Review Series 10.1172/JCI90605

Microglia in prion diseases

Adriano Aguzzi and Caihong Zhu

Institute of Neuropathology, University Hospital Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland.

Address correspondence to: Adriano Aguzzi or Caihong Zhu, Institute of Neuropathology, University Hospital Zurich, Schmelzbergstrasse 12, CH-8091 Zurich, Switzerland. Phone: 41.44.255.2108; Email: Adriano.Aguzzi@usz.ch (A. Aguzzi), Caihong.Zhu@usz.ch (C. Zhu).

Find articles by Aguzzi, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Institute of Neuropathology, University Hospital Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland.

Address correspondence to: Adriano Aguzzi or Caihong Zhu, Institute of Neuropathology, University Hospital Zurich, Schmelzbergstrasse 12, CH-8091 Zurich, Switzerland. Phone: 41.44.255.2108; Email: Adriano.Aguzzi@usz.ch (A. Aguzzi), Caihong.Zhu@usz.ch (C. Zhu).

Find articles by Zhu, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published July 17, 2017 - More info

J Clin Invest. doi:10.1172/JCI90605.
Copyright © 2017, The American Society for Clinical Investigation.

Published July 17, 2017 Accepted: date unavailable

Prion diseases are a group of progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disorders characterized by deposition of scrapie prion protein (PrPSc) in the CNS. This deposition is accompanied by neuronal loss, spongiform change, astrogliosis, and conspicuous microglial activation. Here, we argue that microglia play an overall neuroprotective role in prion pathogenesis. Several microglia-related molecules, such as Toll-like receptors (TLRs), the complement system, cytokines, chemokines, inflammatory regulators, and phagocytosis mediators, are involved in prion pathogenesis. However, the molecular mechanisms underlying the microglial response to prion infection are largely unknown. Consequently, we lack a comprehensive understanding of the regulatory network of microglial activation. On the positive side, recent findings suggest that therapeutic strategies modulating microglial activation and function may have merit in prion disease. Moreover, studies on the role of microglia in prion disease could deepen our understanding of neuroinflammation in a broad range of neurodegenerative disorders.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement