Review Series 10.1172/JCI90601

1 Division of Cardiology, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

Find articles by Smith, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1 Division of Cardiology, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

1 Division of Cardiology, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

1 Division of Cardiology, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

An increasing number of older people receive organ transplants for various end-stage conditions. Although organ transplantation is an effective therapy for older patients (i.e., older than 65 years of age), such as in end-stage renal disease, this therapy has not been optimized for older patients because of our lack of understanding of the effect of aging and the immune response to organ transplantation. Here, we provide an overview of the impact of aging on both the allograft and the recipient and its effect on the immune response to organ transplantation. We describe what has been determined to date, discuss existing gaps in our knowledge, and make suggestions on necessary future studies to optimize organ transplantation for older people.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.