Adipose tissue B2 cells promote insulin resistance through leukotriene LTB4/LTB4R1 signaling

Expression pattern of LTB4R1 in tissue-resident B cells. B cell recruitment to adipose tissue is increased in obesity. Thus, while accounting for approximately 10% of stromal vascular cells (SVCs) in lean adipose tissues, B cells can compose approximately 20% of SVCs in obesity (Figure 1A). Most of these recruited adipose tissue B cells exhibit a B2 cell phenotype (CD19+CD5–, Figure 1A). Our previous data also showed increased ATB2 cell content in human obesity. Thus, in a study of insulin-resistant obese (BMI 35.6 ± 1.4 kg/m2) and lean subjects (BMI 24.6 ± 0.8 kg/m2), the expression level of the human B2 cell marker B220 (protein tyrosine phosphatase receptor type C [PTPRC]), as measured by Affymetrix Human Genome microarrays, was 2.7-fold elevated in obese adipose tissue (35).

Figure 1 LTB4R1 expression pattern in various tissue-resident B2 cells. (A) The population of the B cell subsets B1 cell (CD19+CD5+) and B2 cell (CD19+CD5–) in VAT of LFD- and HFD-fed WT mice, shown quantitatively to the right. (B and C) GTTs and ITTs of HFD-fed Bnull and WT mice. (D and E) Gene expression of Ltb4r1 and its protein level in spleen and VAT B2 cells of HFD-fed WT mice. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. n = 6 per group (A–E). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test (A, D, E); 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test (B and C).

The B cell–deficient (Bnull) mouse lacks B cells due to a mutation preventing expression of Ighm (36). Importantly, depletion of B cells improves glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity in high-fat diet (HFD)/obese mice, indicating a critical role for recruited B cells in obesity-related metabolic disorders (Figure 1, B and C). The chemokine LTB4 and its receptor LTB4R1 are known to mediate macrophage recruitment to obese adipose tissue, which promotes insulin resistance (31, 34). To examine the expression pattern of LTB4R1 in distinct tissue B2 cells, we isolated B2 cells from spleen and the visceral adipose tissue (VAT) of obese WT mice. Compared with naive splenic B2 cells, the recruited VAT B2 cells exhibited substantially greater Ltb4r1 gene expression (Figure 1D). Our flow cytometry analyses confirmed increased LTB4R1 protein expression on the cell surface of VAT-resident B2 cells compared with splenic B2 cells (Figure 1E). We also detected expression of LTB4R1 in B1 cells (CD19+CD5+); however, there was no difference in LTB4R1 levels between splenic and adipose-resident B1 cells (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI90350DS1). Based on these findings, we have explored the effect of the LTB4/LTB4R1 axis on the activity and function of B2 cells in the context of obesity.

The LTB4/LTB4R1 axis promotes B2 cell chemotaxis. Given the robust expression of LTB4R1 on recruited B2 cells, we next examined whether the LTB4/LTB4R1 axis plays a role in B2 cell chemotaxis. In in vitro Transwell chemotaxis assays (34, 37), LTB4 led to a dose-responsive increase in splenic B2 cell migration (Figure 2A), and these effects were absent using splenic B2 cells isolated from Ltb4r1 knockout (hereafter referred to as Ltb4r1KO) mice. In addition, cotreatment with the LTB4R1 inhibitor (CP-105696) completely blocked LTB4-induced B2 cell chemotaxis (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Ltb4r1KO blunts LTB4-mediated B2 cell chemotaxis both in vitro and in vivo. (A) In vitro B2 cell chemotaxis in response to LTB4 treatment. (B) Effect of LTB4R1 inhibitor (100 nM) on LTB4-mediated (50 nM) B2 cell chemotaxis. (C) LTB4 concentration in VAT of LFD- and HFD-fed WT mice. (D) Schematic diagram illustrating in vivo tracking of PKH26-labeled WT and Ltb4r1KO donor B2 cells in WT recipient mice. Recruitment of CD19+PKH26+ cells into VAT (E and F) and peritoneal cavity (G and H) of WT obese and lean recipient mice. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. n = 6-8 per group (A–C); n = 6 per group (E–H). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test (A, C, E–H); 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test (B).

We measured adipose tissue LTB4 levels and found a 2- to 3-fold increase in VAT from HFD mice, compared with lean low-fat diet–fed (LFD-fed) mice (Figure 2C). Interestingly, when we isolated primary adipocytes and SVCs from VAT of HFD WT mice, we found that adipocytes secreted a substantial amount of LTB4, while SVCs secreted much less (Supplemental Figure 2). To test the role of LTB4 and LTB4R1 on ATB2 cell recruitment in vivo, WT splenic B2 cells were labeled with the fluorescent dye PKH26 and transferred to either lean or obese WT recipient mice via i.v. injection (Figure 2D). After 5 days of adoptive transfer, PKH26-labeled B2 cells were quantified in the recipient mice using flow cytometric analyses. Consistent with the increased LTB4 levels in the obese recipients, we found a robust increase in PKH26+CD19+ B2 cells recruited into the VAT or peritoneal cavity of obese WT recipient mice compared with lean WT recipient mice (Figure 2, E–H). Interestingly, the number of PKH26-labeled Ltb4r1KO B2 cells tracking to the VAT or peritoneal cavity of obese WT recipient mice was much lower than in WT B2 cells (Figure 2, E and G). In the lean recipient mice with low tissue LTB4 levels, ATB2 cell content was minimal and the LTB4R1 knockout did not affect recruitment of PKH26+ WT B2 cells (Figure 2, F and H). Taken together, these in vitro and in vivo results demonstrate that the LTB4/LTB4R1 axis exerts substantial effects on B2 cell recruitment during obesity.

Loss of LTB4R1 impairs obesity-induced B2 cell recruitment into adipose tissue. Given the role of LTB4R1 in LTB4-induced B2 cell recruitment, we next measured B2 cell accumulation in obese WT and Ltb4r1KO mice. The CD19+CD5– B2 cell population in the spleen and peripheral circulation of HFD-fed Ltb4r1KO mice was comparable to that of HFD-fed WT mice (Figure 3, A and B). However, knockout of Ltb4r1 led to a marked reduction in accumulation of B2 cells in VAT of obese mice, as shown by flow cytometry and immunohistochemistry staining (Figure 3, C and D). Consistent with our recent studies, the HFD-fed Ltb4r1KO mice displayed increased glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity compared with obese WT mice (Supplemental Figure 3). Therefore, these results suggest that the reduction in B2 cell recruitment to VAT may be an important contributor to the improved insulin sensitivity seen in obese Ltb4r1KO mice.

Figure 3 Ltb4r1KO mice exhibit reduced B2 cell accumulation in VAT during obesity. The population of CD19+CD5– B2 cells in the peripheral blood (A), spleen (B), and VAT (C) of WT and Ltb4r1KO mice fed HFD for 12 weeks. (D) B220+ B cells in VAT (ATB) of HFD-fed WT and Ltb4r1KO mice detected by immunostaining analysis. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Representative images shown from 4 independent experiments. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. n = 6–8 per group (A–C). **P < 0.01, Student’s t test.

The effects of B2 cells in inducing glucose intolerance and insulin resistance are LTB4R1 dependent. To further explore the importance of B2 cells and LTB4R1 in the pathogenesis of tissue inflammation and insulin resistance, WT ATB2 cells or Ltb4r1KO ATB2 cells were isolated from HFD mice by flow cytometry. The ATB2 cells (4 × 106) were then adoptively transferred into 10-week-old HFD Bnull recipient mice. Body weight gain and food intake were monitored 2 weeks after transfer, and no differences were observed between the obese Bnull recipient groups (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). After 2 weeks, the obese Bnull recipient mice engrafted with WT ATB2 cells (referred to as Bnull/WT ATB2 mice) showed substantial glucose and insulin intolerance compared with obese/HFD control Bnull mice (Figure 4, A and B). In contrast, obese Bnull recipient mice adoptively transferred with Ltb4r1KO ATB2 cells (referred to as Bnull/Ltb4r1KO ATB2 mice) did not develop glucose or insulin intolerance and maintained levels comparable to those of the control Bnull mice (Figure 4, A and B). Insulin levels were similar between these obese Bnull recipient mice (Supplemental Figure 4C). We also observed increased adipose tissue production of proinflammatory cytokines including Tnfa, Il1b, and Il6 in Bnull/WT ATB2 mice compared with control Bnull or Bnull/Ltb4r1KO ATB2 mice (Figure 4, C and D). This elevated inflammatory response was confirmed by finding increased activation of NF-κB signaling in the fat pads of obese Bnull/WT ATB2 mice (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 B2 cell–mediated tissue inflammation and insulin resistance in obese mice are dependent upon LTB4rR1. (A and B) GTTs and ITTs of HFD-fed Bnull mice after adoptive transfer of ATB2 cells. (C and D) The level of proinflammatory cytokines Il1b, Il6, and Tnfa in VAT and plasma of obese Bnull recipient mice after ATB2 cell transference. (E and F) The activation of NF-κb and Akt signaling pathway in VAT of HFD Bnull mice after injection of ATB2 cells. (G) The engraftment of donor B2 cells in VAT of HFD Bnull recipient mice. Two weeks after ATB2 cell transfer, the populations of CD4+ T cell subsets (Th1: IFN-γ+CD4+, Th2: Il4+CD4+, and Treg: Foxp3+CD4+, H), IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells (I), and macrophage subtypes (M1: F4/80+CD11b+CD11c+CD206–, M2: F4/80+CD11b+CD11c–CD206+, J) were measured in the VAT of HFD Bnull recipient mice. In A and B, please note that the GTT and ITT results for the HFD Bnull mice are the same as in Figure 1 and are shown again here only for comparative purposes. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. n = 6 for HFD Bnull group; n = 10 for the other groups (A and B); n = 6 per group (C–J). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test. ATM, adipose tissue macrophage.

In addition, insulin-stimulated adipose tissue Akt phosphorylation was decreased in Bnull/WT ATB2 mice compared with control Bnull mice, with no significant change in Bnull/Ltb4r1KO ATB2 mice (Figure 4F). Since B2 cell adoptive transfer clearly confers systemic glucose intolerance and insulin resistance, we also examined insulin signaling in liver and muscle. As seen in Supplemental Figure 5, insulin-stimulated AKT phosphorylation was decreased in both of these tissues, comparable to the effects in adipose tissue, consistent with the systemic insulin-resistant state. Collectively, these results suggest that the LTB4/LTB4R1 axis regulates B2 cell recruitment in adipose tissue, contributing to the development of obesity-associated tissue inflammation and insulin resistance.

Flow cytometry analysis also identified marked differences in adipose tissue immune cell populations in Bnull/WT ATB2 mice versus Bnull/Ltb4r1KO ATB2 mice. Transfer of WT ATB2 cells led to a marked increase in total VAT CD45+CD19+ B cells compared with control Bnull mice (Figure 4G). In contrast, Ltb4r1KO ATB2 cell transfer led to a much smaller increase in the VAT CD45+CD19+ B cell population (Figure 4G). In addition, transference of WT B2 cells led to an increased number of type 1 Th cells (Th1; IFN-γ+CD4+) with no change in Th2 (IL-4+CD4+) or Tregs (Foxp3+CD4+) in the VAT (Figure 4H). IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells were also increased in the Bnull/WT ATB2 mice (Figure 4I). Finally, WT ATB2 cell transfer led to an increase in M1-like macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+CD11c+CD206– cells) in VAT compared with control mice (Figure 4J). In contrast, adoptive transfer of Ltb4r1KO ATB2 cells into Bnull mice was without effect on VAT T cell or macrophage populations (Figure 4J).

Metabolic effects of ATB2 cells are partially dependent upon T cells and macrophages. B2 cells can act by modulating the recruitment or activation of adipose tissue macrophages and/or T cells. In an effort to deconvolute the metabolic consequences of B2 cell interactions with either macrophages or T cells, we pretreated HFD Bnull, HFD Bnull/WT ATB2, or HFD Bnull/Ltb4r1KO ATB2 mice with either clodronate or anti-CD4/CD8 antibodies prior to adoptive transfer. The rationale was that clodronate leads to depletion of macrophages, whereas antibody treatment causes depletion of CD4+CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6) (38–41). Antibody-mediated T cell depletion in HFD Bnull mice led to an improvement in glucose tolerance as well as insulin sensitivity (Figure 5A). This indicates an important effect of T cells on glucose and insulin metabolism in the complete absence of B cells. In the clodronate-treated HFD Bnull mice, there was an even greater improvement in glucose and insulin tolerance, and this effect was the same whether or not clodronate was given in combination with anti–T cell antibodies (Figure 5A). Basal free fatty acid (FFA) levels were reduced, and acute insulin suppression of FFA levels was increased after clodronate or clodronate plus antibody treatment (Supplemental Figure 7). This is consistent with a robust effect of macrophages in inducing glucose intolerance and decreased insulin sensitivity in obesity and suggests that such effects are, at least partially, independent of B cells or T cells.

Figure 5 The mechanisms of ATB2 cells on insulin resistance and the role of LTB4R1 in this process. (A) GTTs and ITTs of HFD-fed Bnull mice treated with T cell–depleting antibodies, macrophage-depleting clodronate, or both. (B) Two weeks after ATB2 cell transfer, GTT and ITT of HFD-fed Bnull mice pretreated with clodronate or antibodies. (C) Differentiation of IFN-γ+CD4+ and IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells after coculture with WT or Ltb4r1KO ATB2 cells (WT ATB2, Ltb4r1KO ATB2), measured by flow cytometry analysis. (D and E) Levels of the cell surface marker CD69 and gene expression of the proinflammatory cytokines Tnfa, Il6, and Il1b in M1 macrophages after coculture with WT or Ltb4r1KO ATB2 cells. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. n = 8 per group (A and B); n = 6 per group (C–E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test.

In the HFD Bnull/WT ATB2 mice, antibody-mediated CD4+CD8+ T cell depletion prevented the increase in both glucose and insulin intolerance, with posttreatment values comparable to the responses seen in untreated control HFD Bnull mice (Figure 5B). These data indicate that the systemic metabolic effects of B2 cells are, at least in part, dependent on downstream effector T cells. Clodronate-mediated depletion of macrophages in HFD Bnull/WT ATB2 mice had an even greater effect in improving glucose and insulin tolerance, leading to glucose levels that were lower than those in control Bnull mice (Figure 5B). Finally, as was seen with the Bnull mice in Figure 5B, the combination of antibodies and clodronate treatment had an effect comparable to that of clodronate alone in improving glucose and insulin tolerance. This suggests that the adverse effects of B2 cells on glucose metabolism are partially dependent on macrophages, but that macrophages contribute to glucose and insulin intolerance through additional mechanisms that are B2 cell and T cell independent.

In these studies, we measured the content of adoptively transferred ATB2 cells in adipose tissues after antibody and/or clodronate treatment (Supplemental Figure 8). Interestingly, ATB2 cell accumulation after depletion of either CD4+CD8+ cells or macrophages was comparable to that seen in WT HFD mice (Figure 3C). These data suggest that these immune cell types are not a major source of the LTB4, which recruits B2 cells into the adipose tissue. This is consistent with the data in Supplemental Figure 2, which shows that primary adipocytes secrete significant amounts of LTB4, while SVCs produce very little. Taken together, these results suggest that adipocytes are a key source of the LTB4-mediated B2 cell recruitment into adipose tissue.

When these treatments were applied to the Bnull/Ltb4r1KO ATB2 mice, since only a small number of Ltb4r1KO ATB2 cells appear in adipose tissue in these animals (Figure 4G), depletion of T cells (CD4/CD8 antibody) or macrophages (clodronate treatment) or a combination of the two led to the same glucose tolerance test (GTT) and insulin tolerance test (ITT) results as seen in untreated Bnull mice (Supplemental Figure 9).

Consistent with the in vivo results on glucose and insulin tolerance, CD4/CD8 antibodies and clodronate treatment had marked effects in reducing adipose tissue inflammatory signaling and Akt phosphorylation in Bnull/WT ATB2 mice, with much smaller effects in Bnull/Ltb4r1KO ATB2 adipose tissue (Supplemental Figure 10).

In vitro B2 cell interactions with T cells and macrophages. To more directly assess the role of B2 cells in T cell activation, we incubated an equal number (0.1 × 106 cells) of ATB2 cells obtained from WT or Ltb4r1KO HFD/obese mice with WT splenic CD4+ or CD8+ T cells. Using this coculture method, we found that both WT and Ltb4r1KO ATB2s induced differentiation of both CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells into IFN-γ–expressing T cells, but the effect was substantially greater using the WT ATB2s (Figure 5C). These data are consistent with the in vivo results depicted in Figure 4, H and I, showing that adoptive transfer of WT ATB2 cells led to a greater increase in IFN-γ–expressing CD4+ and CD8+ cells in adipose tissue compared with Ltb4r1KO ATB2 cells.

With respect to macrophages, we cocultured WT ATB2s or Ltb4r1KO ATB2s with WT BM-derived macrophages (BMDMs) that had been stimulated with either LPS or IL-4/IL-13 to produce an M1-like or M2-like polarization state, respectively (42, 43). WT ATB2s had a greater effect in stimulating CD69 expression in M1-like BMDMs compared with Ltb4r1KO ATB2s (Figure 5D) accompanied by greater production of the proinflammatory cytokines Tnfa, Il6, and Il1b (Figure 5E). Interestingly, coculture of the WT or Ltb4r1KO ATB2s with M2-like BMDMs did not lead to a change in activation state (Supplemental Figure 11).

The LTB4/LTB4R1 axis promotes B2 cell activation. To examine the role of LTB4 on B2 cell activation, splenic B2 cells were stimulated with LPS (20 μg ml–1) with or without LTB4 (100 nM). LPS-stimulated WT B2 cells exhibited an increased production of the proinflammatory cytokines Ifng and Il6 compared with nonstimulated WT B2 cells (Supplemental Figure 12). These proinflammatory stimulatory characteristics were also observed when measuring phosphorylation of P65 (Figure 6C). LTB4 cotreatment further enhanced inflammatory signaling in the presence of LPS, as measured by proinflammatory cytokine production and activation of the NF-κB signaling pathway (Figure 6, A and C). In contrast, these LTB4 effects were absent in the Ltb4r1KO B2 cells (Figure 6, B and D).

Figure 6 The LTB4/LTB4R1 axis promotes B2 cell activation. (A and B) The effects of the Gαi agonist Mel or the antagonist PT on the production of proinflammatory cytokines Ifng, Il6, and Il1b during B2 cell activation in the presence of LPS or LTB4. (C and D) The activation of NF-κb in B2 cells in response to LTB4, LPS, Mel, or PT stimulation, as measured by levels of phosphorylated P65. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. n = 6 per group.*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test.

Since LTB4R1 can be coupled to Gαi to mediate downstream signaling, we tested the effects of gain and loss of Gαi function on B2 cell responses. Pretreatment of WT B2 cells with the Gαi antagonist pertussis toxin (PT) (200 ng ml–1) (34, 44, 45) inhibited LPS+LTB4-stimulated proinflammatory cytokine production and NF-κB activation (Figure 6, A and C), but was without effect in Ltb4r1KO B2 cells. Conversely, when WT B2 cells were pretreated with the Gαi agonist melittin (Mel) (1 μM) (46), there was an increase in the level of proinflammatory responses to both LPS and LTB4 (Figure 6, A and C). We next tested whether Mel could rescue the impaired inflammatory responses in the Ltb4r1KO B2 cells. Interestingly, Mel treatment markedly increased production of the proinflammatory cytokines Ifng, Il1b, and Il6 in the Ltb4r1KO B2 cells in response to LPS and LTB4 (Figure 6B).