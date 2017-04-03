Isocitrate dehydrogenase mutations suppress STAT1 and CD8+ T cell accumulation in gliomas

Immunofluorescence evaluation confirms reduced CD3+CD8+ T cell infiltration levels in IDH-MUT WHO grade III gliomas compared with levels in IDH-WT gliomas. To understand how IDH mutations impact the immunological environment of LGGs, we first performed immunofluorescence analysis on formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue sections derived from IDH-MUT (n = 11) and IDH-WT (n = 9) WHO grade III gliomas. We confirmed IDH1 and IDH2 status by sequencing, using the method previously described (ref. 23 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90644DS1.org). Using TissueFAXs and StrataQuest tissue analysis software, CD3+CD8+ double-positive (dp) cells were identified (indicated by red circles) on the IDH-WT and IDH-MUT tissue sections (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 2). We observed greater numbers of CD3+CD8+ cells per tumor area in IDH-WT tumors than in IDH-MUT tumors (Figure 1B). To ensure that the higher numbers of T cells were not merely due to differences in overall cell density between the 2 groups, we confirmed the greater numbers of CD3+CD8+ cells per total DAPI+ nuclei, which represent all cells, in IDH-WT compared with IDH-MUT tumors (Figure 1, C and D). On the other hand, we observed no difference in CD3+CD8– cells between IDH-WT and IDH-MUT cases (Supplemental Figure 3). The CD3+CD8– cell population included CD3+CD4+ T cells, but we were unable to detect any γδ+ T cells in IDH-WT or IDH-MUT cases (Supplemental Figure 3). Also, we were unable to reliably enumerate CD4+ T cells. Overall, these data demonstrate a significant reduction of CD3+CD8+ T cell accumulation in IDH-MUT tumors compared with accumulation in IDH-WT tumors.

Figure 1 Reduced CD8+ T cell numbers in WHO grade III IDH-MUT gliomas compared with IDH-WT gliomas. FFPE sections from IDH-WT (n = 9) and IDH-MUT (n = 11) WHO grade III gliomas were stained for CD3 (Cy5) and CD8 (Texas Red [TEX]) and analyzed using StrataQuest software. (A) Representative staining for CD3 (red), CD8 (yellow), and nuclei (blue) either alone or merged in both IDH-WT (WT) and IDH-MUT (MUT) cases. Red circles represent automated cell masks on CD3 and CD8 dp cells. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Number of CD3+CD8+ dp cells per area (mm2) of tumor calculated for each case. The average tumor area per tissue section was 111.21 mm2 for IDH-WT and 165.35 mm2 for IDH-MUT cases. (C) Scatter diagrams illustrating the staining intensity of CD3 and CD8 on the x and y axes, respectively. The percentage of cells in each quadrant was based on the total number of DAPI+ (blue) nuclei. Each dot represents an individual case. (D) CD3+CD8+ dp cells as a percentage of total DAPI+ cells (nuclei) calculated for each case. In B and D, each dot represents a value from a single patient, black lines represent the mean, and error bars indicate the SD of samples in a group. P values were obtained using a 2-sided, unpaired Mann-Whitney U test.

IDH mutations are associated with lower levels of CD8+ cytotoxic T cell infiltration and IFN-γ–induced chemokine gene expression in patients with LGG. Using level 3 gene expression data from TCGA database, we compared gene expression profiles of IDH-MUT (n = 149) and IDH-WT (n = 58) cases. As oligodendroglioma has a different biology and prognosis than does astrocytoma, we excluded cases with chromosome 1p/19q deletion, which is a marker for oligodendroglioma (1). Genes related to CD8+ CTLs (CD8A, CD8B, GZMA, and GZMB) (Figure 2A), IFN-γ and IFN-γ–inducible genes (IFNG and OAS2), as well as the chemokines CXCL9 and CXCL10 (Figure 2B) were significantly lower in IDH-MUT cases compared with IDH-WT counterparts. Conversely, we observed no differences in the Th2- or Treg-associated cytokines TGFB1, IL5, IL10, or CD4 (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Lower expression levels of CD8+ T cell–associated genes in IDH-MUT versus IDH-WT patients. TCGA level 3 gene expression data were downloaded from the University of California Santa Cruz Cancer Genome Browser for 1p/19q intact, WHO grade II or III glioma cases (n = 207) (http://www.cbioportal.org/). IDH-MUT (n = 149) and IDH-WT (n = 58) cases were compared for immune cell and immune effector gene expression levels. Differentially expressed genes associated with (A) CD8+ CTLs and (B) IFNG and IFN-γ–inducible genes. (C) Gene expression associated with immunosuppression (TGFB1), CD4 T cells (CD4), and type 2 immunity (IL5 and IL10). Graphs depict the log 2 expression value of each gene: each dot represents 1 patient; black bars show the average value. P values were determined using 2-sided, unpaired t tests, with Benjamini-Hochberg adjustment for multiple testing.

To evaluate genes that are upregulated or downregulated in IDH-MUT cases in an unbiased and comprehensive manner, we evaluated Gene Ontology (GO) terms, each containing genes annotated by each term (24), in these cases. We found that 465 GO terms are upregulated (Supplemental Table 1) and 704 GO terms are downregulated in IDH-MUT (Supplemental Table 2) cases compared with IDH-WT cases. Among them, only 2 immune-related GO terms are upregulated in IDH-MUT cases (Supplemental Table 1), while 74 immune-related GO terms are downregulated in IDH-MUT cases (Supplemental Table 2).

Syngeneic mouse gliomas with the IDH1 R132H mutation recapitulate the immune phenotype of human IDH-MUT gliomas in vivo. To determine what mechanisms underlie the observed suppression of CD8+ CTL accumulation in IDH-MUT gliomas, we stably transfected mouse GL261 and SB28 glioma cell lines as well as normal human astrocytes (NHAs) with cDNA encoding either WT-IDH1(WT) or IDH1 containing the R132H mutation (R132H), the most common mutant IDH mutation (25). Liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) analysis verified the functional expression of the mutant IDH1 through detection of oncometabolite 2HG production in GL261R132H, NHAR132H, and SB28R132H cells (Supplemental Figure 4).

We harvested glioma tissues from C57BL/6 mice implanted with IDH1WT or IDH1R132H gliomas in the brain and then evaluated the expression of immune response–related genes by real-time PCR (RT-PCR). Consistent with TCGA data, both SB28R132H (Figure 3A) and GL261R132H (Supplemental Figure 5) tumors had reduced levels of CTL-associated and IFN-γ–inducible chemokine-related genes compared with WT counterpart tumors. Additionally, CXCL10 ELISA revealed significantly reduced levels of CXCL10 in GL261R132H tumors compared with levels in GL261WT tumors (Figure 3B). Furthermore, immunofluorescence staining showed reduced CTL accumulation in intracranial GL261R132H gliomas compared with accumulation in GL261WT gliomas (Figure 3, C and D). These data demonstrate the direct role of IDH1R132H in the suppression of T cell accumulation in gliomas.

Figure 3 Syngeneic IDH-MUT murine gliomas demonstrate reduced chemokine- and IFN-γ pathway–related genes and CTL infiltration. C57BL/6 mice received intracranial injections of 1 × 105 GL261 or SB28 glioma cells stably transfected with cDNA for either WT or the R132H form of IDH1. Day-21 tumors were removed from mice and further assessed. (A) RT-PCR analysis of SB28 tumor–derived RNA showing decreased expression of CTL response–related genes in SB28-MUT (MUT tumor; n = 4) versus SB28-WT (WT tumor; n = 4) tumors. (B) CXCL10 ELISA was performed on tumor-derived protein extracts from mice bearing GL261-WT or GL261-MUT tumors. (C) Representative fluorescence microscopy images from sections stained with DAPI (blue), CD3 (magenta), and CD8 (yellow) on frozen tumor sections from mice bearing GL261-WT or GL261-MUT tumors. Cells were imaged as described in Figure 2. Scale bars: 10 μm. (D) Quantification of CD3+CD8+ dp cells from GL261-WT (n = 14) and GL261-MUT (n = 16) tumors using StrataQuest software. P values were obtained using a 2-sided, unpaired t test.

IDH-MUT glioma cells produce reduced levels of CTL-attracting chemokines. The observed expression of immune-related genes in LGG and murine glioma tissues led us to examine whether these genes are expressed by glioma cells themselves. RT-PCR evaluation of in vitro–cultured cells revealed that the NHA cell line and mouse glioma cell lines GL261 and SB28 expressed the CTL-attracting chemokines CXCL9 and CXCL10 (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 6), but not CD8A, CD8B, GZMB, or IFNG (Supplemental Figure 7). GL261R132H cells expressed reduced levels of the CTL-attracting chemokines Cxcl9 and Cxcl10 in comparison with GL261WT cells (Figure 4A). We observed similar results by RT-PCR in both SB28 and NHA models and by CXCL10-specific ELISA in the NHA model (Supplemental Figure 6). Treatment of GL261R132H cells with a specific inhibitor of mutant IDH1 (IDH-C35) reversed the levels of Cxcl9 and Cxcl10 to those observed with GL261-WT cells. However, IDH-C35 did not affect the Cxcl9 or Cxcl10 levels in GL261-WT cells (Figure 4A). These findings indicate that mutant IDH1 leads to decreased expression levels of CTL-attracting chemokines within glioma cells.

Figure 4 Decreased chemokines and chemotaxis of T cells to IDH-MUT–derived CM compared with media derived from IDH-WT cells. (A and B) GL261-WT or GL261- MUT cells treated with either DMSO (control) or 1 μM IDH-C35 for 3 days were stimulated with 10 ng/ml recombinant murine IFN-γ for 6 hours prior to analysis. (A) RT-PCR analysis of Cxcl9 and Cxcl10 from GL261-WT (WT) and GL261-MUT (MUT) cells treated with or without IDH-C35. Gene expression levels were normalized to Gapdh and are shown relative to levels in WT samples. (B) Chemotaxis of activated CD8+ T cells toward GL261 glioma cell–CM by Transwell assay. CM were diluted 1:1 with fresh media. For CXCL10 conditions, 100 ng/ml recombinant murine CXCL10 (rCXCL10) was added to GL261-MUT–CM. For blockade of CXCR3, T cells were preincubated in 10 μg/ml anti-CXCR3 for 30 minutes prior to use. Results are representative of 3 independent experiments, each performed in triplicate with highly similar results. (C) RT-PCR analysis of OAS2 and CXCL10 gene expression from 4 unique glioma patient–derived neurospheres with IDH1 mutations either untreated (–) or treated with IDH-C35 for 3 days. Each line (and sample name) corresponds to a neurosphere generated from a different patient. Gene expression levels were normalized to GAPDH and are shown relative to expression levels in untreated neurosphere NCH1681. P values were obtained using 1-way ANOVA with a Newman-Keuls multiple comparisons test (A and B) and a 2-tailed, paired t test (C). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; NS, P > 0.05.

We next performed a Transwell assay to assess the migration of murine splenocyte-derived CD8+ T cells toward glioma cell line–conditioned media (CM) derived from either IDH1WT or IDHR132H cell lines. Migration of CD8+ T cells toward CM of IDHR132H tumors was reduced compared with that observed in IDH1WT CM using both SB28 and GL261 models (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 8). Importantly, antibody-mediated blockade of CXCR3, the receptor for CXCL9 and CXCL10, reduced T cell migration toward GL261WT CM. Furthermore, the addition of recombinant murine CXCL10 to CM from IDHR132H cultures increased T cell migration to levels observed when using IDHWT CM (Figure 4B). Remarkably, when CM was derived from GL261R132H or SB28R132H cells treated with IDH-C35, migration of T cells recovered to the levels observed with IDH1WT CM (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 8, respectively). Taken together, these observations demonstrate that IDH-MUT glioma cells produce reduced levels of CTL-attracting chemokines, which can directly lead to the decreased migration of CD8+ T cells.

Furthermore, treatment of neurosphere cultures derived from 4 IDH-MUT glioma patients (NCH612, grade III oligodendroglioma; NCH1681, grade III astrocytoma; NCH551b and NCH620, secondary GBM) with IDH-C35 resulted in enhanced OAS2 and CXCL10 expression (Figure 4C). Of note, these neurosphere cultures expressed cancer stem cell–related genes including CD133, SOX2, CD44, CSPG4, CD90, and nestin (ref. 26 and Supplemental Figure 9), suggesting that the observed mechanism may also be relevant to glioma stem cells.

Decreased STAT1 in IDH-MUT and 2HG-treated tumor cell lines. To understand the mechanism by which IDH-MUT cells produce reduced levels of CTL-attracting chemokines, we evaluated the regulators of CXCL9 and CXCL10, IFN regulatory factor 1 (IRF1), STAT1, and phosphorylated STAT1 (p-STAT1) by Western blotting (ref. 27 and Figure 5, A and B). Surprisingly, in addition to decreased levels of IRF1 and p-STAT1, the total amount of STAT1 protein was markedly decreased in GL261R132H cells compared with that in GL261WT cells, despite STAT1 activity being commonly regulated through its phosphorylation (ref. 28 and Figure 5, A and B). We observed reduced STAT1 signaling even in the presence of IFN-γ, which is a primary activator of STAT1 signaling (28). Additionally, IDH-C35 treatment of GL261R132H restored STAT1 levels to those of GL261WT cells (Figure 5, A and B). Since mutant IDH leads to production of the oncometabolite 2HG, we next examined the ability of 2HG to directly suppress STAT1 protein. Treatment of parental GL261 cells with 3 mM 2HG for 1, 3, or 5 days resulted in the gradual loss of STAT1 protein (Figure 5, C and D). Similarly, NHA and SB28 cells treated with 3 mM 2HG for 5 days showed strongly reduced STAT1, p-STAT1, and IRF1 protein levels (Figure 5, C and E).

Figure 5 Decreased STAT1 protein levels in IDH-MUT and 2HG-treated tumor cell lines. (A) Western blotting was performed on GL261-WT and GL261-MUT cell lysates in the presence or absence of 1 μM IDH-C35 and 100 ng/ml recombinant murine IFN-γ. (B) Quantification of Western blot bands by ImageJ. Data represent the mean ± SD of band density/β-actin of 2 to 4 experiments. (C) Western blotting was performed on cell lines treated with 3 mM 2HG. Data shown represent GL261 cells treated with 2HG for 1, 3, or 5 days and NHA and SB28 cells treated with 2HG for 5 days. (D) ImageJ quantification of Western blot bands from C. Data represent the mean ± SD of band density/β-actin band density from 3 independent experiments. (E) ImageJ quantification of Western blot band densities of STAT1, p-STAT1, and IRF1, normalized to β-actin levels for NHA and SB28 cells treated with 2HG. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments with similar results.

We further examined STAT1 expression on IDH-WT and IDH-MUT LGG tissue sections by immunohistochemical staining (Figure 6A). IDH-MUT tumors (23 sections from 11 cases) demonstrated decreased STAT1+ cells per area of tumor (mm2) compared with IDH-WT tumors (56 sections from 9 cases) (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Decreased STAT1 positive cells in IDH-MUT compared with IDH-WT LGG tumor sections. (A) Representative images showing STAT1 staining on IDH-WT and IDH-MUT WHO grade III LGG samples. Scale bars: 80 μm and 8 μm. (B) Quantification of STAT1+ cells per area of tumor (mm2) on IDH-WT (56 sections from 9 cases) and IDH-MUT (23 sections from 11 cases) tumors. Data represent the mean ± SD. Data obtained by 2-tailed unpaired t test. (C) RT-PCR analysis of Stat1, Cxcl9, and Cxcl10 expression in GL261WT cells stimulated with 10 ng/ml recombinant murine IFN-γ for 12 hours, 36 hours after transfection with 1 μg plasmid encoding either scrambled shRNA (OriGene Technologies; TR30013) or 4 shRNAs targeting STAT1 (OriGene Technologies; TG502153). (D) CXCL10 ELISA was performed using supernatant from the cells described in C. Data shown in C and D represent the mean ± SD of 3 biologic replicate samples and are representative of 2 independent experiments; ***P < 0.0001. sh-Ctrl, sh-control.

To demonstrate whether STAT1 directly regulates CXCL9 and CXCL10 in glioma cells, GL261WT cells were transfected with retroviral vectors encoding either scrambled shRNA or 4 unique shRNAs targeting STAT1 and then stimulated for 12 hours with recombinant murine IFN-γ. GL261WT cells transfected with STAT1 shRNA demonstrated decreased Stat1, Cxcl9, and Cxcl10 levels by RT-PCR (Figure 6C) and decreased CXCL10 as measured by ELISA (Figure 6D) compared with cells transfected with scrambled shRNA.

IDH-C35 enhanced the efficacy of a peptide-based vaccine in mice challenged with GL261. To determine whether IDH mutation status impacts the efficacy of peptide-based vaccine therapy, C57BL/6 mice received 3 doses of prophylactic vaccinations with synthetic peptides derived from glioma-associated antigens (GAAs) (EPHA2 671–679 , EPHA2 682–689 , TRP2 180–188 , GARC1 177–185 , and HBV core 128–140 ) (29, 30) emulsified in incomplete Freund’s adjuvant (IFA) with polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid with polylysine and carboxymethylcellulose (poly-ICLC) as an adjuvant. Vaccinated mice were then challenged with GL261WT or GL261R132H tumors. While more than 80% of mice challenged with GL261WT tumors rejected the tumor, the vaccine treatment prolonged the survival of mice challenged with GL261R132H tumors only marginally (median survival of 21.5 vs. 23.5 days; P = 0.0016) compared with mice treated with vehicles alone and was unable to lead to long-term survival beyond 40 days after tumor inoculation (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 Treatment with IDH-C35 improves the efficacy of peptide vaccines in mice bearing GL261-MUT tumors. C57BL/6 mice were vaccinated 3 times with synthetic peptides encoding GAAs presented by GL261 cells (EPHA2 671–679 , EPHA2 682–689 , TRP2 180–188 , GARC1 177–185 , and HBV core 128–140 ) emulsified in IFA with 20 μg poly-ICLC as an adjuvant. Control mock vaccines consisted of 100 μg HBV core 128–140 , but without GAA peptides emulsified in IFA with 20 μg Poly-ICLC. Vaccinated mice received intracranial injections of either 1 × 105 GL261-WT or 1 × 105 GL261-MUT cells and received daily treatment with vehicle or 450 mg/kg/day IDH-C35. (A) Kaplan-Meier curves demonstrating survival of mice bearing GL261-WT or GL261-MUT gliomas in the brain (n = 10/group). (B and C) Mice that received treatments and intracranial tumor challenge as above were sacrificed on day 21 after tumor inoculation for evaluation of immune responses. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments with similar results. (B) Representative flow cytometric analysis of tumor-infiltrating CD3+CD8+ T cells gated on CD45+ live lymphocytes. Q3, gating on CD45+ live lymphocytes; UL, upper left; UR, upper right; LL, lower left; LR, lower right. (C) Mean percentage of tumor-infiltrating CD3+CD8+ cells from each treatment group (n = 3 tumors/group). (D) IFN-γ ELISA evaluation of antigen-specific T cell responses in peripheral blood samples derived from treated mice on day 10 after tumor inoculation. Data are expressed as the mean ± SD. Results were analyzed by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) and 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test for data sets in A and C, respectively. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.0001, and NS, P > 0.05.

We then asked whether IDH-C35 could improve vaccine efficacy in IDH-MUT tumor–bearing mice. Vaccinated mice challenged with GL261WT or GL261R132H tumors received daily treatment by oral gavage with IDH-C35 (450 mg/kg/day; Figure 7A). The treatment had no affect on the survival of mice bearing GL261WT gliomas, with or without prior peptide vaccination (Figure 7A), or of mice bearing GL261R132H gliomas without prior vaccination (Figure 7A). On the other hand, IDH-C35 significantly improved the survival of GAA-vaccinated mice bearing GL261R132H gliomas compared with GL261R132H glioma–bearing mice that received peptide vaccine but no IDH-C35 (median survival of 31 vs. 45 days; P = 0.0177; Figure 7A). Furthermore, IDH-C35 treatment of vaccinated mice enhanced CD3+CD8+ T cell infiltration (Figure 7, B and C) and Cxcl10 expression (Supplemental Figure 10) in the glioma cells compared with mice that received vaccine treatment alone. Consistent with our immunofluorescence analyses of WHO grade III cases (Supplemental Figure 3), there were no differences in the level of CD3+CD8– T cell infiltration (Supplemental Figure 11) between GL261-WT and GL261-MUT tumors for either treatment condition. Of note, peripheral blood–derived T cells from prevaccinated mice with or without IDH-C35 treatment showed equivalent levels of IFN-γ response to peptides in the vaccine, indicating that the IDH mutation status in the intracranial glioma did not affect systemic responses to the peptide-based vaccine (Figure 7D).