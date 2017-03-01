Sphingosine-1-phosphate lyase mutations cause primary adrenal insufficiency and steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome

Human genetic findings. The index case, patient 1, was diagnosed with an isolated glucocorticoid deficiency at age 8 months, when he presented with genital hyperpigmentation. He subsequently developed steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome with biopsy findings of FSGS at 2.5 years and received a kidney transplant at age 5 years (9). A younger sibling with similar clinical history (not sequenced) died at age 4 years, while an older sibling, at 8 years, and a cousin, at 3 years, only have PAI (9) (Figure 1, kindred 1; Table 1).

Table 1 Clinical phenotype of the patients included in the study with associated mutations in SGPL1

Affected individuals were mutation negative for the known genetic causes of PAI (3). WES was carried out for 2 affected individuals in the pedigree (patients 2 and 3; Figure 1). SNPs, with a threshold coverage of at least 10 reads on the respective nucleotides, were assessed using Ingenuity Variant Analysis (http://www.ingenuity.com/products/variant-analysis; detailed description in Methods). In brief, the number of variants was reduced by the following strategy: (i) identifying variants that were common to both individuals; (ii) excluding variants that were heterozygous; (iii) removing variants, annotated in SNP databases (dbSNP, http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/SNP/, release 85; Exome Aggregation Consortium [ExAC], http://exac.broadinstitute.org, accessed July 2016), with a minor allele frequency of greater than 0.01; and (iv) evaluating nonsynonymous coding variants, splice variants, and indels only. Finally, candidate variants in 2 genes (Chr10:69957117C>T in MYPN and Chr10:72628151G>A in SGPL1) were investigated for segregation with disease in the kindred by Sanger sequencing. Both variants segregated with disease in the family. MYPN encodes myopalladin, which is expressed in striated muscle and functions as a structural, signaling, and gene expression regulatory molecule in response to muscle stress. Variants in MYPN have previously been implicated in dilated cardiomyopathy, not a clinical finding in our patients, and although rare (allele count 69/121208), there are 2 homozygotes noted in ExAC for this variant. Thus, we demoted this variant in MYPN and focused on the variant in SGPL1. This variant, Chr10:72628151G>A c.665G>A; p.R222Q, has a minor allele frequency of 1.656e-5; this represents 2/120744 alleles reported in the ExAC browser. Both are heterozygotes; one is from the South Asian population and the other non-Finnish European. No homozygotes are annotated in any database (see dbSNP; ExAC; National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute [NHLBI] Exome Sequencing Project [ESP], Exome Variant Server, http://evs.gs.washington.edu/EVS/)

SGPL1 encodes sphingosine-1-phosphate lyase (SGPL1), an important ER enzyme in sphingolipid catabolism (reviewed in refs. 10, 11). SGPL1 executes the final decisive step of the sphingolipid breakdown pathway, initiating irreversible cleavage of the lipid-signaling molecule sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 p.R222Q and p.F545del mutations affect highly conserved areas in SGPL1 and are loss of function, resulting in proteins with reduced lyase activity. (A) SGPL1 regulates flow of the sphingolipid biochemical intermediates (in green) and carries out the final degradation step in the pathway. (B) Partial alignment of SGPL1 protein sequences, generated by Clustal Omega (48), showing conservation of arginine (R) at position 222 and phenylalanine (F) at position 545, highlighted in yellow, with numbering relative to human sequence. For all but the most distant organisms, these amino acids are conserved. Alignment source accession numbers from ENSEMBL are as follows: Homo sapiens, human, ENSP00000362298; Mus musculus, mouse, ENSMUSP00000112975; Rattus norvegicus, rat, ENSRNOP00000070983; Tetraodon nigroviridis, pufferfish, ENSTNIP00000016065; Xenopus laevis, clawed frog, ENSXETP00000017960; Ciona intestinalis, sea squirt, ENSCINP00000002369; Drosophila melanogaster, fruit fly, FBpp0086158; Caenorhabditis elegans, nematode, B0222.4; and Saccharomyces cerevisiae, yeast, YDR294C. Sequence conservation is beneath the alignment. Asterisks indicate total conservation; colons indicate partial conservation. (C) SGPL1 activities were measured in lysates of Sgpl1–/– mouse fibroblasts. **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 3). (D) Lysates of Sgpl1–/– mouse fibroblasts expressing WT or the mutant SGPL1 (25 μg protein/lane) were analyzed by immunoblotting for the presence of the FLAG-tagged protein (representative image, n = 3). (E) SGPL1 mRNA expression in a human tissue panel, analysis using the 2–ΔΔCT algorithm (n = 3). S intestine, small intestine.

We subsequently identified further mutations in SGPL1 in 5 affected patients with a background of PAI from 4 additional families using whole-exome or Sanger sequencing (Figure 1, kindreds 2–5; Table 1). In 4 out of these 5 patients, PAI was also associated with a steroid-resistant nephropathy. In all cases, patients were homozygous for the change and unaffected parents were heterozygous. The c.665G>A (p.R222Q) mutation seen in kindred 1 was also identified in patient 4 (kindred 2), who presented with PAI at 18 months. Interestingly, the R222Q mutations in kindreds 1 and 2 have arisen independently; 2 synonymous exonic (rs827249 and rs865832) and 2 intronic (rs41315008 and rs923177) SNPs, within SGPL1 itself and surrounding the mutation, differed between patients in these kindreds (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; doi:10.1172/JCI90171DS1). In kindred 3, a female (patient 5) presented with PAI at 6 months, developing nephrotic syndrome on follow-up at age 5.5 years. Patient 5 and her parents underwent WES and analysis through the GOSgene pipeline (12). Under a homozygous recessive model, the only rare variant that segregated with the disease was an in-frame deletion, c.1633_1635delTTC in SGPL1. Kindred 4 comprised 2 affected siblings (patients 6 and 7), manifesting PAI and nephrotic syndrome (< 1 year for both), who had a canonical splice site change (c.261+1G>A; p.S65Rfs*6). Patient 8, presenting with nephropathy (<1 year) and later developing PAI, had a frameshift mutation (c.7dupA; p.S3Kfs*11). We believe that the mutations in kindreds 3, 4, and 5 were novel and have not been annotated in any database. Concurrently, exome data from a cohort of 200 pediatric patients presenting with FSGS alone was examined for SGPL1 mutations, but none were identified. The frameshift and splice site mutations, p.S3Kfs*11 and p.S65Rfs*6, respectively, are predicted to result in markedly truncated mRNA message and are likely to be destroyed by nonsense-mediated mRNA decay, suggesting that the phenotype results from loss of enzyme activity and may represent a new defect of sphingolipid metabolism. The mutations p.R222Q and p.F545del are within highly conserved residues and are predicted to cause disruption to vital, highly conserved eukaryotic protein domains (Figure 2B). To reveal whether the mutants possessed residual lyase activity, the mutated proteins were expressed in Sgpl1–/– mouse fibroblasts. The activity of both mutants was close to zero (Figure 2C). The mutations also appear to affect expression or possibly stability of the protein, with both the p.R222Q and p.545del detected at the expected size but in lower amounts than the WT on immunoblotting (Figure 2D).

In agreement with previous studies, SGPL1 was ubiquitously expressed in human tissues, with moderate levels in the adrenal cortex and kidneys (Figure 2E), consistent with rat and mouse expression profiles (13–15). High levels were noted in the testes and thyroid (Figure 2E). Mutations in other components of the sphingolipid breakdown pathway lead to harmful accumulation of lysosomal sphingolipid species, which is associated with a spectrum of conditions known as the sphingolipidoses (16). These include Niemann-Pick disease, Gaucher disease, and Fabry disease, among others, which are multisystemic and often progressive. While a renal phenotype is described in some of these conditions (17), adrenal disease has not been reported to date.

Human clinical findings. In our patients, PAI was common to all affected individuals presenting in infancy, with the exception of patient 8, who presented at age 9 years. For most, this was an isolated glucocorticoid deficiency necessitating hydrocortisone replacement; 2 patients additionally had mineralocorticoid deficiency (Table 1). The only postpubertal patient within the cohort, patient 8, also had marked adrenal androgen deficiency (serum dehydroepiandrosterone sulphate level <3 mcg/dl [normal range (NR) 26–460]; androstenedione <1 ng/ml [NR 0.5–4.7]). Adrenal imaging was undertaken in some of the patients. Patient 5 had normal appearance of the adrenals on ultrasound and MRI (undertaken at ages 0.5 years and 5.9 years, respectively). Patient 6 and patient 7 were both reported to have imaging suggestive of calcifications in the adrenals (imaging undertaken at age 1 year and 0.6 years, respectively), with patient 6 additionally reported to have bilateral enlarged adrenal glands.

The nephrotic syndrome was steroid resistant and was present in 5 patients and manifested between the ages of 1.5 months and 5.5 years (Figure 1 and Table 1). Biopsy findings were consistent with FSGS in all affected patients (Supplemental Table 2; further details for patients 1 and 5–7). Electron microscopy of the renal biopsy from patient 5 showed cellular vacuolizations and partial effacement of podocytes (Supplemental Figure 1; electron microscopy of renal biopsy for patient 5). Patients 1, 6, and 8 were post–renal transplant, while patients 5 and 7 were awaiting transplantation at the time of this writing. Patient 8, age 17.5 years, redeveloped proteinuria at 12 years following her initial transplantation at 5 years, necessitating a second renal transplant, a graft biopsy having shown graft failure from chronic rejection.

Extraadrenal and -renal effects are described within our cohort. Generalized ichthyosis was present in most, though not all, patients (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 2). Skin biopsies conducted in patients 6 and 7 demonstrated a thinned epidermis with hyperkeratosis and decreased granular layer. Primary hypothyroidism was reported in 4 of the patients requiring treatment with l-thyroxine (patients 5–8). Thyroid peroxidase antibodies were negative in all cases.

Neurodegenerative disease is seen in several of the sphingolipidoses associated with accumulating sphingolipid metabolites. Here, progressive motor and cognitive decline is described for 3 patients (patients 5, 6, and 7), with ataxia and sensorineural hearing loss also reported (patients 5 and 6) (Table 1). Both Peruvian siblings (patients 6 and 7) initially presented with development appropriate for age. However, during follow-up, impaired acquisition of new skills was reported. Patient 6 had loss of speech and developed progressive hypotonia and truncal ataxia; at age 8.4 years, this patient was no longer walking. Following development of ataxia at 8 years, cranial MRI showed contrast enhancement of cerebellar structures among other features. Patient 5 was reported to have had normal development as assessed by the Denver II developmental screening test (18) at age 2.3 years. However, assessment at age 4.3 years showed delayed gross motor, language, and social skills. Aged 6 years at the time of this writing, she has developed mild gait abnormalities associated with ataxia. Serial cranial MRI highlighted the progressive nature of her disease (Supplemental Figure 3); at 4.3 years, contrast enhancement was seen in the bilateral globus pallidus, medial thalamic nucleus, and central pons (not observed in a previous scan at 8 months). Ophthalmological findings in this patient included “salt and pepper” retinopathy, cranial nerve III to IV synkinesia, ptosis, and esotropia affecting the right eye. She had complex partial seizures. None of the above-mentioned patients were reported to have autonomic dysfunction. The oldest patient in this cohort (patient 8 at 17.5 years), however, had no intellectual disability and normal neurological findings, including a normal brain MRI (conducted at 11 years).

Fasting lipid profiling revealed raised total cholesterol and triglycerides in some of the patients (Table 1), though in all cases, sampling was conducted with diagnosis of nephrotic syndrome. Mass spectrometric analysis of serum from patient 5 (with p.F545del) revealed increased S1P and ceramide species in comparison with an age- and sex-matched control (Supplemental Figure 4), which would fit with our hypothesis that this disease alters sphingolipid metabolism.

Persistent lymphopenia was a reported feature in 2 of our patients (Table 1). This has been most extensively investigated in patient 5, with lymphocyte subset analysis revealing low CD3+ and low naive CD4+ and naive CD8+ cells, but normal proliferative capacity (Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). Neither of these patients had an increased frequency of infections.

Undervirilization was reported in patient 6, who had micropenis, right cryptorchidism, and bilateral microorchidism, associated with low serum anti-Müllerian hormone, suggesting that partial gonadal dysfunction may be part of the clinical picture.

Sgpl1–/– mouse adrenal histology and renal histology; expression of SGPL1 in human adrenals. SGPL1 is highly conserved, with human SGPL1 sharing 84% identity and 92% similarity to mouse SGPL1 (14, 19). The mutations are predicted to be loss-of-function; hence, the Sgpl1–/– mouse could provide a model for the disorder. We investigated the phenotype of the Sgpl1–/– mouse, both our own findings and previous reports in the literature, and compared this with the clinical findings in our patients (Table 2). Sgpl1–/– mice are born normally, but fail to thrive at around 2 weeks of age. Most die within the first few weeks of weaning; the reason for this is unknown (20–22). While Sgpl1–/– mice are reported to have impaired testicular and ovarian steroidogenesis and are infertile (23), an adrenal phenotype has not previously been investigated.

Table 2 Comparison of SGPL1-deficient mouse phenotype with clinical findings in the patients

In our study of mouse adrenals, cortical zonation was found to be compromised in 10-day-old Sgpl1–/– mice regardless of sex, with less definition between zona glomerulosa (ZG) and zona fasciculata (ZF), and between ZF and X-zone (Figure 3A). Cells in the corticosterone-producing ZF were smaller, contained fewer lipid droplets, and had a higher degree of eosinophilia. Compromised development of the X-zone is seen in other mouse models of adrenal insufficiency, including those with Sf1 mutations (24), suggesting that SGPL1 may also have a role to play in the developing human adrenal. Disruption in steroidogenesis was supported by the analysis of steroidogenic enzymes in the adrenal tissue from these mice. Sgpl1–/– adrenals showed lower expression of cytochrome P450 side-chain cleavage (CYP11A1), the first enzyme in the steroidogenic cascade, while the classical pattern of subcapsular clusters of aldosterone synthase (CYP11B2) staining present in Sgpl1+/+ mice was replaced by a more continuous pattern in adrenals from Sgpl1–/– mice (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Adrenals from Sgpl1–/– mice show histological abnormalities, and SGPL1 is expressed in human adrenals. (A and B) Adrenals from Sgpl1–/– mice show histological abnormalities. (A) H&E staining of Sgpl1+/+ and Sgpl1–/– adrenals. Note the less defined morphological zonation in the Sgpl1–/– adrenals compared with that from Sgpl1+/+ mice. Moreover, the characteristic lipid droplets found in the ZF (arrowheads in top-right panel) and visible as large areas in the cytoplasm devoid of eosin staining (as lipids are extracted during the paraffin-embedding procedure) are strongly reduced in Sgpl1–/– adrenals (n = 3). Cap, capsule. Scale bars: 100 μm (left); 25 μm (middle); 5 μm (right). (B) CYP11A1 and CYP11B2 expression in Sgpl1+/+ and Sgpl1–/– adrenals. CYP11A1 staining in Sgpl1–/– adrenals is less prominent compared with Sgpl1+/+, while the characteristic patchy expression of aldosterone synthase (CYP11B2) is lost in Sgpl1–/– adrenals (n = 3). Scale bars: 100 μm (top); 25 μm (bottom). (C–E) Expression of SGPL1 in human adrenals. (C) Western blotting of lysates from human adrenal, HEK293, cells and HEK293 cells overexpressing SGPL1 probed with anti-SGPL1 antibody (representative image of n = 3). (D) SGPL1 expression in the HFA at 19 and 22 Carnegie (Carn) stage as well as at 18 weeks showing widespread expression (n = 1 each). FZ, fetal zone; DZ, definitive zone. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) SGPL1 expression in the human adult adrenal (n = 3). Note the stronger expression of SGPL1 in the ZR compared with ZG and ZF, while the capsule and medulla (M) are negative. Scale bars: 100 μm (left panel); 25 μm (right 3 panels).

Adrenal glands from affected patients were not available for study, but Western blotting confirmed the presence of SGPL1 in normal human adrenals; 3 immunoreactive bands were observed in lysates of adrenals and HEK293-overexpressing SGPL1, indicating the specificity of our antibody in detecting SGPL1 (Figure 3C). SGPL1 was expressed in the human fetal adrenal (HFA) at all stages analyzed, namely Carnegie stage 19 (approximately 46th day) and Carnegie stage 22 (approximately 53rd day) (Figure 3D). At a later stage (18 weeks), when the fetal and definitive zones (which later constitute the ZG, ZF, zona reticularis [ZR]) are distinguishable, SGPL1 was found to be expressed in both (Figure 3D). In the adult human adrenal, SGPL1 immunoreactivity was seen throughout the cortex, with the highest signal in the ZR, responsible for adrenal androgen secretion, and very little expression in the medulla and capsule (Figure 3E).

Consistent with previous reported findings in SGPL1-deficient mice (21, 25), we saw mesangial hypercellularity and proteinaceous casts in the tubules of Sgpl1–/– mice, with overall histological appearances supporting a glomerular phenotype (Figure 4, A–H). Moreover, a higher degree of glomerular fibrosis was observed in kidneys from Sgpl1–/– mice using Masson’s trichrome stain (Figure 4, D and H).