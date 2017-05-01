PCBP1 and NCOA4 regulate erythroid iron storage and heme biosynthesis

PCBP1 and NCOA4 differentially interact with ferritin during erythroid maturation. We used G1E-ER4 cells for our in vitro cell culture studies. These cells are an extensively validated murine cell line that recapitulates the early stages of terminal rbc development. G1E-ER4 cells can be induced to differentiate from proerythroblasts into orthochromatic erythroblasts in the presence of erythropoietin (EPO) and β-estradiol–activated GATA1 (28, 29). Morphological changes that accompany differentiation, including nuclear condensation, reduction in cell size, and cytoplasmic polychromatophilia, were reproduced in our G1E-ER4 cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90519DS1). Additionally, we confirmed the transcriptional activation of genes characteristic of erythroid differentiation, including transferrin receptor (Tfrc), erythroid aminolevulinic acid synthase (Alas2), α-globin (Hba-a1/2), and β-globin (Hbb-b1) (Supplemental Figure 1B). In order to track the flow of iron through the cells, we allowed cells to differentiate in the presence of radiolabeled iron. G1E-ER4 cells were induced to differentiate with β-estradiol for 8, 24, or 48 hours and labeled with 55Fe bound to transferrin (55Fe 2 -Tf), the physiologic iron source for erythroid cells (Figure 1A). Visual inspection of cell pellets demonstrated accumulation of red color, which indicated efficient hemoglobinization over this period. Cell lysates were analyzed by native gel electrophoresis and phosphorimaging to measure the 55Fe incorporated into ferritin and 55Fe-heme into Hb. We measured total cellular 55Fe and 55Fe-heme by extraction and scintillation counting. Each measurement at 8 and 24 hours was expressed as a percentage of the final level at 48 hours (Figure 1B). Earlier studies suggested that the formation of ferritin iron precedes heme biosynthesis during erythroid maturation (6, 12, 13). We confirmed that after 8 hours of differentiation, ferritin iron accumulation was readily apparent, while very little iron had been incorporated into heme or Hb. In contrast, after 24 hours of differentiation, iron was substantially present in heme and Hb as well as in ferritin. These quantitative approaches allowed us to determine that erythroid progenitors rapidly increased iron uptake and ferritin iron storage during differentiation and that iron incorporation into heme and Hb lagged behind iron uptake and ferritin storage, as previously described (6, 12, 13).

Figure 1 PCBP1 and NCOA4 activities are differentially regulated during rbc maturation in G1E-ER4 cells. Cells were treated with β-estradiol (β-Est), EPO, and 55Fe 2 -Tf for 48 hours. (A) Accumulation of 55Fe in ferritin precedes incorporation into Hb in developing G1E-ER4 cells. Cells harvested at the indicated times were imaged as cell pellets (top) and analyzed by native gel electrophoresis and phosphorimaging. (B) Quantitation of 55Fe accumulation in cells, heme extracts, ferritin, and Hb. Iron levels at 8 hours and 24 hours of development are expressed as percentage of final levels (48 hours). (C) Temporal protein expression patterns of PCBPs and NCOA4 during erythroid maturation. Cells treated as in A were analyzed by immunoblotting. X indicates nonspecific protein. (D) Developmental regulation of physical interactions between PCBP1 or NCOA4 and ferritin in differentiating erythroid progenitors. Cells treated as in A were analyzed by quantitative IP of ferritin and immunoblotting. PCBP2 was not detectable in any ferritin precipitates. Ferritin-bound PCBP1 and NCOA4 were quantified and normalized to α-tubulin in post-IP supernatant. Bulk rabbit IgG included as negative control for nonspecific interactions. n = 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, repeated-measures ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-test.

Proteins involved in heme and Hb synthesis are upregulated during terminal erythroid differentiation. We measured the abundance of our proteins of interest in the developing G1E-ER4 cells (Figure 1C). While there was no apparent increase in either PCBP1 or PCBP2 levels (PCBP2 levels actually fell), we found a substantial increase in NCOA4, ferritin, and β-globin expression at later points of maturation. Notably, the increase in NCOA4 production occurred in the stages in which iron incorporation into heme and Hb was maximal and β-globin expression was present.

In general cell culture models, both PCBP1 and NCOA4 regulate cellular iron storage through direct protein-protein interaction with ferritin. Thus, the amount of protein bound to ferritin is indicative of their levels of activity. To test whether PCBP1, PCBP2, and NCOA4 bind to ferritin or whether their activities are regulated during erythroid maturation, we quantitatively isolated ferritin from G1E-ER4 cells at different stages of differentiation via IP and measured the amounts of coprecipitated PCBP1, PCBP2, and NCOA4 (Figure 1D). Although levels of PCBP1 in whole cell extracts changed little during differentiation, the amount of PCBP1 in the ferritin immunocomplexes fluctuated, with a peak early in differentiation (8 hours) that fell at later time points. This decrease in coprecipitated PCBP1 occurred despite an increase in total ferritin at later time points. In contrast, PCBP2 was not detectable in any ferritin isolates (data not shown). These data suggested that PCBP1, but not PCBP2, could function as an iron chaperone for ferritin mineralization in erythroid cells undergoing maturation. Ferritin-bound NCOA4 levels correlated well with NCOA4’s total cellular expression, featuring higher levels of ferritin-NCOA4 complexes at the later stages of differentiation. These data are consistent with a role for NCOA4 in the mobilization of iron from ferritin when heme synthesis occurs.

PCBP1 and NCOA4 are required for iron storage and hemoglobinization in developing erythroid progenitors. G1E-ER4 cells recapitulated the iron flux previously reported for developing erythroid cells. To characterize the roles of PCBP1 and NCOA4 in this process, we carried out a series of loss-of-function experiments using RNAi in G1E-ER4 cells (Supplemental Figure 2A). Again, we labeled cells with 55Fe 2 -Tf during differentiation. PCBP1- or NCOA4-deficient cells exhibited diminished red coloration after 24 hours of differentiation when compared with control-transfected cells, indicating impaired hemoglobinization (Figure 2A). We hypothesized that this was due to a dysregulation in cellular iron distribution. Phosphorimaging showed a 65% decrease in 55Fe incorporation into ferritin in cells depleted of PCBP1. Conversely, depletion of NCOA4 resulted in a 4-fold increase of iron in ferritin (Figure 2B). These data indicate that, in developing rbc, PCBP1 functions as an iron chaperone, facilitating iron accumulation into ferritin, and that NCOA4 is required for iron mobilization from ferritin, consistent with its role as an autophagic cargo receptor. We confirmed the depletion of PCBP1 and NCOA4 to 30% and less than 10% of control, respectively, by Western blot analyses (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Depletion of PCBP1 or NCOA4 impairs iron flux through ferritin and heme biosynthesis in maturing erythroid progenitors. G1E-ER4 cells were subjected to 2 sequential treatments with a nontargeting control siRNA or with siRNA against PCBP1 or NCOA4, then treated with β-estradiol and 55Fe 2 -Tf for 24 hours. (A) Reduced hemoglobinization of PCBP1- and NCOA4-deficient cells. Representative cell pellets after treatment are shown. Con, control. (B) Altered levels of 55Fe in ferritin and Hb in PCBP1- and NCOA4-depleted cells. Lysates from cells treated as in A were analyzed by native gel electrophoresis and phosphorimaging. Quantitation of 55Fe in ferritin and Hb is shown at right (n = 3). (C) Reduced heme synthesis in PCBP1- and NCOA4-depleted cells. Levels of 55Fe in heme extracts and whole cells were determined by scintillation counting (n = 3). (D) Effects of PCBP1 and NCOA4 depletion on indicators of cellular iron balance. Cells treated as in A were analyzed by immunoblotting for ferritin and IRP2. X indicates nonspecific protein. IRP2 quantitation shown at right (n = 6). (E) Effects of PCBP1 and NCOA4 depletion on indicators of heme levels. Cells were analyzed by immunoblotting for BACH1 and β-globin; quantitation at right (n = 6). (F) Repression of Hba-a1/2 (α-globin) transcripts in PCBP1- and NCOA4-depleted cells. Cells treated as in A were analyzed by real-time PCR (RT-PCR) (n = 5). Protein and transcript abundance were normalized to β-actin and are shown as relative to control siRNA-treated cells. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, repeated-measures ANOVA with Dunnett’s test for multiple comparisons with control.

Although PCBP1 and NCOA4 depletion produced opposing effects on ferritin iron accumulation, both depletions led to lower levels of 55Fe-Hb (55% and 70% reductions, respectively, Figure 2B) and lower levels of heme synthesis (45% and 65% reductions, respectively, Figure 2C), as suggested by the loss of red pigmentation. Total iron accumulation was slightly lower in cells differentiating under PCBP1 depletion, but did not account for the lower levels of iron in ferritin or Hb. Partial depletion of PCBP1 produced by half-doses of siRNA also produced defects in iron delivery into ferritin and Hb, yet did not change total cellular iron accumulation (Supplemental Figure 2C). Nontargeting control siRNA did not affect iron uptake or trafficking or erythroid maturation when compared with untransfected cells (Supplemental Figure 2, D–F). Extending the time of differentiation to 48 hours produced defects in Hb formation that were similar to those seen at 24 hours (Supplemental Figure 3). Wright-Giemsa staining of G1E-ER4 cells after treatment with siRNAs indicated that similar morphological changes associated with differentiation at 24 and 48 hours were present in PCBP1- and NCOA4-depleted cells (Supplemental Figure 4). Taken together, these data indicate that PCBP1-mediated iron delivery to ferritin and NCOA4-mediated iron mobilization from ferritin are critical steps in the flux of iron through the cytosol to the mitochondria of developing G1E-ER4 cells.

PCBP1 and NCOA4 depletion affect regulatory pools of iron and heme. Although we measured large changes in the metallation of ferritin associated with the losses of either PCBP1 or NCOA4, the total ferritin protein levels exhibited small changes that did not parallel the changes in metallation (Figure 2D). Ferritin protein levels tend to increase when cytosolic iron levels rise due to enhanced translation, which is controlled by the iron regulatory protein–iron responsive element (IRP-IRE) regulatory system (30). Iron regulatory protein 2 (IRP2) is targeted for degradation when iron levels rise, which relieves the IRP2-mediated block on ferritin translation. PCBP1 deficiency produced a 63% decrease in IRP2 protein abundance, suggesting an expansion in the cytosolic iron pool and enhanced degradation of IRP2. In contrast, NCOA4 depletion produced a 180% increase in IRP2, consistent with a decrease in cytosolic iron levels and IRP2 degradation, likely due to ferritin sequestration of iron. These changes in IRP2 indicate that the cytosolic labile iron pool was affected by impaired loading and release of iron from ferritin caused by depletion of PCBP1 and NCOA4, respectively. Ferritin protein levels are also regulated via autophagic turnover, mediated by NCOA4 (19, 20). Autolysosomal degradation of ferritin is associated with the appearance of a lower molecular weight, truncated form of ferritin (20). This form was apparent in control cells and increased in PCBP1-depleted cells, but not present in NCOA4-depleted cells (Figure 2D). The changes in total ferritin protein levels were small, likely because changes in ferritin translation were offset by concomitant changes in ferritin turnover.

Erythroid cells express multiple regulatory systems to avoid excess globin production under conditions of diminished heme production. We questioned whether the heme deficiency produced by PCBP1 and NCOA4 depletion resulted in altered regulation of globin production. BTB domain and CNC homolog 1 (BACH1) is an erythroid transcriptional repressor that is rapidly degraded under conditions of heme sufficiency (31). We observed that BACH1 levels were elevated and that transcripts of Hba-a1/2 (α-globin), which are targets of BACH1 (32), were repressed in PCBP1- and NCOA4-depleted cells (Figure 2, E and F). PCBP1 and NCOA4 depletion also resulted in lower β-globin protein levels, although changes in Hbb-b1 mRNA were much smaller (Supplemental Figure 5A). In contrast, transcript levels of Alas2, the rate-limiting enzyme for heme biosynthesis, were increased in cells depleted of PCBP1 or NCOA4. These data indicate that the heme deficiency associated with PCBP1 or NCOA4 depletion altered the regulatory systems designed to coordinate heme and globin synthesis.

Iron supplementation fails to restore Hb levels in PCBP1- and NCOA4-depleted cells. We questioned whether the requirement for iron flux through ferritin was critical for erythroid maturation or whether the requirement could be bypassed by iron supplementation. Therefore, we depleted G1E-ER4 cells of PCBP1 or NCOA4 and allowed them to differentiate for 24 or 48 hours in the presence or absence of supplemental iron. Treatment of cells with iron for 4 or 24 hours produced a time-dependent increase in ferritin protein levels in control and PCBP1-depleted cells, consistent with an iron-mediated increase in ferritin translation, confirming the uptake of supplemental iron (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). The increased iron did not restore β-globin levels in PCBP1-depleted cells, however, suggesting that the defect in heme synthesis persisted. Similarly, supplemental iron did not correct the β-globin deficit of NCOA4-depleted cells. As the translational upregulation of ferritin was also blocked in the NCOA4-deficient cells, these data suggest the supplemental iron was sequestered in ferritin. Taking these data together, we demonstrate that the iron flux through ferritin is an obligate component of mitochondrial heme synthesis in early to intermediate stages of terminal differentiation regardless of cellular iron availability.

Loss of PCBP2 enhances the flux of iron through ferritin. The above loss-of-function experiments demonstrated the requirement of PCBP1 for the entrance of iron into ferritin in developing erythroid cells. The PCBP protein family is composed of 4 members, all of which have been implicated in controlling cytosolic iron distribution (16, 33). Although PCBP2 was not detectable in ferritin immunoprecipitates, it was highly expressed in developing G1E-ER4 cells (Figure 1C). This led us to test whether PCBP2 affects cellular iron during rbc maturation. Again, we used siRNA to deplete cells of PCBP2 and 55Fe 2 -Tf labeling to track iron flux in G1E-ER4 cells. Surprisingly, cells exhibited enhanced hemoglobinization when depleted of PCBP2 (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). 55Fe-labeling revealed that PCBP2-depleted cells exhibited a 50% increase in iron incorporation into ferritin and a 150% increase into Hb, without a change in total iron accumulation (Figure 3C). Measurement of protein abundance also revealed responses opposite of those associated with PCBP1 deficiency, as levels of IRP2, β-globin, and NCOA4 all increased by PCBP2 depletion (Figure 3D, Supplemental Figure 3D, and Supplemental Figure 6A). Each of these changes in protein levels was due to posttranscriptional mechanisms, as mRNA levels, including Alas2, did not change (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 6B). Hba-a1/2 transcript levels increased with PCBP2 depletion, although BACH1 protein levels did not change (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C).

Figure 3 PCBP2 deficiency enhances the flux of exogenous iron through ferritin in developing erythroid progenitors. G1E-ER4 cells were depleted of PCBP2 by siRNA, then treated and analyzed as in Figure 2. (A) Red coloration is more prominent in PCBP2-deficient G1E-ER4 cells. (B) Confirmation of PCBP2 depletion by Western blotting. (C) PCBP2 deficiency increases 55Fe levels in ferritin and Hb during erythroid development (n = 3). (D) PCBP2 depletion affects protein indicators of cellular iron and erythropoiesis in a manner opposite from that of PCBP1 depletion. (E) NCOA4 protein abundance is posttranscriptionally upregulated by PCBP2 depletion (n = 4). Transcript and protein abundance were normalized to β-actin and α-tubulin, respectively. (F) PCBP2-depleted cells exhibit increased binding of ferritin to PCBP1 by co-IP. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, paired 2-tailed t tests.

We questioned whether the increase in ferritin iron associated with PCBP2 deficiency could be due to increased activity of PCBP1. Accordingly, we measured ferritin-bound PCBP1 levels after depletion of PCBP2. The loss of PCBP2 resulted in elevated ferritin-bound PCBP1, without changes in its total protein level (Figure 3F). If the effects of PCBP2 deficiency on ferritin iron loading were mediated through PCBP1, then cells depleted of both PCBP2 and PCBP1 should phenotypically resemble cells lacking PCBP1 alone. We found that simultaneous depletion of PCBP1 and PCBP2 produced a defect in ferritin iron loading identical to that of cells lacking PCBP1 alone (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). These data demonstrate that PCBP2 suppressed the iron chaperone activity of its homolog, PCBP1, in ferritin mineralization. Notably, Hb iron contents were slightly higher in cells with the simultaneous loss of PCBP1 and PCBP2 when compared with those deficient in PCBP1 only. This implies that iron may reach mitochondria for heme synthesis independently of PCBP1, possibly through enhanced transfer of ferritin iron to the lysosome via NCOA4-mediated ferritinophagy.

Conditional PCBP1 deficiency in mice leads to microcytic anemia. Consistent with our cell-based studies, mouse models of NCOA4 deficiency are associated with defects in rbc hemoglobinization (21, 24). The role of PCBP1 in erythropoiesis has not been studied in a live animal model; therefore, we tested to determine whether loss of PCBP1 activity in mice could lead to erythropoietic defects. Pcbp1 is indispensable for murine embryonic development (34). To circumvent the lethality of constitutive germline Pcbp1 deletion, we generated a conditional deletion model in which the Pcbp1 locus is flanked by loxP sites (Pcbp1fl/fl). By breeding the Pcbp1fl/fl mice into a tamoxifen-inducible Cre recombinase background (Cre-ERT), we were able to produce Pcbp1fl/fl and Pcbp1fl/fl Cre-ERT mice (Supplemental Figure 7). Recombination was induced by weaning mice onto a tamoxifen diet for 15, 30, and 45 days prior to phenotypic analyses.

We measured PCBP1 transcript and protein abundance in bone marrow cells after tamoxifen induction and found that abundance was decreased in the Cre-ERT–expressing mice (Pcbp1rec) to 40%–50% of the levels in Pcbp1fl/fl mice, suggesting a moderate level of recombination efficiency (Figure 4, A and B). To determine the level of recombination in erythroid progenitors in the bone marrow, we isolated Ter119+ cells from Pcbp1fl/fl and Pcbp1rec mice after tamoxifen treatment and measured a 70%–75% decrease in PCBP1 transcript levels (Supplemental Figure 8A). The partial depletion of Pcbp1 was not enhanced by longer periods of dietary tamoxifen. Bone marrow cells from Pcbp1rec mice featured 30%–35% lower β-globin protein levels and less intense red coloration, suggesting defects in hemoglobinization of the erythropoietic cells (Figure 4, B and C). Direct measurement of heme content indicated that Pcbp1rec mice exhibited 25%–40% lower heme levels in the bone marrow compared with Pcbp1fl/fl animals (Figure 4D). These data suggested a defect in erythroid cell maturation in PCBP1-deficient bone marrow.

Figure 4 Pcbp1 is required for erythroid heme and globin production in mice. A murine model of Pcbp1 deficiency was generated using a tamoxifen-inducible Cre recombinase–loxP system (Pcbp1fl/fl Cre-ERT). Male Pcbp1fl/fl and Pcbp1fl/fl Cre-ERT mice were weaned onto a tamoxifen diet for 15, 30, or 45 days to produce PCBP1-deficient (Pcbp1rec) and control animals (Pcbp1fl/fl), respectively. Bone marrow was collected and analyzed by quantitative RT-PCR and immunoblot. (A) Loss of PCBP1 transcripts in bone marrow by tamoxifen-induced recombination (Pcbp1fl/fl, n = 5; Pcbp1rec, n = 3-6 per group). (B) Reduced β-globin protein in the bone marrow of Pcbp1-deficient animals. (C) Lower Hb pigment in Pcbp1-deficient bone marrow cells. (D) Lower heme levels in bone marrow of Pcbp1-deficient mice. n = 5 Pcbp1fl/fl; n = 3–6 Pcbp1rec per time point. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-test.

Although the erythropoietic defects in bone marrow cells of Pcbp1rec mice occurred within 15 days of tamoxifen treatment, rbc parameters of circulating whole blood appeared relatively spared during this early stage of PCBP1 deficiency. After 30 days of tamoxifen, however, PCBP1-deficient animals exhibited hematological changes as measured by complete blood counts (CBC) (Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 1). The mean corpuscular Hb (MCH) and mean corpuscular volume (MCV) were significantly lower in the PCBP1-deficient mice when compared with wild-type controls (Figure 5A). By day 45, Pcbp1rec mice additionally exhibited significant decreases in total Hb and hematocrit (Figure 5B) and in the total heme content of whole blood (Figure 5C). Red cell distribution width (RDW) was increased by 45 days in Pcbp1rec (Supplemental Table 1). These changes in erythrocyte indices reflected progressive development of microcytotic anemia in PCBP1-deficient mice and resembled the prototypical manifestations of iron deficiency anemia. Consistent with iron-limited erythropoiesis, Pcbp1rec mice at 30 days exhibited a precipitous loss of circulating reticulocytes (56% of Pcbp1fl/fl, Figure 5D), which increased to control levels by 45 days. Wright-Giemsa stains of blood smears also demonstrated a loss of reticulocytes at day 30, followed by recovery of reticulocyte production by day 45. These changes suggested a potential compensatory response triggered by the anemia due to PCBP1 deficiency.

Figure 5 Prolonged Pcbp1 deficiency produces microcytic anemia. Whole blood from Pcbp1fl/fl and Pcbp1rec mice treated with tamoxifen as in Figure 4 was collected and analyzed. (A) Development of heme-deficient and microcytic rbc in Pcbp1rec mice after 30 and 45 days of tamoxifen. (B) Reduced Hb and hematocrit in Pcbp1rec mice after 45 days of tamoxifen. (C) Reduced whole blood heme levels in Pcbp1rec mice after 45 days of tamoxifen. (D) Transient reduction in circulating reticulocytes after 30 days of tamoxifen measured by CBC (left) and Wright-Giemsa staining of blood smears (right). Scale bar: 10 μm. n = 5–7 Pcbp1fl/fl; 3-7 Pcbp1rec per time point. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-test (A and D) or 2-tailed t tests (B and C).

Compensatory erythropoiesis accompanies anemia in Pcbp1 deficiency. Reticulocyte numbers reflect the capacity of erythropoietic tissues to increase production of immature rbc to meet the demands of the animal. Histological analysis of bone marrow sections from both Pcbp1rec and Pcbp1fl/fl mice at day 30 revealed a highly cellular marrow with nucleated cells of multiple lineages present. Assay for apoptotic cells revealed no differences between genotypes (Supplemental Figure 8B), indicating the absence of acute bone marrow failure and suggesting that the reduction in reticulocyte release from the erythropoietic tissue was not due to apoptotic loss of erythroid progenitor cells.

The increase in reticulocyte number detected at day 45 in the Pcbp1rec mice suggested a compensatory response to the anemia. Anemia is sensed in the renal cortex as a relative hypoxia, which triggers the synthesis and release of EPO. We measured the Epo transcripts in the kidneys of Pcbp1fl/fl and Pcbp1rec mice and found that, at 30 days of tamoxifen, levels were similar, but at 45 days of tamoxifen, Pcbp1rec mice exhibited a 2-fold increase in Epo transcript levels (Figure 6A). PCBP1 deficiency was detected in kidney at both 30 and 45 days of tamoxifen, suggesting that the Epo response was not primarily due to PCBP1 deficiency in the kidney. Recent work has identified erythroferrone (ERFE, Fam132b) as an erythroid factor that responds to the EPO released under conditions of stimulated erythropoiesis (35). We measured Erfe transcripts in the bone marrow of Pcbp1fl/fl and Pcbp1rec mice and again found that Erfe transcript levels were similar at days 15 and 30, but that levels were 3-fold higher in the Pcbp1rec mice after 45 days (Figure 6B). ERFE is released from the bone marrow and sensed in the liver, where it functions to transcriptionally repress the expression of hepcidin (HAMP), the major regulator of dietary iron assimilation and macrophage iron release. We measured Hamp transcripts in the liver and found that, at day 45, their levels were reduced by 70% in the Pcbp1rec mice (Figure 6C). These data all indicate that prolonged PCBP1 deficiency was associated with iron-limited anemia, which activated the EPO-ERFE-hepcidin regulatory axis for compensatory iron uptake and rbc production.

Figure 6 Compensatory responses to anemia in Pcbp1-deficient animals. Tissues from Pcbp1fl/fl and Pcbp1rec mice treated with tamoxifen as in Figure 4 were harvested and analyzed by quantitative RT-PCR, nonheme iron measurement, or histochemistry. (A) Increased Epo mRNA levels in kidney of Pcbp1rec mice at 45 days. Depletion of PCBP1 was measured at 30 and 45 days. (B) Elevated Fam132b (ERFE) transcript abundance in bone marrow of Pcbp1rec mice at 45 days. (C) Repression of Hamp (hepcidin) expression at 45 days in Pcbp1rec mice. (D) Small decrease in plasma iron levels in Pcbp1rec mice. Plasma was collected and nonheme iron levels were measured. (E) Small increase in liver Bmp6 transcripts not accounting for change in hepcidin. n = 5–7 Pcbp1fl/fl; n = 3–7 Pcbp1rec per time point. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-test.

Perturbations in systemic iron homeostasis can also affect Hamp gene expression through regulation of bone morphogenetic protein 6 (BMP6) (36). We measured plasma iron levels in Pcbp1fl/fl and Pcbp1rec mice and observed a small but significant decrease in plasma iron levels in PCBP1-deficient mice on day 45 (Figure 6D). The decrease in plasma iron was not associated with a decrease in Bmp6 transcripts, however, but rather a small increase (Figure 6E). These data suggest that the repression in liver Hamp expression was not primarily due to the changes in circulating iron, as these would be expected to decrease, rather than increase, expression of Bmp6. Similarly, Pcbp1 recombination in the liver did not account for the repression in Hamp (Supplemental Figure 9). Thus, hepcidin repression was likely a consequence of elevated ERFE production. Collectively, we identified microcytic anemia as a phenotypic outcome of PCBP1 deficiency that leads to compensatory erythropoiesis via EPO-mediated Erfe activation.

PCBP1-deficient primary erythroid progenitors develop with impaired iron delivery to ferritin and Hb ex vivo. Our animal model of PCBP1 deficiency is complicated by variable degrees of PCBP1 recombination in other, nonerythropoietic tissues. To isolate the effects of PCBP1 deficiency in erythropoietic tissues, we assessed the iron utilization and maturation of isolated primary erythroid progenitors from Pcbp1fl/fl and Pcbp1rec mice ex vivo. Phenylhydrazine (PHZ) treatment causes acute hemolytic anemia in mice, which transforms the spleen into the primary site of compensatory erythropoiesis. Using this well-established model, we harvested spleens from PHZ-challenged mice and isolated erythroid progenitors, synchronized at the CFU-erythroid (CFU-E) stage of committed differentiation (37). Pcbp1rec mice had smaller spleens than Pcbp1fl/fl mice and exhibited a 60% lower recovery of nucleated erythroid cells, although recovered cells exhibited no differences in viability (Figure 7A). Erythroid splenocytes from PCBP1-deficient animals were pale, with less red coloration and less β-globin protein than in Pcbp1fl/fl animals (Figure 7B), implying less effective stress erythropoiesis and recovery from hemolytic anemia in the Pcbp1rec mice.

Figure 7 Primary erythroid progenitors from Pcbp1-deficient mice exhibit impaired flux of iron through ferritin during ex vivo maturation. Primary erythroid progenitors were prepared from Pcbp1fl/fl and Pcbp1rec mice fed the tamoxifen diet for approximately 4 to 5 weeks. Acute hemolytic anemia was produced by i.p. injections of PHZ (60 mg/kg body weight) on days 1 and 2, and spleens were harvested on day 5. (A) Reduced spleen size and cellular content in PCBP1-deficient mice. (B) Reduced Hb pigment and β-globin protein in splenocytes from PHZ-treated Pcbp1-deficient mice versus controls. (C–E) Ex vivo differentiation of isolated splenic erythroid progenitors. Splenocytes were treated with EPO (2 IU/ml) and 55Fe 2 -Tf for the indicated times. (C) Lower β-globin protein expression in Pcbp1-deficient primary erythroid cells undergoing ex vivo maturation. X indicates nonspecific protein. (D) Impaired transfer of exogenous iron into ferritin and Hb during ex vivo development of Pcbp1-deficient primary erythroid cells. (E) Pcbp1 genotype did not affect total 55Fe accumulation. n = 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, repeated measures ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-test.