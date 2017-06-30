Alloimmune T cells in transplantation

Review Series 10.1172/JCI90595

Address correspondence to: Megan Sykes, Columbia Center for Translational Immunology, Department of Medicine, Columbia University, 650 West 168th Street, BB 1512, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 212.304.5696; Email: megan.sykes@columbia.edu .

Columbia Center for Translational Immunology, Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Megan Sykes, Columbia Center for Translational Immunology, Department of Medicine, Columbia University, 650 West 168th Street, BB 1512, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 212.304.5696; Email: megan.sykes@columbia.edu .

Columbia Center for Translational Immunology, Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA.

Alloimmune T cells are central mediators of rejection and graft-versus-host disease in both solid organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Unique among immune responses in terms of its strength and diversity, the T cell alloresponse reflects extensive genetic polymorphisms between allogeneic donors and recipients, most prominently within the major histocompatibility complex (MHC), which encodes human leukocyte antigens (HLAs) in humans. The repertoire of alloreactive T cell clones is distinct for every donor-recipient pair and includes potentially thousands of unique HLA/peptide specificities. The extraordinary magnitude of the primary alloresponse and diversity of the T cell population mediating it have presented technical challenges to its study in humans. High-throughput T cell receptor sequencing approaches have opened up new possibilities for tackling many fundamental questions about this important immunologic phenomenon.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.