Loss of DDRGK1 modulates SOX9 ubiquitination in spondyloepimetaphyseal dysplasia

Shohat-type SEMD is caused by a loss-of- function mutation within the DDRGK1 gene. Family 1, of Jewish Iraqi descent, was first reported and diagnosed in 1993 with Shohat-type SEMD (Figure 1A). As previously described, these patients have a disproportionate short stature, short neck, small chest, mild abdominal distension with hepatosplenomegaly, lordosis, short limbs, genu varum, and joint hypermobility (6). Radiographically, they have delayed epiphyseal ossification, platyspondyly with central notches in the vertebral end plates, radiolucency of the femoral metaphyses, and relative fibular overgrowth (6), as seen in the radiographs of patients 1 and 2 at ages 9 months and 5 years, respectively (Figure 1B). At age 18, because of his narrowed trachea, patient 1 required a lifesaving tracheostomy during an aborted orthopedic surgery. Unfortunately, this surgical complication was the cause of death for patients 3 and 4 from families 1 and 4, respectively. In addition, now at age 26, patient 1 has joint pain and hoarseness due to his severely narrowed laryngx and bronchi.

Figure 1 Homozygous DDRGK1 loss-of-function mutation identified in Iraqi Jewish families with Shohat-type SEMD. (A) Pedigree of family 1. M represents mutant allele. Asterisks indicate individuals who were selected for WES. (B) Radiographs from family 1 reveal platyspondyly and hypomineralized epiphyses and metaphyses in patients 1 and 2, respectively. (C and D) Pedigrees of families 2, 3, and 4. (E) Radiographs show severe scoliosis, vertebral compression factures, platyspondyly, broaden hypomineralized metaphyses, and smaller than average hypomineralized epiphyses in patient 5 from family 4. (F) Schematic of the c.408+1G>A mutation in the DDRGK1 gene. (G) Western analysis of whole cell lysates reveals absence of DDRGK1 expression in patient LCLs.

The affected individuals in families 2 through 4, of Jewish Iraqi descent, were diagnosed with very short limbs in utero, and at birth, had vertebral and long-bone defects similar to those of the patients in family 1 (Figure 1, C and D). In addition to severe scoliosis, vertebral compression factures, platyspondyly, broadened hypomineralized metaphyses, and hypomineralized epiphyses (Figure 1E), patient 5 had a narrow trachea and severe upper airway obstruction requiring a tracheostomy (Figure 1E) with continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy while sleeping.

To identify the genetic cause of Shohat-type SEMD, we performed WES on 3 affected individuals from the first 2 Jewish families of Iraqi descent (Figure 1, A and C). By applying WES with an established method and variant filtering (14), we identified 1,951 genes with rare coding variants, 53 of which were shared by all 3 individuals. Out of the 53 genes, 13 had homozygous variants in all 3 patients; among these, SLC4A11 and DDRGK1 had rare variants having minor allele frequencies of less than 0.05 and were located at the same region of chromosome 20. The SLC4A11 variant found in our patients is a known variant corresponding to dbSNP rs141705330, for which some individuals in the general population in the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC; http://exac.broadinstitute.org/) database were homozygous. SLC4A11 defects cause corneal endothelial dystrophy and sensorineural hearing loss in humans and mice (15, 16), while DDRGK1 has been linked to protein stability and activation (9, 10). Therefore, based on the known variant and function of SLC4A11, DDRGK1 appeared to be the best candidate gene for Shohat-type SEMD.

The 3 affected individuals had a homozygous c.408+1G>A donor splice site mutation in the third intron of the DDRGK1 gene, while none of the unaffected family members were homozygous for this mutation (Figure 1F). Additionally, by conventional Sanger sequencing, we identified 2 more patients from families 3 and 4 who were homozygous for the same mutation (Figure 1, C and D). This variant was not found in the ExAC database, but there were other potential DDRGK1 deleterious variants in the ExAC database, all heterozygous with minor allele frequencies of less than 0.001. To assess whether the c.408+1G>A mutation affected DDRGK1 transcription and translation, we performed quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) and Western blot analysis on RNA and whole-cell lysates from lymphoblastoid cells (LCLs) of patient 1. While control LCLs expressed WT DDRGK1 RNA, patient LCLs expressed a mix of 2 aberrant DDRGK1 RNA species (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90193DS1). The first aberrant RNA was a read-through of the third intron and the second one was the result of use of a cryptic splice site, both resulting in a premature stop codon (Supplemental Figure 1B). When we examined protein expression, LCLs from the patient did not express DDRGK1 (Figure 1G). These results suggest that the c.408+1G>A homozygous donor splice site mutation in DDRGK1 leads to nonsense-mediated decay and is a founder, disease-causing variant of Shohat-type SEMD.

Knockdown of ddrgk1 disrupts cartilage development in zebrafish embryos. In zebrafish, ddrgk1 is highly expressed in the head at 60 hours post fertilization (h.p.f.) and the sequence of its Ddrgk1 protein is 53% identical to its human protein ortholog (17). Therefore, zebrafish were used to evaluate the functional consequences of ddrgk1 deficiency in cartilage development. During zebrafish embryogenesis, chondrogenesis starts as early as 52 h.p.f., and well-developed craniofacial cartilage structures can be visualized by Alcian blue staining by 120 h.p.f. (18–20). We transiently knocked down the ddrgk1 in zebrafish embryos with morpholino oligonucleotide (MO) injections. Similarly to WT, approximately 97% of embryos injected with control MO (control morphants) had well-developed Meckel’s cartilage, ceratohyal cartilage, ceratobranchial cartilage, and neurocranial cartilage by 120 h.p.f. (Figure 2, A and B). Interestingly, 50% to 61% of embryos injected with ddrgk1 MO (ddrgk1 morphants) showed craniofacial defects, which increased in severity in a ddrgk1 MO dosage–dependent manner (Figure 2, A and B). These defects included shortened and dysmorphic Meckel’s cartilage and ceratohyal cartilage and the absence of ceratobranchial cartilage and neurocranial cartilage. The craniofacial defects in ddrgk1 morphants thus suggest that ddrgk1 is required for cartilage development.

Figure 2 Overexpression of ddrgk1 mRNA rescues the ddrgk1 knockdown cartilage phenotype in zebrafish. (A) Ventral view at 120 h.p.f. of Alcian blue–stained WT embryos and embryos injected with either control MO or ddrgk1 MO with or without exogenous ddrgk1 mRNA. M, Meckel’s cartilage; CH, ceratohyal cartilage; N, neurocranial cartilage; CB, ceratobranchial cartilage. Scale bars: 100 μM. (B) Quantification of the craniofacial phenotype in the embryos. Embryos with normal craniofacial features had properly formed Meckel’s cartilage, ceratohyal cartilage, neurocranial cartilage, and ceratobranchial cartilage. Embryos lacking ceratobranchial cartilage showed mild craniofacial defects, while embryos with several craniofacial defects had no neurocranial or ceratobranchial cartilage and poorly developed Meckel’s cartilage and ceratohyal cartilage. WT, n = 44; 5 pg control MO, n = 36; 3 pg ddrgk1 MO, n = 50; 4 pg ddrgk1 MO, n = 47; 5 pg ddrgk1 MO, n = 43; 5 pg ddrgk1 MO + 25 pg ddrgk1 mRNA, n = 45; 5 pg ddrgk1 MO + 50 pg ddrgk1 mRNA, n = 38. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; Kruskal-Wallis rank-sum test followed by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test with continuity correction.

To confirm that the craniofacial defects in ddrgk1 morphants were caused by ddrgk1 knockdown, we performed rescue experiments by coinjecting ddrgk1 MO with ddrgk1 mRNA resistant to MO targeting. Overexpression of ddrgk1 mRNA rescued the cartilage malformations in ddrgk1 morphants in a dosage-dependent manner, with the majority of ddrgk1 morphants achieving normal craniofacial features. As the ddrgk1 mRNA dose increased in ddrgk1 morphants from 25 pg to 50 pg, the proportion of embryos with normal craniofacial structures increased from 51% to 68% (Figure 2, A and B). This rescue of the cartilage phenotype in ddrgk1 morphants by overexpression of ddrgk1 mRNA confirms that ddrgk1 is essential for cartilage development in zebrafish and supports the hypothesis that the c.408+1G>A DDRGK1 loss-of-function mutation causes Shohat-type SEMD.

Ddrgk1–/– mice show delayed chondrogenic mesenchymal condensation in the limb buds. To further characterize the in vivo function of Ddrgk1 in a mammalian context, we generated Ddrgk1 knockout mice using CRISPR/Cas9. After injecting Cas9 mRNA and Ddrgk1 guide RNA into mouse embryos, we identified a 310-bp c.-249_61del mutation in the Ddrgk1 gene in a founder mouse. This mutation deletes a fragment of the 5′ UTR and most of the first exon, including the start codon (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). RT-PCR and Western blot analysis confirmed that Ddrgk12BL/2BL (Ddrgk1–/–) mice do not express Ddrgk1 mRNA or protein (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). As previously reported, we confirmed that Ddrgk1 loss of function results in embryonic lethality between E11.5 and E12.5 (ref. 13, Supplemental Figure 2E and Supplemental Table 1) because of an erythropoiesis deficiency (13). Deletion of Ddrgk1 decreases the number of erythrocytes and their progenitor cells in peripheral blood, while increasing the number of abnormal multinucleated erythrocytes in E11.5 embryos (13). However, there are no reports of Shohat-type SEMD patients with any erythropoiesis deficiency or phenotype (5, 6). These results suggest that erythropoiesis deficiency is potentially a mouse-specific phenotype, which would explain why embryonic lethality occurs in Ddrgk1–/– mice and not in Shohat-type SEMD patients.

To evaluate the consequences of Ddrgk1 loss during chondrogenesis, we assessed chondrogenic mesenchymal condensation from Ddrgk1–/– limb buds at E11.5 and E12.5. We observed proper patterning of digit formation in WT limb buds at E11.5 and E12.5 by H&E staining (Figure 3, A and B). However, condensation of mesenchymal cells did not occur in Ddrgk1–/– limb buds up to E12.5, which suggests that Ddrgk1 deletion causes a delay or absence of the early stages of chondrogenesis (Figure 3, A and B). These results are consistent with those obtained from ex vivo chondrogenic differentiation assay. After 7 days, E11.5 Ddrgk1–/– mesenchymal cells generated fewer Alcian blue–positive cartilaginous nodules than E11.5 WT cells (Figure 3C). Additionally, deletion of Ddrgk1 increased apoptosis and cell death, trending toward significance, in E11.5 limb buds (Figure 3D). Taken together, the phenotypes of ddrgk1 knockdown zebrafish and Ddrgk1 null mouse indicate that Ddrgk1 is required for chondrocyte differentiation from mesenchymal cells, and furthermore, they suggest that loss of DDRGK1 reduces the chondrogenic potency of mesenchymal cells, causing the cartilage phenotype seen in Shohat-type SEMD.

Figure 3 Deletion of Ddrgk1 delays chondrogenic mesenchymal condensation and increases apoptosis in mouse limb buds. (A and B) Mesenchymal condensation is detected in WT, but not in Ddrgk1–/–, limb buds stained with H&E at (A) E11.5 and (B) E12.5. Red asterisks indicate regions undergoing mesenchymal condensation. Images on the right are higher magnification depictions of the boxed regions of the images to the left. (C) After 7 days, micromass cultures of dissociated Ddrgk1–/– (n = 2) mesenchymal cells produced fewer Alcian blue–positive cartilaginous nodules than WT (n = 2) mesenchymal cells. Images are of 2 independent experiments. (D) TUNEL staining reveals Ddrgk1–/– limb buds (n = 3) have increased apoptosis compared with WT limb buds (n = 4) at E11.5, trending toward significance. Values are represented as mean ± SEM. Two-tailed t test. Scale bars: 100 μM.

DDRGK1 regulates SOX9 protein stability. We observed that Ddrgk1 deficiency partially phenocopies the skeletal phenotype of Sox9 deficiency (21–23). Similar to ddrgk1 morphants, sox9a-deficient zebrafish embryos lack Meckel’s cartilage, ceratohyal cartilage, ceratobranchial cartilage, and neurocranial cartilage at 96 h.p.f. (21, 22). Also, there is an absence of mesenchymal condensation in the limb buds of conditional Sox9 mice deleted for Sox9 in their limb buds (Sox9fl/fl Prx1-Cre), which is comparable to the Ddrgk1–/– limb bud phenotype (23). These phenotypic similarities led us to test the epistasis of DDRGK1 and SOX9. Initially to address this question, we knocked down Ddrgk1 in undifferentiated and differentiated ATDC5 chondrogenic cells using siRNAs. Knockdown of Ddrgk1 did not alter the mRNA expression of Sox9, but did decrease SOX9 protein levels in ATDC5 cells after 7 days of differentiation induced by insulin, transferrin, and selenium (ITS) treatment (Figure 4, A and B). Ddrgk1 knockdown in differentiated ATDC5 cells also reduced mRNA expression of Col2a1 (Figure 4A). We found similar alterations in ddrgk1 morphants and Ddrgk1–/– mice. At 72 h.p.f., ddrgk1 morphants had decreased transcript levels of col2a1-1a and col2a1-1b, but not sox9a or sox9b, compared with control morphants (Figure 4C). Also, at E11.5, Ddrgk1–/– mice had decreased protein expression of Sox9 and reduced Col2a1 mRNA levels in their limb buds (Figure 4, D and E). Overall, these results demonstrate that SOX9 is a downstream target of DDRGK1.

Figure 4 Ddrgk1 deficiency decreases SOX9 protein and Col2a1 mRNA expression. (A and B) ATDC5 cells were transiently transfected with control or Ddrgk1 siRNA and treated with either DMSO or ITS to induce differentiation 24 hours later. The cells were harvested 7 days after treatment. (A) RT-PCR of total RNA from ATDC5 cells treated with control siRNA + DMSO (n = 3), Ddrgk1 siRNA + DMSO (n = 3), control siRNA + ITS (n = 3), and Ddrgk1 siRNA + ITS (n = 3). Values are represented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post-hoc test. (B) Immunoblots of total cell lysates from ATDC5 cells. The immunoblots are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) ddrgk1 morphants have less mRNA expression of col2a1, but not of sox9, than control morphants. Zebrafish embryos were injected with 5 pg control MO (n = 3) or 5 pg ddrgk1 MO (n = 3), and total RNA was collected for RT-PCR 72 h.p.f. later. Values are represented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed t test. (D and E) Deletion of Ddrgk1 decreases transcript levels of Col2a1 via SOX9 protein reduction in E11.5 limb buds. (D) RT-PCR of total RNA from E11.5 WT (n = 3) and Ddrgk1–/– (n = 3) limb buds. Values are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed t test. (E) Immunoblots of total cell lysates from E11.5 WT (n = 3) and Ddrgk1–/– (n = 3) limb buds.

To further validate sox9 as a downstream target of ddrgk1 in zebrafish, we performed rescue experiments overexpressing sox9a in ddrgk1 zebrafish morphants. Overexpressing sox9a mRNA caused 60% lethality in zebrafish embryos by 120 d.p.f. (data not shown), which is consistent with the 80% postnatal lethality in Col2a1Sox9/+ mice overexpressing Sox9 in the chondrocytes (24). When we coinjected ddrgk1 MO with sox9a mRNA into zebrafish embryos, it rescued the ddrgk1 craniofacial defects in a dosage-dependent manner (Figure 5, A and B). Only 43% of ddrgk1 morphants had normal craniofacial features; however, as we increased sox9a mRNA in ddrgk1 morphants from 50 pg to 150 pg, the proportion of ddrgk1 morphants with normal craniofacial structures increased from 48% to 75% (Figure 5B). The rescue of the ddrgk1 cartilage phenotype by sox9a overexpression confirms sox9 as a downstream target of ddrgk1. These results suggest that in Shohat-type SEMD patients, the c.408+1G>A DDRGK1 loss-of-function mutation exerts its effects by decreasing SOX9 in the skeleton.

Figure 5 Expression of sox9a mRNA rescues the ddrgk1 knockdown cartilage phenotype in zebrafish. (A) Ventral view at 120 h.p.f. of Alcian blue–stained embryos injected with either control MO or ddrgk1 MO with or without sox9a mRNA. Scale bars: 100 μM. (B) Quantification of the craniofacial phenotype in the embryos. The categories of craniofacial features are described in Figure 2. Control MO, n = 36; 5 pg ddrgk1 MO, n = 42; 5 pg ddrgk1 MO + 50 pg ddrgk1 mRNA, n = 31; 5 pg ddrgk1 MO + 150 pg ddrgk1 mRNA, n = 41. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis rank-sum test followed by Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test with continuity correction.

DDRGK1 directly interacts with SOX9 to inhibit SOX9 ubiquitination. It has been reported that, mechanistically, DDRGK1 interacts with its downstream targets such as IκB and ASC1 to regulate posttranslational modification and protein stability (9, 10). With this in mind, we investigated whether DDRGK1 and SOX9 directly interacted in a coimmunoprecipitation assay by expressing Myc-tagged DDRGK1 and FLAG-tagged SOX9 in HEK293T cells. We found that SOX9 forms a complex with DDRGK1 (Figure 6A). After detecting a protein-protein interaction between SOX9 and DDRGK1, we assessed whether DDRGK1 regulates SOX9 stability by modulating its posttranslational modification, such as ubiquitination. As previously shown, SOX9 polyubiquitination can only be detected in vitro when proteasome inhibitors are added, thus demonstrating that SOX9 undergoes ubiquitin-dependent proteasomal degradation (25, 26). We confirmed SOX9 polyubiquitination by overexpressing Sox9 and Ub in HEK293T cells and treating the cells with the proteasome inhibitor MG132 for 6 hours (Figure 6B). Interestingly, the levels of ubiquitinated SOX9 decreased when Sox9 and Ub were coexpressed with Ddrgk1 in HEK293T cells (Figure 6B). This in vitro assay demonstrated that DDRGK1 forms a complex with SOX9 to regulate SOX9 ubiquitin-dependent proteasomal degradation during cartilage development. We then evaluated whether DDRGK1 can regulate the translation of SOX9 by assaying for DDRGK1 effects in the presence of the protein synthesis inhibitor cycloheximide. We coexpressed Sox9 and Ub with or without Ddrgk1 in HEK293T and then treated the cells 24 hours later with cycloheximide for 6 hours. Even when translation was halted by cycloheximide, overexpression of Ddrgk1 increased Sox9 protein expression, which indicates that inhibiting translation does not diminish the effects of DDRGK1 on SOX9 levels (Supplemental Figure 3). These results suggest that DDRGK1 regulates SOX9 primarily at the posttranslational level, but not at the translational level. Mechanistically, we have demonstrated that DDRGK1 is a critical upstream regulatory factor of SOX9 ubiquitination during the mesenchymal condensation stage of chondrocyte differentiation. Furthermore, the consequence of DDRGK1 absence illustrates the importance of its in vivo role in cartilage development seen in Shohat-type SEMD.