Synaptic UNC13A protein variant causes increased neurotransmission and dyskinetic movement disorder

Clinical history. The patient, a boy who was 6 years of age at the time of the conclusion of the present study, was born after a pregnancy that was complicated by preeclampsia. Delivery was induced at a gestational age of 37 weeks (Apgar after 1 and 5 minutes, 9 and 10, respectively; birth weight 2.85 kg). There were no apparent in utero, perinatal, or postnatal injuries or infections, and no maternal intoxications during the pregnancy. His Dutch parents are healthy and unrelated (Figure 1A), and have a healthy younger daughter. Standard auditory tests after birth were normal. There is no family history of neurological or neurodevelopmental disability.

Figure 1 Identification of a single-nucleotide exchange in the UNC13A gene in the patient. (A) Sequence chromatograms demonstrate a single-nucleotide exchange in 1 allele of the UNC13A gene in the patient that is absent in his parents’ alleles. (B) Domain structure of Munc13-1. The priming function of Munc13-1 is mediated by a C-terminal MUN domain (green horizontal line), which is composed of 2 Munc13-homology domains (MHD1, MHD2) (88) and the C-terminal C2 domain (C2C) (54, 89). This region contains the minimal binding region (gray horizontal line) for syntaxin (90). The central region of Munc13-1 is composed of 3 regulatory domains, a Ca2+-calmodulin (CaM) binding domain (33, 35), a C1 domain (63, 91), and the central C2 domain (C2B) (37). The positions of the point mutations that were analyzed in the present study are labeled by red arrows (amino acid positions refer to the murine sequence). The N-terminal C2A domain binds RIMα proteins (68). (C) Amino acid alignment of Munc13 proteins from the indicated organisms shows high sequence identity (gray) in the region covering the mutated proline (red).

Since shortly after birth, the patient has been under surveillance of medical specialists due to a developmental delay. A dyskinetic movement disorder with notable tremors and hyperkinesia became evident soon after birth. This dyskinesia does not resemble generalized dystonia, paroxysmal nonkinesigenic dyskinesia (PNKD), or paroxysmal kinesigenic dyskinesia (PKD). Rather, the patient showed hyperkinesia with continuous movements (Supplemental Video 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90259DS1). The patient was able to roll over at the age of 8 months and walk independently at the age of 2 years. Gradually, his movement pattern normalized, but he still suffers from a continuous form of dyskinesia with intention tremor in his arms that increases during excitement and limits his fine motor skills. The patient’s speech development has been severely delayed. From the age of 4 years onward, speech ability progressed rapidly, with the patient speaking 2- to 3-word sentences at the age of 4 years 8 months, and full sentences at the age of 6 years. He was fully toilet-trained at the age of 4 years. At the age of 4 years, the patient suffered from 2 febrile seizures. Family history revealed that the brother of the patient’s father also had febrile seizures, but no relatives are known to suffer from epilepsy. EEG revealed a normal differentiated, reactive, and symmetrical pattern appropriate for age, and no seizure activity. We did not observe dysfunction of the immune system in the patient.

The Bayley Scale of Infant Development (BSID-2-NL; refs. 47, 48) was used to assess the patient’s mental development. At 36 months BSID results indicated a developmental age of 17.5 months, which is consistent with a Mental Developmental Index below 55. At the age of 4.8 years, his mental development had progressed to a developmental age equivalent of 27 months. At the age of 6.7 years, he was tested using the Dutch (short) version of the Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children Nonverbal Scale of Ability (49), indicating a nonverbal IQ of 70. His recognition memory and memory of events are not impaired. Developmental regression was never observed. Currently, the patient attends a special education school for children with intellectual disability (IQ range 50–70). MRI scans at 1, 2, and 4 years of age showed a normal aspect of gray and white matter differentiation and normal midline structures. Neither structural abnormalities nor signs of leukodystrophy were seen in the basal ganglia (Supplemental Figure 1). The development of cardiac, respiratory, and immunological functions was normal. Clinical examination showed no dysmorphic features, and the patient’s growth parameters have been within the normal range (height at age 6 years, 1.24 m [–0.17 SD]; weight at age 6 years, 24.5 kg [weight to length 0.5 SD]).

The patient showed deficits in social and communicative domains, as well as repetitive behaviors. In addition, a notable short attention span, a high level of distractibility, and hyperactive and impulsive behaviors were observed and evaluated as exceeding what is to be expected given his lower cognitive abilities. Based on clinical evaluation and additional diagnostic tests, the patient met the criteria for ASD and a comorbid ADHD, combined subtype (Supplemental Methods). A trial of methylphenidate was initiated, starting with a single morning dose of 2.5 mg that was slowly titrated to 10 mg twice per day. At this dosage, both school and parents noticed a substantial improvement, particularly of the patient’s attention span. The patient was able to remain on task for some time, which allowed him to better engage in learning activities. However, his high level of distractibility remained unchanged. No changes in eating pattern or notable increase in heart rate were observed. Increasing the methylphenidate dosage to 15 mg twice per day did not result in further improvement, and the patient was stabilized on 10 mg twice per day.

Identification of a de novo UNC13A single-nucleotide exchange resulting in a Pro814Leu exchange in human UNC13A. WES of DNA isolated from blood samples of the patient and both parents was performed because trio-WES is currently the best approach for the identification of rare, de novo variants in the offspring. First, we searched for de novo mutations by comparing the genome of the patient to those of the parents. A single, heterozygous, de novo variant was identified in UNC13A [NC_000019.9:g.17753685G>A (hg19), NM_001080421.2(UNC13A):c.2441C>T, NM_001080421.2(UNC13A_i001):p.(Pro814Leu)] (Figure 1A). No other heterozygous de novo variants were found. An additional analysis was performed to discover rare homozygous variants that are present at a population frequency of less than 0.5% in 2 large-scale population frequency databases, the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC) (50) and the Genome of the Netherlands (GoNL) (51). These rare variants were then examined on the basis of known gene function and predicted variant effect (Table 1), but none were found to be associated with intellectual disability or with movement disorders, and none could account for the patient’s phenotype. The WES data were also used to determine the paternity of the father by assessing variants in the patient that were inherited from the father and not present in the ExAC large-scale variant population frequency database. We therefore concentrated our analysis on the de novo UNC13A variant.

Table 1 Rare homozygous variants detected by trio-WES

We did not find evidence for the existence of the UNC13A variant in the variation database of the ExAC, which contains exome data of over 60,000 individuals (accessed September 2016), nor in the GoNL database or in our in-house database. The missense variant was confirmed by Sanger sequencing (Figure 1A). It is predicted by the Polymorphism Phenotyping tool (PolyPhen-2; ref. 52) to be possibly damaging, and by the Sorting Intolerant From Tolerant (SIFT; ref. 53) algorithm to be deleterious. Sequence alignment showed that the proline (P827 in rat Munc13-1; Figure 1, B and C) is evolutionarily conserved from C. elegans UNC-13 to the human UNC13s, and present in all Munc13 paralogs (Figure 1C). However, the functional role of the affected sequence is unknown.

The Pro-Leu exchange in Munc13-1 increases initial synaptic strength. To study the effects of the human UNC13AP814L variation on neurotransmission, we used autaptic neuronal cultures, where single neurons grow on small astrocyte islands, so that a neuron makes synapses only onto itself. This well-established culture system allows for highly standardized experiments and has been extensively used for analyses of structure-function relationships in synaptic proteins (25, 26, 29, 35, 54–58). We used autaptic hippocampal excitatory/glutamatergic and striatal inhibitory/GABAergic neurons obtained from Munc13-1 Munc13-2 double knockout (DKO) mouse brains. In these neurons, no spontaneous or AP-evoked SV fusion is detectable. We introduced the corresponding Pro827Leu exchange in the murine Munc13-1 cDNA and generated lentiviral particles encoding C-terminally EGFP-fused Munc13-1WT or Munc13-1P827L (note that Munc13-1–EGFP fusion proteins are functionally identical to the respective untagged variants; refs. 29, 32–37). Subsequently, autaptic DKO neurons were infected with these lentiviral particles, and the phenotypic rescue effect of the re-expression of Munc13-1WT or of Munc13-1P827L was examined by patch-clamp recordings of spontaneous and AP-evoked synaptic activity (26, 59).

First, infected neurons were whole-cell voltage-clamped, and evoked excitatory or inhibitory postsynaptic currents (EPSCs and IPSCs) (Figure 2A) were recorded in response to a 2-ms depolarization step to 0 mV, which elicits a single escaping AP in the axon. DKO neurons rescued with Munc13-1P827L exhibited approximately 40% larger EPSC amplitudes on average (P < 0.01) and slightly larger IPSC amplitudes (P > 0.05) than neurons rescued with Munc13-1WT (Figure 2, A and B, and Table 2). We did not observe a difference in the kinetics of evoked postsynaptic currents (PSCs) as assessed by measurement of the PSC half-width (P > 0.05 for both EPSCs and IPSCs; Table 2). To evaluate synaptic transmission under more physiological conditions, we elevated the recording temperature from approximately 22°C (room temperature) to 35°C–37°C, and changed the composition of the extracellular solution to contain 2 mM Ca2+ and 1 mM Mg2+. Under these conditions, hippocampal neurons expressing Munc13-1P827L showed EPSC amplitudes that were on average about twice as large as the EPSC amplitudes in Munc13-1WT–expressing neurons (P < 0.01) (Figure 2, C and D, and Table 2), with no significant difference in the half-width of evoked EPSCs (P > 0.05; Table 2).

Figure 2 Munc13-1P827L increases synaptic strength. (A) Example traces of initial, evoked excitatory postsynaptic currents (EPSCs) from autaptic hippocampal Munc13-1 Munc13-2 DKO neurons expressing Munc13-1WT (black, left) or Munc13-1P827L (red, left), and of evoked inhibitory postsynaptic currents (IPSCs) from striatal Munc13-1 Munc13-2 DKO neurons expressing Munc13-1WT (black, right) or Munc13-1P827L (blue, right). (B) Average EPSC and IPSC amplitudes as in A. Individual average values per neuron are indicated as circles (left: hippocampal neurons; black, Munc13-1WT; red, Munc13-1P827L, P < 0.01) or squares (right: striatal neurons; black, Munc13-1WT; blue, Munc13-1P827L, P > 0.05); Mann-Whitney test. (C) Example traces of EPSCs in hippocampal Munc13-1 Munc13-2 DKO neurons expressing Munc13-1WT (black) or Munc13-1P827L (red), measured at 35°C–37°C and in 2 mM Ca2+/1 mM Mg2+. (D) Average EPSC amplitudes as in C. Individual average values per neuron are indicated as circles; P < 0.01; Mann-Whitney test. (E) Amino acid sequence alignment of murine Munc13-1 and of C. elegans UNC-13L. Red letters indicate Pro827 in Munc13-1 and Pro956 in UNC-13. (F and G) Plot depicting the percentage of WT (open circles, n = 11) and transgenic worms [black circles, UNC-13L(WT) in unc-13(–), n = 10; red circles, UNC-13L(P/L) in unc-13(–), n = 10] paralyzed as a function of the time following exposure to 1 mM aldicarb (F), and quantification of the percentage of worms paralyzed after 60 minutes of exposure to 1 mM aldicarb (G). Neuronal transgenes (Tg) are WT UNC-13L [UNC-13L(WT)], UNC-13L(P/L), and no transgene (X). Genetic background is indicated as WT (+) or unc-13(s69) null mutant (–), n = 10–11, P < 0.01; ANOVA statistics and Tukey-Kramer test for multiple comparisons. All error bars in the figure represent mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; NS, P > 0.05. See Table 2 for further details.

Table 2 Characteristics of synaptic transmission

Using C. elegans as a model, we next tested whether the Pro814Leu exchange in human UNC13A has a deleterious effect when introduced at the organism level and in the presence of the WT isoform. This model organism was chosen because the molecular machineries of C. elegans, mouse, and also human presynapses are strikingly similar, and many of the relevant proteins, including UNC13A, were actually first discovered in C. elegans (60). Based on sequence homology (Figure 2E), we identified Pro956 in the C. elegans UNC-13L protein as homologous to human Pro814 in UNC13A and murine Pro827 in Munc13-1. We generated transgenic worm lines that express the mutated UNC-13 [UNC-13L(P/L)] in (a) the background of the unc-13 KO mutant s69 [unc-13(–)] or (b) the WT background. As controls we used (c) the WT strain, (d) a transgenic line that expresses the WT protein [UNC-13L(WT)] in the unc-13(–) background, and (e) a transgenic line that expresses the UNC-13L(WT) in the WT strain.

We tested these worm lines for sensitivity to the cholinesterase inhibitor aldicarb (1 mM). Exposure to this drug delays the degradation of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which then accumulates in the synaptic cleft of the neuromuscular junction during synaptic activity, leading to paralysis. Accordingly, a large body of literature on numerous C. elegans mutants demonstrates that mutations that enhance presynaptic secretion reduce the time until paralysis is seen, while mutations that cause a reduction or elimination of presynaptic function have the opposite effect (61). The average time to reach paralysis was significantly shorter for worms expressing the UNC-13L(P/L) mutant in unc-13(–) as compared with animals expressing UNC-13L(WT) in unc-13(–) (Figure 2, F and G). These findings indicate hypersecretion of acetylcholine in the presence of UNC-13L(P/L), which is in agreement with the results obtained in our electrophysiological recordings (Figure 2, A–D). In addition, the time to paralysis in mutant worms expressing the UNC-13L(P/L) mutant on the WT background was significantly shorter than that in WT animals overexpressing UNC-13L(WT) (Figure 2G), indicating that UNC-13L(P/L) has a dominant gain-of-function effect.

Based on the data described in this section, we conclude that the Pro814Leu variant in UNC13A causes a gain of function that does not compromise the function of Munc13-1, but rather exerts a dominant, positive effect on synaptic transmission, even in the presence of the WT protein. The corresponding variant leads to increased synaptic strength in hippocampal and striatal neurons of the mouse CNS and in cholinergic neurons forming the C. elegans neuromuscular junction, indicating a high evolutionary conservation of UNC13/Munc13/UNC-13 function, and high similarity of the phenotypic changes caused by the Pro-Leu exchange.

The Pro-Leu exchange in Munc13-1 increases initial synaptic strength by increasing synaptic release probability. Synaptic strength can increase because of an increase in the number of primed SVs (i.e., RRP size), in the SV quantal size (i.e., in the neurotransmitter content of SVs), or in the probability that an SV is released (p r ). We therefore tested in autaptic cultured neurons which of these parameters are altered by the murine Munc13-1P827L exchange. We evaluated the size of the RRP by applying a hypertonic sucrose solution (500 mM for 7 seconds), which releases the entire RRP in a Ca2+-independent manner (62). No significant differences were detected between neurons expressing Munc13-1WT and those expressing Munc13-1P827L (excitatory neurons, P > 0.05; inhibitory neurons, P > 0.05; Figure 3, A–C, and Table 2).

Figure 3 Munc13-1P827L increases vesicular release probability. (A and B) Example traces recorded in autaptic hippocampal (A) and striatal neurons (B) from Munc13-1 Munc13-2 DKO neurons expressing Munc13-1WT (black) or Munc13-1P827L (red/blue) during the application of 500 mM sucrose, representing the release of the RRP of SVs. (C) Plot depicting the average RRP sizes (in nC) of all neurons recorded. Individual values per neuron are indicated as circles (left: hippocampal neurons; black, Munc13-1WT; red, Munc13-1P827L) or squares (right: striatal neurons; black, Munc13-1WT; blue, Munc13-1P827L), P > 0.05; Mann-Whitney test. (D) Plot depicting the average release probability (p vr ) calculated for each neuron by division of the EPSC charge by the RRP charge. Individual values per neuron are indicated as circles (left: hippocampal neurons; black, Munc13-1WT; red, Munc13-1P827L, P < 0.001) or squares (right: striatal neurons; black, Munc13-1WT; blue, Munc13-1P827L, P < 0.01); Mann-Whitney test. (E and F) Example traces of mEPSCs (E) and mIPSCs (F) from autaptic hippocampal Munc13-1 Munc13-2 DKO neurons expressing Munc13-1WT (black) or Munc13-1P827L (red/blue) recorded in the presence of 300 nM tetrodotoxin. (G) Plot depicting the average mEPSC and mIPSC frequencies. Individual values per neuron are indicated as circles (left: hippocampal neurons; black, Munc13-1WT; red, Munc13-1P827L, P < 0.05) or squares (right: striatal neurons; black, Munc13-1WT; blue, Munc13-1P827L, P < 0.01); Mann-Whitney test. (H) Plot depicting the average mEPSC and mIPSC amplitudes. Individual values per neuron are indicated as circles (left: hippocampal neurons; black, Munc13-1WT; red, Munc13-1P827L, P > 0.05) or squares (right: striatal neurons; black, Munc13-1WT; blue, Munc13-1P827L, P > 0.05); Mann-Whitney test. All error bars in the figure represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; NS, P > 0.05. See Table 2 for further details.

We next calculated the vesicular release probability p vr , which represents the fraction of the RRP released by a single AP (62), and found that the average p vr is about 50% higher in neurons expressing Munc13-1P827L compared with neurons expressing Munc13-1WT (excitatory neurons, P < 0.001; inhibitory neurons, P < 0.01; Figure 3D and Table 2).

Next, we evaluated the frequency and amplitude of miniature excitatory and inhibitory PSCs (mEPSCs and mIPSCs), which result from spontaneous, AP-independent fusion events of single SVs. The frequencies of mEPSCs and mIPSCs recorded in neurons expressing Munc13-1P827L were strongly elevated (mEPSC frequency, P < 0.05; mIPSC frequency, P < 0.01; Figure 3, E–G, and Table 2), which is consistent with a higher basal p r . Average amplitudes of mEPSCs and mIPSCs were similar for neurons expressing Munc13-1WT or Munc13-1P827L, excluding the possibility that an increased quantal size contributes to the increase in synaptic strength by Munc13-1P827L (P > 0.05 for both mEPSC and mIPSC amplitude; Figure 3H and Table 2).

In a subsequent set of experiments, we tested the response of synapses to application of the diacylglycerol analog phorbol dibutyrate (PDBU, 1 μM). Application of PDBU leads to a rapid (<5 seconds) augmentation of the evoked EPSC amplitude, due to an increase in p r that is mediated by direct activation of Munc13 proteins (32, 36, 63, 64) and by PKC-mediated phosphorylation of Munc18-1 (64, 65) and synaptotagmin 1 (66). The PDBU augmentation ratio of hippocampal neurons expressing Munc13-1WT was significantly higher than that measured for neurons expressing Munc13-1P827L (P < 0.001, 5 seconds after PDBU application; Table 2). Given that p r cannot increase indefinitely, the reduced, relative PDBU-mediated augmentation of EPSCs in cells expressing Munc13-1P827L is indicative of an already increased basal p r (see Figure 3D).

In summary, the data presented in this section show that the increased EPSC amplitudes caused by the Pro-Leu exchange in Munc13-1 result from an elevated p r and not from changes in quantal size or RRP size.

The increased p r caused by the Pro-Leu exchange in Munc13-1 leads to changes in short-term synaptic plasticity. Neurons with high initial p r tend to respond to repetitive stimulation at high frequency with short-term depression, i.e., a gradual decrease in synaptic transmitter release. In contrast, neurons with low initial p r typically exhibit less depression or even short-term enhancement, i.e., a gradual increase in synaptic transmitter release. In view of the increased p r in neurons expressing Munc13-1P827L (Figure 3D), we next tested the response of hippocampal excitatory and striatal inhibitory neurons expressing Munc13-1WT or Munc13-1P827L to AP trains (2.5 Hz to 40 Hz). At all frequencies tested, excitatory and inhibitory neurons expressing Munc13-1P827L showed faster depression time course and stronger steady-state depression than neurons expressing Munc13-1WT (Figure 4, A–J). Such behavior is consistent with a higher initial p r of neurons expressing Munc13-1P827L (Figure 3D), and is further corroborated by the lower paired-pulse ratios in neurons expressing Munc13-1P827L, quantified as the ratio of the second PSC amplitude over the first PSC amplitude in the train (Figure 4, K–M).

Figure 4 Munc13-1P827L alters synaptic STP. (A) Example traces from autaptic hippocampal Munc13-1 Munc13-2 DKO neurons expressing Munc13-1WT (black) or Munc13-1P827L (red) obtained during stimulation with an AP train at a frequency of 10 Hz. (B) Example traces from autaptic striatal Munc13-1 Munc13-2 DKO neurons expressing Munc13-1WT (black) or Munc13-1P827L (blue) obtained during stimulation with an AP train at a frequency of 10 Hz. (C–J) Munc13-1 Munc13-2 DKO hippocampal (left) or striatal (right) neurons expressing Munc13-1WT (black) or Munc13-1P827L (red/blue) were stimulated with AP trains at frequencies of 2.5 Hz (C and D), 5 Hz (E and F), 10 Hz (G and H), and 40 Hz (I and J), flanked by ongoing 0.2-Hz stimulation. Amplitudes were normalized to the average amplitude before the train. In I and J, the point representing the recovery of the EPSC 7 seconds after the completion of the 40-Hz train is labeled by an arrow. (K and L) Average paired-pulse ratios (defined as the ratio of the amplitudes of the second to the first EPSC of the train), recorded with different interstimulus intervals (ISIs), in Munc13-1 Munc13-2 DKO hippocampal neurons expressing Munc13-1WT (black, n = 27–37) or Munc13-1P827L (red, n = 29–36) at 22°C, 4 mM Ca2+/4 mM Mg2+ (K), or at 37°C, 2 mM Ca2+/1 mM Mg2+ (L); Mann-Whitney test. (M) Average paired-pulse ratios, recorded with different ISIs, in Munc13-1 Munc13-2 DKO striatal neurons expressing Munc13-1WT (black, n = 19–27) or Munc13-1P827L (blue, n = 18–24) at 22°C, 4 mM Ca2+/4 mM Mg2+; Mann-Whitney test. All error bars in the figure represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; NS, P > 0.05. The data in C, E, G, and K were obtained from 3 independent cultures. The data in D, F, H–J, L, and M were obtained from 2 independent cultures. See Table 2 for further details.

Stimulation with high-frequency (40 Hz) AP trains leads to very low steady-state PSC amplitudes, indicating an almost complete RRP exhaustion (Figure 4, I and J). In DKO neurons expressing Munc13-1WT, synaptic depression is typically followed by augmentation of transmitter release after the AP train, indicated by elevated PSC amplitudes (Figure 4, I and J, arrowheads). This augmentation was strongly reduced in neurons expressing Munc13-1P827L (2 seconds after the train: excitatory neurons, P < 0.01, inhibitory neurons, P > 0.05; 7 seconds after the train: excitatory neurons, P < 0.01, inhibitory neurons, P > 0.05; Figure 4, I and J, and Table 2). Reduced augmentation after an RRP-depleting stimulus may result from a slower Munc13-1–dependent RRP refilling rate, such that the RRP is still partially depleted after the stimulation. Alternatively, p r is increased following a train of APs, and reduced augmentation may result from a weaker increase in p r . To better distinguish between these 2 possibilities, we analyzed the EPSC data obtained with 40-Hz stimulus trains in more detail using a release model that assumes a simple kinetic scheme consisting of a single SV pool that is consumed with a unitary rate of exocytosis and replenished with a fixed replenishment rate constant α (ref. 67 and Supplemental Figure 2). Fitting such a kinetic model to our EPSC data independently confirmed our previous observation, that neurons expressing Munc13-1P827L exhibit a higher initial p r (Supplemental Figure 2D) with no apparent change in the estimated RRP size (Supplemental Figure 2C). Moreover, this analysis predicts that the rate constant α of SV replenishment is unchanged (Supplemental Figure 2E), indicating that a slower RRP refilling rate is unlikely to account for the reduced augmentation following the 40-Hz train. It remains possible that in neurons expressing Munc13-1P827L, the high initial p r occludes the strong p r increase, and consequently the strong PSC augmentation after high-frequency trains of APs.

In summary, the data described in this section indicate that the Pro-Leu exchange we discovered causes profound alterations in synaptic STP, which are likely caused primarily by an effect of the protein variant on p r rather than on RRP size or on the RRP replenishment rate. These changes may have functional consequences for brain processes that depend on STP, such as working memory (42).

The increased p r caused by the Pro-Leu exchange in Munc13-1 results from an increased SV fusogenicity. The data presented above, particularly the combination of normal RRP size, normal RRP replenishment rate, and increased basal p r in the presence of Munc13-1P827L (Figure 3, A–D), indicate that the Pro-Leu variant does not alter the basal SV priming activity of Munc13-1, but rather affects processes that act downstream of SV priming. In subsequent experiments, we tested whether the intrinsic fusion propensity, or fusogenicity, of SVs is changed by Munc13-1P827L, which would indicate a change in the composition or activity of the SV fusion machinery. To this end, we stimulated neurons expressing Munc13-1WT or Munc13-1P827L with 500 mM sucrose, to determine the kinetics of RRP depletion, and with 250 mM sucrose, which releases only a fraction of the RRP (32). An increase in SV fusogenicity under these experimental conditions manifests as an increase in the released RRP fraction and in the rate of RRP release in response to 250 mM sucrose. We plotted the cumulative current integral of the sucrose-evoked PSC, normalized this to the RRP size determined by application of 500 mM sucrose, and used a line fit to the maximum slope as an estimate for the peak fusion rate (measured in pools per second) (Figure 5, A–E, and Table 2). The peak rate of SV release during the application of 500 mM sucrose was similar in neurons expressing Munc13-1WT or Munc13-1P827L (P > 0.05; Figure 5C and Table 2). However, the peak release rate measured upon application of 250 mM sucrose was on average 50% accelerated in neurons expressing Munc13-1P827L as compared with neurons expressing Munc13-1WT (P < 0.05; Figure 5C and Table 2). Moreover, application of 250 mM sucrose released on average a 2-fold larger fraction of the RRP in Munc13-1P827L–expressing neurons (P < 0.01; Figure 5, D and E, and Table 2).

Figure 5 Munc13-1P827L increases vesicular release probability by increasing SV fusogenicity. (A and B) Autaptic hippocampal neurons were stimulated with hypertonic sucrose solution. The traces were integrated, normalized to the RRP size, aligned, and averaged. The average integrals for Munc13-1 Munc13-2 DKO neurons expressing Munc13-1WT (black) or Munc13-1P827L (red) stimulated by 500 mM sucrose (A) and by 250 mM sucrose (B) are shown. The insets show example traces. (C) Average peak release rates in neurons expressing Munc13-1WT (black) or Munc13-1P827L (red) during the application of 500 mM sucrose (left, P > 0.05) or 250 mM sucrose (right, P < 0.05). Individual values per neuron are indicated as circles (black, Munc13-1WT; red, Munc13-1P827L); Mann-Whitney test. (D) Average postsynaptic charge in neurons expressing Munc13-1WT (black) or Munc13-1P827L (red) during the application of 500 mM (left, P > 0.05) or 250 mM (right, P < 0.05) sucrose; Mann-Whitney test. Individual values per neuron are indicated as circles (black, Munc13-1WT; red, Munc13-1P827L). (E) Average ratio of the postsynaptic charge triggered by the application of 250 mM sucrose divided by that triggered by 500 mM sucrose (see D). Individual values per neuron are indicated as circles (black, Munc13-1WT; red, Munc13-1P827L), P < 0.01; Mann-Whitney test. All error bars in the figure represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01; NS, P > 0.05. See Table 2 for further details.