Danger signals in regulating the immune response to solid organ transplantation

Address correspondence to: Jamie L. Todd, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Department of Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, DUMC Box 103002, Durham, North Carolina 27710, USA. Phone: 919.681.1353; Email: jamie.todd@dm.duke.edu .

1 Duke University Medical Center, Department of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine, Durham, North Carolina, USA.

Endogenous danger signals, or damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs), are generated in response to cell stress and activate innate immunity to provide a pivotal mechanism by which an organism can respond to damaged self. Accumulating experimental and clinical data have established the importance of DAMPs, which signal through innate pattern recognition receptors (PRRs) or DAMP-specific receptors, in regulating the alloresponse to solid organ transplantation (SOT). Moreover, DAMPs may incite distinct downstream cellular responses that could specifically contribute to the development of allograft fibrosis and chronic graft dysfunction. A growing understanding of the role of DAMPs in directing the immune response to transplantation has suggested novel avenues for the treatment or prevention of allograft rejection that complement contemporary immunosuppression and could lead to improved outcomes for solid organ recipients.

