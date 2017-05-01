Hepatocyte nuclear factor 1α suppresses steatosis-associated liver cancer by inhibiting PPARγ transcription

High PPARγ expression in a subset of human hepatocellular carcinomas. In our recent work, we demonstrated that aberrant upregulation of the transcription factor PPARγ downstream of activated PI3K/Akt2 signaling in liver resulted in coordinated activation of aerobic glycolysis and lipogenesis (13). We hypothesized that PPARγ might be relevant to human liver pathophysiology and could be abnormally expressed in a subset of hepatocellular carcinomas (HCCs) and adenomas (HCAs), thereby conferring on them an adaptive growth advantage. Hence, we interrogated a comprehensive collection of human benign and malignant liver lesions, which was previously characterized by transcriptomic, metabolomic, and genomic analyses with full medical annotations comprising etiology, sex, and ethnic origin (1–3). In total, transcript levels of PPARG were evaluated in 315 HCC and 117 HCA samples as compared with 52 nontumoral liver samples of tumor-bearing patients and 5 tissue samples of non–tumor-bearing patients. Quantitative real-time PCR analysis revealed that PPARG transcript levels were relatively increased in HCA and HCC as compared with the nontumoral liver tissue biopsies (Figure 1A). These analyses also revealed variations in PPARG levels of expression in the HCA and HCC lesions. We made similar observations by using publicly available microarray data sets GSE14520 and GSE36376, containing 246 human hepatocellular carcinoma (hHCC) and 231 nontumoral liver samples, and 240 hHCC and 193 nontumoral liver samples, respectively (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90327DS1). From this analysis, 33% of hHCC samples in both sets showed high PPARG mRNA expression levels that are at least 4 SD above the mean expression in nontumoral liver tissue samples.

Figure 1 PPARγ is induced in a subset of human liver cancers. (A) Expression profiles of PPARG transcript in normal liver (N, n = 5), nontumoral liver (NT, n = 52), HCA (n = 117), and HCC (n = 315) biopsies by real-time quantitative PCR. Data are presented as a ribosomal 18S–normalized mean fold (log 2 ) compared with the mean value in nontumoral samples ± SEM, Mann-Whitney test. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001. (B) Kaplan-Meier analysis and the log-rank test depending on the expression profiles of PPARG in HCC biopsies. Groups are defined according to the PPARG transcript levels using a fold change of 3 as threshold. HCC (n = 237), Mann-Whitney test, P = 0.0051. (C) Immunoblot analysis of PPARγ levels in HCC biopsies of G3 (HIGH) versus other subgroups (LOW). Immunoblot with anti-GAPDH antibody served as a loading control. Total PPARγ signal was quantified. Data are means ± SEM, n = 6–7. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (D) Immunoblot analysis of PPARγ levels and Akt signaling activation in HCC and in nontumoral (NT) liver biopsies. Immunoblot with anti-GAPDH antibody served as a loading control. Densitometric analysis of GAPDH-normalized total PPARγ signal is presented. Data are means ± SEM, n = 4–6. *P < 0.05 vs. NT; #P < 0.05 vs. LOW; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. The Pearson correlation between total PPARγ expression and Akt phosphorylation on Ser473 in individual HCC samples is 0.65. See all complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

To gain further mechanistic insights into the observed increase in PPARG expression, we analyzed its relative transcript levels according to the G1–G6 transcriptional signatures that were previously determined in HCCs (23). We revealed that PPARG expression was maximal in the G3 group of hHCCs, followed by the G1 and G2 groups, while the G4 group did not differ from control (Supplemental Figure 1B). These results were encouraging since the G1–G3 subgroups of hHCCs, unlike G4–G6, are characterized by activated PI3K/Akt signaling (23). In addition, high PPARG mRNA expression in the liver cancer atlas collection was associated with worse survival in 237 HCC patients treated by curative surgical resection (Figure 1B). Next, we performed immunoblot analysis using anti-PPARγ antibody, to address whether the increased transcript level of PPARG is reflected in increased protein levels. Biopsy samples were selected based on the results of PPARG transcript analyses as the representative average values of the respective group. We observed that PPARγ protein was expressed in tumoral lesions and its levels were significantly higher in the hHCC biopsies of the G3 (HIGH) group as compared with the samples from other subgroups of hHCCs (Figure 1C). In murine and human cells, expression of multiple PPARγ isoforms was reported, with PPARγ1 and PPARγ2 being the best characterized (24). Interestingly, both PPARγ1 and PPARγ2 isoforms were upregulated, although PPARγ1 to a larger extent, in the G3 (HIGH) subgroup of hHCCs compared with other hHCCs.

Next, we asked whether increased PPARγ protein expression correlated with changes in Akt signaling in hHCCs, using a distinct biopsy collection. We found that, as expected, Akt is activated in the majority of lesions, as witnessed by the increased phosphorylation of Akt-Ser473 and its downstream target the proline-rich Akt substrate of 40 kDa (Pras40) (Figure 1D). Importantly, we revealed a positive correlation of total PPARγ protein levels and an activation of Akt signaling in hHCCs (Figure 1D).

In sum, these observations in hHCCs show that PPARγ is upregulated in a portion of liver tumors at both the transcript and the protein level and its induction positively correlates with increased Akt signaling.

Hepatic deletion of Pparg rescues Akt2-driven liver tumorigenesis. To address in vivo the functional importance of PPARγ expression in liver tumorigenesis, we used a mouse model of liver cancer induced by hepatocyte-specific inactivation of the Pten gene, which we combined with Akt2 or Pparg deletions. To this end, we crossed Pten, Akt2, or Pparg floxed mouse lines with a transgenic line overexpressing Cre under the albumin enhancer/promoter (Alb-Cre), which achieves efficient deletion of targeted genes at the early postnatal stage in both hepatocytes and biliary cells (25). Characterization of double mutants revealed that deletion of Akt2 in Pten-null hepatocytes (Pten/Akt2 double mutants) was sufficient to rescue liver hypertrophy, liver damage as assessed by the activity of hepatic enzymes aspartate transaminase and alanine transaminase in plasma, and tumor burden in 1-year-old mice (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). This analysis confirmed previous studies using the whole-body deletion of Akt2 (13, 26) and also demonstrated, for the first time to our knowledge, that the activation of Akt2 specifically in hepatocytes is required for liver tumorigenesis. Strikingly, hepatocyte-specific deletion of Pparg phenocopied to a large extent the deletion of Akt2, providing a remarkable resistance to liver tumorigenesis (Figure 2A). Notably, Pparg deletion decreased liver hypertrophy by 50% (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A) and fully rescued liver damage (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2B) in 1-year-old tumoral Pten mutants. Importantly, tumor incidence and size distribution of lesions in Pten mutants were significantly reduced by codeletion of either Akt2 or Pparg. Interestingly, Pten/Akt2 double mutants showed more protection as compared with Pten/Pparg double-mutant mice (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2C). These observations suggest that PPARγ is not a unique player in liver tumorigenesis downstream of activated Akt2 signaling. Nevertheless, the predominant role of PPARγ was indicated by the significantly lower incidence of lesions upon deletion of Pparg in Pten mutants (Supplemental Figure 2C). We have also confirmed that lesions found in Pten/Pparg double mutants originated from Pparg-null hepatocytes as evidenced by the recombination in the Pparg locus in dissected tumors (Supplemental Figure 2D). Importantly, the protection from tumorigenesis in double mutants was also long-lasting. While 100% of Pten mutants died before 14 months, the double mutants at the age of 15 months did not show any significant progression of the disease as compared with 12-month-old animals, as assessed by the liver macroscopic appearance and organ hypertrophy (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Liver tumorigenesis driven by activated insulin signaling is rescued by hepatocyte-specific deletion of Akt2 and Pparg. (A) Representative images of livers of 12- and 15-month-old male mice. Scale bar: 1 cm. (B) Plasmatic aspartate transaminase levels in random-fed 12-month-old male mice (n = 4). (C and D) Relative transcript levels (C) and immunoblot analysis of total protein extracts (D) of PPARγ in livers of 5-month-old male mice of indicated genotypes, n = 6–8. (E) Relative liver weight (n = 8–12). (F) Representative images of immunohistochemical analyses with anti-BrdU/anti–β-catenin antibodies, H&E, and Oil Red O (ORO). Scale bar: 50 μm. (G and H) Hepatocyte proliferation presented as the ratio of BrdU+ nuclei to total number of hepatocyte nuclei (n = 3–9) (G) and hepatic triglyceride levels (n = 7) (H) in liver tissue of 5-month-old male mice of indicated genotypes. Data are means ± SEM. *P < 0.05 vs. WT; #P < 0.05 vs. Pten LKO mice; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. Pten LKO, liver-specific Pten knockout; Pten/Akt2 LDKO, liver-specific Pten/Akt2 double knockout; Pten/Pparg LDKO, liver-specific Pten/Pparg double knockout.

To determine whether PPARγ was required in the early stages of liver disease development in the Pten-null model, the phenotype of mutants was characterized at a pretumoral age of 5 months. First, the efficient deletion of targeted genes was confirmed by the immunoblotting analyses in liver extracts of respective mutants (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Importantly, significant PPARγ induction was observed in the liver tissue of Pten mutants at both the transcript and the protein level (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3B). Strikingly, it was fully rescued by codeletion of Akt2 (Figure 2, C and D). To get further insight into the upregulation of PPARγ in Pten-null liver, we analyzed the expression of PPARγ isoforms using specific primer pairs in real-time quantitative PCR analysis. As a result, we revealed that transcript of PPARγ2 isoform was potently induced in Pten-null liver already at an early pretumoral age (Supplemental Figure 3C). PPARγ1 was significantly upregulated in aged Pten mutants (Supplemental Figure 3C). Importantly, these analyses also revealed that deletion of Pparg in Pten-null hepatocytes did not affect Akt activation, as witnessed by phosphorylation of Ser473 in Akt and its downstream target Pras40, further suggesting that PPARγ activity is downstream of PI3K/Akt2 signaling (Supplemental Figure 3B).

At the organ level, similar to what is observed in 1-year-old tumoral mice, the liver hypertrophy at pretumoral age in Pten single mutants was corrected by 80% and 74% by codeletion of Akt2 or Pparg, respectively (Figure 2E). The increase in liver size of Pten mutants at this age was due to a 2-fold increase in hepatocyte proliferation and cell size (Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 3D). Both of these parameters were rescued to a similar extent by ablation of Akt2 or Pparg expression in Pten-null hepatocytes (Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 3D).

PPARγ specifically controls the transcription of hexokinase 2 (HK2) and M2 pyruvate kinase (PKM2), 2 enzymes that greatly enhance aerobic glycolysis and promote lipogenesis, well-known metabolic rearrangements in tumoral cells (13). As shown in Figure 2H, the steatosis of Pten mutants, as reflected by a 5-fold increase in triglyceride levels, was inhibited by 58% and 78%, respectively, upon deletion of Pparg or Akt2. These biochemical measurements were also reinforced by the histological assessment of liver tissue sections using H&E and Oil Red O staining (Figure 2F). These observations were further corroborated by changes in transcript and protein levels of metabolic enzymes in Pten-null livers in a PPARγ-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). In sum, the characterization of liver-specific Pten/Akt2 and Pten/Pparg double mutants validates Pparg as an essential gene product for the metabolic rearrangements and liver tumorigenesis downstream of activated Akt2. Altogether, these genetic epistasis experiments strongly suggest that Akt2 and PPARγ act in a linear pathway in a cell-autonomous manner and corroborate our analyses in human patient HCC samples.

PPARγ is induced in liver lesions characterized by HNF1α inactivation. To gain further mechanistic insights into the regulation of PPARγ expression in liver cancer, we considered the following points: (a) PPARG transcript levels are induced in premalignant HCA lesions in patients, (b) Pten/Pparg double-knockout mice are resistant to liver tumorigenesis, and (c) HCC commonly develops in an environment of HCA both in Pten mutant mice and in humans. Altogether, these data suggest that activation of PPARG transcription might be an early event in hepatocyte transformation. Recent genomic studies in HCAs revealed a progressive accumulation of genetic alterations in the course of malignant transformation to HCC. Unlike HCCs, for which each lesion contains on average about 60 damaging mutations, HCAs are more homogeneous, starting with fewer than 10 alterations with progressive accumulation during the course of transformation (1–3, 27). We therefore reasoned that PPARG expression analysis in HCA subgroups is more likely to identify direct molecular regulators. Using our annotated HCA biopsy collection, we showed that PPARG transcript levels were significantly induced in a subgroup of lesions harboring loss-of-function mutations in the transcription factor HNF1A (Figure 3A). These lesions constitute a homogeneous group of HNF1A-mutated adenomas (H-HCA) and represent about 30% of HCA. Next, we asked whether the expression of HNF1A and its downstream targets was modified in HCCs in which we found PPARG transcript upregulated. We discovered that, although transcript levels of HNF1A were not modified between nontumoral and HCC samples characterized by increased PPARG transcript levels, the expression of known HNF1α target genes (ALB, FABP1, and UGT2B7) was significantly decreased (Supplemental Figure 4A). These observations in HCA and HCC advocate a link between HNF1α and PPARG expression. Furthermore, a presence of diffuse steatosis devoid of inflammation is a striking feature uniformly observed in all H-HCA lesions (22, 28, 29). Given that PPARγ is a prosteatogenic transcription factor, increased PPARG transcript levels in H-HCA suggest that HNF1α and PPARγ might functionally interact in hepatocytes. To test this possibility, we used a whole-body mouse mutant of Hnf1a. Consistent with the initial characterization of Hnf1a mutants (30), 2-month-old Hnf1a knockout mice presented a striking 280% liver hypertrophy (Figure 3B). This liver hypertrophy was due to increased hepatocyte proliferation as revealed by nuclear PCNA and Ki67 localization (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4B). Furthermore, consistent with the steatotic nature of H-HCA lesions, Hnf1a mutants showed a 4-fold increase in lipid accumulation in liver, as assessed by biochemical triglyceride (TG) measurements and histological analysis of liver tissue (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4C). Importantly, we observed a 10-fold induction of hepatic PPARγ transcript and protein expression in Hnf1a-null liver (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 4D). Notably, both isoforms of PPARγ, PPARγ1 and PPARγ2, were upregulated in the liver of Hnf1a mutants, albeit PPARγ1 protein to a larger extent, unlike in Pten mutants (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). This was accompanied by PPARγ activation, as indicated by nuclear accumulation of PPARγ protein (Figure 3F) and increased expression of its target genes (Figure 3E). In summary, PPARγ expression and activity are upregulated both in H-HCA and in liver of Hnf1a mouse mutants, suggesting a functional interaction between these 2 transcription factors.

Figure 3 PPARγ expression and activity are induced in liver lesions characterized by inactivation of the transcription factor HNF1α. (A) Expression profile of PPARG transcript in normal liver (N, n = 5), nontumoral liver (NT, n = 52), biopsies of HNF1A-mutated HCAs (n = 29), and non–HNF1A-mutated HCAs (n = 87) by real-time quantitative PCR. Data are presented as a ribosomal 18S–normalized mean fold (log 2 ) compared with the mean value in nontumoral samples ± SEM, Mann-Whitney test. *P < 0.05. (B–F) Relative liver weight (n = 7) (B), hepatocyte proliferation revealed by anti-PCNA immunohistochemistry (the inset shows the magnified view of the PCNA+ hepatocytes) and analyzed as a ratio of PCNA+ nuclei to total number of hepatocyte nuclei (n = 3) (C), hepatic triglycerides (n = 5) (D), relative transcript levels of Pparg and PPARγ target genes (n = 3) (E), and immunohistochemistry analysis using anti-PPARγ antibody (F) in livers of 3-month-old random-fed WT and Hnf1a KO male mice. Data are means ± SEM. *P < 0.05 vs. WT; 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. Scale bar: 25 μm. (G and H) Hepatic triglycerides (G) and immunoblot analysis of total protein extracts (H) from liver tissue of 10-week-old random-fed WT and Hnf1a KO female mice sacrificed 5 days after transduction with adenoviral vectors expressing PPARγ shRNA or GFP. Densitometric analysis of actin-normalized signals is presented. Data are means ± SEM, n = 4–5. *P < 0.05 vs. WT/AdGFP; #P < 0.05 vs. Hnf1a KO/AdGFP; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

Steatosis in Hnf1a mutants is dependent on PPARγ. Previous studies focused on the molecular characterization of H-HCA provided evidence that lipid accumulation in H-HCA lesions is positively correlated with the transcriptional induction of enzymes implicated in glycolysis and fatty acid synthesis (22), without revealing the nature of the transcription factors involved in this response. To address the contribution of PPARγ to the fatty liver phenotype of Hnf1a mouse mutants, we acutely depleted hepatic PPARγ levels in Hnf1a-null mice using shRNA knockdown (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). As a result, a 5-fold decrease of PPARγ expression in the livers of Hnf1a knockout mice normalized hepatic TG content (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 5C) and reversed lipogenic enzyme (ACC, FAS, ATPCL) and fatty acid–mobilizing protein (aP2) expression (Figure 3H). Notably, hepatic downregulation of PPARγ did not affect Akt2 activation, as assessed by phosphorylation of Ser473 (Figure 3H). Furthermore, to rule out any possible non–cell-autonomous effects associated with the responses in vivo, we also downregulated PPARγ expression in primary hepatocytes isolated from Hnf1a mutant mice (Supplemental Figure 5D). Consistent with our observations in vivo, PPARγ depletion in primary hepatocytes efficiently rescued lipid accumulation (Supplemental Figure 5E) and had a profound effect on prolipogenic gene expression (Supplemental Figure 5D). Taken together, these observations indicate that PPARγ expression is essential for lipogenesis and lipid accumulation in Hnf1a mutant hepatocytes.

HNF1α is a novel negative regulator of PPARG expression. Since PPARG transcript levels are induced in H-HCA and in the liver tissue of Hnf1a mouse mutants, we hypothesized that HNF1α might be a novel negative regulator of PPARG expression. Therefore, we performed a bioinformatics analysis of PPARG gene promoter for the presence of putative HNF1α response elements (HREs). In silico analysis of the human PPARG locus identified multiple putative HREs, spanning upstream of the PPARG1 and PPARG2 promoters and into the intronic sequences of the PPARG gene (Figure 4A). Namely, they were localized at positions HRE#1, –45,519 bp; HRE#2–4, –3,000 to –200 bp; HRE#5, +1,791 bp; HRE#6, +34,022 bp; HRE#7, +56,554 bp; and HRE#8–9, +75,457 to +76,000 bp from the transcription start site. Importantly, these putative HREs are conserved among mammals (Figure 4A). To evaluate whether HNF1α could directly bind to those putative HREs, we performed chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) and analyzed enrichment in HNF1α binding using primers nested around the identified sequences. As shown in Figure 4B, in human hepatocellular carcinoma HUH7 cells, endogenous HNF1α was found to bind to HRE#1, #2, and #7 with enrichment of more than 10-fold over IgG control immunoprecipitations. The observed binding to HREs in the PPARG promoter was similar to HRE binding in the promoter of ALB, an established HNF1α target gene (Figure 4B). We also detected a consistent enrichment of HNF1α in the HRE#3 and HRE#9 regions, however, with lower affinity as compared with the other HREs (Figure 4B). Taken together, these findings indicate that PPARG is a novel transcriptional target of HNF1α.

Figure 4 HNF1α is a novel negative regulator of PPARG gene transcription. (A) Localization of putative HREs in the human PPARG gene. Gray and white rectangles represent noncoding and coding exons, respectively. Black rectangles represent putative HREs. Arrows mark localization of the PPARG isoform–specific promoters. (B) Relative enrichment of endogenous HNF1α at putative HREs on the PPARG and ALB genes in unsynchronized HUH7 cells. Data are means ± SEM, n = 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 vs. IgG; 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (C) The luciferase reporter activity normalized to β-gal activity in primary hepatocytes overexpressing HNF1α or GFP using HNF4A or PPARG promoter constructs. Data are presented as fold difference over empty vector–transfected AdGFP-infected condition. Data are means ± SEM, n = 3 independent hepatocyte cultures. *P < 0.05 vs. empty vector; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. (D) Immunoblot analysis of PPARγ protein after HNF1α overexpression in primary hepatocytes 24 hours after transduction with increasing doses of adenoviruses (0.5, 1, and 5 MOI). Immunoblot with anti-GAPDH antibody served as a loading control. (E) Luciferase activity of FGB-LUC, normalized to Renilla, measured in livers of 2-month-old male mice sacrificed 24 hours after hydrodynamic shock delivery. Data are means ± SEM, n = 3–7. *P < 0.05 vs. WT; #P < 0.05 vs. Pten LKO; 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (F and G) Immunoblot analysis of total protein extracts (F) and relative transcript levels (G) of HNF1α and HNF1α target genes in liver tissue of 4-month-old random-fed male mice. Densitometric analysis of actin-normalized signals is presented as a graph. Data are means ± SEM, n = 4–5. *P < 0.05 vs. WT; #P < 0.05 vs. Pten LKO mice; 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

Next, we investigated whether HNF1α was sufficient to inhibit PPARG promoter activity. Transfection of primary hepatocytes with a 3-kb human PPARG promoter luciferase reporter construct revealed a 50% inhibition of luciferase expression upon HNF1α overexpression (Figure 4C). At the same time, overexpression of HNF1α induced luciferase expression from a hepatocyte nuclear factor 4α (HNF4α) reporter construct, a known positive HNF1α target gene (Figure 4C). The role of HNF1α in the control of PPARG transcription was further supported by the downregulation of PPARγ transcript and protein levels in primary mouse hepatocytes upon HNF1α overexpression (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 6A). Previous reports suggested that in addition to HNF4A being a target gene of HNF1α, HNF4α protein binds and acts as a cofactor of HNF1α, potently stimulating its transcriptional activity (31). We tested the synergism of these factors on PPARG expression. By using both pharmacological inhibition of HNF4α by the selective antagonist BI6015 and HNF4α ectopic expression, we did not observe the functional cooperation between HNF1α and HNF4α in the repression of PPARG expression (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Together, these results reveal PPARG as a novel target under negative transcriptional control by HNF1α.

Activated Akt2 inhibits HNF1α. Our observations that PPARγ expression in Pten-null liver is under positive control of Akt2 and that in hepatocytes PPARγ expression is negatively regulated by HNF1α made us hypothesize that there might be a functional link between Akt2 and HNF1α. We therefore tested HNF1α transcriptional activity in the livers of pretumoral Pten knockout and Pten/Akt2 double-knockout mice. In vivo luciferase assays using a reporter construct of a validated HNF1α transcriptional target (Fgb) demonstrated an 80% inhibition of HNF1α transcriptional activity in liver tissue of Pten mutants (Figure 4E). Importantly, HNF1α activity in the livers of Pten mutants was 1.7-fold upregulated by codeletion of Akt2 (Figure 4E). However, it was 60% of activity in WT livers, suggesting that other mechanisms may be implicated.

Next, we performed expression analyses in liver tissue of Pten and Pten/Akt2 double mutants. Consistent with the results of HNF1α transcriptional activity measurements in vivo, transcript and protein levels of HNF1α and its known targets were significantly downregulated in Pten-null livers in an Akt2-dependent manner (Figure 4, F and G). Notably, a similar level of inhibition of HNF1α transcriptional responses was observed in primary hepatocytes isolated from Pten knockout mice, confirming the cell-autonomous nature of suppression (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Also, consistent with the observations in liver tissue extracts, the protein levels of HNF1α and its direct targets, Hnf4a and Alb, were rescued by codeletion of Akt2 in Pten-null hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 6F). The repressive effect of HNF1α on Pparg expression was counteracted by overexpression of activated Akt2 (Myr-Akt2) in primary hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 6G). Furthermore, inhibition of HNF1α by Myr-Akt2 was also observed on its transcriptional target, HNF4α, in a luciferase assay (Supplemental Figure 6H). Collectively, these analyses in vitro and in vivo reveal HNF1α as a transcriptional repressor of Pparg under negative control of Akt2.

HNF1α is a novel substrate of Akt2. To get further mechanistic insights into the HNF1α regulation by Akt2, we asked whether HNF1α could be a novel protein substrate of Akt2. By using phosphospecific antibodies recognizing an Akt-phosphorylation motif, we revealed that endogenous HNF1α was phosphorylated in Pten-null liver in an Akt2-dependent manner (Figure 5A). Next, by using a bioinformatics approach, we identified Ser247, a highly evolutionary conserved residue in the DNA-binding domain of HNF1α, as a putative Akt-phosphorylation motif (see below). We confirmed that Ser247 was a major phosphorylation site for Akt in HNF1α, as a substitution of Ala or Asp for Ser247 abolished recognition of HNF1α by phosphospecific antibodies (Figure 5B). Next, we generated antibodies that specifically recognized phosphorylated Ser247 (Figure 5C). Phosphorylation of ectopically expressed WT HNF1α was induced by serum stimulation and was sensitive to inhibition of Akt signaling by Torin treatment (Figure 5, D and E). Analyses of the endogenous HNF1α protein immunoprecipitated from the liver extracts demonstrated that phosphorylation of Ser247 was induced in Pten-null liver in an Akt2-dependent manner (Figure 5F). To investigate the role of the newly identified HNF1α phosphorylation, we studied subcellular localization of HNF1α. Our analysis of nuclear extracts from livers of Pten-null mice revealed a nuclear exclusion of endogenous HNF1α, which was dependent on Akt2 expression (Figure 5G). Furthermore, the analyses in HUH7 cells revealed that nuclear localization of transiently overexpressed WT HNF1α protein was promoted under serum starvation conditions, while HNF1α protein was readily observed in the cytoplasm upon serum stimulation conditions that activate Akt (Supplemental Figure 7B). Importantly, the pharmacological inhibition of Akt signaling using the mTOR inhibitor Torin counteracted the effect of serum stimulation on the localization of WT HNF1α (Supplemental Figure 7B). Notably, the phospho-mimicking substitution of Asp for Ser247 in HNF1α promoted cytoplasmic localization of HNF1α (Supplemental Figure 7B). In agreement with these subcellular localization studies, the transcription activity of the phospho-mimicking mutant of HNF1α was significantly reduced, as measured by levels of Hnf4a transcript upon overexpression of HNF1α S247D mutant (Supplemental Figure 7C). Altogether, these analyses demonstrate that HNF1α is a novel Akt2 substrate whose nuclear localization and transcriptional activity are inhibited by phosphorylation of Ser247.

Figure 5 HNF1α is a novel substrate of Akt2 phosphorylated on Ser247. (A) Immunoblot analysis of endogenous HNF1α immunoprecipitated from liver tissue extracts of 5-month-old random-fed male mice of indicated genotypes with antibody recognizing an Akt-phosphorylation motif. The membrane was reprobed with anti-HNF1α antibody. Densitometric analysis of phosphorylated HNF1α normalized to immunoprecipitated HNF1α signals is presented. Data are means ± SEM, n = 4–5. *P < 0.05 vs. WT; #P < 0.05 vs. Pten LKO; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. (B) Immunoblot analysis of immunoprecipitated HNF1α-WT-MYC, HNF1α-S247A-MYC, and HNF1α-S247D-MYC proteins transiently overexpressed in HEK293T cells, using antibody recognizing an Akt-phosphorylation motif. The immunoblot with anti-HNF1α of the same membrane served as a loading control. (C) Immunoblot analysis of immunoprecipitated HNF1α-WT-MYC and HNF1α-S247A-MYC proteins transiently overexpressed in HEK293T cells, using antibody raised against phosphorylated S247HNF1α. (D and E) Immunoblot analysis of total protein extracts of immortalized WT mouse embryonic fibroblast cells transiently overexpressing Myc-tagged HNF1α WT protein. Twenty-four hours after transfection, cells were starved in Earle’s Balanced Salt Solution for 2 hours followed by 30 minutes of treatment with 100 nM Torin before stimulation with 10% FBS for 1 hour (D) or stimulation with 10% FBS for indicated times (E). (F) Immunoblot analysis of endogenous HNF1α immunoprecipitated from liver tissue extracts of 5-month-old random-fed male mice of indicated genotypes with antibody raised against phosphorylated S247HNF1α. Densitometric analysis of phosphorylated HNF1α normalized to total HNF1α is presented. Data are means ± SEM, n = 5. *P < 0.05 vs. WT; #P < 0.05 vs. Pten LKO; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. (G) Immunoblot analysis of nuclear protein extracts from livers of 3-month-old male mice with indicated antibodies. Densitometric analysis of lamin A/C–normalized signals is presented as a graph. Data are means ± SEM, n = 4. *P < 0.05 vs. WT; #P < 0.05 vs. Pten LKO mice; 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test.

Pharmacological targeting of PPARγ activity modulates liver tumorigenesis. PPARγ activation was proposed as an anticancer treatment in certain malignancies, promoting cell differentiation and cell cycle withdrawal (32–34). However, our data suggest that PPARγ transcriptional activity could be protumorigenic in the context of activated Akt2 signaling in the liver. While the nature of endogenous PPARγ ligands is still obscure, a plethora of synthetic PPARγ agonists, including the thiazolidinediones (TZDs), is available. For example, the typified TZD pioglitazone was widely used in the clinic as an insulin sensitizer. In contrast, only a few selective PPARγ antagonists with potent in vivo activity are available. The most recent compound of this class is SR2595, which displays satisfactory pharmacokinetics to support in vivo studies (35). To clarify the outcomes of hepatic PPARγ activity modulation in vivo, we performed chronic treatments with pioglitazone and SR2595. Treatment with pioglitazone starting from 5 months of age for 3 months resulted in a striking 85% increase in liver size of Pten-null mice (Figure 6, A and B). Importantly, this effect was limited to Pten mutants, as control mice were completely resistant to the growth-promoting effect of the PPARγ agonist, which is consistent with low expression of PPARγ in the livers of WT mice (Figure 6, A and B). To rule out any non–PPARγ-related effects of pioglitazone, we also treated Pten/Pparg double-knockout mice. Pten/Pparg mutants were remarkably resistant to the effect of the agonist, confirming the selectivity of the drug (Figure 6, A and B). Furthermore, this chronic pioglitazone administration significantly aggravated liver damage in Pten mutants as reflected by a 70% increase in aspartate transaminase enzymatic activity in plasma while having no effect in the 2 control groups (Figure 6C). Consistent with PPARγ activation by pioglitazone, liver steatosis was significantly upregulated in Pten-null mice treated with the agonist, as assessed by hepatocyte morphological appearance, by Oil Red O staining, and by biochemical measurements of triglycerides in liver extracts (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). This was paralleled by increased expression of PPARγ targets in livers of Pten mutants treated with pioglitazone (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). Importantly, these metabolic rearrangements in livers of Pten mutants upon pioglitazone administration were accompanied by significant expansion of hepatic lesions (Figure 6, E and F). Notably, in Pten mutants at this age, the majority of lesions were classified as adenomas, while in pioglitazone-treated mutants these lesions were predominantly the high-grade proliferating bile duct neoplasia and HCCs (Figure 6, E and F). In sum, pharmacological activation of PPARγ in Pten-null mice significantly aggravates liver damage and accelerates liver tumorigenesis.

Figure 6 Pharmacological activation of PPARγ aggravates pathological liver growth in Pten mutants. (A–D) Representative images of livers (A), relative liver weight (B), plasmatic aspartate transaminase levels (C), and hepatic triglycerides (D) in 8-month-old male mice of the indicated genotypes fed with control or pioglitazone-containing (PIO) chow for 3 months. Data are means ± SEM, n = 5. *P < 0.05 vs. WT; #P < 0.05 vs. Pten LKO; §P < 0.05 vs. chow food; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. Scale bar: 1 cm. (E and F) Representative images (E) and quantification of lesions (F) in H&E-stained sections of livers of mice treated as in A. Dashed line marks lesion area. Scale bar: 500 μm (top), 100 μm (bottom). The relative area of adenoma, abnormally proliferating bile ducts (BDPs), and tumor lesions is presented. Data are means ± SEM, n = 4. §P < 0.05 vs. chow; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

Next, to test whether pharmacological inhibition of PPARγ could be therapeutically beneficial, we treated Pten mutants at pretumoral and tumoral age with the PPARγ antagonist SR2595. Treatment of 5-month-old pretumoral Pten mutants during 1 month was well tolerated and did not cause any adverse toxicity, as reflected by the absence of weight loss during the course of treatment (Supplemental Figure 9A). Importantly, 1-month treatment with SR2595 resulted in a significant inhibition of PPARγ activity as revealed by decreased PPARγ target expression in liver tissue of Pten mutants (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). In addition, a 30% increase in free fatty acids in the plasma of SR2595-treated Pten-null mice, as compared with the placebo-treated group, indicated a potent systemic effect of SR2595 (Supplemental Figure 9D). This is consistent with the inhibition of PPARγ in adipose tissue, where PPARγ is required for lipid storage. Furthermore, expression analyses revealed no inhibitory effect of SR2595 on PPARα activity, ruling out potential off-target effects of this antagonist (Supplemental Figure 9E). In sum, SR2595 is a potent specific PPARγ antagonist efficient in inhibiting PPARγ function in the liver of Pten mutants.

The aggravation of the liver phenotype in Pten mutants was accompanied by an increase in steatosis and hypoglycemia as the mice aged. One month of SR2595 treatment had a striking therapeutic effect by stabilizing glycemia and normalizing the steatosis of Pten mutants (Figure 7, A and B). Consistent with decreased steatosis, hepatocyte size was rescued by SR2595 treatment in the livers of Pten-null mice, as witnessed by changes in cell density (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 9F). Finally, the increased hepatocyte proliferation in Pten mutants was normalized in SR2595-treated animals (Figure 7C). In conclusion, consistent with the genetic epistasis experiments, pharmacological inhibition of PPARγ in pretumoral Pten-null mice normalizes liver steatosis and inhibits hepatocyte proliferation.

Figure 7 PPARγ inhibition by SR2595 significantly improves the phenotype of tumoral Pten mutants. (A) Blood glucose levels measured during treatment with SR2595 or placebo from 5 to 6 months of age in random-fed Pten LKO male mice. Data are means ± SEM, n = 3. *P < 0.05 vs. D0; #P < 0.05 vs. Pten LKO/placebo; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. (B and C) Hepatic triglycerides (B) and representative images of immunohistochemical analyses with anti-BrdU/anti–β-catenin antibodies and quantification of hepatocyte proliferation presented as a ratio of BrdU+ nuclei to total number of hepatocyte nuclei (C) in livers of random-fed mice treated as in A. Data are means ± SEM, n = 3. *P < 0.05 vs. WT; #P < 0.05 vs. Pten LKO/placebo; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. Arrowheads point to BrdU+ proliferating hepatocytes. The inset shows the magnified view of the BrdU+ hepatocytes. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Blood glucose levels measured during treatment with SR2595 from 11 to 12 months of age in random-fed Pten LKO male mice. Data are means ± SEM, n = 6. *P < 0.05 vs. placebo; 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (E and F) Representative images of livers (E) and H&E-stained liver sections (F) of mice treated as in D. Dashed line marks tumoral area (T) and nontumoral area (NT) of the section. Graph represents the quantification of relative area of adenoma, abnormally proliferating bile ducts, and tumor lesions. Data are means ± SEM, n = 50 lesions per group. *P < 0.05 vs. placebo; 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. Scale bar: 1 cm (E), 100 μm (F).

Given the positive outcome of SR2595 treatment in pretumoral Pten knockout mice, we asked whether PPARγ inhibition could provide therapeutic benefit in aged tumor-harboring animals. We submitted 11-month-old Pten mutants, severely affected by liver cancer at this stage, to chronic treatment of the antagonist administered daily for 1 month by oral gavage. Similarly to the treatment of Pten-null mice at pretumoral age, SR2595 administration did not provoke any adverse toxicity and was well tolerated in tumoral Pten mutants as reflected by stable body weight (Supplemental Figure 9G). Furthermore, while Pten mutants treated with placebo showed significant decrease in plasmatic glucose levels, consistent with the aggravation of the tumoral phenotype from 11 months to 1 year, SR2595-treated mice had a stable glycemia during the course of treatment and even demonstrated an improvement to levels found in pretumoral mice (Figure 7D). Most importantly, PPARγ inhibition had a positive therapeutic effect on disease progression marked by 50% lower liver hypertrophy in SR2595-treated Pten mutants (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 9H). This observation was further corroborated by a lower number and smaller size of lesions observed in the SR2595-treated mice compared with vehicle-treated animals (Figure 7, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 9I). Finally, proliferation in tumoral lesions (Supplemental Figure 9J), as assessed by BrdU labeling, was severely blunted, while apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 9K), evaluated by TUNEL assay, was induced in SR2595-treated mice as compared with the placebo-treated group. Altogether, these multiple lines of evidence lay a strong foundation supporting the pharmacological modulations of hepatic PPARγ activity as a therapeutically relevant intervention in hepatic malignancies associated with activated Akt2 and PPARγ signaling.