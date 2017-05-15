Aging and the immune response to organ transplantation

Review Series 10.1172/JCI90601
1Division of Cardiology, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.
2Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
3Institute of Gerontology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.
Address correspondence to: Daniel R. Goldstein, NCRC B26-207N, 2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.936.1407; E-mail: drgoldst@med.umich.edu.
Find articles by Colvin, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Division of Cardiology, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.
2Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
3Institute of Gerontology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.
Address correspondence to: Daniel R. Goldstein, NCRC B26-207N, 2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.936.1407; E-mail: drgoldst@med.umich.edu.
Find articles by Smith, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Division of Cardiology, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.
2Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
3Institute of Gerontology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.
Address correspondence to: Daniel R. Goldstein, NCRC B26-207N, 2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.936.1407; E-mail: drgoldst@med.umich.edu.
Find articles by Tullius, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Division of Cardiology, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.
2Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
3Institute of Gerontology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.
Address correspondence to: Daniel R. Goldstein, NCRC B26-207N, 2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.936.1407; E-mail: drgoldst@med.umich.edu.
Find articles by Goldstein, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published May 15, 2017 - More info
An increasing number of older people receive organ transplants for various end-stage conditions. Although organ transplantation is an effective therapy for older patients (i.e., older than 65 years of age), such as in end-stage renal disease, this therapy has not been optimized for older patients because of our lack of understanding of the effect of aging and the immune response to organ transplantation. Here, we provide an overview of the impact of aging on both the allograft and the recipient and its effect on the immune response to organ transplantation. We describe what has been determined to date, discuss existing gaps in our knowledge, and make suggestions on necessary future studies to optimize organ transplantation for older people.
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.