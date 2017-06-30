Review Series 10.1172/JCI90599

Immunotherapy for transplantation-associated viral infections

Claire Roddie1,2 and Karl S. Peggs1,2

1Department of Haematology, University College London Cancer Institute, London, United Kingdom.

2Department of Haematology, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, London, United Kingdom.

Address correspondence to: Karl S. Peggs, Department of Haematology, University College London Cancer Institute, Paul O’Gorman Building, 72 Huntley Street, London WC1E 6DD, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.0.20.7679.2000; Email: k.peggs@cancer.ucl.ac.uk.

Find articles by Roddie, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Haematology, University College London Cancer Institute, London, United Kingdom.

2Department of Haematology, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, London, United Kingdom.

Address correspondence to: Karl S. Peggs, Department of Haematology, University College London Cancer Institute, Paul O’Gorman Building, 72 Huntley Street, London WC1E 6DD, United Kingdom. Phone: 44.0.20.7679.2000; Email: k.peggs@cancer.ucl.ac.uk.

Find articles by Peggs, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published June 19, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 7 (June 30, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(7):2513–2522. doi:10.1172/JCI90599.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published June 19, 2017

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infections following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) are a major cause of morbidity and mortality. Early clinical trials demonstrate that adoptive transfer of donor-derived virus-specific T cells to restore virus-specific immunity is an effective strategy to control CMV and EBV infection after HSCT, conferring protection in 70%–90% of patients. The field has evolved rapidly to develop solutions to some of the manufacturing challenges identified in early clinical studies, such as prolonged in vitro culture, optimization of the purity of the virus-specific T cell product, the potential limitations of targeting a single viral antigen, and how to manage the patient with a virus-naive donor. This Review both discusses the seminal early studies and explores cutting-edge novel technologies that broaden the feasibility of and the scope for delivering virus-specific T cells to patients after HSCT.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2514 Page 2513 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $735
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement