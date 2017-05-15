Review Series 10.1172/JCI90601

Aging and the immune response to organ transplantation

Monica M. Colvin,1 Candice A. Smith,1 Stefan G. Tullius,2 and Daniel R. Goldstein1,3

1Division of Cardiology, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

2Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

3Institute of Gerontology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

Address correspondence to: Daniel R. Goldstein, NCRC B26-207N, 2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.936.1407; E-mail: drgoldst@med.umich.edu.

Find articles by Colvin, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Cardiology, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

2Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

3Institute of Gerontology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

Address correspondence to: Daniel R. Goldstein, NCRC B26-207N, 2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.936.1407; E-mail: drgoldst@med.umich.edu.

Find articles by Smith, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Cardiology, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

2Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

3Institute of Gerontology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

Address correspondence to: Daniel R. Goldstein, NCRC B26-207N, 2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.936.1407; E-mail: drgoldst@med.umich.edu.

Find articles by Tullius, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Cardiology, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

2Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

3Institute of Gerontology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

Address correspondence to: Daniel R. Goldstein, NCRC B26-207N, 2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.936.1407; E-mail: drgoldst@med.umich.edu.

Find articles by Goldstein, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published May 15, 2017 - More info

J Clin Invest. doi:10.1172/JCI90601.
Copyright © 2017, The American Society for Clinical Investigation.

Published May 15, 2017

An increasing number of older people receive organ transplants for various end-stage conditions. Although organ transplantation is an effective therapy for older patients (i.e., older than 65 years of age), such as in end-stage renal disease, this therapy has not been optimized for older patients because of our lack of understanding of the effect of aging and the immune response to organ transplantation. Here, we provide an overview of the impact of aging on both the allograft and the recipient and its effect on the immune response to organ transplantation. We describe what has been determined to date, discuss existing gaps in our knowledge, and make suggestions on necessary future studies to optimize organ transplantation for older people.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement