of which is hypomorphic (C152Y, c.–48C>G, c.–60A>G) and no more than one of which is loss-of-function (R83C).

Nuclear and cell cycle abnormalities in primary GINS1-deficient fibroblasts. The maintenance of genomic integrity requires complete and accurate DNA replication (14–16). A previous study showed that the in vitro depletion of GINS2 in asynchronous HeLa cells promotes an aberrant nuclear morphology and chromosome mis-segregation defects (28). We investigated these phenotypes in the patients’ cells, with DAPI staining on dermal primary fibroblasts at an early passage. Abnormal nuclear morphology was observed in GINS1-deficient cells, including micronuclei, as well as misshapen and multilobed nuclei (Figure 4A). Moreover, cell population analysis showed that GINS1-deficient cells had a significantly larger mean nuclear size (Figure 4B), suggesting an impaired cell cycle. This result is consistent with the finding that the depletion of GINS1 and GINS2 is associated with an impaired S-phase progression in human dermal fibroblasts (28). We further analyzed the cell cycle in unsynchronized primary fibroblasts from 3 of 4 patients. There were decreased percentages of cells in G 1 phase and increased percentages of G 2 /M cells in patients, as compared with controls, with the most pronounced phenotype in P3 cells (Figure 4C), which also had the largest mean nuclear size. In addition, higher proportions of cells with abnormal DNA content were observed in P2 and P3, but not P4 (Figure 4C). Finally, primary fibroblasts from GINS1-deficient patients proliferated more slowly but displayed a similar death rate, as estimated by trypan blue staining, compared with their WT counterparts (Figure 4D). Altogether, these morphological changes and cell growth characteristics are suggestive of senescent cells (29), due to an impaired DNA replication.

Figure 4 Abnormal nuclear structure and cell cycle defects in primary cells of patients with GINS1 mutations. (A) Nuclear abnormalities visualized and quantified in 100 cells analyzed by fluorescence microscopy after DAPI staining on primary fibroblasts. Left: Images illustrating the different nucleus morphologies observed in patients’ cells. Right: Cells were scored as normal or having cytokinesis abnormalities (1), micronuclei (2), multi-lobed nuclei (3), and nuclei with grossly abnormal morphology (4) (n = 3; 3 independent controls in each experiment). (B) Left: Image illustrating the increased nucleus size in P3 versus a control. Right: Measurement of nucleus area with ImageJ software after DAPI staining of primary fibroblasts (***P < 0.001; 1-way bidirectional ANOVA). (C) Cell cycle analysis by BrdU/propidium iodide staining of unsynchronized primary fibroblasts from healthy control (CTL) and 3 patients (P2, P3, and P4). Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. (D) Growth curve (left) and viability (right) of primary fibroblasts from 5 healthy controls and 3 patients (P2, P3, and P5). Results are representative of 2 independent experiments.

DNA damage and checkpoint signaling in patient cells. To further study the proliferation defect, we analyzed the progression of the normal cell cycle in E6/E7-fibroblasts after release from nocodazole, which synchronizes cells in M phase. At 4 hours after release by mitotic shake-off, a lower proportion of patients’ cells were in G 1 phase, as compared with controls. In addition, at 12 hours after release, only 2%–3% of patients’ cells were in S phase, compared with 8%–10% of the controls, and 20 hours after release, the proportion of cells in S phase was similar in controls and P4, which has the greatest GINS1 expression level, but was still low in P2 (Figure 5A). We also investigated whether a senescence-like state may occur prematurely in E6/E7-fibroblasts from patients by carrying out β-galactosidase (β-gal) staining in the absence or presence of H 2 O 2 (120 μM). The analysis showed that β-gal staining in untreated cells was higher in fibroblasts from patients than from controls (Figure 5B), indicative of increased senescence. The phenotype in G 2 /M to G 1 transition is consistent with increased DNA damage that needs to be resolved during mitosis to allow for cell cycle transition (30). Previous studies have shown that depletion of GINS1 and GINS2 by specific siRNAs in human dermal fibroblasts induces replication stress (28). To assess the response of GINS1-deficient E6/E7-fibroblasts to replication stress, we evaluated CHK1 and RPA phosphorylation after treatment with hydroxyurea (HU). Although HU treatment led to robust induction of CHK1 and RPA phosphorylation in control cells, that response was much more muted in GINS1-deficient cell lines (36% and 45% [P-CHK1], 48% and 75% [P-RPA] on average of controls) (Figure 5C and Supplemental Table 8). Replicative stress may also lead to genomic instability. We evaluated the presence/accumulation of DNA damage markers, such as the phosphorylation of γH2AX and 53BP1, with or without HU treatment, by immunofluorescence. We observed higher numbers of spontaneous γH2AX and 53BP1 foci in the P2, P3, and P5 E6/E7-fibroblasts than in control fibroblasts (Figure 6), suggesting an increase in basal replication stress and DNA damage when GINS1 is deficient. P4 cells, with higher levels of functional GINS1, displayed an intermediate phenotype in this assay. HU treatment increased markers of damage in both control and patient cells (Figure 6), suggesting that the ataxia telangiectasia mutated (ATM) pathway may be compensating in patients’ cells. To test ATM activity, we assessed the phosphorylation of CHK2 by Western blot analysis following treatment with phleomycin, which creates dsDNA breaks. We observed normal induction of CHK2 phosphorylation in patients’ E6/E7-fibroblats, as compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 6). These results indicate that ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein–dependent (ATR-dependent), but not ATM-dependent, signaling is defective when cells do not have a full complement of CMG complexes. Levels of GINS/CMG complexes below 10% of those in controls were associated with a basal induction of replication stress and impaired ATR/CHK1 pathway activation upon HU treatment, while only an impairment of ATR/CHK1 pathway induction, but no basal replication stress, was observed when complex levels were between 15% and 20% of control levels (Table 1).

Figure 5 GINS1 mutations are associated with poor ATR pathway activation. (A) Cell cycle analysis by BrdU/propidium iodide staining on E6/E7-fibroblasts from a healthy control (CTL) and 2 patients (P2 and P4) from the indicated time points (0, 4, 12, to 20 hours) after nocodazole synchronization. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments. (B) Percentage of E6/E7-fibroblasts from controls and patients positive for senescence-associated β-gal activity (n = 3, 300 cells analyzed/experiment), as determined by microscopy. (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; 1-way bidirectional ANOVA). Original magnification, ×20. (C) Phosphorylation of CHK1 and RPA, assessed by Western blot analysis of total protein extracts from untreated or treated (incubation for 20 hours with 0.5 or 2 mM HU) E6/E7-fibroblasts from controls and patients, with antibodies against P-CHK1, P-RPA, CHK1, and RPA. GAPDH was used as a loading control. The data shown are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Figure 6 GINS1 mutations are associated with increased DNA damage. Top: E6/E7-fibroblasts were seeded on glass coverslips before treatment with 0.5 or 2 mM HU for 20 hours or left untreated. Cells were fixed before staining with γH2AX and 53BP1 antibodies and DAPI. Bottom: Quantification of slides for percentage of cells with at least 3 foci. Values represent the mean averages ± SEM of scoring from 3 independent experiments (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; 1-way bidirectional ANOVA).

Table 1 Correlation between clinical phenotype and genotype

Abnormal replication pattern in cells deficient in GINS1. GINS complex recruitment is essential for replication origin firing (13, 31). To directly investigate replication patterns in cells deficient for GINS1, we carried out DNA fiber combing analysis (Figure 7A) (32, 33). Assessment of 300 independent DNA fibers per cell line revealed greatly decreased numbers of replication clusters and fewer bidirectional replication forks in cells from patients, when compared with those from controls (Figure 7A). This most likely reflects a smaller number of firing replication forks in the patients’ cells. Interestingly, analysis of 50 initiation bidirectional forks showed higher replication rates in E6/E7-fibroblasts of all patients except P4 (Figure 7B), suggesting that the replication speed is increased to compensate for the decreased number of active replication forks. Such a compensatory effect has already been reported in vitro, when the dNTP levels were increased or decreased by chemical treatments (34, 35). Importantly, expression of the WT GINS1 allele significantly decreased the replication speed, bringing it into WT range, whereas expression of the mutant R83C or ΔE1 alleles did not (Figure 7C). Furthermore, assessment of 50 independent initiating bidirectional forks showed an increase in stalled forks (length of IdU tract ≤10% of length of CldU tract) in patients’ cells (Figure 7D). Overall, these results suggest that the WT GINS1 protein levels produced by the patients’ cells is sufficient to initiate DNA replication but not to activate all replication origins, with a potential impact on the regulation and stability of replication forks. Altogether, our results provide evidence for a quantitative threshold of functional GINS/CMG complexes, responsible for the tight genotype-phenotype correlation observed in patients (Table 1).