Folate cycle enzyme MTHFD1L confers metabolic advantages in hepatocellular carcinoma

Clinicopathological correlation analysis and survival analysis. Clinicopathological features of human HCC were correlated with MTHFD1L expression in clinical specimens. Correlation of the features, including cellular differentiation, direct liver invasion, hepatitis B surface antigen, tumor encapsulation, tumor microsatellite formation, tumor size, and venous invasion, was performed using SPSS 20.0 software (IBM Corp.). Pathological tumor node metastasis (pTNM) tumor staging was analyzed and graded by a pathologist. Demographics of HCC patients from our center are summarized in Supplemental Table 1. Patient survival data of 442 HCC patients were obtained from TCGA cBioPortal. MTHFD1L expression in HCC patients was defined as high if the Z score was greater than 1, or otherwise low. Survival analysis was determined by Kaplan-Meier followed by log-rank test.

Cell culture. HCC cell lines MHCC97L, PLC/PRF/5, Huh7, HepG2, Hep3B, and Hepa 1-6 were used. MHCC97L was a gift from Z.Y. Yang (Fudan University of Shanghai, Shanghai, China). HepG2, Hep3B, and Hepa 1-6 were obtained from American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) and were cultured in DMEM–high glucose (DMEM-HG) media supplemented with sodium pyruvate, unless indicated. PLC/PRF/5 and Huh7, both obtained from ATCC, were cultured with DMEM-HG, unless indicated. All culture media were supplemented with 10% FBS (all reagents from Gibco).

RNA extraction, reverse transcription PCR, and quantitative real-time PCR. Total RNA was extracted from clinical specimens that were snap-frozen using liquid nitrogen prior to storage at –80°C, and HCC cell lines using the TRIzol reagent (Life Technologies). cDNA was synthesized from purified RNA samples by reverse transcription using the GeneAmp PCR Reagent Kit (Applied Biosystems). Quantitative real-time PCR amplifications of MTHFD1L and the internal control 18S were performed using the TaqMan Gene Expression Assay (Applied Biosystems) for clinical specimens and using the SYBR Green qPCR Master Mix (Applied Biosystems) with corresponding primers (Supplemental Table 2) for HCC cell lines.

Transcriptome sequencing. Transcriptome sequencing was performed using 16 pairs of human HCC tissues and their adjacent nontumorous liver tissues. The poly(A)+ mRNA library was prepared using the TruSeq Stranded mRNA Sample Prep Kit (Illumina). Using Illumina HiSeq2000 (Axeq Technologies), 100-bp paired-end sequencing was performed. Subsequent data analysis was performed by the TopHat-Cufflinks pipeline, and the resulting values were indicated by FPKM (fragments per kilobase of transcript sequence per million mapped reads).

The Cancer Genome Atlas. Transcriptome sequencing data using 50 pairs of human HCC tissues and their adjacent nontumorous liver tissues as well as other solid cancers including esophageal cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, bladder cancer, lung adenocarcinoma, breast cancer, colon adenocarcinoma, kidney renal cell carcinoma, and prostate cancer were retrieved from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) via the Broad GDAC Firehose (Broad Institute). Only the available paired samples with both solid tumors and nontumorous counterparts were included in the comparison study. Cases without matched nontumorous tissues were excluded for this analysis. Comparisons were done with paired t test.

ChIP assay. ChIP assay was performed as we previously described (49). In brief, cells were fixed with 3.7% formalin (vol/vol) and then sonicated. Sheared DNA was incubated with antibodies against NRF2 (anti-rabbit, catalog ab62352, Abcam) or IgG control (anti-rabbit, catalog sc-2027, Santa Cruz Biotechnology). DNA-protein-antibody complexes were incubated with Protein A/Salmon Sperm DNA Agarose Beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Beads were washed sequentially with gradients of salt buffer and eluted in 1% SDS/NaHCO 3 . ChIP DNA was analyzed with primers flanking the putative AREs. Primer sequences are provided in Supplemental Table 2.

Stable HCC cell establishment. HCC cell lines with stable knockdowns were produced using a lentiviral-mediated approach as previously described (49–51). In short, pLKO.1-puro vectors encompassing shRNAs targeting MTHFD1L (shMTHFD1L), NRF2 (shNRF2), or a nontarget control were stably transfected into HCC cell lines. Puromycin was used for the selection of HCC cells with stable expression of shRNAs. MTHFD1L- and NRF2-overexpressing cell lines were generated using CRISPR-dCas9 Synergistic Activation Mediator (SAM) system as previously described (52). dCas9-VP64, MS2-p65-HSF1, and single guide RNAs (sgRNAs) targeting the promoters of MTHFD1L were transfected into MHCC97L cells with sequential lentiviral infections. Zeocin was used for the selection of HCC cells with stable expression of sgRNAs for the CRISPR-dCas9 SAM system. For MTHFD1L-knockout cell establishment, Cas9 and sgRNA were introduced into MHCC97L and PLC cells through a lentiviral-mediated approach as previously described (53). Puromycin was used for the selection of HCC cells with stable expression of the sgRNAs for the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing (KO) system. Sequences of all sgRNAs and shRNAs are provided in Supplemental Table 3.

Western blotting. Protein extraction was performed on clinical HCC specimens snap-frozen using liquid nitrogen before storage at –80°C, and on HCC cells using the radioimmunoprecipitation assay (RIPA) buffer supplemented with complete protease inhibitor (Roche) and PhosSTOP phosphatase inhibitor cocktails (Roche). Equal volumes of protein lysates were separated using 10% (vol/vol) SDS-PAGE, and transferred onto PVDF membranes (GE Healthcare). For immunoblotting, antibodies against MTHFD1L (anti-rabbit, catalog HPA029041, Abcam and Atlas Antibodies), NDUFA4 (anti-rabbit, catalog ab129752, Abcam), NRF2 (anti-rabbit, catalog 12721, Cell Signaling Technology), and β-actin (anti-mouse, catalog A5316, Sigma-Aldrich) were used.

Cell proliferation assays. Cell proliferation rates were measured using 2 different assays: cell counting and 5-bromo-2′-deoxyuridine (BrdU) colorimetric (Roche) assay. For proliferation rates determined by cell counting, 2 × 104 cells per well were plated onto 12-well culture plates. Cells were trypsinized and counted using the Z1 Particle Counter (Beckman Coulter) 24 hours after plating of cells, daily for 4 days. For proliferation rates determined by BrdU assay, 1 × 104 cells per well were plated onto 96-well culture plates. BrdU labeling and colorimetric measurements were performed 24 hours after plating of cells according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Roche).

ROS, NADPH, and 8-OH-dG measurements. Intracellular ROS levels were measured in equal amounts of HCC cells plated into 6-well dishes. Cells were trypsinized and washed with PBS before staining with 2 μmol/l chloromethyl-20,70-dichlorodihydrofluorescein diacetate (CM-H 2 DCFDA) oxidative stress indicator (Life Technologies) and analyzed using the FACSCanto II Analyzer (BD Biosciences) flow cytometer. Results were analyzed using FlowJo software (FlowJo). Intracellular NADPH/NADP+ ratios were determined in HCC cells using the NADP/NADPH Quantification Colorimetric Kit (BioVision) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, equal amounts of plated HCC cells on 6-well dishes were trypsinized and subjected to extraction by 2 freeze/thaw cycles using the Extraction Buffer. Portions of the extracted samples were heated at 60°C for 30 minutes to allow for NADP decomposition while the other portion was left on ice (unheated). Both portions of the sample then underwent NADP cycling through incubation with the Cycling Buffer for 5 minutes before reaction development with the NADPH Developer. Intensities of the NADPH and NAPD signals were measured with a plate reader at an OD of 450 nm. The NADPH/NADP+ ratio was calculated as: (intensity of heated samples) / (intensity of unheated samples – intensity of heated samples). For 8-OH-dG assay, 5 × 104 MHCC97L-NTC or -shMTHFD1L cells were seeded on 12-well plates, and DNA was extracted by phenol chloroform. Seven micrograms of DNA was added into an 8-OH-dG antibody–precoated ELISA plate (Abcam) and incubated at room temperature for 1 hour. The ELISA plate was subsequently washed and developed with substrates following the manufacturer’s protocol (Abcam).

Oxygen consumption rate analysis. Oxygen consumption was measured by XFp Cell Mito Stress Test according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Seahorse Bioscience). In brief, MHCC97L-NTC or -shMTHFD1L cells were seeded onto miniplates at 50% confluence. One micromolar oligomycin, 0.125–2 μM FCCP, and 0.5 μM rotenone and antimycin A were injected into wells at the indicated time points, and oxygen content was measured by XFp Analyzer (Seahorse Bioscience).

Cell cycle analysis. The analysis of cell cycle distributions was performed using propidium iodide (PI) stain (Calbiochem) subjected to flow cytometric analysis. Briefly, cells were treated with nocodazole (200 ng/ml) for 16 hours for synchronization in the G2/M phase of the cell cycle. Nocodazole was removed from the cells after synchronization for 9 hours before harvesting for fixation using 75% (vol/vol) ethanol for 1 hour. Cells were stained with 50 μg/ml PI for 30 minutes under incubation before analysis using the FACSCanto II Analyzer (BD Biosciences).

Cell apoptosis analysis. Cells were cultured in serum-free medium for 24 hours before trypsinization and subsequently resuspended in Annexin V binding buffer (BD Biosciences) with annexin V–FITC (MBL International) and PI (BD Biosciences) for staining at room temperature for 15 minutes according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The percentage of cell apoptosis for each sample was analyzed with flow cytometry.

Metabolomics. MHCC97N-NTC or -shMTHFD1L cells were washed with 5% (wt/wt) mannitol and scraped with methanol in the presence of 10 μM of internal control solution comprising compound C1 with m/z at 182.048 and compound A1 with m/z at 231.070 (Human Metabolome Technologies). Supernatants were filtered by centrifuge filter unit and were evaporated by centrifugation. Extracted intracellular metabolites were analyzed by CE-TOFMS by Human Metabolome Technologies.

Animal experiments. Animal experiments were performed on 6- to 8-week-old male BALB/cAnN-nu (nude) mice. For the orthotopic tumor model, 1 × 106 MHCC97L cells, luciferase-labeled, were resuspended in 100% Matrigel (BD Biosciences) and injected into the left lobes of the livers of the nude mice. Drug administration began 1 week after inoculation. At 6 weeks (42 days) after inoculation, tumor-bearing mice were administered 100 mg/kg D-Luciferin (PerkinElmer) via i.p. injections for bioluminescent imaging using the Xenogen IVIS 100 Imaging System (Xenogen). Livers and lungs were also harvested for ex vivo imaging as well as 10% formalin fixation followed by H&E staining for histological analysis. For the syngeneic model, 4 × 106 Hepa 1-6 cells were resuspended in 100% Matrigel and injected into the left lobes of the livers of 4- to 6-week-old male C57BL/6N mice. Four days after inoculation, tumor-bearing mice were administered sorafenib, MTX, both, or vehicle controls for 7 days. Livers were harvested, and tumor volumes were measured using electronic caliper and calculated using the following formula: tumor volume = length (mm) × width (mm) × height (mm) × 0.52. For subcutaneous tumor models, 1 × 106 MHCC97L cells were resuspended in 100 μl PBS and injected s.c. onto either flank of the nude mice. Tumor volumes were measured using an electronic caliper and calculated as mentioned above. Drug administration began 1 week after inoculation. For the patient-derived tumor xenograft model, 1 × 106 cells from an HCC patient (PY003) were resuspended in 100% Matrigel and injected s.c. into nude mice. Drug administration began 11 days after inoculation. Tumor volumes were measured using an electronic caliper and calculated as mentioned above.

Pharmacological studies. HCC cells were treated with pharmacological agents in vitro for cell proliferation assay, ROS measurement, cell cycle analysis, and cell apoptosis experiments. Sorafenib (LC Laboratories) was dissolved in DMSO, while MTX (Sigma-Aldrich) was dissolved in H 2 O and 0.5% 4 M NaOH, and glutathione reduced ethyl ester (GSH-EE) (Cayman Chemical), l-glutathione reduced (GSH), and N-acetyl-l-cysteine (NAC) (both from Sigma-Aldrich) were all dissolved in H 2 O. Sorafenib and MTX were also administered via oral gavage and i.p. injections, respectively, in vivo daily.

Oil Red O staining. Staining of neutral triglyceride and lipids was performed on cultured cells and frozen sections from livers of HCC-bearing mice using Oil Red O (Sigma-Aldrich) dissolved in isopropanol. To stain cultured cells, 1 × 105 MHCC97L-NTC or -shML cells were seeded onto 6-well plates. Plated cells were fixed with 10% formalin before staining with Oil Red O working solution diluted with distilled water. After removal of the stain and several washes with distilled water, Oil Red O dye on the dried cells was eluted with 100% isopropanol. Relative amounts of neutral triglyceride and lipids were determined by OD measurements at 500 nm with 100% isopropanol as blank. To stain for neutral triglyceride and lipids from livers of HCC-bearing mice, frozen sections were air-dried and fixed in formalin. After rinsing with 60% isopropanol, frozen sections were stained in Oil Red O before another rinse with 60% isopropanol. Sections were stained with hematoxylin, rinsed with hard water, and finally mounted in aqueous mountant for imaging and microscope analysis.

Statistics. All statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 5.0 software (GraphPad Software Inc.) by either 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction, Student’s t test, or Wilcoxon signed-rank test. All functional assay experiments are representations of at least 3 independent experiments expressed as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was considered with a P value less than 0.05.

Study approval. The use of clinical HCC tumor samples and their adjacent nontumorous liver tissues in the study was approved by the Institutional Review Board of the University of Hong Kong and the Hospital Authority of Hong Kong (HKU/HA HKW IRB; ref. no. UW 09-158). The clinical specimens were obtained from patients admitted to Queen Mary Hospital. Signed consent forms were obtained from patients as acknowledgment prior to the collection and usage of resected tissues. All experimental procedures performed on animals were approved by the Committee on the Use of Live Animals in Teaching and Research of the University of Hong Kong and conformed to the Animals (Control of Experiments) Ordinance of Hong Kong. All animal experiments were performed under the UK Co-ordinating Committee on Cancer Research PMID: 9459138 Guidelines for the Welfare of Animals in Experimental Neoplasia to ensure minimal suffering during the experimental procedures (54).